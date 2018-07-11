Europe Shows a Polarized Supreme Court is Not Inevitable

The U.S. Supreme Court is riven by political division and the nomination process riddled by partisan battles, unlike Europe’s highest courts, argues David Orentlicher.
By David Orentlicher
United States President Donald Trump has nominated Brett Kavanaugh to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. His choice solidifies a conservative majority on the nation’s nine-member highest court.
Trump’s conservative bench could overrule Roe v. Wade, eliminating women’s constitutional right to abortion. It also could condone political gerrymandering and put LGBTQ people at further risk for discrimination by employers, landlords and business owners.
A politically polarizing court is not inevitable. In some European countries, the judicial appointment process is actually designed to ensure the court’s ideological balance, and justices work together to render consensus-based decisions.
Europe’s Centrist Constitutional Courts
I am a scholar of high courts worldwide, which are typically called “constitutional courts.”
Europe’s constitutional courts differ from country to country, but they have some important similarities. They generally decide only constitutional questions posed by the legislature or by lower courts, rather than cases brought by individuals.
Oral arguments are rare, and the justices deliberate in private, considering written arguments. The courts generally have more members than the U.S. Supreme Court – 12 to 20 judges – but they also often operate in smaller panels.
Judicial appointments in such systems rarely provoke the kind of partisan confirmation battle that is likely to play out now in Washington.
That’s because many European countries ensure that all sides of the political spectrum have a say in choosing constitutional court judges.
In Germany, for example, the legislature conducts the appointment process in a bipartisan fashion. The political parties negotiate over the nominees, identifying candidates who are acceptable to both the left and right.
Because each justice must be approved by a two-thirds vote, all candidates need to appeal to lawmakers from across the political spectrum.
Spain and Portugal likewise require a legislative supermajority to approve constitutional court nominees.
In the U.S., by contrast, the president picks a Supreme Court nominee – in this case, Judge Kavanaugh, a conservative mainstay on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. He must now be confirmed by a simple majority – 50 percent, plus one vote – in the Senate.
Compromise Works
Many European courts also take a more centrist approach to issuing rulings.
Rather than deciding cases by majority vote, as the U.S. Supreme Court does, constitutional courts in Europe often operate on consensus. German and Spanish justices rarely write dissenting opinions to express their disapproval of a court ruling. Dissents do not exist in Belgium, France and Italy.
When all justices have to agree, compromise is essential.
The U.S. Supreme Court itself recently demonstrated this. More than a year elapsed between the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016 and the appointment of Justice Neil Gorsuch in 2017. During that time the court was evenly split between liberals and conservatives, four to four.
The eight justices worked harder to find common ground on divisive issues. When asked to decide whether religiously oriented employers must provide health coverage that covers contraception, they fashioned a compromise: Insurance companies would be required to provide coverage to employees without the employers having to take any action to ensure that the coverage was provided.
Centrist Courts are Popular
Somewhere between two-thirds and three-quarters of Germans express confidence in their highest court, and approval is strong from both the left and right.
In contrast, public approval of the U.S. Supreme Court has been steadily declining for years. A majority of Americans once expressed strong confidence in the court. Today, a Gallup poll finds, only 37 percent do.
While public approval has historically tended to be similar for Democratic and Republican voters, the past two decades have seen increasing polarization. Currently, 44 percent of Republicans have a great deal of confidence in the court. Just 33 percent of Democrats do.
If Kavanaugh is confirmed by the Senate, the court will likely swing decidedly to the right, further polarizing Americans.
Conservative Americans can feel confident that their interests on abortion, civil rights and the role of religion in society are well reflected on the Supreme Court. Liberal and moderate Americans – who make up about 60 percent of the U.S. population – cannot.
A one-sided court majority also increases the risk of ill-advised legal decisions. Numerous studies on decision-making find that groups make better decisions when they take into account a diversity of perspectives.
Can the US Depoliticize its Courts?
The Senate and the Supreme Court could agree to do things differently in the United States.
Consensus-based judicial decision-making is only required by law in some European countries. Many European constitutional courts have simply imposed this norm upon themselves and developed policies to ensure consensus is reached.
The U.S. Supreme Court itself even observed a norm of consensual decision-making for most of its history. Until 1941, the justices typically spoke unanimously. Only about 8 percent of cases included a dissenting opinion. Now, one or more justices dissent in about 60 percent of rulings.
Chief Justice John Roberts has pushed for greater consensus on the court, saying that the court functions best “when it can deliver one clear and focused opinion.”
With Justice Kennedy’s retirement, Justice Roberts will sit at the ideological middle of the court. He could use that position to forge judicial consensus.
Going forward, the Senate could also insist on more centrist appointments. For example, it could refuse to confirm the president’s nominees if they do not appear on a list already approved by a special bipartisan Senate committee.
Political polarization in the United States has led to highly partisan battles over Supreme Court justices, jeopardizing the credibility country’s celebrated highest court. European countries have figured out how to minimize partisan conflict in their judicial systems.
The U.S. would do well to follow that example.
This article was originally published on The Conversation.
David Orentlicher is a Professor of Law and Co-Director, Health Law Program, University of Nevada, Las Vegas
It is not only the SCOTUS. As a foreigner, I am appalled at the appointments of judges to all sorts of courts made by partisan “leaders” and with results easy to see in so many parts of the country. Laws, lawmakers, but very little justice.
The European courts have a better idea. Unanimity is a better result than the dissenting opinion. However, I must correct the author about “conservatives” being happy about Kavanaugh because the author is mixing up “conservatives” with “Nazis”, “right wing extremists”, “terrorists” and “Russian trolls”. What was called “conservative” 50 years ago is now called “right wing extremist”, “Nazi”, “terrorist”, “Russian bot” and a host of other names. They are no longer called “conservative”. And they have been effectively disenfranchised. The “conservative” today is pro-abortion. The new “conservative” has not been disenfranchised. He is still in the political arena. Kavanaugh is a good example. Virtually the entire country has been infected with abortion. There is not a family in America who has not been touched by it, or better, harmed by it. But rather than sing their mea culpas, they, as is human nature, try to justify it, because they love the sinner and come not to hate so very much the sin either. Therefore, the overwhelming majority today is in fact some variety of “pro-abortion”, or what is euphemistically called “pro-choice”, or a “woman’s right to choose” The “conservative” today may not joke about abortion, and may cringe a little when a doctor bashes the head of a live baby, but they are otherwise pro-abortion. That is how they avoid disenfranchisement. That is how they keep the peace in their families. Can we really call Kavanaugh one of those disenfranchised ex conservatives? Certainly not. Further, Kavanaugh was raised and weaned on Jesuit teaching, and like Ignatius, can become all things to all people. In other words, as St. Ignatius said, “If you are with a Jew, be a Jew; if you with a follower of Confucius, you can take the Crucifix off the altar and put up a statute of Confucius, as the Jesuits did in fact.. They are believers in “casuistry” and can justify any theft and even murder for a variety of reasons, particularly if it can be said to serve some good – any good. The Jesuit can find God in everyone, and find God in all things, even abortion! Understand this about Kavanaugh, then it should be no mystery either how Kavanaugh was able to cover up the murder of Vince Foster. The U.S. Attorney Miquel Rodrigues, who Kavanaugh replaced, resigned from that investigation because he said he was not permitted to investigate. As anyone could see, this was not a problem for the casuist Kavanaugh. No, no, no. They author is wrong. I don’t think any “liberal” or “moderate” has anything to worry about in Kavanaugh, and I can assure you that the ex-conservatives, now the disenfranchised “Nazis”, “right wing extremists”, “Russian trolls” and “bots” and “terrorists” in America are not happy at all with the selection of him, but since they have been disenfranchised, there is nothing to worry about there either! I can assure you, Kavanaugh is all things to all people. If he talks to me, he is against abortion. If if talks to you, he is in favor of abortion, and when he writes a decision for a country infected with abortion, he will be a loyal pro-abort, to be sure.
Orent licker’s carrying out his standard academic censorship function, silencing any hint of disrespect for the neoSoviet judicial cesspool he’s been indoctrinated into. Sniveling brainwashed weasel.
In Germany we have actually two Federal Supreme Courts.
1.The Federal Supreme Court”Bundesgerichtshof (BGH)”which is the last court of appeals It’s decisions are final.(penal and civilian).
2.The Federal Constitutional Court.”Bundesverfassungsgericht (BVG)”.That’s the Court to which any person can turn who is on German soil who thinks their constitutional rights are being violated by authorities or the government.They deal only with constitutional matters.But you need strong and well documented proof.It’s a long way and most appeals are not admitted.
Any court system is created to enable cheaper than violence assurance of continuation of given political regime that created it.
Case in point EU Financial crisis 2009-2011 and massive EU Central banks uprecedented bailout of gambling oligarchy including foreign oligarchy and banks risking taxpayers money or strictly giving away money with no strings attached. The same was in US.
Hundreds of law suits filed in EU countries and European Court system.
100% lost when crime of stealing or misappropriations of funds to private parties and debt swapping between government agencies, and Banks in Italy or Greece or Germany insolvent today as Deutsche Bank owned worthless Greek debt instruments were purchased by German government for 100% on a dollar which then issued bonds bought by ECB that printed Monet from think air to purchase it, to restore Bundesbank cash balance.
Here you have your courts rubber stamping robbery of national treasure in US as in EU saving regime alone while sending population huge bill for new generations to pay, destroying lives and future of millions.
Here is an interesting look at how politically polarized the United States has become and one of the fears that this division has created among American voters:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2018/07/the-growing-partisan-divide-in-america.html
The political future of the United States depends on informed and intelligent voting to prevent the option of civil strife.
Almost all European countries have proportional voting; if a party gets a certain percent of the votes, those voters are represented in government. LBJ championed “first past the post” district voting, which Congress codified into Law; only the top vote-getter wins creating the adversarial, partisan politics we have today. The Supreme Court at one time gave lip service to merit. David Souter turned out to be much more liberal than his track record suggested, and since then, the party in power has leaned much stronger on ideology in their appointments.
No. Obama very intelligent was trying to do exactly this make the court more centrist with Merrick Garland but the Republicans only want there way. Hillary would have done the same as she is even more centrist than Obama. The American system does work with intelligent leaders. So, sadly it goes back to the same thing, to investigate the TRUTH about how Trump got elected. (sigh)
The suggested remedies will not work because they ignore the fact that Congress represents only the right-wing dictatorship of the rich.
1. It makes no difference whether the Senate pre-selects candidates: it is owned by the rich and is in no way representative of the people;
2. The chief fake judge Roberts is certainly not “at the ideological middle” and is extremely corrupt, with corrupt clerks who refuse all cases they cannot throw to the rightwing.
Let us not be naïve: the federal government cannot be reformed by those ignorant of the source of its corruption, the economic power against which the founders did not protect its institutions. It is now irreversibly corrupt, will not fix itself, and must be replaced. The same is true of the US mass media. Economic power must be removed from government.
Sam F-
You’ve got it exactly right. Removing economic power from government is our only hope. It has entirely corrupted all three branches.
This Princeton study nails it.
https://represent.us/action/theproblem-3/
Skip Scott – that was a very good article. Thanks for posting it.
Sam F – yep, money must be stripped from the election process. It’s not so much “right-wing”, because we all know by now that the “left-wing” is equally corrupt. But you did hit on the correct description, though, with the word “elite”. The whole shebang is being run for the benefit of the rich elite. It explains why the interests of the common man are not even being considered. It explains NAFTA, TPP, open borders – all things the elite want. It would take a good understanding of what’s truly going on by the voters, and most likely some kind of revolution to change it, because we all know the elite would fight tooth and nail to maintain their lucrative looting machine.
Thanks, a fine article on the devastating Princeton study; worth referencing.
@b-e: very true; voter understanding will likely be very costly to humanity.