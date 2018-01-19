An Update to Our Readers on Editor Robert Parry

As many Consortiumnews.com readers know, Editor Robert Parry recently suffered a stroke, as he described in this article posted New Year’s Eve. With some ongoing related health issues Robert is currently hospitalized working on recovery.

It is difficult to say when Consortiumnews.com might be up and running with regular publishing again but we wanted to inform readers – as well as contributors – of the situation and ask for your patience and understanding during this challenging time.

Robert greatly appreciates all the support from readers over the years, knowing that without you, this valuable forum for independent journalism would not be possible. All of us involved in this project over the years – as readers, writers, or donors – greatly value this website and we can assure you that every effort will be made to continue providing a home for independent journalism.

Thank you for your patience, understanding and support.

– Nat Parry, former Associate Editor of Consortiumnews.com and co-author of Neck Deep: The Disastrous Presidency of George W. Bush