Year-End Fund Goal Set at $50,000

From Editor Robert Parry: We are setting our Year-End Fund Drive target at $50,000, an amount needed to continue our independent journalism which has been challenging misguided conventional wisdom for 22 years.
You can donate by credit card online (we accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover), by PayPal (our PayPal account is named after our original email address, “consortnew @ aol.com”), or by mailing a check to Consortium for Independent Journalism (CIJ); 2200 Wilson Blvd., Suite 102-231; Arlington VA 22201.
We also are registered with PayPal’s Giving Fund under the name Consortium for Independent Journalism. And, since we are a 501-c-3 non-profit, donations by American taxpayers may be tax-deductible.
(To minimize the nuisance of fund drives, we only hold three a year: Spring, Early Fall and End of Year. So each one is very important to our survival.)
Thank you for your support.
Robert Parry
Robert Parry is a longtime investigative reporter who broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for the Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s. He founded Consortiumnews.com in 1995 to create an outlet for well-reported journalism that was being squeezed out of an increasingly trivialized U.S. news media.
I used to have ConsortiumNews as my “Amazon Charity” but it appears to have been stopped/removed.
If this is still an option then can you let me (and your readers) know how.
I cant afford direct support, but am a big supporter & prolific reader of Consortium News… many thanks to Robert Parry (&co.) for their continuing insights, and for cutting through the BS being peddled by our governments and their MSM.
I’m a struggling middle class Gen Xer who still has student loan debt and I always give CN at least $20 per year. I view it as the price of my annual subscription.
Anyone who regularly reads Consortiumnews must kick in some money to the cause, especially at this perilous time of massive inequality, idiotic and dangerous groupthink, Zio-power, non-stop Washington militarism, and rampant Russophobia.
Parry and the other writers (and many of the folks who post frequently) on Consortiumnews are godsends, absolute godsends.
CN should take it as a lifetime badge of honor that they were listed by PropOrNot (WaPo) as an untrustworthy source. To make any sort of contemporary blacklist is to live with dignity and respect in this day and age.