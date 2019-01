As Julian Assange’s lawyers filed a petition with the Inter-American Court for Human Rights and WikiLeaks is mentioned in a new Mueller indictment unveiled Friday, join us live for an online discussion starting at 4pm.

Tune in at 4 pm. Guests will include Peter B. Collins, John Kiriakou, Brian Becker, Ian Shilling, Ambassador Tony Kevin, Ray McGovern, Margaret Kimberly, Ann Garrison and more.