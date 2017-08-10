Hurtling Toward ‘Fire and Fury’

Exclusive: Under congressional and media pressure to confront U.S. “adversaries,” President Trump alarmed the world with rash rhetoric about inflicting “fire and fury” on North Korea, a frightening prospect, says Jonathan Marshall.
By Jonathan Marshall
“Be prepared, there is a small chance that our horrendous leadership could unknowingly lead us into World War III.” – Donald Trump, August 31, 2013
Like some demonic Hollywood director, President Trump keeps finding new ways to make us jump out of our seats, just when we think we’ve seen everything. On Tuesday, he outdid himself by twice pledging to meet any further North Korean threats to the United States “with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”
His headline-grabbing comments were sufficiently incendiary that White House staffers rushed to reassure reporters (and the public) that the President was just improvising, not speaking from an approved script. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson insisted that the President simply meant to say that “the United States has the capability to fully defend itself from any attack . . . So the American people should sleep well at night.”
People at home and around the world were rattled but not too alarmed, judging by the modest drop in stock prices on U.S. and foreign exchanges. North Korea responded to Trump’s threat with a threat of its own to vaporize Guam, yet no war broke out. So far, leaders of both countries, like taunting schoolboys, seem content to lob only harsh rhetoric across the ocean, not fully armed missiles.
It’s easy to discount Trump’s bluster, based on his long history of practicing the art of “bullshit.” Maybe he’s just trying to make Chinese leaders nervous about his intentions, so they try a little harder to rein in Pyongyang. Surely he understands by now just how devastating a war with North Korea would be, right?
I’m not so sure. What increasingly keep me up at night are the uncontradicted claims of one of the GOP’s leading foreign policy spokesmen, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, that Trump is ready and willing to launch a preemptive war “if [North Korea tries] to keep developing an ICBM with a nuclear weapon on top to hit the [U.S.] homeland.”
North Korea isn’t quite there yet, but some U.S. intelligence officials claim that Pyongyang has already produced a miniature nuclear warhead suitable for delivery by missile, and its accelerated testing of long-range ballistic missiles means that the time is quickly drawing near when Kim Jong Un’s regime will be able to put the United States at risk.
Tough-Guy Senators
Early in Trump’s presidency, the influential Republican senator went to the President with a powerful message. Graham asked Trump, “Do you want on your resumé that during your presidency the North Koreans developed a missile that could hit the American homeland with a nuclear weapon on top of it?” Trump replied, according to Graham, “Absolutely not.”
Graham advised President Trump that if all else failed, he must order a military strike. As Graham put it, “It would be terrible but the war would be over here (there), wouldn’t be here. It would be bad for the Korean Peninsula. It would be bad for China. It would be bad for Japan, be bad for South Korea. It would be the end of North Korea. But what it would not do is hit America and the only way it could ever come to America is with a missile.”
Speaking to NBC’s “Today” show this month, Graham reiterated that Trump isn’t bluffing about preparing an all-out strike against North Korea’s nuclear program. “He has told me that. I believe him,” Graham said. “If there’s going to be a war to stop [Kim Jong Un], it will be over there. If thousands die, they’re going to die over there. They’re not going to die here. And he has told me that to my face.”
Senate Armed Services Committee Chair John McCain, R-Arizona, was with Graham for the private meeting with Trump in April, and did not dispute his colleague’s description of the conversation. He added only that a preemptive strike would be a “last” option.
Trump has said nothing to call Graham’s account into question, either. Indeed, one of his first tweets of 2017 was a flat-out declaration, “North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won’t happen!” Trump’s national security adviser, H. R. McMaster, confirmed just this month that allowing North Korea to acquire functional nuclear-tipped ICBMs would be “intolerable, from the President’s perspective.”
The Trump-Graham doctrine recalls the George W. Bush administration’s justification for preemptive war against Iraq in 2003 — with the key difference that North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction are real, not mythical. Contrary to all evidence, Trump appears to believe that America’s immense nuclear arsenal will be insufficient to deter North Korea from attacking the United States or its allies.
North Korean Fears
North Korean leaders have consistently maintained that they want and need nuclear weapons only to deter a U.S. attack, not to start a war against the world’s only superpower. Most experts on Korea agree. Former Secretary of Defense William Perry, who actually negotiated with Kim’s predecessor in 2000, asserts that while the risks of inadvertent war are growing, North Korea has no intention of launching a surprise nuclear attack:
“I have studied North Korea for several decades and have had serious talks with many of their military and political leaders. . . . They are not crazy, as some people believe. North Korea is a pariah state and nearly alone in the world, but there is logic to the actions of its leadership. Fundamental to that logic is an overriding commitment to keeping their regime in power, to sustain the Kim dynasty. . . . and they understand that if they launch a nuclear attack, their country will be destroyed, and . . . it would end the Kim dynasty.”
Experts also reject the Graham/Trump assumption that preemptive war with North Korea would be merely “bad” but manageable. Pyongyang has thousands of artillery aimed at Seoul, hundreds of rocket launchers, vast stocks of deadly chemical weapons, and as many as 60 nuclear warheads, which could render much of South Korea and Japan uninhabitable and rock the world’s economy.
Defense Secretary James Mattis’s gloomy warning that any conflict with North Korea would be “probably the worst kind of fighting in most people’s lifetime,” was almost certainly an understatement. As I have discussed previously, even without functioning ICBMs, Kim’s regime already has the ability to wipe out major U.S. coastal cities simply by floating nuclear bombs into our harbors, hidden in container vessels.
President Trump’s views on preemptive war are rejected not only by the experts, but by the majority of Americans. Fewer than a third of U.S. adults believe the situation in North Korea requires a military response, according to a new CBS poll, and 61 percent are rightfully uneasy about Trump’s ability to handle the situation.
But what experts and most Americans think doesn’t really matter. The U.S. military is undoubtedly ready to carry out an order from its commander-in-chief to attack North Korea. It holds massive training exercises every year for just such an eventuality. And the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, Admiral Scott Swift, answered unequivocally “yes” when asked whether he would follow an order by President Trump to launch a nuclear attack against China, a vastly more dangerous foe than North Korea.
So how, under these circumstances, do I get any sleep at all? Deep down, I suspect that Trump is too gutless to start an unnecessary war that will kill millions of people. I also have faith that South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a former human rights lawyer, will refuse to cooperate with a preemptive attack, making it difficult for U.S. forces to go it alone. I hope and pray that I’m right.
Jonathan Marshall is a regular contributor to Consortiumnews.com.
Russia and China went along with the Security Council Resolution hoping and praying that the US would make good on its lunatic blustering. As soon as the Pacific Fleet gets busy firing and furying North Korea, China will grab Taiwan and Russia will de-Nazify Ukraine. And, there would be nothing left of South Korea to save. The world will be much better off, and the multipolar reality will be indelibly impressed on delusional neocons, globalists and neocolonialists for generations to come. In other words…NOTHING is going to happen. The whole thing would be too good to be true.
Graham is o delusional and so mentally ill he will put the world at risk of extinction. These republicans and corporate demo are a threat to life on earth.
Nothing about Pentagon-made earthquakes in North Korea since October 2006 for Washington to make out that it was conducting nuclear tests though it had agreed to go along with the Six Nations Talks about nuclear disarmament.
mindboggling how easy it is to go to war even when the majority oppose it.
What democracy?
Graham believes the US lies within some kind of bubble that isolates it from the rest of the Earth … global climate change doesn’t matter, if war is over ‘there’, the US is safe, etc, etc
At times I firmly believe Graham is more unhinged than Trump in matters of foreign policy and warmongering. McCain also comes to mind but his time is short and, hopefully, he may not be able to egg on his fellow hawks. The hawks are a menace to folks everywhere and need to be restrained, (in a straitjacket)!
Pardon me for saying this, but I find that to be a massive understatement. Trump is an ignorant blowhard. Graham is – as you say – plain nuts.
:)
The instability of foreign policy is an effect of the domestic instability of the United States. The capitalist class is deeply divided, “globalists” like the giant banks, big oil, and illicit drug capitalists, versus “America First” capital interests mainly grounded in the domestic economy.
The globalists are much stronger than America First. Call it 60-40, just to illustrate. The tensions are of long standing but broke out into crisis in the election of 2016. The minority candidate, from a ruling class perspective, won.
The result is an unprecedented degree of political turmoil. Hence foreign policy is unstable. There is much more to it of course but the domestic factor must never be left out.
David – really good post!
The US has been itching to use it´s nuclear arsenal ever since they dropped the first bombs on Hiroshima and Negasaki. Every year since the 1950s they have threatened some country with a nuclear attack. it would appear that the Grahams and McCains of the US want to ensure that they will see just what that arsenal can do before they die. No one over the age of fifty should be allowed anywhere near government. When they get over fifty death means nothing to them anymore. They also stop valuing the lives of the rest of the people on the planet.
I am 76 and have been a witness to the US willingness to use the club before trying anything else all of my life.
I am over 87, Dan, and I agree with you completely.
I would only add that the US was willing to use them in 1986 when it had that showdown with the USSR, triggered by the assassination of Sweden’s PM Olof Palme, and it was because of American spies that it was prevented. Remember Rick Ames, Robert Hanssen et al. rotting away in prison.
Dan – yes, I think you’re on to something here. At the very least, these politicians should have children that they are close to. Grandchildren would also be a nice bonus. Lindsay Graham never even married. He probably doesn’t give a damn if the whole world blows. Strange and distorted thinking from both Graham and McCain.
I don’t know about the age of 50 as the cutoff because many people don’t even begin getting a brain until around that age, but certainly you want people who are extremely well read across all major disciplines and could debate either side of an issue. IOW, intelligent.
Thanks, Dan. Good post.
Interesting Trump’s threatening N Korea with ‘fire & fury’ on the anniversary of Hiroshima and Nagasaki…just say’n.
Those events didn’t escape me either. My father, whose 86, didn’t remember the dates as I do and I’m only 63. I lived during the bulk of the cold war and it affected me greatly. Now the nuclear threat is in the open again so perhaps cooler heads will prevail and not let the unspeakable horror of nuclear annihilation be unleashed by a childish fool.
The modern scenario of nuclear war is much different than it was in the 1950’s. Nuclear weapons were all of a “mass destruction” type, capable of destroying whole cities, and causing nuclear winter. What should be obvious by now is that the nuclear powers have been busy since then to miniaturize nuclear bombs to the point that in the 1960’s they were already small enough to mount in artillery shells and demolition devices deliverable by hand. By now, I’m sure that they are small enough to make them usable for “surgical” strikes delivered by satellite directed drones and what-not. An Iranian facility in the desert could be obliterated with no serious effect on even the surrounding landscape, making it’s use quite acceptable to most Americans. Of course, sometimes you start small and escalation happens, ending with the use of bigger weapons, maybe even the biggest ones. It’s not something to play with, but like children with matches, there are always some who are not afraid to defy their parents and burn down the house.
I keep waiting to hear that there will be THADD systems emplaced along all US coasts, to the tune of billions, if not trillions.
Your thinking here is logical – finagle things so Big Weapons Makers and their Investors will make even more money.
I’m getting mighty paranoid about this entire affair. I’m afraid the “crisis” is going to be the chance for the Neocons to bring back nuclear weapons use for the first time since WW2. And I”m also expecting Japan to use all of this to get back into the pre-WW2 Imperial Japan mode.
What kind of a reply do you want to hear? The Russians can protect their citizens in underground reinforced subway systems and other bunkers throughout the country. In the United States of America the citizens are told good luck you’re on your own. Only the elite and their enablers will survive and live out the fairy tale they have laid out for themselves. The rest of us are toast. What would you have us tell our children when the bombs start to drop? Don’t worry children our demise will allow the plutocrats and oligarchs to live happily ever after.
Divorced from our labors that support them, Oligarchs and plutocrats are useless eaters, unable even to maintain their own ventilating systems and electric-generating/distributing equipment in their fallout shelters, let alone operating the machine tools needed to manufacture replacement parts for those parts that break down. Read about The Summer of Hell on Manhattan Island as they must now repair 100-year old, maxed-out, infrastructure damaged by the recent hurricane, over on EIR website.
Excuse me, but the book of human history is not filled with stories of how the gigarich lived happily ever after. Precisely the opposite is true. Human history is largely the story of the miseries of the gigarich – of the overthrows, infighting, hostile takeovers, backstabbings – of how they ultimately fell, of how they are forced to erode an overfortune meeting the high costs of defending an overfortune – from the poor, from their own closest family members, from other gigarich. History is chockablock the stories of the fall of one wealthpower giant after another – a recitation of how clawing your way to wealthpower is clawing your way to miseries galore – a waste of life, not an increase of happiness and safety.
The underpaid 99% of this weary world should apologize to the gigarich for having piled heaps of wealth upon them thereby sentencing them to unhappy lives of “the plunderer gets plundered”, and vow to put an immediate end to the diabolically cruel custom of using division of labor as an excuse to create an overpayunderpay ratio that is destroying everyone’s everything – before the bombs go off.
Happily ever after? Is it a happy life if one is incessantly under attack from all comers and can never be at peace – no peace of mind no peace of heart? Is that a happy existence for the gigarichpowerful? No.
Teach the children this lesson of history.
So, in my mind when you combine this madness: The executive and the legislative, via last week’s economic warfare the entire Establishment needs to be replaced. No more excuses or division!
I believe Trump is just the “new face” of the “political warriors” that don’t fight in battle,
and are addicted to war. Therefore, I ask:
Is There No Law When War Criminals Rule?
Is there no law when war criminals rule?
Countries are destroyed by warmongering ghouls
There is no justice, just chaos and death
And millions of people who have nothing left
The evil depredations of those in power
Create hell on earth, as countries they devour
Bloodstained profits accrue to this warring filth
Ethics and morals have long been killed
Slaughtered children die, and many starve
Yemen is an example of what evil has carved
Weapons of death and destruction too
Are supplied by this heinous war criminal crew
These villains of violence in luxury reside
Their helpless victims have nowhere to hide
Misery and mayhem are their hellish lot
As the war criminals destroy everything they sought
Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen—these are hell holes of destruction
Victims of the war criminals and their war addictions
Are Iran, North Korea, China and Russia their next bloody fights?
Will more wars bring a nuclear finale with the end in sight?
Is it too late to stop these maniacs that are bereft of sanity?
Will they bring the apocalypse to all of humanity?
Who can stop these evil and loathsome ghouls?
Is there no law when war criminals rule?
[much more info at link below]
New Face, Yes Stephen J! And thanks for that…
Stephen, I received this link from CommonDreams this morning, which appears to be very exciting. If it is what it appears to be, we could use a site like this to organize on the web.
https://dcentproject.eu/
“Even without functioning ICBMs, Kim’s regime already has the ability to wipe out major U.S. coastal cities simply by floating nuclear bombs into our harbors, hidden in container vessels”. OK, but if Kim and his pals are such horrendous monsters, shouldn’t they be taken out as quickly as possible, before they do anything like what Mr Marshall suggests? But if they’re not horrendous monsters, why would they bother wiping out US cities? Why waste expensive missiles on militarily useless targets like cities? That’s the central contradiction in Mr Marshall’s argument. I share his conclusion though that Trump won’t make war on NK. The only war that will do Trump any good is a war on Putin that gets him out of Ukraine. That’s the only way to kill off the now rapidly expanding Russiagate investigation. Thus, all the fire and brimstone may actually be addressed to Putin, to counter, in advance, the threats of nuclear attack that Putin will inevitably make when the crunch comes in Ukraine.
There’s no contradiction. North Korea’s has acquired the ability to wipe out US cities in order to deter an attack from the United States. The question is whether President Trump is rational and well-informed enough to be deterred–or whether he has been convinced by the likes of Graham to undertake a preemptive strike regardless of the consequences.
Our resident troll doesn’t seem familiar with the concept of “deterrence”, as in an enemy might respond to an attack by attempting to destroy a US city if attacked. Or with “retaliation” – the actual destruction of the aforesaid city because it had been attacked. And unless we’ve read different articles, Mr. Marshall was speaking of a non-missile weapon transport – namely a ship with a hidden bomb inside. That hazard would be one where he and I hold substantially different opinions about the nature of the threat.
Your remarks about Putin were not in the “understandable” category for me.
Wall Street wants war more, and more. All Trump is, is a Wall Street Whore.
They like to steal trillions in tax money through the defence budget.
“Has Trump Become a Chump For the War Criminals?”
…
Trump was elected because people are fed up with endless wars and the warmongers running the system, now he, “has raised the prospect of military action.”…
[read much more at link below]
I do not have to cause the swarm and it will not hurt me
How can I believe that Xi cannot turn to Chinese organized crime families, loosely referred to as the “triad” (and their closely associated family tongs) to assassinate Un and kill or intimidate his appointed military successor(s)? ASIDE: Un plans ahead and this “Cain” (Un) murdered his own brother, not only to remove political rivalry but ensure that a military and fanatical leadership will assume power should he die suddenly-whatever the cause…. The only conclusion to draw is to assume, rightly or wrongly, that the USA won’t get a helping hand with this international crisis from one of the most resourceful, powerful and contiguous (border) nations in that geographic area-China. Xi had years to conspire against Un, and presumably has firmly decided on a plan “B”. In theory, he’s withdrawing his any substantive involvement in exchange for a well known and much grander plan- China’s hegemony in southeast Asia. This emergency cannot be about missiles, since it’s far more practical and technically feasible for UN to order a North Korean submarine to launch nuclear tipped torpedoes at a carrier, flotilla, or the sandy beaches of Guam, noisy subs, as they surely are to our Naval sonar? Further, the G-forces a nuke must undergo during rocket re-entry AND still properly detonate, precisely over the intended target, is a true technical feat, almost, if not more, difficult to construct as working A-bomb. The North Koreans do not have such a capability unless there’s was something about the Abdul Qadeer Khan network that I overlooked.
I hate to pick on scabs but this time it’s necessary and helpful-to expose the real culprits; Donald Rumsfeld who lobbied congress to approve constructing two commercial nuclear power plants in North Korea and President Clinton who signed off on it! Well how ya gonna fix it this now boys? Who knows what the inscrutable Chinese have up their sleeves in their plan B? and Xi is the most inscrutable of them all !!! weeellll? just gonna go and play golf or something?
On the same day Tillerson spoke of dialogue with North Korea and how we all should sleep easy Mattis made a statement: “The DPRK should cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people.”
This double talking presentation of Official Policy, additional to the President’s childish tough guy talk, is a good demonstration of the utter, abysmal failure of leadership in the US through its various talking heads and its loss of credibility globally.
The statement also feeds into simplistic knee-jerk responses ascribing the problem as TOTALLY their fault, and nothing to do with us, since we are heroic and always right, as well as far right. Mattis basically states shut up and be submissive to our intentions to control you, including our intention to control the globe with our encircling base system, roving warships, etc., and our twice yearly displays of hostility to your country. This attitude is apparently supposed to elicit “Okay, boss, anything you say.”
It’s also foolish to blame China for not controlling North Korea. Nobody but North Korea controls North Korea, so blaming China is blame-shifting and stupidity. As psychosis it’s breast-beating paranoia, similar to the McCarthy pollution of the 1950’s.
D5-5, under normal peacetime conditions, I would agree that China must respect the sovereignty of North Korea and it’s leadership. However, the world today is living under pre world war three conditions. What I mean to say is, all the well known elements that foster major wars are firmly in place and each one effects international instability; Examples are many; a USD currency crisis, where BRICS and the SCO are moving away from the U.S. reserve currency status and it’s influence(s) thus moving away from the Federal Reserve Board(s) in the EU, Japan and World Bank decision making processes. The concurrent rise of the nuclear weapon “have nots” in the hands of people like UN, a no self control glutton, in poor health, committing fratricide, and while in office! Cranking out far more than just battlefield nukes and short range missiles for sovereign protection. The freaky “globalists” who, at bottom, wish to corporatize ownership of land, sea and air (the very rain falling from the clouds), to possess everything the world has commonly shared up until this time (the high seas, polar ice caps, public lands, the ocean surfaces and below them all marked off with a drafting pencil, copyrights on food and life itself-the GMO crowd, the price manipulators sponsored by the late Maurice Strong promoting Rockefeller’s endless scarcity rag “we’re running out of everything” In a corrected translation: I want it all for me, to artificially jack up the price on everything for everyone! but there’s more, much more, and it started immediately after WW II, the European Gladio assassination program sponsored by the CIA in an attempt to shape and maintain a lopsided and uneven distribution of both political and economic power into the hands of the few. Again, (bankers and federal reserve systems) through assassination, intimidation, false flag, political corruption and finally, after injustice piles up higher than Mt Everest, into another, new, needless and senseless war in order to “settle things” …world leaders wise up! you’ve put your own families and your own heads into the guillotine!
The Republican Party began as the war party of big banks and big business. Their first war of conquest was the Confederacy, which tried to leave the American Union much like Great Britain is leaving the European Union today.
But these bunch of gangsters, beginning with Abraham Lincoln, have continued their wars of conquest from 1881 to today. That is 150 years of murder and mayhem across the globe building a business empire that Al Capone could only dream of.
President Trump exemplifies the criminal nature of the Republican Party today by publicly threatening to murder thousands of people in Korea. We listen to him scream about how Korea is threatening us, but then we heard all this before when the Republican Party made the same claims about Iraq.
We are constantly told that war is about getting rid of an evil dictator, bringing democracy to a people, of freeing someone else’s slaves. You know, doing something nice for someone. A good, noble purpose. But that is war propaganda. Wars are fought to conquer territory, conquer resources, and conquer people. Just look at what mobsters and drug gangs do. That’s what the Republican Party does, but on a larger scale. The American people have been brainwashed with war propaganda and are totally clueless.
Gregory Kruse…….One of the deep, dark secrets of the Vietnam fiasco was that we had people walking around in country with so-called backpack nukes. They used to be talked about regularly in “Vietnam” magazine. Fortunately, we never used them but it is sort of a moot point because one to two million civilians were already dead. But, I digress….go to your neighborhood hobby store that specializes in radio controlled aircraft and you can buy a fully functioning jet engine that is only three inches long. Nano-technology has been improving year after year. If that’s what the public can buy in a hobby store….imagine what the military has in its bag of tricks. We’ve most definitely come a long way since Louis Slotin’s deadly experiments in Los Alamos in the ’40’s to what we have today. I’m not really worried about the President doing anything stupid, but the risk of N. Korea doing something dumb, even inadvertently, is high. History is full of examples. One off-course German bomber dropped their bombs on an off limits London which opened the door for hell to be dropped on Berlin.
Why are you associating starting s war with having guts? That type of language is part of the reason we are in the situation now. Leaders wanting to seem as having “guts” through military action.
Unfortunately the author’s reference to Mattis seems to be out of date. What he is now saying is basically appalling. I’m choosing a Fox link to emphasize this.
h**p://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/08/09/gen-mattis-warns-north-korea-not-to-invite-destruction-its-people.html
Notice how the Fox guys/gals are gloating about the coming death and destruction. Our “battle tested” {experienced war criminal} is threatening to destroy the population of North Korea. The blabber from Mattis’ recalls the old saying: If all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. That’s all he knows how to do – smash things. From the Mattis wikiquotes site:
Be polite, be professional, but have a plan to kill everybody you meet.
h**ps://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/James_Mattis
For diplomacy we’ve got a super-rich psychopath (Tillerson) whose only skill was in grabbing money for Exxon by any means necessary. Their boss is a consummate ignoramus whose “knowledge” comes mostly from the likes of Faux News I quoted earlier.
My take is that the neocons are prepping us for another Shock and Awe campaign. As in all the other nations smashed by the US, that involves targeting the civilian populations – directly or indirectly. Sounds like Mattis plans to do it “directly”.
I’m going to propose another plan of action. Naturally, any version of this ought to be discussed with Russia and China and everybody else at the UN.
During WW2 the Germans were puzzled that the targets of the bombers were almost never against their electrical generation facilities. Modern factories need electricity, and the installations enriching the uranium (and purifying the plutonium) need it by the megawatts. If a “preemptive” attack really is necessary, destroy the electrical infrastructure surrounding these plants. And keep it destroyed. North Korea’s missile program is still quite primitive. The launch facilities could be kept leveled. Any ready-to-launch missile could easily be destroyed.
If there must be an attack on North Korea, keep it focused on the weapons. I can see no need whatever for Mad Dog Mattis (or his clueless boss) to be allowed to start killing civilians by the hundreds of thousands or millions.
Exactly, the electric grid:
“You see, there are just a few magic ingredients that allow the US to continue to exist as a stable, developed country capable of projecting military force overseas. They are: the electric grid; the financial system; the interstate highway system; rail and ocean freight; the airlines; and oil and gas pipelines. Disable all of the above, and it’s pretty much game over. How many “balls of flame” would that take? Probably well under a thousand.”
My last comment is in moderation; this one may disappear too. But the issue is important enough that I’m willing to try one more time. Look out, folks, this is a setup. This is America’s turn to get the April Gladspie treatment. The Russians and Chinese most likely went along with that Security Council Resolution to get the US to act on its threats. What do you suppose China would do while the Pacific Fleet is pouring “fire and fury” on North Korea? Well, while the US is raining destruction on North Korea, and North Korea is raining destruction on South Korea, and the US is trying to figure out how to evacuate 250,000 American civilians from South Korea, the Chinese will be busy “repatriating” Taiwan. Japan will become a new pawn in the failed “pivot to Asia”, and Russia will most likely move to end the criminal coup regime in Ukraine. There will be nothing left of US hegemony in the Pacific. It may be dramatically discredited in Eastern Europe. Once the fracas begins, the balance of power in the Middle East will be disrupted as well. My guess is that NOTHING will happen because of these realities. But if it does, I hope that the neocons, globalists and neocolonialists will realize…this is a trap, and you’ve taken the bait.
We already have ‘fire and fury’ in various countries around the world. Caused by, “The War Arsonists.”
…
The structures of countries have been set on fire “intentionally” and “illegally” by war arsonists in positions of power. [1] [2] These powerful war criminals are responsible for millions of deaths. Millions of refugees are in camps, some wander the earth, and a number of countries have been decimated, destroyed, blitzed and bombed into smoking rubble….
[read more at link below]
If we are to be saved it will be because artists spoke up? From the artist Brian Andreas at Story People dot com: Real Hero
“Anyone can slay a dragon, he told me, but try waking up every morning & loving the world all over again. That’s what takes a real hero.”
Note: This article contains numerous propaganda covers and slants (example: “simply by floating nuclear bombs into our harbors,” reminiscent of those indisputable WMDs, “Mushroom Cloud” enticements of fear, Blair’s 45-minute warnings, and all other supposedly dire threats to us in 2002 – 2003 from a sitting duck Iraq) by purposeful means of the author.
Still, connected and beyond:
“In Narrated Setups: First, Star Chamber interests decide what directions and actions are needed to fulfill what has been chosen for implementation. Next (after successful steps), many months (or even years) beforehand, they dispense Talking Points to concerted operatives, pliable/collusive publications, and fronted or “reliable” “news” sources. Then, the people are (sold) “informed” incrementally as to what is inevitably upcoming. Thus, under the guise of Facts simply being reported, it works (exceedingly) as a well-timed machine.”
Robert Jackson, Chief U.S. Prosecutor at the trials of Nazis for war and related crimes held in Nuremberg, Germany, following World War II: “The wrongs which we seek to condemn and punish,” he said, “have been so calculated, so malignant, and so devastating, that civilization cannot tolerate their being ignored, because it cannot survive their being repeated.” Jackson explained that this was not victors’ justice, making clear that the United States would itself submit to similar trials if it were ever forcibly compelled to do so following an unconditional surrender. “If certain acts of violation of treaties are crimes, they are crimes whether the United States does them or whether Germany does them,” he said, “and we are not prepared to lay down a rule of criminal conduct against others which we would not be willing to have invoked against us.”
https://www.commondreams.org/views/2017/08/06/you-cannot-begin-crime-good-faith
Ask yourself: Is North Korea (or China) threatening us because they are being threatened (cornered) in utmost premeditated maneuvers (by Hawks who have planned these tactics/steps/escalations years ahead of time)? Are those countries imminent threats? Would they (insanely) first-strike against us, knowing that they would be left as dust – while resulting in a domino-effect of worldwide annihilation? Or, are we planning a (next phase) “preemptive” (remember?) first-strike, because they are (indeed) such imminent threats, like Iraq, Libya, Syria, Russia, etc. – knowing that the results will be a domino-effect of worldwide annihilation (but, being comfortable with the numbers of expendable/necessary casualties)?
Rebuilding America’s Defenses:
Written before the September 11 attacks, and during political debates of the War in Iraq, a section of Rebuilding America’s Defenses entitled “Creating Tomorrow’s Dominant Force” became the subject of considerable controversy. The passage suggested that the transformation of American armed forces through “new technologies and operational concepts” was likely to be a long one, “absent some catastrophic and catalyzing event – like a new Pearl Harbor.” Journalist John Pilger pointed to this passage when he argued that Bush administration had used the events of September 11 as an opportunity to capitalize on long-desired plans.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_for_the_New_American_Century
Condoleezza Rice: Mushroom Clouds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HyWsyqLDYjE
George Bush: 16 Words
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LvvXnVyJ8lA
Karl Rove: “We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality – judiciously, as you will – we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out. We’re history’s actors . . . and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do.”
Victoria Nuland: Leaked Phone Conversation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WV9J6sxCs5k
I believe if we really want peace in this world, we could start by arresting the past and present crop of war criminals.
[See link below]
Why Democracy? JDoe
Has the point in the pre-amble statement (US Constitution) “WE THE PEOPLE…” DO ORDAIN AND ESTABLISH THIS CONSTITUTION .” ..been misunderstood?
Does democracy mean a method the elected, salaried few must use to resolve their differences?
Does “ORDAIN AND ESTABLISH” somehow mean its done, nullifying future non-PEOPLE objection?
Is it possible, separation of powers doctrines applies only to THE PEOPLE who occupy the highest level appointed or elected positions within the three constitutional departments: Legislature, Judiciary, and Executive?
I d\n know but I think misunderstandings are to be found in the organizational documents of nearly every nation?
There is something deeply and inexorably immoral about policymaking that sanctions the cold-blooded murder of tens, hundreds of thousands (millions?) of people on the grounds of “they aren’t OURS”, so it’s acceptable.
The US is going to answer for its karma one day, and perhaps when Americans fully pay the price of the wars they casually unleash on others, they will lose their appetite for it.
Is ‘fire and fury’ like ‘sturm und drang, ‘sound and fury signifying nothing’, or ‘shock and awe’.? I can’t tell for sure, and I wonder if other countries, especially Russia, China, and North Korea, can tell.
I do find it curious, however, that telling a bully ‘if you hit me then I’ll hit you back’ to be not exactly an ominous threat, in which simple negotiations, the US stopping its provocations, and a peace agreement would do much to avert problems — at least until the US, never to be trusted, yet again goes back on what it said. N.K., as everyone else, must of course, ‘trust but verify’ and keep working on its ability for self defense and retaliation.
When dealing with psychopaths like the US one might retreat from threats but can never let down one’s guard.
What isn’t talked about nearly enough is that the North Koreans have offered to stop their Nuclear and Missile development programs in exchange for the USA stopping it’s annual war games right next door where they basically practice assaulting North Korea. This is a very reasonable request from a so-called rogue state. No president does it because the warmongers would call him “weak on defense”, and of course war games, along with actual war, are profitable to the MIC. I wish the ghost of Eisenhower would come visit the Donald and give him a good talking to.
Stopping nuclear and ballistic tests by North Korea in return for an end or at least strng reduction of military exercises by the US together with South Korea is what China and Russia suggested in a common proposal. I don’t know if North Korea has agreed to this – to my knowledge, North Korea has neither supported nor rejected that proposal -, but it is plausible that North Korea would support it. The main problem is that the United States does not support it.
The word “military exercise” may sound harmless, but in such a tense situation, it can be very difficult to distinguish this kind of exercise from the preparation and the start of an actual war. Stopping these exercises could be important for de-escalation.
This has been going for almost 1/4 century, going back to the ‘Agreed Framework’, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agreed_Framework , which the US reneged on.
N.K. (D.P.R.K.) also signed the Non-Proferation Treaty (NPT), has basically not been involved in war with any other country, except for WW2 and the US war on Korea, for many decades. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_wars_involving_North_Korea — There is no reason to think N.K. would attack anyone.
Every attempt by N.K. to get a non-nuclear and peace agreement over the years with the US has been rejected by the US empire, which continues to aggressively meddle all over the world.
A good segment on Democracy Now today, an interview with a 30-Korea independent journalist, Tim Shorrock. He tells how North Korea has been willing to negotiate for some time and how President Moon of South Korea has worked with Kim Jong Un with cultural and economic interchange. Recommend this; take a look and pray the Whitehouse is listening, too:
https://www.democracynow.org/2010/11/24/tim_shorrock_direct_talks_with_north
Does anyone remember that, according to the Constitution, only Congress can declare war?
I just wonder what the difference is between “fire and fury” and “all options are on the table.” Is the latter a more polite way of saying we will annihilate you if you don’t do what we say? Because that phrase gets dragged out all the time by presidents from both plutocrat parties.
The US has been a psychopathic bully from its inception and only gets worse with age. Somebody stop us before we kill again.
The United States is “the world’s only superpower,” speaks to shades of G.W, H, Bush. How so? Militarily it is matched by Russia, which is our equal in nuclear firepower. Economically, we have been surpassed by China as the leading industrial nation. Politically, the world’s center of gravity has shifted to the Russia-China alliance around the booming New Silk Road. It is important for Americans to recognize that the consequences of confrontation and war with Russia will be the destruction of all civilization, including our own. That alone is reason enough to support President Trump’s effort at fostering good relations among the three superpowers, a precondition for solving all the problems facing the world.
The president should tell Kim Jong Un:
1. The Korean War was never ended and NK and the US should sign a formal treaty ending it.
2. All sanctions against North Korea will be lifted and he can trade with other countries as he wishes.
3. It’s understandable the North Korean would make nuclear weapons since the US has them,
but the US will never make a first strike on NK. If North Korea strikes first, we will retaliate.
Oh, right, the US doesn’t do diplomacy when bluster and threats are the basis for our foreign policy.
….and oh, yes, 4. We will stop those threatening war games that we have conducted yearly with S. Korea.
I just can’t see any scenario that does not expand war to China and Russia and even Iran could be attacked by Israel/Saudi in quick succession. That would be it the US at war with its four horses of its own nightmare apocalypse.
I have a question, if NK shoots missals at Guam – why does the US not shoot them down with all their THAADS and Patriot missal batteries all over the place?
The should show the world their skill and power…if they can.