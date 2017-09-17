Harvard’s Cowardice on Chelsea Manning

Exclusive: In an abject display of intellectual cowardice, Harvard’s Kennedy School withdrew a fellowship from Chelsea Manning after hearing protests from accomplices in the war crimes she exposed, reports Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government has shown that it is no profile in courage by withdrawing a visiting fellowship that had been awarded to Chelsea Manning, who served seven years in prison for revealing U.S. war crimes committed in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The Kennedy School caved in to pressure from people who shared in responsibility for those and other crimes, including former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morell, who resigned his own fellowship in protest and denounced Manning as “a convicted felon and leaker of classified information.”
Of course, it is also true that Martin Luther King Jr. was jailed for criminal violations pertaining to his protests against “legal” injustices — as was South Africa’s Nelson Mandela. Manning represented perhaps America’s quintessential prisoner of conscience of this decade, someone who was severely punished for exposing wrongdoing.
After serving in Iraq as an Army intelligence analyst and witnessing the often-cavalier attitude toward killing Afghans and Iraqis, Manning decided to release thousands of classified documents, including what WikiLeaks labeled the “Collateral Murder” video of a U.S. helicopter gunship mowing down Iraqis and two Reuters journalists on a Baghdad street. Manning’s decision was an act of moral courage at a time when American Officialdom was violating a host of international laws with impunity.
Indeed, what was almost as troubling as the war crimes themselves was that virtually no one from the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama was punished for their criminal actions, especially for committing what the Nuremberg Tribunals deemed the “supreme international crime,” the crime of “aggressive war.”
Bush was allowed to retire to a quiet life as an artist; many of his senior national officials have gone on to comfy jobs in the corporate and academic worlds; and Obama has already begun to hit the lucrative lecture circuit. But Manning served seven hard years in prison and has now been further humiliated by Harvard’s cowardice.
In the explanation of the hasty late-night decision to withdraw Manning’s fellowship, the school’s dean Douglas Elmendorf wrote, “I see more clearly now that many people view a visiting fellow title as an honorific, so we should weigh that consideration when offering invitations.”
Dubious Honorees
So, it’s fine to honor the likes of Michael Morell (or for that matter other luminaries such as former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, the current MSNBC duo of Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, and President Trump’s laughingstock ex-press secretary Sean Spicer) but not a person who demonstrated true moral courage and suffered greatly to expose grave crimes of state.
By the way, Morell was regarded by many of his ex-CIA compatriots as a classic example of a bureaucratic climber with no moral balance.
Former CIA analyst Ray McGovern wrote in 2011 that “Like many senior CIA officials in recent years, Morell’s record is checkered, at best. He held key jobs in intelligence analysis over the past decade as the CIA often served as a handmaiden to the war propagandists.
“As for Michael Morell, as with many other successful CIA careerists, his strongest suit seemed to be pleasing his boss and not antagonizing the White House. … Forgive me if my thinking about loyalty to the facts seems ‘obsolete’ or ‘quaint’ or if it seems unfair to expect CIA analysts to put their careers on the line when politicians and ideologues are misleading the nation to war but those were the principles that analysts of my generation tried to uphold.”
And, last year after leaving government, Morell put on a display of tough-guy-ism that presumably was meant to win him his coveted job of CIA director under the expected presidency of Hillary Clinton.
On the Charlie Rose show, Morell continued his disdain for international law by calling for the murder of Iranians and Russians inside Syria.
In an interview on Aug. 8, 2016, Morell said he wanted to “make the Iranians pay a price in Syria. … make the Russians pay a price in Syria.”
Rose: “We make them pay the price by killing Russians?”
Morell: “Yeah.”
Rose: “And killing Iranians?”
Morell: “Yes … You don’t tell the world about it. … But you make sure they know it in Moscow and Tehran.”
Morell also advocated U.S. military bombing of Syrian government targets as part of achieving “regime change” in Syria.
The fact that everything that Morell was proposing violated international law didn’t seem to faze Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. The idea of killing Russians and Iranians inside Syria could be construed as terrorism but even that doesn’t raise eyebrows these days, although if some senior Russian or Iranian went on TV to propose killing Americans in, say, Iraq or Afghanistan, to send Washington a message, that would surely draw righteous condemnation.
The notion that the United States has the right to attack the sovereign nation of Syria with the goal of overthrowing its government has been at the heart of the kinds of war crimes that Chelsea Manning helped expose.
Morell, however, appears to have simply inculcated the lawless attitude that prevailed in both the Bush and Obama administrations, in which the U.S. government was a law onto itself, deciding when and where its forces would bomb and kill.
By “honoring” the likes of Morell and “dishonoring” the likes of Manning, Harvard’s Kennedy School has sent a clear message regarding how it sees the role of the U.S. government in the world. The school is signaling that it embraces the moral hypocrisy at the core of this attitude and is demonstrating that it can be trusted to train future U.S. government leaders in how to operate outside the norms of civilized behavior.
[For more on Manning’s contributions to civilization, see Consortiumnews.com’s “Did Manning Help Avert War in Iran?”]
Investigative reporter Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for The Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s. You can buy his latest book, America’s Stolen Narrative, either in print here or as an e-book (from Amazon and barnesandnoble.com).
I really don’t see how Harvard’s act of cowardice humiliates Manning. It humiliates Harvard.
certainly ! an act of moral weakness and cruelty demeaning to the values it claims to espouse
Indeed!
Once again, Robert Parry addresses the real issues around Harvard’s dismissal of Chelsea Manning. If I were an undergraduate there right now, I would raise “holy hell” about how all this went down. As one friend of mine, who is a Harvard PhD graduate wrote, when he saw this taking place:
“I have been looking everywhere for alternate definitions of the Latin word, Veritas. Having learned of the long collaborative relationship between Harvard and the CIA, nowhere can I find room for secondary meanings like disinformation, regime change, proxy wars or assassinations in that definition.
So now, the CIA has done all of us a big favor by “coming out” in plain sight – albeit in the dark of night – as a security agency that leans heavily on its academic partners to polish its image as a paragon federal agency in our country and the world. All this despite its role as covert violent disrupter of the political life of sovereign nations, concurrent with instigation of regime change and bloody anti-democratic upheaval the world over. This schema often referred to as full spectrum dominance is the most anti-democratic and anti-humanitarian diplomatic principle a nation can pursue. It also shakes to the very core the nature of higher education as sanctuary and beacon of academic freedom and incorruptible intellectual integrity.
Harvard, ever the CIA acolyte, appears to have stood up and been counted by the bullying of Chelsea Manning in its school yard. In so doing, Harvard has simultaneously stood against its core maxim of “veritas” which is burned into the school’s coat of arms while helping to invalidate the only power the people have against the secrecy and perfidy of our police state: whistle blowing. Who is the keeper of veritas? Is it the CIA or Manning? And who is the enemy of veritas?
One could say that this was a defining moment at Harvard, were it not that this “moment” is nothing new. Ultimately, an academic institution chooses its legacy reflecting its students, faculty and the finest traditions of academic freedom, not the covert interests of the state.”
Thank you Robert Parry for this timely article and the comparison between Chelsea Manning and Michael Morell. No other comparison exemplifies our upside down political and bureaucratic confusion better than the justice/injustice that underlie the ethics of these two individuals. Mr. Morell, the corrupt and powerful system he represents, and the basic decency and morality of Chelsea Manning. Until our system of government and representation is modified to protect moral justice against insular bureaucratic corruption, there will be no real justice in America.
This is a great opportunity for some lesser but more credible educational institution to give Chelsea Manning a forum.
It is legitimate and needed, to keep and preserve state’s secrets. Unfortunately, war crimes, torture, unconstitutional behavior and actions, are not covered as the perpetrators claim to be.
I don’t know, ‘Deplorable’! T Jefferson wrote that “information is the true currency of a democracy. Secret keeping by self-defined authoritative “leaders” flies in the face of our right and responsibility to know what goes on in our name. Sure war requires secrecy, but I don’t believe war is the best or even necessary option we have. Let’s “Try a Little Tenderness,” okay?
Sure, states must keep some secrets. But once war crimes, unconstitutional behavior and actions are exposed, they must be dealt with. They cannot simply be ignored as if they had not been committed. The whole world learnt about them.
Harvard’s reputation is going down the drain. Chelsey Manning is too good for Harvard.
Propaganda: Harvard – an institution of higher learning.
Since ‘Neo-Liberalism’ (privitization, deregulation and unfettered capitalism) has become the god of our nation (thanks to the charm of Bill Clinton, Neo-liberalism’s grace incarnate), no long-held values are sacred. “Ya gotta bring in the cash” is its mantra to heal all wounds.
So here we are. Even the august Harvard caves in to the arbiters of ‘cash’. Haven’t you known for years the CIA was the mafia for Capitalism? How could we have forgotten the CIA’s dirty, inhuman work in overthrowing democracies in Central and South America? It was so vividly evidenced during the 1980’s by the US-protected death squads murdering nuns, priests, students and labor leaders who stood up for the land rights of peasants being displaced to add even more wealth to the few oligarchic families. Ah, frailty, thy name is “Values”.
It is also rather frightening that the students at Harvard did not protest this ridiculous, and may I say dangerous, banning of a speaker that the Harvard elite decided did not conform to their (fraudulent) ideas of who is and who is not a patriot worthy of respect – not to mention worthy of the nation’s heartfelt thanks for bringing to light the lies and atrocities being committed in our name around the world (and still going). Seems kids today don’t have much of a moral compass and are just drifting along with the status-quo, taking selfies and tweeting banalities. I hope I’m wrong – I don’t have much contact with the younger generation. But they will soon be in charge of this mess, and they’d better wake up to what they are facing in the coming decades. May they be better stewards than my generation. I offer my apologies to them.
Yes Patricia, I agree completely. Where are the protesting students??? Or protesting professors, for that matter? Harvard has lost all credibility with me. I already thought Yale was discredited by giving a degree to someone as stupid as George W. Bush. I suppose all the Ivy league institutions are beholden to Gov’t and Corporate money now more than ever, but the students and teachers should be a force to contend with, and hopefully provide some moral compass. It seems nowadays it’s all about me, me, me and, mine, mine, mine.
The “elite” schools turn out human garbage. Money obsession corrupts everything. Moral disintegration presages our extinction. And good riddance. Manning is too good for Harvard.
That is the way hate works… it goes on and on and on. Anyone who intends to attack hate and/or haters has to remember that hate and haters have long memories and many like-minded friends.
Elite Ivy League schools have always been more or less training grounds for the next generation of mass murderers on behalf of capitalist expansion. It was an interesting aberration that Manning was extended the invitation. But as we’ve seen, the institution serves power first.
My guess would be fear of wealthy alumni withholding millions in endowment funds kept the higher ups awake at night. So much for “higher learning.” Money rules over all else. Lesson learned.
Funny how Morell believes he has a conscience.
There wasn’t really anything inaccurate about what your wrote, but my formulation looks “purtier”.
Yes, Harvard caved to torturers and other criminals. Not a bit surprising, really.
Love will conquer all or it won’t, but it’s the only path worth being on. Let’s be sympathetic to haters. Theirs is not a happy life.
Sorry Robert Parry, although I agree with you in your ethnically balanced opinion, I find you and I Sir live in a illusion of how our State conducts itself. We are the outliers apparently, for getting the notion of how everything in our country should be done equally, but there I digress.
Morell should give u common folks the creeps. After I listened to his Charlie Rose 8/8/16 I became convinced Morell was predicting of what was to come of so many Russian diplomats deaths, not to mention Vladimir Putin’s chauffeur.
Thanks Robert Parry for your defense of Chelsea Manning. Joe
I believe Harvard Univ. Library was the first to link to PropOrNot. Nuff said? If not, consider the grads, profs and deans at Harvard and you will find a notable list of war criminals, propagandists, etc.
a defeat of Academic Freedom is also a huge suspense to the institution.
Harvard, no matter what school you’re talking about, is Neo-Con to their eyeballs. Generally, that means Jewish and that the thrust of the thinking and effort is for the benefit of Israel, not America. It’s no wonder that things are askew. The heart is in he wrong place The Law School professoriate is 50% such, as is the College, 25%. Considering that their proportion of the population is 2%, and that they give over 50% of the political (and academic/Harvard?) money in the country, this development is not surprising. In fact, it’s par for the course, a daily occurrence. Harvard managers want to keep their jobs. This is not about the CIA.
I’m an American of early colonial heritage (MA-1628). This is not American thinking. When I was at Harvard 60 years ago this was not the way it was. To me it sounds more like rabbinical authoritarianism brought over here 250 years later from Eastern Europe. No one used to hear of people losing their jobs over something they said or being cancelled out on a speaking engagement. Yes, cowardice is the word, but in face of what is real question, and that cowardice does not stop at the boundaries of Harvard yard. It just starts there.
“By “honoring” the likes of Morell and “dishonoring” the likes of Manning, Harvard’s Kennedy School has sent a clear message regarding how it sees the role of the U.S. government in the world. The school is signaling that it embraces the moral hypocrisy at the core of this attitude and is demonstrating that it can be trusted to train future U.S. government leaders in how to operate outside the norms of civilized behavior.”
A powerful & poignant statement…no punches should be pulled here.
Manning is too good for Harvard, mike k.