Video Emerges of Assange in Belmarsh: Join Us Live at 4 pm EDT

A five-minute video of Julian Assange apparently in Belmarsh prison was published Friday by Ruptly. Join the online discussion about it and other WikiLeaks news.



Avideohas emerged purportedly of Julian Assange in Belmarsh prison, showing a healthy Assange, while he instead remains hospitalised.

Join us live for the 33rd Vigil for Julian Assange to discuss this and other stories, including Sweden failing to get a European Arrest Warrant; the U.S. deciding not to press charges on the Vault 7 releases though a new superseding indictment may be on the way; his father’s appointment to see him in Belmarsh canceled because doctors arrived to see Assange; and the “Assange Effect” that has led to police raids on major media in Australia.

The vigil starts Friday at 4pm EDT, 9 PM in London, 10 pm in Europe, and 6 am in Australia on Saturday for a three-hour online discussion. Watch it here: