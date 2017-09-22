The Crazy Imbalance of Russia-gate

Exclusive: If the U.S. government and mainstream media are really concerned about foreign influence in American politics, they might look at Israel and other nations with much more clout than Russia, notes Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
The core absurdity of the Russia-gate frenzy is its complete lack of proportionality. Indeed, the hysteria is reminiscent of Sen. Joe McCarthy warning that “one communist in the faculty of one university is one communist too many” or Donald Trump’s highlighting a few “bad hombres” raping white American women.
It’s not that there were no Americans who espoused communist views at universities and elsewhere or that there are no “bad hombre” rapists; it’s that these rare exceptions were used to generate a dangerous overreaction in service of a propagandistic agenda. Historically, we have seen this technique used often when demagogues seize on an isolated event and exploit it emotionally to mislead populations to war.
Today, we have The New York Times and The Washington Post repeatedly publishing front-page articles about allegations that some Russians with “links” to the Kremlin bought $100,000 in Facebook ads to promote some issues deemed hurtful to Hillary Clinton’s campaign although some of the ads ran after the election.
Initially, Facebook could find no evidence of even that small effort but was pressured in May by Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia. The Washington Post reported that Warner, who is spearheading the Russia-gate investigation in the Senate Intelligence Committee, flew to Silicon Valley and urged Facebook executives to take another look at possible ad buys.
Facebook responded to this congressional pressure by scouring its billions of monthly users and announced that it had located 470 suspect accounts associated with ads totaling $100,000 – out of Facebook’s $27 billion in annual revenue.
Here is how the Times described those findings: “Facebook officials disclosed that they had shut down several hundred accounts that they believe were created by a Russian company linked to the Kremlin and used to buy $100,000 in ads pushing divisive issues during and after the American election campaign.” (It sometimes appears that every Russian — all 144 million of them — is somehow “linked” to the Kremlin.)
Last week, congressional investigators urged Facebook to expand its review into “troll farms” supposedly based in Belarus, Macedonia and Estonia – although Estonia is by no means a Russian ally; it joined NATO in 2004.
“Warner and his Democratic counterpart on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam B. Schiff of California, have been increasingly vocal in recent days about their frustrations with Facebook,” the Post reported.
Facebook Complies
So, on Thursday, Facebook succumbed to demands that it turn over to Congress copies of the ads, a move that has only justified more alarmist front-page stories about Russia! Russia! Russia!
In response to this political pressure – at a time when Facebook is fending off possible anti-trust legislation – its chief executive Mark Zuckerberg added that he is expanding the investigation to include “additional Russian groups and other former Soviet states.”
So, it appears that not only are all Russians “linked” to the Kremlin, but all former Soviet states as well.
But why stop there? If the concern is that American political campaigns are being influenced by foreign governments whose interests may diverge from what’s best for America, why not look at countries that have caused the United States far more harm recently than Russia?
After all, Saudi Arabia and its Sunni Wahabbi leaders have been pulling the U.S. government into their sectarian wars with the Shiites, including conflicts in Yemen and Syria that have contributed to anti-Americanism in the region, to the growth of Al Qaeda, and to a disruptive flow of refugees into Europe.
And, let’s not forget the 8,000-pound gorilla in the room: Israel. Does anyone think that whatever Russia may or may not have done in trying to influence U.S. politics compares even in the slightest to what Israel does all the time?
Which government used its pressure and that of its American agents (i.e., the neocons) to push the United States into the disastrous war in Iraq? It wasn’t Russia, which was among the countries urging the U.S. not to invade; it was Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Indeed, the plans for “regime change” in Iraq and Syria can be traced back to the work of key American neoconservatives employed by Netanyahu’s political campaign in 1996. At that time, Richard Perle, Douglas Feith and other leading neocons unveiled a seminal document entitled “A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm,” which proposed casting aside negotiations with Arabs in favor of simply replacing the region’s anti-Israeli governments.
However, to make that happen required drawing in the powerful U.S. military, so after the 9/11 attacks, the neocons inside President George W. Bush’s administration set in motion a deception campaign to justify invading Iraq, a war which was to be followed by more “regime changes” in Syria and Iran.
A Wrench in the Plans
Although the military disaster in Iraq threw a wrench into those plans, the Israeli/neocon agenda never changed. Along with Israel’s new regional ally, Saudi Arabia, a proxy war was fashioned to remove Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
As Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren explained, the goal was to shatter the Shiite “strategic arc” running from Iran through Syria to Lebanon and Israel’s Hezbollah enemies.
How smashing this Shiite “arc” was in the interests of the American people – or even within their consciousness – is never explained. But it was what Israel wanted and thus it was what the U.S. government enlisted to do, even to the point of letting sophisticated U.S. weaponry fall into the hands of Syria’s Al Qaeda affiliate.
Israel’s influence over U.S. politicians is so blatant that presidential contenders queue up every year to grovel before the Israel Lobby’s conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. In 2016, Donald Trump showed up and announced that he was not there to “pander” and then pandered his pants off.
And, whenever Prime Minister Netanyahu wants to show off his power, he is invited to address a joint session of the U.S. Congress at which Republicans and Democrats compete to see how many times and how quickly they can leap to their feet in standing ovations. (Netanyahu holds the record for the number of times a foreign leader has addressed joint sessions with three such appearances, tied with Winston Churchill.)
Yet, Israeli influence is so engrained in the U.S. political process that even the mention of the existence of an “Israel Lobby” brings accusations of anti-Semitism. “Israel Lobby” is a forbidden phrase in Washington.
However, pretty much whenever Israel targets a U.S. politician for defeat, that politician goes down, a muscle that Israel flexed in the early 1980s in taking out Rep. Paul Findley and Sen. Charles Percy, two moderate Republicans whose crime was to suggest talks with the Palestine Liberation Organization.
So, if the concern is the purity of the American democratic process and the need to protect it from outside manipulation, let’s have at it. Why not a full-scale review of who is doing what and how? Does anyone think that Israel’s influence over U.S. politics is limited to a few hundred Facebook accounts and $100,000 in ads?
A Historical Perspective
And, if you want a historical review, throw in the British and German propaganda around the two world wars; include how the South Vietnamese government collaborated with Richard Nixon in 1968 to sabotage President Lyndon Johnson’s Paris peace talks; take a serious look at the collusion between Ronald Reagan’s campaign and Iran thwarting President Jimmy Carter’s efforts to free 52 American hostages in Tehran in 1980; open the books on Turkey’s covert investments in U.S. politicians and policymakers; and examine how authoritarian regimes of all stripes have funded important Washington think tanks and law firms.
If such an effort were ever proposed, you would get a sense of how sensitive this topic is in Official Washington, where foreign money and its influence are rampant. There would be accusations of anti-Semitism in connection with Israel and charges of conspiracy theory even in well-documented cases of collaboration between U.S. politicians and foreign interests.
So, instead of a balanced and comprehensive assessment of this problem, the powers-that-be concentrate on the infinitesimal case of Russian “meddling” as the excuse for Hillary Clinton’s shocking defeat. But the key reasons for Clinton’s dismal campaign had virtually nothing to do with Russia, even if you believe all the evidence-lite accusations about Russian “meddling.”
The Russians did not tell Clinton to vote for the disastrous Iraq War and play endless footsy with the neocons; the Russians didn’t advise her to set up a private server to handle her State Department emails and potentially expose classified information; the Russians didn’t lure Clinton and the U.S. into the Libyan fiasco nor suggest her ghastly joke in response to Muammar Gaddafi’s lynching (“We came, we saw, he died”); the Russians had nothing to do with her greedy decision to accept millions of dollars in Wall Street speaking fees and then try to keep the speech contents secret from the voters; the Russians didn’t encourage her husband to become a serial philanderer and make a mockery of their marriage; nor did the Russians suggest to Anthony Weiner, the husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin, that he send lewd photos to a teen-ager on a laptop also used by his wife, a development that led FBI Director James Comey to reopen the Clinton-email investigation just 11 days before the election; the Russians weren’t responsible for Clinton’s decision not to campaign in Wisconsin and Michigan; the Russians didn’t stop her from offering a coherent message about how she would help the struggling white working class; and on and on.
But the Russia-gate investigation is not about fairness and balance; it’s a reckless scapegoating of a nuclear-armed country to explain away – and possibly do away with – Donald Trump’s presidency. Rather than putting everything in context and applying a sense of proportion, Russia-gate is relying on wild exaggerations of factually dubious or relatively isolated incidents as an opportunistic means to a political end.
As reckless as President Trump has been, the supposedly wise men and wise women of Washington are at least his match.
Investigative reporter Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for The Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s. You can buy his latest book, America’s Stolen Narrative, either in print here or as an e-book (from Amazon and barnesandnoble.com).
Here is a hilarious (but at the same time, sad) look at how three members of Congress are attempting to put an end to the purveying of Russian propaganda in the United States:
Sadly, these are the men and women that we have elected to lead us.
Congress has certainly betrayed the United States.
Thanks to Mr. Parry for this essential counterpoint to the mass media propaganda.
Those who would like to petition the NYT to make Robert Parry their senior editor may do so here:
While Mr. Parry may prefer independence, and we all know the NYT ownership makes it unlikely, and the NYT may try to ignore it, it is instructive to them that intelligent readers know better journalism when they see it. A petition demonstrates the concerns of a far larger number of potential or lost subscribers.
Thanks again Mr. Parry for reminding us that America doesn’t have clean hands. I find it sad and somewhat “amusing” that our political leaders are screaming bloody hell when we’re one of the biggest bullies and always into regime change
Everyone, at one point or another, has said or done something that upon reflection (or someone else pointing it out) is revealed as being hypocritical. My own reaction to being revealed as a hypocrite is one of embarrassment, followed by a quick apology. Seriously, how humiliating to find out that you are guilty of the exact same thing that you just accused someone else of being? Anyone with a shred of dignity and self-worth and humility would feel the same way.
But not the U.S, or any of its “leaders.” We are the biggest hypocrites in the world – literally – and it is there for all the world to see. But despite this, we nor them ever show the slightest bit of embarrassment. We just keep doubling down on our hypocrisy. We scream about Russian interference in our elections – but we do the same thing X 10 to dozens of other countries. We scream about integrity and national sovereignty and respecting other countries – but we have actively overthrown or assisted in the overthrow of dozens of democratically-elected governments the world over, and we have ignored national borders and put our military inside of other sovereign nations without permission countless times. Are in fact doing so this very second. We scream bloody murder about other countries interfering in our politics, but it’s perfectly OK for Israel/AIPAC to buy our own members of Congress lock,stock, and barrel on a daily basis.
I am embarrassed to be an American.
This is not the USA anymore, this is the ZUSA – the zonist united states of A
Really? I thought the Koch Brothers and Mercers owned the Republican party that is ruling America. Then there is their salesman and reality TV star Trump the Destroyer. Try reading up on it. You can start here:
Yes, Israel-gate is the story here, not the “Russia-gate” propaganda war, a coverup by the zionist-controlled mass media. The traitors are Hillary’s major campaign sponsors (top 10 all zionists) and foundation donors (Saudis and MIC): Both Dems and Reps are foreign agents taking bribes from Israel.
US mass media are directly and indirectly controlled by zionists, to spread propaganda that Jews should be accorded special privileges:
1. to control US foreign policy to dump money on Israel as “aid”;
2. to control US mass media so that nearly everyone accepts zionist lies about the Mideast and special privileges;
3. to control nearly every US politician through bribes, like those of all of the top ten donors to Clinton;
4. to rent the US military for pennies on the dollar to Israel to kill hundreds of thousands of innocents in the Mideast for the benefit of Israel;
5. to terminate democracy in the US for the advantage of one of the most racist groups in history;
6. that anyone who opposes zionist racism is “anti-semitic” although semites includes Arabs, almost no one is anti-Jewish, and zionism is a primitive tyranny that subverts the interests of Jewish people.
All of these zionist acts are racist propaganda and treason.
The US has no humanitarian policy in its foreign interventions, which serve only zionism in the Mideast, and anti-socialism everywhere else. Those are the interests of economic oligarchy and no one else.
We cannot begin to stop the wars, establish a humanitarian democracy, nor achieve benefits for the people, until the oligarchy is deposed; this is the greatest problem of civilization. The only historical meaning of our era and our lives in the US, is the overthrow of the zionist/MIC oligarchy and the restoration of democracy.
Succinctly and well put.
Here’s an excellent run-down on Israeli “meddling” in US politics, at a professional, Jewish-run, anti-Zionist website.
“Let’s talk about Russian influence”
More information from Consortium News.
“Why Not a Probe of ‘Israel-gate’?”
Additional relevant history hidden from Americans by the oligarchy media.
“War Profiteers and the Roots of the War on Terror”
So you are saying the Koch Bros and the Mercers are Zionists? Aside from mental dexterity, do you have any facts to support your thesis? Last time I checked the USA was a predominately a Christian country, and currently ruled by far right, fossil fuel billionaires. I didn’t know the Kochs and Mercers were Jewish? They deny it and contend they are Christians, but maybe you have more info? Is Trump Jewish too? Steve Bannon?
The Amerikan govt. in the shadows but sadly they’re out from behind the curtains do to nothing seems to be able to stop them
Hit piece on VP
We now have the Russian military accusing American Intelligence of organizing an attack by Al Nusra in Idlib province of Syria to try to capture a platoon of Russian military police enforcing the ‘de-escalation zone’. The Syrian army also came under fire in Deir ez-Zor from our Kurdish allies. The Russians have warned they will suppress those attacks by all ‘necessary means’.
So, with this hysteria in place, what happens if an American solider is killed by a Russian response to an attack on the Syrian Arab Army?
The US brass follows orders from Bibi (the Golan Heights) and multinational war profiteers, including weapon producers and oilmen of Cheney kind: http://www.businessinsider.com/israel-grants-golan-heights-oil-license-2013-2: “A local subsidiary of the New York-listed company Genie Energy — which is advised by former vice president Dick Cheney and whose shareholders include Jacob Rothschild and Rupert Murdoch — will now have exclusive rights to a 153-square mile radius in the southern part of the Golan Heights”.
The US boys and girls are dying for the scoundrels’ profits. It is time for the Jewish communities in the US and UK to show their moral fiber and to denounce the warmongers.
Reading this essay fills me with such contradictory emotions! On the one hand, I am thrilled by its display of good old-fashioned rationality. Parry’s analysis is spot on from beginning to end: the continuing puniness of the case against Russia; the dire inadequacies of the Clinton candidacy; the far worse ‘meddling’ (and with such tragic results!) by, uh … ‘other countries.’
On the other hand, it fills me with despair. All of this common sense is, incomprehensibly, not only ‘counter-cultural’ — most of it is positively taboo.
Today the truth is taboo in zionist-controlled territory.
Good piece as usual from Robert Parry.
But I have a problem with the section imputing responsibility for the 2003 Iraq war to Israel:
“Which government used its pressure and that of its American agents (i.e., the neocons) to push the United States into the disastrous war in Iraq?”
Yes, the neocon mob of Perle, Feith, Wolfowitz and the rest is rabidly pro-Israel, and a lot of them are Jews, but nothing above, and very little I have ever seen, points to Israel actually fomenting that particular atrocity.
I believe that after the 1991 war, Israel saw Saddam’s Iraq for what it was: a beaten and tamed power that was useful as a bulwark against the new designated existential threat, namely Iran, next on the dance card for destruction, where it remains today (the warmongers unsated by Libya, Syria, etc.).
The obsession with Saddam and the utopian/dystopian dreams of what would ensue after his ouster were the product of the hermetically sealed Beltway echo chamber, just like today’s anti-Russia lunacy.
The devastation of Iraq: made in the USA.
1. This was the declared policy of Israel;
2. Israel controls nearly all US mass media directly or indirectly;
3. Israel controls nearly all of Congress through campaign bribes and mass media;
4. Zionists all: Defsec Wolfowitz installed Perle, Wurmser, and Feith (Israeli agents) to run the offices at NSA, CIA, and DIA that faked up and “stove-piped” discredited info on WMD in Iraq that they knew was false.
5. The above had previously worked together to convince Netanyahu to trick the US into wars for Israel.
See Bamford’s Pretext for War for the details.
There is no problem of evidence at all.
Poor, hapless Americans. Just puppets on a string.
Speaking about Russian influence into our “democratic” elections, let’s be proportional, and precise. Our intelligence agencies and special counsel investigation, as well as congressional investigations all agree the interference was significant, and sufficient to swing an election. In fact, the only exception is the author, and/or Russian authorities. We learn more everyday how Russian interference may have gotten help from the Trump campaign, which would make Trump an illegitimate President, and subject to impeachment. Additionally, Trump has lied about his involvement with Russia, during the campaign and since the election. The cover-up and obstruction alone is sufficient to impeach. The best way to understand the significance and global context of this problematic issue is to read the following:
In other words, we can’t investigate this issue deeply enough, and calls of disproportional and imbalance make no sense, given the stakes involved. We should also have a discussion about the democratic institutions. In an age of gerrymandering, systematic voter suppression, unlimited dark money, the Koch ownership of the Republican party, and corporate ownership of the MSM we are in need of political reform. Publicly financed elections, equal time provisions, fair campaign practices, a new Fairness doctrine, repeal of CU, and other reactionary trends would go a long way towards healing our democratic process.
“The interference was significant, and sufficient to swing an election.” Let’s have it from here–your specifics please. Lay it out.
And which FB ads were the bad ones? How did I miss them?
So where is the full assessment of ALL 17 of the intelligence agencies?
As for the Brookings article, did you actually read it? Sounded very much like the normal spying/intelligence gathering that we can assume all countries still carry on, and the crucial point is laughable: “oh yes by the way, Germans still use paper ballots, so Russia is really messing with their heads.” Brookings speculative bs, hardly “hard” evidence. Or as the January report put it, an “assessment.”
The whole “All 17 Intelligence Agencies Blah Blah” thing has been like a big, Blob-wide “oops” event, a la Rick Perry, except without the ridicule.
“All 17” was ubiquitous in the media and Congress for months. Even when former-DNI Clapper (iirc) called a questioner on it in a Congressional hearing, that didn’t stop it.
The NY Times seems to have ruined the fun by putting it in the paper in a way that, in accord with their noble self-image, forced them to print a correction. I haven’t actually heard it much from Beltway elites since then.
Mr. Golden has been a zionist troll consistently. He never responds with evidence.
He tries to hide his lack of evidence and logic behind a “kindly uncle” manner. It’s a widely used tactic on the web by people who have no case. It will fool a few people who are afraid to think for themselves.
Robert-
Our intelligence agencies and our special council investigation are in bed with the MIC which simply must have the “evil Ruskies” as their boogeyman. They offer no hard evidence. You are either a paid troll, or have been sheep-dipped in MSM propaganda to the point of not being able to tell the difference between a rational argument based on evidence and pure propaganda.
However, you are correct about needed reforms of our so-called democratic institutions.
You mean, the $100.000 on FaceBook, which was “probably” connected to Russians who were “probably” involved in influencing the US elections? What do you mean when writing, “Our intelligence agencies and special counsel investigation, as well as congressional investigations all agree the interference was significant?” Seventeen agencies or three agencies? Are you with Clinton on this or against her? As for the special council, is not it time to talk about Imran Awan and the documented breach of national cyber-security under the aegis of Debbie Wasserman-Schultz? This breach is documented. Do you understand the difference? Documented. Factual. The Congressional classified information was readily available to anybody, for years. And you are not concerned at all with this crime.
What about the murder of Seth Rich? – You are seemingly not interested in this murder and in the documented fact that the Democratic Party showed no desire to help with Seth Rich murder investigation, but the Democrats have found funding for the defense of Imran Awan. You have interesting choice of worries, Mr. Golden
What about factual involvement of ziocons in designing the US foreign policies and in cheerleading the slaughter in the Middle East? Perle, Kristols, Feith, and Wolfowitz were directly involved in planning the wars of aggression. Ledeen is a first-order war criminal (check the aluminum tubes story, as well as the neo-Nazi Gladio chronicles). Your Judy Miller is a first-order propagandist of the wars of aggression. When the logic of Nuremberg is applied to the US/UK ziocons, the ziocons come out as who they really are – war criminals. What are you trying to peddle here with your story of an “alleged” and “probable” influence of Russians on the US elections? – That the US democracy is a feeble senescent creature unable to function on its own? The US is Oligarchy. What we are witnessing is a fight between different oligarchic groups with, perhaps, some sane heads among them trying to prevent the nuclear worldwide holocaust, despite the ziocons machinations in the Middle East.
The Red Scare is a diversion for the feeble-minded.
Brooking Institute vested interest
That is just about perfect, Robert. I keep thinking you can’t get better and then you do. This gets forwarded to all my lingering neo-conish friends, who just can’t let go of what they’ve been taught for the past 50 years or so. I think you pretty much demolished the Hillary meme that Russia is to blame for her loss.
Thanks for clarifying the facebook thing. I just couldn’t seem to make sense of it from the MSM. I’d say $100,000 compared to $27 Billion paid in by other accounts is like getting all upset over a claim that someone dumped a teaspoon of arsenic into the Pacific ocean, as if it would have some affect on anything. I’m not a mathematician, but even I can see that the idea that $100,000 in ads of some sort added to the sea of everything else on facebook adds up to zilch.
If you know, Robert, can you tell us what the ads were?
Despair rides winds in a sky full of ravens, and in our cities and our towns, blind and deaf but not yet dumb, we sit and bicker.
WELL DONE.
The Golden-like commentaries seem to ignore how Trump’s victory surprised everybody, as though there had been a long pervasive campaign by a foreign element which had a) caused a lot of head scratching by voters saying, gee by golly them Russians got it right, better vote for Donald; or b) them Russians actually got in control of our voting machines! All of them discrete processes, just took ’em right over, got into the counties, got into the state elections systems, yup indeedy; or c) thanks heavens now Donald has straightened out and is running right, but you know back then he was actually an agent of them Russians, doing deals with them and planning to help them take over the country!
This line of (I won’t call it “thinking”) reminds me of how W Bush and Cheney back in 03 with straight faces told us we should cover our houses with plastic because Saddam had chemical weapons and was coming for us. I recall a local radio announcer responding sardonically, “Are we scared yet?”
Mr. Golden, yes, let’s get proportional and precise. Let’s stop a) succumbing to being terrified because government representatives are trying to frighten the bejeeburs out of us or b) performing another troll ballet using words like “precise and proportional” as we pander to the hysteria.
Meanwhile, Mr. Golden, let’s use our brains indeed and ask questions, without fear of being called “Russian sympathizers” for doing what the Constitution of this country gives us a right to do. That is, question authority. Exclamation mark.
Many thanks to you, Robert Parry, for providing an opening (increasingly rare) to this deeply troubling subject about the role Israel plays in America.
The American Deep State is the Zionist State of Israel operating via the Rothschild/Rockefeller world cartel and its handmaidens: the Federal Reserve, the United Nations, the World Bank and the IMF, in addition to traitorous members of the US Congress and highly infiltrated US intelligence organizations, including the FBI, the CIA and related so-called security agencies. The ultimate goal is a New World Order which will be a totalitarian state requiring the elimination of most of the world’s population. This is now in progress via genetic engineering of the food supply, vaccines that cause autism and sterility, in addition to weaponized viruses and related modes of bio-terrorism that kill at a distance, slowly or quickly, and have the useful side effect of subtle and/or blatant intimidation of anyone who speaks against the government or Israel, or Israel and the government, now virtually one and the same.
Intimidation is also being carried out openly by AIPAC, B’nai Brith, JDL, ADL and other Jewish organizations that have assumed the right to determine who is or is not fit to teach in America’s universities. This is decided based upon educational content that favors Israel and explains why legislation has been introduced to legally penalize anti-Israel activity and/or speech.* The FEMA camps surrounded by barbed wire that are now appearing across the American landscape further throw into relief the death-driven landscape that is now America, fostered by Zionist Israel. Call it the Palestinianization of America.
We give Israel how many billions per year in taxpayer dollars so they can turn around and use that money to bribe our Congressional representatives and get them to institute laws that make it illegal to criticize Israel, to boycott products made in Israel or to say anything negative about the Holocaust?! (See Proposed Congressional Bill S 720). What happened to the Bill of Rights? to free expression of opinion?, to the US Constitution? Ask Israel.
Every patriotic American should be VERY concerned about the role Israel plays in our national life. The Neocon Zionists are traitors. Watch very carefully how your representatives respond to the above legislation. And make sure they know what the history of Zionism in Russia was: There, Anti-Semitism (whatever that is)… was penalized by death!
The Zionists were behind the overthrow of the Czarist regime in Russia… They fomented insurrections, boycotts and treasonous events in and against Germany. And they are busy at work undermining America with intentions that differ not one iota from the works they are known for in the past.
It has never become more critical that Americans wake up to what is being done to them and their country.
The US government is a fraud. When you really deeply understand that, then things begin to make sense. If you think there is any kind of honesty or good intentions behind what our rulers are up too, you will never have a clue to what is really going on. Once you do get clear of all their lies and posturing, then you will understand once and for all: these are very bad people, and they are not your friends; their actions all mean harm to you, and to all living beings on this planet.
The American people are the biggest suckers on the planet. You only have to tell them how great they are and how all their problems are due to some other nations or “terrorists” – and you can rob them blind.
If all that was needed to secure an election in the U.S. was a mere $100,000 in ads, then the Russians would have to have been absolute geniuses ! Hillary had tons of money poured into her campaign and lost, but somehow… it was the Russians fault, not her own. Nope ! not because she is dishonest and untrustworthy etc. It is the tried & tested trick of demonising the very thing they intend to attack so later on, they can justify that attack to the American people. The U.S. has been circling Russia in all its borders like vultures about to pounce, all they need is a convincing excuse to do it.
There are great research articles from “global research” that pins the tail on the financial donkey concerning the dual citizens with unbelievable power…..Janet Yellen, Stanley Fisher, Gary Cohn, Steven Mnuchin and the list go on……..The “Israel First” crowd controls the financial agenda for the USA …period…..The USA has been hacked and sacked…..but not by Russia……
The U.S. has been interfering in foreign elections for years, including torturing people who dared to win. Examples: Jose Napoleon Duarte in El Salvador. Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua, Salvador Allende in Chile. Arbenz in Guatemala ( the last two were actually murdered ) because they not only dared to win but they didn’t comply with Washington’s orders.
This Facebook ad purchase “outrage” is just another “vegetable” to be thrown at Russia … more “see what will stick to the wall” while also bolstering “liberal” or “Democratic Loyalist” (Samantha Power, NYT) calls for control of the internet … it’s just another flavor in that vegetable stew that is still largely without any “meat” …
The “Liberal” media needs a full roster of issues (plot lines) that it can revisit to maintain ratings of their Impeach Trump telenovela …
I’m finding it remarkable that the “campus rape epidemic” and Emily Yoffee’s recent Atlantic 3 Parter and Beverly DeVos’s roll back of Obama campus rape protocols is being largely ignored … and I will notice again that those darling student activist campuses of 2 years ago have never been revisited … Even the current St. Louis days-of-rage protests are barely front-page-news … where is all the past enthusiasm and solidarity with those beautiful young black-lives-matter activists … (oh, right, they failed as faithful Clinton party loyalists)
Sander’s “our revolution” — in comparison — at least seems to be alive and kicking. “The Resistance” seems to be MIA wrt to most major Trump outrages … Sunday will see the sunsetting of the original “travel ban” … who shows up willing to revisit those issues this time … longevity and commitment doesn’t seem to be a strong suit.
I guess you could say that every Russian has “ties” to the Kremlin, it being their seat of government. Just as every American has ties to the White House and every Arkansan had ties to the Clinton State House while they were there. But it is really astounding that the MSM would stoop to this kind of word game to implicate guilt by imaginary association. It is time for an Israel-gate investigation. The ties are much less ethereal.