The Dangerous Decline of US Hegemony

Exclusive: The bigger picture behind Official Washington’s hysteria over Russia, Syria and North Korea is the image of a decaying but dangerous American hegemon resisting the start of a new multipolar order, explains Daniel Lazare.
By Daniel Lazare
The showdown with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is a seminal event that can only end in one of two ways: a nuclear exchange or a reconfiguration of the international order.
While complacency is always unwarranted, the first seems increasingly unlikely. As no less a global strategist than Steven Bannon observed about the possibility of a pre-emptive U.S. strike: “There’s no military solution. Forget it. Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me that ten million people in Seoul don’t die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons, I don’t know what you’re talking about. There’s no military solution here. They got us.”
This doesn’t mean that Donald Trump, Bannon’s ex-boss, couldn’t still do something rash. After all, this is a man who prides himself on being unpredictable in business negotiations, as historian William R. Polk, who worked for the Kennedy administration during the Cuban Missile Crisis, points out. So maybe Trump thinks it would be a swell idea to go a bit nuts on the DPRK.
But this is one of the good things about having a Deep State, the existence of which has been proved beyond a shadow of a doubt since the intelligence community declared war on Trump last November. While it prevents Trump from reaching a reasonable modus vivendi with Russia, it also means that the President is continually surrounded by generals, spooks, and other professionals who know the difference between real estate and nuclear war.
As ideologically fogbound as they may be, they can presumably be counted on to make sure that Trump does not plunge the world into Armageddon (named, by the way, for a Bronze Age city about 20 miles southeast of Haifa, Israel).
That leaves option number two: reconfiguration. The two people who know best about the subject are Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Both have been chafing for years under a new world order in which one nation gets to serve as judge, jury, and high executioner. This, of course, is the United States.
If the U.S. says that Moscow’s activities in the eastern Ukraine are illegitimate, then, as the world’s sole remaining “hyperpower,” it will see to it that Russia suffers accordingly. If China demands more of a say in Central Asia or the western Pacific, then right-thinking folks the world over will shake their heads sadly and accuse it of undermining international democracy, which is always synonymous with U.S. foreign policy.
There is no one – no institution – that Russia or China can appeal to in such circumstances because the U.S. is also in charge of the appellate division. It is the “indispensable nation” in the immortal words of Madeleine Albright, Secretary of State under Bill Clinton, because “we stand tall and we see further than other countries into the future.” Given such amazing brilliance, how can any other country possibly object?
Challenging the Rule-Maker
But now that a small and beleaguered state on the Korean peninsula is outmaneuvering the United States and forcing it to back off, the U.S. no longer seems so far-sighted. If North Korea really has checkmated the U.S., as Bannon says, then other states will want to do the same. The American hegemon will be revealed as an overweight 71-year-old man naked except for his bouffant hairdo.
Not that the U.S. hasn’t suffered setbacks before. To the contrary, it was forced to accept the Castro regime following the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, and it suffered a massive defeat in Vietnam in 1975. But this time is different. Where both East and West were expected to parry and thrust during the Cold War, giving as good as they got, the U.S., as the global hegemon, must now do everything in its power to preserve its aura of invincibility.
Since 1989, this has meant knocking over a string of “bad guys” who had the bad luck to get in its way. First to go was Manuel Noriega, toppled six weeks after the fall of the Berlin Wall in an invasion that cost the lives of as many as 500 Panamanian soldiers and possibly thousands of civilians as well.
Next to go was Mullah Omar of Afghanistan, sent packing in October 2001, followed by Slobodan Milosevic, hauled before an international tribunal in 2002; Saddam Hussein, executed in 2006, and Muammar Gaddafi, killed by a mob in 2011. For a while, the world really did seem like “Gunsmoke,” and the U.S. really did seem like Sheriff Matt Dillon.
But then came a few bumps in the road. The Obama administration cheered on a Nazi-spearheaded coup d’état in Kiev in early 2014 only to watch helplessly as Putin, under intense popular pressure, responded by detaching Crimea, which historically had been part of Russia and was home to the strategic Russian naval base at Sevastopol, and bringing it back into Russia.
The U.S. had done something similar six years earlier when it encouraged Kosovo to break away from Serbia. But, in regards to Ukraine, neocons invoked the 1938 Munich betrayal and compared the Crimea case to Hitler’s seizure of the Sudetenland.
Backed by Russia, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad dealt Washington another blow by driving U.S.-backed, pro-Al Qaeda forces out of East Aleppo in December 2016. Predictably, the Huffington Post compared the Syrian offensive to the fascist bombing of Guernica.
Fire and Fury
Finally, beginning in March, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un entered into a game of one-upmanship with Trump, firing ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, test-firing an ICBM that might be capable of hitting California, and then exploding a hydrogen warhead roughly eight times as powerful as the atomic bomb that leveled Hiroshima in 1945. When Trump vowed to respond “with fire, fury, and frankly power, the likes of which the world has never seen before,” Kim upped the ante by firing a missile over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.
As bizarre as Kim’s behavior can be at times, there is method to his madness. As Putin explained during the BRICS summit with Brazil, India, China, and South Africa, the DPRK’s “supreme leader” has seen how America destroyed Libya and Iraq and has therefore concluded that a nuclear delivery system is the only surefire guarantee against U.S. invasion.
“We all remember what happened with Iraq and Saddam Hussein,” he said. “His children were killed, I think his grandson was shot, the whole country was destroyed and Saddam Hussein was hanged…. We all know how this happened and people in North Korea remember well what happened in Iraq…. They will eat grass but will not stop their nuclear program as long as they do not feel safe.”
Since Kim’s actions are ultimately defensive in nature, the logical solution would be for the U.S. to pull back and enter into negotiations. But Trump, desperate to save face, quickly ruled it out. “Talking is not the answer!” he tweeted. Yet the result of such bluster is only to make America seem more helpless than ever.
Although The New York Times wrote that U.S. pressure to cut off North Korean oil supplies has put China “in a tight spot,” this was nothing more than whistling past the graveyard. There is no reason to think that Xi is the least bit uncomfortable. To the contrary, he is no doubt enjoying himself immensely as he watches America paint itself into yet another corner.
The U.S. Corner
If Trump backs down at this point, the U.S. standing in the region will suffer while China’s will be correspondingly enhanced. On the other hand, if Trump does something rash, it will be a golden opportunity for Beijing, Moscow, or both to step in as peacemakers. Japan and South Korea will have no choice but to recognize that there are now three arbiters in the region instead of just one while other countries – the Philippines, Indonesia, and maybe even Australia and New Zealand – will have to follow suit.
Unipolarity will slink off to the sidelines while multilateralism takes center stage. Given that U.S. share of global GDP has fallen by better than 20 percent since 1989, a retreat is inevitable. America has tried to compensate by making maximum use of its military and political advantages. That would be a losing proposition even if it had the most brilliant leadership in the world. Yet it doesn’t. Instead, it has a President who is an international laughingstock, a dysfunctional Congress, and a foreign-policy establishment lost in a neocon dream world. As a consequence, retreat is turning into a disorderly rout.
Assuming a mushroom cloud doesn’t go up over Los Angeles, the world is going to be a very different place coming out of the Korean crisis than when it went in. Of course, if a mushroom cloud does go up, it will be even more so.
Daniel Lazare is the author of several books including The Frozen Republic: How the Constitution Is Paralyzing Democracy (Harcourt Brace).
There will be no mushroom cloud over LA. And the Deep State is not about to go quietly into that goodnight. Lazare is making too much of the NK impasse. The schemes of the neocons and oligarchs are not going away soon – they might even go into overdrive. This cannot be accurately predicted at this point. A lot of wishful fantasizing in this article.
You need to keep in mind that the US is governed by “a dysfunctional Congress [29 ovations to Bibi from the bribed idiots]” and that “a foreign-policy establishment is lost in a neocon dream world.” The unnatural selection on the top of the US governance and among the deciders has produced the most horrifying arrangement – the rule of the incompetent and opportunistic mythologists.
The rule of the arrogant, the venal, the corrupt, the deluded and the irredeemably ignorant.
The neocons and oligarchs won’t go away, but they will increasing fail to get their way. It is the beginning of the end.
If there was such a mushroom cloud, it might finally cure our US friends of their love affair with war, like the Germans were cured in 1945. At least when only people in weak and defenceless countries far away are dying.
You are right, Mike. Whilst I hold no brief for biblical history or the bible in general, its worth noting a passage from somewhere in the scriptures where there’s saying, and I quote: “there will be wars and wars and rumours of wars until the end of the world” . I also seem to remember another saying which goes: “man will surely destroy himself and the meek shall inherit the earth” also coming from the bible. The truth is, ‘man’ is a wild beast who has unfortunately acquired a high degree of brain power but no intellience and he’s running amok over this once beautiful planet.
The “dangerous decline” part was correct. Beware the wounded dinosaur!
“But this is one of the good things about having a Deep State, the existence of which has been proved beyond a shadow of a doubt since the intelligence community declared war on Trump last November. While it prevents Trump from reaching a reasonable modus vivendi with Russia, it also means that the President is continually surrounded by generals, spooks, and other professionals who know the difference between real estate and nuclear war.”
…I’m not so sure that those shadowy figures in the intelligence community are any less crazy than Trump. The bluster doesn’t help but there are many passive /aggressive figures in the Deep State and congress that would be just as inclined to start a war(as proven in the past). The victims don’t know the difference between a nuclear weapon and a cluster bomb.
Good point. “Trust the Generals to do the right thing” does not inspire a lot of confidence. Whether there is a written mutual defense pact or not, China and Russia understand that an attack on one of them is an attack on the other as well. The neocons are essentially bullies; they only want to beat up on nations that are much weaker. Taking on Russia and China together is not something they want to do. The RC portion of the BRIC’s is what gives it real power. These two super powers are moving through the silk road and pipeline projects to take charge of the huge Eurasian Continent. When they can manage to get Germany on board, that project will be unstoppable.
World leaders are getting tired of being dictated to and robbed by he US Empire. They are aware that the way ahead for them is dependent on their unseating the US from it’s position of dominance, and false assumption that it is the sole super power.
Vladimir Putin’s article BRICS: Towards New Horizons of Strategic Partnership was published ahead of the BRICS Summit, which will be held in Xiamen, China, on September 4 and 5.
http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/55487
I thought it may help to understand the BRICS determination to create a multilateral world, which also seeks to unite together with liked minded nations getting behind worthwhile projects. While Russia helped to beat ISIS in Syria, Putin’s tone regarding other world matters, is a tone of leadership being above the usual saber rattling we hear on a regular basis. Call me a Putin apologist, but his words should speak for themselves.
Salvatore Babones is an associate professor of sociology and social policy at the University of Sydney and an associate fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies. Professor Babones writes about how America hegemony is here to stay.
http://nationalinterest.org/feature/american-hegemony-here-stay-13089
I will encourage to read Professor Babones essay all the way to the end, where he references what America must do to stay the world’s leader.
I’m not posting any of the linked articles as an endorsement, but rather as references to what other nations are doing, and to what certain scholars believe is America’s claim to fame.
I myself only wish the U.S. were to quit fighting all these wars.
The cited hegemony article was written in 2015 and much has changed. In contrast to the article,
Russia and China are now overt allies and their cooperation has been cemented through BRICS and OBOR,
China is acknowledged to have a larger economy than the US and the offshoring of jobs and capabilities means less resilience and less income in US (leading to anti-immigrant sentiment and other social divisions),
Trump is now POTUS,
the GCC is fractured and Turkey seems to be turning from NATO,
and it was written before the US’ plans for the Balkanisation of ME were upset by Russia’s intervention in Syria and Syria’s ascendancy and strengthened alliances.
“The American presence in Africa is in large part the legacy of centuries of European colonialism. China has no such legacy to build on.” Djibouti has a Chinese military base, perhaps precisely for this reason.
Australia has a neo-liberal government that was elected on a slim margin with many (but less extreme) of the social factors present in US. There is little space between the two major parties and apparently unqualified support for the Trumpian chest thumping over NK and China. The majority of Australians are more equivocal; trade with China is important, and even if NK is a threat it is regional and Trump is seen as an idiot.
Despite being Australian with an academic past I had never heard of Babones until today. It is interesting that an unknown US scholar based in Australia can be published in NI yet be unheard of locally. Is this the way policy is manipulated by the hegemon?
Just think, as you point our, how much has happened in the last two years. I thought about the 2015, but I also thought of how this article may reflect what some would still think. I also thought the author of who I didn’t necessarily agree with, was right with his history, and I liked what he said within the last four paragraphs. I apologize I was attempting to present some diverse opinion.
Joe,…i believe Putin doesn’t seriously want a confrontation with the U.S., but with oil being tied to the petro-dollar the Brics countries need an alternative for converting revenues, The logical answer is gold. China has already made a move in that direction and several notable economists as diverse as Jim Rickards, Peter Schiff and Richard Wolffe agree. i believe this prospect is scaring American corporate interests shitless!
I have read that about the gold, and I think you are right.
I don’t believe this is a safe way to describe China’s attitude. That nation is in a tough spot. Probably it wants to singe North Korea’s feathers at least as much as the Trumpies do, but cannot possibly be seen as “knuckling under” to the neocons. So it appears to be getting prepared to do whatever is necessary.
“‘Lips and teeth’ no more as China’s ties with North Korea deteriorate”
Possible bias – it’s an Indian site, and maybe with an ax to grind.
h**p://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/china/lips-and-teeth-no-more-as-chinas-ties-with-north-korea-deteriorate/articleshow/60437694.cms
“China Just Sent a Big Military Warning to North Korea”
h**p://nationalinterest.org/blog/the-buzz/china-just-sent-big-military-warning-north-korea-22234?page=show
“China Prepares for a Crisis Along North Korea Border”
h**p://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/china-prepares-for-a-crisis-along-north-korea-border/ar-AAoMiSg
Returning to the essay:
All that is correct. And the situation could well get worse, especially if “dollar” hegemony continues to falter.
The worse it’s situation gets, the worse it’s military aggression is likely to be. The people really in charge are not going to accept second place without a fight – even a nuclear fight. Putin is exquisitely aware of this ultra dangerous dimension, and so far is playing a masterful defense and waiting game. Like a chess master, he is letting the over aggressive US hang itself over time, while being careful not to risk directly challenging it and creating a chaotic disaster.
Those addicted to power are like drug addicts. It is just not in their thinking to every quit or cut back; and anything it takes to keep their habit going, however crazy or dangerous, they will do it automatically without a thought of consequences. For this reason it is important to deal with these crazy power addicts very carefully – they are truly not in their right minds.
A good piece that nicely encapsulates the current state of the world, especially America’s scatter-brained attempts to control it.
When you stop to count the many recent own-goals and self-inflicted wounds of US foreign policy, it really staggers the mind. And these blunders have come along, one on the heels of the other, in such a rapid pace that it begins to feel like a bloody route. Take this one additional example. There is no military solution to the NK crisis — none whatsoever. Only a long-term diplomatic solution is viable. Yet, President Trump has recently been pushing his national security services to do anything, anything at all, to allow him to declare that Iran is in violation of the JCPOA — the Iran nuclear deal — so that he can tear it up. (What exactly he plans to do after painting himself into that nasty corner is anyone’s guess, although the musical refrain, “Bomb, bomb, bomb Iran!” is always a popular tune in DC.) In other words, the President intends to render the word of the US itself once again completely worthless, not even worth the paper it is written on. And this occurs at precisely the moment when the US will have to try to convince North Korea that the US can be trusted to make some kind of agreement with them and will stick with it.
And President Trump is not alone in this kind of self-sabotage; the Republican Congress infamously interfered in nearly every conceivable way with former President Obama’s foreign policy, often at the behest of a certain Middle East head of state who has so much pull with Congressional members that they often appear to be little more than marionettes dancing to whatever tune he chooses to sing. Even the Pentagon itself has no compunction about injecting itself into foreign affairs as a rogue element. It was not that long ago that they scuttled an agreement between the US and Russia to work together in Syria. They did this by opportunely bombing and killing a good many Syrian soldiers merely a day or two after the agreement had been reached by Secretary of State John Kerry and Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov. It was so blatant an act of sabotage, that Lavrov demanded to know who was actually in charge in Washington?
American foreign policy is a runaway crazy-train with no conductor on board.
US power figures are crazy with delusions of invincibility and righteousness. Failures cannot be acknowledged in their delusional state. They MUST WIN! Anything but victory is incomprehensible to them. Those who the Gods would destroy, they first render insane. Hubris is the ultimate intoxicant, clouding the minds of those under it’s spell, rendering them incapable of admitting mistakes or making course corrections. Full speed ahead and damn the consequences!
The Multipolar Alliance is winning the Hybrid Third World War, but the end is still beyond the horizon. The reigning political-economic paradigm must evolve into some form of sustainable/resilient communalism globally for humanity to survive the onslaught capitalism has wrought on the planet–Ecological Overshoot.
In their desperation, would the D[e]C[eit] Cesspool bottom-dwellers/feeders resort to the nuclear option AGAIN? DUH!
Oops I only got to the end of para 5….
Welcome To The City of Haifa
District of Haifa
???? – ?????? Palestine
Ethnically cleansed 25,334 days ago
….http://www.palestineremembered.com/Haifa/Haifa/….
Recent anti-dollar developments:
1. Gold Trade Between Russia and China – A Step Closer Towards De-Dollarization?
Transcript of Sputnik – SKYPE Interview
By Peter Koenig
September 08, 2017
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/47769.htm
2. http://theantimedia.org/venezuela-to-ditch-us-dollar/
is largely based on:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-venezuela-forex/venezuelas-maduro-says-will-shun-u-s-dollar-in-favor-of-yuan-others-idUSKCN1BJ06O
3. http://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/China-Readies-Yuan-Priced-Crude-Oil-Benchmark-Backed-By-Gold.html
Are the U.S and its “allies” trying to impose their “hegemony” on Yemen?
September 9, 2017
“The Genocide in Yemen by a Coalition of War Criminals”
[more info at link below]
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2017/09/the-genocide-in-yemen-by-coalition-of.html
reply to Mr. Bob Beal
American Resources ==> USA extraction machine==private capital conversion to economic vitality machine=> global markets
<return of capital to vitality machine investors
Americans are being ripped off, the USA is making American resources available to private industry, who adds value and sells the resources overseas. All sounds ok, until you trace the dollars returned from those foreign sales; not one red cent ends up in the hands of the people that were scalped of their resources. There is no export tax on most items.
I recall a game we played as kids.. make hot pads and sell them door to door. Parents would foot the bill and supply the raw materials and equipment to make the hot pads, but any proceeds from the sales were the exclusive property of the kid that sold the parent financed goods. Successful hot pad sellers could make a hugh profit from no cost goods, but such success threatened to bankrupt parents.
This is similar to the USA extraction machinery. The UsA extracts resources from America and transfers the extracted resources to industry, who processes the resources into finished goods and sells the product produced abroad. [without any net benefit being returned to extracted Americans] such deals make global industries massive profits, but the profits and sales proceeds rarely return a net benefit to UsA extracted Americans.
Stephen J. most Americans could not point Yemen out on a map..
Good time to buy 1oz gold plated bars from alibaba then. Tungsten filled of course, like the Federal buys on the sly:)
Mr Lazarre great analysis but don’t under estimate the cabal behind the hydra pax-americana. Follow the money dwell into the rabbit hole and viola historical facts gives us more than enough evidence on how these vile entities work. Do you recall the sinking of the Maine, or the Lousitainia , or the well established facts of how the Rosevelt regime cornered the Japanese to retaliate to guarantee US entry in the second world war. Gulf of Tonkin, USS liberty and the grand daddy of them all 9/11. lets look how the masters of the universe have played the latest Psy-op. If u were to go around the US and ask anybody about Russia they would emphatically state that they had hacked the last election. If you were to go and ask most people in the USA about North Korea they would emphatically state that they have threatened to bomb the US. See it’s all how they frame events and pre ceed their next event. Their Ponzi- scheme the Petro -dollar is coming to an end. The ME fiasco has hit a snag. OBOR one bridge one road Sino initiated economic project is gaining steam. Russian sanctions have failed . Israel out of desperation timely bombs Syria just as the UN puts out a fraudulent statement that ASSAD has gassed his people. Read between the lines. Myanmar and the Phillipines are being infested with CIA /MossaD and MI6 deadly deeds in order to put a spanner in the spokes of the Eurasian Russian and Chinese initiatives. The Chinese and the Russians have basically stated without saying it that they will have the North Koreans back. Hence I conclude that these next coming months will see the next false flag cause the can they r kicking down the road has almost been kicked to the point of none existence.
Yep, sounds about right. Good riddance, too. I’m tired of my country’s government launching a new murder campaign every year or two.
When Germany challenged Great Britain, when Japan tried to grab the western Pacific and northwest Asia, great vistas of capitalist industrial growth beckoned. The U.S. zoomed in and grasped the prize after WW I and clenched it firmly after WW II. It has become clear, though, that no vast growth is possible under capitalism after a society industrializes. The U.S. overtook Britain economically during the latter half of the nineteenth century. As Veblen noted, Germany and Japan raced through initial industrialization faster than that. China did it even more rapidly, from the mid-1980s to today — and heads into the same economic impasse as the U.S.
All the threats of the US to China seem to me to be a shame. Doesn’t China own and buy a large part of it’s debt?? No one mentions this at all. Why would the NY times and all assume that the US can order China around? I don’t get it!!
I meant a sham not a shame!!
There is already a shift going on in the country with emphasis moving toward infrastructure development. This bodes well for President Trump to move into cooperation with China’s Belt and Road Intitiative. megadevelopmen plan. If we can put the kabosh on the Russia hacking hoax,,using the July 24 V.I.P.S. memo published on this website, we may see increased collaboration with President Putin to deal with these hotspots.