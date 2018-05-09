Trump Vindicates Iranian Hardliners and Victimizes Ordinary Citizens

Donald Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Iranian nuclear deal only strengthens Iranian hardliners, hurts average people and drives up the potential for a devastating war, argue Trita Parsi and Ryan Costello.
By Trita Parsi and Ryan Costello
When the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was announced in 2015, the Iranian people poured into the streets to celebrate what they thought was the beginning of a new era.
Long squeezed by both U.S. pressure and their own government, they had just cause for optimism. The threat of war was receding, and the sanctions that had stifled Iran’s economy were soon to be lifted. Many hoped that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, vindicated by his success at the negotiating table, would leverage his political capital and ease Iran’s harsh security environment at home.
Today, as President Donald Trump tears up the agreement, the Iranian people are once again those who will suffer most. Iranian hardliners, empowered by the deal’s failure, are sharpening their knives for Rouhani and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, and the chances of catastrophic war are undoubtedly greater.
Iran did everything it needed to comply with the accord’s terms, destroying the core of its reactor at Arak, empowering International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors and dramatically limiting its uranium enrichment program. Sanctions were initially lifted under President Barack Obama, and Iran saw some limited relief. But that long-overdue optimism was quickly halted by the election of Trump, who vowed to terminate the agreement struck under his predecessor. Iran’s hopes for a brighter future had been turned over to a reality TV star turned demagogue.
A More Imminent Threat of War
Doubts about whether Trump actually meant what he said during his volatile campaign were put to rest in the first
week of his presidency, when he banned Iranians and many others from entering the United States on the basis of little more than bigotry.
Shortly after the ban, Trump began subjecting the nuclear deal to a death by a thousand cuts. Major deals with international companies like Boeing never came to fruition. European banks, fearful of U.S. sanctions that remained on the books, refused to re-enter the Iranian market. Moreover, Trump and his top officials repeatedly violated the accord, warning foreign companies against doing business with Iran while leaving the implementation of U.S. commitments in doubt.
And in March, Trump began elevating the most caustic voices on Iran to key national security positions. John Bolton, who has never stopped calling for bombing Iran and took money from a despised Iranian terrorist cult that seeks regime change, became national security adviser. Mike Pompeo, one of the foremost opponents of the nuclear deal, is now secretary of state. The threat of war has returned, this time more imminent than ever before.
Many Iranians are again feeling hopeless, due to a variety of factors, not the least of which is an economy stifled by sanctions, a fact that manifested in December and January when Iran was rocked by the largest protests since the 2009 Green Movement. Yet, many stayed home?not out of support for the regime but out of fear for what might come next.
Now the hardline narrative, that the United States cannot be trusted and will never lift the sanctions, has been vindicated by Trump’s shortsighted and self-serving decision to abrogate the nuclear accord. The hardliners seek to seize back all levers of power from moderates like Rouhani and Zarif, to destroy hopes for reform and to ensure the elevation of a hardline successor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. If they succeed in doing so, it will mean greater repression at home and escalation abroad.
Yet, much like hardliners in Washington, Iranian hardliners have no good “plan B” for what comes after the deal. And, given the suddenness of Trump’s decision to rip up the deal without an Iranian violation, Rouhani and Zarif have been given one last chance to salvage nuclear compromise and to prevent Trump’s war cabinet from finding a justification to put their war and regime change plans into place.
European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has vowed that Europe will stick with its commitments under the deal, acting within its security interests and protecting its economic investments. French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that Trump’s decision threatens the very fabric of the nonproliferation regime. Critically, Rouhani as well has indicated that Iran can achieve benefits under the JCPOA without the United States. This sets the stage for a last-ditch effort for Europe, Russia, China and Iran to negotiate a follow-on deal, with Europe taking steps to mitigate the effects of U.S. sanctions re-imposition and protecting companies doing business with Iran.
But the chances for such a follow-on agreement, even absent Trump, are slim.
Europe, in particular, is extremely vulnerable to U.S. sanctions, and Europe has been slow to recognize that its best hope for keeping the nuclear deal rests not with cultivating Trump but in blocking Trump. Israel and Saudi Arabia also hold many cards that could short-circuit diplomacy and drag the United States into direct military confrontation.
The majority of the Iranian people, though, have little choice but to hope that Rouhani and Zarif can navigate these treacherous waters, lest Iran be torn apart by outside powers, just like Iraq and Syria before them.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.
Trita Parsi is the president of the National Iranian American Council. Ryan Costello is assistant policy director of the National Iranian American Council.
Anyone notice that just when Mueller is closing the trap, Trump does something like this? Iran is Putin’s friend so he thinks if he scraps this deal Robert Mueller can’t say he is colluding with Russia. But this treaty means little if it saves Trump from getting impeached. My guess is he called Putin and the Iranians and told him he is only doing this for political reasons and not to worry, behind the scenes he is playing ball and doing Putin’s business in the Middle East as they agreed before the election. Before Trump we were on our way to getting rid of Assad like Qaddafi and getting peace in the Middle East. And now we are just executing Putin’s plans for the region.
For a demoRussiagate troll, you have quite an imagination!
No! Sorry! Mika said it today on “Morning Joe”… it is already national news… no imagination needed. Just read and educate yourself.
It’s wonderful to have the mind of Trita Parsi on these pages.
Israel conducts airstrike west of Damascus: Report
By ASIA TIMES STAFF
MAY 9, 2018
Just moments after the Trump administration announced the United States’ withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday, reports are coming out of Syria that Israel has conducted airstrikes in the countryside outside of Damascus.
Syrian Al-Masdar News reported, citing preliminary reports, that the Israeli Air Force struck a military target near the town of Kisweh. No casualties have been reported as of yet.
Other unconfirmed reports, according to Al-Masdar, claimed that Israel had struck a Hezbollah convoy.
Israeli news outlet Haaretz also reported explosions south of Damascus on Tuesday evening, following the Israeli government’s order for communities in the northern Golan Heights, near Israel’s border with Syria, to open shelters. The order came after an Israeli military statement cited “unusual movements” of Iranian forces in Syria.
The Zionist desire to expunge and obliterate the existing remnants of the (historical) Persian Empire has been the despotic purpose of Netanyahu’s Nationalistic Right Wing warmongers and Talmudist religious zealots who’re Essentially Evil.
With my humble apology –
The last sentence of the above comment is mine. Irrational exuberance was the cause of my failure to indicate the end of the atimes report and my own interpolation.
A = the asia times report — http://www.atimes.com/article/israel-conducts-airstrikes-west-of-damascus-report/
B = the historical record — https://www.judaismandscience.com/what-if-cyrus-had-not-freed-the-jews/
When the Kosher Kon Man, Netanyahu, made his latest cartoon presentation a week and a half ago, regardless of the ludicrous lies put forth, the deal was confirmed sealed. Obviously the ‘decision’ was made much earlier, but that Bibsy dog and pony show, with all of it’s chutzpah, hubris, and nonsense, was really the public ‘scoop’ that the JCPOA was toast. There is really nothing more to say. I am speechless, embarrassed, and disgusted.
Well if there was ever any question to how embedded Israel is inside of the U.S. government, well with Trump’s opting out of the JPCOA added to his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel capital, then there is no unanswered questions left to be found. It’s official the U.S. belongs to Israel. The foreign interference, as we on this comment board all know, isn’t Russia as it is Israel, who jams up the cogwheels of our American government. Seriously, I ask you all, how is stooping so low as America has done for Israel a defensive strategy to guard America’s National Security? Let me answer that question for you, it isn’t.
Joe- you are correct. I mean, there is no surprise here, but one is left shaking their head in utter disgust.
Even the expected is shocking when finally confronted with it. Thanks Joe for the supporting comment. Joe
So true Joe and if one wants to understand how this happened they can read F. William Engdahl’s book “Manafest Destiny,” Democracy as Cognative Dissonance. Or they might enjoy the discussion with Info Wars
Alex Jones to have the story told to them. Thanks…
http://www.williamengdahl.com
It doesn’t matter what Iran, its people, or its leaders do. The USA has a hard-on for a long time to go to war with Iran. The Project for a New American Century spelled it out in black and white over twenty years ago. When Bush got into office he put the Neo-Cons behind the Project in control of USA foreign policy. Obama didn’t really replace them, but he did try to moderate things a bit, which is where the deal with Iran came from.
But once it was clear that Hillary was going to be the Democratic nominee in 2016 that meant that sometime in the next administration, whether she won or a Republican (any of them) won, that we’d go to war with Iran.
Please, everyone, don’t think this is a problem of just Trump. This is a problem of the American Imperial Project and this was one of the aspects of it that Trump was on board with from before the campaign. But if he hadn’t been on board, they’d have gotten him on board like they’ve been doing with every other aspect. Hillary was on board with this too, despite her needing to sound like she supported Obama on it.
Not only we are up shit creek without a paddle, not only is the boat now leaking, now there are Chainsaw Massacre types on the banks with shotguns getting ready to shoot at us.
Miranda Tony Cartalucci agrees with you.
https://journal-neo.org/2018/05/08/america-planned-to-break-iran-nuclear-deal-years-before-signing-it/
Here is a fascinating look at the direct connection between the United States and Iran’s nuclear program:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2018/05/irans-nuclear-capability-american.html
It is interesting to look back in history to see what a tangled diplomatic web has been woven when it comes to Iran and its nuclear program, a web that was largely woven by Washington.
Thanks for the link. It is interesting that Henry Kissinger, a strong proponent of Iran’s nuclear program at the time of the Shah, is still alive to see this step in the process.
The important thing is that the bullying that the USA insists on using to punish its allies and others for daring to keep to an international agreement is not allowed to succeed. When we see the disgraceful ways US banks have behaved over the last few years to destroy the lives of so many Americans, banks should not be used to ruin trade and agreements with Iran and other countries which have worked in good faith to establish ties legally and productively. The USA is the only partner at fault.
The US is a Warfare State. It is totally committed to prosecuting war all over the globe. Any talk of peace by agents of the American government is simply lying propaganda with no substance whatever. Born in violence, the US has been the greatest cause of war in the world throughout it’s history. If our world will finally be completely destroyed by war, the USA will be the leader in that debacle. If the US can be turned from it’s mad military dream of conquering the world, we may survive for many centuries. If not, then we may not live to see the end of this century.