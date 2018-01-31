A Call to Action against Citizen Apathy

In this call to action, Dan Maguire argues that non-voters and “vote-and-run” citizens are enabling vicious agendas to be carried out.
By Dan Maguire
In Donald Trump’s so-called Electoral College triumph – which, a year into his presidency, he still cannot resist bragging about – he received votes from fewer than 25 percent of eligible voters.
That indicting statistic points to two kinds of citizen depravity: (1) citizens who do not vote, who cravenly surrender their power to those who do vote. Voting is an act of social justice, a citizen’s minimal duty to the common good. Those who don’t vote are therefore unjust, immoral, and only half alive. (2) Vote-and-run citizens. These citizens make the little effort to vote, and then drop dead politically. No follow up. No participation. Pop the bubbly when Obama wins, and then hang him out to dry.
Voting without follow-up participation in politics is a symbolic, feel-good activity. The predatory one percent have nothing to fear from vote-and-run citizens.
The old Roman Juvenal said that all that is needed to sucker the people into passivity is “bread and circus.” Pizza, beer, and football for some: latte, escargot and golf for others. All good things in their place as long as you are staying morally alive, i.e. a citizen in motion.
“OK, so what am I to do!!” A fair question.
If you are not morally defunct, some issues engage you. Decide on three, or four, or five issues and there are a plethora of fully and delightfully alive citizen groups who will tell you basic good things you can do. Groups such as MoveOn, Code Pink, Ultraviolet, Jewish Voice for Peace, Greenpeace, League of Women’s Voters, National Coalition on Health Care, Black Lives Matter, Black Student Movement, Sierra Club, and many more. They are as close as your smart phone or your dumb phone.
Contact them and feel the elixir that comes when hope and action kiss.
Put some alternate press into your reading diet to prevent intellectual anemia. The “mainstream press” get locked into occlusive, self-interested, semi-blind orthodoxies.
Non-voters and vote-and-run voters have no complaining rights. The current form of the Republican Party is totally and sordidly corrupt, unlike earlier Republicans who fought slavery, created national parks, supported women’s reproductive rights, and supported union rights in places like Wisconsin.
Inactive citizens underwrite the Republicans’ vicious agenda as these mean-spirited folks take food stamps and health care from poor kids and their parents, give tax breaks to fat cats, stupidly prefer kill-power to diplomacy, and ignore climate disasters even as these disasters are right now crashing around us and around the world. Don’t complain, non-voters and vote-and-run voters. You’re complicit with the “Republican base.”
There is something despicable about non-voting and vote-and-run citizens. The Book of Revelations trashes their ilk in language our bravest pundits would timidly eschew:
“I know all your ways; you are neither hot nor cold! How I wish you were either hot or cold! But because you are lukewarm, neither hot nor cold, I will vomit you out of my mouth… In fact, though you do not know it, you are the most pitiful wretches, poor, blind, and naked.” (3:15-17)
Overblown rhetoric? Histrionic overkill? Not when guilty inertia underwrites well advanced ecological suicide and the trashing of the poor by the rich in gorge mode.
Do you want to hear some really strong language? Here it is: we get the government we deserve. Now that is really strong language.
Dan Maguire is Professor of Theology at Marquette University.
“Those who don’t vote are therefore unjust, immoral, and only half alive.”
Those who vote are clueless, delusional, and playing the game their controllers have rigged to cheat them. Those who do not vote refuse to waste their energy in an exercise that endorses a crooked system which uses voting to pretend that it is fair. Does that mean us nonvoters have no power? No, it means we want real power, and are willing to work for it, rather than wasting our efforts in a no-win fantasy game. If you vote in a rigged election, you have been conned.
Thanks for that eye opener for zombie American voter. They should be reminded that all horrible dictators of last 100 years were duly elected and reelected multiple times after the rest was intimidated propagandized to crawl to voting booths while those with different political opinions imprisoned or murdered.
American totalitarian culture shows in political realm where Americans do not participate in politics they just bet on strongest horse, as Chomsky posited a quarter of century ago.
“[C]itizens who do not vote… cravenly surrender their power to those who do vote”.
That initial premise is completely untrue. So the rest of the article is built on sand.
No citizens are allowed to have any power, whether they vote or not. Only those with very large amounts of money, and the influence that buys them, have any power at all. That’s because they sponsor and fund candidates for office, and when elected those candidates are beholden to those who helped them – and will, with luck and sensitive treatment, help them again. “Sensitive treatment” includes licking their shoes clean, and passing whatever legislation they care to write – preferably without reading it first.
Why do no ordinary citizens, members of the 99%, have any power? Simple. They have one vote each, with which they can choose one of two candidates. Whichever of those candidates is elected, the outcome – for the ordinary citizen – will be exactly the same. More trillions spent on armaments, and gradually lowering standards of living for the 99%.
Of course a citizen might choose to vote for an independent candidate. But unless 40 million or so other citizens choose to vote for the same independent candidate, their votes will be “wasted”. And since the two mainstream parties control the media, it will be practically impossible to coordinate an independent’s campaign. Ross Perot had plenty of money and influence, but he still got virtually no votes.
Actually, I was wrong. Citizens do have a little power, after all. And the only way they can exert it is by NOT voting. When the day comes that they hold an election and no one votes, the citizens will have accomplished something at last. They will have demonstrated that the current system is wholly and entirely bankrupt, and must be replaced by something better.
Entirely replacing a system is not a good idea and would likely cause many needless deaths, just ask Russia. We are not too far removed from a semi rational form of government, despite the many horrendous actions of the last several administrations. JFK combined human decency with a vision for humanities future that must be regained. The single most destructive force in our world today is the covert action agencies both public and private that hypocritically undermine all peace and human progression by serving simple minded power brokers at the military/finance/corporate level. Until the public pressures the government to severely curtail covert action and propaganda, they will essentially have free reign to do whatever is desired by the people who should be in sanitariums for the evil.
Re: “built on SAND”
Is sand the new word for BULLS**T?
Well, if he doesn’t sound like a preacher man, all fire and damnation. I didn’t vote in this presidential election, and didn’t vote for Obama his second time around, or vote at all, and gee, after reading this thankfully short piece, I pray God will spare me the horrors of hell. Mr. preacher man offer me someone worthy of voting for, make me know, because I don’t, my vote really counts. Those I voted for in the past didn’t work for the betterment of the people, but corporate America, and it’s god damn wars. I’ll get off my ass and vote, when I think there is someone worthy of voting for. I agree with the part where I can do things that directly impact the betterment of my fellow human beings, and my whole life has been dedicated to that in one way or another, but I don’t like the preacher man trying to shove that down my throat. I like my uncle telling me as a child, “Isn’t it wonderful to come into the world and make it a better place then it was before?” I think I’ve done that.
I should have added that the preacher man sounds like a die hard democrat, and if that’s the case he is deluded if he thinks the democrats are some kind of saints. His whole speech really was an anti-Republican, anti-Trump piece, if he were being honest.
The only way voting would be a revolutionary act is to have some rules to follow that changes the game. Otherwise you are back to voting out of fear.
1) Never vote for the candidate or ballot initiative that raises the most money
2) Never vote for the candidate that advertises on TV, Radio, or sends you election porn in the mail
3) Never vote for the candidate that is endorsed by party insiders, unions, or other large connected groups
If people followed these three simple rules, it would be a radical change, but sadly most don’t have the guts so voting becomes like confessing to a crime you didn’t do just to get the cops off your back.
Terrific piece. We are all in hot water but have become inured to it. We must, ourselves, become hot and DO things. It is not sufficient to poke fun at Trump and the Republicans for their bizarre and cruel ideas; laughing at them makes us feel better for a moment while they take the planet to the cleaners. It feels as though we are each too small to make a difference, but those who do, can!
Over here in The UK there is a message painted on the side of a house in London and it reads: “if voting ever changed anything they would do away with it” !! I’m afraid the author of this piece lives like most of us in the land of “if only”
Sorry but the US Government would be glad if we joined the majority of the groups you mention.. Anything that keeps one off the glass window of the pillage which is the war complex. The only group one could join that would grab any of their attention would have the word “militia” attached to it. Which is within our rights as the enemy is out in the open and the lemmings don’t even notice.
The author is living in a bubble. The premise of the article presumes that the “Republicans’ vicious agenda” is the basis of the dire pseudo-democracy we are living in but ignores the Democrats’ bogus alternative in a two party system. It is not only Republican gerrymandering that has fostered the present situation but phony primaries where “provisional ballots” can be thrown out and MONEY buys the winner.
This guy is either very naive or a tool of the liberal Democrats who have been betraying us for decades. I have voted since I was 18, mostly out of habit, but I gave up the illusion that it would make any difference when I was about, well, 18.
I’m beginning to think that not voting, as Tom Welsh stated, would send a better message and eradicate our farcical circus of democratic elections once and for all.
The writer gets it right about Republicans. I wish he had said something about Democrats, especially those in leadership positions, who talk a good line about helping the average person and then slow-walk or water down the “help”. Unfortunately the average person has not benefited in recent times regardless of which major party was in power. Note that it was a Democrat who said “Never, ever” regarding Medicare for All, even though the public favors such a policy.
See this study done in 2014 by Gilens (Princeton U.) and Page (Northwestern U): https://scholar.princeton.edu/sites/default/files/mgilens/files/gilens_and_page_2014_-testing_theories_of_american_politics.doc.pdf
Pay special attention to the graphs on page 10. One graph shows zero correlation between what average citizens want and what legislation gets passed. Another shows distinct positive correlation between what the economic elite want and what gets passed.
The writer’s point about getting involved with interest groups has some merit. I believe that the choice of group(s) matters greatly. Some are simply fronts for a major party or are beholden to big donors.
I myself am active with a state-based organization whose only goal is to pass a U.S. Constitutional amendment which establishes (1) Only human beings are entitled to Constitutional rights and (2) Spending for political campaigns or influence is not First-Amendment-protected free speech and shall be regulated. This is an issue that has won decisively when placed on the ballot as an advisory question in both conservative and liberal leaning districts.
Democrats/Republicans–two sides of the same coin.
I see things from a very different perspective. I don’t personally know a soul who can afford the luxury of apathy. Out here, we can see how we, as a profoundly divided people, are powerless.
Not surprisingly, we evade the lessons we should have learned from the 2016 election. Both the Ds and the Rs presented us with candidates who were opposed by much of their own voting bases, for some of the same reasons. Roughly half of all voters rejected both, and either voted third party or withheld their votes. In the end, Clinton got the most votes, but Trump got the most electoral votes — and the confused shouted that “Russia stole the election.”
Years of research have consistently confirmed that most voting choices come down to economic issues. Democrats have to come to terms with the fact that they split apart their voting base in the 1990s, middle class vs. poor. The Obama years confirmed that this split is permanent.
I can’t help thinking of the old saw, “I don’t vote anymore, it only encourages them”
A few years ago when my two Virginia Senators both finally were Democrats, I was happy for a while. Lately, though, by looking at their voting records, I have become disheartened. How brave of Senator Warner to have become obsessed with the “meddling” by Russia and the willy-nilly laying on of “sanctions”!
Sorry, if you can’t deconstruct both parties, your partisanship is showing! Corruption is endemic and embedded in US politics. The two-party seesaw accomplishes nothing but war and stock market bubbles. Voting is loaded with corruption even locally.
The mantra that author tries to push “If you don’t participate, you don’t get to criticize.” is an essence of totalitarian mind.
If there was freedom in the US, it would be unconditional, freedom to criticize whatever everyone wants, act or refrain from acting at will on some rational basis, otherwise there is no freedom. But that’s half of problem. The real problem is not right to criticism of those who rule but a right to rule itself.
If you participate in a futile endeavor like (s)elections again and again expecting different results, this is called insanity.
If you are 1%, vote, it make sense for you, you benefit, under the same rationale 99% should not vote since they do not benefit from strictly controlled political process, as it was scientifically proven.
The reality of following: If you vote you legitimize the corrupted electoral and political system.
If you don’t, you protest it. You say I will not acquiesce to usurpation of power. For me this government is illegal, as I am, who did not delegate my sovereign power to those criminal stooges by voting, legally and legitimately asserting. Each of us have sovereign power, power lies solely with us unless we give it away to capitol Hill gangsters for nothing, like is the case now.
“The individual loses his substance by voluntarily bowing to an
overpowering and distant oligarchy, while simultaneously “participating”
in sham democracy.”
C. Wright Mills,”The Power Elite” (1956)
Here is your wider answer if you did not get it from my comment.
http://www.counterpunch.org/2016/06/17/the-case-for-not-voting-in-defense-of-the-lazy-ungrateful-and-uniformed/
When the Electoral College is no more, when there is a major political party which agitates effectively for progressivism and socialism rather than for capitalism, when money ceases to be the ultimate determinant of who’s allowed a seat at the nation’s decision-making table: Then and only then, Mr. Maguire, can you ethically and morally disregard those who don’t vote. Meanwhile, I suggest you remember the government is supposed to represent all citizens–not just those who vote. Elitists are a dime a dozen. I hope you’re not one of them.
“Inactive citizens underwrite the Republicans’ vicious agenda as these mean-spirited folks take food stamps and health care from poor kids and their parents, give tax breaks to fat cats, stupidly prefer kill-power to diplomacy, and ignore climate disasters even as these disasters are right now crashing around us and around the world. Don’t complain, non-voters and vote-and-run voters. You’re complicit with the “Republican base.”
Thought you were talking about Democrats for a second. Been to Syria or Libya lately? At least Jeffery Dahmer ate what he killed.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/us-has-killed-more-than-20-million-people-in-37-victim-nations-since-world-war-ii/5492051
I believe we are Prisoners of “Democracy” but think we are free.
July 13, 2017
The Prisoners of “Democracy”
“The prisoners of the system thought they were free
After all, they lived in a “democracy?”
Every few years they were allowed to vote
Then they got punished by the winning lot”…
The winning lot was whatever political party attained power after receiving the most votes from the obedient serfs. The serfs were constantly told “if you don’t vote you don’t have any say.” (And they believed it!) So many of them voted and exercised their “democratic right.” Then they found that after placing the big X on their ballot, things were still much the same, because it did not really matter what party was in power, the serfs still got punished….
read more at link below]
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2017/07/the-prisoners-of-democracy.html