How Trump and the GOP Exploit Israel

Exclusive: Donald Trump’s Israel policies may have more to do with outmaneuvering Democrats than they do with any concern for Middle East peace, argues Jonathan Marshall.
By Jonathan Marshall
Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Israel last week revived warnings by foreign policy experts over the Trump administration’s controversial announcement that it will break with past policy and relocate the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.
“It’s still mysterious just how Mr. Trump believes he has advanced the cause of peace, or fortified America’s standing in the world, with that decision,” the New York Times editorialized. “Its costs in terms of American isolation, on the other hand, were evident throughout [Pence’s] trip.”
Henry Siegman, former executive director of the American Jewish Congress, earlier derided the “stunning level of ignorance” displayed by Trump’s decision. The Washington Post called it a “big risk,” predicting rightly that it would inflame opposition in the Arab world and give new ammunition to extremists in the region. Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted that the president’s move would “undermine the prospects for an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement and severely, perhaps irreparably, damage our ability to broker it.”
All these and myriad similar comments were valid, but they missed the point. Trump doesn’t care a whit about peace in the Middle East, or who he alienates abroad: He cares about winning votes at home. Equally important, he cares about splitting the Democratic Party off from its funding base. To that end, Trump and his crew have a pretty good idea what they’re doing.
Defunding the Democrats
For years now, GOP has executed a successful plan to undermine major financial and organizational pillars of the Democratic Party by demonizing once popular groups like plaintiff lawyers (“tort reform”), unions (“right to work”), public employees (“privatization”), and especially public school teachers (“school choice”).
Exploiting the issue of Israel in much the same way, Republican strategists have aimed at neutralizing the Democratic Party’s largest individual donors, who are overwhelmingly Jewish.
Many of those donors also have a long history of financial support for Israel, and of discouraging public debates in the United States over its policies. Raising doubts about the Democratic Party’s commitment to Israel thus became a GOP ploy to dry up portions of that traditional funding base.
In 2003, just before the start of the Iraq war, House Majority Leader Tom DeLay, R-Tex., had exactly that strategy in mind when he denounced the Democratic Party to a group of 150 Orthodox Jewish leaders.
“DeLay has been the driving force in the Republican effort to capitalize on President Bush’s strong support of Israel and his leadership in the war on terrorism to weaken Democratic support and financial backing from Jews,” wrote political analysts Thomas Edsall and Alan Cooperman.
A GOP strategist told them, “There are only a few key pillars left holding up the Democratic coalition, especially financial pillars, and if we can fracture one of them, they [Democrats] are going to go into 2004 in big trouble.”
Edsall and Cooperman added, “In presidential elections, Democratic candidates depend on Jewish supporters to supply as much as 60 percent of the money raised from private sources. Any significant reduction in the financial support will weaken Democratic candidates and the Democratic Party organizations.”
A Partisan Issue
As part of that strategy to defund the Democratic Party, Republicans have sought to turn Israel from a bipartisan issue—a bedrock principle of the traditional Israel Lobby, led by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC)—into a partisan one their party could exploit.
That became easier as Israel itself turned hard right politically under the leadership of the Likud Party, headed now by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. His unyielding crackdown on the Palestinians, vigorous campaign against President Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran, and tacit support for Mitt Romney in 2012 thrilled conservatives, alienated liberal Democrats, and left strong supporters of Israel within the Democratic Party divided.
Further driving a wedge between Democrats and Republicans, Israel today resembles a Trumpian state more than a liberal democracy, as tribalism, authoritarianism, and religious zealotry increasingly define its politics. “Israeli’s secular democrats are growing increasingly worried that Israel’s future may resemble Saudi Arabia and Iran more than Europe,” writes journalist Israel Rafalovich.
None of that bothers Christian conservatives in the United States, many of whom believe the gathering of Jews in Israel heralds the Second Coming of Christ. Borrowing from Trump’s bag of divisive culture-war issues, Netanyahu told a large Christian Zionist audience last summer that “Israel has no better friend in America than you,” calling them allies in a “struggle of free societies against the forces of militant Islam.”
Netanyahu was right: 78% of white evangelicals support Israel, more than almost any other group. Given that they are also among Trump’s strongest allies, it’s no wonder Republicans today are far more likely (52%) to have a favorable opinion of Netanyahu than Democrats (18%).
As a result, the GOP’s dream of capturing Israel as a partisan issue is coming true.
“The partisan divide in Middle East sympathies, for Israel or the Palestinians, is now wider than at any point since 1978,” the Pew Research Center reported this week. “Currently, 79% of Republicans say they sympathize more with Israel than the Palestinians, compared with just 27% of Democrats.”
The Republican Jewish Coalition, citing the survey, crowed, “Republican Support for Israel Soars as Democrat Support Wanes.”
The Embassy as a Political Wedge
Trump’s decision to relocate the U.S. embassy drove this wedge even deeper. A strong majority of Christian evangelicals backed the move. Alluding to the Book of Revelations, televangelist Pat Robertson said “it’s absolutely crucial in terms of biblical prophecy that [Israel] maintain control over [Jerusalem] … It’s going to be a major battle, it will be over Jerusalem.”
The fact that the United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to condemn the administration’s decision was a feature, not a bug. It gave UN Ambassador Nikki Haley raw meat to throw at Trump’s base of aggrieved America Firsters, as she spoke hotly of “exercising our right as a sovereign nation” and threatened to cut funding to the world body.
Outbreaks of violence by Palestinians in reaction to the announcement were also selling points for Trump and Netanyahu, furthering their narrative that the United States and Israel are lonely defenders of order and Judeo-Christian civilization.
“Religious conflicts, like racial and ethnic ones, are critical to Trump’s appeal,” observed journalist and political scientist Peter Beinart. “He needs Mexican-Americans to rape and murder white girls. He needs African-American athletes to ‘disrespect the flag.’ And he needs Muslims to explode bombs and burn American flags. . . . If Trump has to invent these dangers, he will. In the case of Jerusalem, however, he can go further: He can help create them.”
Above all, however, the decision furthered the GOP’s long-range strategy of driving a wedge between the Democratic Party and its biggest traditional funders.
Even as most American Jews oppose an immediate move of the embassy, mainstream Jewish organizations like AIPAC, which disproportionately represent Jewish donors, generally greeted the decision (no doubt with some private reservations).
Hard-line pro-Israel political funders lauded the administration’s break with past U.S. policy. President Trump reportedly acted at the urging of his biggest backer, the hawkish casino billionaire, Sheldon Adelson. According to reporter Eli Clifton, Adelson and his wife donated $35 million to help elect Trump in 2016, in part because Trump promised to move the embassy. Adelson also forked over another $5 million for Trump’s inauguration.
As grassroots Democrats grow more skeptical of Israel’s right-wing government, the question is whether major Democratic donors will tolerate a diversity of opinion toward Israel within the party, in keeping with progressive values.
For example, Hillary Clinton’s single biggest financial backer was Adelson’s friend Haim Saban, a strongly pro-Israel billionaire. To keep him and other large donors on board, Clinton strongly attacked the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement and promised to meet with Netanyahu her first month in office. If the Democrats next time put up a candidate like Bernie Sanders, who is more critical of Israel’s leadership, there’s strong reason to believe funders like Saban would hold onto their wallets.
The specter of losing critical financial support will undoubtedly motivate more clashes between party insiders and progressive insurgents who decline to give unconditional support to Israel. The Democratic Party may try to sidestep such conflicts by focusing on economic, environmental, and other winning causes. But Trump and the GOP will surely keep stoking the Middle East as a hot domestic wedge issue as long as they can.
Jonathan Marshall is the author or co-author of five books on international affairs and national security, including The Lebanese Connection: Corruption, Civil War, and the International Drug Traffic (Stanford University Press, 2012).
Throughout this article, it is clear that money and power are the only real considerations in the political maneuvers described. This is just taken for granted these days. Ethics and compassion play no role whatever in the power player’s decisions. Could this have anything to do with the horrible, near terminal condition of our world today?
Maybe you could pick a time in history it’s been any different.
Given the climate crisis we now face, and the sixth great extinction underway on this planet due to fossil fuel dependency, I can’t think of a time in history which approximates this moment. In pre-history, maybe the late Jurassic period. In that sense, money and power are performing the role previously played by a giant asteroid.
However, you probably don’t have to think hard to find a time in history when “money and power are the only real considerations” and “Ethics and compassion play no role whatever in the power player’s decisions”.
Another way to look at this is that it has been part of “Bloody Bibi’s” efforts to manipulate the United States Government and its politics.
Does this obvious ploy of Trump’s and the GOP really require analysis? The piece is interesting in one way among the commentary of the Respectables, Left and Riight, who dwell at the opposite end of the social spectrum from the Deploarables. It does not assume or say in some snarky way that Trump is stupid, which clearly he is not. Trump likes to call himself smart which is offensive to the Respectables. Bad manners and all that, you know. The Respectables like to make their point by calling others stupid.
Unfortunately you are exactly right. I”m not sure who in Manhattan or San Francisco determined the best way to court the midwest voter was to call them names but that is sure how it played out. And we got trump. Way to go guys, keep those millions flowing into the Democratic coffers and keep running the party for those half dozen donors. Really worked out in 2016.
Of course, why shouldn’t our foreign policy with over 300 million Arabs be determined by 2 jewish donors who hate all Arabs?
“Its costs in terms of American isolation, on the other hand, were evident throughout [Pence’s] trip.”
I don’t understand the concept of American isolation. Moving the embassy to Jerusalem gratifies Israeli sentiments and directs financial thank you’s into the Republican party coffers and that is bad because other nations object? I don’t follow the logic. The Palestinians cannot be made to hate Israel more than they do now. Or the US.
“I don’t understand the concept of American isolation.”
The world beyond Israel/Palestine.
“Moving the embassy to Jerusalem gratifies Israeli sentiments and directs financial thank you’s into the Republican party coffers and that is bad because other nations object?”
Not when you’re in the habit of placing the interests of party before country, like candidate Nixon/Vietnam peace talks, candidate Reagan/Iran hostage negotiations, etc.
The author has got this wrong way round. “It should read: How Israel exploit the GOP and Trump”
The only difference between yesterday and today is that today the disease has become endemic/global and the digital world has allowed the Deep state to get away with murder and provided them with untold wealth, and untold wars to keep the cogs turning
“the Deep state…”
Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner!
DEEP STATE!!!!
Mr. Marshall, I still have a copy of “Cocaine Politics”, the book you co-authored with Peter Dale Scott, on my bookshelf. Assuming you still maintain a relationship with Professor Scott (who was largely responsible for introducing the concept of “deep politics” into the lexicon), maybe you could invite him to offer his ideas on the concept (particularly as it relates to the ‘persecution’ of Donald Trump).here at the ‘echo chamber’.
My original response was deleted/censored, most likely because of links included, regardless of relevance.
As a result, I will try to respond again, without links (which can be accessed through the main website).
Juxtapose: World Stage[d] Mocking – of Christians, Jesus, God
Remember (and Watch): Beatitudes: a Godless Jesus
Correlate: Network[ed] Narratives (World Be Damned)
Listen, See, and Hear: Protest Music: War (In The Name of God)
If liberal US Jews ceased contributing to Dems, perhaps that might be a positive development, since Dems. would no longer be beholden to vote for anything Israel wants. Meanwhile, Trump’s move is based on his being surrounded by a Zionist contingent, particularly his son-in-law, who is all for doing whatever Netanyahu’s Israel desires.
The wall street bankers (Jews) will show up in the next democrat primary, if needed, to stifle any progressive leaning candidates(s).
The one thing the bankers learned from Sanders’ campaign: One does not needs wall street money to mount a viable campaign. An outright dangerous idea to be smothered in the crib.
Jerry, I think you make a good point.
Remembering the famed White House correspondent Helen Thomas, may be appropriate at this time.
http://mondoweiss.net/2013/07/helen-thomass-anti-zionist-statements/
Having read a lot from Jews who do not support the Zionist regimes which have set the narrative for all Jews, could this deterrence by free thinking Jews from abiding by the Zionist dictates eventually cause a mass exodus of Jews out of Israel? Would more Jews prefer living in America, or how about Germany. I mean just look at how self conscious the Germans are over all things Jewish in remembrance of the Halocaust, and then consider if this German paranoia would not be the most perfect setting for all Jews to enjoy.
With this in mind, should we consider Helen Thomas being a prophet, or a journalist with a wicked anti-Semite temper?
I don’t know what to make of this article, since neither party has been fair and balanced when it comes to Israel’s multiple crimes in it’s illegal occupied territories, or have democrats been fair and balanced in trying to broker a peace deal in the region. I think Mr. Marshall fails to recognize the democrats have played a significant hand in democratizing their own party, and mainly by pandering not only to their Jewish voters, but the 10% in this country. They side line their liberal base, and if they go down, they played a large part in their own downfall. Personally I don’t think the Jewish people who reside in the US are going to suddenly switch sides and become republicans, and fund their overall agenda.
Should have been…think Mr. Marshall fails to recognize the democrats have played a significant hand in un-democratizing their own party.
Both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump (and all their rivals from the 2016 presidential campaign) are Israel-Firsters deep in the pockets of the pro-Israel Lobby. Trump’s current policies are not significantly at variance from Clinton’s equally pro-Israel policy agenda.
The fracture between the Trump and Clinton contingents of the pro-Israel Lobby is rooted in the personal predilections of their major American Jewish oligarch donors. Billionaires Sheldon Adelson and Haim Saban are the Koch Brothers of the pro-Israel Lobby.
Both Adelson and Saban are staunch supporters of the Israeli military, vehemently opposed to the global BDS movement against Israeli apartheid, and obsessed about starting war with Iran.
When Adelson and Saban shared the stage at the Israeli American Council’s inaugural conference in Washington, D.C. in 2014, Saban quipped, “There’s no right or left when it comes to Israel”.
Despite their shared pro-Israel Lobby objectives, Adelson and Saban had a fracas in 2015 over political tactics
https://forward.com/news/israel/321793/haim-saban-dumps-pro-israel-coalition-over-sheldon-adelsons-far-right-wing/
The Republican Party and Democratic Party campaign platforms in 2016 reflected right and left pro-Israel Lobby orientations. Even the Sanders sheepdog campaign was a far-left pro-Israel Lobby iteration.
The Russia-gate conspiracy theory, eagerly promoted by both key right and left pro-Israel Lobby figures (including Jewish and Christian Zionists, as well as sheepdog Sanders), is partly an effort to distract attention from the pro-Israel Lobby meddling in American electoral politics and its pernicious influence on US foreign policy.
At a 2015 gala hosted by the Algemeiner Journal, Trump declared “We love Israel. We will fight for Israel 100 percent, 1000 percent.” His bid for the presidency was announced soon after. Trump’s whole “insurgent” campaign, his purported break with GOP orthodoxy, questioning of Israel’s commitment to peace, calls for even treatment in Israeli-Palestinian deal-making, and refusal to call for Jerusalem to be Israel’s undivided capital, were an elaborate propaganda scam engineered by the Israel Lobby from the very beginning. Trump’s efforts on behalf of Israel began immediately after the election, prior to his taking the oath of office.
Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser on Middle East/Israel issues, gave his first on-the-record appearance at the Saban Forum at the Brookings Institution on 3 December 2017. Saban praised Kushner for attempting to derail a vote at the United Nations Security Council about Israeli settlements during the Obama administration. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZyGpirUMvk
Kushner reportedly dispatched former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to make secret contact with the Russian ambassador in December 2016 in an effort to undermine or delay the resolution, which condemned Israel for settlement construction. Saban told Kushner that “this crowd and myself want to thank you for making that effort, so thank you very much.” Kushner thanked the audience at Brookings, a leading pro-Israel Lobby think tank, “It’s really an honor to be able to talk about this topic with so many people who I respect so much, who have given so much to this issue.”
During the keynote conversation, Kushner and Saban framed Middle East peace as a “real estate issue”. Kushner acknowledged that “We’ve solicited a lot of ideas from a lot of places.” Trump’s understanding of “regional dynamics” in the Middle East clearly manifests “a lot of ideas” from pro-Israel war hawks from the Saban Center at the Brookings Institution. Make no mistake, Israel and the pro-Israel Lobby exploit Trump and the GOP, as well as Clinton and the Democrats.