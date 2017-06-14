Oliver Stone Receives Gary Webb Award

For his brave work in the field of documentaries, director Oliver Stone was the 2016 recipient of the Gary Webb Freedom of the Press Award, which he received from Consortiumnews.com’s editor Robert Parry on June 3.
Robert Parry: Everyone knows Oliver Stone is a great screenwriter, director and producer. He’s done famous movies. But I also thought people should recognize that he has done very significant support for documentary projects. He has been involved in them, he has helped fund them.
What he’s done, which is almost unique at this moment in American history, is he tries to deal with people who are often leaders of other countries that are under attack by the United States, or being harshly criticized. Some of these leaders are being demonized and they’re being turned into cardboard characters that can be easily denounced and dismissed.
And what Oliver Stone has done, like in his documentary about some of the leaders of South America [South of the Border], is to show this from their side, what they’re thinking, what makes them tick. And that is so important at a time when the United States can engage in horrible wars. We’ve seen the effects of demonizing leaders. And it’s not to say these leaders are great guys, no one’s suggesting that, but that when we demonize and make them not into human beings anymore, then it becomes very easy to go to war with them and their countries. We saw this happen with Saddam Hussein for instance, in Iraq, and to the horrible cost to the people of that region and to the American soldiers who had to execute this war.
So we’ve seen the consequences of not dealing honestly and fairly with people and not trying to explain to the public that these are multi-dimensional leaders. They are people that you may end up not liking, that you may disagree with, but you should at least know what drives them.
Oliver Stone is really one of the very few people with the courage to say, “I’m going to do this, I’m going to present these people as real people, and we can factor that in to how the American people want to feel about this issue.”
He supported a documentary project that I was interviewed in regarding Ukraine [Ukraine on Fire], trying to offer a more subtle, more nuanced view of what happened there and now he’s doing a program for Showtime, which will deal with interviews with Russian President Vladimir Putin, another person who, even more importantly than some of the others, we have to understand [The Putin Interviews].
Because the idea of rushing into a conflict with Russia in this kind of blind way that we did in Iraq and have done in other countries, dealing with a nuclear-armed Russia, is even more dangerous. Not just for the American people, but for all people. So this is why we wanted to honor Oliver Stone with this award.
I want to thank him for coming and accepting it.
Oliver Stone: Thank you very much. I’m very honored. I know who Gary Webb is and that’s a great story. That’s how I look at it as a dramatist, I suppose I’m a little cold that way. But it was a sad story. They made a movie, it died at the box office, it wasn’t happy, but it was a pretty good movie [Kill the Messenger]. Jeremy Renner played Gary Webb.
It just shows you how movies that go against the American image sometimes just don’t make it. First of all they don’t get made, it was very hard for those people to make that movie, it took many years, it died at the box office. I’ve been there. And you can make a movie that somehow is pro-American, put Tom Hanks in it, and you do pretty well, judging from the last Clinton Eastwood film about the pilot [Sully], which made a lot of money.
Making a film about Edward Snowden was another lesson for me in disappointment. It’s like making a film about [NSA whistleblower] Tom Drake. It took three years, actually, and when we finished all the work and had been talking to Ed, getting his side of the story, in fact it was his story, it was his point of view, it was not NSA in anyway, they wouldn’t cooperate.
But many people helped us, and Ed approved it and so on, [and then] we couldn’t get any financing out of America at first. We got everything to get started out of Germany and France and some other European countries. We made the movie with a limited budget, we got a small American distributor and the film died here.
We didn’t want to distribute it here first. We wanted to distribute it in France and start there. They wouldn’t let us because it was an American production and they wanted to stick to America first. But those are the kind of problems you have.
So it’s very hard to get these movies made, very hard. And on television, almost forget it. Because they can criticize inside a family, but it’s very rare that they will step outside and go to a broader criticism of our country. And we need this, we are filled with ourselves, we are filled with arrogance.
I’m even worse on this than Bob because Bob is tempered. It pisses me off sometimes, the arrogance of us, and the way we see the world. We so rarely are able to step outside of ourselves and have any empathy for “the other.” The other is what terrifies us, the other is always “the other.” There’s always the Creature from the Black Lagoon, the Red Planet.
I grew up in the 1950s, I was born in ’46, I still remember the first Cold War and it was horrifying. I was telling someone earlier that was younger than I that in the 1950s my father was social and he had many liberal friends from the 1930s who were socialists, Democrats, sometimes even ex-communists or communists.
They were in that society, the businessman, the “grey flannel suit society,” but there was no future for them. They could not really say what they meant because it would be noted. It would be noted they were a pink-o, or whatever they called it at that time, and then promotions would not come to them. They always were on the lower-income side of the equation.
The people who made money were the people who talked the American Game and that was the only way to get to the top. So it was a scary world, a conformist world, even more conformist than now. Far more conformist. People did not differ.
We — Peter [Kuznick], I, all these people here — we suffered in the American school system for that. I didn’t know history until [I started researching] the Untold History of the United States in 2008, I really started to study American history and all the sources.
Peter Kuznick, my co-author, [and the research], they gave me a college education at the age of 60. I needed it. Americans have no idea [of] their history, no idea. It’s really stunning. And we have taken this book and this documentary everywhere and we’ve made progress. Progressive people have supported this in reviews. The mainstream ignored it completely, completely. So these documentaries, going back to Castro, have been a struggle but they give me, sometimes, the best satisfaction I’ve ever had from my work.
I worry about Bob [Parry] very much. I’m a big supporter of his but I’m scared for him. I always say, “How can you say that and walk around your neighborhood?” This is Arlington, Virginia. Maybe he’s safer here than he would be somewhere else. We need Bob’s voice. He writes beautifully, first of all, which is important for a journalist. And he’s compelling and he tells a narrative. And what’s better is he repeats it, because you have to repeat as a teacher, for people to really start to memorize and remember. It’s a sad narrative and it’s so pathetic that we have reached this place of lying to ourselves. The lies do get bigger, more dangerous.
And now, in particular, perhaps because we’re getting older, I feel that it’s gotten to proportions of extreme exaggeration. Where now [the sentiment is] “Our president is a Manchurian Candidate for the Russians. The Russians are here, the Russians are in our schools, the Russians are in our businesses, the Russians are everywhere.” Whatever went wrong is blame-able on the Russians.
This is what’s really happened. That was somewhat the case with the hysteria of 1947, ‘48, ‘49, ‘50. It was a hysteria about not being strong enough. I don’t know how to overcome that because if you don’t feel strong enough, you’re never going to feel strong. You’re never going to have the weaponry, you’re never going to have the muscle to go down to the beach and take on the bully that’s always waiting for you.
Our fear is everywhere. It’s in our souls. And as long as we’re outwardly motivated to find an enemy, it’ll be terrorism, it’ll be Noriega, Hussein, Gaddafi, and Syria, of course, Mr. Assad. And now it’ll be, “the Russians are back.” It doesn’t end.
I’ve never seen it so personal as the demonization of Mr. Putin. In the old days we never insulted “Khrushchev’s Russia” or “Chernenko’s Russia.” Now it’s always Putin. There’s a death here, a gay person is killed there, it’s “Putin’s Russia.” It’s really crazy and bad journalism on top of that. Very bad.
So, we’ve got to hope for some of these young people to pick up the slack and start really investigating the news because you can get lazy very easily in this country. There’s a lot of consumerism, you can be happy and try to escape from this century. How long can we keep it up? I really don’t know. I think our karma is due. You can’t kill too many million people and get away with it forever. I’m surprised we got away with the Vietnam War, the way we did. And the reason I think we did was because we fought very hard against that reputation.
Mr. Reagan turned things around in his way and then of course Communism collapsed, so we always had a narrative to go. We ran out of a narrative from ’91 to about 2001, but we certainly made up a lot of lies. The kids don’t know this. So to them this is a new enemy.
I can tell you this from personal observation from being in Russia many times, is that the Russian people are not pushovers, at all. They did fight to the bitter end during World War II. They gave their lives in enormous quantities, they gave everything. They don’t give up. We can’t insult them and insult them and batter them like we have been doing and expect them to concede things that we expect. They won’t do it.
They will go to the end on this and it will be a big mistake for us. We will lose so much more than they do, because we’re so much richer. And I don’t understand why we can spend ten more times on our military than they do and still have this fear of them. It’s a fear that never goes away.
So, to the destruction of fear and to the enlightenment of the species, I salute you too [Robert Parry], for spreading the word. Thank you very much.
Oliver Stone’s body of work marches in the foot print of the likes of Justinian – more recently Francis Boyle or Howard Zinn.
The truth-tellers are rapidly dying.
Thanks for the link, Mild-ly!
Truth tellers like all of us must pass, and more arise, more numerous as the truths that must be told increase.
Many thanks to Oliver Stone and Robert Parry, as well as Gary Webb.
While Mr. Parry may prefer independence, and we all know the NYT ownership makes it unlikely, and the NYT may try to ignore it, it is instructive to them that intelligent readers know better journalism when they see it. A petition demonstrates the concerns of a far larger number of potential or lost subscribers.
Thanks, Abe! for this link to Parry on Bernstein’s Flashpoints.
Kudos x infinity.
Always remember.. a mob killed even Christ; don’t expect better.
While no good deed goes unpunished, there are often soft landings in old age when the torch is passed, especially when so many know the good work that has been done.
Oliver Stone, like Parry,and Gary Webb, has a mixed bag in telling the truth, though it is most appropriate for him to get this year’sWebb award.
Stone has never gotten right the Agency’s role in domestic assassinations, and Parry and Webb never saw the East-West dimension of Iran-Conra which resulted at least in the killing of Swedish PMPalme, his weapons inspectpr Admiral Frederick Algernon. and North German politician Owe Barschell/.
I did enjoy, though, being selected. along with Stone, by Jim DiEugenio’s Probe magazine in January 1996 as one of the spies who brought down Nixon corruptly, though it wasn’t anywhere near true.
Thanks to the Hidden Goddess of Small Favors for sending us both the sorely missed Gary Webb and now this wonderful film maker.
It seems the only outcome from our present historical condition is for the divided ruling class elites to fight it out whereby one power base will defeat the other and fascism will rule supreme in the United States, which will give way to hyper-militarism as the inevitable condition for World War III. Militarism combined with corporatism is the definition of fascism under a deep-dark secret surveillance state. People will have given up any and all semblance of democratic freedoms in exchange for security in the New World Order. This is so, even though people like Marx, Engels and Lenin pointed out correctly that the only political-economic working class at the point of production, led by a revolutionary party, is the only viable path to overthrowing the present power structure based on capitalism. The revolution entails the violent overthrow, followed by a period of socialism, replaced over time by a withering away of the State and finally the establishment of a world communist order devoid of class conflict based on greed and exploitation of one group by another.
I cannot think of anyone more deserving of his award than Oliver Stone, perhaps the world’s greatest filmmaker.
Poignant words from Oliver Stone, it is sad to contemplate that this country has become so lost in delusion, and just when we humans need to face truth and facts head-on to cooperate with Russia and other nations as world citizens, not paranoid nationalists. I count “The Untold History of the United States” as one of my treasured books. Thank you, Oliver Stone, for your courageous work to bring out truth, and also to you, Robert Parry. We all have to keep digging to pull out the lies used to try to control us, they are like weeds choking the garden.
My sincere thanks to both of you Robert and Oliver. Your courage and truth telling are inspiring.
Well done… terrific article, our MSM seems to delight in marginalizing truthful journalism. I was a journalism major in college back in 1973, but switched after being told what to say and how commercial journalism actually works. It’s always follow the money. I’m so glad Mr. Stone did the interview with President Putin. I have always like Russia and could never really understand why we couldn’t have a more productive relationship, made no sense to me. President Putin would be welcome in our home. We all live on the same planet for God’s sake…
What a study in contradiction: that this society could produce clear thinkers and teachers like Oliver Stone and Robert Parry and 97 warmongering fools in the senate at the same time.
Thanks to Oliver and Robert for attempting to be peacemakers. A curse on the U.S. Senate for essentially declaring war on Russia (yet again) today with their additional far-reaching sanctions and usurpation of the president’s constitutional authority to conduct foreign policy. The product that Oliver and Robert brings to public arena is truth telling, what the senate offered today is nothing but more lies and provocations.
The reverse Robin Hood concept is failing. Bail the real estate people out to give to the people who built failed malls. Rob the NSA and run to Russia with the goods. Movie should be, we cut off our balls with butter knives for fun and profit and glory of Putin. Now they have banking problems in Panama hiding the stolen treasury loot. Trillions are gone. Pass out old revolvers and give them each one bullet. Raise the stakes. We’re raising leeks. Always start with a bigger pot than you think you’ll need. We’re not going silently. Bannons lamb op failed. Give him a big award. Bureau man of the year Lenin Award.
Congress: robbing from the poor and giving to the hoods.
Rand Paul and Mike Lee were the two senators to vote against the sanctions on Russia. I figured Rand Paul would, he’s like a breath of fresh air in a room full of stale senators.
What a cool thing to see. Seeing both of my favorite truth tellers acknowledge each other is fantastic. If this were not enough, honoring Oliver Stone with a Gary Webb Award is very appropriate considering how Gary Webb died for telling the truth.
In a normal world, the liberal tv network would roll out the red carpet for the talents of Oliver Stone, but not inside of corporate America’s narrative controlled universe, which evades serious thought with endless childish dribble. In fact if our news media were small honest brokers for the truth then Robert Parry, and Oliver Stone would be media regulars, or even hosting their own programs more often.
I value how Oliver Stone wishes to educate the young of our world. While always being cautious to not lecture I have suggested, and provided DVD and essays, for my grandchildren to read or watch in the hopes they will develop a sense of being able to decipher our worlds problems.
I’d love to see Robert Parry write the bases for a Oliver Stone documentary or movie.
One that you also might like is Australian/British journalist John Pilger who also is a contributor to this site and has documentaries all the way back to Vietnam. Some of his notable work, that can be seen on YouTube are “War on Democracy”, “Stealing a Nation” etc. We need more truth tellers especially with this latest push to “censor” by citing fake news.
I always enjoy John Pilger. I like when his articles are posted here. Yes add Pilger to list.
I find that Mr Robert Parry has attracted some truly special US people to his zine. Mr Parry’s commitment to the truth is only matched by the commenters at his zine, especially those living in US. Because, as Oliver Stone says – it is so easy to become complacent whilst living in US, still a land of plenty compared to the rest of the world. To retain love for truth in such environment is a big challenge and Garry Web before, as well as Oliver Stone, Robert Parry and all the commenters here (especially including Joe) are living up to this challenge. This is why the trolls who occasionally visit here simply cannot comprehend that someone would “spout polished Kremlin propaganda” (as they call it) for no financial return then only for the sake of aiming for the truth. This is the same feeling which Oliver Stone describes above of being rejected just for trying to tell the inconvenient truth. Someone on another website commented that US is resembling a society in which any lie, any deception, any corruption becomes accepted as a normal state of affairs and this would be a real tragedy for any society. It is not the prevailing conformists then the extraordinary people mentioned above who stand in the way of the normalization of crime and turning of society into wilderness.
Oliver Stone ought to craft a movie out of the point you are making Kiza. Someone should document what’s going on with a society who creates out of nowhere all new meanings for words like ‘troll’ and use terms like ‘fake news’ in order to control the narrative. Look at President Trump, and then say to yourself, how did we get here? This whole thing is so crazy, that we could go to a earth ending war over a made up accusation – Russia-Gate! What genius diplomacy is that?
Thank you very much, Robert Parry, for your courageous unfiltered reporting.
And also for explaining on the recent kpft Bernstein Flashpoints (that Abe linked to above) exactly why you chose Oliver Stone as the recipient of this year’s Gary Webb Award – namely Stone’s use of documentaries to shed a bit of light on how the U.S. “villain of the day” is used by TPTB to drive the country into unnecessary and dangerous wars.
It is immoral IMO for our “leaders” to trick Americans into acquiescing to unnecessary, trumped up regime change wars by focusing our attention on one dictator/president/insurgent/etc while ignoring the millions of people living in those countries.
One “demon” blown out of all proportion, ignoring the millions and millions of innocent people, families, culturally diverse people who will suffer; ignoring the thousands, maybe 100’s of thousands of our innocent soldiers, asked to risk their lives against a manufactured threat.
Diplomacy is ignored. Decades of regime change wars have made this country less safe and created mass dislocation and suffering.
And while we’re on the subject of people who are standing up against the faux war propaganda, I was pleased to hear Bernie Sanders Senate speech against arming Saudi Arabia and victimizing millions in Yemen.
A few people (not authors here, but occasional commenters) attacked Sanders for not standing up to the war hawks. Not so.
Thanks also to Ray McGovern who joined Bernstein’s kpft show following Robert Parry’s interview.
whew…where is Arthur Miller (The Crucible) when we need him. He too, as a playwright, tried to dig down looking for truth…often very uncomfortable truths…..
Having learned the “Art of the Deal” in the late ’80s, Bernie Sanders falls in line like a good boy where it counts.
Sanders voted Yea to Senate Amendment 232 (the aptly named Crap-o Amendment) to Senate Bill 722 “Countering Iran’s Destabilizing Activities Act of 2017”
Bernie has toasted himself for 2020, but Dem voters still ain’t got a clue.
Bernie will be nearly 80 in 2020 and is not running for prez again. His time was now and that’s passed. Bernie’s job will be to anoint the non-establishment Democratic candidate in the next elections. The big unknowns are: Firstly, will the world still be here in 2020? Secondly, will the economy and international tensions deteriorate to the point where the people will again want to choose an outsider for the job? Finally, will the establishment reassert its monolithic control of both parties and block any possibility of reform candidates (and that assumes even Trump to be an outsider)?
as I said in my response to Abe – I’d vote for Tulsi Gabbard, Nina Turner, maybe Tammy duckworth, Bernie Sanders, even No-Regime-Change-Wars Gary Johnson (even tho I don’t agree with libertarian policies)
I don’t care if Bernie’s 80 or 100 his mind is as good as it was when he was younger and he seems to have more energy than my children, actually than some of my grandchildren!
I agree with the other stuff you said. thanks!
There were only 2 nays to this amendment – Paul of KY and Lee of Utah with 1 “NO” vote by Van Holland.
It pertained to Russia apparently. Duckworth, Wyden, Merkley, Udall, Markey, Murray, among all other Dems except Van Holland, also voted “yes”.
doesn’t mean it was the right thing to do.
I don’t understand what it did do.
But I’m not sure why you chose this vote to make a point.
Bernie has not said he wants to run in 2020. But he is IMO trying to reform the Democratic Party – WHY? – because he says that with the existential threat of Climate Change, he doesn’t think he and other activists can waste time taking 20 years to form a new party.
I’d vote for Tulsi Gabbard, Nina turner, Bernie Sanders. i’d even vote for libertarian Gary Johnson- not that I agree with Libertarian policies, I don’t. BUT he spoke out against REGIME CHANGE WARS.
thanks
Absolutely, Abe, Bernie is a good boy! Crapo Amendment is definitely an apt metaphor.
Oliver Stone is right in his views of history, but still is constrained by his liberal conditioning and capitalist pressures not to reveal the truth and inhumanity of the capitalist system. Stone states that he cannot “understand why we can spend ten more times on our military than they do [the Russians] and still have this fear of them. It’s a fear that never goes away.” The answer of course is that its not fear — it’s the unlimited greed in the system to make profits at any expense and “to hell” with humanity. Under this belief there is no limit to exploitation of others or the genocidal wars which it inflicts upon its “terrorist enemies.” That is the reason which few in the west understand or is willing to reveal to the people in the world. However, even the hated Putin or the Russian television RT.Com is reluctant to explain to this to the world as such as they have become more capitalists than socialists themselves.