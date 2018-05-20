Hillary Clinton is Now a Victim of ‘Socialists’

Hillary Clinton is incapable of coming to terms with her loss and now finds fault with greedy capitalists who are turning young people into socialists, as Paul Street explains.
By Paul Street Special to Consortium News
Hillary Clinton’s take on “what happened” in the 2016 election is a running tale of victimization. She was the casualty of FBI Director James Comey and of Vladimir Putin and WikiLeaks. She was unjustly loathed by that “basket” of racist, sexist, nativist, and homophobic “deplorables” that is supposedly the American “heartland,” white working-class and rural population – people she recently painted (at an elite globalist gathering in Mumbai, India) as a bunch of “pessimistic,” slow-witted and retrograde losers. She was victimized by Bernie Sanders, who (Hillary complained) wasn’t even a “real Democrat” but had the unmitigated chutzpah to let his primary campaign challenge her prearranged coronation as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate.
Never mind the series of stupid, arrogant, and largely unforced errors that crippled her uninspiring and policy-bereft insider campaign that was under her command. And never mind her own epic unpopularity before and during the campaign – disapproval earned over her many years of functioning as a cold and transparently elitist Establishment agent of the wealthy corporate and financial Few.
Now the endlessly put-upon (yet fabulously wealthy) and eye-rolling Hillary has found some more scapegoats for her epic fail: first, “socialists” in the activist cadres and primary and caucus electorate of the Democratic Party, then younger voters, and finally greedy corporate chieftains whose greed has turned good Democrats into “socialists.” The “lying neoliberal warmonger” says she was victimized because of her identification as a “capitalist” after big business executives’ have sadly given capitalism a bad name—especially with young people.
In an interview with Time Inc. brands executive Alan Murray this month, she said that her economic policies were “probably” a tough sell with primary voters: “It’s hard to know, but I mean if you’re in the Iowa caucuses and 41 percent of Democrats are socialists or self-described socialists, and I’m asked ‘Are you a capitalist?’ and I say, ‘Yes, but with appropriate regulation and appropriate accountability.’ You know, that probably gets lost in the ‘Oh my gosh, she’s a capitalist!’”
Take that, Henry Wallace.
Pity the plight of the poor enlightened capitalist, Hillary Clinton, whose position high in the American Oligarchy’s permanent political class has permitted her to accumulate a net worth of at least $45 million.
Earlier in the same day as her interview with Murray, Hillary complained to the posh “Shared Value Leadership Summit” that “the reputation of capitalism is pretty much in tatters for young people” since powerful U.S. companies are “disrupting our democracy” (what democracy?) by worsening income inequality.
The way to fix this problem? Vote Republicans out of office in 2018, Hillary said – and vote in the Democrats, who Richard Nixon’s onetime political strategist Kevin Phillips rightly called “history’s second most enthusiastic capitalist party.”
Poor Hillary
Among the many things Hillary left out of her latest “poor me” whine, two deserve special mention here. First, the insufficiently regulated and excessively amoral business behavior that she says turned young people and a bunch of Iowa Dems into “self-declared socialists” is just capitalism being capitalism, not some weird aberration of the profits system.
Contrary to the Clintonian fable of “inclusive capitalism,” an oxymoronic concept the Clinton campaign rolled out in early 2015, the United States’ leading corporations and financial institutions have never placed workers and the public on an equal footing with investors and the bottom line. It was first and foremost the rise of a momentarily powerful and significantly Left-sparked industrial workers’ movement – rooted largely in the special workplace bargaining power of mass-production workers, not some imaginary corporate benevolence – that created a new and rising floor for working-class incomes during the “Golden Age” of American capitalism that the faux-populist Donald Trump absurdly but effectively promised to restore.
At the same time, the gains enjoyed by ordinary working Americans were made possible by the uniquely favored position of the United States economy (and empire) in the post-WWII world – a reflection (among other things) of Europe’s long suicide between 1914 and 1945. When that position was significantly challenged by resurgent Western European and Japanese economic competition in the 1970s and 1980s, the comparatively egalitarian trends of postwar America were reversed by capitalist elites who had never lost their critical command of the nation’s core economic and political institutions. Working- class Americans have paid the price ever since. For the last four decades, wealth, income, and power have been sharply concentrated upward, birthing a New Gilded Age of abject oligarchy and brazen plutocracy.
This “Great U-Turn” (By Barry Bluestone and Bennett Harrison) dates from the finance- and policy-designed onset of the neoliberal era in the mid-1970s It goes back to the Carter years. And it marked a return to capitalism’s historical norm, as Thomas Piketty showed in his widely read tour de force Capital in the Twenty First Century (2014). The neoliberal era and its current New Gilded Age capstone is the profits system returning to its long and militantly inegalitarian pattern.
Second, the Clintons have long stood precisely in the vanguard of the neoliberal deregulation of capitalism – in the lead of the shift to savage inequality and ubiquitous economic insecurity (the ruthless “betrayal of the American dream”) that has pushed millions of U.S. Americans, younger ones especially, to the left. After graduating from the ruling-class training ground that is Yale Law School, the Clintons went to Arkansas to help “lay…the groundwork for what would eventually hit the national stage as the New Democrat movement, which took institutional form as the Democratic Leadership Council (DLC),” according to writer Doug Henwood. The essence of the DLC was the “neoliberal” abandonment of the Democratic Party’s last lingering commitments to labor unions, social justice, civil rights, racial equality, the poor, and environmental protection in service to the “competitive” bottom-line concerns of Big Business.
DLC: Origins in Attacking Arkansas Teachers
The Clintons helped launch the New (neoliberal corporatist) Democrat juggernaut by assaulting Arkansas’ teacher unions (Hillary led the attack) and refusing to back the repeal of the state’s anti-union “right to work” law – this while Hillary began working for the Rose Law firm, which “represented the moneyed interests of Arkansas,” Henwood wrote. When the Arkansas-based, community-organizing group ACORN passed a ballot measure lowering electrical rates for residential users and raising them for commercial businesses in Little Rock, Rose deployed Hillary to shoot down the new rate schedule as an unconstitutional “taking of property.” Hillary later joined the board of directors at the low-wage retail giant and union-busting, Chinese import platform Wal-Mart.
During the Clintons’ time in the White House, Bill Clinton advanced the neoliberal agenda beneath fake-progressive cover, in ways that no Republican president could have pulled off. Channeling Ronald Reagan by declaring that “the era of big government is over,” Clinton collaborated with the right-wing Congress of his time to end poor families’ entitlement to basic minimal family cash assistance. Hillary backed this vicious welfare “reform” (elimination), which has proved disastrous for millions of disadvantaged Americans.
Mr. Clinton then earned the gratitude of Wall Street and corporate America by passing the arch-global-corporatist North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), by repealing the Glass-Steagall Act (which had mandated a necessary separation between commercial deposit and investment banking), and by de-regulating the burgeoning super-risky and high-stakes financial derivatives sector.
‘Tell Me Something Interesting’
Hillary took the lead role in the White House’s efforts to pass a corporate-friendly version of “health reform.” Along with the big insurance companies the Clintons deceptively railed against, the “co-presidents” decided from the start to exclude the popular health care alternative – single payer – from the national health care “discussion.” (Barack Obama would do the same thing in 2009.)
Who can ever forget Hillary’s weary and exasperated response – as head of the White House’s health reform initiative – to Harvard medical professor David Himmelstein in 1993. Himmelstein was head of Physicians for a National Health Program. He told the First Lady about the remarkable possibilities of a comprehensive, single-payer “Canadian-style” health plan, supported by more than two-thirds of the U.S. public. Beyond backing by a citizen super-majority, Himmelstein noted, single-payer would provide comprehensive coverage to the nation’s 40 million uninsured while retaining free choice in doctor selection and being certified by the Congressional Budget Office as the most cost-effective plan on offer. “David,” Hillary said as she dismissed Himmelstein, “tell me something interesting.”
Mrs. Clinton’s service to the rich and powerful continued into the current millennium. As a U.S. Senator, she did Wall Street’s bidding by voting for a bill designed to make it more difficult for consumers to use bankruptcy laws to get out from crushing debt. As Secretary of State (2009-2012), she voiced strong support for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) – a secretive, richly corporatist 12-nation Pacific “free trade” (investor rights) agreement that promised to badly undermine wages, job security, environmental protections, and popular governance at home and abroad.
Out of Step with the Majority
There’s nothing new about Mrs. Clinton and other neoliberal Democrats standing to the de facto moderate, Republican right of “socialist” (well, progressive and left-leaning) public opinion that has long been exhibited, not just by most Democrats but by most people in the U.S. Poll after poll in the current millennium has shown that most U.S. citizens are egalitarian social democrats, not capitalists, and certainly not neoliberals. Majorities have long backed single-payer health insurance, seriously progressive taxation, the restoration of workers’ right to organize powerful unions, collective bargaining rights, sound climate policy, strong environmental regulations, major reductions in the “defense” (empire) budget, and an expansion of the pubic social safety net.
This is the majority sentiment that Bernie Sanders ran in accord with in 2016. He would have won the Democratic presidential nomination and very possibly defeated Trump but for big-money Hillary’s corrupt and advance control and rigging of the Democratic National Committee, the primary race, and the Democratic National Convention.
Hillary is likely no longer a threat to poison the waters with another presidential run. The bitterness of her recent, Middle America-shaming remarks in India suggest that she’s finally thrown in the towel. Even a political figure as arrogant and removed from ordinary working people as Hillary Clinton must know that such comments (which Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) had to rush to distance his party from) do not square with another run for the White House.
While Hillary may be political history, however, the Democrats are still ruled by the same neoliberal and Clintonite ideology that Barack Obama was able to channel and sell in charismatic and outwardly likable ways that icy Hillary could not match. Under the cover of Russia-gate, launched by Clinton and Obama Democrats to provide an external, conspiratorial, and neo-McCarthyite explanation for the failures of their own right-wing corporate and imperial politics (and to keep the fires burning under the New Cold War), the party’s leadership continues to stand well to the starboard side of majority progressive (“socialist”) opinion. The dollar-drenched Dems’ candidate roster for the upcoming Congressional mid-terms is loaded with right-wing Democrats (including an unprecedented usual number with military and intelligence backgrounds) masquerading as progressives.
Another Fake Progressive Leader?
Do the corporate and imperial Democrats have another Obama or young Bill Clinton in the wings, someone with the silver-tongued charm to manipulate populist sentiments on behalf of corporate and financial elitism? If so, their next faux-progressive pretender has yet to make his or her identity known.
Iowa progressives should start keeping an eye out Democratic Senator Kamala Harris, backed by neoliberals Clinton, Obama and Nancy “We’re Capitalist and That’s Just the Way It Is” Pelosi (net worth of $83 million) The money is on Harris, I am told by people in-the-Wall-Street-know. She should attend this year’s Iowa State Fair, where she can talk about Ethanol subsidies and listen to hog and soybeans farmers’ issues.
Young people, meanwhile, must deal with the ferocious economic disparity, abject plutocracy, permanent imperial war, and deadly environmental destruction passed on by older corporate and imperial, capitalist Democrats as well as radically reactionary and regressive capitalist Republicans – “two wings of the same bird of prey” (as Upton Sinclair said in 1904).
No wonder a majority of 18 to 29-year-olds tell posters they do not support capitalism.
Paul Street is an independent radical-democratic policy researcher, journalist, historian, author and speaker based in Iowa City, Iowa, and Chicago, Illinois. He is the author of seven books. His latest is They Rule: The 1% v. Democracy (Paradigm, 2014).
Is this an article or a thesis?
It was a very comprehensive historical recounting of facts surrounding the Clintons’ place in American national politics. I think it’s dead on. The disturbing hypothetical part comes at the end when the author speculates on possible torch-bearers to continue Lady Hillary’s quest for power as corporate Democrats.
Is their any other Nation or person on Earth that this vile woman, hasn’t blamed, for her losing the US Election, because the list of excuses she has used must just about have exhausted itself?? We recently hosted her in NZ at a $1000 a seat, promotion speaking Book tour, for that utter work of fiction book she wrote called “What Happened”? Imagine forking out that amount of money to hear her blamegame excuses & twaddle on about why & how she lost the US election? Oh that’s right, while she was here she blamed China as well, just add that to the excuse list? Everyone knows WHY she lost, it’s not rocket science?? You were a corrupt, terrible, money grubbing Candidate, that’s why! And a vote for Trump was a protest vote to blow up the whole status quo as the American people didn’t have much of a choice as both were terrible candidates only Hilary was the worse choice, out of the two? And alot of my own people aren’t aware of this, but the previous NZ National Party Govt (NZ’s version of the Republican Party) donated a undisclosed amount to the Clinton Foundation as a tribute payment to Caesar, I suppose, to garner favour with this Harpy from Hell, as it was expected, even down under, that she would be the next POTUS, all our elected Leaders thought she was a certainty to win? This disastrous woman just needs to GO AWAY into oblivion & disappear somewhere & spare the American people any more embarrassment?
And your lady Prime Minister shamelessly posed for photo ops with the warmonger Clinton.
And implied that bombing Syria based on lies was the right thing to do.
Her NZ Coalition Government still maintains troops in the illegally occupied Iraq.
People in glass houses should not throw stones.
Paul, thank you for this article. Once again you are a voice of reason and clarity. I hardly ever disagree with you; instead I find you expressing what I think in a better way than I ever could.
But when you write the following you are simply wrong:
“Hillary is likely no longer a threat to poison the waters with another presidential run. The bitterness of her recent, Middle America-shaming remarks in India suggest that she’s finally thrown in the towel. Even a political figure as arrogant and removed from ordinary working people as Hillary Clinton must know that such comments (which Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) had to rush to distance his party from) do not square with another run for the White House.”
You are deeply under estimating the hubris of this woman. She made her basket of deplorables statement while running for the presidency.
I fully expect her to run in 2020. She is like the terrible cat that keeps coming back.
I’ve let Hillary down and I deserve to be punished: I’m willing to sit through one of her speeches.
That’s funny.
Another one I read on this board was; ‘if Hilary doesn’t run in 2020 then how in the world will Trump win?”
Can’t remember who said it, but it was funny…or at least I thought so. Good one David. Joe
Projectionist is what the Clinton’s are. Whether they use psychological projection, or political projection, Hillary and Bill use their well tuned projectionist skills to either blame their mistakes onto someone else (or another country) or they take credit for another persons good deeds, or both. When unfavoring emails become exposed why dwell on the sabotaging of Bernie Sanders by the Clinton DNC, when instead just blame the hack that was a leak on the Russians. If that doesn’t convince enough of the public that none of this political loss was Hillary’s fault, then blame the loss on Jill Stein, or the Greens, or blame it on women who listen to their husbands too much. Blame it on anybody, and everybody, but never the Clintons.
Sadly there are no good guys or gals running our nation’s business, as there is no political party to represent the desperate needs of the people, or the suffering victims of America’s many on going wars. It’s a corporate run inverted fascism we are living with in America, as our well uninformed citizenry goes along with it. So while many rally for a Democratic Blue Wave this 2018 election season, I won’t get my hopes up, because I’ve been there before and it just doesn’t matter. Blue, Red, what’s the difference.
Just as the Bush family have been the Republican face of the deep state for decades, so the Clintons have been the Democratic face. One coin, two faces, the coin owned by the CIA. Both families share deep ties to the CIA and its narcotics trafficking operations. It is painfully obvious that totally unknown Bill Clinton’s presidential bonafides (in the eyes of deep state forces) derived directly from his efforts in shielding Bush the elder’s Iran Contra operation drug trafficking operating through Mena airport in Arkansas when Bill was governor. That Bush the elder and Bill Clinton were both involved in the very same CIA drug trafficking operation of course is merely an example of the sweet irony of living in a nation run by it’s intelligence and military institutions. Two Bush’s and two Clintons ran for or held the U.S. presidency in 6 of the last 8 election cycles – one would have to be brain dead to even fantasize that these four respective psychopaths from these two CIA tied families represent the best America is able to put forward as leadership. It of course can only be a coincidence that their CIA deep state ties made them viable candidates. This ongoing nonsense is what we euphemistically refer to as “democracy” in the U.S. ever since these same deep state forces assassinated JFK.
And I’m waiting for HillBillious to blame the Zionists for her defeat. But not the Israel-Firsters who comprised the ranks of her top-10 donors. Rather, Trump’s moneybags and fellow Game Boy, Sheldon Adelson.
“Under the cover of Russia-gate [enthusiastically supported by Bernie Sanders], launched by Clinton and Obama Democrats to provide an external, conspiratorial, and neo-McCarthyite explanation for the failures of their own right-wing corporate and imperial politics (and to keep the fires burning under the New Cold War), the party’s leadership continues to stand well to the starboard side of majority progressive (“socialist”) opinion [mis-represented by Bernie Sanders].”
“Could’ve won” Sanders did what was necessary to not win.
Not great politics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOOfwN0iYxM
“Thank you, Bernie!”
Thanks, Garrett, for the story. I did not vote for Hillary, or Trump. Both ‘establishment’ either way you look at it. For the first time in my life I contributed a ‘nice’ amount to a politician, Bernie. Not because I am necessarily a socialist, but because he was talking about issues that matter to me; people in need.
That capitalism is destroying the earth is without question.
Another BOGUS article:
First, Hillary was running for President, witch means she knew she had to attract Independent and some Republican votes. Therefore running as a “centrist” was critical. Bernie Sanders came out of nowhere, was not a centrist or a Democrat while Hillary was: First Lady, Senator and Secretary of State. If they let Bernie Sanders win the primary, then the Democratic party would be in TATTERS, like the Republican Party is now, run by Trumptard Populists or in Bernie’s case Socialists. All the old Republicans don’t even recognize there party any more and are leaving: McCain, Flake, Corker, Ryan, etc. The Republican Party does NOT EVEN EXIST now. It might as well be called the Trumpican Party. Hillary saved us from that fate and can go forward into the 2018 as traditional Democrats and take back are country. And again, we need to be Stronger Together and rally be hind the Party and banner! This is the only way forward to get the country out of the huge nightmare it is in.
If stronger together means coming together around warmongers like Hilliary Clinton, I’d rather not.
“First, Hillary was running for President, witch …”
You said it, not I.
If “they”, if by “they” you mean the DNC, had allowed the democratic process to play out without cheating, Bernie Sanders would have been the Democratic Party candidate for President. And would have beaten Trump in a landslide.
Our problems then would have not been that Sanders is a Socialist, because that he certainly isn’t.
But that he is an Israel-Firster whose foreign policy would have been dictated by warmongering Zionist influences in DC.
Trump ran on anti-war platform – but lied to us.
The sad fact is that until the US elects a truly socialist anti-war party the country will remain in this huge nightmare.
Why do you think Bernie Sanders is the most popular politician in the country, because the people want the same ole, same ole ?
We’re tired of what the Dem’s and Repug’s, are selling. It doesn’t work for us, wake up.
How much of this article did you skip reading? Did you not read how the Clintons, yes both of them were instrumental in destroying the ideals of the FDR democrats? The republicans long wanted to destroy welfare,but it was Bill with help from Hillary who achieved it. The effects from welfare reform are still affecting millions of people to this day. Then there’s the crime bill that they passed which is also affecting millions of people who had committed crimes because after they finished their sentences they are not able to get public housing. NAFTA decimated jobs and left once prosperous cities hollowed out such as Detroit.
Not one person who is a republican would have voted for Hillary because she was a centrist and that was why many democrats didn’t vote for her either. This country had just spent 8 years under a president who ran on progressive politics but then ruled as a centrist or a republican-lite. Are you aware that wealth inequality went way up during Obama’s tenure in ways not seen since the Great Depression?
As for Bernie not “even being a democrat”, he was running on many of the same issues that Obama’s first campaign championed and as democrats used to run on.
Universal health care, free college tuition, etc. Apparently you missed it when Hillary started adopting the same policies?
Let’s talk about Hillary’s tenure as SOS shall we? She knew that Saddam did not have WMDs and yet she voted for the Iraq war either. Why? Because this country wanted regime change in Iraq for years before the Iraq war. The writers of PNAC had asked Bill to remove Saddam during his presidency and I’m pretty certain that Hillary knew that.
She was behind the coups in Honduras and Ukraine. Next she talked Obama into invading Libya, the most progressive country in the Middle East which is now a terrorist haven and a failed state. She wanted to create a no fly zone over Syria which would have risked war with Russia.
She spent her entire tenure talking to countries about fracking, which adds to the effects of climate change. She also pushed for the TPP which would have seen even more of our jobs offered. But the worst part of the TPP was that it gave away our national sovereignty. Corporations could sue states that refused to allow them to frack in our country, strip mine our lands and if the corporate stacked judiciaries ruled in their favor, we had no way to stop them.
These are just a few of the problems we avoided because she lost to Trump.
If she hadn’t rigged (cheated to win) the primary then yes, there is a good chance that Bernie would be president today. You say that he would have left the DP in tatters? Too late. Obama already accomplished that. During his tenure the democrats lost 1,000 seats at the federal and state levels leaving the country with only 6 states that are run by democrats.
Finally, if you think that if the democrats take back congress then they will reverse the things that the republicans have done. We gave them the house in 2006 when Pelosi ran on rolling back the Bush abuses. How did that work out for us? BTW, the democrats have voted to give Trump more power to spy on us. His increase in the military budget, further deregulation of the banks and Kaine who was Hillary’s pick for VP is currently working on a never ending AUMF that will give Trump and every president after him the authority to declare war on any country he wants.
So do you still think that this article and the facts in are bogus? I don’t. I think that Paul was actually too polite in describing what Hillary would have done and what she helped her husband do.
Capitalism is a form of government, it uses representative democracy and central planning in the US. Representative democracy is not democracy itself.
Democracy is more than yes/no win/lose. At this moment all representative democracies are pushing their economies to grow as fast as possible. The Earth is dying from excess economic activity of capitalists pillaging a living beautiful Earth. Representative democracies are driving into the abyss of extinction as fast as possible in blind service to capitalist pirates.
Evolution is accelerating at an accelerating rate and Cosmos is expanding at an accelerating rate. Capitalism blindly follows this plan and seeks to grow to infinity on one small blue dot in space planet. Capitalism is no more complicated than the game called Monopoly. It is a stupid game. I suggest young people also consider switching to a six branch government;
Imagine a new six branch government with no supreme court judges appointed for life. None of the Above is included on every ballot choice in every vote tally, public or private.
Branch #4 operates the fairness doctrine and trust busts the media in coordination with the sixth branch. It also assists local communication centers, networks and libraries. The fourth branch of government makes sure textbooks are free of propaganda or outright lies about history and economics. The fourth branch encourages philosophy and the arts and seeks public good accounting for that effort from the sixth branch.
Branch #5 accepts all legislation and inspects it for justice content. Proposed laws without justice are not sent on to the executive branch; notification is sent to all branches of government.
Branch #6 maintains a portal to autonomous democracy operating outside of government. It uses that portal to support an independent ranking of world currencies as a factor of closeness to perfectly functioning energy based transaction accounting, real money that actually measures. Dynamic tension develops between formal government branches and autonomous democracy accounting with energy based monetary units and measuring the actual costs of all products and services as well as public goods contributed by social efforts and artifacts. Autonomous democracy is used to focus distributed intelligence of the human species and create dynamic tension between governed and a government that can be replaced in part or entirely by the people via deliberative focus expressed practicing autonomous democracy.
The above is a story. Ursula Le Guin requested we all write stories about a more fun future and a healing Earth. My story here is a response to a common dreams article about EU and Iran carrying on without the US, Garrett Connelly, web editor and caretaker.
I hope you’re joking when you say capitalism is a form of government. Surely you know it’s an economic system. :)