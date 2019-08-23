CN Live! is Going Prime Time!

CN Live!, the webcast of Consortium News, is moving to a new time slot.

Consortium News‘ weekly webcast, CN Live! is moving to prime time. Beginning on Friday, Aug. 30 it will be aired at 8 pm U.S. Eastern Daylight Time. That is 5 pm on the U.S. West Coast, 1 am in Britain, 2 am in Europe, and 10 am Saturdays in Australia. And of course all shows are immediately archived for replay viewing on our YouTube page.

In our first six episodes we have brought you several newsmakers and analysts discussing the most important issues of the day: On WikiLeaks, Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson, UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer, Chelsea Manning lawyer Nancy Hollander and psychologist Lissa Johnson. On the Jeffrey Epstein case Prof. Francis Boyle and journalist Whitney Webb. On the Seth Rich controversy, Kim Dotcom, Dallas financier Ed Butowsky, journalist Michael Isikoff, former NSA Technical Director Bill Binney and ex-CIA analyst Ray McGovern.

On the Middle East, Prof. As’ad AbuKhalil and on Brazil and Europe, roving correspondent Pepe Escobar. Journalist Margaret Kimberley spoke on racism and nationalism and former U.S. Senator Mike Gravel and Marjorie Cohn on the U.S. presidential race, plus Rebecca Peters and James Howard Kunstler on gun violence.

There will be no webcast today as we restructure the show and implement technical upgrades.

So mark it down on your calendar: CN Live! Prime Time, beginning Friday, August 30 with your hosts Elizabeth Vos and Joe Lauria.

