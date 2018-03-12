NBC’s Clueless Boost for Putin

With the Russian president in the heat of a re-election campaign, Putin sat down to talk with NBC’s Megyn Kelly for an interview that enabled him to burnish his credentials to the Russian electorate, Ray McGovern explains.
By Ray McGovern
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s team swept a doubleheader on March 1, with his mid-day speech claiming strategic parity with the U.S., and then the nightcap duel with NBC’s Megyn Kelly. Any lingering doubt that Putin is a shoo-in for another term as President is now dispelled. Putin might consider sending NBC a thank-you note.
As I watched NBC’s special, “Confronting Putin,” Friday evening, I asked myself — naively — what possessed President Putin to subject himself again to what NBC calls a Megan Kelly “grilling,” replete with supercilious questions and less-than-polite interruptions, just nine months after his first such “grilling.” It then hit me that “grilling” is in the eye of the beholder.
Reviewing the original Russian tape of the interviews, it became clear that the tête-à-tête showed a Putin looking patiently but supremely presidential to Russian viewers who could see the whole interviews, not just the selective selected excerpts aired by NBC and “interpreted” by Russophobe-de-jour Richard Haas. (A close adviser to Secretary of State Colin Powell, Haas was among those who told him it was a swell idea to invade Iraq. When the anticipated “cakewalk” turned rather bloody, with no WMD to be found, Haas quit in July 2003 and became President of the Council on Foreign Relations where he is now well into his 15th year.)
Back to the Kelly-Putin pas de deux: At the March 1 interview the Russian President came out swinging. When Kelly asked the first time whether there is “a new arms race right now” after Putin’s announcement of Russia’s new strategic weapons, Putin reminded her that it was the U.S. that withdrew in 2002 from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty of 1972. He added that he had repeatedly warned the Bush/Cheney administration that Russia would be forced to respond to the dangerous upset of the strategic equilibrium.
For some reason best known to Kelly and NBC, Kelly tried repeatedly to make the case that the U.S. decision to scrap the ABM treaty was a result of the terrorist attacks of 9/11, when, she said, “the United States was reassessing its security posture.”
“Complete nonsense,” was Putin’s reply (“polniy chush” in Russian — chush ringing with onomatopoeia and a polite rendering of “B.S.”). Putin explained that “9/11 and the missile defense system are completely unrelated,” adding that even “housewives” are able to understand that. He found occasion to use “polniy chush” (or simply “chush) several times during the interview.
Russian “Interference”
It was no surprise that Kelly was armed with an array of questions about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, and at the start of the March 2 interview asked “can we have that discussion now?” Putin said, “I think we must discuss this issue if it keeps bothering you.” And they were off on a feckless exchange with Putin replying calming to Kelly’s hectoring.
After one interruption, Putin said, “You keep interrupting me; this is impolite.” Kelly apologized, but dutifully went on to cover what seemed to be the remainder of her accusatory talking points. These included repeated insistence that Putin punish the click-bait farmers indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for violating U.S. law.
No doubt fully briefed on the fact that Kelly sports a law degree, Putin asked, “Do you have people with legal training? … We cannot even launch an investigation without cause. … Give us at least an official inquiry with a statement of facts; send us an official paper.”
Kelly: “Isn’t it enough that U.S. intelligence agencies … and now a Special Prosecutor (sic) with a criminal indictment — is that not enough for you to look into it?”
Putin: “Absolutely not. If you do not have legal training, I can assure you that an inquiry is required for this.”
Kelly: “I do.”
Putin: “Then you should understand that a corresponding official inquiry should be sent to the Prosecutor-General’s Office of the Russian Federation.”
The interview got testier toward the end, as Kelly tried to fit in all her questions, including the unsupported accusation that Syrian government forces are using chemical weapons and that Russia bears some responsibility for this.
During the back-and-forth on chemical weapons, Putin not only called the accusations against Russia a lie, but saw fit to refer to Colin Powell’s misbegotten speech at the UN just six weeks before the U.S./UK attack on Iraq: “It is a lie just as the vial with the white substance that allegedly proved that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, which the CIA gave to the Secretary of State.”
For good measure, Putin threw in “Why did you encourage the government coup in Ukraine?”
Once again for the record, President Putin finished on a familiar note: “Russia and the U.S. should sit down and talk in order to get things straight. I have the impression that this is what the current President wants, but he is prevented from it by some forces. We are ready to discuss any matter, be it missile-related issues, cyberspace, or counterterrorism efforts. … But the U.S. must also be ready.”
Strong President
Sound presidential? Well, that, I’m now convinced, was the whole idea on Putin’s part. And Megyn Kelly was, in many respects, the perfect foil. The Russians also took the trouble to publish a full English transcript of the Kelly-Putin interviews of March 1 and 2 for English speakers who might be interested in what NBC left on the cutting room floor.
With less than a week before the Russian election, Putin is no doubt happy that Megyn Kelly stopped by, and that NBC provided such a well-timed opportunity to burnish his credentials for another term as President of Russia.
Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, a publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Savior in inner-city Washington. During his 27-year career as a CIA analyst, he was Chief of the Soviet Foreign Policy Branch and later conducted the morning briefings of The President’s Daily Brief to President Ronald Reagan’s most senior national security advisers.
Thank you! Appreciate your perspective. Do you have a link to the Russian – made English transcript?
JoAnn
The full english transcript can be found here: http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/57027
Full, Unedited interview can be watched here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_WPk6Rxx00
I didn’t watch the interview on NBC, but I’ve read that it has been edited, I could be wrong.
JoAnn Paul,
Sorry the last interview can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mhi_AyQAyw
I can’t believe Putin has done more than one interview with that presstitute Kelly, my apologies.
Here’s a link to the video and the transcript:
https://russia-insider.com/en/kremlin-publishes-full-megan-kelly-putin-interview-nbc-cut-best-parts-video-transcript/ri22747
Read the whole transcript at RI and found it disturbing the way Ms. Kelly deliberately came across as an impudent little snot on more than a few occasions. Her implication was that Putin was lying much of the time. This was the exact same tact taken by Mattis and Pompeo in their public dismissals of Putin’s great reveals on recent Russian weapons development: they claim not to believe it. They are flat out saying that Putin is just blowing smoke. So, I guess we have the American response to Putin’s latest warnings and entreaties: America is going to keep pounding its chest and insisting on having its way because the “commies” don’t have a case and certainly not the means to deter American aggression in the slightest. If you’ve been building a fall out shelter, keep digging. Life underground is not just for gophers anymore.
Read from Eric Zuesse much? :)
http://washingtonsblog.com/2018/03/why-super-rich-rush-to-buy-nuclear-proof-bunkers.html
Reading the entire transcript, approximately half way through I had to get up and walk around the room for a minute I was so frustrated that all Megyn Kelly did was repeat the MSM fake news in this country to a President that she should have shown respect to, instead of trying to insult him with this stuff. President Putin handled this repetition with firm, patient class.
Great article Ray.
So telling that when Americans finally do get to see, and actually hear the Russian President speak, our most valued MSM network sends in the most adolescent interviewer who almost every liberal (remember MSNBC is owned by NBC which is considered in the U.S. America’s liberal network) hates, especially the liberal women who loathe Kelly, and then NBC peddles this ridicule of a foreign leader off as a straight on honest one on one with the ever famous Putin. Just a disgrace. Every American should be embarrassed, and highly disappointed, that our highest order of media in our country represents our nation as ….well just plain ignorant.
Here is something related from another political pole. Kevin Shipp talks about the international criminal enterprise operating out of our nation’s capital.
https://usawatchdog.com/clinton-charity-fraud-biggest-scandal-in-us-history-kevin-shipp/
This is Putin’s biggest nemesis being exposed.
Reading this, Joe, makes President Trump look pretty good in comparison.
Nobody outshines the Clinton’s….just ask Bernie.
Right on Joe!
I couldn’t quite make it through the whole video. While I agree with the comments regarding the criminality of the Clintons, their foundation and the top echelons of the power structure, I found the connection between the Rothchilds and Marxism to be a bit too ludicrous to take seriously. Clearly these guys haven’t even read Marx.
Joe,
I completely agree with you, I don’t know why Putin would agree to another interview with her, after the interview he had with her back in 2017. In that interview, she acted in the same way, by asking a question in regards to “Russia’s interference in U.S’s 2016 election”, followed by rephrasing the question, a couple times more, perhaps thinking Putin would let something “slip”. But either way, he did show great restraint, being asked the same question redundantly, and never deviating from his original answer.
ps: I usually lurk on this site, but reading posts by you and others leads me to believe that not all Americans are falling for Western MSM propaganda against Russia, nor Putin. I like to read your insightful posts, and other CN regular posters, as you do post informative links to non-msm sites, that help me, and probably others, to get a better understanding of world’s events.
Regards,
Stephen
Thanks for the kind words Stephen. I think the best way to gage the American opinion is to base our study on emotional IQ level on up against maturity achieved. Funny how back in the 60’s the Russians were the rude ones. Role reversal is always an interesting study. My how times have changed.
Hope to read more of your comments Stephen. Joe
Stephen: “I don’t know why Putin would agree to another interview with her, after the interview he had with her back in 2017.”… How could he pass up the opportunity? He knows his image has been distorted in the American press and the interview gave him the chance to illustrate, once again, his superior intellect by contesting some very rude and repetitive questions in a measured and restrained manner. Even though he speaks English the translation enabled him time to consider and deflect the fallacious premise of his interlocutor(e.g that Russia hacked the American election). Megan Kelley, down and out…bring on Rachael Maddow!
Everybody in this country, including its reputed elite women journalists, has to be a tough guy now. It’s become part of the American identity. We go crass and confrontational or we go home. We may be as dumb as a bag of hammers, but we are as tough as nails, so we say. Our bad attitude trumps your erudition and good sense every time. Thankfully, Mr. Putin is not old school and chooses to suffer these fools rather than put them in their place. His cool is the only thing saving everyone’s hide, for now.
Everything these certain Americans are doing flys in the face of Sun Tzu. Besides that, the world has eyes and ears, and believe me when I say that Putin won over more world citizens with his style of being the interviewee as opposed to Kelly’s 5th grade emotional school child performance. In other words, Kelly’s interview of Putin pleased NBC & the MSM, and in their world that’s all that matters. Please hand me the channel changer remote. Joe
Since I’ve mentioned my interchange with my cousin before, it pretty much sounded like this on a certain level, although it wasn’t a sit down, but a telephone exchange, however it all came down to this international lawyer who works for the military telling me Russia bad, America good. It matters not our many wars based on lies that have destroyed whole countries in the ME, or our continuous interference since WWII in other countries world wide that have overturned governments, or quashed leftist movements which resulted in millions of deaths, or even what we did during Yeltsin’s tenure. I suspect the vast majority will side with Megan Kelly, and see Putin as bad. Well, if Clinton could lose after spending all that money on her reelection campaign and be outdone by a handful of Russian trolls it doesn’t say much for her campaign strategies. Right after the DNC e-mails were released Clinton’s campaign manager, a Mr. Mook, said the Russians did it, and I thought, oh my God they have a scapegoat, but never thought it would come to this. People blame the media for it’s ongoing propaganda, but they couldn’t do it without an educational system that encourages students to never think outside the box.
He must be practicing some advanced yoga to be able to stay so calm in the face of such lunacy.
Mental jujitsu ! Or perhaps Tai Chi. My favorite strategy when
things start falling apart (for example, a thunderstorm is looming
over the hayfield, with the hay ready to bale but the baler is balky),
is to mentally go through the Tai Chi sequence called “Going Back
to Ward off Monkeys”.
Notice the emphasis is on ‘Going Back’ rather than attacking.
It’s very calming and focusing and may even disperse thunderstorms,
or at least stall them off for a while. Just as Putin stalled off Kelly,
which must have been infuriating (to say the least !) for her.
Dear Joe: your post is right on target. I thought Megan had the goods on Putin but not even close. I do not know what’s worse: her skills as a reporter or her historical amnesia. Megan had no adequate response to Putin’s points. He could have cited US lies for invading Iraq, Libya, Siria, etc. Nonetheless, he cited Powell’s lies at the UN very well. Once again, Megan Kelly was the laughing stock.
Ray,
I am of Russian Descent, first Canadian-born, for myself, I always felt Yeltsin was close to destroying Russia as a nation, and at one point, Yeltsin made me ashamed of my ancestral roots. But Putin has made me proud of my roots, regardless of how western MSM attempts to vilify him at every opportunity. As I’ve watched numerous interviews with him, and this interview with the presstitute Megyn Kelly, solidified my admiration for him, especially when she incessantly asked him about with U.S election interference, to which I believe was 4-6 questions in a row, or she tried to push Putin to do something about the “13 Professional Russian Trolls” , and he replied “Only if they broke Russian laws, or international agreements”, which I believe they didn’t. She did attempt to push Putin’s buttons, but Putin clearly stood his ground.
Ray, I’ve also watched some interviews with you as well, and it is people like you, that give me hope for a brighter future for this world.
The world needs more people like Ray McGovern, in every country.
So keep doing what you’re doing, hopefully you will reach enough American people, before it is too late.
Regards,
Stephen
Thank you for this, Stephen.
A good article Ray. The problem is that the majority of Americans prefer the US government angle as expressed by the MSM. I encounter this at fora where, even if one presents solid facts that completely refute an MSM premise, people will still reject it as BS, though when challenged to provide fact-based evidence the discussion stops.
Sadly, you’re right. Ignorance is bliss I guess.
One of the most disgraceful things I ever seen. Makes me ashamed to be an American and afraid for our future with this type of pro-war propaganda. It seems our back street government wants war with Russia ASAP. Bringing in CIA thugs to attempt to justify the interview’s points was a frightening reminder of just who runs this country.
Please add a link to a full English translation transcript of this interview.
Proof, if any were needed, that it’s much too easy to get a law degree in the U.S.
Good one.
One troubling thing was how, not in the final cut, but at one point Putin, defending Russians, said that maybe Ukrainians, Tartars or Jews were responsible. I can’t speak for any Ukrainians or Tartars, but his saying “Jews” does come off as a little anti-Semetic. In my debating circle this is a strike against Putin. I want to say something in Putin’s defense; after all the rest of his words were right on but he did say it and if he is trying to charm or disarm the west this is not good.
I would like to know how you think he should have said it. You said you can’t speak for Ukrainians or Tartars, how do you think they would feel?
It is more accurate to say “zionists” but the point is quite correct because they certainly did a lot more than tamper the 2016 elections. Every one of Clinton’s top ten donors was a zionist, and zionists control the mass media. Your debating circle may need to re-examine what you mean by “anti-semitic”: if that means defending democracy, then we had best all become anti-zionist right away.
jimbo – I think Putin was trying to point out possible enemies of Russia, entities who may have wanted Russia to look bad. In this case, most of the exiled Russian oligarchs are Jews. These guys moved quickly when Russia fell apart. They bought up the media (all the better to control politics with), they took over the banking sector, oil and gas and other commodities, with a little (or a lot) of help from friends in Israel. Because they controlled the media, they were able to get Yeltsin elected for a second term; all the better to loot the country.
Putin came in and laid down the law. He actually allowed them to keep their ill-gotten gains, so long as they didn’t meddle in politics (which apparently was too much to ask). I would have stripped them of everything and sent them running. I hope Russia taxes the sh*t out of them, taxes them until they bleed. They stole (yes, stole!) what should have been a benefit to the Russian people. Instead, a few opportunistic parasites ended up with most of the wealth of Russia.
Maybe the question in your debating circle should be: could Putin have been referring to the Jewish oligarchs who raped Russia and want to make Putin look bad? And then maybe you could all put your heads together and turn your attention to the U.S. Do an in-depth, careful study on who controls the U.S. media, courts, academia, communications, Hollywood, politicians, banking, foreign policy, domestic policy, etc.
And when it all comes crashing down, when the wandering Jews are set off to wander again, I hope they don’t wring their hands together and say, “See, they’re persecuting us again, and we’ve done nothing wrong.”
http://jewishcurrents.org/the-russian-oligarchs/
Thank you Ray for your excellent analysis. And, of course, Nat, Chelsea and people of Consortiumnews.
I think what we’re experiencing here is the new formula of news analysis that is uniquely contemporary. Almost full circle without additional editing bias, it almost feels like being in the jury room, which I’ve often likened to the very most democratic experience our legal system provides. Somehow, as if by pure magic, honesty “reads” to us. It must be a feature of thousands of years of survival experience. Sequential lying becomes obvious and makes us uncomfortable, and that is the experience here.
The careful readers that Robert Parry attracted over time complete the circle and here we have it! The Truth…
Many Thanks
There is an important new article about the US Army’s intentions geopolitically against Russia at Off Guardian which I will link. This is more than likely the source of the substantial tension between our Countries.
https://off-guardian.org/2018/03/11/army-document-us-strategy-to-dethrone-putin-for-oil-pipelines-might-provoke-ww3/
Excellent. Thanks.
I’m going to forego watching/reading this interview for the time being, but to me it’s typically damning of the U.S. media environment that the only way to get a complete record of an NBC interview is to go to Russia’s official website.
In the NBC TV program “Confronting Putin” M. Kelly was given the last word, standing boldly outdoors with the Kremlin towers in the background, with her final comments. Can’t recall what she said, but at least no words of thanks for the kind reception and for the time he spent with her. I came in in the middle of the program and will see the video links later, with the full interview.
There are very delicate ways of pushing a certain agenda in the recording, how cameras and lights are placed, for example. Kelly is in the foreground with bright lights shining on her, giving an impression of a fair angel of the truth, while Putin is more in the shadow. The camera crew was probably from US?
All in all, her interviews are completely classless, some kind of Nuernberg Trial, with Russia on the bench of the accused.
At least she will not be accused by MSM as being a Russian stooge, as Oliver Stone is seen.
Great article but I would suggest the title “NBC’s Clueless Boost for Putin” may be off the mark, perhaps a more accurate title would be “NBC’s Self-Serving Boost for Putin”. After all, who has done more to relentlessly hype Russia and Putin as a threat since the 2016 election, and more importantly who has the most to lose if Putin — the existential threat created by this hype — doesn’t remain in power? Rachel Maddow & Co. have far too much time and effort already expended into creating Putin as the most evil dude ever. To elevate a new leader their viewers have never heard of to the same status would be a major setback — and more importantly it would cost them precious ad revenue.
now that megyn kelly has made president putin look good to the russian citizens just before their elections, will she be held accountable for interference in those elections?
How ironic. Megyn gets blamed for screwing up the CIA plan to unseat Putin. Don’t think the MSN would quite frame it that way though.
cicicary – too funny. Yes, the Russian opposition parties should be screaming, “Why, Megyn Kelly just handed the election to Putin! The U.S. have meddled in our election!”
“Meddling” is in the eye of the beholder, isn’t it?
The worry I have is that the world will not be repulsed by the bad manners people like Ms. Kelly display to the world but copy them.
Beware the ‘new feminism’. It’s nasty.