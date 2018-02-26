Growing Risk of U.S.-Iran Hostilities Based on False Pretexts, Intel Vets Warn

As President Donald Trump prepares to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week, a group of U.S. intelligence veterans offers corrections to a number of false accusations that have been levelled against Iran.
MEMORANDUM FOR: The President
FROM: Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS)
SUBJECT: War With Iran
INTRODUCTION
In our December 21st Memorandum to you, we cautioned that the claim that Iran is currently the world’s top sponsor of terrorism is unsupported by hard evidence. Meanwhile, other false accusations against Iran have intensified. Thus, we feel obliged to alert you to the virtually inevitable consequences of war with Iran, just as we warned President George W. Bush six weeks before the U.S. attack on Iraq 15 years ago.
In our first Memorandum in this genre we told then-President Bush that we saw “no compelling reason” to attack Iraq, and warned “the unintended consequences are likely to be catastrophic.” The consequences will be far worse, should the U.S. become drawn into war with Iran. We fear that you are not getting the straight story on this from your intelligence and national security officials.
After choosing “War With Iran” for the subject-line of this Memo, we were reminded that we had used it before, namely, for a Memorandum to President Obama on August 3, 2010 in similar circumstances. You may wish to ask your staff to give you that one to read and ponder. It included a startling quote from then-Chairman of President Bush Jr.’s Intelligence Advisory Board (and former national security adviser to Bush Sr.) Gen. Brent Scowcroft, who told the Financial Times on October 14, 2004 that Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon had George W. Bush “mesmerized;” that “Sharon just has him wrapped around his little finger.” We wanted to remind you of that history, as you prepare to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week.
Rhetoric vs. Reality
We believe that the recent reporting regarding possible conflict with nuclear-armed North Korea has somewhat obscured consideration of the significantly higher probability that Israel or even Saudi Arabia will take steps that will lead to a war with Iran that will inevitably draw the United States in. Israel is particularly inclined to move aggressively, with potentially serious consequences for the U.S., in the wake of the recent incident involving an alleged Iranian drone and the shooting down of an Israeli aircraft.
There is also considerable anti-Iran rhetoric in U.S. media, which might well facilitate a transition from a cold war-type situation to a hot war involving U.S. forces. We have for some time been observing with some concern the growing hostility towards Iran coming out of Washington and from the governments of Israel and Saudi Arabia. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster is warning that the “time to act is now” to thwart Iran’s aggressive regional ambitions while U.S. United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley sees a “wake-up” call in the recent shooting incident involving Syria and Israel. Particular concern has been expressed by the White House that Iran is exploiting Shi’a minorities in neighboring Sunni dominated states to create unrest and is also expanding its role in neighboring Iraq and Syria.
While we share concerns over the Iranian government’s intentions vis-à-vis its neighbors, we do not believe that the developments in the region, many of which came about through American missteps, have a major impact on vital U.S. national interests. Nor is Iran, which often sees itself as acting defensively against surrounding Sunni states, anything like an existential threat to the United States that would mandate the sustained military action that would inevitably result if Iran is attacked.
Iran’s alleged desire to stitch together a sphere of influence consisting of an arc of allied nations and proxy forces running from its western borders to the Mediterranean Sea has been frequently cited as justification for a more assertive policy against Tehran, but we believe this concern to be greatly exaggerated. Iran, with a population of more than 80 million, is, to be sure, a major regional power but militarily, economically and politically it is highly vulnerable.
Limited Military Capability
Tehran’s Revolutionary Guard is well armed and trained, but much of its “boots on the ground” army consists of militiamen of variable quality. Its Air Force is a “shadow” of what existed under the Shah and is significantly outgunned by its rivals in the Persian Gulf, not to mention Israel. Its navy is only “green water” capable in that it consists largely of smaller vessels responsible for coastal defense supplemented by the swarming of Revolutionary Guard small speedboats.
When Napoleon had conquered much of continental Europe and was contemplating invading Britain it was widely believed that England was helpless before him. British Admiral Earl St Vincent was unperturbed: “I do not say the French can’t come, I only say they can’t come by sea.” We likewise believe that Iran’s apparent threat is in reality decisively limited by its inability to project power across the water or through the air against neighboring states that have marked superiority in both respects.
The concern over a possibly developing “Shi’ite land bridge,” also referred to as an “arc” or “crescent,” is likewise overstated. It ignores the reality that Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon all have strong national identities and religiously mixed populations. They are influenced — some of them strongly — by Iran but they are not puppet states. And there is also an ethnic division that the neighboring states’ populations are very conscious of– they are Arabs and Iran is Persian, which is also true of the Shi’a populations in Saudi Arabia and the Emirates.
Majority Shi’a Iraq, for example, is now very friendly to Iran but it has to deal with considerable Kurdish and Sunni minorities in its governance and in the direction of its foreign policy. It will not do Iran’s bidding on a number of key issues, including Baghdad’s relationship with Washington, and would be unwilling to become a proxy in Tehran’s conflicts with Israel and Saudi Arabia. Iraqi Vice President Osama al-Nujaifi, the highest-ranking Sunni in the Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi government, has, for example, recently called for the demobilization of the Shi’ite Popular Mobilization Forces or militias that have been fighting ISIS because they “have their own political aspirations, their own [political] agendas. … They are very dangerous to the future of Iraq.”
Nuclear Weapons Thwarted
A major concern that has undergirded much of the perception of an Iranian threat is the possibility that Tehran will develop a nuclear weapon somewhere down the road. We believe that the current Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, even if imperfect, provides the best response to that Iranian proliferation problem. The U.N. inspections regime is strict and, if the agreement stands, there is every reason to believe that Iran will be unable to take the necessary precursor steps leading to a nuclear weapons program. Iran will be further limited in its options after the agreement expires in nine years. Experts believe that, at that point, Iran its not likely to choose to accumulate the necessary highly enriched uranium stocks to proceed.
The recent incident involving the shoot-down of a drone alleged to be Iranian, followed by the downing of an Israeli fighter by a Syrian air defense missile, resulted in a sharp response from Tel Aviv, though reportedly mitigated by a warning from Russian President Vladimir Putin that anything more provocative might inadvertently involve Russia in the conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to have moderated his response but his government is clearly contemplating a more robust intervention to counter what he describes as a developing Iranian presence in Syria.
In addition, Netanyahu may be indicted on corruption charges, and it is conceivable that he might welcome a “small war” to deflect attention from mounting political problems at home.
Getting Snookered Into War
We believe that the mounting Iran hysteria evident in the U.S. media and reflected in Beltway groupthink has largely been generated by Saudi Arabia and Israel, who nurture their own aspirations for regional political and military supremacy. There are no actual American vital interests at stake and it is past time to pause and take a step backwards to consider what those interests actually are in a region that has seen nothing but disaster since 2003. Countering an assumed Iranian threat that is minimal and triggering a war would be catastrophic and would exacerbate instability, likely leading to a breakdown in the current political alignment of the entire Middle East. It would be costly for the United States.
Iran is not militarily formidable, but its ability to fight on the defensive against U.S. naval and air forces is considerable and can cause high casualties. There appears to be a perception in the Defense Department that Iran could be defeated in a matter of days, but we would warn that such predictions tend to be based on overly optimistic projections, witness the outcomes in Afghanistan and Iraq. In addition, Tehran would be able again to unleash terrorist resources throughout the region, endangering U.S. military and diplomats based there as well as American travelers and businesses. The terrorist threat might easily extend beyond the Middle East into Europe and also the United States, while the dollar costs of a major new conflict and its aftermath could break the bank, literally.
Another major consideration before ratcheting up hostilities should be that a war with Iran might not be containable. As the warning from President Vladimir Putin to Netanyahu made clear, other major powers have interests in what goes on in the Persian Gulf, and there is a real danger that a regional war could have global consequences.
In sum, we see a growing risk that the U.S. will become drawn into hostilities on pretexts fabricated by Israel and Saudi Arabia for their actual common objective (“regime change” in Iran). A confluence of factors and misconceptions about what is at stake and how such a conflict is likely to develop, coming from both inside and outside the Administration have, unfortunately, made such an outcome increasingly likely.
We have seen this picture before, just 15 years ago in Iraq, which should serve as a warning. The prevailing perception of threat that the Mullahs of Iran allegedly pose directly against the security of the U.S. is largely contrived. Even if all the allegations were true, they would not justify an Iraq-style “preventive war” violating national as well as international law. An ill-considered U.S. intervention in Iran is surely not worth the horrific humanitarian, military, economic, and political cost to be paid if Washington allows itself to become part of an armed attack.
FOR THE STEERING GROUP, VETERAN INTELLIGENCE PROFESSIONALS FOR SANITY
William Binney, former NSA Technical Director for World Geopolitical & Military Analysis; Co-founder of NSA’s Signals Intelligence Automation Research Center (ret.)
Kathleen Christison, CIA, Senior Analyst on Middle East (ret.)
Graham E. Fuller, Vice-Chair, National Intelligence Council (ret.)
Philip Giraldi, CIA, Operations Officer (ret.)
Matthew Hoh, former Capt., USMC Iraq; Foreign Service Officer, Afghanistan (associate VIPS)
Larry C. Johnson, former CIA and State Department Counter Terrorism officer
Michael S. Kearns, Captain, USAF; ex-Master SERE Instructor for Strategic Reconnaissance Operations (NSA/DIA) and Special Mission Units (JSOC) (ret.)
John Brady Kiesling, Foreign Service Officer; resigned Feb. 27, 2003 as Political Counselor, U.S. Embassy, Athens, in protest against the U.S. attack on Iraq (ret.)
John Kiriakou, Former CIA Counterterrorism Officer and former senior investigator, Senate Foreign Relations Committee
Edward Loomis, Jr., former NSA Technical Director for the Office of Signals Processing (ret.)
David MacMichael, National Intelligence Council, National Intelligence Estimates Officer (ret.)
Ray McGovern, former US Army infantry/intelligence officer & CIA analyst; CIA Presidential briefer (ret.)
Elizabeth Murray, Deputy National Intelligence Officer for Near East (ret.)
Todd E. Pierce, MAJ, US Army Judge Advocate (ret.)
Coleen Rowley, FBI Special Agent and former Minneapolis Division Legal Counsel (ret.)
Greg Thielmann, former Director of the Strategic, Proliferation, and Military Affairs Office, State Department Bureau of Intelligence & Research (INR), and former senior staffer on Senate Intelligence Committee (ret.)
Kirk Wiebe, former Senior Analyst, SIGINT Automation Research Center, NSA ret.)
Lawrence Wilkerson, Colonel (USA, ret.), former Chief of Staff for Secretary of State; Distinguished Visiting Professor, College of William and Mary (associate VIPS)
Sarah G. Wilton, CDR, USNR, (ret.); Defense Intelligence Agency (ret.)
Robert Wing, former Foreign Service Officer (associate VIPS)
Ann Wright, Colonel, US Army (ret.); also Foreign Service Officer who, like Political Counselor John Brady Kiesling, resigned in opposition to the war on Iraq
An excellent summary of the problem with good advice.
The belief of presidents that they have the right to initiate foreign wars at their pleasure, the refusal of Congress to stop this, the conducting of foreign wars in secret, all are the most extreme violations of the Constitution, to the point of war upon the United States. Such are traitors under the Constitution, and should be imprisoned.
The zionists alone want these wars in the Mideast; they are by far the worst enemies of the United States. Zionists have started every war in the Mideast by deception of the people of the US; they are enemies of the United States, and should be deported to Israel.
The people have allowed money control of mass media and elections to rob them of their country. Let us get rid of money control of mass media and elections, as our top priority.
The MIC wants war anywhere, and must be cut down 80 percent immediately, by re-purposing it to the building of roads, schools, and hospitals in the poorest nations. Foreign wars are not within the federal powers except by treaty, and these should all be repudiated or revised as purely defensive. No more imperialist wars with excuses.
This is the path to restoration of democracy. Without this we are doomed to the scorn and disdain of history, our lives spent as cogs in an engine of war run by the lowest characters history has produced.
“The zionists alone want these wars in the Mideast; they are by far the worst enemies of the United States.”
While Israel has gone down the fascist imperialist road, as have far too many other nations, this overstatement obviously goes down another evil road.
Haven’t been to consortiumnews lately, I see…’BreitbartLite’ seems to be the new ethos.
It is you who have gone far down the wrong road, Mr. Ross, pretending that zionists are not the cause of US wars in the Mideast. Where is the evil in opposing genocide for a religious group?
Name some worse enemies of the US, other than those who led us to kill over a million in the Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, N Africa, Ukraine. Is a million murders OK for your favorite fascist state in the Mideast?
Can you name something that Russia has done wrong to the US, other than zionist propaganda in the zionist mass media? Do you think China has done something wrong to the US? Is it N Korea that you fear? Is opposing another war for Israel evil in your view? Would you like to see millions more killed for them?
Or are you making the usual zionist racist propaganda ruse, of pretending that opposition to zionism is racism against Jews? No one here is fooled. Nearly everyone knows that most zionists are not Jews, that most Jews are not zionists. So is it ignorance on your part, or propaganda warfare against the US and against everyone but the zionists?
How about your naming some nations which have done more damage to the US? Come to think of it, I’ll settle for a single name.
Seems like for the past several decades I’ve been spending the best part of every day hoping that my country does not do something stupid and rash to plunge us into yet another war. I feel like our foreign policy essentially entails walking on eggshells. Everywhere there are tripwires to a major conflict because we purposely put them there. Not a one of the numerous wars fought since Vietnam was declared by the Congress, done to protect the freedom or safety of the American people, ended in a reasonable time frame (except may Grenada), prosecuted without major carnage to the native inhabitants of our targets, or ended with an amicable peace treaty. They’ve all been nothing but blatant acts of aggression excused by the flimsiest of lies and other frauds, often disingenuously delivered before that world body conceived to maintain world peace, which we had the greatest hand in creating and host on our own shores, the United Nations. We treat that body like a sick joke, just as we treat our own constitution like a roll of Charmin. Talk about betraying our principles and our forebears. We have become a disgrace to our claimed legacy. And, now we at it again, as though we just can’t help ourselves… because why? Because a snake is always a snake? We need a rattlesnake roundup big time in Murca.
Some of the people signing that memorandum are not exactly like the others.
A few (Colleen Rowley, John Kiesling, John Kiriakou, Ann Wright) risked something.
Most, however, waited until they were safely retired (with pensions!) before ‘bravely’ coming forward with their versions of the truth. Might have been nice to hear from them during Reagan’s ‘dirty wars’ in Central America, Iran-Contra, the first Gulf War (when non-existent babies were being removed from non-existent incubators) and the subsequent decade long bombing of Iraq, supposed unilateral war crimes in what used to be Yugoslavia, etc.
Hell, Lawrence Wilkerson still works on protecting the reputation of Powell, whose career as a lapdog began with the My Lai coverup (which Robert Parry wrote about, like most of these other examples of US turpitude).
It’s good to hear former insiders write and speak about the rot at the core, but it’s also worth remembering most of them were willing/active participants who risk nothing now by coming forward.
You make a point, however, whether they are now vocal and active against our wars because they no longer feel they have anything to lose matters little, since they are not continuing down our road to destruction.
Here is an article that looks at how individual Iranians view the United States:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2018/02/what-do-iranians-think-about-united.html
The Trump Administration has done significant damage to the already poor relationship between the two nations.
They are often treated like crap even if they’ve given up everything in their homeland to come live the “American dream.” One of my neighbors is a case in point. He was at my house a few days ago literally crying because after forty years with a green card the immigration service wanted to deport him back to a country that said it didn’t want him. He would be separated from his 15 year old daughter who was born in this country and is therefore a citizen. The man comes from a prosperous and influential family in Iran. His father is an accomplished physics professor there. He himself has two degrees and a thriving business. He immigrated to the United State during the Islamic revolution in 1978 because he’s a secular liberal democrat, not a religious fanatic, and was readily taken in by the American government at the time. Only in recent years has he been rousted by the cops, beaten into a coma by them and convicted of felony assault on peace officers because he told ’em to eff off when they hassled him because of his Middle Eastern appearance and accent. Instead of leaving him alone they beat him to near death and framed him with a felony conviction. Now he’s frantic that he will be stripped of everything he has within 90 days and shipped back to a country that will possibly persecute him for disloyalty. All I could suggest to him was to plead his case to one of our senators (the non-Rubio one, aka Bill Nelson), hoping he might intercede with ICE, but Middle Eastern immigrants are not very popular with anyone in this country, even mendacious Democrats running for re-election. Otherwise what? Scare up a million dollar retainer and hire Roy Black, South Florida’s premier barrister? He does manage to keep the Kennedy clan out of the state penitentiary.
We do have the Patriot Act now…citizens should look at your neighbor, and wonder when they will be next…
Does he have the finance for an exceptional attourney? i have Iranian friends in my State and they are very concerned with some recent developments…
He needs to have an Attourney investigate the altercation, and get out from underneath the felony charge…otherwise the police state will deport him…pretty brutal for a 40 yr professional resident…
D
Realist hearing that story about your Iranian friend made me think that if a person isn’t guilty of a particular crime of how then the authorities will be sure to set it up that a certain individual will look guilty of whatever crime it is the authorities wish to pin on that person, and how awful that is. Not only awful, but I can’t help but to think of how many times in our news we will hear of an arrest of say a person such as your friend, and think nothing of their being accused of the said crime, and then I wake up to identify my own naive. Nothing is what it seems to be at times, and with this situation it is true.
Reading the VIPS warning to the President the first thing that came to mind, was the first two lines of the chorus in the oldie but goodie ‘It’s the Same Old Song’….
“Now it’s the same old song
But with a different meaning”
Isn’t it funny how the meaning does get revamped from time to time when it concerns Iran, and when aren’t we threatening war against Iran. This obsession isn’t over protecting Kansas, but it is over the U.S. guarding it’s most valued Masters the Saudi’s and the Israeli’s. One country who truly is still living in the seventh century, and the other who duplicates the horrors that their people were put through under the Third Reich onto a broken down lot none other than the poor Palestinians. Then our media makes stuff up, like MSNBC pundits saying of how Iranians throw gays off of roof tops, when this isn’t what Iranians do.
If a spark is lite somewhere within the realm of U.S. control, which is everywhere, well then expect to see a global conflict within the first three weeks, if even one of these points of control should ignite. N Korea, Ukraine, Middle East, and what about Venezuela?
We should remind the MIC of how recently they got their defense budgets increased, and that we needn’t go to war just because the defense industry got their money, but then we could stick our heads outside of a window during a hurricane and scream into the raging wind as we may stand a better chance to be heard. Joe
The real issue with Iran relative to the US neocon/neoliberal alliance with Israel and Saudi Arabia and the UAE is all about economics. To quote from the above article:
“Iran’s alleged desire to stitch together a sphere of influence consisting of an arc of allied nations and proxy forces running from its western borders to the Mediterranean Sea has been frequently cited as justification for a more assertive policy against Tehran, but we believe this concern to be greatly exaggerated. Iran, with a population of more than 80 million, is, to be sure, a major regional power but militarily, economically and politically it is highly vulnerable.”
The basic point, that Iran poses no realistic military threat to Israel or Saudi Arabia, is valid. Iran will not send troops across the Persian Gulf to occupy Dubai; that’s just hysterical nonsense.
Iran does have economic ambitions that don’t correlate with Wall Street interests; it does want to conduct trade deals through to Europe via a Syria/Lebanon corridor, possibly involving Turkey; Iran also would like to be involved in China’s Belt and Road initiative via the Shanghai Cooperation Organization; Iran would like to run gas to Pakistan and India via the IPI pipeline project; and most significantly for the USA, Iran doesn’t seem to care much about denominating these fossil fuel sales in petrodollars, nor would Iran, unlike Saudi Arabia, feel beholden to recycle its fossil fuel earnings to Wall Street via investments and arms deals, as the House of Saud does.
The imperial class in Washington views this as something of an existential threat to the American Empire, putting it in the same position that France and Britain were in at the time of the 1956 Suez Crisis. Iran is thus the greatest threat to the neocolonial status quo in the Middle East since Egypt’s Nasser. Egypt is now under the control of the US-allied Sisi regime, after much effort was made to co-opt and suppress the pro-democracy Arab Spring (an effort led by Saudi Arabia, with US and Israeli assistance).
Regardless, any independent analyst would conclude that economic integration between Iran, Syria and Lebanon would be a good thing for the standard of living of average people in those countries. It was to destroy this prospect of economic integration that the regime change operation in Syria was launched, c. 2009-2011, after Assad rejected alignment with the US/Saudi/Israeli axis in favor of a suite of economic deals with Iran – ports, pipelines, railroads, electricity grids, trade deals – this is all laid out in the State Department wikileaks cables, with endless obsession over how to ‘wean Assad away from Iran’.
So if you think it’s in the US national interest to maintain a neocolonial empire in the Middle East, well, yes, Iran is a great threat to that continued hegemonic control of the region. They are certainly as democratic a nation as Israel is, much less autocratic than the GCC monarchies, and could provide an example to people in Saudi Arabia who would like to replace the House of Saud with something more democratic, like a parliamentary system of government. Then Israel might have to make democratic concessions to the Palestinians, within a one-state solution, in which Jews and Muslims would have equal presence in the Israeli government; at that point, the whole imperial project falls apart. Saudi Arabia under a democratic system of government would feel no need to squander oil money on bloated arms deals and Wall Street investment funds, and the House of Saud would be reduced to something like the House of Windsor, at best (if not the House of Louis). This could actually kick off an economic recession in the USA, causing the eventual collapse of empire, enforced reductions in the $700 billion MIC budget, as happened with the Soviet Union in the 1980s.
This leaves the touchy subject of what Israel would do with its nuclear weapons under this scenario, as well.
So, this has absolutely nothing to do with military threats to Saudi or Israeli interests – it’s just the economics of imperial control, that’s all they care about. Not that they will ever admit this in public.
I disagree. The authors carefully list the places where Iran isn’t competitive/threatening, but avoid those where it is. By avoiding throwing huge sums of money at creating a second-class (at best!) Air Force or Navy, Iran has been able – in cooperation with assorted nations like North Korea – to create a missile force which becomes more capable with every passing year. Israel is freaking out about the prospect of Iran building some missile plants in either Lebanon or Syria for local production of the new stuff. I’d predict that if Syria is given a piece of the action, they’ll cooperate fully with the effort, for their other conventional forces are badly worn down these days. Why not imitate Hezbollah in creating a non-nuclear deterrent to Israeli murders and thefts? Many well-spaced small underground shelters in the desert would do the trick, I suspect.
Good article by the VIPS. If only we could become a nation that respects the rule of law. The AUMF is unconstitutional, giving the President the power to wage war whenever and wherever. These wars, interventions, and regime change also violate international law and UN conventions which we have agreed to. We are a rogue state, a clear and present danger to the world. Legal cases made against our Presidents who have taken this Country to war over lies, should be pursued. Wars of aggression need a legal challenge.
Are the authors of this memorandum as schizophrenic as the world leaders it is addressed to and speaks about?
“the claim that Iran is currently the world’s top sponsor of terrorism is unsupported by hard evidence”
“Tehran would be able again to unleash terrorist resources throughout the region”
Wouldn’t it be nice if the power crazed maniacs that we call the Deep State were cool and rational players on the world scene? Then we would merely have to remind them not to do something stupid towards Iran. Alas, something tells me that those, like Trump and his advisers, we are seeking to address, are not listening. The overriding fantasy of world domination is clouding their minds, and causing them to perceive the world in a way that enables their dreams, rather than the way it actually is.
These aging men are excited by what they play like a video game, which they feel bound and entitled to win. They are not mindful of the real human lives their “games” are impacting. Risking the life of humanity seems to them just another bold and clever move in the abstract gaming they are mesmerised by.
Obviously Iran isn’t the top sponsor of terrorism because the USA holds that position. ISIS is the brain child of the US and we should not forget that the US was supporting the IRA some years ago, if not directly, then through its proxies. Everywhere in the world where their is terrorist activity the American jack boot is at the bottom of it.
The article makes a good summary of what sane people already know. However, the writers fail to understand one major thing. Since when have the idiots in power in D.C. ever learned from previous disasters?!
Since the end of WWII and every single administration in D.C. became blinded by the arrogance of “Super Power”, “Only Remaining Super Power”, “Indispensable Nation”, ” American Exceptionalism”, blah, blah, blah……
These very intelligent individuals “who themselves spent much of their working life being part of the same governing body of the US” still miserably fail to see that they are trying to talk logic to people blinded by power!!!
These writers need to come together along with individuals like “Cynthia McKinney, Dennis Kucinich, and others” and form a political movement to mobilize the masses in the US to put the power back in the hands of the people!!
They have written similar letters to Dubbia and Obama. What was the result?! So why keep doing the same thing and expect a different result?! Unless of course they are INSANE which is the exact opposite of what they call themselves…..
For all the vips for sanity, thank you for your service.
These VIPS are very knowledgeable and intelligent. If the people of this great nation could pay heed to their sound advice, the war hawks could not have their war. Not only have the VIPS fathomed cogently the stupidity of war mongers but also lay out reasonably what to do. I wish that sanity prevails.
Over at CBS News they have a headline story asserting as flat fact that “Assad has used chemical weapons 200 times during the civil war…”
The propaganda emanating out of the state-corporate-militarist-media nexus is ruthless and relentless.
In my opinion the only way this makes any sense is if it is read as Israel or Saudi Arabia ‘taking steps’ to push the US to the front to do any actual fighting for them. Despite all the shiny new weapons bought by Saudi Arabia, a war involving only itself and Iran would mean SA loses – badly. Their Yemen adventure has shown their overall incompetence.
I suspect the US is overextended around the world – ‘we’re’ in too many places with antiquated equipment which is often inoperable. Privatization of the US military has meant ignoring day-to-day operations and throwing the money at the Military Industrial Complex to buy things like the F-35 and those worthless new Navy ships and useless “missile defense”.
I’ll confess I bristle at declarations like this. A reader is encouraged to have ‘tunnel vision’ and focus only on the terms I’ve bolded. Iran – or anybody else- doesn’t need to “develop” nukes anymore – the things are now made in two desperate and dirt-poor nations called Pakistan and North Korea. A ‘turnkey’ deal of a fully operational devices is a possibility. An alternative would be to do a version of what Israel did with the US – arrange for a production facility to have incredibly sloppy procedures and accounting, and rake off the continuing small surpluses into an accumulating pile of weapons-grade U. Finally, why the laser-like focus on Uranium? There are literally thousands of tons of Plutonium sloshing around in the world – a legacy of the last fifty years of military and commercial reactors. Any nation with a re-processing plant will have the stuff – and any employees wanting to “Win The Powerball” can make Pu available in quantity. BTW, there is hardly ever any mention of the other potential outputs of those reprocessing plants. Neptunium and Curium are a bit more rare, but go ‘boom’ just as well as the previously mentioned materials.
In my mostly uninformed opinion, the real aim of all the current yapping is two-fold: President Dumbass wants to undo every single thing done by Obama, and Israel wants the economic sanctions tightened severely. The US bombing Iran would be nice, but I think they’ll be satisfied with making Iran miserable again.
Several downsides to tighter sanctions. Iran has worked around them in the past. Russia and China are getting mighty fed up with the US trying to kick them around while at the same time wanting “help” on Iran. Finally they’re in the final stages of kicking the props out from under the US dollar which allows the US to be such a successful economic bully.
All the stuff we’ve been doing for God’s Favorite People is beginning to come back to bite the US in a big way. Not that they care.