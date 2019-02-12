Tulsi Gabbard Is Driving The MSM Crazy

The newly minted presidential candidate is serving as a lightning rod for the debate about U.S. warmongering, writes Caitlin Johnstone.
By Caitlin Johnstone
CaitlinJohnstone.com
When Hawaii’s Rep. Tulsi Gabbard announced her plans to run in the 2020 presidential election, I predicted that it would disrupt war propaganda narratives and force a much-needed conversation about U.S. interventionism, but I didn’t realize that it would happen so quickly, so ubiquitously and so explosively. Gabbard officially began her campaign for president a little over a week ago, and already she’s become the front line upon which the debate about U.S. warmongering is happening.
This dynamic became more apparent than ever in Gabbard’s recent appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, hosted by spouses Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.
It should here be noted since we’re talking about war propaganda that in 2009 Scarborough turned down an easy run for the U.S. Senate because he decided that he could have more influence on public policy as the host of Morning Joe than he could as one of 100 U.S. senators, which tells you everything you need to know about why I focus more on U.S. mass media propaganda than I do on U.S. politics. It should also be noted that Brzezinski is the daughter of the late Carter administration Cold Warrior Zbigniew Brzezinski, whose influential ideas about U.S. world domination, arming extremist factions to advance U.S. interests, and hawkish agendas against Russia continue to infect U.S. foreign policy to this day. Mika is part of a political dynasty, with both brothers being U.S. political insiders as well.
Aligning the Message
So if you’ve ever wondered how outlets like MSNBC keep everyone on message and fully in alignment with the U.S. war machine’s agendas, there’s a good insight into how. Combine that with the way they stock their punditry lineup with U.S. intelligence community insiders and fire any pundit who refuses to toe the military-industrial complex line, and it’s not hard to see how they’ve developed such a tight echo chamber of hostility toward any resistance to U.S. interventionism. Which explains what we’re about to discuss next.
The journalist interrogating Tulsi seems to believe that US forces in Syria are fighting Assad. Tulsi corrects her, says those troops were deployed there to fight ISIS. These people don’t even know what’s happening in the places they want the US to occupy pic.twitter.com/YWIbSVqePA
— Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) February 6, 2019
Morning Joe’s pile-on began when the subject of Syria came up, and panelist Kasie Hunt instantly became agitated.
“Do you think Assad is our enemy?” Hunt interrupted during Gabbard’s response to a question about her meeting with Syria’s president in 2017, her voice and face both strained with emotion.
“Assad is not the enemy of the United States because Syria does not pose a direct threat to the United States,” Gabbard replied.
“What do you say to Democratic voters who watched you go over there, and what do you say to military members who have been deployed repeatedly in Syria pushing back against Assad?” Hunt asked, somehow believing that U.S. soldiers are in Syria fighting against the Syrian government, which would probably come as a shock to the troops who’ve been told that they are there to defeat ISIS.
Journalist Rania Khalek summed up this insanity perfectly, tweeting, “The journalist interrogating Tulsi seems to believe that U.S. forces in Syria are fighting Assad. Tulsi corrects her, says those troops were deployed there to fight ISIS. These people don’t even know what’s happening in the places they want the U.S. to occupy.”
Journalist Max Blumenthal agreed with Khalek in a response to her tweet.
This is such an embarrassing look at the state of corporate American regime media. @kasie doesn’t know the most basic facts about Syria and along with the smug co-hosts, doesn’t care to learn. https://t.co/dEfJbVEcaD
— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) February 6, 2019
And it didn’t get any better from there. After Gabbard took some time to explain to a professional cable news reporter the basic fundamentals of the U.S. military’s official involvement in Syria, Scarborough interjected to ask if Assad isn’t an enemy, would Gabbard at least concede that he is “an adversary of the United States.”
Whatever that means. What Assad is is the leader of a sovereign nation which has nothing to do with the United States and isn’t taking anything from or harming the United States in any way.
Back and Forth
Scarborough and Gabbard went back and forth about this stupid, nonsensical question before Brzezinski interjected to ask “So what would you say he is to the United States? If you cannot say that he’s an adversary or an enemy, what is Assad to the U.S.? What is the word?”
“You can describe it however you want to describe it,” Gabbard responded, explaining that whether a nation is adversarial or not comes down to whether or not they are working against U.S. interests.
“Are Assad’s interests aligned with ours?” asked Hunt.
“What are Assad’s interests?” Gabbard countered.
“Assad seems interested primarily in the slaughter of his own people,” Hunt replied with a straight face.
“Survival,” Scarborough interjected, trying to save his colleague some embarrassment with a less insane response to the question of Assad’s interests.
Other Crazy Questions
Other crazy questions Gabbard was asked during her appearance include the following:
“You know there are people who will watch this have heard your previous comments who will wonder, what’s going on here? Why you met with Assad, why it looks like you were very cozy with Assad and why you’ve sort of taken his side in this argument. What would you say to that?”
“Do you think that Assad is a good person?”
“Your hometown paper said that you should focus on your job and talked about your presidential campaign being in disarray. How would you respond to your hometown paper?”
“Any idea why David Duke came out and supported you?”
“There have been reports that that Russian apparatus that interfered in 2016 is potentially trying to help your campaign. Why do you think that is?”
“Have you met with any Russians over the past several years?”
Gabbard shoved back against the various accusations of alignment with Trump, Putin and Assad, asserting correctly that those lines are only being used to smear anyone who voices an objection to endless war and insane nuclear escalations. She pushed back particularly hard on Kasie Hunt’s reference to the obscene NBC smear piece which cited the discredited narrative control firm New Knowledge to paint Gabbard as a favorite of the Kremlin, claiming that the article has been thoroughly debunked (and it has).
After the show, still unable to contain herself, Hunt jumped onto Twitter to share the discredited NBC smear piece.
Here is ?@NBCNews?’ excellent reporting on the Russian machine that now appears to be boosting Tulsi Gabbard https://t.co/QuJRuEQHOm
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) February 6, 2019
Hunt then followed up with a link to an RT article which she captioned with an outright lie: “Here is the ‘debunking’ of the NBC News report from RT, the Russian state media. You tell me which you think is more credible.”
I say that Hunt is lying because the RT article that she shared to falsely claim that the only objection to NBC’s smear piece came from Russia explicitly names an Intercept article by American journalist Glenn Greenwald, upon which the RT article is based and which does indeed thoroughly discredit the NBC smear piece. If Hunt had read the article that she shared, she necessarily would have known that, so she was either lying about the nature of the article she shared or lying about knowing what was in it.
MSNBC defended @nbcnews fraudulent "report" which was based on a "discredited cyber security firm recently kicked off Facebook for unethical MEDDLING of a state election.” Shameful "journalism." https://t.co/YjGSKKE6oR
— Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) February 7, 2019
So that was nuts. We can expect to see a whole, whole lot more of this as the plutocratic media works overtime to undermine Gabbard’s message in order to keep her from disrupting establishment war narratives, and I’m pleased as punch to see Gabbard firing back and calling them out for the sleazy war propagandists that they are. Her presidential campaign is shaking the foundations of the establishment narrative control matrix more than anything else that’s going on right now, so it looks like writing about these embarrassing mass media debacles she’s been provoking may be a big part of my job in the coming months.
Military interventionism is by far the most depraved and destructive aspect of the U.S.-centralized power establishment, and it is also the most lucrative and strategically crucial, which is why so much energy is poured into ensuring that the American people don’t use the power of their numbers to force that interventionism to end.
Anyone who throws a monkey wrench in the works of this propaganda machine is going to be subjected to a tremendous amount of smears, and I’m glad to see Gabbard fighting back against those smears. From personal experience I know that smear campaigns must be fought against ferociously, because the only alternative is to allow your detractors to control the narrative about you, which as far as your message goes is the same as allowing them to control you.
Caitlin Johnstone is a rogue journalist, poet, and utopia prepper who publishes regularly at Medium. Follow her work on Facebook, Twitter, or her website. She has a podcast and a new book “Woke: A Field Guide for Utopia Preppers.” This article was re-published with permission.
“Damascus and its Russian and Iranian allies have demonstrated that ISIS can be permanently defeated. With ISIS supply lines running out of NATO-territory in Turkey and from across the Jordanian and Iraqi border cut off – Syrian forces have managed to sustainably suppress the terrorist organization’s efforts to reestablish itself west of the Euphrates.
“The very fact that ISIS persists in the sole region of the country currently under US occupation raises many questions about not only the sincerity or lack thereof of Washington’s efforts to confront and defeat ISIS – but over whether or not Washington is deliberately sustaining the terrorist organization’s fighting capacity specifically to serve as a pretext for America’s continued – and illegal – occupation of Syrian territory. ”
The US Syria Withdrawal and the Myth of the Islamic State’s “Return”
By Tony Cartalucci
http://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/2019/02/the-us-syria-withdrawal-and-myth-of.html
I had to follow some of the links to get the full flavor of Rep. Gabbard on that Morning Joe show (and eventually found a video of the entire interview.) I guess I hadn’t seen or listened to her before, and have to say that she seems very formidable, and so a much larger target gets painted on her for elimination. No offense to Caitlin, but this piece alone gave me an incorrect understanding of the depth and nuance of Tulsi’s responses, and I almost posted a long and ill-informed comment on her and her remarks. There is no perfect candidate. There are, in my limited opinion, 3 major issues the US faces: war, health-care corruption, and of course climate change. The first, her declared thrust, could ease the way to address those other concerns.
She must of course be destroyed. The status quo cannot abide her, or the truth she so deftly exposes. I’ve been waiting for a candidate, experienced veteran or not, to stake out this position on militarization. Bernie in many regards was too timid or too compromised to stand where Tulsi does. I’m going to learn all I can about her, and for this issue alone, support her. Haven’t heard any US pol yet so cleverly expose the fraudulent uses of the US military – and the supporting establishment – in US policy, as she did.
I saw that show and loved the “Angry Birds” frown on Kasie Hunt. Later I wrote to NBC news and suggested a Time Out for her.
Tulsi, who has courageously been leading a fight in the House against regime change, is getting simply a tiny taste of what President Trump has been subjected to for over three years since he appeared on the radar of MI6. She should join him in seeking to shut down the Mueller coup and bring to justice those operatives, including those of British Intelligence such as Christopher Steele, who have perpetrated this fraud on the American people. Meanwhile her voice against “endless war” is a welcome counterpoint to the hawkish wannabees of the Democratic Party.
Not that I particularly want to defend B&S but when Scarborough says can you at least call him an adversary, my first thought was ‘you idiot, why do you have to see everybody else in a binary friend/adversary role’? Then I thought, ‘yeah, this is how you get mission creep – by redefining who the enemy is’. Then I thought ‘you fool. We went into Syria intent on “regime change” so kinda by definition we’ve made Assad our adversary.’. So in response to Scarborough, I’d probably say ‘yeah, we decided to make him our adversary. Weather or not he wants that role is another question.’
“He would stand like a lopsided column, And forever, big lies would work fine!” — F. G. Sanford
(Speaking of lopsided columns and hocus pocus military schemes, please excuse and forbear the below)
Valentine’s Day Ode to POTUS TRUMP;
Like a dog chasing a rabbit
Frivolity is a wasteful habit
But Oh the pleasure of dreams’ delight
Keeps the target within my sight…
Concrete or steel, Stolidly Erect
My Border Wall, Affectation of Wonder
A Grand Artifice & Long Living Symbol
Of an Hysterically Neurotic Desire
To Own Standing Symbols of My
Arrogant Fixation w/Structures
That Proclaim The NAME TRUMP !
Watching the Democratic Party leadership, the Republicans, the pundits, and MSM all become apoplectic when dealing with Tulsi is quite refreshing. By simply stating the truth she reveals for all to see that “the empire has no clothes;” in that our nation funds and supports jihadist terrorists we publicly claim to be fighting while we illegally regime change governments with complete disregard for international law. When Tulsi introduced to Congress her Stop Arming Terrorists Act the MSM attempted to ignore her rather than risk more of the American public becoming aware that “jihadists R US.” Now that she is running for president MSM are torn between confronting her and looking like the idiots they are, or pretending she doesn’t exist as many Democratic Party media sites appear to be doing.
I haven’t voted for a Democrat or a Republican for president in 30 years, but if Tulsi stays true to her positions I’ll keep making small financial donations and I’ll beat the streets doing public outreach to support her campaign as it moves forward. One aspect of her campaign transcends the question of whether she can win the presidency, and that is that as a grass roots campaign we have the opportunity to do a great deal of public education on the issues of illegal wars and our immoral support for our jihadist buddies that MSM continually tries to cloud and deceive the public about. That alone is worth supporting Tulsi, even though we know the powers that be will move heaven and earth to try to keep her out of the White House.
Cody: I simply couldn’t resist the desire to sit around and jaw with an American.
…
Fred C. Dobbs: We’re full up. No vacancies. .. Understand? And in case I don’t make myself clear, I think you’d be doin’ yourself a favor by packin’ up and gettin’ out of here tomorrow morning. Go back where you came from. Take our blessings with ya. … [..Howard, he hands Cody a plate for grub..]… …Help yourself. We don’t mind ’cause we don’t let guys starve to death. Tonight you’re our guest. But tomorrow morning, look out – no trespassin’ around here. Ya know – Beware The Dogs. .. Get It?
~ The Treasure of the Sierra Madre – 1948
Mike Perry, pull up a two hour chair and listen to this intently, you hear a fine researcher document a fraud. It’s worth cheese and crackers…
https://phibetaiota.net/2019/02/jim-fetzer-the-russia-hoax-comes-apart-at-the-seams-video-15918/
This might be a tad OT but not by much because it underscores the complete, the absolute, the utter slime and filth that is DC and our “govt” such as it is:
Former trump atty Dowd gave an interview yesterday with ABC: bottom line is Mueller was finished with his “investigation” in March 2018 and this circus since then was carried on to provide cover to DOJ and FBI criminal/coup plotters!
Complete and utter fraudulent investigation!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/02/12/dowd-nails-it-former-trump-attorney-outlines-insufferable-behavior-of-mueller-and-rosenstein-in-perpetrating-political-russia-hoax/
Hang in there, Tulsi-you be slimed by these slime merchants 24/7!
I wrote this back in the spring of 2017. A lot of what happened then has gone down the memory hole. William Binney’s work, published here in ConsortiumNews, dovetails nicely. Take a look: https://caucus99percent.com/content/okeydoke-americans-were-supposed-get
Estoy de acuerdo con la candidata espero queque sea elegida
(I agree with the candidate I hope she is chosen – Consortium Admin )
I posted this comment a few days ago over on “Medium”, where all of Caitlin’s articles can be found.
MSNBC is clearly a US Intelligence Agency asset. They’ve got the entire network. If I remember correctly it was the network that canned Phil Donahue for speaking up against the Iraq war. The smearing of Tulsi will continue, and I doubt they will give her much more air time to defend herself. The late Robert Parry’s “Mighty Wurlitzer” will be at full volume. The USA is the most propagandized nation on the planet. Tulsi’s got an uphill fight ahead of her, I hope she has a good plan. BTW, she needs to rethink her support for RussiaGate. She is about to become its next victim. To the war machine, no one can seek peaceful coexistence in a multi polar world except a “Kremlin Stooge”.
Yes, Tulsi will be “Cohenized*” by the media if her deconstruction of its false narratives begins to catch on.
If she becomes too popular in spite of blanket suppression, she can accidentally suffer an aircraft malfunction. That happens surprisingly often with populist politicians.
*After Stephen F. Cohen.
Think of Cohenisation as the Pasteurisation of the media, to kill select ideas rather than target bacteria.
The Leaning Tower of Oswald, On the cover of Life Magazine- Never mind that his posture was odd-balled, Any doubt was considered obscene! Bari Weiss said that Gabbard was toady, Joe Rogan asked, “What does it mean?” Poor Bari got kind of implode-y, It’s a question she hadn’t foreseen! Mika once got very testy, Real experts had deftly explained- She objected with banter quite zesty, There are alternate facts, she maintained! Tom Brokaw said they must work harder, Latinos must try to fit in- The “Greatest Generation” had ardor, And they never committed a sin! Dan Rather was waxing mendacious, When he told what Zapruder had shot- Geraldo was clearly audacious, The film didn’t prove what we bought! The memo from DIA languished, But everyone knew what it said- The terrorists wouldn’t be vanquished, We had probably helped them instead! Mika was proud of her Daddy, His plan helped the Mujahideen, Hekmatyar was a certified baddy, All that blowback was never foreseen! Mackinder and chessboards were floated, Regime change was doctrine to spout- Brzezinski admonished and gloated, Angry Muslims were there to farm out! The public will buy any story, We can kick out Assad in a pinch- He’s got gas in his big inventory, White Helmets will lie, it’s a cinch! We’ll bomb and invade to protect them, Democracy means nothing less- Of course it will cause lots of mayhem, But Assad is to blame for this mess! It worked out so well with Ghadafi, Slave markets have been introduced, Hillary’s cackle was chaffy, But look at the good she produced! The pundits can wantonly lie, They got courage from Life Magazine. It worked on the very first try, That “great generation” would preen. They saw what the public would swallow, That cut and paste picture would work, Lots of fraud and false flags were to follow, The pundits complied with a smirk. The Tower of Oswald stayed standing, Lying eyes were deemed staunch, patriotic- Common sense would expect a crash landing, Any fool can’t be that idiotic. But the Tower of Oswald was solemn, Believers saw something divine.
He would stand like a lopsided column, And forever, big lies would work fine!
And, I’m off to enjoy a delicious helping of green eggs and ham, like the true blue American that I am!
I simply love your writing and wisdom F.G. Sanford. Many Thanks!
Um, is there more where this came from I wonder?
How I love perspicuity’s thunderclap plunder!
Might it be reasonable and realistic to suggest that the minatory presence of the Main Stream Media, domestically, here in Exceptional Homeland, is not unlike that of the US Military on its many, even a considerable number unknown or uncounted, “bases”, with its countless bombers, fighter jets, and drones, its warships and submarines, its nuclear tipped missiles and “mother” bombs spread all over the globe?
The purpose of the media and the military is quite simple.
To maintain and expand the $tatus quo.
To ensure that US political and corporate corruption which benefit power and wealth is not challenged in any meaningful way.
Now there are those who believe and insist that this is something new. It is not.The US has intended World domination since before the 19th century became the 20th, and to pretend otherwise is to embrace prurient mythology and ignore a history which is quite intentionally obscured by the media, by the political class and, by Academia.
Just as Gabbard is savaged, so too are thoughtful voices intentionally excluded from the MSM, one thinks of Nader, of Hedges, of Cohen, even of Chomsky among far too many others.
Consider how our educational system squirms away from encouraging students to become aware of this nation’s savage history, from the beginning, and avoids discussion of any meaningful sort about any US “war” since the so called “good” one, World War II, because those wars, and the clandestine destruction of other nation’s political economies or forms of governance, far too many to mention here, are considered “controversial”.
Most US citizens know virtually nothing about what happened in the Koreas, know nothing about what the US Military did during that “police action” which allowed “liberals” to clamor, to this very day, that “something must be done” to upstart North Korea, “because it is run by a madman who threatens the world with nuclear weapons”.
Really?
When it is pointed out that the US has the largest nuclear arsenal and, in fact, is the only nation to have ever used nuclear weapons, and may not always have the most stable or honest of rulers, the screeching that ensues is quite a sight to behold. Clearly, the US public has been well indoctrinated.
When George W. Bush intoned, “You are either with us or against us!” – not one person pointed out that the phrase he used is the classic expression of what the Romans, and the Greeks before them, both recognized as a form of fallacious argument, known as Argumentum ad baculum, in Latin, or Argument with a big stick. The purpose of such “argument” is to end discussion, to end debate, it does so with the use of threat.
Few dare challenge power when it resorts to threat, as being a “good” citizen requires one to accept the official line.
Those now pushing, or towing, that line are the majority of members of the duopoly parties, and one should note the silence of many “liberals” and “progressives” as regards Venezuela, noting further that “silence is assent”, the MSM and the vast majority of the media’s tame “experts”, the military/corporate/financial “complex”, and a tongue-tied Academia, whether benifitting from “defense” spending or not.
Indeed, the only time Wee Donny Trump is lionized is when he shoots off missiles, threatens regime change, or ups the defense budget and calls for more nukes.
It might surprise many USians, a term to be preferred over “Americans”, simply because there are other Americas even if “we”, generally, consider all but one of them to be beneath us, not merely on the world map, but in terms of their own self-determination.
Again, that notion is nothing new.
One applauds Tulsi Gabbard for annoying the war and fear mongering classes and wishes her the very best in that endeavor, in these most interesting times.
One hopes she might have the stamina to continue.
Further hopes include a growing awareness among USians that many other humans around the world have come, quite reasonably and rationally enough, one considers, to see the US as among the gravest and even the greatest threat to humanity in three specific areas that constitute nothing less than existential catastrophe: Environmental destruction, nuclear confrontation, and the undermining of international law which tears away any remaining pretense of civilized behavior.
Domestically, greed and the lust for power, which drives the three potential calamities just mentioned, are destroying whatever claims we may still maintain of civility, justice and, most absurdly, of democracy.
At a time when critical thinking, especially on the part of the many, that they may clearly grasp how they are manipulated and abused, is most necessary, it is maligned, attacked, belittled, and never rewarded.
Only conscious conscience may change that.
It might also keep us from self-imposed extinction.
It is a long shot, but it likely is about all that genuine humanity has to work with, beyond that is, the recognition of the common humanity of all of us.
Let us wage relentless peace on the world and each other.
Hi DW-
Good comment. Yes, let us wage peace.
FYI- The saying is “toe the line”. It originally referred to troops lining up for inspection, and is a very appropriate description of our so-called “representatives” who serve only the powerful.
This quote from the article is telling:
“It should here be noted since we’re talking about war propaganda that in 2009 Scarborough turned down an easy run for the U.S. Senate because he decided that he could have more influence on public policy as the host of Morning Joe than he could as one of 100 U.S. senators, which tells you everything you need to know about why I focus more on U.S. mass media propaganda than I do on U.S. politics.”
That is so true. I have come to the conclusion that the lack of an independent media is more destructive of American polity than the current crop of parasites in public office.
There was also the possibility that he didn’t want to discuss the aide who showed up dead on his office floor a few years back after suffering two head injuries falling on a table as I recall. Gary Condit’s missing aide – who was later found dead – was getting all the coverage during that time. We remember her name but not Scarborough’s possible victim. (Klausitus perhaps?)
So now ask yourself who controls the media….
As often happens, Johnstone is working in behalf of the truth being known. I saw the interview and will never forget it because Tulsi Gabbard was so good, strong, graceful and keen. I disagree with some of her policies, but she made the MSM crew of parrots look absolutely ridiculous, especially Kasie Hunt. I think both Joe and Mika admired Gabbard and were afraid to try and attack her.
I think Tulsi Gabbard is another point at which the force of ethics is growing and coming into its own and scaring the hell out of our very wealthy countrymen and their privileged servants in the media.
So-called main-stream-media (MSM) is so completely and utterly full of **it. They are not worth wasting words on. (Although I suppose I just did with twenty of them wasted on this very post).
Right on, as always. I merely add that anyone who hasn’t watched Tulsi’s full announcement speech is missing what may be the defining moment of our time but also the most refreshing breath of fresh air I can recall in 50 years.
Not that it should matter but, who among Gabbard’s MSNBC Morning Joe inquisitors ever served? If so there were veterans sitting on the panel of chicken hawks who grilled Tulsi Gabbard then why did they not display their first experienced lesson of war and advocate for a peaceful world alongside Tulsi’s ambitions? It all looks great from a tv studio where pundits and news anchors marvel at all those glorious bombs going off in mid air. In a true democracy democracy would rule over capitalism and, there would be no war for the lower 1% to fight them. The other higher end 1% of our social economic strata would be more like the 5% and they’d still be rich. It’s time some people join the greater majority and experience the ups and downs of this worldly life with the rest of America’s humanity.
Many Thanks Joe, Yes!, it’s all about actually serving! It doesn’t take but an instant serving in the military to understand what it’s all about. The problem is: once in, dissent is all but impossible. At least during the draft, the military got a truer mix of the population. Still, it was mostly us deplorables because the special people used their connections to avoid serving. We could use a National Service Program for everybody that was Not Military… Thanks Joe.
And please spare me the Brzezinski’s, the Kissinger’s, The Newlands, the Freeland‘ s Of Canada. We’re considered proxies for their ancient European battles that we can only be vaguely aware of! Thank you Caitlin Johnstone, end of rant..
Here’s Glenn Greenwald’s take:
http://opensociet.org/2019/02/06/nbc-news-relies-on-firm-just-caught-fabricating-russia-data-for-the-democratic-party-to-claim-russia-supports-tulsi-gabbard
At the end of any empire the efforts of the war mongers reaches a frenzied pitch thinking that more war is the only thing which will save the empire. Its very blatant and crude. The US empire has obviously reached this milestone.
The piling on that Ms. Johnstone describes, not surprising but infuriating and chilling. That the vetting process of screening out essential dissidence is likely to work before a confused and casual audience makes me all the more supportive of Ms Gabbard. I hope she can stay in and there are enough people with integrity and money that will help her do it.
Anyone that had the daring and insight to talk to Assad when lies were flying around deserves support.
The permanent war party. They affect to hate Trump, except when it comes to subverting internationsl law, anti-democratic regime change, record military spending, blind support of Israel… It is a damning indictment of our liberal intellectual class that it continues to take these jokers seriously.
Quite. I would only question the appellation: “intellectual class.” Neanderthals likely had more refined and attuned intellects than the present western MSM and “think” tank squaddies. Well, more ethics and morals, anyway.
The American MSM was criminally insane long before it ever encountered Tulsi Gabbard. But, I’m glad she sticks in their craw. They deserve to be embarrassed no end.
“‘What are Assad’s interests?’ Gabbard countered.
‘Assad seems interested primarily in the slaughter of his own people,’ Hunt replied with a straight face.”
Jesus, Mary, and Joseph. They must send these people to specialized schools to make them that dumb.
David G – The ending of your post brought a grin David. My mother, a devote first generation Polish Catholic, when pushed to her absolute limits in dealing with the the behavior of moi, and my two younger brothers, would every once in a while erupt with the exclamation “Jesus, Mary, and Joseph!” Which would stop my younger brothers and I dead in our tracks because we knew at that point mom wasn’t going to tolerate whatever behavior we were engaged in much longer. :) Thanks for that blast from the past and a little trip down memory lane for me. I haven’t heard that phrase in many decades.
And we didn’t have You Tube back in the day so you could refer her to this video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pe-er9FqhYA
As your last act on earth.
(All in good fun, eh?)
A strong woman, she needs to be. This war machine will use every last drop of power to try and crush her. It’s time the masses threw their support behind anti war leaders. Anti war movements have to rise again after being destroyed by the puppets. Bushs, Clintons and Obama. There is very little time left.