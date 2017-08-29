“More Misleading Russia-gate Propaganda”

Exclusive: The U.S. mainstream media is touting a big break in Russia-gate, emails showing an effort by Donald Trump’s associates to construct a building in Moscow. But the evidence actually undercuts the “scandal,” reports Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
There is an inherent danger of news organizations getting infected by “confirmation bias” when they want something to be true so badly that even if the evidence goes in the opposite direction they twist the revelation to fit their narrative. Such is how The Washington Post, The New York Times and their followers in the mainstream media are reacting to newly released emails that actually show Donald Trump’s team having little or no influence in Moscow.
On Tuesday, for instance, the Times published a front-page article designed to advance the Russia-gate narrative, stating: “A business associate of President Trump promised in 2015 to engineer a real estate deal with the aid of the president of Russia, Vladimir V. Putin, that he said would help Mr. Trump win the presidency.”
Wow, that sounds pretty devastating! The Times is finally tying together the loose and scattered threads of the Russia-influencing-the-U.S.-election story. Here you have a supposed business deal in which Putin was to help Trump both make money and get elected. That is surely how a casual reader or a Russia-gate true believer would read it – and was meant to read it. But the lede is misleading.
The reality, as you would find out if you read further into the story, is that the boast from Felix Sater that somehow the construction of a Trump Tower in Moscow would demonstrate Trump’s international business prowess and thus help his election was meaningless. What the incident really shows is that the Trump organization had little or no pull in Russia as Putin’s government apparently didn’t lift a finger to salvage this stillborn building project.
But highlighting that reality would not serve the Times’ endless promotion of Russia-gate. So, this counter-evidence gets buried deep in the story, after a reprise of the “scandal” and the Times hyping the significance of Sater’s emails from 2015 and early 2016. For good measure, the Times includes a brief and dishonest summary of the Ukraine crisis.
The Times reported: “Mr. Sater, a Russian immigrant, said he had lined up financing for the Trump Tower deal with VTB Bank, a Russian bank that was under American sanctions for involvement in Moscow’s efforts to undermine democracy in Ukraine. In another email, Mr. Sater envisioned a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Moscow. ‘I will get Putin on this program and we will get Donald elected,’ Mr. Sater wrote.”
But the idea that Russia acted “to undermine democracy in Ukraine” is another example of the Times’ descent into outright propaganda. The reality is that the U.S. government supported – and indeed encouraged – a coup on Feb. 22, 2014, that overthrew the democratically elected Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych even after he offered to move up scheduled elections so he could be voted out of office through a democratic process.
After Yanukovych’s violent ouster and after the coup regime dispatched military forces to crush resistance among anti-coup, mostly ethnic Russian Ukrainians in the east, Russia provided help to prevent their destruction from an assault spearheaded by neo-Nazis and other extreme Ukrainian nationalists. But that reality would not fit the Times’ preferred Ukraine narrative, so it gets summarized as Moscow trying “to undermine democracy in Ukraine.”
Empty Boasts
However, leaving aside the Times’ propagandistic approach to Ukraine, there is this more immediate point about Russia-gate: none of Sater’s boastful claims proved true and this incident really underscored the lack of useful connections between Trump’s people and the Kremlin. One of Trump’s lawyers, Michael Cohen, even used a general press email address in a plea for assistance from Putin’s personal spokesman.
Deeper in the story, the Times admits these inconvenient facts: “There is no evidence in the emails that Mr. Sater delivered on his promises, and one email suggests that Mr. Sater overstated his Russian ties. In January 2016, Mr. Cohen wrote to Mr. Putin’s spokesman, Dmitri S. Peskov, asking for help restarting the Trump Tower project, which had stalled. But Mr. Sater did not appear to have Mr. Peskov’s direct email, and instead wrote to a general inbox for press inquiries.”
The Times added: “The project never got government permits or financing, and died weeks later. … The emails obtained by The Times make no mention of Russian efforts to damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign or the hacking of Democrats’ emails.”
In other words, the Russia-gate narrative – that somehow Putin foresaw Trump’s election (although almost no one else did) and sought to curry favor with the future U.S. president by lining Trump’s pockets with lucrative real estate deals while doing whatever he could to help Trump win – is knocked down by these new disclosures, not supported by them.
Instead of clearing the way for Trump to construct the building and thus – in Sater’s view – boost Trump’s election chances, Putin and his government wouldn’t even approve permits or assist in the financing.
And, this failed building project was not the first Trump proposal in Russia to fall apart. A couple of years earlier, a Moscow hotel plan died apparently because Trump would not – or could not – put up adequate financing for his share, overvaluing the magic of the Trump brand. But one would think that if the Kremlin were grooming Trump to be its Manchurian candidate and take over the U.S. government, money would have been no obstacle.
Along the same lines, there’s the relative pittance that RT paid Gen. Michael Flynn to speak at the TV network’s tenth anniversary in Moscow in December 2015. The amount totaled $45,386 with Flynn netting $33,750 after his speakers’ bureau took its cut. Democrats and the U.S. mainstream media treated this fact as important evidence of Russia buying influence in the Trump campaign and White House, since Flynn was both a campaign adviser and briefly national security adviser.
But the actual evidence suggests something quite different. Besides Flynn’s relatively modest speaking fee, it turned out that RT negotiated Flynn’s rate downward, a fact that The Washington Post buried deep inside an article on Flynn’s Russia-connected payments. The Post wrote, “RT balked at paying Flynn’s original asking price. ‘Sorry it took us longer to get back to you but the problem is that the speaking fee is a bit too high and exceeds our budget at the moment,’ Alina Mikhaleva, RT’s head of marketing, wrote a Flynn associate about a month before the event.”
Yet, if Putin were splurging to induce Americans near Trump to betray their country, it makes no sense that Putin’s supposed flunkies at RT would be quibbling with Flynn over a relatively modest speaking fee; they’d be falling over themselves to pay him more.
So, what the evidence really indicates is that Putin, like almost everybody else in the world, didn’t anticipate Trump’s ascendance to the White House, at least not in the time frame of these events – and thus was doing nothing to buy influence with his entourage or boost his election chances by helping him construct a glittering Trump Tower in Moscow.
But that recognition of reality would undermine the much beloved story of Putin-Trump collusion, so the key facts and the clear logic are downplayed or ignored – all the better to deceive Americans who are dependent on the Times, the Post and the mainstream media.
Having seen how the U.S. has been in the business of undermining democracies in Latin America, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and many other points around the globe for decades, it defies belief that an astute player like Putin would not consider that the Deep State was capable of undermining a president at home, should that president not meet with their approval. And we all know the people that count were counting on Hillary. Whether Putin supported one or other candidate would make not a jot of difference in the long run, so it was pointless supporting either.
If Putin didn’t seen what the U.S. had been doing all over the rest of the world, the idea that the U.S.-funded coup in neighbouring Ukraine escaped his eagle eyes, is preposterous.
The election of Trump, and the way he is being undermined, at this very moment only serves as is further proof of how far the real powers that be, and their media minions, are prepared to go. And let’s not forget that the undermining of Bernie Sanders in the primaries is now on public record. Though a Florida court under the auspices of Judge Zloch – appointed by none other than Republican Ronald Reagan – dismissed the fraud lawsuit against the D.N.C. and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, he did not judge that fraud had not taken place. In fact the judge clearly accepted that it had. The dismissal was made on the grounds that it was not a case for the judiciary to decide but an internal affair for Democrat Party members.
Whether you think Trump makes a good president or not, it is very hard not to see that virtually the entire coporate media is trying to get shot of him on behalf of a lot of very powerful people, who would rather remain anonymous. If I can see that, you have to bet your bottom dollar Putin would’ve been able to see it.
It is a shame that the MSM has become a lapdog rather than a watchdog. And they have infiltrated publications and outlets that used to challenge the powerful. We are truly living in Orwellian times.
Money, alas, turns out to be the universal solvent. It buys – literally – anything. Although some people, much to their credit, can resist the lure of money there is always someone who can’t or won’t.
And any nation or culture that abandons all values in favour of money as the only value, soon finds that it has no values at all.
Because money is not a value.
The corrosive influence of economic power upon US mass media, elections, and government is our fatal flaw, which cannot be supported with any western value, but only the human defects of selfishness, ignorance, hypocrisy, and malice.
Once more Mr. Parry gives us an essential counterpoint to the mass media propaganda.
Well said, Skip!
wiki– In 1998, Sater pleaded guilty to his involvement in a $40 million stock fraud scheme orchestrated by the Russian Mafia.[7][8] In exchange for his guilty plea, he agreed to become an informant for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and federal prosecutors, assisting with organized crime. In July 2017, it was reported that Sater had agreed to cooperate with investigators concerning an international money laundering scheme.[9]
Thank you. Twenty years later and he was still involved in major financial fraud despite his conviction: one wonders whether he was on the FBI payroll. Perhaps he was “cooperating” in stating that he could influence Putin to get Trump elected, without even having an email contact for his request. Fraudsters are certainly not reliable sources, and cooperative convicts even less so.
The MSM continues with the stale narrative of Russia-gate. But as far as Michael Flynn is concerned, even though the Russia connection was flimsy at best, there was overwhelming evidence that he was in fact a foreign agent…evidence that his opponents conveniently ignored because it didn’t fit in with their narrative.https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-05-18/flynn-s-turkey-connection-is-the-case-worth-pursing
This story is old hat and I wouldn’t have paid it much attention to it were it not for Mr Parry’s efforts to sweep it under the carpet. As always, Mr Parry’s argument is that “the defendant cannot be convicted of murder inasmuch as he didn’t shoot the victim as alleged. He stabbed him”! Since none of this affects the credibility of the other Russiagate evidence, one way or the other, I don’t see how it “undercuts” the investigation. That Mr Parry might hope that it would merely reflects his own commitment to Putin’s cause. Also, the fact that Mr Parry also offers us the umpteenth repetition of his version of events in Ukraine suggests that he is far less convinced of his “undercutting” argument than he cares to admit.
Mr Parry might care to address in a future article why he thinks that Putin didn’t just restore Yanukovych to power. Yanukovych wasn’t actually overthrown, whether violently or otherwise. He simply fled into the night, to everyone’s surprise, and popped up some time later, safe and well, in Russia, where he is believed to be still. Instead of restoring the democratically-elected president to office, Putin simply sent in what appear to have been private contractors to seize Crimea, which was then annexed without the consent of the Ukrainian authorities, in violation of the Helsinki Final Act. If Yanukovych had been restored to power he most probably would have obtained the necessary consent from parliament. Why did Putin grab illegally what he could have had served up to him in perfect legality?
Bringing up Flynn’s Moscow speech, which isn’t even mentioned in the NYT article, also suggests panic on Mr Parry’s part. The speech was in December 2015. Flynn joined Trump’s campaign only in 2016. Moreover, Flynn was not removed from his position because of the speech. Thus, Mr Parry’s claim that the quibble over fees proves that Russians didn’t interfere in the election is nonsense. At the time of the photo, Putin had no way of knowing that Flynn would join the Trump campaign and therefore had no reason to fall over himself to pay Flynn more. Thus, the Flynn speech proves nothing, one way or the other, as to Putin’s intentions in regard to the election. On the other hand, Jill Stein’s presence at Putin’s table suggests that he was indeed planning to interfere in the election, since she was already an announced candidate at the time of the dinner. Maybe Mr Parry should take a look at the sources of her campaign finance.
Your propaganda has no rational basis as always, Mr. Kenny. Try looking at the Hillary campaign finance: top ten were all zionists, and both they and KSA were major Clinton foundation donors. When you seek truth, your arguments will be better.
Nice that your AIPAC teleprompter comes complete with transcription software. Jill Stein (I voted for her) was a space-filler candidate for those of us who couldn’t vote for the lesser of two evils (Deplorable vs. Despicable). It is ludicrous to claim Putin thought he could elevate her as a part of his “election interference”strategy.
Skip Scott – “We are truly living in Orwellian times.”
{}
It’s devastatingly amazing how so many are so willingly and so easily deceived.
Or have they been praying, hoping and waiting quietly for their acrimonious ‘savior’?
Horsemen of the Trumpocalypse: A Field Guide to the Most Dangerous People in America
Book by John Nichols
An essential examination of the the dirty dealers and defenders of the indefensible who are “making America great again”
Donald Trump has assembled a rogue’s gallery of white nationalists, alt-right hatemongers, voter-suppression schemers, immigrant bashers, and climate-change deniers to run the American government. If we are going to navigate the next four years and have the tools to resist this presidency, we need to know whose hands will be on the levers of power. And we need to know how to challenge their excesses. John Nichols, veteran political correspondent at the Nation, has been covering many of these deplorables for decades. Sticking to the hard facts and unafraid to dig deep into the histories and ideologies of the people who make up Trump’s inner circle, Nichols delivers a clear-eyed and complete guide to who these people really are.
Two weeks ago today, President Trump signed a widely overlooked executive order to revoke Obama-era standards that required federal infrastructure projects like hospitals to factor in scientific projections for the effects of climate change, such as increased flooding.
Critics say the reversal will put more lives in danger by exposing U.S. infrastructure to the kind of damage inflicted by hurricanes and superstorms including Harvey, Sandy and Katrina. Obama’s order marked a rare climate change measure that was praised by both conservative and progressive groups.
Trump announced the reversal during the now infamous press conference in the lobby of Trump Tower that was largely overshadowed by his remarks defending the white supremacist protesters behind the violent rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia.
I think that is because many of the Climate Change doubters are now coming out the woodwork since Trump’s election:
For example, a former colleague and co-author of/with James Hansen (the father of Climate Change) is now claiming his old boss is a fraud:
Dr. Duane Thresher
Researcher, tree ring climate proxy modeling, University of Alaska (ARSC and SNRAS).
Guest Scientist, ocean climate proxy modeling, Alfred Wegener Institute, Germany.
PhD, Earth & Environmental Sciences (climate modeling/proxies), Columbia University and NASA GISS (working for Dr. James Hansen, the father of global warming, and Dr. Gavin Schmidt).
NSF research cruise, RV Nathaniel B. Palmer in Mertz Glacier region of Antarctica; CTD operator, MOCNESS.
MS, Atmospheric Science (climate modeling/tree rings/chaos), University of Arizona and NCAR.
BS, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, MIT and NASA.
columbia-phd.org/RealClimatologists/AboutUs/index.html
That leaves the old climate change warriors/scientists. Are they committing fraud? At the risk of being sued I would have to say yes. For example: James Hansen is the father of global warming. He became the father of global warming through fraud.
columbia-phd.org/RealClimatologists/Articles/2017/08/03/Is_Global_Warming_Really_A_Fraud/index.html
My guess is that Trump wants to see how this all plays out before embarking the entire US economy on a remediation.
Mild-ly Facetious – “…his remarks defending the white supremacist protesters behind the violent rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia.”
This is how history gets rewritten. He wasn’t defending the handful of so-called “white supremacists” left in the U.S. He was saying there was blame on “both sides”. People who wanted to exercise their right to free speech and who got a permit should not be violently opposed and shut down. They were protesting the removal of a statue and trying to exercise their right to free speech. The fascist Antifa wasn’t going to let that happen.
Mild-ly Facetious – “John Nichols, veteran political correspondent at the Nation, has been covering many of these deplorables for decades.”
You just said the magic word: deplorables. Keep it up if you want to see a civil war.
the money line — “Putin, like almost everybody else in the world, didn’t anticipate Trump’s ascendance to the White House, at least not in the time frame of these events.” . . .And many still can’t accept it. How could Hillary have lost when every expert and every pollster was saying that her election was a foregone conclusion? There must be a reason why so many smart people were so ignorant. . . .Yes, it was the dastardly Russians who were to blame for Trump’s election, along with the US military losses in Afghanistan and Syria, the turmoil in Ukraine, etc. and perhaps the violence in US cities is next?
Felix Sater has the fingerprints of intelligence all over him. How do we know? Just listen to his Rabbi giving him the Man of the Year award: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSpFtCmoD5o
People must see this video!!! Hollywood Mark, you have come up with THE smoking gun of the 21st Century – Zionism/CIA!!! The Rabbi was right. He probably did say “too much, already.” It was a mouthful!
occupy on – yeah, “too much” is right! Zionism/CIA (or what used to be the OSS – Office of Strategic Services) ruled the 20th Century too. Allen Dulles joined the OSS during World War II, and would have fit in well with Churchill, who was also, I am discovering, a scheming, conniving person. In fact, the Zionists gave Churchill the sum of 50,000 pounds in 1936, at a time when Churchill was starving for money, to smear and slander Hitler as much as he could.
When you read about events leading up to World War I and World War II, you can see the hands of the Zionists, the British and the OSS.
Zionists and the CIA are one.
Hollywood Mark – good video. The rabbi describes being invited to a special event at a federal building, only immediate family members allowed (special permission for the rabbi to attend). The rabbi describes getting there and seeing dozens of U.S. intelligence officers from all of the various 3-letter intelligence agencies of this country, and listens as they all praised Felix for his work.
Felix Sater said, “My wife says that living with me is like reading next week’s newspaper today.”
That’s because they’re busy engineering today exactly what is going to take place next week. All manufactured.
Hollywood Mark: First they looted Russia for more than a decade, and took the loot to Israel, U.S., U.K. . .. And now they are collaborators in the project to overthrow their President, get back there to loot again.
And now all this Russia-Gate nonsense going on for a year, and all this Media, TV, Congress, and the whole Country involved in this debate based on falsehoods. What kind of Orwellian World and times we are living in?
It is nice to see this information laid out in a time line that makes sense and is relatively easy to follow. I haven’t bought the Russians are coming for a long time, at least since the wall came down. It has been obvious for a time they were too wrapped up in their own problems at home to seriously consider undermining our sacred, for sale , Democracy. In fact, with laws being what they are thanks to Citizens United, if Russia wanted to undermine our democracy all they would have had to do is put up around a billion and let the dogs in the political arena go at it. They could have disrupted the election more or less legally, by disguising the money like our billionaires already do. It isn’t a state secret and is available to anyone wanting to spend the money. I noticed an article yesterday about a Trillion Dollar upgrade of our nuclear forces. That is why someone decided the Russians needed to be coming. It takes a real threat to pry a Trillion out of Congress.
Ah, filthy rich neocons have come up with another sleezy, phony Browden/Natalia Veselnitskaya type connection with Trump’s people and the evil Russians. Or, at least, are publishing exaggerated meanings (they’re huuuuge in publications) to a US carpetbagger in Russia and his attempt to get Putin to back one of his balley-hooed schemes. Never has big money bought so much crassness in such little time!
“More Misleading Russia-gate Propaganda”
Well, it is a Tuesday. Lol.
Thank you Mr. Parry for this important work. Everyone needs to read this.
“So, what the evidence really indicates is that Putin, like almost everybody else in the world, didn’t anticipate Trump’s ascendance to the White House.”
Yeah, who saw that coming? You might have put a little money down on Trump as a long shot, but you certainly wouldn’t have expected any return.
And as Mr. Parry has stated so many times on this site, there is no way that Putin would have favored Trump in any way, for fear of retaliation from Hillary, the person who 99.9% of the world thought would win.
As a US Expat, I see this ALL THE TIME from ostensibly well connected “players” down here. It is another variation of the Nigerian wire money to claim your lottery winnings scam, but a little more sophisticated. The expat will send an email back home to some “big-wig” saying that they have an in with some Argentine senator (who only speaks Spanish) who wants to co-sponsor a project down here, when they don’t have an “in” at all, just his contact info and business card. Then they send the Argentine senator an analogous message that some big-wig in the United States (who only speaks English) that they know is interested in co-financing a project in Argentina. So the guy in the middle is playing off two of his casual acquaintances, hoping to hit the jackpot land as the middleman of such a deal. One of the few ways to strike it rich down here, where economic prospects are far and few between. (Probably the same in Russia.) This scenario is so “old hat” to any experienced pol, that they immediately call up the US big-wig (using a translator) and ask them directly, do you have an interest in co-financing a project in Argentina? The big-wig responds he was only interested because he heard the Argentine senator was offering matching financing. So, once the two figure out what is going on, the guy who started the interaction is scratched from both their reputable contacts lists. I see this at least once a year… it is so common (with HOTELS in particular). If the NYT had any reporters that actually ventured outside their metropolitan bubble and lived for a while in a second or third world economy, they would have recognized this common scenario… but that is too much to ask.
Those who are awake agree with you; the others are controlled by mass media, controlled by oligarchy. Pitchforks and muskets won’t do it this time around. External sanctions and isolation of the US are the beginning. Please consider this an invitation to bring down the US oligarchy, to help us restore democracy.
There has been a dark side to the human story since our beginnings. Those who create that negative dimension serve it with their greed, lying, and violence. Unfortunately over our long history this dark side has had great success in imposing itself on our culture, and at this point it threatens to destroy all of us. Those who practice and believe in goodness, sharing and peace are losing the struggle to make these the controlling factors of our human story. As a result of the increased powers our growing intelligence has made available to them, those who represent the dark side of humans now threaten to destroy our life supporting systems on Earth in the near future, and thus insure our own human extinction. Our unwillingness to champion our better possibilities is now triggering the physical processes that will soon destroy us. Denying this reality is a deep psychological mechanism that keeps us in a trance of unconscious ignorance as we march towards the precipice of our final end.
Pathetic efforts by the MSM to make a story. Why do people read this stuff, let alone believe it?
You are persistent, truthful & always on story’s proper angle. Thank you, Robert Parry.
Thanks, Robert. I have been away for 10 days and really didn’t understand what this new wrinkle in the Putingate affair was about and what Rachel was gleefully nattering on about. Now I do and you have also given me the “weapon” (your article to forward) to send my lovely but frighteningly ignorant family and friends to try to disabuse them of their current beliefs. “But everybody says so” isn’t really a valid argument anymore – particularly after Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya.
God, Rachel. She gets more pathetic every day as she tries so hard to please the boys with the money and influence. I used to think she was so smart and witty, and as a gay woman I was so proud of her achievements. But now, I got a gag reflex that just won’t quit. How could she do this? Or conversely, how could I have been so stupid? It’s like having yer girlfriend dump you for a guy.
Thank you Robert Parry for pulling my head out.