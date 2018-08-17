How to Beat a Manipulator

In our political and personal lives many of us have been conned. Here’s how to recognize how politicians and people manipulate us and how to stop them, according to Caitlin Johnstone.
By Caitlin Johnstone
Humans are hackable. Ask any conman. Our desire to think we have control over our lives often hides this from ourselves, but most of us are highly suggestible and hypnotizable. If you think you’re not, you’re in more danger of being hacked than someone who has humbled themselves enough to see how this works in them.
There’s no need to be ashamed of being conned. Realizing that you’ve been, or are being, conned will naturally bring up feelings of embarrassment, but it’s never your fault that someone’s taken you for a ride. Get clear: conning someone is the crime; being conned is being a victim of that crime. That’s how the law sees it in fraud cases. Manipulators would love you to think that it’s your fault for allowing yourself to be manipulated, but that’s just another manipulation isn’t it?
Manipulators use one of our most astounding, useful, and beautiful human characteristics when they con us—empathy. Our innately trusting nature is the reason why we’ve been able to collaborate on large scales to create and innovate in extraordinary ways unseen anywhere else in the animal kingdom. Because we learn by modeling, and we are shaped by the group we inhabit and our urge to create harmony will make life viscerally uncomfortable until we are back in alignment with our tribe. We are the peacemakers; we seek alignment, which is how we are paced by manipulators into aligning with their sick agendas. How gross is it then that our ability to empathize and relate to each other is one manipulators use to control us?
Because of the reach of mass media, every single one of us is in an abusive relationship with plutocratic manipulators. Many of us are in personal relationships with manipulators too. Conveniently, the strategies for dealing with sociopathic manipulators are the exact same, from plutocrats to your live-in partner.
Get Clear on Your Own Will
You are easy prey if you don’t know what you want and you leave it up to others to decide for you. If you don’t have a sense of who you are and what you stand for, anyone can come in and co-opt that for their own sick agendas. Sit down, get quiet, and make an inventory of who you are and what you need. Don’t be squeamish about adding things that you don’t have yet. That’s the point. Make a list of what you need not just to survive, but to thrive. Apply the live-and-let-live rule to every one of your wants, and if you’re confident that nothing you want will hurt or interfere in anyone else’s will, then the list is good. You can stand by it unequivocally, and you should do so with as much strength and confidence as you can muster. Grow to its size and advocate loudly for it.
Watch Where the Resources Go
How do you really know if you’re being manipulated? Well, what manipulators understand that the rest of us don’t is that there are real life resources like sex, money, work, gold, oil, land, water, food, people, air, etc; and there are good feelings. They will always try to get you to swap real things for good feelings. If you don’t have empathy, you see the whole world in a completely different way. Most people are trying to get what they need without hurting anyone, because hurting someone hurts them too. Manipulators don’t experience that, so they just get what they need by telling their victim that they’ll hurt someone if they don’t hand it over.
Zoom out and take an inventory of who’s got all the stuff. Which way are the scales tipped? Good manipulators try to shift the ground underneath us to funnel the real wealth into their coffers, while placating us with good feelings about how blessed our hard work is and all that, and how selfish it would be to demand healthcare when there’s people in Syria who need to be bombed for their freedom. Leave all that behind and zoom and out and see who’s got all the stuff. Who has all the power, all the wealth, all the real stuff that you can really use in the real world, and who is barely existing but has hope for a better tomorrow?
Same in a marriage. Who has all the wealth, power, kudos, retirement savings, and who just has a story about what a good person they are? Religion has primed us for manipulation, and that was by design. Over millennia, we have been taught to value fealty, piety, hard work, submission, and to leave judgement and reward til after we die. This creates the perfect environment for manipulators who can see very clearly what the valuable real-world things are, and what are creations woven of fairytales. Work out what’s real in the here and now, and see who is in control of what should be your stuff. Is it you? If it’s not, you’re being manipulated out of it.
Watch Their Actions, Not Their Words
Manipulators only have words. They can’t just walk up to you and say “Give me your life savings,” they have to weave a complex story that makes you feel like it’s the right thing to do. A good conman will never ask for anything if they can get away with it. Ideally, they want you to make the offer. That’s the best kind of con, the one where the victim thinks it was their idea in the first place. A great conman will have you begging him to take the thing that he wanted all along, so then he can even get your gratitude for it.
By zooming out and seeing what they’re doing, rather than listening to what they’re saying, you can get a much better idea of what’s actually happening. If, for example, they’re saying they support single-payer healthcare while voting against it, sabotaging any efforts in any direction, taking money from donors who oppose it, and generally running interference on it, then those actions tell the real story. If the offer is not what you asked for but you are so desperate, so far down the line with them, so invested, and so cut off from any alternate solutions that you’ll take anything, then the con is complete.
Think about it from their point of view. Ideally, they want to be the ones you go to for the thing they don’t want you to have. They want to be the ones you place your hope and energy with so you don’t go to someone who will actually help them, but they also need to string you along for as long as possible, doing as little as possible, while taking as much energy as they can from you without arousing suspicion. They sing the song of inertia, of incrementalism, of “Not now, but soon.” That’s how they keep you trapped. If you zoom out and watch what they’re actually doing, rather than what they’re saying, you will know when it’s time to say bye Felicia and seek out an actual solution.
Don’t Try to Out-Manipulate Them
Once you’ve figured out you’re being manipulated, the knee-jerk reaction is to try and manipulate them back. Dude. Don’t even. Do you know how beautiful and precious you are to even think that that’s possible? These people have had no empathy for all their lives, and without all that emotional noise clouding their decisions, they have been playing every single person in their life like a game of chess. They are masters. They are five moves ahead of you already, and you’re just learning what a rook is. They have a whole lifetime of manipulating under their belt, and you are a total noob. You will lose that game. Don’t play it.
Instead, go with your strengths. Demand what you want and stick to that, loudly and unapologetically. Keep asking for what you want in the most direct way possible. Remember, a manipulator aims to take your will from you. Take it back. Many of us have been so manipulated for so long, we don’t even know what we want anymore. Make your inventory, keep it simple, keep it to what you know you need to thrive, and then plant your feet and demand it.
Meanwhile, keep pointing out the weird things they do to try and avoid giving you what they said they would. Shout it from the rooftops when they do something sly. They’ve used your politeness and goodwill to hide their little indiscretions. Don’t let them anymore. If they’re being creepy, say it. Don’t be manipulated into tacit consent by your politeness.
Keep telling the truth to yourself at least, even when it doesn’t tally with your worldview. Remain as intellectually honest with yourself as possible about what the knowable facts are, and what is conjecture or wishful thinking. Verify everything as much as you can so you know you’re standing on solid, factual ground. Manipulators love to keep people as confused as possible. Get as many quantifiable, verified, real-world facts as you can underneath you and build your worldview on them. And when you’re sure of yourself, say it like it’s true, because you know it is. Be unequivocal with the things you know. When you’re sure, don’t let anyone get in any wriggle room. Approach your private research with curiosity, objectivity and a light hand, but once the work is done, plant your feet in its truth and don’t let them be uprooted.
And lastly, don’t play by the rules, play by what is right. Manipulators love rules because they love to strategize about how to bend them, and how to bend you with them. Think of the worst kind of lawyers and you’ll know exactly what I mean. If you’re a deeply good person like you know you are, and you are always trying to point yourself at the highest interest, you know deep down if you’re doing the right thing. Trust your guts and forge ahead. Keep doing the right thing, even if it breaks a rule.
Apply The Manipulator’s Rules In Reverse
There’s something in psychology called “projection”, and anyone who has done a good deal of inner work will tell you that it’s a handy self-enquiry tool to see if what you hate in others, you can find in yourself. In order not to deal with our guilt, we tend to project the things we don’t like on to other people to hide the shame of it from ourselves. Bringing it out into the light can often result in some healthy forgiveness of both ourselves and our perception of others.
That’s great, but what the sages neglect to tell you is that people are also projecting all the time on to you. If you’re suggestible and good-hearted enough to not want to harm anyone, you can take everyone’s projections on to you as truth without even realizing it. Unless you develop a strong, conscious, healthy sense of who you are as a person, you can be gaslit into thinking that you’re any amount of the horrible things people project on to you, and that can easily grind you to a confused and babbling halt. Again, take an inventory of who you are and what you want, and grow in size until you can stand in that truth and defend it. Find your will and take it back.
Manipulators particularly use projection as a tactic to hide what they’re doing to you in plain sight. A manipulator can have you chasing your tail by simply suggesting that you or others are doing what you are seeing them doing with your own eyes. DNC caught rigging the election? Oh no, it was actually Russia who rigged the election by catching the DNC rigging the election. See what I did there? It’s so dumb, but it works.
Here’s the key: simply reverse the pronouns. When faced with a manipulator, everything he says about you, he is saying about himself, and everything he says about himself, is what he thinks of you. If he’s telling you you’re duplicitous and you’re a liar and you’re trying to take him for all he’s got, he’s actually saying he’s duplicitous and he’s a liar and he’s trying to take you for all you’ve got. If you have good grounds to believe you are being manipulated by someone, reverse the pronouns in your mind and let them tell you who they are. It works from personal relationships right up to the grand manipulators employed by the plutocrats.
Bring as much awareness as possible to all the ways you’re being manipulated, and all the ways you’ve been inadvertently manipulating. Make it as conscious in yourself as possible so we can all add to the sum of human knowledge as to how to transcend the manipulations. Once we draw back and fill out to our own individual sovereign boundaries, we will be able to trust ourselves to stand in our truth. We will also be able to see who we can trust so much more easily, and once you know you can trust someone, you can collaborate with them. These newly-conscious and divine collaborations will create the very things we need to solve the real world problems we face as a species and take the will of the planet from the sociopaths and return it to the will of the people.
And that’s really all it will take. A tipping point of un-manipulatable and awake people collaborating to create new systems that will surpass the old is all it will take to wrest power from the manipulators who only have the old Biblical tools of fear, guilt and shame to work with. This is doable, and it only needs you.
This commentary was originally published on CaitlinJohnstone.com .
Caitlin Johnstone is a rogue journalist, poet, and utopia prepper who publishes regularly at Medium. Follow her work on Facebook, Twitter, or her website. She has a podcast and a new book Woke: A Field Guide for Utopia Preppers. This article was re-published with permission.
Nice to wake up to this with my “morning joe,” a visible, morning sun and air that is more breathable today. We’ve got to keep trying.
What a great article. Caitlin is absolutely right about the Biblical tools. In fact I would recommend a reread of Genesis to everyone. It is the story of how humanity went from being free independent creatures to being slaves of that tiny percentage that we read about all through history. In that fabulous piece of literature humanity, represented by Adam and Eve, dwell “in deos” with God, and he only forbids eating from two trees, one of which is a clear reference to religion, the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. The serpent tempts them and they indulge in religion, changing history forever. The story makes a point of the fact that they are naked and unashamed before religion, but after they are conned by the serpent God goes looking for Adam and he says, “where were you Adam, I’ve been looking for you?” Adam replies, “ I was naked and had to get dressed.” God replies, “ who told you you were naked?” The very fact that the Bible, is a book that begins with God forbidding religion and ends with a liberation theologist ordered executed by the serpent religion of his day, shows how badly we have been conned – once we see it. Caitlin is absolutely correct about shame ( and the sexual repression which creates that shame) being a key tool that controls us. Everyone should read this article.
How to know if politician is lying?
His lips are moving. Such judgment never ever fails.
As Plato wrote: politician job is to lie convincingly and then serve those who pay better.
True after 2400 years.
Not knowing anything about Ms. Johnstone, this article is informative about her utopia prepper efforts. Some things that this piece brought to mind for me:
The take-down by James Randi on (Johnny Carson’s) Tonight show of Uri Gellar. Gellar was a simple prestidigitator, a stage magician who, as occasionally happens, believed he could convince a significant portion of those who saw his act that he really was in possession of supernatural powers and thereby elevate his stature and his profits. As such, he was just one in a long line of practitioners of sleight-of-hand who believed he could manipulate his audience into believing he was in possession of “Real Majic.”
Another thought that bubbled up is a quote from Carlos Castaneda’s (real or fictional) mentor “Don Juan Mateus”: “A path without heart will close in on you and destroy you.” To paraphrase: without empathy you walk in darkness and isolation.
And one more: around the time of my 45th birthday (seems so long ago) I had a revelation that seemed exceedingly profound to me. That is, it hit me with a force that almost knocked me over how diligently and with so much effort most people try to be like everyone around them. To not be different. Today, when fads are manufactured for profit and distraction, those that refuse to be so manipulated risk being regarded with suspicion by those who have embraced the manipulation. As I continue to grow older and resist being manipulated I’m increasingly regarded as non-relevant by the mesmerized. And the reach of the manipulative corporate media is mesmerizing ever-larger portions of the populace. So be it.
re her sparse comments here on religion: the soliloquy “The Grand Inquisitor” in The Brothers Karamotsov.
Gellar was rather more complicated than that. It seems he did believe he possessed psychic powers, but the pressure to perform in public left him no choice but trickery. He was also a spy.
“Conning someone is the crime; being conned is being a victim of that crime.”
By the book, perhaps. By the nature of the beast, laissez faire capitalism not only seems to allow it but to glorify it. Movies have been made featuring such sociopaths as the central protagonists, if not the heroes, of the tales. Just regular folks often like to wax triumphant over who they’ve snookered and how they made out like a bandit on some deal. More, I would say, than those who have happily reported on the great deal they just gave another person, certainly not, heaven forbid, a total stranger from whom they stand to gain absolutely no quid pro quo at some time in the future. All in all, I think a much more relevant motto for the United States of America, rather than the old standards of “E pluribus unum” or “In God we trust,” would be “Caveat emptor.” I’m sure you’ve heard it both as a caution and, just as frequently, as an excuse.
I’m not disagreeing with Caitlin’s assertion that (assuming free will) we must all choose what we really want in this short life, whether riches, accomplishment, admiration, power, service or honor and act consistently in its quest ever after. I’m saying that in spite of all the platitudes floating in the air amongst all the greenhouse gases, too many Americans these days assume that choosing the last item on my rather incomplete list is a fool’s errand. Maybe they figure that only they themselves would truly know how honorable, fair, ethical or moral they have been and how fungible is that in a laissez faire capitalist society? The risk-reward dipole usually has most people choosing another priority. Suffering for honor, however, has always and still does make a captivating story to tell… and with all the different media modalities now at our disposal, always a potential money maker.
Perhaps it shows, but unrelenting skepticism has always been my defense against the ubiquitous parasites trying to con us all. I feel no need to try to emulate or beat them at their own game, though I do want to understand the vile creatures as the natural phenomenon they represent. The metaphorical epithets we give them–parasites, vampires, blood-suckers, viruses, the list goes on–illustrate how commonplace victimization as prey is in a universe governed by the laws of thermodynamics (everybody and everything feeds on someone else’s negative delta S). Conventional wisdom does describe it as a “dog eat dog world.” The best tactic for avoiding or thwarting these wolves at our door is first recognising them, a skill learned in childhood from perceptive and vigilant–some might say compulsive and paranoid–parents.
It’s interesting that 60% of people in 1975 believed the murder of Martin Luther King was a “government conspiracy”, as noted in one of the comment’s links. Of course in 1999 the King family sued the government and several local individuals as being involved in the murder of MLK, Jr and won their case with a unanimous verdict from the 12 jurors, who rendered a token damages reward as requested. The family merely wanted the Truth on record. Once this verdict was reached how is it still considered a “conspiracy”? If you disagree with an un-appealed jury verdict, you just dismiss it as a conspiracy? Sort of like losing an Election automatically invokes the Russiagate conspiracy?
The judge will always tell the jury that they are the only finders of “fact” in the case, not the prosecutors or defense who only provide “evidence,” which the jury then evaluates. That “fact” is not to be confused with absolute metaphysical “truth.” The jurors are as limited and flawed as any other participant in the process. Theirs is only an opinion about this “truth.” Not even in science is absolute “truth” derived from the method even when most carefully practiced. It is always only conditional truth, i.e., a concept (called a hypothesis) that has been tested through experimentation and not “falsified” (not disproven). It thus graduates to the status of a “theory,” as in the germ theory of disease, the theory of universal gravitation or the theory of relativity. We think these concepts approximate absolute truth or reality, but must allow that maybe they don’t, maybe they are still flawed and further research might reveal such. Even mathematics cannot be counted on to represent absolute truth. If you want to know why, read up on Goedel’s Incompleteness Theorem. Briefly, he showed that there is no formal system (including mathematics) that can completely describe itself and that does not display contradictions somewhere in its logical structure.
If James Earl Ray even admitted that he was the gunman, what could he have definitively known about the identity and motives of whomever presumably put him up to the crime? I don’t recall any proclamation of the “truth” by any source other than what you report. I certainly think there are a lot of reasons for “believing” (as opposed to “knowing”) that J. Edgar Hoover wanted the man dead. King was a known thorn in the side of the government. But those dots are still too far apart to prove Mr. Ray to be their puppet. The judge will always demand that the jurors put aside any prejudices or preconceived notions about the case before rendering a verdict within the bounds of “reasonable doubt,” but that doesn’t mean they do. They may try, but I don’t believe they can totally cleanse their minds of decades of conditioning in our larger society. Does anyone think the verdict in the OJ trial was anything other than jury nullification? Their finding of “fact” was basically 180 degrees opposite all the quite abundant evidence. Human beings in general are so mentally undisciplined, I suppose Theresa May could scare up 12 Britons to convict Putin of poisoning the Skripals without a stitch of evidence, just as the remnants of the Obama team are trying to create a case that Trump and Putin colluded to steal that election from Madame President. The law is far less logically rigorous than math and science, and I’ve shown you how imperfect they are. It’s just a tool basically, and all such implements can be used or misused.
Ms. Johnstone has clearly done some heavy-duty interior work and offers some great insights on how to recognize and respond to manipulation.
I don’t quite agree with her final summation–‘who only have the old Biblical tools of fear, guilt and shame to work with.’ Fear, guilt and shame are the tools of empire the Bible documents well enough–from Pharaoh on. There is plenty of anti-manipulation fodder in the Bible for the reader not open to the manipulation from those who like to take texts out of context for their own pretext. The Gospels speak powerfully to Jesus knowing what he needs and not allowing anyone to manipulate him. So it was for the Hebrew prophets before him. Jesus and the prophets were trying to steer us from manipulation and none were selling evacuation plans for the next life that passes for too much of American christianity (small c intentional) these days.
Image is bartered, manipulated, stipulated. Essence is love–always given manipulation-stipulation free.
“It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.” ? Mark Twain
While Washington is heavily promoting the Russian election meddling narrative, here is an interesting look at where the idea of election manipulation came from:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2018/08/facebook-and-effectiveness-of-election.html
The possibility that social media platforms can be used to engineer elections says a lot about the current state of news literacy in the United States and its suggests that voters are very easily manipulated by whatever they find on the internet.