An Update to Our Readers on Editor Robert Parry

As many Consortiumnews.com readers know, Editor Robert Parry recently suffered a stroke, as he described in this article posted New Year’s Eve. With some ongoing related health issues Robert is currently hospitalized working on recovery.
It is difficult to say when Consortiumnews.com might be up and running with regular publishing again but we wanted to inform readers – as well as contributors – of the situation and ask for your patience and understanding during this challenging time.
Robert greatly appreciates all the support from readers over the years, knowing that without you, this valuable forum for independent journalism would not be possible. All of us involved in this project over the years – as readers, writers, or donors – greatly value this website and we can assure you that every effort will be made to continue providing a home for independent journalism.
Thank you for your patience, understanding and support.
– Nat Parry, former Associate Editor of Consortiumnews.com and co-author of Neck Deep: The Disastrous Presidency of George W. Bush
I will continue reading Consortiumnews daily and contributing as asked, until we hear again from Robert Parry, clearly one of America’s greatest Journalists… Thank you Nat.
So much of what Robert writes stays fresh and relevant.
And please, when possible, post an article from the archives that shines a light on current events. Robert Parry’s 2010 “Haiti and America’s Historic Debt” was posted one week ago on Jan 12th. Another amazing indictment of the brutality of power which crushed Trump’s “s…hole” comment as one more lie.
Robert Parry’s “Thomas Jefferson: America’s Founding Sociopath” July 4th 2014 piece:
https://consortiumnews.com/2014/07/04/thomas-jefferson-americas-founding-sociopath/
is another fascinating piece that exposes Jefferson’s hypocrisy. Jefferson, apparently, glommed onto a self serving Tea Party style employment of “states rights” over the broader ideals of the Constitution in order to protect himself and other slave holders and led directly to the Civil War.
A fascinating read.
I find it beyond tragic that Mr. Parry suffered his recent health ailments. Mr. Parry was always a godsend, illuminating areas that were otherwise concealed or filled with obfuscation.
I can’t count the times over the last few years that I’d eagerly anticipate his well written and always insightful pieces on the most recent hot topic of the day. Mr. Parry would never disappoint, consistently doling out facts and analyses that were unequaled.
What’s awful is that it was basically the establishment Russophobia that got to Mr. Parry. Here we have a valiant professional journalist (one of the best in the world, bar none) doing his due diligence only to succumb to a stroke likely because of all the stress in unearthing the skulduggery behind Russiagate and the most responsible people in the room totally ignoring or pathetically attempting to undermine his astonishingly valuable work.
If this portends a vastly diminished role for Mr. Parry, it’s saddening beyond belief.
Here’s a tip of the cap to Mr. Parry, a once in a generation journalist-intellectual-commentator who always fought the truthful fight regardless of where it led him.
I agree in every way. Down here in Oklahoma, I depend on his work as a reality anchor, working against the tide of an unquestioning support for Hillary among the Cleveland County Democrats. I have lost old friends by challenging the prevailing story of Russiagate. Robert Parry and Stephen Cohen have kept me from despair. I mean it. All good wishes, Mr. Parry, for your recovery.
Thank you for the update. Each day as I search my e-mails, I look for Consortium News and wonder how Robert Parry is doing, along with a wish that he’s doing well, along with a worry about the skullduggery that is surely afoot that no one but he will notice or report. Do keep us informed, and give him my best wishes. Anne Kass
So sorry to hear Mr. Parry is having to deal with health issues. Please extend our very best wishes. He is a National Treasure and it is good to know that his sons are carrying on. Strength and Honor, my brothers. You are champions of Truth and Justice and you will always be appreciated here.
I am so sorry to read this about Bob. I did not know. For many years the journalistic excellence of Consortium News has remained a significant , respected and honored source of news in our family.
Since discovering Consortiumnews in 2014, I have begun every day by checking the site for the latest articles. As a man in my mid-twenties, the fearless independent journalism and respect for your readers’ intellect has given me hope during dark, overwhelming times while also driving me to discover more about the world around me and the people in it.
I wish Robert a speedy recovery and my best goes to his family during what is surely a very difficult time. Despite the constant rumblings of the world around us, all it takes is a scare like Robert’s to realize what our priorities really are.
Goodness knows, when Robert’s health returns, there will be a coalition of willing and eager readers like myself prepared to enjoy Consortiumnews again.
Thanks for this reassurance that Robert Parry is being treated in hospital; he has my best wishes for a full recovery in good time. This is a tragic loss for all thoughtful persons. Probably many will contribute if a collection is taken. Thank you Nat Parry for your assistance. I hope that arrangements can be made before long to resume this great work.
Take time to heal yourself Mr. Parry and thank you for the honest work in Oliver Stones Ukraine on Fire – The Crimean people all know who you are – if I say Robert Parry in Crimea – they know who I am talking about – Spasibo Bolshoi Robert and associates.
My best wishes to Robert for a full & quick recovery. His readers know how badly we need his voice, clarity & tremendous integrity in these phenomenally f-ed up times. We’re in a huge mess right now — and it’s not too much to say that this largely stems from the very journalistic corruptions that Robert has been courageously bringing to our attention for decades.
My thoughts are with Robert and all of his family.
A sincere appreciation for everything you are doing to keep the public informed.
Thank you so much for this update. if you need distance volunteer labor, there’s plenty out here.
