A Call to Bring Julian Assange Home

The Australian government has an obligation to free Julian Assange, John Pilger told a rally in Sydney on June 16, marking Assange’s six years’ confinement in the Ecuadorean embassy in London.
By John Pilger
The persecution of Julian Assange must end. Or it will end in tragedy.
The Australian government and prime minister Malcolm Turnbull have an historic opportunity to decide which it will be.
They can remain silent, for which history will be unforgiving. Or they can act in the interests of justice and humanity and bring this remarkable Australian citizen home.
Assange does not ask for special treatment. The government has clear diplomatic and moral obligations to protect Australian citizens abroad from gross injustice: in Julian’s case, from a gross miscarriage of justice and the extreme danger that await him should he walk out of the Ecuadorean embassy in London unprotected.
We know from the Chelsea Manning case what he can expect if a U.S. extradition warrant is successful — a United Nations Special Rapporteur called it torture.
I know Julian Assange well; I regard him as a close friend, a person of extraordinary resilience and courage. I have watched a tsunami of lies and smear engulf him, endlessly, vindictively, perfidiously; and I know why they smear him.
In 2008, a plan to destroy both WikiLeaks and Assange was
laid out in a top secret document dated 8 March, 2008. The authors were the Cyber Counter-intelligence Assessments Branch of the U.S. Defence Department. They described in detail how important it was to destroy the “feeling of trust” that is WikiLeaks’ “centre of gravity”.
This would be achieved, they wrote, with threats of “exposure [and] criminal prosecution” and a unrelenting assault on reputation. The aim was to silence and criminalise WikiLeaks and its editor and publisher. It was as if they planned a war on a single human being and on the very principle of freedom of speech.
Vichy Media
Their main weapon would be personal smear. Their shock troops would be enlisted in the media — those who are meant to keep the record straight and tell us the truth.
The irony is that no one told these journalists what to do. I call them Vichy journalists — after the Vichy government that served and enabled the German occupation of wartime France.
Last October, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation journalist Sarah Ferguson interviewed Hillary Clinton, over whom she fawned as “the icon for your generation”.
This was the same Clinton who threatened to “obliterate totally” Iran and, who, as U.S. secretary of State in 2011, was one of the instigators of the invasion and destruction of Libya as a modern state, with the loss of 40,000 lives. Like the invasion of Iraq, it was based on lies.
When the Libyan President was murdered publicly and gruesomely with a knife, Clinton was filmed whooping and cheering. Thanks largely to her, Libya became a breeding ground for ISIS and other jihadists. Thanks largely to her, tens of thousands of refugees fled in peril across the Mediterranean, and many drowned.
WikiLeaks Exposed Clinton
Leaked emails published by WikiLeaks revealed that Hillary Clinton’s foundation – which she shares with her husband – received millions of dollars from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the main backers of ISIS and terrorism across the Middle East.
As Secretary of State, Clinton approved the biggest arms sale ever — worth $80 billion — to Saudi Arabia, one of her foundation’s principal benefactors. Today, Saudi Arabia is using these weapons to crush starving and stricken people in a genocidal assault on Yemen.
Sarah Ferguson, a highly paid reporter, raised not a word of this with Hillary Clinton sitting in front of her.
Instead, she invited Clinton to describe the “damage” Julian Assange did “personally to you”. In response, Clinton defamed Assange, an Australian citizen, as “very clearly a tool of Russian intelligence” and “a nihilistic opportunist who does the bidding of a dictator”.
She offered no evidence — nor was asked for any — to back her grave allegations.
At no time was Assange offered the right of reply to this shocking interview, which Australia’s publicly-funded state broadcaster had a duty to give him.
As if that wasn’t enough, Ferguson’s executive producer, Sally Neighour, followed the interview with a vicious re-tweet: “Assange is Putin’s bitch. We all know it!”
There are many other examples of Vichy journalism. The Guardian, reputedly once a great liberal newspaper, conducted a vendetta against Julian Assange. Like a spurned lover, the Guardian aimed its personal, petty, inhuman and craven attacks at a man whose work it once published and profited from.
The former editor of the Guardian, Alan Rusbridger, called the WikiLeaks disclosures, which his newspaper published in 2010, “one of the greatest journalistic scoops of the last 30 years”. Awards were lavished and celebrated as if Julian Assange did not exist.
Maligning and Profiting off Assange
WikiLeaks’ revelations became part of the Guardian’s marketing plan to raise the paper’s cover price. They made money, often big money, while WikiLeaks and Assange struggled to survive. With not a penny going to WikiLeaks, a hyped Guardian book led to a lucrative Hollywood movie deal. The book’s authors, Luke Harding and David Leigh, gratuitously abused Assange as a “damaged personality” and “callous”.
They also revealed the secret password Julian had given the Guardian in confidence and which was designed to protect a digital file containing the U.S. embassy cables.
With Assange now trapped in the Ecuadorean embassy, Harding, who had enriched himself on the backs of both Julian Assange and Edward Snowden, stood among the police outside the embassy and gloated on his blog that “Scotland Yard may get the last laugh”.
The question is why.
Julian Assange has committed no crime. He has never been charged with a crime. The Swedish episode was bogus and farcical and he has been vindicated.
Katrin Axelsson and Lisa Longstaff of Women Against Rape summed it up when they wrote, “The allegations against [Assange] are a smokescreen behind which a number of governments are trying to clamp down on WikiLeaks for having audaciously revealed to the public their secret planning of wars and occupations with their attendant rape, murder and destruction… The authorities care so little about violence against women that they manipulate rape allegations at will.”
This truth was lost or buried in a media witch-hunt that disgracefully associated Assange with rape and misogyny. The witch-hunt included voices who described themselves as on the left and as feminist. They willfully ignored the evidence of extreme danger should Assange be extradited to the United States.
According to a document released by Edward Snowden, Assange is on a “Manhunt target list”. One leaked official memo says: “Assange is going to make a nice bride in prison. Screw the terrorist. He’ll be eating cat food forever.”
In Alexandra, Virginia – the suburban home of America’s war-making elite — a secret grand jury, a throwback to the middle ages — has spent seven years trying to concoct a crime for which Assange can be prosecuted.
This is not easy; the U.S. Constitution protects publishers, journalists and whistleblowers. Assange’s crime is to have broken a silence.
They Never Happened
No investigative journalism in my lifetime can equal the importance of what WikiLeaks has done in calling rapacious power to account. It is as if a one-way moral screen has been pushed back to expose the imperialism of liberal democracies: the commitment to endless warfare and the division and degradation of “unworthy” lives: from Grenfell Tower to Gaza.
When Harold Pinter accepted the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2005, he referred to “a vast tapestry of lies up on which we feed”. He asked why “the systematic brutality, the widespread atrocities, the ruthless suppression of independent thought” of the Soviet Union were well known in the West while America’s imperial crimes “never happened … even while [they] were happening, they never happened.”
In its revelations of fraudulent wars (Afghanistan, Iraq) and the bald-faced lies of governments (the Chagos Islands), WikiLeaks has allowed us to glimpse how the imperial game is played in the 21st century. That is why Assange is in mortal danger.
Seven years ago, in Sydney, I arranged to meet a prominent Liberal Member of the Federal Parliament, Malcolm Turnbull.
I wanted to ask him to deliver a letter from Gareth Peirce, Assange’s lawyer, to the government. We talked about his famous victory — in the 1980s when, as a young barrister, he had fought the British Government’s attempts to suppress free speech and prevent the publication of the book Spycatcher — in its way, a WikiLeaks of the time, for it revealed the crimes of state power.
The prime minister of Australia was then Julia Gillard, a Labor Party politician who had
declared WikiLeaks “illegal” and wanted to cancel Assange’s passport — until she was told she could not do this: that Assange had committed no crime: that WikiLeaks was a publisher, whose work was protected under Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, to which Australia was one of the original signatories.
In abandoning Assange, an Australian citizen, and colluding in his persecution, Prime Minister Gillard’s outrageous behaviour forced the issue of his recognition, under international law, as a political refugee whose life was at risk. Ecuador invoked the 1951 Convention and granted Assange refuge in its embassy in London.
Gillard has recently been appearing in a gig with Hillary Clinton; they are billed as pioneering feminists.
If there is anything to remember Gillard by, it a warmongering, sycophantic, embarrassing speech she made to the US Congress soon after she demanded the illegal cancellation of Julian’s passport.
Malcolm Turnbull is now the Prime Minister of Australia. Julian Assange’s father has written to Turnbull. It is a moving letter, in which he has appealed to the prime minister to bring his son home. He refers to the real possibility of a tragedy.
I have watched Assange’s health deteriorate in his years of confinement without sunlight. He has had a relentless cough, but is not even allowed safe passage to and from a hospital for an X-ray.
Malcolm Turnbull can remain silent. Or he can seize this opportunity and use his government’s diplomatic influence to defend the life of an Australian citizen, whose courageous public service is recognised by countless people across the world. He can bring Julian Assange home.
John Pilger is an Australian-British journalist based in London. Pilger’s Web site is: www.johnpilger.com. His new film, “The Coming War on China,” is available in the U.S. from www.bullfrogfilms.com
Thanks and praise to JP for his efforts in support of Julian’s Rights as a Human Being, and a very noble one, at that!
The contrast between Truth and Open Dialogue (personified by Julian, John Pilger, and many other worthy contributors to websites -the only places where Truth and Opennesss still can be found-such as CN) and Lies and Obfuscation, is becoming so marked now, that something has to give, and it will take a leader with severe ruthlessness and experience swimming in a shark tank to counter the built-up infrastructure of the-oh, why not say it- Deep State. S(he) might be in front of us now, or will be brought into the struggle soon. But, just as likely, if not more so, is that we are just in the sort of long, slow decline that Rome fell into. It’s chilling to consider that we, being such clever little monkeys, will just use the present conundrums to perfect the process of – what’s the phrase I’ve been hearing lately,- oh, yeah, “Full-Spectrum Dominance.” The thought of that techno-Totalitarian phraseology is what sends a chill down my spine, and makes me very sad for coming generations, shpuld Humanity lose to AI.
I feel so sad for
julian and his family .
This the world we live in .
greed ,violence of the small minded people ,fearfull of their own shadow .
wish you a lot of courage and love ,may you be free and happy Julian
I originally wrote this as a reply to an excellent comment posted by Realist. Now his post is missing…what’s going on with that???? Get rid of that annoying algorithm and I will make a donation.
……………………………………………………………………………………………………………
As usual Realist you get right down to it, and I say bravo to you for doing so.
One of the things which bothers me to no end, is that my grandchildren haven’t yet experienced an America without it’s heavy atmosphere of it being a police state. My oldest grandchild is 23, as my youngest is 6 months, and neither will have known to how an American society ever moved around within itself without inspecting each bag or pair of shoes, as our freedoms have been knocked down to in half of what they once were. My hope is that if this situation should ever change that our offspring will be able to read, or find out, to how our society once really did work without the weight of a gestapo style government.
I just had a couple of friends return from a trip to Berlin. Our friends were shocked where on one tour in Berlin the tour guide explained to how Hitler came to power, and our friends seriously said it sounded like they were describing modern day America in the 21st Century. The comparison is striking, and most concerning, but this shouldn’t be leveled only at Trump since Trump is just accepting the past as prelude to his own policies. Who knows, maybe he will surprise us, but I wouldn’t get my hopes up too much, because that would be another stupid naïve mindset we would again have to live with.
Go get him Realist. Joe
Free him. He has committed no crime only exposed those of the governments and world elite who want to keep us in the dark.
I believe evil is in control, otherwise Edward Snowden and Julian Assange would be hailed as heroes for exposing the corruption that rules over us. Instead they are vilified and attacked by the powerful in positions of power that need to be arrested.
http://graysinfo.blogspot.com/2015/09/arrest-them.html
If there is a God in Heaven then Julian Assange must be freed. Thank you
Just freeing Julian would not be enough. He would badly need the equivalence of a witness protection program. He is a big target. Look at what they did to Michael Hastings, and he was small potatoes compared to Julian.
Thank you for mentioning Michael Hastings Skip; that auto accident seemed way too convenient, especially given that he was working on a book about the NSA at the time.
ditto what robjira said to ya Skip.
Does Malcolm Turnbull recognise John Pilger as a great Australian journalist and film maker?
The Deep State really got its money’s worth for staging 9-11 because it changed absolutely everything. No longer would the American people, its federal government, its media or its collection of satellite vassal states question anything which that clique of warmongering thugs commanded be done in the name of “national security.” With the stroke of Dubya’s pen this country’s citizens lost their privacy, their constitutional guarantees and their vaunted universal human rights that the entire West still glibly pontificates upon and pretends to still be real. The people weren’t consulted, offered any redress and have been treated like traitors if they object to their own pacification by the people elected and sworn to protect their rights and well-being. Rather they’ve been incessantly lied to, bilked, pauperized, threatened, manipulated by the media, defrauded at the ballot box and had their children used as both canon fodder and mass executioners of unfortunates from other lands who present the slightest obstacle to managing the Deep State’s global empire.
Julian Assange is “guilty” only of revealing the truth about these usurpers of human rights, mockers of human dignity and extinguishers of human life. They want to crucify him for revealing their sins to the world. They feel both entitled and compelled to perpetrate this travesty because in a fair and moral world, the forces of institutional justice would be coming after them. To them, Assange is just one more nuisance that needs to be swept aside if they are to keep the power they have been wresting from the people since the founding of the republic.
Want to better understand their treacherous tactics? Pay close attention to everything they accuse Russia, China, Iran and their other acclaimed “enemies” of doing to violate human rights and run roughshod over the planet. If you think any politician, loud-mouthed pundit or constitutional rights lawyer with hopes to survive in this lock-step American state will deign to defend Assange once the Deep State has him in their clutches, you are living in an imaginary past while your present has been stolen and your future fearfully twisted. If you see nothing wrong with the prevailing picture, congratulations, as Winston Smith would eventually acknowledge, your mind is “clean.” You’ve been reamed, steamed and dry cleaned by the “best of the best of the best.”
Short of a massive call from the people of Australia to bring Assange home, it’s hard to imagine their poodle government defying the will of its masters in Washington and London.
Is it a coincidence that Libya was named as a target for invasion prior to Obama and Hillary getting elected by the people? Would Obama have been elected had Paul Wellstone not perished in a plane crash? It’s fair to say that Obama’s anti Iraq war vote won him the presidency, and by that measure Wellstone would have walked away with it. But in another coincidence, he passed away.
What “anti Iraq war vote” would that be? Obama felt compelled to stake out an ever so careful position just on the other side of Bush’s drive to invade Iraq while running for re-election to his state senate seat – a temporary concession in order to stay on track to joining the war mongers in Washington two years later.
And Wellstone? He voted for war in Afghanistan in 2001 and against it in Iraq in 2002 – just like most other Dems in the U.S. senate. Big deal.
Good. points.
One would like to think that at least some non-US individuals would retain the concept of honor – a concept largely lost in the US today. Sadly, they are very few and the world is poorer for their paucity.
I do not think that Turnbull will act in favor of Assange because this would be similar to stir up a hornets’ nest.
Remember FVEY?
I had to look up FVEY. Always glad to learn a new milac!
But do you remember Gough Whitlam?
No leader of any weight will act in Assange’s favour.
It is thoroughly up to us – the voice of the people – to demand that Assange be released from the chokehold of criminality that has sequestered truth in the name of “justice”.
To think all of this in order to make life miserable for a person who revealed the truth.
So depressing that truth and those who reveal it are reviled by the powerful the world over. I’m terrified for the future of humanity. The big-brained species has proved to be truly evil–present company excluded of course!
Do not fear Nancy, because there are more of us truth orientated out here, than not. Eventually the truth will win out, but my frustrated question is, exactly when? Although we can get down and out with a long wait, we have the company of others to share our angst with in the meantime, and to me the more the merrier.
Actually what all of this concerning Assange means to me, is that Julian must have struck a nerve within the corrupted lying establishment, and for that we owe Assange a great thanks. Now, we must do all of what we can do to tell our nations representatives of how we want Assange to be set free. I might add we should inform our fellow neighbor as well, since our MSM never will. The struggle for the truth must never die.
Have faith Nancy, all good things take time, Joe
Julian Assange. Edward Snowden. Funny how the patriots are in exile, while evil (Hillary Clinton, all these un-elected rogue billionaires like George Soros, the DNC, the FBI, the Seventeen (17) Intelligence Agencies, the DHS, the Military Industrial Complex MIC), walks the Earth free and RICH, RICH, RICH, RICH.
Many thanks to all involved in bringing this article to CN this morning. Thanks especially to you Joe Lauria for demonstrating nearly “perfect pitch” with respect to the timing and selection of articles.
One can feel the background aggression emanating from government bureaucratic sources out into the propaganda distribution centers. Thank goodness for brave Journalists like John Pilger and sites like Consortiumnews!
Amen Bob. Joe has been doing a great job.
Excellent comment Bob. Journalists like John Pilger, Julian Assange, and all of the contributors to this real news website do a fantastic job and my admiration goes out to them in revealing the truth most in the MSM are too frightened to even discuss, either because they are bought, embedded or just plain non journalists. The problem will always be breaking down that wall of disinformation and lies. You guys are getting there. More and more people are beginning to understand that we are being lied to wholesale. While the lies persist and believed millions of people will be murdered and their homes ripped apart by the greedy backers of our mainly corrupt political systems. Keep the pressure on guys.
Bargaining with the British/American government (Empire) is like making a deal with the Devil (the folk representation of the essence of evil). The junior devils (bureaucrats) within the Devil’s network will carry out their assignments (little Eichmanns!) lying, corrupting, torturing, murdering – while all the while pretending to be angels of mercy and justice. The brainwashed public will celebrate Assange’s torture and death, just as they did the fate of Socrates or Jesus. The more things change, the more it is the same sad old story that is told once more – about truth murdered by it’s enemies.
Another excellent article by Mr Pilger? A true, blue, Aussie Journalist who’s prepared to stand up for Assange. And unfortunately, Australia & its current Leader John Turnbull has been MIA over this issue & Australia’s silence on this shameful episode, has been deafening? The Aussie PM won’t do a damn thing to help out Julian just as the sycophant Julia Gillard did nothing? Gillard was a unpopular Leader who stabbed another Aussie PM, in the back, in a Leadership coup & took over the reins, so she was a real peach of a woman! Maybe the god awful & corrupt war criminal, Hillary Clinton was her role model? Australia has long been a Sth Pacific vassal of the US & that’s not going too change, anytime soon so I’m not holding my breath that the Aussie’s will come through for Assange. A pack of cowards are what the Australian Govt is with no conscience or concern for one of their own citizens who is a hero of press freedom to expose the wicked agendas of evil people & nations!
All western governments and Israel have all fallen into the hands of the Nazis of this century. No crime against morality or humanity is beneath them. The treatment of Assange is the visible point of an iceberg of hatred and lies that can and may kill us all, along with our planet. If you love this planet and what is left of our freedom, join the demonstrations around the world to force the freedom of Julian Assange..
We are all Julian Assange!
Julian Assange is the very reason that young or seasoned reporters and journalists don’t report the truth any more. If they attempt to do so, they lose their jobs and have their careers ruined. in more extreme cases they end up in prison on some trumped up charge. The MSM have become the voice of the state, loud, in your face and smug. The only alternative voices you will hear are the mouse like cries of despair like those of the great John Pilger and one or two others. Wikileaks, Snowden, Manning etc managed to get under the fence and cause havoc with their revelations and sent the “almighty state” into a panic. Since then the ‘state’ has been busy making sure that no one else can get the alternative message out there. The internet and RT etc, is still however, able to put forward and alternative view (the truth as apposed to MSM lies) but we can see that forces are being ranged against us so we should be on our guard.
May The Force Be With You, Julian.
“No pasaran”!