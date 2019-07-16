RAY McGOVERN: Sic Transit Gloria Mueller

Democrats, stenographers who pass for journalists and the “Mueller team” will need all the time they can to come up with imaginative responses to two recent bombshell revelations, says Ray McGovern.
Making the Worst Case Appear the Better
By Ray McGovern
Special to Consortium News
Friday’s surprising report that Robert Mueller had successfully sought an extra week to prepare for his House testimony on Russiagate (now set for July 24) must have come as scary news to those of his fans who can put two and two together. Over the past few weeks, it has become clearer that each of the two frayed findings of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election has now come apart at the seams.
Saturday’s New York Times reports that “the Democrats said they chose to delay at the request of Mr. Mueller” after a day of negotiations, “as both Democrats and Republicans were deep in preparations for his testimony” earlier scheduled for July 17. The Washington Post, on the other hand, chose not to say who asked for the delay. Rather, it explained the abrupt change in timing with a misleading article entitled, “Mueller, House panels strike deal to delay hearing until July 24, giving lawmakers more time to question him.”
How to Avoid Eating Crow
As the truth seeps out, there will be plenty of crow to go around. To avoid eating it, the Democrats on the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, the stenographers who pass for journalists at the Times and Post, and the “Mueller team” will need all the time they can muster to come up with imaginative responses to two recent bombshell revelations from the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.
Perhaps the most damning of the two came last Monday, when it was disclosed that, on July 1, Judge Dabney Friedrich ordered Mueller to stop pretending he had proof that the Russian government was behind the Internet Research Agency’s supposed attempt to interfere via social media in the 2016 election. While the corporate media so far has largely ignored Judge Friedrich’s order, it may well have been enough to cause very cold feet for those attached to the strained Facebook fable. (The IRA social-media “interference” has always been ludicrous on its face, as journalist Gareth Porter established.)
Ten days is not a lot of time to conjure up ways to confront and explain Judge Friedrich’s injection of some unwelcome reality. Since the Democrats, the media, and Mueller himself all have strong incentive to “make the worst case appear the better” (one of the twin charges against Socrates), they need time to regroup and circle the wagons. The more so, since Mueller’s other twin charge — Russian hacking of the DNC — also has been shown, in a separate Court case, to be bereft of credible evidence.
No, the incomplete, redacted, second-hand “forensics” draft that former FBI Director James Comey decided to settle for from the Democratic National Committee-hired CrowdStrike firm does not qualify as credible evidence. Both new developments are likely to pose a strong challenge to Mueller. On the forensics, Mueller decided to settle for what his former colleague Comey decided to settle for from CrowdStrike, which was hired by the DNC despite it’s deeply flawed reputation and well known bias against Russia. In fact, the new facts — emerging, oddly, from theU.S. District Court,pose such a fundamental challenge to Mueller’s findings that no one should be surprised if Mueller’s testimony is postponed again.
Requiem for ‘Interference’
Daniel Lazare’s July 12 Consortium News piece shatters one of the twin prongs in Mueller’s case that “the Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion.” It was the prong dripping with incessant drivel about the Kremlin using social media to help Trump win in 2016.
Mueller led off his Russiagate report, a redacted version of which was published on April 18, with the dubious claim that his investigation had
“…established that Russia interfered in the 2016 election principally through two operations. First, a Russian entity carried out a social media campaign that favored presidential candidate Donald J. Trump and disparaged presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Second, a Russian intelligence service conducted computer-intrusion operations against entities, employees, and volunteers working in the Clinton campaign, and then released stolen documents.”
Judge to Mueller: Put Up or Shut Up
Regarding the social-media accusation, Judge Friederich has now told Mueller, in effect, to put up or shut up. What happened was this: On February 16, 2018 a typically credulous grand jury — the usual kind that cynics say can be persuaded to indict the proverbial ham sandwich — was convinced by Mueller to return 16 indictments of the Internet Research Agency (IRA) and associates in St. Petersburg, giving his all-deliberate-speed investigation some momentum and a much-needed, if short-lived, “big win” in “proving” interference by Russia in the 2016 election. It apparently never occurred to Mueller and the super-smart lawyers around him that the Russians would outsmart them by hiring their own lawyers to show up in U.S. court and seek discovery. Oops.
The Feb. 2018 indictment referred repeatedly to the IRA simply as a “Russian organization.” But in Mueller’s report 14 months later, the “Russian organization” had somehow morphed into “Russia.” The IRA’s lawyers argued, in effect, that Mueller’s ipse-dixit “Russia did it” does not suffice as proof of Russian government involvement. Federal Judge Friedrich agreed and ordered Mueller to cease promoting his evidence-less charge against the IRA; she added that “any future violations of her order will trigger a range of potential sanctions.”
More specifically, at the conclusion of a hearing held under seal on May 28, Judge Friedrich ordered the government “to refrain from making or authorizing any public statement that links the alleged conspiracy in the indictment to the Russian government or its agencies.” The judge ordered further that “any public statement about the allegations in the indictment . . . must make clear that, one, the government is summarizing the allegations in the indictment which remain unproven, and, two, the government does not express an opinion on the defendant’s guilt or innocence or the strength of the evidence in this case.”
Reporting Thursday on Judge Friedrich’s ruling, former CIA and State Department official Larry C. Johnson described it as a “potential game changer,” observing that Mueller “has not offered one piece of solid evidence that the defendants were involved in any way with the government of Russia.” After including a lot of useful background material, Johnson ends by noting:
“Some readers will insist that Mueller and his team have actual intelligence but cannot put that in an indictment. Well boys and girls, here is a simple truth–if you cannot produce evidence that can be presented in court then you do not have a case. There is that part of the Constitution that allows those accused of a crime to confront their accusers.”
IRA Story a ‘Stretch’
Last fall, investigative journalist Gareth Porter dissected and debunked The New York Times’s far-fetched claim that 80,000 Facebook posts by the Internet Research Agency helped swing the election to Donald Trump. What the Times story neglected to say is that the relatively paltry 80,000 posts were engulfed in literally trillions of posts on Facebook over the two-year period in question — before and after the 2016 election.
In testimony to Congress in October 2017, Facebook General Counsel Colin Stretch had cautioned earlier that from 2015 to 2017, “Americans using Facebook were exposed to, or ‘served,’ a total of over 33 trillion stories in their News Feeds.” Shamefully misleading “analysis” by Times reporters Scott Shane and Mark Mazzetti in a 10,000-word article on September 20, 2018 made the case that the IRA’s 80,000 posts helped deliver the presidency to Trump.
Shane and Mazzetti neglected to report the 33 trillion number for needed context, even though the Times’ own coverage of Stretch’s 2017 testimony stated outright: “Facebook cautioned that the Russia-linked posts represented a minuscule amount of content compared with the billions of posts that flow through users’ News Feeds everyday.”
The chances that Americans saw any of these IRA ads—let alone were influenced by them—are infinitismal. Porter and others did the math and found that over the two-year period, the 80,000 Russian-origin Facebook posts represented just 0.0000000024 of total Facebook content in that time. Porter commented that this particular Times contribution to the Russiagate story “should vie in the annals of journalism as one of the most spectacularly misleading uses of statistics of all time.”
And now we know, courtesy of Judge Friederich, that Mueller has never produced proof, beyond his say-so, that the Russian government was responsible for the activities of the IRA — feckless as they were. That they swung the election is clearly a stretch.
The Other Prong: Hacking the DNC
The second of Mueller’s two major accusations of Russian interference, as noted above, charged that “a Russian intelligence service conducted computer-intrusion operations against entities, employees, and volunteers working in the Clinton campaign, and then released stolen documents.” Sadly for Russiagate aficionados, the evidence behind that charge doesn’t hold water either.
CrowdStrike, the controversial cybersecurity firm that the Democratic National Committee chose over the FBI in 2016 to examine its compromised computer servers, never produced an un-redacted or final forensic report for the government because the FBI never required it to, the Justice Department admitted.
The revelation came in a court filing by the government in the pre-trial phase of Roger Stone, a long-time Republican operative who had an unofficial role in the campaign of candidate Donald Trump. Stone has been charged with misleading Congress, obstructing justice and intimidating a witness.
The filing was in response to a motion by Stone’s lawyers asking for “unredacted reports” from CrowdStrike challenging the government to prove that Russia hacked the DNC server. “The government … does not possess the information the defendant seeks,” the DOJ filing says.
Small wonder that Mueller had hoped to escape further questioning. If he does testify on July 24, the committee hearings will be well worth watching.
Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, a publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was a CIA analyst for 27 years and a presidential briefer. In retirement he co-founded Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity. His colleagues and he have been following closely the ins and outs of Russiagate.
What’s the deal with Correa, former president of Ecuador who gave Assange asylum in the London embassy, suddenly backing the story of CNN that Assange meddled in the U.S. election from his sanctuary? Why not act then? Why keep this allegation a secret till now? Something does not smell right. Correa was being pursued on charges by his replacement, president Moreno who turned Assange over to the British authorities. Was Correa offered some deal of immunity for his latest words? Disturbing development, is it not? Who can you believe or trust from day to day?
https://sputniknews.com/world/201907171076269935-former-ecuadorian-president-correa-claims-assange-meddled-in-us-elections-from-london-embassy/
There was no expert report showing hacking because the expert had found that the Russians did not hack. Simple as that. The way it works is, that an expert puts nothing in writing until AFTER orally consulting with the attorney who hired him. If the news is bad for said attorney, then the expert is instructed NEVER to put the bad news in writing. I used to hire experts when I litigated patent infringement cases, and that is the way it works. If you pay the expert, then you make the rules. The judge may understand this too. I’m pretty sure that the Crowd Strike expert also gave Muller (Andrew Wiseman?) the same news about no hacking.
Why, shortly after Random Juan claimed the presidency, was a Crowdstrike employee trying to stoke the Venezuelan coup?
https://steemit.com/venezuela/@michaelweddle/crowdstrike-employee-tweeting-pro-coup-propaganda-on-venezuela
Interesting letter from Putin to Mueller–lol!
https://medium.com/@m_weddle/13-russian-indictments-letter-from-putin-to-mueller-8f92939b0ddb
Thank you for your service.
I wish that this constant debunking of Russia Gate would be doing some good. Sadly it’s not. Most of the members of daily kos believe everything about Russia Gate and even after reading some of the great essays written here that debunks it they instead say that this website has been bought out by Russia.
I once thought that if people really looked at the evidence or lack of it that they would wake up and smell the propaganda. It has always been so obvious to me that there was never any there there and I couldn’t understand how people bought into it. But I think it has to do with who people voted for in the last election. Hillary’s supporters just can’t believe that she could have lost without outside interference. Sad.
Ray McGovern story is like listening to a song bird! You enjoy it’s beginning, middle and end.
So you stand with the Bush war criminals?…..thats what Mueller is.
Flashback: Mueller Has Lied Before, Just Ask Him About WMD’s
https://youtu.be/uTDO-kuOGTQ
A post yesterday at The Conservative Treehouse expands on a Gateway Pundit post about an amended filing to the court in a Texas libel suit that could blow the whole Russia-gate hoax wide open, taking with it whatever shred of credibility the Mueller Report might still have. Not to mention the rationale for silencing Assange, General Flynn’s prosecution, and the murder of Seth Rich.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/15/lawsuit-claims-julian-assange-confirmed-dnc-emails-received-from-seth-rich-not-a-russian-hack/
Much thanks again to Ray.
It seems that torches and pitch forks are gaining in popularity. Progress, finally!
It looks like this fraudulent fable has finally been debunked by the US judicial system. Now the Hillary bots will have to come up with another excuse for her wealthy donors as to why she lost the election to a much maligned TV host that spent a small fraction of her campaign funding. This also takes some of the fuel out of using the Russiagate fraud for a march to war with Russia that was accompanied by large defense spending increases. Russiagate was the perfect gift to the Clinton campaign apologists and the MIC that needs a causus belli to feed the public war machine. That gift box has now been unraveled to display an empty box. I’m surprised Ray McGovern did not bring up the issue of the alleged hacking of DNC emails to have been contrary to the capability of the internet at that time. The rate of transfer was consistent with downloading to a flash drive but impossible for transfer of packets across an IP network – further debunking the Russia hacking narrative. This whole house of cards has crashed in and it seems that it will be impossible for the Russiagate fraudsters to reconstruct their tawdry myth.
That’s a great article Ray. Thank you!
Now I am wondering if there is any chance you could take apart Rachel Maddow’s report on Monday night. I confess I turned her off about half way through it, because I couldn’t stand listening to her lies. But she was going on about how Russia gave wikileaks the DNC stuff and how some new evidence proves it. I wondered at the time why she was doing this again, but now I understand – it was because of the Judge and I think word must have come down to trash Assange (she did have some nasty things to say about him). None of what I heard made sense to me or why it was taking up so much of her hour so I turned back to NPR, but the vehemance of her lies (she was pushing this version pretty hard) stuck with me. So could you write something about this please? If not on CN maybe you could give us a link to another web site or broadcast that discusses what she is doing and the damage she is causing.
Thanks again for your efforts to keep this story straight.
Finally after proving that she was the worst possible presidential candidate the Democrat’s could have ever endorsed our anointed one Madam Hillary left her wandering party with the oversold ominous Russia Gate fiasco to waste this country’s easily distracted valuable time with. This waste of time should be criminally prosecuted for all the disruption it has caused. Such a parting spectacle of arrogance it is that Hillary Clinton left her struggling party with these multiple claimed allegations without evidence filled nonsensical accusations of Russian collusion that the country is even more divided than ever due too even more unreal false flag issues for it’s citizenry to deal with. Where in this Hillary created event is Patriotism to be found? Like where is love of country even considered when releasing upon the world such a mean spirited compromise driven hoax? When it comes to this issue of Russia Gate Investigation the wrong party is being investigated.
Sooner or later Mueller is going to have to invoke the “Emily Litella option,” asking us all to “never mind!”
Perceptive bloggers identified the IRA as a commercial clickbait operation two years ago. Everything about that operation was consistent with that description. Describing the IRA as a Russian government psy-op program, in turn, was inconsistent with the evidence at hand and so required the assumption that its purpose was to “sow chaos”, or similar guesswork. It should be remembered that the Facebook / Twitter people were initially reluctant to go along with the latter theory, and only came on board after a great deal of pressure from members of Congress such as Mark Warner. So this whole nonsensical story was magnified at the insistence of powerful Democratic congressional persons, and Mueller was simply bolstering their arguments – which was his job it appears. The result has been not only a false consciousness deliberately seeded through the public, but also a raft of social media and alternative news censorship which has been silencing both alt-right and progressive voices.
I enjoyed the first Consortium News Live Broadcast. Have you stopped making it possible to download articles? I see no icon for this article, Sic Transit Gloria Mueller, or for the article on Israel’s interest in Libya. I have been downloading articles and would like to continue to do so. Gretel Munroe
Thanx, Ray. I’ve said from the outset that Russiagate was bullshit perpetrated by Three Names who just couldn’t stand the fact that this was the latest in a long string of failures that this incompetent, arrogant woman perpetrated on the American people. It was bullshit from jump street because Three Names won the election by 3M votes but in the American presidential election you not only need the votes, you need the distribution. Distribution she didn’t have. Russia (or any other actor sufficiently large and determined) can sway votes for one candidate or another but they can’t sway distribution. I personally thought the claim that Russia via the Internet Research Agency sought to sway the election by disparaging Three Names and pumping up Thump. Three Names won by 3M votes. Looks like Russia’s IRA did a spectacularly poor job of meddling.
There are some take aways from this that the government should be looking into/doing something about.
1. Russiagate never had any legs. The legs that it got came from an effort by the deep state to create them out of thin air. The deep state tried to take on the role of the Praetorian Guard in old Rome. Their role originally was to protect the emperor but it morphed over the years into picking who would be the emperor. The likes of Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Struck (however you spell it) and his femme fatale (at a minimum, there may be more) should all be marched off to jail and locked up for a considerable period of time for their attempts to destroy our democracy (or republic – a distinction without a difference).
2. Seth Rich’s murder needs to be actually investigated now that he has been outed as the source of the leak to Wikileaks.
3. The Republican party needs to be banned as a political party. Any clear eyed view of the 2016 election will conclude that the decades old effort by the Republicans at voter suppression and gerrymandering are what resulted in the 2016 results. 80,000 votes in three states that the Republicans have invested great voter suppression efforts – Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania would have changed the election results. This should have been a major neon sign that winner take all for electoral votes is a bad idea. If proportional EC votes were mandated, third parties would have a chance and our presidential elections might become actual contests. Otherwise, we’ll continue to have elections that are between two candidates – worse and worser.
Fabulous remark, Jeff- thank you! ML
oh please , Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania voters know what Hillary Clinton did to unions and working people.She was the neo liberal queen.
Hillary only won the “popular” vote to a baboon by 3% and only because California is bigger than most counties.
I am one of MANY Democrats who voted for Trump in the general election NOT because I supported Trump, but as the only possible vote to damn the DNC and Hillary Clinton.
And while I am here (not to defend Trump), I think his recent comments against “the squad” (particularly Omar) were nationalistic, NOT “racist”.
Thañk You, Lord, for Ray McGovern.
The proportion of IRA “stories” among total Facebook postings
in the period in question, can be expressed in manner a bit more
readily grasped: on average, one IRA posting appeared among
every 412 million total. For perspective the US population is now
about 330 million.
The FBIs bungling with Crowdstrike information is reminiscent
of its reported 9-11 careless incompetence.
Roger Stone is, by all accounts, a vicious and loathsome person. It’s hard not to want to see him twisting in the wind at the end of a gallows rope. But that is exactly why we have a justice system that is based (when it works) on the truth, whole and nothing but. Let the truth lead where it may – basing our (justified) anger at Stone, Trump, Miller, McConnell et al. on less than the complete truth can only damage our own case. Stone, Trump, Miller, McConnell et al. have no such problem, since every word that comes out of their mouths is a lie, and they don’t care. We do, so we need to insist on the truth, even when it does not confirm what we want to believe. That is one of the hardest lessons of any democracy, but democracy will not survive without it.
Well it looks like most of the words that have come out of Comey`s and Mueller`s mouths have all been lies as well wouldn`t you agree? And can you point to a single Democratic truth teller in this Democrat created mess? If you can it would be a rare individual indeed.
Wow that is an absolutely ignorant unintelligent biased stupid comment. Are you really that stupid? It almost seems like a fake comment it is so incredibly stupid.
Blanket condemnation and insults are no substitute for a reasoned rebuttal. Perhaps, you should try it.
Mueller is a Bush cabal criminal who belongs in prison next to Bush.The FBI was being used a tool to get Hillary Clinton elected and illegally spying on Trump….as they have been the rest of the population…..The CIA and Brennan were the masterminds.All proved criminal and liars.
Man, I’m always looking for a little poetic justice in the devolution of these *stories*, and this article offers a tri-fecta. In particular, the photos: Is Judge Dabney wearing a knock-off Nehru suit or a Chairman Mao outfit? (Ha ha); the caption for the pic of the Meulle musing could be, Which line of bullshite should I use next?; and, unlike what even the most virulent defenders of the Russiagate narrative offer as *evidence*, the three moaks in suits in the third photo from Facebook, Google and Twitter are actually the ones who are perfecting the direct targeting of political propaganda tailor-made to individual voters and injecting it directly into their brainpans, er, *newsfeeds*. Ha ha ha ha ha.
Sadly, this face-saving saga, no doubt initiated by famed political rapper Hilarious C (she of the spooky open-mouthed laugh), already has corrupted untold numbers of ordinary people eager to keep-up and to polish whatever turds the oh-so-powerful *security complex* plus MediaCorps are shoveling out. The needle of disinformation has found its vein, the damage has long been done. I can’t imagine the mass narrative changing. And as much as I would love to see media shites forced to gag on their own lies, I don’t see them walking this thing back to the beginning. Nope, just like lying a country into war, there will be rationalization after deceit after change-of-subject and still the herd will gallop unquestioningly behind the WaPo, NYT, CNN, PBS, or whatever four horsemen you might care to name. And don’t they just know it.
Meanwhile, the helpful stenographers at NPR gave a bunch of time this morning to the claim that the Russians spread the meme that Hillary Clinton had Seth Rich killed. Coincidence or conspiracy?
I suspect most people hearing it this morning had little idea who Seth Rich was, or that there ever was a hint that he might have had anything to do with WikiLeaks.
Another own goal by the MSM!
This may be why NPR featured that story:
“Businessman Ed Butowsky filed a lawsuit on Monday that outed FOX News reporter Ellen Ratner was his source for the Seth Rich information.
This comes after Michael Isikoff’s report last week that labeled Butowsky as a Russian source.”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/07/breaking-lawsuit-outs-reporter-ellen-ratner-as-source-for-seth-rich-information/
Yahoo’s reporter Michael Isikoff is a sock puppet for the CIA/FBI that provided the info to NPR and was one of the first to spread the lies told to him by Steele about Russian interference. He must have tried to head off the lawsuit filed today. Ed Butowsky filed a lawsuit against the liberal media claiming defamation and business disparagement. He claims that Assange told Ellen Ratner (Fox News analyst and sister of Assange’s lawyer who passed away) that Seth and Aaron Rich provided the emails to Wikileaks.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/15/lawsuit-claims-julian-assange-confirmed-dnc-emails-received-from-seth-rich-not-a-russian-hack/
I don’t think anyone with a couple of brain cells would dismiss the idea that an insider with the DNC having access to delicate, perhaps damaging material, being what seems on the surface, to be the victim of a motiveless murder would ask the question, was there any connection between Seth Rich’s demise and the crap storm that ensued after the Wikileaks release. Really hello !
“NPR’s Steve Inskeep talks to Michael Isikoff” – what a predictable farce! “We talked to Deborah Sines, who was the federal prosecutor in charge of the investigation into Seth Rich’s death. She was an assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. attorney’s office in the District of Columbia, which prosecutes local murders. And she would see these conspiracy theories about her case circulating on the Web. She was – she wanted to find out where they were coming from.”
At least we now know that Seth Rich’s death is/was a Federal case. No more claiming the DCPD has jurisdiction. But no disclosures of the contents of Seth Rich’s cell phone and laptop.
The author seems consumed by this carnival of politicized legalized covert intelligence operations, by people and entities trying to retain money and power.
What’s important is that the system hasn’t been working for decades, and there’s going to be increasingly serious problems, maybe fatal ones, rising if a big overhaul doesn’t occur.
McGovern: “Democrats, stenographers who pass for journalists and the “Mueller team” will need all the time they can to come up with imaginative responses to two recent bombshell revelations.”
CNN: “Hold my beer.”
This is a very good explanation. Thank you. Like signorRossi, I see the CNN story (as in fable) to be an attempt to reanimate Russiagate. That is one of the weirdest articles I have seen!
Democrats are arguing that had the public not had accurate information about Hillary Clinton she would have won the election. The accurate information was so damning that people turned against her and voted for Trump. That is a very disturbing argument to make and I wish that non-powerful Democrats would think about the implication of what they are saying.
Russiagate is so powerful. I see all kinds of accusations that it was Putin who controls Jeff Epstein (I gather because Epstein can implicate one or more Clintons).
I’m reading all these sites such as that of Vicky Ward and there is one statement after another that someone’s chauffeur is a Russian, or just that someone knew a Russian etc. There is no link given between these various Russians and Epstein. It’s just that someone who is from Russia did a normal, everyday job. That kind of thing is scary. (This isn’t to say that I’m not grateful to her reporting which actually exposes Jeff Epstein, I am.)
People are being trained to hate other people just because they are from Russia. That’s both sad and horrifying. Sad because the human family needs to get along with each other and horrifying because it is wrong to just hate someone because they come from some place you don’t like. This is a really low level of thinking and it is certainly not ethical.
For years only NAZIs (most over 85 years old by now) and Arabs (now the Saudi headchoppers and other Sunni states are our (and Israel’s) best friends) could be ‘villains’. Now the only ones you can racially/ ethnically discriminate against are the Russians.
(Even Chinese are everywhere and supported Clinton during Chinagate, and learned our jobs and high technologies, leading to huge profits for our oligarchs. How bad can they be?)
You are very sensible???
You are very sensible???
I did not write those question marks. Did thumb up and a heart.
The absurdities know no end. Kamala Harris blames Russian bots for the Kaepernick kneeling controversy.
https://youtu.be/PJ7GI28ywCI
You can’t make this sh** up. But Kamala does!
The DNC and MSM sold, and sold well, the Russiagate to the general public. Does it really matter, if the “Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election has now come apart at the seams”? Neither the DNC, nor the MSM will report/mention either of the court case, pretty much a blackout for the general public.
Even, if these court cases are widely reported, do you really believe that the majority of the people would change their mind? After almost three years, there’s no way that these people will change their mind. The only change that widely reporting these court cases would result in is, that Trump and HRC supporters would hate each other even more.
This Russiagate will be with us pretty much forever, it’ll morph in to accusing people of being Russian agents and/or Russian Bots. We already see this taking place and just wait, until next year. It’s not going to be pretty…
Aaron Mate has done a brilliant job researching and debunking Russiagate. Unfortunately for him, he is now ostracized and has to survive on the margins, with other people with critical thinking skills.
You’re right. The truth doesn’t matter, just the BS narrative that has been shoved down our throats for the last few years. It never made any sense to anyone who really thought about it but the media whores just keep spewing total nonsense and they surely won’t change their ways now. The fact that the entire crock is really irrelevant to the majority of our citizens doesn’t matter to them a bit.
Thank you again Mr McGovern for another article on this never ending saga. While I hope that sanity begins to dawn among the so-called progressives, I have serious doubts.
1. Neither the BBC World Service nor NPR have mentioned (at least while I’ve been listening) Judge Friedrich’s ruling vis a vis provide the evidence (discovery) to the IRA 12’s lawyers or tear up the indictment (essentially). Indeed, I’ve not heard, on the MSM, anything about those 12 IRA folks employing a lawyer and challenging Mueller’s indictment. Silence works as well as obfuscation, lies.
2. The Demrats simply will not let their Russophobia go. I gather (from RT – tut tut I must be an RU bottle) that Ms Harris AIPAC schmoozer, keen and eager lock ’em up and throw away the key, corporate-capitalist crony Kamala has been accusing the Russians of stirring up the controversy surrounding Kaepernick’s bending of the knee. The Russians and their bots did it.
3. And then this morning on NPR – a Steve Inskip interview with Michael Isikoff focusing on the Seth Rich “conspiracy theory” and of course the whole thing (or that segment which I could stomach hearing) presumed as a matter of established, and thus true, fact that everything that went wrong for the DNC’s HRC campaign was caused by the Russians – for which read Putin. Isikoff was there as an “investigative” journalist for “Yahoo News” – and his “investigation” had shown that the Russians were – who else – behind the conspiracy theory that Seth Rich was killed by HRC thugs in order to keep him permanently quiet about corruption in the DNC. (Corruption – a rather mealy-mouthed way of avoiding bringing into NPR daylight what the DNC were actually doing: determining who would be the Dem candidate willy nilly of who the voters wanted. But this mealy-mouthedness is fully in keeping with NPR’s basic silence on what Wikileaks revealed via that insider download.)
Orwellian. Propaganda at its Bernays, Goebbels best. Despair…. This business is *not* going away. The Demrats – both in DC and their bourgeois/progressive supporters have far too much invested in the whole confabulation for them to admit that the former deliberately lied and the latter were willing? hoodwinked.
Dear AnneR,
Thanks for your comment. I would like it if somehow “despair,” could be disallowed.
There are enough of us, after all. And, as Annie Dillard put it, “There never was anybody but us.”
I also take some inspiration from the dismal-sounding, yet somehow uplifting words of I. F. Stone:
“The only kinds of fights worth fighting are those you’re going to lose, because somebody has to fight them and lose and lose and lose until someday, somebody who believes as you do wins.”
THE CHALLENGE IS TO ACCEPT THAT, AND FIND JOY IN TRYING — AND EVEN IN LOSING.
I believe the losing does not last forever; think we all need to do our part in the “interim.”
Best regards,
Ray
That sums things up precisely, Ray.
None of us may live to see a complete turn-around, yet it is the honest effort to encourage and build the foundation for that fundamental systemic change to conscious and principled human awareness which is the measure we must make of ourselves.
Your sense of moral presence, Ray, is very much appreciated.
It serves as inspiration for all, and especially the young, who already understand, and encourages, as example, those who are coming to understand.
DW
Each morning when I arise, I get my coffee and settle down to read Consortium News. I also make a habit of a quick perusal of what the stenographers are jawing about on CNN… today, there is a real doozy smearing Assange. The spinners are working overtime to patch over all the holes in their hoax story. I couldn’t get through the whole thing because it’s another smear piece and a long one… including the old saw that Assange smeared feces on the Ecuadorian embassy’s walls. I had to stop reading. Gosh, I can’t abide those people. Thanks Ray, for telling the truth. We are drowning in $h** out there in la-la land. CN offers a much-needed dose of reality medicine. Thank you kindly, all.
Here’s a good essay by Caitlin Johnstone regarding the Assange hit-piece.
https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone/new-cnn-assange-smear-piece-is-amazingly-dishonest-even-for-cnn-e7c361d98639
A bit off the topic but CN hasn’t yet commented on Jaffery Epstein Underage sex scandal.
See the CN Live video. The first guest is Francis Boyle, and he has an interesting take on it.
See CN live video. The first guest is Francis Boyle, and he has an interesting take.
Good essay, thanks Skip. Wouldn’t you love to have dinner with Caitlin and many of the great commenters here? What a time we would have! It’s a little dream I like to dream.
I do not know where you got the CNN story, ML, though it appears you got it straight from gift-donkey’s mouth.
From RT (today, at 11AM Eastern time)
“CNN has released a new ‘exclusive’ report, accusing Julian Assange of conspiracy with Russia (including RT) to meddle in the 2016 US election.
Citing a report compiled by a private Spanish security company – but not providing any of it – the network basically rehashed the entirety of the Russiagate conspiracy on Monday …”
The whole article is well worth a gander, as the Dem-media attempt goose up the drivel for what they hope will be a slam dunk (most fowl).
Apparently, the Dem-leaning MSM has no intention of letting go the lucrative idiocy of ‘Russia-did-it! with the angry assistance of Awful Assange.
The MSM is not bound, of course, by the legal constraints now judicially imposed upon Mueller and other government agents, so they can claim and conflate whatever they wish.
Thus, Skip Scott’s very legitimate concerns, about the amnesia memory hole, may well be assuaged by a media hell-bent on slathering lipstick on this particular pig as they attempt, once again, to launch it into perpetual orbit,
at least until after Assange is locked away for the rest of his life.
Perhaps getting Assange and continuing to demonize Russia is far more important to certain “interests”, than is the other service of Russiagate, the saving of private-public Hillary’s reputation of being the permanent victim of vast conspiracies as official history. She may now be relegated to the hoary realm of legend and myth. (Which may be the best that wannabees may hope for, short of making the ultimate “great” career move.)
The two-fer-one deal may be unraveling, at least in part.
Getting Assange must be the real deep state/media deal.
DW
Hey DW, yes, it was on CNN yesterday. It was ridiculous. Full of lies and spin. Today, I didn’t see it still there, but it might have been hiding in the shadows on that sorry site. Can’t stand to spend more than about 5 minutes there, just to see what they’re lying and obfuscating about any given day.
You are a far braver soul than I, ML, as I’ve not the fortitude to watch the MSM at all. As there is an ongoing pattern to their propaganda, I find that the specific outrage is less important than countering the underlying corruption and deceit, for the outrages, as you say, are daily and come sometimes in vicious and violent swarms. I consider we are currently in the midst of such a plague, owing to the rapid unraveling of the over-arching “Russia-did-it!” canard.
Well past doubling down, the media mayhem is at quadruple levels and may well reach full warp speed any second, now, as the universe of managed public awareness has just experienced the equivalent of a Big Bang.
The old media-centric, elite controlled system has lost its gravitas and no holds bind the alternative far horizons of possibility.
Bringing the metaphor back to Earth, we witness, essentially, the impact of an asteroid of changed awareness sweeping away the lumbering and flesh-rending dinosaurs, as more nimble and resilient sensibilities rise to conscious existence.
Note the tinge of real desperation ever more evident in the rhetoric of accusation, intimidation, and aspersion.
The media is rattled and lashing out randomly, as profitable empire crumbles and deep-state imperialism no longer rules without question.
Sheit smearing is done, but not by Julian Assange.#FreeAssange.
Yeah, that yarn CNN has recently come up with is a real hoot. It has Assange basically running the Ecuadorian embassy personally and turning it into a nest of Russian spies plotting against Hillary during the 2016 campaign. It was as fanciful as the latest piece in Der Spiegel that makes Assad into another modern day reincarnation of Hitler. Der Fuehrer has more earthly manifestations than Vishnu. Remarkable how he gets around. Lucky for us the CIA is always johnny on the spot to thwart his evil plans, the way Dr. Who always manages to trump the Master’s deviltry. Humans, gotta love their antics.
I loved this analogy with “Vishnu”, the omnipotent Hindu God.
Liberals had better wake up now to realize that Russiagate was all a hoax perpetrated by Clinton and cronies because she lost the 2016 election. I’m ashamed to say I voted for Hillary – wow what a huge mistake on my part. Fortunately she did lose the election or who knows where we’d be now. Don’t get me wrong, Trump is an absolute nightmare but at the very least you know where he is coming from. On the other hand Clinton , Obama and other mainstream politicians are underhanded, secretive and subversive all while smiling and selling us lie after lie…We came, we saw, he died? What the hell kind of sick, deluded person would say such a thing?
37 indictments, many convictions and jail time for many of Trump’s top aides is not a hoax.
No convictions are related in any way to the core premise of RussiaGate. Furthermore, as has been stated many times, you can indict a ham sandwich. Indictments are not proof of anything. There is, however, much proof that RussiaGate was a fabrication by members of our so-called “intelligence” agencies.
What Robert Mueller hasn’t done is provide any public evidence of Russian collusion, which was his mandate.
Show me the money. Where’s the evidence? That’s correct, show me the evidence. You know, the evidence Mueller (or anyone else has) Donald Trump committed treason as John Brennan says, and is guilty of collusion with Putin, as Hillary Clinton says.
I mean, you can’t can’t show me where the evidence is because there isn’t any. No pee tapes, no smoking guns, no nothing. And that’s a problem. A big problem, because it means the entire Mueller spaghetti Western unraveled into something not even my cat is interested in playing with. The yarn got no evidence.
Prove me wrong. Please. We know how this story ends and have from the beginning. There’s no evidence. It’s bullshit. Yes, every word that comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth is bullshit. Problem is Trump’s lies don’t exonerate Clinton and Obama’s lies. All the stuff coming out of Comey, Clapper, and Brennan’s mouths is bullshit too.
https://osociety.org/2018/07/20/ten-things-which-would-convince-me-its-not-a-witchunt/
But we do have another Cold war with Russia based on lies
Mission accomplished?
James Ruston, study and read the extensive list of articles on this site and see what independent investigators and real journalists have learned about Russiagate before you draw your conclusions. You will need to spend hours reading though. Turn off your tube, throw away your NYT and your Wa-Po and get to reading- you’ve got A LOT of work to do! Wash out that brain. It’s been co-opted by the best propaganda money can buy and needs a through de-programming.
Thorough, sorry.
Kudos to you Susan for the awakening .Am not a US citizen nor do I think that Trump is doing good things for you so I really sympathize with you.
Cheers from Canada, not that we don’t have our own problems up here .
I have the feeling that a bunch of this is about to be flushed down the “memory hole”, and that the flushing will be accomplished by a new war with Iran. As was speculated by Francis Boyle on “CN Live”, the Epstein revelations might be a warning to Trump from the “Deep State” that there will be no backing out the next time they gin up an excuse to attack. Where RussiaGate failed, the Epstein case will probably succeed in bringing Trump to heel.
I hope I’m wrong, but I think Mueller will never testify (at least not publicly), and the “mighty Wurlitzer” will make sure the proles attention is diverted. Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse…
I am certain there are those in the Pentagon who understand the grave repercussions for the global economy should Iran be militarily attacked. I would think saner heads in theses circles also recognize the likelihood and perils of escalation and wider involvement in a war launched against Iran. But if the crazies actually have their way, and war is launched—then the Rubicon is crossed and nothing much else will have import.
As to the Epstein affair, the bad news is that Comey’s daughter is the prosecutor. I don’t know—are there records of Trump flying on Lolita? I have heard that Trump kicked Epstein out of Mar a-Lago. But it wouldn’t be a surprise if they had something on Trump. But most certainly, Bill Clinton (twisted s.o.b.) is guilty as hell. There’s some low hanging fruit for a prosecutor with a shred of humanity.
The link to Gareth Porter’s CN article does not work. It can be found here:
https://consortiumnews.com/33-trillion-more-reasons-why-the-new-york-times-gets-it-wrong-on-russia-gate/
Ray McGovern, you are a much-needed voice of clarity and sanity. My heartfelt thanks for all the enlightenment you bring.
How credible could be somebody like Ray McGovern, a wannabe spy inspite he is barely a former CIA employee now retired, who basically writes for a totally unknown and un-influential media organization named “Tell the Word”, a “publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington”? Really? Are you serious? Please keep some sense of decency and proportion here, I am not asking to measure people’s IQ but, but…. there is a clear & neat limit in self-restraining excercise, if you people at Consortium News aspire to practice some kind of independent journalism this is definitely not the case! The pro-Trump inclination (the most ignorant casino owner, most divisive, racist, incompetent POTUS ever, in the last 200 years of US history) transpiring from this and other pieces published in CN is so blatant, so un-sofisticated and gross that the few lines I am using here to write this, are already way too much of a waste! We are all BBB (bored beyond belief) by this partizan politics and super-bad information tactics, it does not bode well for the consistent, persistent geopolitical downgrading of the United States. I am sorry for you, Americans.
Mark-
You are not one to be talking about IQ. First and foremost, neither Ray McGovern nor many of the commenters here are pro-Trump. Your mind is stuck in a false dichotomy. Ray has said repeatedly that Trump is the worst president ever. That does not exonerate those who created RussiaGate out of whole cloth. Until we rein in these rogue members of our so-called “intelligence” agencies, it matters not a whit who is president. The entire system has been subverted.
As for independent journalism, please cite examples of organizations that satisfy your criteria. With six corporations owning the entirety of the MSM, I can’t imagine any of them qualifying as “independent”. Also, please explain the phrase “super-bad information tactics”, and cite some examples. Here at CN we prefer evidence-based, logical arguments over meaningless criticism.
I appreciate your pity of we Americans. Our government has been one sorry mess for my entire life, and I am 63 years old. I would like to see some sort of sea change for the better before my final days. I think the future of humanity depends on it. Any ideas?
Check your reading comprehension Mr. Lack of Sophistication. To characterize CN as pro-Trump is inanely ridiculous. “Super-bad information tactics” — there’s a belly laugh for ya. If you’re a paid troll, someone need be demanding a refund for such tripe.
“When deflating a balloon care is required to ensure it doesn’t shoot off in all directions exposing the
skill levels of would-be performers.”
http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/JohnBatchelorShow/~3/aAwQLCFQdr4/7316766
http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/JohnBatchelorShow/~3/ZQxeLShL8Ik/7316765
Even Mr. Houdini became undone even if not in the way expected.
Perhaps through lack of co-ordination?
Even worse news for the Russiahoaxers is the recent revelation , documented in a lawsuit , that Ellen Ratner , sister of deceased Wikileaks’ lawyer Michael Ratner, met with Assange in the fall of 2016 and was told by him that Aaron and Seth Rich provided the DNC leaks to Wikileaks. Ed Butowsky was made aware of this , with instructions by Ms. Ratner for him to relay the information to the Rich family. When he did so , in December 2016 , he was told by Joel Rich , Seth’s father , that he was already aware of his sons’ involvement.
This is no longer conspiracy talk , folks. Ed Butowsky is not dumb enough to make these claims on court documents without knowing he can back them up. Shit is about to get real for Mueller and the DNC.
“BREAKING: Lawsuit Outs Reporter Ellen Ratner as Source for Seth Rich Information” @ Gateway Pundit
Wow! Thanks Marko. Here’s the link.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/07/breaking-lawsuit-outs-reporter-ellen-ratner-as-source-for-seth-rich-information/
Well, Skip Scott, either this revelation will put “paid” to the “Russia-did-it!” charade, or else the Voracious Memory Hole will act like a giant black hole and the event horizon will be swallowed into total nothingness as a new Middle-Eastern Adventure captures the hearts and minds of the happy warriors and consumers of U$ Imperialism.
Whatever happens, it will be wholey interesting times ahead.
DW
There was a related, extensive 2018 interview about Butowsky’s private investigation into the Seth Rich case to help the family, what they found, and what happened (the DNC assigned someone to represent the family, etc.; the mentioned lawsuits were later dropped/dismissed). It included, without naming Ratner, the unverified mention: “his friend came back from London with information that he said he wanted to get to the Rich family.” Since this alleged private message appears to be not only doubtful, but of course also not confirmed by WikiLeaks, we can’t really know if it happened or not.
Ed Butowsky Sits Down With Gateway Pundit for First Interview After Being Sued by Family in Seth Rich Murder Mystery — March 19, 2018
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/ed-butowsky-sits-first-interview-gateway-pundit-sued-family-seth-rich-murder-mystery/
I wonder why Seth’s murder hasn’t been solved?
I wonder why there’s almost no media attention paid?
Marko, polo! Here it is:
Seth Rich, disgruntled DNC worker, blows the whistle on HillBillary Clinton rigging the Democratic presidential primary against Bernie Sanders, so he gives data supporting his discovery of rigging to Wikileaks. Rich got the data on a thumdrive downloaded at DNC HQ itself.
No Russians, no hacking, just a whistleblower on the fraud ironically called US “democracy.” We’ve all seen the data Rich leaked. Emails detailing HillBillary Clinton’s graft and fraud and collusion against Sanders.
No wonder no other candidates besides Sanders ran against HillBillary, for they all knew the fix was in from its inception!
I dunno who killed Seth Rich, but I do know the Democratic party stole the election from Bernie, then projected its own crimes onto Russia, same way a kid projects his own crime of breaking a cookie jar on his brother when he tells Momma “He dit it –> He ate the cookies and broke the jar!” Meanwhile, there’s chocolate smeared all over the DNC’s face.
We have evidence for this, the leaked emails themselves tell the story
Seth Rich copied and leaked the DNC e-mails and was murdered for it. For this to become irrefutable common knowledge will be quite one godsend of a reality check. Maddow might not be able to get out of bed for weeks.
Repeat after me Rachel…there was no Russian hack, there was no Russian hack, there was no Russian hack
From the Brennan–Comey–Rogers assessment/opinion (January 6, 2017):
“We also assess Putin and the Russian Government aspired to help President-elect Trump’s election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavorably to him. All three agencies agree with this judgment. CIA and FBI have high confidence in this judgment; NSA has moderate confidence. . . .
“- High confidence generally indicates that judgments are based on high-quality information from multiple sources. High confidence in a judgment does not imply that the assessment is a fact or a certainty; such judgments might be wrong.
“- Moderate confidence generally means that the information is credibly sourced and plausible but not of sufficient quality or corroborated sufficiently to warrant a higher level of confidence.”
Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections
https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/ICA_2017_01.pdf
——–
“When they say they have ‘high confidence’, that means they don’t have any evidence!”
— Bill Binney, former NSA Technical Director
Thank you, Ray McGovern for this splendid article laying out the facts which make clear the absurdities of these last several years. One hopes, now that the “Russia-did-it” canard is fully exposed, by US courts, that the truth may finally get through, over or around, the media wall of enforced ignorance and Mueller hero-worship, and reach the ears and eyes of the people.
Should that actually happen, it might even be possible that other truth, long subject to media manipulation and distortion, the cases of Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning come readily to mind, could be seen in the honest light of day after an almost eight year protracted nightmare of media driven deceit, psychological torture, and deliberately vicious character assassination is revealed, in Assange’s case, as it might well be, by Nils Melzer’s report to the UN.
The legacy U$ corporate media have much to answer for, from promulgating lies that led to war, to missile attacks, and to brutal economic sanctions, a form of economic warfare, to efforts to start a new Cold War, and to aggrandize intelligence agencies which have sought to pervert justice and to illegally influence the political process by falsely accusing, on the flimsy words of partisan political operatives, another nation of the very actions those agencies have used, repeatedly and for many decades,to destroy the political processes of other nations, including the very nation singled out to take the blame for Hillary Clinton’s abysmal and pathetic failure in the 2016 election.
What a waste of time, resources, trust, and energy it has bee, these last years, yet it was all so very profitable and lucrative for the media, even if it were “not good” for the country.
The media have damned and convicted themselves.
The U$ intelligence agencies have exposed themselves as corrupt, completely dishonest, vindictive, petty, and thoroughly untrustworthy.
It remains to be seen if the people have learned anything, and whether they will do anything with this costly, yet necessary, education.
DW
Will Adam Schiff spend the week with Bob Mueller to get their story straight
As Mr. McGovern and others realise:
““When deflating a balloon care is required to ensure it doesn’t shoot off in all directions exposing the
skill levels of would-be performers.”
although others interpret the skill levels of would-be performers differently, and hence no need for “Russiagate” as Mr. Putin and others have kindly communicated to the opponents on various occassions encouraging in some opponents resort to belief to bridge doubt to attain “comfort” and/or resort to attempting to deflate balloons.
If for any reason you and/or your associates are of the view that you have been “misrepresented”, you and they have the opportunity to respond publically – “tweeting” excepted.
Enjoy your journey.
Thank you Ray McGovern, you are on point as usual. As you know, there is not now and never has been any public evidence produced of Russia-gate. Where’the Beef?
https://osociety.org/2019/07/14/skull-of-death-mass-media-inauthentic-opposition-and-eco-existential-reality-in-a-pre-fascist-age-of-appeasement/
Rather than a scientific forensics based investigation, what we have here is a religious belief, namely Putin is the devil… or is it Trump who’s Beelzebub? I guess it’s both. So says Marvel comics.
Certainly neither one is an angel and at least one of ’em is an idiot; however, it seems rather impossible this dynamic duo of evil together are responsible for all the world’s problems.
Is Trump incompetent or is he a supervillain mastermind? Can’t be both, folks. I’m going with Hanlon’s razor. The main hole in the Russia-gate Pinky & the Brain belief is and always has been Trump is Peter Sellers as Chauncey Gardner, not James Earl Jones as Darth Vader.
All of which begs the question, just what in the blasted blue blazes are the powers that be trying to distract us from by hammering us with this tired cliche of a melodrama?
How ’bout they’ve screwed the world for future generations, assuming there will be any?
An anthropocene of climate crisis, rigged elections, neoconservative forever wars, oligarchy, fossil fuel junkies, neoliberal economic desolation, and the extinction of species, including ours impending.
This is exactly what the “Hey, look –> over there!” bait’n’switch scam us supposed to distract us from. Now I may be some dumb but I sure as hell ain’t plumb dumb. We’re all going to die or worse unless something changes drastically, as in a monumental attitude adjustment.
Trump’s vanity wall monument to himself isn’t going to keep our problems out folks, because We the rubes of the United States of America continue to fall for the asinine reality TV WWF wrassling plot storyline narratives of nonsense and gibberish foisted upon us by crooks and confidence men.
We should be ashamed of ourselves. Now where’s my torch and pitchfork? Let’s storm the castle already, Ray.
You’ve inspired me to add some artwork and references to your essay, Ray. Thank you and hope you enjoy!
http://osociety.org/2019/07/16/sic-transit-gloria-mundi
“The main hole in the Russia-gate Pinky & the Brain belief is and always has been Trump is Peter Sellers as Chauncey Gardner, not James Earl Jones as Darth Vader.”
Brilliant O Society, one of my favorite movies, and remember the final scene has Chauncey walking on water
“Yes, I understand.”
Fixed it for you Bob Van Noy, now with more Rainbow Walrus – ha ha!
http://osociety.org/2019/07/16/sic-transit-gloria-mundi
?Unfortunately this is partially bunk. The first bit the judge didn’t rule that there was no evidence, she ruled that Mueller publicly saying that the IRA = kremlin and they did try to help Trump win was prejudicial in the case against the IRA (quite obviously so). But him not being able to say that during his testimony should go over well with the democrats. Of course if he actually wanted to explain all he would have to do is drop the case against the IRA because it’s never going to trial anyways. Almost makes you wonder if he filed those charges expressly so he wouldn’t have to connect the imaginary dotts.
What they called “trying to help Trump” was a miniscule amount of social media posts, 56% of which were made AFTER the election. And Facebook had to look 3 times to come up with ANYTHING–what they finally reported were posts coming from Russia or eastern Europe, posts in Cyrillic language, and posts from people with Russian/European names.
Meanwhile CNN is killing the time with another major smear-piece against Julian Assange…
Thanks Ray