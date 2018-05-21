Delusions and Genocide: A Reply to Diana Johnstone 

Consortium News published an article on May 4 by Diana Johnstone, in which she critiqued an article by Tony McKenna, who has asked for the right to reply.
Editor’s Note: Consortium News published an article on May 4 by Diana Johnstone called, “Trotskyist Delusions: Obsessed with Stalin, They See Betrayed Revolutions Everywhere.” In the piece, Johnstone critiqued an article by Tony McKenna, who has asked for the right to reply. We are publishing that reply here, with this disclaimer and notice to our readers that we do not endorse McKenna’s views on Syria. We feel they display a profound misunderstanding of the tragic circumstances in that country. To give just two examples: McKenna’s assertion that it was the Free Syrian Army and other rebels that drove ISIS out of Syria and into Iraq, while ignoring all the many, more powerful forces arrayed against it, such as Syrian, Russian, Iranian, Lebanese, Kurdish and even American and its allied forces (who to some extent fought against ISIS in Syria), is a gross distortion of what has actually happened.
The second example shows the essential error of McKenna and those that agree with him: the failure to understand the nature of the opposition to Bashar al-Assad. His government emerged in the conflict as the far lesser evil to foreign-backed jihadists. Assad has never threatened the West the way ISIS has not only threatened, but attacked it. Assad did not kill Christians, Shia, Yazidi, women and other minorities just because of their identities, the way the jihadists have. McKenna’s assertion that it is Islamophobic to call most rebels in Syria terrorists, while comparing that to Israel labeling all Gazans “Hamas terrorists,” ignores the fact that Gazans and Hamas are resisting an occupation, while ISIS actually ran a particularly brutal occupation of both Syrian and Iraqi territory. He also ignores the role the West and Gulf Arabs played in allowing ISIS to flourish.
I read with some interest Diana Johnstone’s recent article in Consortium News – ‘Trotskyist Delusions: Obsessed with Stalin, They See Betrayed Revolutions Everywhere’ (May 4, 2018) which was a response to an article of my own – ‘Revolution and Counter Revolution in Syria’ (International Socialist Review, March 1, 2018). Johnstone’s article doubles as an attack on me and also a broader ‘critique’ of a ‘delusional’ Trotskyism whose ridiculous ideals have sinister real world consequences; that it to say, they allow said Trotskyists ‘to align…with U.S imperialism. The obsession with permanent revolution ends up providing an ideological alibi for permanent war.’
In the comments section underneath, the same charge was echoed ad infinitum. I am – either consciously or unconsciously – a supporter of Western Imperialism, at least with regard to Syria. This is the crux of the issue, and therefore something I’d like to address.
I do not support US military intervention in Syria. I do not support Israeli intervention in Syria. I was against the recent airstrikes which were launched by the US with backing from Britain and France. But I am also against the Russian and Iranian military interventions which have taken place in Syria. The side I am not against – oddly enough for a ‘delusional Trotskyist’ – are the Syrian people themselves. You know, the same guys who have been strafed, bombed, gassed, burnt, raped, tortured and systematically murdered for a sustained seven year period by their ghoulish dictator and his military apparatus – in collusion, of course, with the cash, weaponry, troops and planes provided by Russia, Iran and Hezbollah.
Now I am going to emphasise the role of these latter state actors over others (shock, gasp – even over Western Imperialism!) because they are the ones who, in bolstering the Assad regime, have turned the country into a smouldering, ashen graveyard. From March 11, 2011, to March 1, 2016, the regime was responsible for 183,827 civilian deaths,which accounts for a catastrophic 94.7 percent of all civilian deaths. UN investigators quite correctly described this as amounting to an ‘extermination’ of the civilian population. This is the regime which Johnstone and her acolytes rally around. Progressive, radical ‘anti-imperialist’ politics at their finest and most fragrant, served up in a batch, with that extra special dash of civilian mass murder.
Then again, perhaps all those dead Syrian civilians were all ISIS sympathisers or the like. Or even if they weren’t, perhaps those civilians had to be killed as collateral damage because they were harbouring rebels of a sinister Islamic fundamentalist bent in their midst. That is certainly what Assad tells us. It is what the Russians would have you believe. Ironic isn’t it? As we watch, in real time, the murderous military machine of the Israeli state mow down unarmed Palestinian protestors taking part in the Great March of Return, Israeli propaganda feeds us a very similar ideological rationale. The ‘great march’ protestors were, in reality, ‘violent fundamentalists’. Or at the very least, they had been infiltrated by ‘violent fundamentalists’, they had been weaponised by Hamas.
Is there any of us that take such claims seriously? And yet, in the case of Syria, we are more easily swayed by such an insidious logic, we readily accept it as reality. We take it as an accomplished fact that the rebels are Islamist fundamentalists, and where and when more secular currents emerge, we take it as given that these will eventually give up the ghost before rabid religious interests. Is the Syrian, predominantly Muslim population, inherently susceptible to the most rabid strains of Islamic fundamentalism? Or could it be that it is precisely this type of assumption, with all its islamophobic connotations, which has led to the lack of support for secular forces in their struggle against Assad.
FSA Smashed ISIS
In late 2013 a coalition of rebel forces of many different political shades (some secular, some religiously fundamentalist), led by the secular inclined Free Syrian Army, took a break from the bloody grapple with their murderous dictator in order to smash ISIS to pieces – driving them from Latakia, Idlib, Hama, Aleppo and Raqqa, sending the black clad, sword wielding fanatics scurrying back into the Iraqi desert.
This was little covered in the press, of course, and, generally speaking, the rebels were given scant financial backing internationally as they conducted their heroic rout. In contrast, entities like ISIS are heavily subsidised by powerful foreign interests. The Russians and Iranians pour billions into the Assad regime. Locked between the snapping jaws of these snarling leviathans, the more secular inclined forces are given little support, and as a result have had their political presence diminished.
And that is why I support the right of the rebels to get arms from wherever they can. That includes, I am afraid to say, the U.S. state – or indeed any other. Does that make me a de facto supporter of Western Imperialism? Let’s consider this. Just imagine being a member of that harrowing number caught between the Scylla of the fundamentalist extremists and the Charybdis of the Assad regime. You are fighting for everything you have ever known and what is more you are fighting with meagre supplies against overwhelming forces, and in the most perilous of circumstances. Surely you would accept arms and money from the devil himself if he offered them, no? For the simplest reason of all. The alternative is annihilation.
Who is the Idealist?
Johnstone’s whole critique of me rests on the fact that I am some sort of ‘head in the clouds, Trotskyist idealist’ who is naïve to the way the real political forces are played out on the ground. But in my view she is the idealist, if she somehow imagines that any rebel in that situation – in the face of an Assad regime which is genocidal in its intent and which has been fortified by billions in Russian arms and support – if she imagines that such a rebel should demur from using more effective and up-to-date weaponry, casting it to one side, on the grounds that it has been provided by the U.S. – and instead abandon themselves to the slaughter.
Then again, I don’t think Johnstone troubles herself to think about the people on the ground all that much. Methodologically speaking, there is a reason for this, and it is revealed in her piece. In her account she mobilizes the figure of the Trotskyist as the bogeyman par excellence; she writes of Trotskyism in the following, withering terms: ‘The Trotskyists keep yearning for a new revolution, just like the Bolshevik revolution. Yes, but the Bolshevik revolution ended in Stalinism.’
I know something about Stalinism. You might even say I wrote the book on it. And in that book I noted the very opposite from that which Johnstone, and so many others, have glibly asserted; I noted that, in fact, the Bolshevik Revolution did not produce Stalinism from within itself. In October 1917 the Bolshevik Party had a political mandate which came from the workers, soldiers, students and a significant proportion of the poorer layers of the peasantry.
Such a mandate was channelled through the ‘soviets’, the workers’ councils which had sprung up in over 300 cities and towns across Russia. In response to the October Revolution, and let me emphasise this – Western Imperialism – in the form of 14 foreign countries including the US, Britain and France, sent its armies into Russia in order to aid and abet the white counter revolution, as the forces of the ex-monarchy, the industrial capitalists and the dispossessed landowners threw everything they could against the new government in a bloody and protracted three year civil war.
In that conflict, the Bolshevik bureaucracy, the government, managed to cling to power, barely, but the workers and radical peasants who had provided the democratic basis for that power had been exsanguinated in the furore of the civil war. The Stalinist dictatorship was the ultimate expression of the centralisation of a bureaucracy which was made bereft of its social basis, a social basis which had withered in the fire of counterrevolution, and isolated and inward looking, that bureaucracy was now only able to retain its power from above – by purely administrative, militaristic and ultimately totalitarian means.
Lenin’s Last Battle
Of course, capitalist ideologues and defenders of the status quo adore the whole Bolshevism inherently leads to totalitarianism–Lenin inevitably begot Stalin, trope. They do so, not because they have any interest in the historical specificities: the decimation of the industrial proletariat, the destruction of the Soviet democracy, foreign invasion, the movement from revolution to counterrevolution which underpinned that historical process. They remain breezily unconcerned that the last battle of Lenin’s life was waged against the encroaching bureaucratic influence of Stalin.
Rather, for them, Bolshevism becomes a cipher. It represents any radical and popular socialist mobilisation which confronts the capitalist system and condemns such an alternative as inevitably destined to mutate into totalitarianism and gulags. The inference, of course, is crystal clear; fundamental change is either utopian or dangerous –ergo capitalism is the only game in town.
For all her anti (U.S.) imperialism, for all her hatred of U.S. capitalism, Johnstone shares this sensibility with pro-capitalist ideologues to a tee. For her too, Bolshevism simply led to Stalinism – the historical specificity, the development of the popular revolution, the process of counterrevolution, the civil war – all these processes are either irrelevant or invisible; we are made to understand by Johnstone that revolution per-se ‘is more a myth than a reality’. Needless to say, such a methodological presupposition bleeds into and thoroughly permeates her analysis of Syria.
For Johnstone, the revolutionary struggle of the Syrian masses is not flagging because they have been pulverized by the forces of a counter-revolutionary state bolstered by Russian imperial power; no the Syrian masses are wanting because just as Bolshevism innately led to Stalinism, so too their struggle must innately and inevitably lead to ‘jihadists taking over the country’. And when you understand, as Johnstone does, that forms of popular power from below are inherently irredeemable, the conclusion flows naturally and easily, and Johnstone does not shy away from stating it. A country ‘such as Syria’ she informs us, is ‘not likely to be “modernized” without a strong ruler.’
In Bashar al-Assad she has found a strong ruler, a strong ruler indeed. And a genocidal one.
Tony McKenna is a novelist, journalist and philosopher whose work has been featured by many publications including ABC Australia, The Huffington Post, New Internationalist, The United Nations, NewStatesman, The Progressive and New Humanist. His first book “Art Literature and Culture from a Marxist Perspective“, was released by Macmillan in 2015, the second a critically acclaimed biography of Joseph Stalin was published the following year, and in 2017 New Haven Publishing brought out his debut novel “The Dying Light“.
“But I am also against the Russian and Iranian military interventions which have taken place in Syria.“… I’ve stopped reading right here!
This dude clearly doesn’t know what international law is!
Any group that tries to takeover power (political, financial, etc) using weapons and war is labeled as “a terrorist group”! Imagine if the Green Party (GP) tries to do the same in the USA? After all your fake democracy is ruled by oligarchs that have the GOP and the DNC in their pocket!
So if the GP tried to takeover power using weapons/war (provided by, let us say Venezuela, Cuba, China, at least) and these “freedom fighters” attributed themselves the brand “Free American Army”, I would like to see the reaction of this dude!
A visit to Congo is in order for this philosopher Tony!
I am going to put my understanding of the history of the Syrian civil war in a list. I invite and request anyone who finds errors there to correct me.
– There was a dustup with some kid putting graffiti on a wall in 2011 and the Syrian army got all anal about it.
– A number of armed rebels, mostly of the jihadi type, magically sprang up in reaction to the Syrian government’s over reaction to the kid’s graffiti. Since it is known that the US had targeted Syria for regime change (As Russia’s UN ambassador pointed out to the barely competent Nikki Haley, Russia’s government is elected and Syria’s government is elected regardless of how much she would like to call any government that the US disapproves of a regime) as early as 2006, it comes as no surprise to me that there were numerous groups of rebels just waiting for a causus belli to start a civil war. The US doubtless thought that Assad would fall as quickly as Batista did to Castro and immediately started feeding the rebels with the tools of the trade.
-By 2015, Assad was still there and the US was getting more and more blatant about providing arms, ammunition, and support to the rebels. Russia stepped in to support their ally – 4 years after the civil war started and a number of years after the US was actively involved.
-By 2018 with the military playing field leveled by Russian intervention, Syria is crushing the rebel scum.
A few random observations. The author of this piece is obviously a virulent Assad hater. That’s fine but please don’t be under the illusion that the Syrian people agree with you. They have stuck by Assad through 7 years of civil war and re-elected him in the middle of it all. Compare that to Fulgencio Battista who was gone in less than 6 months after Castro and his bumbling band of revolutionaries showed up. Civil wars are always viscous. People wail and beat their breasts over the casualties in Syria. However, the American civil war in the 1860s produced more casualties than any other war the US was in except possibly WWII (it depends on how you count). And the civil war didn’t have machine guns, tanks, aircraft dropping bombs, field artillery, or TNT. I shudder to think what it would have been like if they had. This should be yet another object lesson in why you don’t try to run over another country’s sovereignty.
I had this genuine idiot for a history teacher when I was in high school. I’ve mentioned him before. Some of his lectures seemed to be recantations of movie plots he remembered fondly. It seemed like about every month or so, he would wax nostalgic. In a moment of philosophical detachment, he would pause, gaze toward the heavens, and proclaim: “You know, Hitler could have won the war…if only he had listened to his generals…” I always suspected he was a closet Nazi. Leon Trotsky is the guy who created the Red Army. Lenin died, then, apparently, Trotsky fell out with Stalin, or Trotsky was a victim of bureaucratic intrigue, or some tragic twist of fate led Trotsky to leave. Consequently, the “workers’ paradise” never materialized, and Trotskyists have lamented this tragedy ever since. It’s a real mystery. The guy who should have had the loyalty of the Red Army at his beck and call was left high and dry, with no support. He became an exile. The workers could have had a paradise…if only they had listened to their general. Maybe, just maybe…and I suspect this is a real possibility…they just didn’t like Trotsky, because he wasn’t such a great guy after all. I’m curious. Why would the Syrian people keep voting for a “genocidal maniac”? Maybe, just maybe…he’s not such a bad guy after all.
Funny Dennis should mention Libya, because as I read this article and its benign view of the rebels in Syria, I kept thinking this is the same kind of guff we were fed about the rebels in Libya; and the evil murderous Qaddafi. I was also reminded of the video of the “moderate” F.S.A. cannibal cutting out and eating the heart of a dead Syrian soldier. When I saw that video I stopped buying the M.S.M. narrative about moderate Syrian rebels. Sadly I didn’t stop buying the M.S.M. guff about moderate Libyan rebels until they won. I’m not falling for the same narrative again about Syria, without some compelling evidence that demonstrates a clear difference, because from where I’m sitting they both look exactly the same. I would be very interested to hear what Tony McKenna has to say about how well things have worked out in Libya where the moderate rebels won.
A long troll rant like the above article is no more deserving of a response than a short one. Don’t feed the trolls.
I don’t expect Tony to answer any of these comments. He has learned that 90 percent of the people who make these types of pro-Assad comments are working in a Moscow basement and being paid by the comment. The only thing I would add to Tony’s article is that Johnstone has written that Marine Le Pen is part of the left. If there’s anything that indicates the sordid Red-Brown politics being brewed at Consortium News, Russian-Insider, 21st Century Wire, Grayzone, et al, it is that.
….”working in a Moscow basement and being paid by the comment” should be a badge of honor. Putin wants peace. He was invited into the Syrian conflict by the elected Government of Syria. And has been successful in assisting Assad to eradicate the head chopping, throat cutting “moderate rebels” bought and paid for by the US and Saudi Arabia. Both terrorist countries who are intent on destroying another secular Middle East country, urged on their partner in crime, apartheid Israel.
Please go back down to your Washington basement with the White Helmets and Franklin Lamb.
Wow. Tony seems quite confused about what genocide is. Where did Tony study again? He seems to have other issues with language. How does Tony explain his comment that Russia and Iran have, like the US, ‘intervened’ in Syria. A friend calls from her floor, fallen, can’t move; a burglar has pushed her over and is threatening her life. My wife, armed with bear spray, rushes over to help, to render assistance. Do thoughtful types describe my wife’s act as an intervention, as though she were an unwelcome guest who pushed the friend onto the floor in a violent disagreement? Tony, a philosopher? I’ve never met philosophers capable of equating Russia’s and Iran’s actions in granting the request of Syria’s legitimate government for assistance with illegal US, Israeli, EU, Turkish and GCC member founding, arming and supporting murderers of Syrians. As for 94.7% of civilian deaths caused by the regime …. Perhaps Tony is merely a philosopher who has, for reasons of doctrine, abandoned his brains at the door.
Tony McKenna is a rank propagandist as evidenced by his unequivocal fact-free declaration that “the regime was responsible” for the deaths in the Israeli-Saudi-U.S. Axis war on Syria.
McKenna, in his portrayal of “Revolution and counterrevolution in Syria”, cites Arutz Sheva, the media organ of the right wing Religionist Zionist movement embraced by the Israeli “settler” movement.
McKenna also cites figures like Michael Karadjis, a member of the Socialist Alliance organization in Australia, an enthusiastic supporter of Al Qaeda terrorist affiliate groups in Syria. The World Socialist Web Site (WSWS) identified Karadjis as one of the “Australian pseudo-lefts complicit in US war drive against Syria.”
In 2013, WSWS took note of the propaganda efforts of efforts of Karadjis: “Blatantly denying well-established facts, such as the dominant role of Al Qaeda-connected sectarian militias among the so-called rebel fighters, and the active role of the CIA along the Syrian-Turkish border in coordinating the flow of weapons, money, and foreign Islamist fighters into Syria”.
Proyect, in his portrayal of “Diana Johnstone’s attack on Tony McKenna”, features a quote from a senior Israeli government minister copied from a 2012 article by Karadjis. Proyect basically duplicates Karadjis’ narrative about Syria and the Palestinians.
Karadjis recently averred on his blog (April 21 2018), “Yes, the US is allied to Israel and to Saudi Arabia. So what?” He also claimed, “As for Israel, it has never aided the rebels”, which contradicts Israel’s Defense Minister Moshe “Bogie” Ya’alon, former Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, who acknowledged Israeli aid for al-Nusra in 2015.
McKenna’s article certainly has a lot more links than Proyect’s copy-paste effort to help us “read Tony’s article as it was intended”. Those links reveal McKenna’s reading “comfort zone”.
The largest single source of citations for McKenna’s article on Syrian “revolution” was a book published in December 2015 titled, Khiyana: Daesh, the Left, and the Unmaking of the Syrian Revolution.
The book’s opening essay on “Socialism” boldly declared that “After Trotsky’s death Permanent Revolution was falsified by reality”, and “Trotsky’s theory became a fetish – a ready-made alternative to trying to understand that world”.
These observations by an author names Assad al-Anar evoked no impassioned cries of “attack” from either McKenna or Louis Proyect. Proyect even went so far as to declare (in an April 12, 2016 post on his blog) that the article “deserves to be published separately as a pamphlet”. Curiously, the “Contributors” page of Khiyana provides no information about this al-Anar.
In fact, both Proyect and Karadji contributed essays Khiyana, although McKenna does not refer to those particular essays in his ISR article. Drawing more than a quarter of his references from a single text would make the game too obvious, even for McKenna.
But McKenna’s article does indeed draw its most frequent references by far (14 out of 56 notes) from the Khiyana essays of Edinburgh-based Sam Charles Hamad (5 citations), and London-based “socialist activist” Mark Boothroyd (9 citations),
Scottish-Egyptian polemicist Hamad is notable for his highly selective outrage, his enormous enthusiasm for U.S.-enforced No-Fly Zones even after the catastrophic NATO destruction of Libya, and his promotion of “anti-anti-imperialism”.
Boothroyd, founder of a group called Syria Solidarity UK, declares that British anti-war activist reluctance to embrace “regime change” intervention in Syria “reeks of hypocrisy”.
Proyect and Boothroyd share enthusiasm for a primary “regime change” intervention propaganda canard: the notion that alleged chemical incidents in Syria were government perpetrated “attacks”.
Boothroyd in Khiyana (page 50) cites Eliot Higgins of Bellingcat as an authority on “attacks” in Syria.
Apparently there’s no “hypocrisy” in the fact that Higgins and Bellingcat work on behalf of the Atlantic Council, the notorious Western imperialist “regime change” think tank.
That is of no concern to Boothroyd. And Proyect writes fawning articles praising Higgins’ “online investigations”.
In comment on the Consortium News article by Johnstone, Proyect delusionally declared that it was a “broadside against Trotskyism”.
However, Johnstone’s several qualified remarks about “some Trotskyists”, “these Trotskyists”, “inadvertent Trotskyist apologists” and “this brand of Trotskyism” make it clear that Johnstone is not addressing Trotskyist or Leftist and Marxist thought in general, but a given “Trotskyism” (exemplified by McKenna) that conspicuously aligns with U.S imperialism.
Johnstone presents McKenna as “a strong not a weak example of the Trotskyist mindset”, no doubt due to McKenna’s obvious enthusiasm for what he calls “Trotsky’s great, prophetic writings”.
Proyect has acknowledged as much.
In an August 2016 blog review of McKenna’s book, The Dictator, The Revolution, the Machine: a Political Account of Joseph Stalin, Proyect notes the following: “Familiar with the Trotskyist movement that made rejection of Stalinism the centerpiece of its program, McKenna finds it wanting even though much of his analysis is based on Trotsky’s writings”.
McKenna’s rejection of “the shadow of Stalinism” he sees everywhere certainly confirms his “Trotskyist mindset”, however much McKenna may find the Trotskyist movement in general “wanting”.
Indeed, comrades McKenna and Proyect both loudly find ”the radical and revolutionary Left” in general to be “wanting” due to its insufficient passion for the Israeli-Saudi-U.S. Axis “regime change” project in Syria.
Nothing in McKenna’s “reply” remotely suggests he is anything less than a “regime change” propagandist scribbling in support of the Israeli-Saudi-U.S. Axis “dirty war”.
At least in his mid-50s and in private notation, Lev Trotsky insisted on scrupulousness with “the facts”.
In a series of notes not intended for publication, Trotsky wrote “The dialectic does not liberate the investigator from painstaking study of the facts, quite the contrary: it requires it. But in return it gives investigative thought elasticity, helps it cope with ossified prejudices, arms it with invaluable analogies, and educates it in a spirit of daring, grounded in circumspection.”
(Trotsky’s Notebooks, 1933-1935: Writings of Lenin, Dialectics and Evolutionism, Translation by Philip Pomper. New York: Columbia University Press, 1986. page 92)
http://www.socialistappeal.org/history-theory/102-theory/1225-trotskys-philosophical-notebooks-sp-1292071861.html
Speaking of WSWS and Proyect, there’s this; https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2015/06/11/proy-j11.html
Thanks so much for the rightfully detailed editor’s note at the front.
Frankly, beyond agreeing in general with Ms. Johnstone, let’s mention one ex(?) Trotskyite by name as a good example of problematic stances and poseuring in the Middle East, especially when it coincides with the US imperium.
And that person is, of course, Chris Hitchens.
A much newer voice is Jesse Zimmerman, who’s twice written about Syria at the North Star, and with zero editorial criticism from the managers there.
Tony my friend. Enough of all this academic discussion of ideology.
If Assad is murdered like Gadaffi was, who is going to rule Syria?
And who is going to rebuild Syria?
Answer me that.
Dennis good questions. I personally would like to know why anyone would give a hoot to supplying ISIS with weapons? Joe