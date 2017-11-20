Denying the Imperium of Death

The tens of thousands of American deaths from drug overdoses are a measure of the hopeless desperation left behind by the soul-starving socio-economic system of late-stage capitalism, writes poet Phil Rockstroh.
By Phil Rockstroh
According to a nationwide study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a greater number of U.S. Americans died (approximately 65,000) from drug overdoses last year than were killed during the course of the Vietnam War.
All part and parcel of capitalism’s war against life itself. The emotional and physical pain, anxiety, and depression inflicted by the trauma inherent to a system sustained by perpetual exploitation has proven to be too much for a sizeable number of human beings to endure thus their need to self-medicate.
The root of addiction is trauma. The soul of the nation is a casualty of war. There is not an Arlington Cemetery for these fallen, no hagiographic ceremonies will be performed over their graves nor statues erected in memoriam. Their ghosts will howl through the long, dark night of national denial. Listen to their wailing. It is an imprecatory prayer. A curse and augury … that admonishes, our fate and the fate of the nation will converge … as the nation will stagger, keening in lament, to the abyss.
The solution: Within each of us swells a deathless song. Powerful. Resonate. Piercing. A song, miraculous of influence, plangent with the force to seize back your soul from the death-besotted spirit of the age. Let it rise from within you. Notice: how flocks of empire’s death birds scatter like ashes in the wind.
Yet it will not be possible to navigate around the cultural deathscape; we must walk through it and chronicle its serial affronts to our humanity: “You have to see that the buildings are anorexic, you have to see that the language is schizogenic, that ‘normalcy’ is manic, and medicine and business are paranoid.” — James Hillman
Try this: Simply stand in the isle of a corporate, Big Box chain store or in the parking lot of a strip mall that squats, hideous, on some soul-defying, U.S. Interstate highway and allow yourself to feel the emptiness and desperation extant. The tormented landscape, besieged by an ad hoc assemblage of late capitalist structures, emporiums of usurped longing, reflects the desperate, rapacious nature of late capitalist imperium.
Compounding the pathos, the forces in play impose a colonizing effect upon the mind; therefore, a large percent of the afflicted have lost the ability to detect the hyper-entropic system’s ravaging effects. Stranded among the commercial come-ons and hyper-authoritarianism inherent to late stage capitalism’s imperium of death, the human psyche, like the biosphere of our planet, subjected, at present, to humankind-wrought ecocide, has begun to display the terrible beauty of a nightmare.
Internal weather has grown increasingly chaotic: the earth’s oceans and seas are rising; wildfires rage; drought scorches the earth. And conditions will grow increasingly inhospitable in regard to the flourishing of inner life, personal and collective thus will continue, and at accelerating rates, to be reflected in the web of phenomena we know as human culture.
The Decimated Working Class
Growing up in a working-class social milieu, as I did, I am confronted, more and more, by the news of the large number of men I grew up with who are dying in their 50s. As of late, when I contemplate the fact, I am forced to pause and seek solitude because my eyes become scalded with tears. I’ve known, over the years, hundreds of human beings, born into and ensnared by the crime against humanity known as poverty, broken by the culture of greed and social degradation, and blamed by the clueless and the callous for the tragic trajectory in which impersonal fate and the wounding culture, by no fault of their own, has placed them.
Thus arrive: Tears of rage; tears of outrage. Tears unloosed by passion and tempered by compassion … fall. If poverty was not so profitable for the greed-head elite, both punitive-minded conservatives and affluence-ensconced liberals alike, the situation would be addressed and rectified. The cause of the reprehensible situation, it should go without saying, is not the fault of the poor but the poverty of spirit at the core of capitalism.
Truth is the system, a hierarchy of ghouls, is maintained by harvesting the corpses of the powerless, by means of imperial slaughter and domestic, economic exploitation. Deep down, we know it. The system’s psychopathic beneficiaries, in particular, are aware of the reality. In fact, their desiccated hearts require being irrigated by blood. From the evidence of their actions, it appears they revel in the knowledge of the damage they incur. They appear to believe they will enter the golden dominion of heaven by climbing a mountain of corpses. It is time we dragged them back down to earth and subjected them to our earth-borne fury.
Or so goes my own (powerless) revelry. Of course, we the powerless, at this point, have been left with scant little but a dreaming heart. When we allow heartless power to subdue and usurp our longings, we languish. Thus many die of a broken spirit. The world itself can appear to be depleted of mercy. In turn, all too many begin to mirror the malevolence of the upper castes thereby losing their own measure of mercy.
Hostility directed at the poor is the shopworn, demagogic sleight-of-hand trick used to distract from realities such as: Every McMansion and high-end luxury high-rise constructed creates multitudes of the homeless. Every low pay, no benefits, no future Mcjob serves to decimate an individual, heart and spirit. Moreover the beneficiaries of the system promote the lie that shame should be the exclusive dominion of those broken by their system, a system, which is, in essence, a form of government-sanctioned gangsterism, by which they, the ruthless few, and they alone, benefit.
As a result, in an age of denial and duplicity, change tends to arrive violently. Reactionary, racist soreheads, brandishing Tiki torches, construct an ambulatory klavern in the hateful night. Maledictory tweets rise and roil the imperial air like a nimbus of locust. Unmoored from their sense of humanity by lashing angst and alienation, gunmen, in acts of warped libido, raise assault rifles and kill with no more connection to the strangers they slaughter than do stateside-deployed pilots of the empire’s predator drones.
A Needed Paradigm Shift
We human beings, as a species, have arrived at a profound point of demarcation: paradigm shift or perish. Yet, and the fact is mortifying in its implications, there is not a sign of the emergence, even an incipient one, of a viable resistance to the present order. Weekend marches and boutique protests might promote (ephemeral) feelings of affinity and jack the adrenal systems of participants. But the events have proven woefully inefficacious in regard to the rising and raging tides of adversity we face.
(In addition, monopolist, internet corporations, such as Google, Facebook and Twitter, at the behest of U.S. governmental forces, are further marginalizing the already almost vaporous left by means of presence-abridging algorithms of leftist websites and outright censorship of social media content. Dissenting voices are being ghosted into oblivion.)
An aura of bleakness prevails. Hope seems a fool’s palliative. The victims of drug overdoses and, in general, the large and rising, without precedent, untimely deaths of middle-aged, laboring-class people should be regarded as canaries in the coal mines of the late-stage capitalist order, an augury of calamities that loom due to the exponentially increasing harm being inflicted upon both humanity and environmental forces crucial to sustaining the continued viability of the human race.
“Until you make the unconscious conscious, it will direct your life and you will call it fate.” C.G. Jung
Although it does not have to be the case. If reality is met head-on, if empire, external and its inner analog, is renounced and challenged, then a liberation staged by the heart’s partisans can begin, thereby freeing up a great amount of acreage — a fructifying landscape — wherein both the earth’s ecosystem and the architecture of human desire can begin to co-exist and cross-pollinate thus a crucial re-visioning of oneself and the culture can begin.
Phil Rockstroh is a poet, lyricist and philosopher bard living, now, in Munich, Germany. He may be contacted: philrockstroh.scribe@gmail.com and at FaceBook: http://www.facebook.com/phil.rockstroh
“Capitalism” is NOT a problem…..”Capitalism without Conscience” is a problem………….because it is equal to G-R-E-E-D……
That’s where it always goes sans tough regulation. It is not feasible to rely on individual conscience when the system itself if forcing people in the other direction. Conscience is not as powerful as the herd instinct.
No one is really forced. Nearly everything that you perceive is but an interpretation in the mind.
Capitalism is just a system that is the best at facilitating growth, growth heavily dependent upon resource extraction. But make no mistake about it, as long as there are humans on this planet there WILL be resource extraction. As bad as capitalism is (or would be or claimed to be) the human population has been able to increase to a massive 7.5+ billion. Most people tend to miss the fact that the overwhelming number of this 7.5+ billion live on a paltry ration per day.
I’ve been searching for quite some time for the answer to the “growth” question/problem, without any real “solution” in sight. “Tough regulation” can also be used to suppress the common person; if you look at the maniacs in power you’ll see that that’s in essence what they are doing: they are, in effect, utilizing “regulations” (which is no more than dictates of law- either allowing or denying it’s still regulatory in basis- the “lack of regulation” that folks might be railing against is really about “regulation against the poor”). In the Dominican Republic they had rulers who “regulated” against deforestation, but it was more about regulation against others from getting in on the ruler’s market: in the long-run it was a benefit as there wasn’t total deforestation, unlike in neighboring Haiti.
The system itself is “forcing” people to over consume, eat garbage food and drinks, become overweight/obese/fat, spend tons of time watching garbage TV and stupid movies!! Is that what you are saying?! “Herd Instinct”??!! Then you just admitted that people would rather live like animals and follow the herd!! I think many people do that BECAUSE it is escaping from taking responsibility for their own actions!!! They can simply blame it on someone else (the herd). I do not know about you but I strongly believe that “conscience” is what differentiate Humans from lower species which act purely on “herd instinct”…………Humans have a choice……………It is “FREEDOM TO CHOSE” but with that freedom comes a big price and that is RESPONSIBILITY…………..most people would rather follow the “herd”……………..No wonder there is so much misery in the world……………..
Thanks, Phil Rockstroh, for your, always poetic, elegies to the exploited victims of the insatiable predators.
It seems that “slavery” is the human end game when all the rules for a sustainable, fair and transparent economy are shredded.
That’s true for some ant species as well, isn’t it?
These are certainly frustrating times but I find that they are both immensely interesting and mostly encouraging. One can sense the pressure as the propaganda machine continues to fail, but there is great hope in the very vulnerability of that phenomenon. Until recently, the practice of Empire seemed unstoppable but recently it has proven vulnerable most interestingly by a process of self destruction. It’s as if absurdity has finally overcome disinformation. I expect that soon we will be reading that propaganda is ultimately self defeating and we should have known that all along.
As we celebrate JFK’s 100th anniversary, I don’t think America has ever been closer to the actual truth as to what happened when he was assassinated and how it changed this Nation. And, once we discover that, we can finally get to work at trying to deal with the real and actual problems of mankind on a finite planet, quit warring, and appreciate what we do have. So, I have to say that the hope in Mr. Rockstroh’s essay is in the final paragraph… Thank you.
Wow, if I wrote this stuff it would surely be blocked. Is this nonsense relevant? Why a revolution ? Because Opiates are stronger than ever and readily available and the market is growing not shrinking? Counter intuitive. Sure , let’s declare a moratorium on late stage Capitalism , Global Liquidity, it is decadent after all, no more ad hoc rationalizations. But what would happen to hip hop music and multi-cultural-ism and fashion, Advertising and the TV and Print mediums. . What would people talk about besides where to eat and “Trump, isn’t he gross”? . Paradigm Shift de jour. No mas to junkies or prescription drug abuser.s No Mas. Just Quit. Like Cigarettes. Question? Why do all those rich and successful musicians, even poets with 180 IQ’s like Jim Morrison junk up. The Dead Beat list, Prince, Hendrix, Clapton, Coltrane, Keith Richards,.. the list is too long? Is it the fault of Capitalism or do they just like to get wasted and indulge their own ridiculousness? Personally, I never liked ups or downs. I have enough problems in between the extremes.
You used the word “revolution, but I believe that misrepresents what Mr. Rockstroh meant when he wrote this:
To me, that is about individuals going berserk with their suicidal automobiles and boxes of loaded “bump-stock” rifles.
In my opinion the author misreads what’s going on with the opiate epidemic. Instead of being a side-effect of the ravages of late capitalism, it’s a planned countermeasure. Super-Rich people like their present situation, and they also like their prospects of getting richer. Doing so means inflicting even more horrors on society to transfer whatever wealth which isn’t already in their pockets. So they have to “manage” the peasants. You’ve got to admit that unleashing the opiates wasn’t a bad strategy at all! Those other “ravages” like the shooters and car-rammers work nicely too – they serve to hammer home how helpless we are. Be very afraid, and consider the pills!
True story: not too long ago I went to a doctor with a chronic minor pain. I did NOT ask for any kind of pain relief – it was a minor one I wanted a “fix” for – but the doctor wrote me a prescription for an opiate! Refillable!! Having never heard of any “epidemic” or any other problem with these drugs at the time, I took one. Fortunately that pill reacted badly with me, turning me upside down, and I never took another. Later I’ve found that runs in the family – everybody I know of who has tried them hates the experience.
That these dangerous drugs are allowed to be prescribed with hardly any restraints isn’t an accident. The Powers that Be like it that way. Instead of plotting revolution, the peasants simply curl up and die.
Neat solution. The super rich get even richer with no real hazards to themselves.
We can expect some “pretend” concern and “pretend” solutions. One I’ve heard of is to force expensive drug tests on the addicts. This shows how “concerned” the medics are, and enriches THEIR paychecks.
How Doctors Are Getting Rich on Urine Tests for Opioid Patients
Want to turn that pain clinic into a real moneymaker? Open your own urine-testing lab and start billing Medicare.
Another possible reaction is to give the police even more powers. They could stop your vehicle at random checkpoints and make everybody in the car/truck pee in cups. Failure would men loss of the vehicle and fines and possible jail time.
Or it may be “necessary” to give the police even more no-warrant enter-your-house powers to search for evidence of your addiction. No telling what else they might find there. BDS materials. Hillary supporter. Trump supporter. I’d bet I’m breaking two dozen laws that I’ve never even heard of at this very moment. Since I live in Indiana, probably more than that.
h**ps://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2017-11-06/how-doctors-are-getting-rich-on-urine-tests-for-opioid-patients
Here is an article that looks at how the mortality rate for middle-aged Americans has risen substantially over the past two decades:
http://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2017/03/despair-in-white-middle-aged-america.html
Striving to be a middle class, middle-aged white American has rarely been a harder task in our lifetime.
Phil might enjoy my new book, which offers one possible path to a meaningful future, such things being in very short supply nowadays:
https://goo.gl/q4kodC
At least it’s concrete.
The Talmud-ist faction/Zionist Hebrews,
whose dominion doth control Wealth,
And therefore, all communication as
thoughts in our heads, communicated
By Talmud recognitions/interpretations
re-formalized by Sigmund Freud/isms
He, the interminably insistent one/vs.
me, the trained obedient facilitator of
Insidiously Enhanced Interrogation
adopted from past human tortures
Their fears/ horrors from wild beasts
and new found land where u’might
Come to the end of wandering
and find the place of your own.
“Now, Faith is the
substance
of things
hoped for
the evidence of
things not (yet) seen”
When I think of myself, I believe that most of these dead are consciously committed.
Balance suicide (Bilanzsuizid) are the only logical response of human beings to the growing pain and despair.
A humanistic way out of this death culture in which we live and in which human life is no longer worth anything.
Only like nature itself, used as a thing to exploit. A cheap slave.
It’s better to leave before the soul is dead.
It is significant, after all, that the response of politics and the media is just as inhumane as it has made this system so inhuman that so many people feel such great suffering pressure.
In the name of unlimited profit and self-exploitation at the expense of the weakest, dancing further around the Golden Calf…
Michel Foucault described this irrationality well in this death machine. In which smoking is forbidden, but because it is cheaper, more cars with diesel are sold…
Against this ever-growing social injustice, in which the top 20% take more and more of the 80% below, I see only the solution to the unconditional basic income. This relieves a lot of pain and suffering. Solves stress…
And in two generations, let’s have a look…
But takes 20 years anyway, until the politicians realize how much money you can save, if you don’t constantly put people in competition with yourself and first of all provide more security.
But without fear, people are also less likely to be blackmailed and exploitable….
“You have asked me what I would do and what I would not do. I will tell you what I will do and what I will not do. I will not serve that in which I no longer believe whether it call itself my home, my fatherland or my church: and I will try to express myself in some mode of life or art as freely as I can and as wholly as I can, using for my defence the only arms I allow myself to use — silence, exile, and cunning…You made me confess the fears that I have. But I will tell you also what I do not fear. I do not fear to be alone or to be spurned for another or to leave whatever I have to leave. And I am not afraid to make a mistake, even a great mistake, a lifelong mistake and perhaps as long as eternity too.”
? James Joyce, A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man
I read that book when I was still impressionable. I wonder can I still sue for damages? On the other hand the ” refuseniks” helped to bring down the Soviet Union. Men like Sakharov and Solzhenitsyn did have an impact in bringing down the “Evil Empire” . On the other other hand if the Soviet Union had not fallen would their refusal be any less valid since they no longer could compel themselves to conform to the self negating diktat of Moscow ( How Existential) . Unfortunately things, even paradigms, change at their own pace. It isn’t up to intellectuals or politicians and policy. I took courses in college that examined paradigm shift in Philosophy of Science. The views ofKuhn and Lakatos were focused upon regarding what prompts change ( The Michelson-Morley Experiments as they related to the shift in Physics from Newtonian Physics to Relativity, Electro-Magnetism, whateever) , in a causal sense. Paul Karl Feyerabend was the Professor . Change> there’s the rub>
The Soviet Union was a BAD system. BAD systems FAIL. Their/it’s failure was inevitable, just as is the US’s.
Unless a collection of people can truly live sustainably* AND protect themselves from outside forces, NO ONE is going to have a FAIL-SAFE system.
* Perpetual growth on a finite planet is mathematically a sure failure. I refuse to try and discuss what would most have to exist, a means of population regulation (one would only hope that it would exist in a purely equal environment rather than by the diktats of a ruling elite).
Although the author of this article doesn’t refer to the opioid epidemic in this country, I’m assuming that’s what he is writing about. Although there are opioid drugs like heroin that fall into this category, and are illegal, there are others that are freely and overly prescribed by doctors. They are potent drugs and have a high risk of addiction and overdose, and have a sedative affect on a part of the brain which regulates breathing and in high enough doses can cause respiratory failure and death. A cousin’s daughter was on these drugs for years, and they were prescribed by her doctor for pain, even though she knew she had an addictive personality. She died young. So now, the medical profession has become the supplier of these drugs, which are deemed legal. Life has often been a bitch for people, but these drugs were not available in the way they are now. Doctors have been a significant contributor to these problems, these deaths, and fortunately are finally recognizing it. Unfortunately doctors in this country treat illness with drugs and little attention is paid to alternative treatments. They have been for some time the pharmaceutical industry’s whores, so to speak. It’s also my experience they don’t familiarize themselves with the side affects of the drugs they supply.
You may not have meant that to be “literal”, but it is my quite uninformed belief that you’re exactly right. Without having done a speck of research, I’m going to predict some kind of payments for the increased numbers of prescriptions.
The tidal wave of opioid deaths is largely due to the admixture of street drugs with Fentanyl, which is an incredibly strong synthetic narcotic. With therapeutic levels measured in micrograms (millionths of a gram), it is easy to see how a tiny mistake in Fentanyl dosage can have deadly results.
The author’s larger criticisms are well founded. The fundamental reality of any addictive disorder is that the substance or the behavior is merely the most obvious symptom, not the problem. The problem is the illusion in the addict’s mind that something is lacking internally that can only be filled with something external, something jolting, and right now. Capitalism perfectly mirrors the classic model of addiction: too much is never enough, and no evildoing is off limits in the endless pursuit of the “more” which never fills the interior emptiness. Instant gratification is the devil’s false promise of our consumerists society. “Never enough” is as much the relentless mantra of a Donald Trump or a Hillary Clinton as it is of a street junkie or a Skid Row drunk.
As for regulation to be the salvation of capitalism, the very selectively quoted Adam Smith wrote in “Wealth of Nations”, “Civil government, so far as it is instituted for the security of property, is in reality instituted for the defence of the rich against the poor, or of those who have some property against those who have none at all.” You cannot reform this kind of system, which is founded on enabling the proverbial foxes to guard the henhouse.
In a society without higher meaning, without love, but which constantly hassles you to run faster on the money-or-else treadmill – drug highs will be very popular. We need a whole new culture – bandaids won’t cure cancer.
It is indeed hard to find grounds for hope in these uniquely dangerous and depressing times. But I highly recommend the approach taken by the likes of Anodea Judith, as beautifully set forth in “The Global Heart Awakens”. Let’s hang in there, hold fast to that which is good, and see what happens.
Dear Phil, what a pleasure to read your powerful insights and articulate article on “Denying the emporium of death”. If you get time to read these comments (who does these days?) I hope you will consider my thoughts which this article engendered. You mention late-stage capitalism from some accusatory position. I wonder if there is any lesson to be learnt from its trajectory, or if like all other social/political systems and empires, they all have successful shelf life of about two centuries, give or take a century. Think Inca, Greek, Roman, Viking, Moors, Portuguese, Spanish, Dutch, French, British and now the USA. Feudalism, communism, socialism, fascism, all follow stages of energy, from poverty, to patriotism, optimism, wealth, entitlement, contentment and finally apathy. You mention today’s poor in the US, and the forces aimed at them, and some you know dying in their fifties. Go back one century, then two and then more. That age of dying was 40, then 30, then 20. And care of the poor was far worse. I suggest humbly with layman study of this human situation, that only if population growth can be reversed, and education improved, and if we can invest in the best of humanity and not its worst, thus harnessing Darwinian principles, will things ever improve. Otherwise, might this be as good as it gets ?