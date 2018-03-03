Putin Claims Strategic Parity, Respect

Vladimir Putin’s announcement of new weapons systems to achieve nuclear parity was the result of the erosion of arms control regimes, such as the ill-advised U.S. withdrawal from the ABM treaty in 2002, Ray McGovern explains.
By Ray McGovern
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s State-of-the-Nation speech Thursday represents a liminal event in the East-West strategic balance — and an ominous one.
That the strategic equation is precarious today comes through clearly in Putin’s words. The U.S. and Russia have walked backwards over the threshold of sanity first crossed in the right direction by their predecessors in 1972 with the signing of the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.
Amid the “balance of terror” that reigned pre-1972, sensible statesmen on both sides concluded and implemented the ABM treaty which, in effect, guaranteed “mutual assured destruction” — the (altogether fitting) acronym was MAD — if either side attempted a nuclear attack on the other. MAD might not sound much better than “balance of terror,” but the ABM treaty introduced a significant degree of stability for 30 years.
The treaty itself was the result of painstaking negotiation with considerable understanding and good faith shown by both sides. The formidable task challenging us intelligence specialists was to be able to assure President Nixon that, if he decided to trust, we could monitor Soviet adherence and promptly report any violations. (Incidentally, the Soviets did cheat. In mid-1983 we detected a huge early warning radar installation at Krasnoyarsk in Siberia — a clear violation of the ABM treaty. President Reagan called them on it, and the Soviets eventually tore it down.)
During the U.S.-Soviet negotiations on the ABM treaty, a third of the CIA Soviet Foreign Policy Branch, which I led at the time, was involved in various supporting roles. I was in Moscow on May 26, 1972 for the treaty signing by President Richard Nixon and Soviet Communist Party General Secretary Leonid Brezhnev. I recall not being able to suppress an audible sigh of relief. MAD, I believed, would surely be preferable to the highly precarious strategic situation that preceded it. It was.
Cornerstone of Stability
In his speech on March 1, President Putin included an accurate tutorial on what happened after three decades, noting that Moscow was “categorically against” the U.S. decision in 2002 to withdraw from the ABM treaty. He described the treaty as “the cornerstone of the international security system.”
Putin explained that under the treaty, “the parties had the right to deploy ballistic missile defense systems in only one of its regions. Russia deployed these systems around Moscow, and the U.S. around its Grand Forks land-based ICBM base [in North Dakota].” (He did not mention the aborted attempt to deploy a second installation at Krasnoyarsk.)
The Russian President explained: “The ABM treaty not only created an atmosphere of trust, but also prevented either party from recklessly using nuclear weapons … because the limited number of ballistic missile defense systems made the potential aggressor vulnerable to a response strike.”
Putin was saying, in effect, that no matter how bad — even mad — the MAD concept may seem, it played a huge stabilizing role. He added that the U.S. rejected all Russian proposals toward constructive dialogue on the post-ABM treaty situation, and grossly underestimated Russia’s ability to respond. The Russian President then gave chapter and verse, cum video clips, on an array of new Russian weaponry which, he claimed, rendered missile defense systems “useless.” The show-and-tell segment of Putin’s speech has been widely reported.
New York Times Skeptical
David Sanger, the New York Times’ go-to guy on key issues, who is among the best in the trade on reporting as “flat facts” things like WMD in Iraq and “Russian meddling,” wrote the lede on Putin’s speech in Friday’s NY Times together with Neil MacFarquhar. The meme this time is not flat fact, but skepticism: “Do these weapons really exist? Or is Putin bluffing?”
In support of their skepticism, Sanger and MacFarquhar blithely report that “analysts writing on Facebook and elsewhere leaned toward the bluff theory.” So, QED!
And echoing former National Intelligence Director James Clapper’s insight that Russians are “typically, almost genetically driven to co-opt, penetrate, gain favor, whatever,” Sanger and MacFarquhar remind NYT readers that “deception lies at the heart of current Russian military doctrine.”
The two NYT journalists did get one thing right at the very end of their article; namely, “For years, Mr. Putin has chafed at the perceived disrespect showed to him and Russia by the United States. ‘Nobody listened to Russia,’ he said near the end of his speech, to huge applause. ‘Well, listen now.’”
Russians, like all proud and gifted people, resent attempts to demean or marginalize them. Putin may have seen his speech, in part, as a blistering response to former President Barack Obama’s dismissive comments that “Russia doesn’t make anything” and is no more than “a regional power.”
Door Still Open to Talks
It is to be hoped that the Marine generals running U.S. defense policy, rather than calling Putin’s bluff, will now encourage President Donald Trump to take up Putin’s latest offer to “sit down at the negotiating table” and “work together … to ensure global security” — taking into account that “strategic parity” is now a reality.
Referring to what he called “our duty to inform our partners” about Russia’s claimed ability to render ABM systems “useless,” Putin added: “When the time comes, foreign and defense ministry experts will have many opportunities to discuss all these matters with them, if of course our partners so desire.”
Putin also said, “We are greatly concerned by certain provisions of the revised Nuclear Posture Review,” which envisages a nuclear response to “conventional arms attacks and even to a cyber threat.”
He described Russia’s military doctrine, as “very clear and specific”: “Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons solely in response to a nuclear attack, or an attack with other weapons of mass destruction against the country or its allies, or an act of aggression against us with the use of conventional weapons that threatens the very existence of the state.”
With burgeoning threats against Iran and Syria, it is to be hoped that someone in Washington thinks to ask Putin which countries he includes among Russia’s allies.
White Lies Nobody Believes
Dana White, Pentagon spokeswoman, told reporters Thursday, “Our missile defense has never been about” Russia. Now, as Harry Truman would have put it, the Russians “weren’t born yesterday.” Putin has been extremely derisive toward those promoting the bromide that ABM installations in and around Europe are designed to defend against missiles from Iran — or North Korea.
In an unusually candid remark on missile defense on April 17, 2014, the day before Crimea was annexed, Putin told a national TV audience: “Missile defense … is no less, and probably even more important, than NATO’s eastward expansion. Incidentally, our decision on Crimea was partially prompted by this.” (Emphasis added)
To take some liberties with Shakespeare, “The fault is not in our stars, but in our Star Wars.” Ever since President Ronald Reagan was sold on the notion that a “Star Wars” ABM system could provide the U.S. with complete protection from missile attack, exceptional opportunities to restrain — or even put an end to — the nuclear arms race have been squandered. Victory has gone to the arms profiteers — those whom Pope Francis described to Congress as the “blood drenched arms merchants.”
The ABM project has been called, with justification, the world’s largest corporate welfare program. Jonathan Marshall today explains quite well what should scare us — still more billions likely to be thrown at the makers of systems that, most serious scientists and engineers agree, can always be defeated, and comparatively cheaply, way or another.
Three Decade-Old Conundrum
During the mid-80s, I had a front-row seat watching President Ronald Reagan blow what appeared to be a golden chance for a comprehensive peace. I had spent most of my CIA career focusing on Soviet foreign policy and was able to tell the senior U.S. officials I was briefing that Mikhail Gorbachev, in my view, was the real deal. Even so, I was hardly prepared for how far Gorbachev was willing to go toward disarmament. At the 1986 summit with President Ronald Reagan in Reykjavik, Iceland, Gorbachev proposed that all nuclear weapons be eliminated within ten years.
Reagan reportedly almost rose to the occasion, but was counseled to reject Gorbachev’s condition that any research on anti-ballistic missiles be confined to laboratories for that decade. “Star Wars,” the largest and most wasteful defense-industry program in recent memory, won the day.
I know the characters who, for whatever reason, danced to the tune of “Star Wars,” Reagan’s benighted, wistful wish for an airtight defense against strategic missiles.
The naysayers to peace included ideologues like CIA Director William Casey and Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger, windsocks like CIA Deputy Director Robert Gates and one of his proteges, Fritz Ermarth, a viscerally anti-Russian functionary and former Northrop Corporation employee, who was a Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director of Soviet and European Affairs at the National Security Council (NSC) during Reykjavik.
According to author Jim Mann, several years after Reykjavik, Ermarth reflected on how he had been wrong in being overly suspicious of Gorbachev and how the intuition of Ronald Reagan and Secretary of State George Shultz had been more perceptive.
What Now?
By all appearances, President Putin is as interested in stemming the strategic arms race as was Gorbachev. On Thursday, Putin talked about this particular moment being liminal — he called it “a turning point for the entire world.” Will there be anyone in Washington at the other end of the phone, if Moscow calls? If, in effect, the military-industrial-congressional-intelligence-media complex answers, ABM developers will continue to fatten their purses and squander our children’s future.
It may be time to recall the admonition of President Dwight D. Eisenhower in a speech he gave 65 years ago:
Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children. …
We pay for a single destroyer with new homes that could have housed more than 8,000 people. … This is not a way of life at all, in any true sense. Under the cloud of threatening war, it is humanity hanging from a cross of iron. […] Is there no other way the world may live?
‘Nuff said.
Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, a publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Savior in inner-city Washington. He served 30 years as an U.S. Army Intelligence and CIA analyst, and in retirement co-founded Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS).
The US military bureaucracy will never learn. They stink of the same smug, complacent foolhardy arrogance that the Nazis first had when they invaded Russia. What is amazing is that the USA seems to think that going to war with Russia and N. Korea will be as easy as attacking and destroying Iraq was (keeping in mind American forces were still struggling to destroy Mosul completely last year–15 years later still no control over Iraq). The US government: incredible, asshole arrogance! A nuclear war with N. Korea seems inevitable as well, what a tragedy all of this is given that it is ONLY the asshole US government and military industrial complex that is to blame for this immanent nuclear war. No other country in the world wants war: only the USA hungers for more and more wars worldwide, war without end. America is hell bent on total world domination, a unipolar world where every country is subjugated. I certainly hope Russia, China and the rest of the world’s countries put a stop to such stupidity. A multi-polar world of peace and cooperation is the only way forward. The USA sucks ass bigtime!
Well said!
I can name one country that most assuredly does not want nuclear war with North Korea–South Korea. If they have any say in the matter, it will not happen.
One trait of psychopaths is that they do not learn from their mistakes. Doesn’t that explain what some are calling American amnesia?
Doesn’t that explain why American elites continue to repeat the same mistakes as if they cannot learn from history??? I’m convinced we Americans need to start understanding psychopathy so we can recognize what and who is leading us toward destruction so we can throw the brakes on.
Star Wars Won’t Work by Frank Zappa
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kP2zDZS6nTY
We are hoping that in the event of a nuclear war, Vladimir Putin’s missile systems work and we are vaporized because we don’t want to stick around after such an event, it is bad enough as it is right now.
The Earth is such a wondrous planet, teeming with life.
Thank you Ray for your diligence and dedication in this matter of working for world peace.
I wish voices and memories like yours prevailed in the White House today. God help us.
Yes, a very good article by Ray McGovern, worthy of a wide audience.
We may hope that the promise/threat of strategic parity moderates the US warmongers who urged “limited” nuclear responses to cyber attacks that are never even accurately traced. They are tyrants who want to talk big, pose with the flag, and demand domestic power as fake defenders. They would not wish to cause a major war, but will bully until the opposition confronts them with a bigger gun.
If Trump is urged by others, this can be the occasion to seek negotiations with Russia without seeming to be led by them. Tillerson could propose treaty negotiations, rebutted with some loud grumbling from Trump to drown out the right wing; then Trump “comes to his senses” to seek the “economic benefits” of cooperation.
Being raised around ‘the Greatest Generation’ who had suffered through the depression and World War II, upon close examination and looking back, they were pretty cautious when it came to respecting the might of the nuclear bomb their generation had created. Bethrand Russel spoke about a nuclear parity between rivals that would end war because of the fear of using nuclear weapons. I recall in my Freshman year in High School reading a book called ‘Fail Safe’ whereas the horrors of using such nuclear weapons, was portrayed in it’s most ugliest images of innocent people dying all because detente was not observed to it’s fullest.
Then I look around me now, and one of the things I take note of, is to how many of our American leaders who are now a days calling the shots never even have been in the armed forces let alone had seen the carnage and destruction of war. Unlike this generations prior leaders who respected the nuclear bomb age with the most fear and respect they could muster, this generation seems to strut their stuff all around the global barnyard making suggestions to possibly using this nuclear bomb terror as they discover what a bullying tool their forefathers had left them. Gee thanks Mom & Dad.
The one thing that should be taken away from Putin’s announcement of his nuclear and conventional weapon upgrades is that now it is time to sit down and talk nuclear restraint until our throats run dry, and then some. This means it’s time to stop with all this American exceptionalism and to start negotiating to bring these stockpiles of nuclear armament down to their disappearing off the shelf. Although, in reality this nuclear weapon disappearance would probably never happened to completely wiping them out, their existence would serve as a reason to maintain the peace for as long as peace could prevail.
Putin’s Address should be looked upon, as now Russia has surpassed nuclear equality with the U.S., which means it’s time to sit down with this very pragmatic leader and talk. After all ‘the Gipper’ did.
Good, sensible thoughts, Joe.
Thanks mike.
Here’s something to read…..
https://www.rt.com/news/420358-400-missiles-us-encircle-russia/
Here you can read of how Iran feels about being surrounded by American made missiles.
http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2018/03/03/554220/Iran-Massoud-Jazayeri-missiles-US-Europe
Here is Megyn Kelly’s interview with Putin.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-03/putin-says-russia-cant-react-mueller-indictment-without-official-request
Joe- I think the interview reposted by Zero Hedge in its 3/3/18 edition is the interview broadcast by NBC on June, 4 2017. That broadcast was of an edited version of the full interview, and, as such, egregiously misrepresented some of what Putin actually said. The unedited version can be accessed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_WPk6Rxx00&t=7s.
I’m not certain the new one – i.e. dated 3/1 or 3/2/18- has been broadcast or posted yet, apart from two short excerpts- both of which left this viewer more certain than ever that Kelly was and is arrogant, crude, misinformed- and a peddler of misinformation. See, for example: https://www.nbcnews.com/nightly-news/video/exclusive-putin-addresses-2016-election-meddling-1175502915757 and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TN8GpOSX3gg
I went and checked two British News papers today, and this news about the new hypersonic missiles is given absolutely no importance. In fact one newspaper; The Indie, I think, has someone with a very Russian name, all but calling Putin a liar and claiming these weapons do not exist. The poisonous Guardian which is so toxic I would advise folks not to use it even as an ass wipe, did not allow comments as is their custom now. Another thing I would like clarified, who are the friends Putin referred to. Some sthan in central Asia, Iran or Syria?
Thank you Ray for another great article. Even after our withdrawal from the ABM treaty, Star Wars was always a pipe dream, and MAD was still the reality. These latest Russian arms just drive the point home. Maybe someday we’ll get somebody with some sense and some guts into a position where they can sit down and talk peace and cooperation with Russia, but first we will have to do some serious house cleaning in DC. Imagine the good that we could do at home and abroad if could really beat our swords into ploughshares. Keep fighting the good fight Ray, you’re a true American hero.
Can ANYONE in DC think outside the box of groupthink there? I cannot think of a single senator or representative who has a really clear and open view of our present realities. They all restrict themselves to the vocabulary of lies current in our government and MSM.
Tulsi Gabbard
As always Ray McGovern, thank you.
Also, let’s not forget that the original Darth Vader, Edward Teller was whispering in President Reagan’s ear about “Star Wars”. I will link him below, but I’m wondering if he was associated with Operation Paperclip?
https://spartacus-educational.com/USAteller.htm
Putin is speaking for all the nations and people abused for years by the USA bully. He is calling Uncle Sam’s bluff, and saying ENOUGH!
At the same time Putin proffers the olive branch of peaceful relations. We are very lucky to have him as President of Russia. He represents the world’s best chance for a peace beyond the belligerent antics of the US.
“NATO claims that the missile shield was not built against you but against Iran”.
Putin’s response in the documentary film, “Ich, Putin – Ein Portrait”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izEANd_ehak
(Watch minutes 19:40-22:30)
in 2011 and 2012, German journalist and documentary filmmaker Hubert Seipel became the first Western journalist to accompany the Russian President Vladimir Putin for several months. The German public broadcast consortium ARD aired the documentary in February 2012.
Abe – Thanks very much for this. It is a marvelous interview.
I should have said interview and documentary.
Surely Mr. McGovern knows that a single large radar at Krasnoyarsk hardly constituted a “system”. I’d wager the Soviets made a major mistake during the negotiations and tried to bluff their way out of it by plugging the hole they’d left in their radar screen while portraying it as a “space” -related survey . After all, they knew very well that the enormous structure wasn’t something they could hide.
http://www.nytimes.com/1987/09/20/weekinreview/the-secrets-of-krasnoyarsk-soviet-eye-on-the-sky-questions-of-trust.html
“Trump would surely like to replicate the boost in popularity and esteem that the Afghanistan and Iraq Wars provided Bush – at first. How else could he salvage his presidency? Strategic thinking is hardly his forte, but it is not beyond his ken to figure out that what was good for the last numbskull Republican president who couldn’t get any respect could work for him as well. […]
“The de facto Salafi-Zionist alliance that has sprung up in recent years is easily as worrisome a development as North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. […]
“AIPAC can deploy its carrots and sticks on Congress and the White House alone.
“Of late, the Israel lobby is more than usually motivated to do precisely that – not just because, in the face of Palestinian resistance, Israel has effectively exhausted what little moral capital it could convince liberal Zionists it had left, but also because the Netanyahu government is tottering under the weight of its own turpitude and corruption.
“As much or more than Trump, Netanyahu could use a war – to strengthen his own position and to bring wavering American and European Jews into line.
“His problem, though, is that were the vaunted IDF to take on Iran – either directly or through proxies – without substantial American aid, it would soon find itself in such desperate straits that the very idea of Israeli invincibility would cease to be a factor in the politics of the region.
“The solution is clear: goad America to do to Iran what Trump was not long ago declaring he would do to North Korea.
“Obama had a gift for backing off when situations threatened to get out of hand. In that respect, Trump could not be more different.
“Combine his mindless instability with the Russophobic paranoia that the Democratic Party has taken to cultivating and the likelihood of bumbling into a war to end all wars, along with everything else, is alarmingly high.”
What Next for Trump: War?
By Andrew Levine
https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/03/02/what-next-for-trump-war/
“The nuclear sword continues to hang most dangerously over the peoples of Russia, China, North Korea and Iran, described by the fantasists in the Pentagon as ‘provoking’ the US when it is the US that is provoking them. Nuclear war is threatened against all four nations simply because they have reacted to American aggression and threats and are trying to defend themselves.
“The American view of their role in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, as expressed in this new Policy at the very end of the document, in a short section thrown in to fool idiots that they search for peace, is as world cop allowed the use of nuclear weapons by some divine right while denying them to everyone else.
“They repeat the lies that Russia has violated various nuclear arms treaties and committed acts of aggression and that North Korea is in violation of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty when North Korea is no longer a party to it. China is accused of similar violations and aggression in the South China Sea while Iran is accused of being on the verge of violating their commitments not to build nuclear weapons. All those nations are described as ‘revisionists’, ‘aggressors’, ‘threats to the world order’ or, when some honesty slips in, a threat to American interests, which means a threat to American tyranny over the world. But nation states are not the only possible triggers of their ‘ultimate solution.’
“They even go so far as to state their intention to use nuclear weapons on any state that provides a nuclear weapon to a “terrorist” group. The document states on page 67,
“‘The United States will hold fully accountable any state, terrorist group, or other non-state actor that supports or enables terrorist efforts to obtain or employ nuclear devices. Although the role of U.S. nuclear weapons in countering nuclear terrorism is limited, for effective deterrence our adversaries must understand that a terrorist attack against the United States, or its allies and partners, would qualify as “extreme circumstances” under which the United States could consider the ‘ultimate form of retaliation.’’
“Since we know that the United States has used false flag operations as pretexts for its aggression this is a very dangerous position for it means that the United States could simply accuse [a nation] of providing nuclear weapons or parts of weapons to some group and use that as its pretext and justification to launch a nuclear attack”
US Nuclear Policy Review; The World Is Our Enemy
By Christopher Black
https://journal-neo.org/2018/02/08/us-nuclear-policy-review-the-world-is-our-enemy/
The 2018 US Department of Defense Nuclear Posture Review was released on 2 February 2018.
https://media.defense.gov/2018/Feb/02/2001872886/-1/-1/1/2018-NUCLEAR-POSTURE-REVIEW-FINAL-REPORT.PDF
The DoD report claims that “the United States has continued to reduce the number and salience of nuclear weapons, others, including Russia and China, have moved in the opposite direction. They have added new types of nuclear capabilities to their arsenals, increased the salience of nuclear forces in their strategies and plans, and engaged in increasingly aggressive behavior, including in outer space and cyber space.”
The DoD claims the “review candidly addresses the challenges posed by Russian, Chinese, and other states’ strategic policies, programs, and capabilities, particularly nuclear.”
In fact, the DoD review ignores aggressive US actions that have destabilized the nuclear environment and increased the potential for conflict.
“Washington’s recently composed Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) with the Armed Services Committee of the House of Representatives on February 6 […] does not fit well with the international Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in which it is agreed by almost every country in the world that the nuclear arms race should be halted and that all possible measures should be taken towards achievement of nuclear disarmament.
“But Washington’s notions of global nuclear disarmament are curiously ambivalent, as there is unconditional support for Israel’s highly developed nuclear weapons’ capabilities […]
“Washington now rejects the policies of ‘sole purpose’ (nuclear weapons to be used to deter only nuclear attacks) and ‘no first use’ (nuclear weapons only to be used if another state uses such weapons first). The message to China and Russia is that if the US considers there is a non-nuclear threat to its interests, then there could be a Pentagon nuclear strike. The example set to nuclear-armed nations such as India, Israel and Pakistan is unambiguous, in that the deterrence aspect of nuclear weapons has been superseded by what might be called ‘First Threat’, meaning that the more nuclear weapons that can be deployed by a country, the more assured will be its dominance. In the words of the State Department, ‘the declaratory policy of the United States [is] that we would consider the use of nuclear weapons in extreme circumstances.’
“The Pentagon has gone right back to the dark days described by Daniel Ellsberg in his memoir The Doomsday Machine. The Financial Times review summed up the threat of apocalypse by observing that ‘Most terrifying of all, Ellsberg discovered, any US attack, whether prompted by the outbreak of a real war or a malfunctioning system, would follow a stunningly inflexible plan. It would result in the indiscriminate obliteration of not only the Soviet Union but also China.’ And now the inflexibility is the Pentagon’s intention to develop and employ ‘low-yield’ nuclear weapons in the utterly mistaken belief that in some weird way an enemy against whom they are directed will refrain from taking maximum retaliatory action. ‘Low yield’ weapons do not contribute to deterrence. They add to the probability of worldwide fire and fury.
“A nuke is a nuke is a nuke. No country in the world is going to lie back and do nothing when a US bomber drops a ‘low-yield’ weapon. How could it possibly know that the attack is not part of a wider foray? Or that it will not be followed up by, say, a submarine-launched onslaught by mega-nukes directed at its cities? Ellsberg makes the point that nothing should be taken for granted. To make this a fundamental part of nuclear policy is lunacy.”
Racing Towards a Low-Yield Armageddon
By Brian Cloughley
https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/03/02/racing-towards-a-low-yield-armageddon/
George Carlin in 1972, he listed the 7 dirty words for us in his monologue “Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television.”
But George did leave out the dirtiest of dirty words, that has been considered highly inappropriate and unsuitable for broadcast on the public airwaves in the United States. And Trump, he just happened to say it last Thursday.: “.. tariff..”
Now, there’s a low down – dirty fightin’ word..
This is in no way an endorsement. But, was he trying to keep the puppets in D.C., busy on Thursday?
The President of Russia delivered the Address to the Federal Assembly on 1 March 2018:
“I hope that everything that was said today would make any potential aggressor think twice, since unfriendly steps against Russia such as deploying missile defences and bringing NATO infrastructure closer to the Russian border become ineffective in military terms and entail unjustified costs, making them useless for those promoting these initiatives.
“It was our duty to inform our partners of what I said here today under the international commitments Russia had subscribed to. When the time comes, foreign and defence ministry experts will have many opportunities to discuss all these matters with them, if of course our partners so desire.
“For my part, I should note that we have conducted the work to reinforce Russia’s defence capability within the current arms control agreements; we are not violating anything. I should specifically say that Russia’s growing military strength is not a threat to anyone; we have never had any plans to use this potential for offensive, let alone aggressive goals.
“We are not threatening anyone, not going to attack anyone or take away anything from anyone with the threat of weapons. We do not need anything. Just the opposite. I deem it necessary to emphasize (and it is very important) that Russia’s growing military power is a solid guarantee of global peace as this power preserves and will preserve strategic parity and the balance of forces in the world, which, as is known, have been and remain a key factor of international security after WWII and up to the present day.
“And to those who in the past 15 years have tried to accelerate an arms race and seek unilateral advantage against Russia, have introduced restrictions and sanctions that are illegal from the standpoint of international law aiming to restrain our nation’s development, including in the military area, I will say this: everything you have tried to prevent through such a policy has already happened. No one has managed to restrain Russia.
“Now we have to be aware of this reality and be sure that everything I have said today is not a bluff ? and it is not a bluff, believe me ? and to give it a thought and dismiss those who live in the past and are unable to look into the future, to stop rocking the boat we are all in and which is called the Earth.
“In this connection, I would like to note the following. We are greatly concerned by certain provisions of the revised nuclear posture review, which expand the opportunities for reducing and reduce the threshold for the use of nuclear arms. Behind closed doors, one may say anything to calm down anyone, but we read what is written. And what is written is that this strategy can be put into action in response to conventional arms attacks and even to a cyber-threat.
“I should note that our military doctrine says Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons solely in response to a nuclear attack, or an attack with other weapons of mass destruction against the country or its allies, or an act of aggression against us with the use of conventional weapons that threaten the very existence of the state. This all is very clear and specific.
“As such, I see it is my duty to announce the following. Any use of nuclear weapons against Russia or its allies, weapons of short, medium or any range at all, will be considered as a nuclear attack on this country. Retaliation will be immediate, with all the attendant consequences.
“There should be no doubt about this whatsoever. There is no need to create more threats to the world. Instead, let us sit down at the negotiating table and devise together a new and relevant system of international security and sustainable development for human civilisation. We have been saying this all along. All these proposals are still valid. Russia is ready for this.
“Our policies will never be based on claims to exceptionalism. We protect our interests and respect the interests of other countries. We observe international law and believe in the inviolable central role of the UN. These are the principles and approaches that allow us to build strong, friendly and equal relations with the absolute majority of countries.
“Our comprehensive strategic partnership with the People’s Republic of China is one example. Russia and India also enjoy a special privileged strategic relationship. Our relations with many other countries in the world are entering a new dynamic stage.
“Russia is widely involved in international organisations. With our partners, we are advancing such associations and groups as the CSTO, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS. We are promoting a positive agenda at the UN, G20 and APEC. We are interested in normal and constructive cooperation with the United States and the European Union. We hope that common sense will prevail and our partners will opt for honest and equal work together.
“Even if our views clash on some issues, we still remain partners because we must work together to respond to the most complex challenges, ensure global security, and build the future world, which is becoming increasingly interconnected, with more and more dynamic integration processes.
“Russia and its partners in the Eurasian Economic Union seek to make it a globally competitive integration group. The EAEU’s agenda includes building a common market for electricity, oil, petroleum products and gas, harmonising financial markets, and linking our customs authorities. We will also continue to work on a greater Eurasian partnership.”
http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/56957
Putin tells it like it is. A far cry from our forked tongue lying politicians.
Putin’s Address to the Russian Federal Assembly (Full video with English translation)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=4580&v=iDGvrdqQZVY
(Watch minutes 1:52:30-1:59:00)
Abe – Your commentary and cites are very valuable. Keep up the great work.
Amen.
The UNGA explained Res. 3314 (XXIX), the definition of aggression, with an explicit warning of general nuclear war (“Considering also that, since aggression is the most serious and dangerous form of the illegal use of force, being fraught, in the conditions created by the existence of all types of weapons of mass destruction, with the possible threat of a world conflict and all its catastrophic consequences…”) The result was a sea change that inhibited US use of force with Nicaragua v. United States of America, Oil Platforms, and Aerial Incident, culminating in a case that adjudicated US armed attack on Libya and stopped it cold: http://www.icj-cij.org/en/case/89
Russia’s public re-establishment of MAD is an opportunity to put some more teeth in international criminal law. If you look at postwar diplomatic history, it’s a 70-year effort to get the US government under control: CAT v. Operation Condor; the Rome Statute v. US use of force in Somalia, Bosnia, and Iraq; State Responsibility Articles v. US coercive interference; the list goes on and on.
The most urgently needed curbs on US threats to peace include:
(1) End the P5’s veto impunity
(One way is by reviving the Small Five proposals, particularly
..Prohibit vetoes of UN measures against the most serious crimes;
..Require the P-5 to justify their vetoes in terms of international law;
..Require the UNSC to hold serious crimes to account under international law.
Another way is by replacing the UN and institutionalizing genuine rule of law, which members have explicitly considered since the 80s.)
(2) Eliminate loopholes the US slipped into the Rome Statute permitting P5 nations to avoid command responsibility for crimes, in the next Assembly of States Parties.
Since crimes against peace are fraught, in the conditions created by the existence of Sarmat, Kinzhal, and Avangard… lets put some DCIs in the dock.
If only those who go by the law of might makes right could be persuaded to submit to a higher law? Unlikely. Maybe not a total waste of time, but I would not put too many of my chips on it.
Rethinking Putin: A Talk by Professor Stephen F. Cohen (2 December 2017)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=488&v=wOH_VF9hWnA
Professor Cohen discussing Russia at the American Jewish Committee Global Forum (June 2017)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6T0PQCE66EU
Professor Cohen discussing the ongoing role of false narratives and historical fallacies about the Cold War
https://www.thenation.com/article/if-america-won-the-cold-war-why-is-there-now-a-second-cold-war-with-russia/
In the February 2018 audio discussion with John Batchelor of the Nation, Cohen notes that recent dangers are without real precedent during the preceding Cold War: the Department of Defense’s Nuclear Posture Review proposes new nuclear weapons and thinking that abet the possibility of an American first use of those doomsday devices.
The Empire is getting desperate. Let’s hope Russia’s recent warning doesn’t push the deep state lunatics to do something even more stupid than what they are already engaged in.
Professor Cohen discussing US-Russia relations
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=Op6Qr7uuMy8
In the January 2017 video interview with Abby Martin on the Empire Files hosted by teleSUR, Cohen emphasized that “no sensible person should trust the so-called nuclear safeguards. We’re on the razor’s edge of accidental nuclear war launch. Weapons on both sides are still on high alert. High alert means that the leader of the other country has somewhere between 13 and 25 minutes to know whether that’s a large seagull coming in or a nuclear weapon, and to retaliate because the whole system is based on ‘you won’t attack me because I’ll attack you [if you do].'”
That we are still holding onto nukes after all these years is a sure proof of our insanity. For the power addicted however, the simple act of letting go of something powerful is almost impossible. (Whenever I say we, it means those holding the cards of power.) I sure as hell would drop the nukes like very hot potatoes if I was in charge…………
Putin’s announcement really exposes the utter failure & arrogant incompetence of the US Deepstate & the realisation that Putin has completely outsmarted them? America has thumbed it’s nose at Russia & looked down on it as a backward, inept Nation, unworthy of its respect, however that has now changed with Putin’s state of the nation address? America has been put on notice that “Russia is back”! The US & it’s failed economic model of Neoliberalism comprising its privatisation & outsourcing model of leaving everything up to the private sector, has exposed the utter bankruptcy of this economic & social model? The so called intelligent, privatised, US “Intelligence Agencies” & their exposure of spending ridiculous amounts of time, effort & money, chasing their own tails on the fake Russiagate & Trump conspiracy’s, have to live with the embarrassing knowledge that Russia’s technological rise has happened right under their noses & is a humiliating smack down, not only to the US Intelligence agencies, but also to American empire building & global hegemony? Putin has just rendered America’s entire Military & it’s Industrial weapons industry as a obsolete dinosaur, with its outrageous military budgets spending billions of dollars on useless, obsolete weapons that Russia has the capacity to circumvent & destroy. All the MIC missile systems are now out of date & useless pieces of junk! And what’s even more extraordinary is that Russia has achieved this without America’s awareness & for a fraction of the trillions that the MIC has spent on defence, which makes the humiliation factor even more greater? Will this bring America back to the negotiating table? Not a chance in hell? Their to arrogant & delusional for that to happen & will spend even more trillions on obsolete military technology whilst their people live on food stamps & with disappearing jobs, clapped out infrastructure & die from mass shootings & gun violence, opioid addiction & lousy, nonexistent healthcare, poverty & homelessness while their elites profit from the new arms race to come which Putin, the only adult in a room of infants, has rendered utterly useless! Putin comes across as a sane, sensible patriot whilst America ‘s Leaders are like the blind leading the blind! Blinded by their own hubris & arrogance & the sooner America wake’s up to the fact that their unipolar World,with them as the Worlds sole superpower is OVER!
It is not in the nature of those full of hubris to ever admit they are beaten. They would rather die than lose face.
Putin’s air force operation in Syria starting in 2015 was one of the world’s truly greatest “humanitarian interventions” of the last 40 years. It ranks right up there with Castro’s intervention in the southern region of Africa to fight against racist rule.
It would be ironic if the US response to the new Russian weaponry announced by Putin would be so costly that, as the straw that breaks the camel’s back and combined with the consequences of US debt meltdown, it would result in a collapse of the US Empire – an echo of the theory that Reagan’s Star Wars contributed to the collapse of the Soviet Empire. Civilised conversation is so much more effective. Let’s talk.
Ray, good article but we all need to get past the old acronym, MAD and improve upon it by applying a new term, MAP or Mutually Assured Peace. MAP will be the direct result of a novel twist on the concept of “containment” where, the top ten corporate CEO’s directly associated with war making materials, provide their voluntary? signed pledge, perhaps published in the NYT and elsewhere, not to exit the good ‘ol USA in those critical days or hours leading up to, during and following a nuclear attack on our soil. They will stand shoulder to shoulder with their fellow countrymen and not fly off with family and close friends, on a private jets, to some remote destination such as; Uruguay, Paraguay, Philippine or Greek Islands. In fact, our POTUS will, upon the insistence of our citizenry at large, will go a step further and put that stipulation, one might say, as a codicil into our COO, COG and war room SOP operations manuals. Example; no private jets or luxury cruising ships or other similar watercraft shall leave the territory of the United States during national emergencies or marshal law invocation! We will all stand together during times of crises! Not only the persons dedicated to warmongering but their properties will be open to carnage as well. Gone will be the days when war making factories go un-bombed whilst the neighborhoods adjacent to them are incinerated, Examples; during WW II, German and American owned factories, Swiss arms manufacturers as well, remained untouched by that war’s horror. Gone will be option for manufacturers and leaders responsible for war, running off to quiet Lichtenstein, South America, Africa, as Hitler apparently did. See attached CIA declassified doc @ https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/weird%5B…]es-Open-Declassified-World-War-2-Reich. With the threat of no-where to run, HEPA filters banned, aviation and maritime lock down orders in effect….MAP will succeed into the twenty fifth century!
Excellent article, thanks to Ray, and Russia Insider has an excellent companion piece by Gilbert Doctorow: “The US Just Lost An Arms Race It Had No Idea Was Happening — Heads Should Roll “. Arrogance is the number one reason for US stupid and wasteful decisions. US deep state old boys have no idea how intelligent Russians are while they congratulate themselves on their superiority. The old stupid western colonial mentality will not die easily. It is long overdue for all nations to get along, before we kill our precious planet, what’s left of it.