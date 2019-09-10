Militantly Pro-Israel Trump Official is Directing the Economic War on Iran

A Treasury official’s orders have led to FBI interrogations of U.S. citizens who attended a public media conference in Iran, reports Max Blumenthal.
By Max Blumenthal
The Grayzone
Several U.S. citizens have been questioned by the FBI and threatened with arrest for their participation in New Horizon, a public media conference held each year in Iran.
The interrogations and threats have occurred in tandem with broadening sanctions orders delivered by Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal P. Mandelker, a militantly pro-Israel lawyer with longstanding ties to right-wing political networks.
Mandelker was reportedly involved in brokering the infamous Florida deal that allowed the wealthy child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to avoid federal charges.
Since Mandelker’s appointment as under secretary of Treasury in 2017, she has been described on pro-Israel news sites as a “former Israeli” and “Israeli-born.”
Asked by The Grayzone if Mandelker currently holds Israeli citizenship, and if so, whether she was given a special exemption that allowed her to obtain a security clearance, the U.S. Department of Treasury did not reply.
Mandelker’s actions against the U.S. citizens who participated in New Horizon represent an under-acknowledged but significant escalation in the Trump administration’s strategy of “maximum pressure” to bring about regime change in Iran. As The Atlantic noted, Mandelker is “the one with her hand on the lever” of Trump’s unilateral sanctions policy against Iran.
Michael Maloof, a former security analyst in the U.S. Department of Defense, was among the New Horizon attendees who has been visited by the FBI. Bureau agents appeared at Maloof’s Virginia home in the early morning last May to inquire about his participation in the conference. Sander Hicks, another participant in New Horizon, claimed that others who joined the conference had been threatened with arrest if they attended again.
“OFAC [the U.S. Office of Financial Sanctions Regulations] is supposed to restrict exchanges of money, but this conference was just an exchange of ideas,” Maloof told The Grayzone. “They’re interpreting the regulations to say that even if you associate with someone who has been sanctioned, you are subject to fines and imprisonment. I haven’t seen anything in the regulations that allows that, but they’ve set the bar so low that anyone can be designated.”
Targeting a Public Conference
The New Horizon Conference is an annual event overseen by Iranian TV host and filmmaker Nader Talebzadeh and his wife, Zeina Mehanna, a Lebanese writer. Both were placed under financial sanctions this year by the Treasury Department’s Office of Financial Sanctions Regulations [OFAC] on the grounds that they had organized events where Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps “recruitment and collection efforts were made.”
“We wrote to OFAC challenging them about their accusations, however, they only responded by acknowledging the receipt of our letter. Nothing more!” Mehanna complained to The Grayzone.
She insisted that “we are not in contact with the IRGC nor have we ever been funded by them.”
Negative scrutiny of the New Horizon Conference began in 2014 with a series of reports by the pro-Israel pressure group, the Anti-Defamation League [ADL]. The ADL openly coordinates with local and federal U.S. law enforcement, and escorts law enforcement officials on annual training and lobbying tours of Israel.
According to the ADL, New Horizon was an “anti-Semitic gathering” that “included U.S. and international anti-Semites, Holocaust deniers and anti-war activists.”
There was some truth to the charge: over the years, New Horizon has played host to an array of conspiracy cranks and figures with disturbing records of vehemently anti-Jewish statements.
The event has also featured well-known anti-war activists and former U.S. national security professionals seeking to forge relations with a country that has been under sustained Western economic and military attack for decades.
Peter Van Buren, an author and former diplomat who served in the State Department for 24 years, attended New Horizon this May in the city of Mashhad. He returned with a colorful account for Reuters of life in Iran under escalating U.S. sanctions.
“Outside, in Mashhad city, there were no demonstrations, no flag burnings, and when I visited the central mosque here after Friday prayers more people were interested in a selfie with a foreigner than anything else,” Van Buren reported.
Maloof, too, said his attendance of the conference was motivated by a desire to build diplomatic bridges. “We felt that it was important for dialogue to go [to New Horizon]. And I don’t agree with the U.S. position on Iran,” he explained. “All we did was [we] went there, talked and met with people, and this is the only way you’re going to have better relations.”
Maloof emphasized, “We’re all still U.S. patriots, but we believe there’s another way to go about things than looking at everything in Iran through the prism of Israel.”
Asked if there was any interaction with IRGC officials or assets at the event, Maloof insisted, “We were not approached by anyone. And those of us who are national security veterans, we’re very attuned to that stuff.”
Under Mandelker’s guidance, the Trump administration designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization this April, provoking Iran to counter by branding all U.S. military personnel in the Middle East as terrorists.
Since then, Mandelker has expanded her target list in Iran and across the region, even sanctioning institutions that collaborate with the U.S.
Sanctioning USAID Partner
On Aug. 30, the Treasury Department’s OFAC sanctioned an Iranian oil tanker and its captain after it was freed from detention in Gilbraltar. Mandelker claimed that the vessel was used to “transfer large volumes of oil, which attempt to mask and sell illicitly to fund the regime’s malign activities and propagate terrorism.”
That same day, Treasury sanctioned Jammal Trust Bank in Lebanon, claiming that it and its subsidiaries had been “brazenly enabling Hizballah’s financial activities.”
“Jammal Trust provides support and services to Hizballah’s Executive Council and the Martyrs Foundation, which funnels money to the families of suicide bombers,” Mandelker declared.
But Hezbollah has not employed suicide bombing as a tactic since the 1980s. And as Asia Times noted, Jammal Trust partnered with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) as recently as last year on public initiatives intended to help impoverished communities in Lebanon.
Because Lebanon’s economy is so thoroughly dollarized, the sanctions represent a likely death sentence for Jammal, preventing it from carrying out transactions in the U.S. currency.
Notably, the bank is owned by a Shia businessman with close ties to Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and one of several who have been targeted under the watch of Mandelker. Berri was reportedly threatened with U.S. sanctions this April by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his insufficient hostility to Hezbollah.
When New Horizon’s Mehanna was sanctioned, her personal savings account in Lebanon was frozen.
“I got a call that I need to go to the bank and close my account,” Mehanna told The Grayzone. “The teller told me that the bank was informed by U.S. Treasury Department to close my account because it had dollars! They closed my account, gave me a mere $400, and I was told politely to leave.”
She said she was given no documentation that her account had been closed. She recalled, “We just left the bank in total shock and bewilderment.”
It was all in a day’s work for Mandelker, the most militant official to serve in a department overseen by a long line of pro-Israel ideologues.
Extreme Views on Display
At a gathering of the elite Aspen Security Conference this July, Mandelker put her extreme views on display when she accused former Obama officials of mollycoddling Iran.
Seated beside Wendy Sherman, Obama’s under secretary of state for political affairs, and Jeremy Bash, the CIA’s ex-chief of staff, Mandelker declared that Iran was “posing an incredibly destabilizing presence in the region. They’re threatening our great ally in the region, Israel!”
She went on: “And after the JCPOA [the Iran nuclear deal], what did the Obama administration do to curb that kind of behavior? Nothing!”
“That’s not true,” Sherman protested.
“Bad actors need money to do bad things,” Mandelker continued. “That is why we have this massive sanctions regime. Because we know Iran is threatening our great partner, Israel!”
While media at the event focused on the dust-up between Trump and Obama officials, they ignored the stunning admission by a U.S. official of advancing provocative policies on Israel’s behalf.
But this was the role that Mandelker and her predecessors have played since her position was established during the second Bush administration by her mentor, Stuart Levey.
Like Mandelker, Levey is an unabashedly ultra-Zionist ideologue. His 1985 senior thesis at Harvard University was a paean to the creation of Israel, declaring that the Zionist movement had created a “morally exemplary” state that “would be a light unto other nations.”
As journalist Phil Weiss noted, Levey’s thesis advisor was Martin Peretz, the neoconservative former New Republic publisher who emigrated to Israel after triggering protests with his declaration, “Muslim life is cheap, especially for Muslims.”
At the dawn of the “war on terror,” Levey successfully lobbied Bush’s national security team to turn up the heat on Iran, a country that considered Al Qaeda its mortal enemy. His weapon of choice was sanctions, convincing the Bush administration to blacklist Iran’s Central Bank and sever Tehran’s ties to the global financial system.
“Stuart Levey’s war is like ‘Charlie Wilson’s War,’ ” an unnamed State Department official told The New York Times, referring to a former Texas congressman’s campaign to undermine the Soviet Union by funneling arms to Afghan insurgents. “It’s the most direct and aggressive stuff we’ve got going. It delivers.”
Mandelker learned the ropes in Levey’s Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, developing an innovative arsenal of financial weapons against the enemies of Israel, a state for which she and her boss clearly felt a passionate attachment.
She came to the job with the conservative movement credentials she gained as a clerk in the office of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and as a card-carrying member of the right-wing Federalist Society.
Mandelker’s husband, Stephen Capozolla, has worked as a spokesman for the Alliance for American Manufacturing, a Washington-based lobbying group, while pumping out columns denying climate change for the right-wing site, Breitbart.com.
In 2008, while Mandelker served in Bush’s Department of Justice, she approved the notorious deal that allowed the wealthy child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to escape federal prosecution.
“I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone,” Alex Acosta, the former U.S. attorney who brokered the deal, told the Trump administration’s transition team.
When Mandelker returned to government in March 2017, she earned immediate praise from Levey, her former boss, who called her “an asset.” Michael Chertoff, another close colleague, described her as his “eyes and ears” when he was at the Department of Homeland Security.
Pro-Israel websites also buzzed about the appointee, homing in on her alleged Israeli roots.
‘She’s Israeli!’
The right-wing Jewish Press described Mandelker as an “Israeli-born deputy secretary,” while the Israeli security blog, Debka File, referred to her as a “former Israeli.” Meanwhile, the Jerusalem-based blogger, Jewlicious, called Mandelker a current Israeli citizen. When asked how he knew she maintained her citizenship, the blogger said he didn’t know, but that “she was born in Israel.”
Not only that, Sigal Mandelker, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, isn't just Jewish, she's Israeli! Is she in Jerusalem today? #USEmbassyJerusalem
— (((Jewlicious))) (@jewlicious) May 14, 2018
According to Mandelker’s bio at the Treasury Department, however, she was born in Chicago.
The Treasury Department did not respond to questions from The Grayzone about Mandelker’s citizenship status. It would be unusual for a U.S. official to obtain a security clearance while maintaining dual citizenship, however, Mandelker’s former colleague at the Department of Homeland Security, Michael Chertoff, was reportedly born an Israeli citizen.
Whatever her citizenship status is, Mandelker has made no secret of her desire to advance the geopolitical imperatives of “our great partner, Israel.”
Her sanctions blacklist is broadening by the day, resulting in even former U.S. national security officials being visited by the FBI for their participation in an Iranian media event.
How the sanctioning of that conference came about is the subject of heavy intrigue. According to Mehanna, the co-founder of the New Horizon Organization, she and husband were targeted as the result of a separate U.S. investigation into a former U.S. counter-intelligence officer and her alleged handler, another American citizen.
The latter suspect American was an anchor for Press TV, Iran’s state broadcaster. Known as Mazrieh Hashemi, she was jailed by federal authorities this January when she attempted to return to the U.S. to visit her family.
Max Blumenthal is an award-winning journalist and the author of books including best-selling “Republican Gomorrah,” “Goliath,” “The Fifty One Day War” and “The Management of Savagery,” published in 2019 by Verso. He has also produced numerous print articles for an array of publications, many video reports and several documentaries including “Killing Gaza” and “Je Ne Suis Pas Charlie.” Blumenthal founded the Grayzone Project in 2015 to shine a journalistic light on America’s state of perpetual war and its dangerous domestic repercussions.
Thank you for the article. Its very interesting
I have been unlawfully jailed for 8 months in Turkey under french zionist government and NATO ‘s request, after attending this conference.
After that, Charles Michel, prime minister of Belgium, and well known as sayan after his ridiculous attack against the famous British movies maker Ken Loach (because of his support to Palestine), banned me to come back to Brussels where my 4 childrens and wife are living.
Even with a position of a TV CEO, it’s very difficult to reveal my story in mainstream media.
Blumenthal neglects to report that Marzieh Hashemi was not accused of any crime. The American-Iranian journalist and television presenter was detained without charge for 11 days in January 2019. Following her testimony before a federal grand jury in Washington D.C., Hashemi was released without charge. She has criticized US discrimination against Muslim women.
Thanks, Max for your work and this article but I think you should point out that Ms Mandelker is in fact born in the US. So I don’t Israeli citizenship should be an issue.
The hell it shouldn’t. If this fascist Zionist isn’t part of a true open and notorious conspiracy of Israel to control the actions of the US government in the Middle East, and have its savagery against Palestinians financed with hundreds of millions of the tax dollars of US citizens, then what would you call it?
There can be no doubt that the republic is totally under Zionist control. In fact, many Jewish affiliated people, are the harshest critics of the racist regime since its foundation, and even before was proposed by Jewish circles in the UK, home to the House of Rothschild. A distinguished group of Jewish academics and scientists like Alfred Einstein, Hannah Arendt and others, denounced the Zionist founders of Israel as Fascists. Einstein himself was offered the first Presidency of Israel, which he promptly proceeded to refuse. To have abrogated political and financial power, to a foreign country like Israel, amount to high treason punishable by death in the US Constitution.
Good article, but a frightening alarm as to the advent of a police state. For all the (appropriate) criticism of MrTrump, we don’t hear or read much about his, and the far right folks surrounding him, authoritarian tendency. We should all reread the Sinclair Lewis novel “It Can’t Happen Here”. Not only can it happen, it already has! The FBI showing-up at people’s front door early in the morning(!!!) to question their attendance at an Iranian-sponsored conference tells us our freedoms are already badly damaged.
Good going. Find a way to tie pro-Israel ideology with sex trafficking…
Extensive ties between pro-Israel ideology and sex trafficking, to Israeli politicians, Israeli military intelligence, and associates of the Trump administration:
https://www.mintpressnews.com/mega-group-maxwells-mossad-spy-story-jeffrey-epstein-scandal/261172/
I have been unlawfully jailed for 8 months in Turkey under french zionist government and NATO ‘s request, after attending this conference.
After that, Charles Michel, prime minister of Belgium, and well known as sayan after his ridiculous attack against the famous British movies maker Ken Loach (because of his support to Palestine), banned me to come back to Brussels where my 4 childrens and wife are living.
Even with a position of a TV CEO, it’s very difficult to reveal my story in mainstream media.
At the July 15, 2019 bail hearing for Jeffrey Epstein at U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Judge Richard M. Berman asked Epstein’s lawyer Martin Weinberg who in the Department of Justice signed off on the 2008 non prosecution deal.
Weinberg cited Sigal P. Mandelker, who then worked in the DOJ as Deputy Assistant Attorney General.
As reported by the Washington Post on July 15, Epstein’s attorneys “noted that high-ranking Justice Department officials approved of or were otherwise involved in his agreement to avoid federal charges, including Mark Filip, was who deputy attorney general at the time; Alice Fisher, who led the department’s criminal division; John Roth, who worked in the criminal division and the deputy attorney general’s office”, as well as Mandelker.
During the George W. Bush administration, Mandelker worked very closely with Michael B. Chertoff at both the Justice Department and at the Department of Homeland Security. Describing her service as counselor to the former Homeland Security Secretary, Chertoff called Mandelker “my eyes and ears”.
Chertoff was notable for violating legal standards for protections and rights of domestic detainees, including approximately 750 Muslim and Arab men rounded up and held without charges for up to 3 months, in the name of the “war on terror”. A co-author of the USA Patriot Act.
Chertoff also helped draft the secret 2002 memo describing interrogation methods allowed to CIA interrogators against detainees, including waterboarding. How much input Chertoff’s “eyes and ears” had in these matters is certainly worthy of investigation.
Mandelker later served as Acting United States Deputy Secretary of the Treasury from 2017 to 2018, and currently serves as Trump’s Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.
But Mandelker isn’t the only female Bush administration alumnus / pro-Israel Lobby figure / Chertoff protege appointed to a senior role in the Trump administration.
In August 2018, Trump appointed Samantha Ravich, the former Deputy National Security Advisor for Vice President Cheney, and a Senior Advisor to the Chertoff Group, to serve as vice chair of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board (PIAB).
Ravich served as a Senior Advisor for the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), the notorious pro-Israel Lobby war hawk organization. She previously worked for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy (WINEP), a spin-off the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).
The Times of Israel lauded Ravich as a “Jewish national security expert who is well known in the pro-Israel national security community”.
With unabashed pro-Israel Lobby creatures like Mandelker and Ravich ensconced in top posts, not to mention senior-level monstrosities like Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, and the now departing John Bolton, it’s absolutely clear that Trump has something other than American national security interests at heart.
Note that the Israel lobby has again outmaneuvered their rivals in the imperial court.
Israel may or may not really want war with Iran, but they will expect to be compensated for an unreasonable demand whatever the outcome. The longer war never happens, the longer they can milk their hurt feelings over that. If an Iran War happens, bonus on top.
Trump is not going to abandon his most loyal allies; the Israelist lobby can make or break his presidency not by being the most powerful faction, but the decisive one, the tipping point kingmaker in a polarized imperial court.
Mandelker was one of the DOJ officials who signed off on Jeffrey Epstein’s sweetheart nonprosecution agreement. One wonders if she was the superior who told Acosta to back off from Epstein, as he belonged to intelligence and was above his pay grade.
On June 5, 2018, a month after Trump announced his decision to cease the United States’ participation in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Under Secretary Sigal Mandelker delivered a speech before a major pro-Israel Lobby organization, the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD).
Mandelker acknowledged the pro-Israel Lobby organization’s significant influence on the Trump administration, telling the FDD audience, “We greatly appreciate your insight and ideas.”
https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sm0406
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcrSxu2h2SI
John Bolton, Trump’s warmongering National Security Adviser, hired Foundation for Defense of Democracy senior adviser Richard Goldberg as his assistant in January 2019. (We’ll see who Trump appoints to replace the rabidly pro-Israel Bolton.)
In June 2019, Eli Clifton at Lobe Log reported that the Foundation for Defense of Democracies aligned with Trump’s State Department to attack supporters of Iran diplomacy:
“FDD pushes for military confrontation with Iran and has received funding from some of Trump and the GOP’s biggest campaign megadonors. While simultaneously denying their support for a war with Iran, FDD’s scholars have repeatedly urged U.S. military action against the Islamic Republic.
“In 2011, FDD CEO Mark Dubowitz revealed that regime change in Tehran was his organization’s real mission. […]
“FDD would be a natural choice of partners for the Trump State Department. In 2017, FDD received $3.63 million from billionaire Bernard Marcus, which constituted over a quarter of FDD’s contributions that year. Marcus, the co-founder of Home Depot, is outspoken about his hatred of Iran, which he characterized as ‘the devil’ in a 2015 Fox Business interview. Marcus is Trump’s second biggest campaign supporter, contributing $7 million to pro-Trump super PACs before the 2016 election.
“Marcus, who sits on FDD’s board, is also a supporter of Trump’s hawkish national security adviser, John Bolton. He contributed $530,000 to Bolton’s super PAC over its lifetime.
“And by the end of the 2011 tax year, Sheldon Adelson, who went on to become Trump’s single biggest campaign funder, the GOP’s biggest funder in the 2018 midterms, and personal advocate for Trump to take Bolton as his national security adviser, was FDD’s third biggest donor, contributing at least $1.5 million. (Dubowitz says Adelson no longer contributes to FDD.) In 2013, Adelson publicly proposed the U.S. launch a preventive nuclear attack on Iran, targeting the desert, and threaten to launch a second nuclear weapon at Tehran if Iran didn’t abandon its nuclear program. […]
“Trump and FDD’s overlapping billionaire donor base is a strong indication that the White House and FDD and are working towards a shared goal. Marcus and Adelson publicly endorse a militarist posture towards Iran and aren’t shy about writing big checks to politicians and organizations that share that mission. With Adelson and Marcus’s preferred national security adviser, John Bolton, evidently pushing the U.S. towards a military confrontation with Iran, it’s no wonder that FDD, possibly (until Friday) with the support of U.S.-taxpayer funding, is engaged in a public-diplomacy campaign against critics of Trump and Bolton’s Iran policy.”
https://lobelog.com/fdd-aligned-with-state-department-to-attack-supporters-of-iran-diplomacy/
As reported on Consortium News in August 2019, the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies is “lavishly funded by single-issue billionaires who believe they are helping Israel by sending U.S. troops to the Middle East to constantly provoke and kill those they believe are Israel’s enemies”.
https://consortiumnews.com/2019/08/08/for-cliff-may-war-pays/
Back in 2015, Slate reported about the Foundation for the Defense of Democracie and those “single-issue billionaires” who lavishly fund the pro-Israel Lobby and bankroll Trump’s political campaigns:
“FDD’s chief funders have been drawn almost entirely from American Jews who have a long history of funding pro-Israel organizations. They include Bernard Marcus, the co-founder of Home Depot, whiskey heirs Samuel and Edgar Bronfman, gambling mogul Sheldon Adelson, heiress Lynn Schusterman, Wall Street speculators Michael Steinhardt and Paul Singer, and Leonard Abramson, founder of U.S. Healthcare. As Eli Clifton has documented, from 2008 to 2011, the largest contributors were Abramson, Marcus, Adelson, and Singer, and businessman Newton Becker. Some of FDD’s donors, particularly in the organization’s early years, gave to a wide range of groups that back Israel, but some of them, including Marcus, Adelson, Becker, and their foundations, have also contributed to groups like the Zionist Organization of America and Christians United for Israel that are aligned with Israeli right-wing nationalists who favor a ‘greater Israel’ […]
“Much of FDD’s key staff was drawn from people who have focused their work on defending Israel from its critics. May’s second in command in FDD’s early years was the Israeli Nir Boms, who had worked for the Israeli Embassy in Washington. Toby Dershowitz, who spent 14 years as AIPAC’s communications head, has handled communications for FDD. Dershowitz’s public relations organization, the Dershowitz Group, is housed in the same downtown M Street location as FDD, and Dershowitz is now listed as the group’s vice president for government relations and strategy. Jonathan Schanzer, FDD’s vice president for research, worked earlier at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, which was spun off from AIPAC decades ago as a research organization not subject to the tax restrictions on groups that lobby. […]
“May doesn’t go out of his way to highlight FDD’s origin as a promoter of Israel and its connections to Washington’s pro-Israel lobby.”
http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/foreigners/2015/08/foundation_for_the_defense_of_democracies_inside_the_small_pro_israel_think.html
The Trump Administration is positively swarming with pro-Israel militants that have longstanding ties not just generally to “right-wing political networks” as Blumenthal notes, but very specifically to major pro-Israel Lobby organizations like the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
I am beyond tired of having American foreign policy dictated by Israelis.
From Whitney Webb:
https://www.mintpressnews.com/cia-israel-mossad-jeffrey-epstein-orwellian-nightmare/261692/
Wonderful link.
I’ve been keeping up with Whitney Webb’s story this past week, and if folks will follow the links therein, I think answers will be found as to how very deep this Epstein thing actually goes. At the least, folks can begin to realize why most of these criminals are not being prosecuted by a world power who is rife with Israeli influence. As a life long conservative, my faith in maga has been destroyed by what I have found by chasing the links in that which you’ve posted, along with other things I have found on my own.
2016 meant nothing. All that happened was the monster emerged again, but with a different face.
Do not believe me, okay, consider Donald Trump’s ties to Sheldon Adelson.
Wow..besides the “”former “” intelligence operatives in Congress and running for Congress, this is scary..
This year’s Congress includes at least 10 others besides Spanberger, Slotkin and Hurd who have worked with classified material in the military or at the National Security Council
This excellent and quite disconcerting piece by Blumenthal proves in spades that we’re living under the ZPC — the Zionist power configuration.
For further reading:
“Power of Israel in the United States” by James Petras
“Zionism, Militarism and the Decline of U.S. Power” by James Petras
“They Dare to Speak Out” by Paul Findley
“Host and the Parasite” by Greg Felton
“Against our better Judgement” by Alison Weir
“Holocaust Industry” by Norman Finkelstein
“Wandering Who?” by Gilad Atzmon
“Israel Lobby” by Mearsheimer and Walt
israeli jews are seriously the new nazis of the world. if we don’t take a page from history the world will continue to die for there aggression wars they direct the goyim to fight for them in secret. its a disgusting truth that needs to be dealt with, as exposure and finger pointing gets nowhere.
Trump just canned Bolton.
Adelson, Paul Singer and Bernie Marcus probably came to the conclusion that Bolton was just too brash and in-your-face about wielding Zionist aggression throughout the Middle East.
It’s akin to Imelda Marcos’ shoes. When certain functionaries become too brazen and embarrassing to the Washington imperialist elite it’s time to show them the door.