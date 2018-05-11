“Iran Deal Partners Mull How to Confront ‘Renegade’ U.S”.

With the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal and with Americans ordering Europeans to stop dealing with Tehran, the remaining signatories are trying to figure out how to confront the U.S., says Enrico Carisch.
By Enrico Carisch
What can the five remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal do now that the Trump administration has trampled on Security Council Resolution 2231 and its 13 binding decisions, adopted under Article 41 of the United Nations Charter, which codified the Iran nuclear deal into international law? Sooner or later, the other 14 members of the Security Council, especially Britain, China, France and Russia, must decide how to confront their renegade permanent member, the United States.
Otherwise, the Council may lose its unique authority to prevent and resolve conflicts.
Specifically, the question they may soon have to confront will be how they can protect the resolution and the companies that comply with it when doing business with Iranians, given that Iran is subject once again to new U.S. sanctions.
The first broadside against the companies of U.S. allies that are doing business with Iran came minutes after President Donald Trump announced his withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, on May 8. Richard Grenell, his ambassador to Germany (and spokesman for the U.S. at the UN from 2001-2008), tweeted, “German companies doing business in Iran should wind down operations immediately.”
The reaction was immediate, but it was outrage, not compliance, that German diplomatic and business leaders expressed.
“We have no understanding for the American call that German enterprises are expected to immediately drive down their business in Iran,” said Dieter Kempf, president of the Association of German Industry, a trade group. “German industry criticizes the application of extraterritorial sanctions that violate international law.”
French leaders lost no time in discussing countermeasures. Patrick Pouyanné, chief executive of the petroleum producer Total, is seeking European Union protection against likely American penalties for Total holding on to its 50.1 percent investment, worth close to $4 billion, in Iran’s South Pars natural gas project.
For international companies caught between respecting Resolution 2231 and new U.S. sanctions, the easiest solution would be to obtain exemptions from the U.S. Treasury’s Office for Foreign Asset Control. But the office has signaled that there will be little leeway once it would “begin the process of implementing 90-day and 180-day wind-down periods” for activities that were — until now — permitted under the JCPOA.
Hardliners Will Gain
Reuters has also reported that Steven Mnuchin, the U.S. treasury secretary, is throwing cold water on hopes that waivers or exemptions will be granted.
Regarding the huge 200-passenger aircraft deal that Iran signed with Boeing, the American company; and other deals with Airbus, the European aviation consortium, and ATR, a French-Italian company, Mnuchin said, “The Boeing and Airbus licenses will be revoked.”
The Office for Foreign Asset Control has the ability to not only interfere with Boeing’s sales but also the European manufacturers’ dealings with Iran because “under the original deal, there were waivers for commercial aircraft, parts and services.”
While exemptions may save some foreign companies’ investments in Iran, those of strategic value to the country’s development and military strength will likely become the battlefield between U.S. sanctions and the UN sanctions relief that were mandated in Resolution 2231.
The result of weak protection from U.S. sanctions on Iran will be Iranians’ continued economic suffering. The sanctions-stunted commerce and development of their industries will almost certainly mean that President Hassan Rouhani will lose control of the government to hard-line conservatives.
In a repeat of the 2005 resurgence of Iran’s conservatives, which is already fermenting, the country could turn into everything that Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, have been deceptively claiming all along: that Iranians are aggressive nuclear proliferators and a threat to the regional Sunni hierarchy.
France, Germany, Britain and other European powers are united in trying to prevent a newly radicalized Iran from resuming enrichment of fissile material, which could trigger a new Middle East war. In a statement released immediately after Trump’s announcement on May 8, Prime Minister Theresa May, Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Emmanuel Macron declared, “We, the E3, will remain parties to the JCPOA.”
But Trump threatened in his speech from the White House, “Any nation that helps Iran in its quest for nuclear weapons could also be strongly sanctioned by the United States.”
Nevertheless, the three European heads of state pledged, “Our governments remain committed to ensuring the agreement is upheld, and will work with all the remaining parties to the deal to ensure this remains the case including through ensuring the continuing economic benefits to the Iranian people that are linked to the agreement.”
The U.S. Military Threat
Regional stability is, however, an issue that the U.S. apparently intends to deal with militarily, according to a presidential memorandum released on May 8 by the White House. Under the heading “Preparing for Regional Contingencies,” Trump instructed the secretary of defense and heads of any other relevant agencies to “prepare to meet, swiftly and decisively, all possible modes of Iranian aggression against the United States, our allies, and our partners.
The Department of Defense shall ensure that the United States develops and retains the means to stop Iran from developing or acquiring a nuclear weapon and related delivery systems.”
Did this chilling directive mean that the U.S. was preparing preventive strikes against Iran’s ballistic missile development facilities? The answer came quicker than most people would have expected.
Alleging a failed barrage of 20 Iranian missiles striking the Golan Heights, Israel’s defense forces (IDF) struck back at dozens of Hezbollah and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps positions based in Syria. However, neither the IDF website nor its spokesperson provided evidence for the alleged missiles attack. They also did not provide evidence, if the attacks did occur, that the missiles were fired by Iranian and not Syrian armed forces.
Citing Arab news channels, the Iranian news agency FARS reported only the Syrian army’s response. Al Mayadeen news channel, a media site based in Beirut, claimed “that 50 rockets were fired at 4 Israeli military complex centers in occupied Golan,” whereas the Syrian Al-Alam news channel reported the firing of 68 missiles.
Failing to explain why Iran’s forces should suddenly launch a small, unsuccessful attack on Israel, IDF noted merely that “this is the first time that Iranian forces have directly fired at Israeli troops.” The Guardian said the “analysis of who is to blame for this outbreak of hostilities demands even more than usual skepticism and careful un-packaging.”
Stopping Trump
So what can the Europeans do with China and Russia to stop the escalating violence between Israel and Iran and to blunt Trump’s undiplomatic — and possible military — assault on Iran and the tenuous state of Middle East peace?
Taking the matter to the Security Council makes little sense, as the 10 elected members have noted.
“Any attempts to discuss a new formula of the JCPOA minus U.S.A would be blocked,” explained several European and Asian representatives of the Council’s elected members, after Trump’s announcement. They assume that the U.S. ambassador, Nikki Hailey, is almost certainly under instructions to prevent further discussions about the Iran deal.
In addition, any proposed resolution asserting the primacy of Resolution 2231 over unilateral policies would, of course, be smacked down with a veto, as is the usual case with attempts to discuss Israeli threats — or provocations — to peace and security.
All of which now leaves the Security Council irrationally outmaneuvered.
It is one reason that Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister, signaled his government’s commitment to continue collaborating with the rest of the world after the Trump announcement by offering to “spearhead a diplomatic effort to examine whether remaining JCPOA participants can ensure its full benefits for Iran.”
The signals from the remaining nuclear-deal signatories is that the strongest rebuke of Trump’s destructive move is to keep the deal’s formula, minus the U.S. participation, if they can do it.
Enrico Carisch has worked for the Security Council as an investigator on sanctions violations and was an investigative reporter for print and TV for 25 years. He is co-author of the just-released book “The Evolution of UN Sanctions: From a Tool of Warfare to a Tool of Peace, Security and Human Rights.” He is also a co-founder and partner of Compliance and Capacity Skills International (CCSI), a New York-based group specializing in all aspects of sanctions regimes (http://comcapint.com).
When will the Europeans wake up and realize they have chosen to be on the wrong side of history in choosing to back the totally selfish, untrustworthy, and evil American Empire bent on ruling the world with it’s huge military? If they continue backing this failing and immoral enterprise, then they deserve everything they are going to get, including being ground zero in a made in the USA Nuclear War!
What I like about Trump is how he does it. There is no finesse, no private discussions, no honey offers, no show that the European nations are “partners”. There are only demands, orders for compliance and large doses of ugly threats to his European, “partners?” He uses no honey, only big giant sticks and clubs. It’s as if all of Europe is being “sanctioned.” What’s great about it is that it exposes the European nations for what they truly are. Groveling Sycophantic Vassal states. Putin has been saying all along,but no one really believed him. Now we all see it. It’s all exposed for all the world to see. How clever of Putin to call the US Russia’s “partners”. He is the only real “partner”. The rest of them are not even “junior partners” They are all nothing more than “stock boys” working in the back room of the Trump Tower, Inc.
I would expect the European nations to cave in, but there is one solitary hope that they won’t, and that all depends upon the psychopath the US has in the White House. Need I name him? He sure knows how to push buttons and issue threats and he spares no words.. He a tried and true psycho, and may have a full blown psychotic episode if he sees European nations dragging their feet. That may do it.
Pass a binding resolution to expand 2253 and 1441 to permit Russia, China, France, and the UK provide exclusion of US military. Without a unanimous vote, the matter can go to joint session.
I am just wondering. If the US government can arbitrarily forbid Airbus to seel aircraft to Iran because some of their parts are made in the USA, where does that leave huge American computer manufacturers – most of whose actual microprocessors are made in China and other nations?
Does that mean those other nations can forbid the US companies to sell their computer systems in any countries the foreign manufacturers disapprove of?
If anyone is still wondering why Trump would do such a monumentally stupid and destructive thing, read this:
https://cluborlov.blogspot.co.uk/2018/05/the-us-pulled-out-of-iran-nuclear-deal.html#more
A UN resolution easily trumps anything the US government can say or do. (Not that the “US government” often does anything as a whole: its fingers are usually crossed behind its back, as in “the President signed this but unfortunately Congress can’t be persuaded to ratify it”).
Who cares what Steven Munchkin says? Iran will find that Russia and China make excellent aircraft, civil as well as military.
This is the time for the UN to take disciplinary action against that rogue nation and sponsor of terrorism: the USA.
The UK and France are hardly in a position to throw stones, as their own glass houses were recently exposed in the illegal and capricious violation of international law, as well as the UN Charter, by their participation in recent missile attack on Syria.
I’m coming to a point where I may start cheering the Trump regime. The US’s dash toward total world dominance depends on having relatively faithful satraps in the EU and Japan. This is worth billions of dollars to the EU collectively and that’s on top of the billions that they’ve lost as a result of US sanctions on Russia. The only way for the EU to push back against the extraterritorial reach of US law is to write their own extraterritorial law that punishes US banks and corps for the actions of the US government. It’ll be interesting to see how that works but Trump, by way of his incompetence, is the cause of the EU making such a decision.. I have little sympathy for the EU. They could have, like Russia and China, refused to subordinate themselves to the US but they didn’t. Now they have to try to extricate themselves. What I find interesting is that the actual master statesman in the world today, Vladimir Putin, cut Russian military spending in the face of massive US military spending increases. I’d love to know what he’s thinking.
Putin made things clear in his March 1 address, in which he unveiled a new level of strategic weapons, based on “new scientific principles,” 20-30 years ahead of those of the West. Quality, not quantity.
European leaders are beginning to realise that the money they get isn’t enough once their voters begin to see what’s been going on.
“Iran Deal Partners Mull How to Confront ‘Renegade’ U.S”.
Hey, what’s with the quotes around ‘Renegade’?
The US dominated the world in 1945. The Soviet Union was wrecked, most of Western Europe (excluding Scandinavia) was wrecked, China was involved in a huge civil war.Since then, in a futile attempt to retain its dominance, the US has done nothing but invade, corrupt, or destroy other countries unwilling to accept its dominance. It thus aroused antagonism around the world and its moral stature has waned and will continue to wane. The exit from the Iran deal is a step of desperation as the US dollar gradually loses its status as the world currency and the military of other nations grows closer to that of the US.
Here is a fascinating look at the direct connection between the United States and Iran’s nuclear program:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2018/05/irans-nuclear-capability-american.html
It is interesting to look back in history to see what a tangled diplomatic web has been woven when it comes to Iran and its nuclear program, a web that was largely woven by the United States.
The only time Iran has ever had an active nuclear weapons program was under the Shah – under the direct instigation of Washington.
Thank God, the Supreme Leaders of Iran since the revolution have decreed nuclear weapons unislamic and therefore not to be thought about.
Germany, France and Italy appear pretty fired up about their businesses suffering due to the petulance of Washington (Britain less so).
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/may/11/europe-prepares-countermeasures-against-us-iran-sanctions
I don’t find this particularly surprising, leaving aside the nuts and bolts of why scraping the deal was a monumentaly dumb move, the act itself is an insult to European commercial sovereignty.