Trump’s Buffoonish Presidential Act

There was a chance President Trump could have brought some positive change, especially in reeling in foreign wars, but his bizarre narcissism and flaming incompetence have overwhelmed everything else, as Michael Winship describes.
By Michael Winship
Donald Trump is not a president but he plays one on TV. And a terrible one at that.
Watching him last week during what were, arguably, the worst of many horrible days of this presidency, was to see pure, rampaging id. Aggressive, needy, without logic or reason, Trump continues to rule with ignorance and incoherence, seemingly oblivious to the havoc he causes or maybe just thoroughly enjoying it. Whether his new chief of staff John Kelly, a career Marine officer, can bring order and discipline — drop and give me 20, Trump — remains to be seen.
“Trump now has a chance at governing, but it may be only a slim chance,” Chris Whipple, author of a book about White House chiefs of staff, said in an interview with The New York Times:
“The fundamental problem is that Donald Trump is an outsider president who has shown he has no idea how to govern — who, more than any of his predecessors, desperately needs to empower a chief of staff as first among equals to execute his agenda and tell him hard truths.
“But does anyone believe that this president wants such a person around?”
All of this is taking place at such a breakneck pace, trying to keep track feels a little bit like those guys who paint the George Washington Bridge from one end to the other and then start all over again. Speed that up multiple times without a moment’s rest and you have life in the land of Trump.
For the moment, though, let’s focus on three speeches delivered by Trump during the last week of July that epitomize the depths to which the weight belts of this White House have sunk us.
On Monday, July 24, came that wildly inappropriate address to the Boy Scouts National Jamboree in West Virginia, at which he told 24,000 young people all about fake news and his stunning electoral victory and a rich friend who sold his business and bought a yacht to pursue a life of wine, women and song.
The scouts had been instructed beforehand to be “courteous” and many of them applauded, even cheered, his remarks and booed Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton when he mentioned them. One 15-year-old scout from Indiana told The Washington Post, “There were disagreements all over camp. Some people saying ‘F Trump,’ some people saying ‘MAGA.’ I heard there was a troop from New York that had a troop from Texas right next to them and the leaders had to keep them separate.”
That many of our worthy New York lads resisted the urge to pelt our whackdoodle commander-in-chief with s’mores and trail mix may only be explained by a healthy fear of the Secret Service. The Boy Scouts’ chief executive apologized to those offended by the speech, saying, “We sincerely regret that politics were inserted into the Scouting program.” But then, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump claimed, “I got a call from the head of the Boy Scouts saying it was the greatest speech that was ever made to them, and they were very thankful.”
It will come as no shock that the Boy Scouts deny such a call ever took place. In any case, as even Fox News regular Kat Timpf said to The Post, “It’s a strange thing to use your time in front of tens of thousands of teenagers to brag about your election win and your partying days in New York.”
You remember the old joke: What’s the difference between government and the Boy Scouts? The Boy Scouts have adult leadership.
Encouraging Police Abuse
At the end of the week, on Friday, July 28, there was the president’s now-notorious speech to law enforcement officers in Long Island’s Suffolk County, where police have been fighting murder and other violence perpetrated by the brutal street gang MS-13. Trump used the occasion to deliver one of his fearmongering “American carnage”-style speeches as he described gang members as “animals” who “have transformed peaceful parks and beautiful, quiet neighborhoods into bloodstained killing fields.”
MS-13 began in California, but many if not most of its members are from Central America. It is “transnational.” Trump’s subtext was ugly and clear: Too many immigrants commit heinous crimes. (This week’s White House rollout of the RAISE Act to slash the amount of immigration to the US was the latest legislative manifestation of Trump and the right wing’s xenophobia).
Much of this anti-immigrant rhetoric was lost, however, as the focus of public and media attention shifted to remarks in the speech that all but endorsed police brutality:
“When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon, you just see them thrown in, rough, I said, please don’t be too nice. Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head, you know, the way you put their hand over. Like, don’t hit their head and they’ve just killed somebody. Don’t hit their head. I said, you can take the hand away, okay?”
As many responded in disbelief and revulsion, Trump’s spin team tried to brush this off as one big funny joke but even if it was meant in jest — and what snowballs have you been fighting with in hell? — his words were revolting, and resulted in pushback from police departments (including Suffolk County’s) and other professional law enforcement organizations. “The last thing we need,” the Police Executive Research Forum’s Chuck Wexler said in a radio interview, “is a green light from the president of the United States for officers to use unnecessary force.”
A Reelection Rally
The third speech, on Tuesday, July 25, in Youngstown, Ohio, was the one least noticed, perhaps because there was so much other Trump news — part of the day was spent by the president dissing Attorney General Sessions and it also was just hours after the Senate voted to begin debate on their proposals to repeal Obamacare. What’s more, it wasn’t an official White House event but part of yet another campaign rally — the sixth since he became president — meant to placate and keep inflated his Macy’s balloon-sized ego.
You won’t find the text on the official White House website, but it was in many ways the most cringe-inducing of the three addresses, once again hammering at the empty catchphrases that have characterized Trump’s candidacy and presidency:
“I’m back in the center of the American heartland, far away from the Washington swamp to spend time with thousands of true American patriots,” he began. “… I’m here this evening to cut through the fake news filter and to speak straight to the American people. Fake news. Fake, fake, fake news. Boy oh boy, people. Is there anyplace that’s more fun, more exciting and safer than a Trump rally?”
He painted what was in many ways an even more lurid picture of immigrant violence than he would later in the week on Long Island:
“The predators and criminal aliens who poison our communities with drugs and prey on innocent young people, these beautiful, innocent young people will find no safe haven anywhere in our country. And you’ve seen the stories about some of these animals. They don’t want to use guns, because it’s too fast and it’s not painful enough.”
He then went into more explicit detail — ” Make America Afraid Again” was the headline at Slate.com — then attacked the notion of sanctuary cities and said:
“We are dismantling and destroying the bloodthirsty criminal gangs, and well, I will just tell you in, we’re not doing it in a politically correct fashion. We’re doing it rough. Our guys are rougher than their guys.”
Read the Youngstown speech in its entirety. While awash in his standard campaign bluster, it is even more disturbing when uttered by the man who as president is supposed to set an example of leadership. Which brings us to this astonishing statement:
“Sometimes they say he doesn’t act presidential. And I say, hey look, great schools, smart guy, it’s so easy to act presidential but that’s not gonna to get it done. In fact, I said it’s much easier, by the way, to act presidential than what we’re doing here tonight, believe me. And I said with the exception of the late great Abraham Lincoln, I can be more presidential than any president that’s ever held this office. That I can tell you. It’s real easy. [Cheers] But sadly, we have to move a little faster than that.”
Wow. What’s appalling, Mr. President, is that the moves you envision diminish us as a nation, remove all traces of grace and charity, play to the basest instincts and demean the high office you hold. I am trying to move as fast as I can, too, sir. In the opposite direction from wherever you are.
Michael Winship is the Emmy Award-winning senior writer of Moyers & Company and BillMoyers.com.
I find Trump to be bizarre, just like many others do, but let me ask you this, if Trump were not Trump, if Trump were a Clinton or a McCain would we at this current moment in time be analyzing his every moves so close, as we are now doing? I find Trump’s attack on minorities to be painfully hateful, and humanly wrong, but this isn’t what we are talking about here with Mr Winship’s article. We are talking about his buffoonish style, and his off the cuff speech making. Why, if Trump were on board with the CIA and the Neocon tribes, then we all would be laughing at our cute, and funny small handed president. Make no mistake about it, the criticism for the most part, is part of an effort to bring Trump’s presidency down….nothing more, but to just bring him down. This wouldn’t be all that bad, but what replaces Trump could be, or most certainly is, a worst option if there ever was one. Trump is paying a heavy price, all because he said, of how he would simply talk to Putin.
No – T is paying a price because he is a pathological liar about everything. Everything on a daily basis.Including all statements he has made about no connections to Russia.
And as Winship points out an ignorant fool and charlatan, only interested in self enrichment and egomania. According to T everything about himself is bigger or best – including his penis.
Ya just the guy we need to lead this country and world.
At this point I’ve got to hold my nose and post a title from the wretched Bezos Blog Washington Post.
“These Obama voters snubbed Hillary Clinton — and ‘they don’t regret what they did’”
Trump’s popularity is deservedly dropping steadily, yet Hillary remains even more unpopular. The man is absolutely horrible, but US citizens as a whole still understand that the alternative of President Hillary was a worse one.
Regarding Obama, he was a smooth talker, and for some reason the Democrats who had accurately identified GWB as a war criminal and general jerk overlooked the instances of Obama doing the very same things. And even worse things, for that matter.
I’m going to make a wild leap to speculate you’re of that “forgiving” group.
For that matter, I’d be interested in any examples of Mr. Winship writing critically of the Butcher of Libya. Or of the way the ***** used a private email system to avoid the Freedom of Information Act and to also increase the profitability of the Clinton Foundation. I’d predict they’ll be few and far between.
Of course The Donald is awful. But Barry OBOMBER was just as bad or worse.
TPP, 2012 NDAA, and the classic as Natives are being brutalized at Standing Rock he says “Let it play out for a few more weeks”.
And who crushed our best chance at Regime Change, Occupy?
I don’t understand the point of this essay. That Trump is a self-centered jackass is about as obvious as anything can be.
I’d have rather seen his loud-mouthed braying analyzed as a mechanism to divert attention from the incredible damage the rightwingnuts are doing while everybody is obsessed with the Presidential Ignoramus.
Are not most Demo NeoCons supporting criminalizing BDS?
Not as many as were a few days ago.
“Prominent US Jewish Leader Slams New York Senator Gillibrand’s Backtrack on Israel Boycott Bill”
BTW, that headline bothers me because the ***hole Ronald Lauder is prominently identified as “Jewish” instead of “Rabid Zionist”. This sort of clumsy work could cause all American Jews some real trouble in the future.
New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was catching hell, and as a consequence has quickly backtracked. Or pretended to – who can say what she is really thinking. Or if she has been guilty of “thinking” at any point of this mindless sucking up to Israel.
h**ps://www.algemeiner.com/2017/08/03/prominent-us-jewish-leader-slams-new-york-senator-gillibrands-backtrack-on-israel-boycott-bill/
The Congress and Senate have usurped his Constitutional role regarding Foreign Affairs. He is not in charge. The Reps have to pay the base on Immigration Reform. That’s all he gets. He should never have signed increased sanctions . He should have made them override his veto. Don’t get me wrong I don’t like him a whole lot but the trend seems to be towards a strike on North Korea and pressure on Iran is increasing. The new sanctions on Russia are illegal and should force Germany, Austria and several other nations to break ranks with the USA. Nord Stream 2 is in their interest, buying our LNG and building trillion dollar infrastructure to pay higher prices to benefit US companies is not. We now have a trade war looming and Trump and the US Senate and Congress are extremely unpopular in Europe. So too there is sabre rattling regarding the Chinese. It’s like a last stand for Pax Americana or World War with Trump at the helm or Pense? He’s Trump without the balls and with a better vocabulary. This is all bad but this is what Obama bequeathed him. Hillary would be doing the same thing only she would have support .
All politicians are delusional, or corrupt, or psychopaths, or congenital liars, or irredeemably ignorant. Many are all five. Think Clinton, McCain, Schumer, Graham, Obummer, Palin, Haley, Waters. Trumpenstein is no worse than all the others. He’s just more entertaining, if you enjoy the degrading spectacle that passes for American politics. It doesn’t make any difference who parks his/ her arse in the Oval Office. Nothing will change.
Understand that those speeches were going on while the Republican Non Healthcare Plan was trying to be rammed through.
So lets review. Here is what was promised by President “My daughter is a nice piece of a–” (MDINPA)
Insurance for everyone, and much less expensive. Nobody who has insurance would lose it.
Reality: the Rep Health plan did nothing of the sorts, in fact it would have denied millions insurance and millions more would have lost their current insurance. So once again – I know I know – Pres MDINPA lied. In this case mostly to the very people who support him. But there were several layers of dishonesty. In prev attempts to add Healthcare, whether by Roosevelt, Johnson, Clinton, or Bush (Part D), those administration came up with THEIR plan, then consulted with Congress and helped push it through.
Not only did Pres MDINPA not provide leadership, or work with Congress, he had NOTHING to do with the legislation. ZIP. The man who everyone like R Parry and commenters on this site all seem to think has a PLAN, actually had no plan. No input. The art of the No Deal.
It is kinda hilarious, and incredibly baffling, to read people whine about how Pres MDINPA has so many ideas and plans, but big bad Deep State and everyone is out to get him. Really? How many examples of incompetence, and constant lies, do you need?
One last point. There is a group of people who understand the incompetence. His fellow Repubs in Congress. Both the House and Senate Republicans ignored him, excluded him, and avoided him. They understand the complete lack of knowledge he possesses, the lack of interest. They know he could not explain the basic principles of any healthcare debate. The know he is ignorant. They understand there is nobody home, except to make those clownish, repugnant political speeches. And they will only embrace him when or if his buffoonish bluster and lies can somehow someway help their cause.
If you have not been paying attention stay tuned. This will just keep repeating itself. It is who he is, it is his life story.
This will only keep getting worse, it will not get better.
I suppose I could overlook all the lying and erratic behavior if I could see some backbone in the buffoon…if he were able to challenge the mic and the msm on those issues that are so important to demilitarizing conflicts around the world, but in the end I can only see an egocentric cartoon of a man who would trade public welfare for his own selfish interests. The illusion of candor in his politics doesn’t make them any more palatable. The thief that robs you in broad daylight is hardly any better than the one that steals in the still of the night.