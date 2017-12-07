Franken’s Opportunism on the Iraq War

Sen. (and former comedian) Al Franken was a rising Democratic Party star before sexual harassment allegations brought him down to earth, but was he really ever a progressive hero, asks William Blum at Anti-Empire Report.
By William Blum
Poor Al, who made us laugh for years on Saturday Night Live, is now disgraced as a woman molester – not one of the worst of the current pathetic crop, but he still looks bad. However, everything is relative, and it must be pointed out that the Senator is guilty of a worse moral transgression.
The erstwhile comedian would like you to believe that he was against the war in Iraq since it began. But he went to that sad country at least four times to entertain American troops. Does that make sense? Why does the Defense Department bring entertainers to military bases? To lift the soldiers’ spirits of course.
And why does the military want to lift the soldiers’ spirits? Because a happier soldier does his job better. And what is the soldier’s job? For example, all the charming war crimes and human-rights violations in Iraq that have been documented in great detail for many years. Didn’t Franken know what American soldiers do for a living?
Country singer Darryl Worley, who leans “a lot to the right,” as he puts it, said he was far from pleased that Franken was coming along on the tour to Iraq. “You know, I just don’t understand – why would somebody be on this tour if they’re not supportive of the war? If he decides to play politics, I’m not gonna put up with it.”
A year after the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, Franken criticized the Bush administration because they “failed to send enough troops to do the job right.” What “job” did the man think the troops were sent to do that had not been performed to his standards because of lack of manpower? Did he want them to be more efficient at killing Iraqis who resisted the occupation? The volunteer American troops in Iraq did not even have the defense of having been drafted against their wishes.
Franken has been lifting soldiers’ spirits for a long time. In 2009, he was honored by the United Service Organization (USO) for his ten years of entertaining troops abroad. That includes Kosovo in 1999, as imperialist an occupation as you’ll ever want to see. He called his USO experience “one of the best things I’ve ever done.” Franken has also spoken at West Point (2005), encouraging the next generation of imperialist warriors. Is this a man to challenge the militarization of America at home and abroad?
Tom Hayden wrote this about Franken in 2005 when Franken had a regular program on the Air America radio network: “Is anyone else disappointed with Al Franken’s daily defense of the continued war in Iraq? Not Bush’s version of the war, because that would undermine Air America’s laudable purpose of rallying an anti-Bush audience. But, well, Kerry’s version of the war, one that can be better managed and won, somehow with better body armor and fewer torture cells.”
While in Iraq to entertain the troops, Franken declared that the Bush administration “blew the diplomacy so we didn’t have a real coalition,” then failed to send enough troops to do the job right. “Out of sheer hubris, they have put the lives of these guys in jeopardy.”
Franken was implying that if the United States had been more successful in bribing and threatening other countries to lend their name to the coalition fighting the war in Iraq the United States would have had a better chance of WINNING the war.
Is this the sentiment of someone opposed to the war? Or in support of it? It is actually the mind of an American liberal in all its depressing mushiness.
William Blum is an author, historian, and renowned critic of U.S. foreign policy. He is the author of Killing Hope: U.S. Military and CIA Interventions Since World War II and Rogue State: A Guide to the World’s Only Superpower, among others. [This article originally appeared at the Anti-Empire Report, https://williamblum.org/ .]
“was he really ever a progressive hero”?
Yes, he was, and one of the best and most consistence, across the board.
His sexual harassment, notwithstanding disqualifies his future public service, not his past.
It is refreshing to hear people like William Blum, as usual, stating the situation as it is. He takes no prisoners and calls the actions of Senator Franken as he sees them. I too was disturbed by the meme of “Bush didn’t execute the Iraq was correctly” being substituted for the invasion and occupation of Iraq was an act of aggressive war, the most egregious of war crimes because it encompasses all the others. Those who participated are war criminals who have never been brought to justice for their crimes, which continue until today.
I lost some respect for Franken when he went to Iraq in the same way Rachel Maddow lost some respectability in my eyes — and has since sold any semblance of integrity for a $30,000/day news anchor job. They made the decision to go along to get along. When people and governments commit evil acts, it is those who allow it to happen who enable it.
As much as I disagree with Rachel Madcow, I think she is a true believer rather than a sell-out. She is the Glenn Beck of the R2P’ers, AKA the liberal cousins of the neocons. She sees Putin’s conservative stance on homosexuality as an personal affront, and has allowed that to derail any logical assessment of the veracity of RussiaGate. And of course the $30,000 a day ain’t bad either.
Franken is just a “not too bright” ass grabber, boor, neanderthal, whatever. He’s not so much a sell-out, as he is a very shallow thinker, both intellectually and morally.
Apparently Franken sold entertainment to the right when more profitable than selling it to the left.
The Dem/Rep choice was a choice of profit opportunities: not surprising that he went into politics.
Money talks,liberals walk. “A liberal is one step to the left in good times, two steps to the right when it effects them personally…” Phil Ochs.
I listened to Franken on Air America. As a senator he was lockstep. The little respect I had for the democratic party along with Franken ended with their support for the phony Russia campaign collusion narrative.
Hillary’s Senate shill being disgraced over molestation, poetic justice. Franken’s hypocrisy is emblematic of the modern day DNC liberal, pro-women, pro-gay rights, while cheer-leading genocide in the middle east.
“Hey! Hillary! How many kids did you kill today?”
Yes, fake liberals liberate only themselves, and fake conservatives conserve only their own wealth and power.
The US Constitution is liberal, so one cannot be a conservative of national principles without being a liberal.
Ask a Rep or Dem to grant Constitutional rights for all humans as it requires, and they will refuse.
Ask them to liberate the world’s poorest from poverty at modest cost, and they will refuse.
Offer them cash to betray all principles and enslave the earth, and they will seek only an excuse.
Well said Sam F. Many thanks…
I can’t cut moral sell-outs any slack whatever. They are servants of evil and enemies of humankind, and all other life on our precious and only planet. These shameless tools of the powerful deserve only our contempt.
The whole support system for the troops needs to be disrespected. Chaplains, fast food venues, all the comforts from back home for the hired killers carrying out the Empire’s world domination program – including torture and death for those who resist them. Putting halos above these “hero’s” heads is the job of “patriotic” propagandists paid by the oligarchs, who seek to reduce the rest of us to their slaves, prisoners, or corpses. The Empire is nothing more than a huge MAFIA, and these useful idiot soldiers are it’s “enforcers”.
Agree with you, Mike. It’s very hard even to pledge allegiance to the flag, and when I do I am thinking of the ideals on which we “believe” our country was founded: Democracy, equality, liberty, justice for all, government by the people. It’s hard for individuals born in the US to get their thought around the fact that the goal — that is the goal of the DeepState, The Establishment, the Illuminati — is to make slaves of the 99%. As you said, “…propagandists paid by the oligarchs, who seek to reduce the rest of us to their slaves, prisoners, or corpses.” It would be good if those serving in the military could wake up to this, see through how they are being used, and respond accordingly.
Franken resigned just minutes ago. Ending his career in disgrace! Good!
To everyone here who prays, whatever religion, please pray about the destructive fires in Southern California. Hopefully this request won’t offend those of you who don’t because no disrespect intended.
Maybe those who don’t pray could at least unleash a few choice curses against the fires! (lol)
I can’t say I’m disappointed to see Franken shown the door. He’s been one of the staunchest and most unwavering Dems incessantly propagating the dangerous Russiagate groupthink.
In my opinion the author could have chosen some considerably more pungent examples of Al Franken being only a fake progressive.
Al Franken vs. BDS
If the Senator has every veered from total support of the cesspool state of Israel the news didn’t reach me. Regarding the sacking of Libya by the Obama/Hillary duo:
Maybe the man was “progressive” in ways other than supporting the easy stuff like gay marriage, but again, I never heard of it. If he resigns, possibly somebody more useful can replace him.
Frankenstein symbolizes everything wrong with the Democratic Party and neoliberalism in general
Franken was a neoliberal. However, the Dems won’t run a more progressive, actual anti-war candidate in the race after he’s gone. He will be replaced by a Dem even less progressive, or the Rep will win.
Essentially, his departure is insurance for that Republican majority in the Senate.
Since I don’t know the circumstances behind all the charges I can’t weigh the charges. Did he actually grope a woman in the middle of the Minnesota State Fair a decade ago? Unfortunately, without hearings on the charges, for Franken, Moore, Trump or anyone else, no one’s charges are proven either way. No one gets to face his accuser.
Does anyone remember Gary Hart’s finale, with Donna Rice sitting on his lap on the Monkey Business? Ms. Rice at the time was very good friends with Ollie North’s co-shredder, Fawn Hall. And Lucianne Goldberg was Linda Tripp’s friend was Monica Lewinsky’s friend.
There are many ways to control politicians, and weakness of the flesh is right on top. No progressive should rejoice, even with a liberal’s demise. You don’t know if this was orchestrated and there is no guarantee that Trump or Moore will ever have his political career cut short because of their indiscretions. Maybe not even their crimes.
Thank You, Mr. Blum, for the memories and reminders of another time in America.
I’ve always he’d great respect for & recognized more, from your Editorial writing.
In October, Franken spoke in the Senate to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the death of progressive hero Democratic Senator Paul Wellstone.
Wellstone was a leader of the progressive wing of the national Democratic Party, known for his work for peace, the environment, labor, and health care. He joined his wife Sheila to support the rights of victims of domestic violence, was a supporter of immigration to the U.S., and made the issue of mental illness a central focus in his career.
Wellstone voted against authorizing the use of force by President George H. W. Bush before the Persian Gulf War on January 12, 1991 (the vote was 52–47 in favor).
However, Wellstone did support requests for military action by Democratic President Bill Clinton, including Operation Restore Hope in Somalia (1992), Operation Uphold Democracy in Haiti (1994), Operation Deliberate Force in Bosnia and Herzegovina (1995), Operation Desert Fox in Iraq (1998), and Operation Allied Force in Yugoslavia (1999). On July 1, 1994, during the 100-day Rwandan Genocide from April 6 to mid-July 1994, Wellstone authored an amendment to the 1995 defense appropriations bill.
Wellstone distinguished himself as a progressive by being one of only eight members of the Senate to vote against the repeal of the Glass-Steagall Act in 1999.
Wellstone also voted against the use of force by George W. Bush before the Iraq War on October 11, 2002 (the vote was 77–23 in favor). Wellstone was one of 11 senators to vote against both the 1991 and 2002 resolutions.
Wellstone actively spoke out against the Bush administration’s threats to go to war with Iraq. He addressed the Senate chamber on 9 October 2002, pleading against the nation’s reckless rush to war during the Iraq Resolution debate.
At risk of losing his re-election bid, Wellstone spoke his conscience:
“When the lives of sons and daughters of average Americans could be risked and lost, their voices must be heard in the Congress before we make decisions about military action. … Right now, despite a desire to support our president, I believe many Americans still have profound questions about the wisdom of relying too heavily on a pre-emptive, go-it-alone military approach. Acting now, on our own, might be a sign of our power. Acting sensibly and in a measured way, in concert with our allies, with bipartisan congressional support, would be a sign of our strength.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=5&v=BF2CLRZLK2E
Along with seven others, he died in an airplane crash in northern Minnesota on 25 October 2002, just 11 days before his potential re-election in a crucial race to maintain Democratic control of the Senate.
Documents about the FBI’s involvement in investigating Wellstone’s death were not publicly released until October 2010. Government documents indicated that the FBI had been following Wellstone before he became a senator, and included records dating as far back as his arrest at a 1970 antiwar protest.
A tearful remembrance of Wellstone on the Senate floor does not excuse Franken’s defense of the continued war in Iraq (not to mention the other behavior of Franken).
Stuart Franken’s parody of a progressive hero just wasn’t good enough or smart enough to save the dysfunctional Democratic Party family from it’s post-9/11 shame spiral.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ldAQ6Rh5ZI
And doggone it, no amount of daily affirmation or vaping will make Bernie the Bomber’s parody of a “fighting” progressive hero any less shameful.
American progressives need to jettison these sacks of shit from the Democratic warmongering wing of the Republican Party and organize strongly as a true Progressive party with candidates for government at every level.
But “Best in Show” Bernie is back put out there on the “front line”, giving his “best so far” speeches, barking and yapping and growling about Trump so progressives won’t walk away en masse from the fetid corpse of the Democratic Party.
Lying sack but very good doggie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=813a573KiFc
Franken had some “faint promise”. Before becoming Senator he wrote two decent political satire books, one of which I heard on tape “Lies: And the Lying Liars Who Tell Them: A Fair and Balanced Look at the Right”. However, from the beginning he was an opportunist, sticking to the least controversial position from the point of “liberal mainstream”. And that liberal mainstream became really long past “best use before” date. Foreign policy is flamboyantly misguided, but even domestic program falls woefully short of “technocratic standards” that “third way” prophets promised at the time of ascendence of Tony Blair, Bill Clinton etc.
To give one example, the largest bloodsuckers of them all in USA is medical robbery system. Many people know benefits of leeches in therapy, but leaving health care to leeches, hienas, voltures etc. is bound to make it a wee bit dis -functional. And propping private insurance with tax money through an intricate combination of mandates and subsidies turned out to function so-so and alienate more people than not. Strategically, reforming health care should cement Democrats in power for decades, but they botched that. They could pick Sanders and get the second chance to get it right, but that would be, horror, radical.
The combination of “safe issues” and “canine devotion to corporations” finally spelt the end of Franken-the-politicians. The likes of Kirsten Gillibrand need SOME issues on which they can be bold, not an easy task for an inoffensive centrist, so once something like that appears, no compromise is possible, this is hojotoho heiaha* time! (* battle cry of a valkyrie, or a blood curdling sound emitted by a grandmotherly matron).
He was never a progressive hero. I don’t remember much about his stance on Iraq, but I do know that he was one of the first and most enthusiastic to jump aboard Russiagate, which is a heart a right-wing CIA inspired endeavor despite press attempts to protray it as leftist. And his wishy-washy “endorsement” of single-payer was maddening.
But, unfortunately, he is far from the worst Democrat from a progressive perspective. He was not involved in the attempt to futher roll back bank regulations as were 10 other Democrats. And I am really worried that about the tax bill vote. He is a definate “no” and any attempt to defeat it could rest on one vote.
And, there is something just not right about this harassment narrative. I’m afraid he is being set up.