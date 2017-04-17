Through the ‘War on Terror’ Looking Glass

Exclusive: The U.S. government’s 15-year-long “global war on terror” has spread death and chaos across entire regions – while also imposing propaganda narratives on Americans – with no end in sight, says Nicolas J S Davies.
The Airwars.org U.K.-based monitoring group reports that 41 U.S-led air strikes targeting ISIS in Iraq and Syria killed at least 296 civilians during the week after the chemical weapons incident on April 4. U.S. cruise missiles reportedly killed another nine civilians in villages near the Shayrat airbase that was targeted on April 7th.
But the fragmentary reports compiled by Airwars.org can only reveal a fraction of the true numbers of civilians killed by U.S. and allied bombing in Iraq and Syria. These are only the minimum numbers of civilians killed in 41 of the 178 air strikes reported by the U.S military that week.
In other war zones, when such compilations of “passive” reports have been followed up by more comprehensive, scientific mortality studies, the true number of civilians killed has proved to be between 5 and 20 times higher than numbers previously reported by “passive” methods. [For a fuller discussion of the differences between passive reporting of civilian deaths and actual estimates based on scientific mortality studies, see Consortiumnews.com’s “Playing Games With War Deaths.”]
So, based on the fragmentary nature of passive reporting of civilian deaths and the ratios to actual deaths uncovered by more comprehensive studies in other war zones (such as Rwanda, Guatemala, D.R. Congo and U.S.-occupied Iraq), it is likely that U.S.-led air strikes killed at least 1,500 innocent civilians in just this one week, or conceivably as many as 6,000.
To put this scale of civilian deaths in the larger context of the U.S. bombing campaign in Iraq and Syria since 2014, the 589 bombs and missiles dropped in the week of April 4- 10 made this only an average week in a campaign that has been waged consistently at this intensity for more than two-and-a-half years.
Airwars has been investigating reports of civilian casualties caused by U.S. and “coalition” bombing since 2014. It has investigated U.S. or allied responsibility for incidents that have killed between 8.303 and 12,208 civilians, reported by local and international media and groups like the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. At this point, it has confirmed that 3,061 to 4,943 civilians have been killed in 1,197 U.S. or allied air strikes. Airwars classifies these deaths as “confirmed.”
Airwars classifies the reporting as “fair” for another 454 strikes that have killed between 2,635 and 4,192 civilians, based on reporting by two or more credible sources and confirmation that an alleged U.S. or allied air strike did take place. Airwars classifies the remaining reports of a further 2,607 to 3,093 civilians as either “fair, but with no confirmed strikes,” “weak,” “contested,” or “discounted.”
Applying the 5 to 20 percent ratio of passive reporting to actual deaths found in other war zones to Airwars’ minimum and maximum figures for “confirmed” and “fair” reports of civilian deaths, a reasonable estimate of total civilians killed by U.S. and allied bombing in Iraq and Syria since 2014 would be between 28,000 and 180,000.
We can hope that Airwars’ thorough investigations have already captured a higher proportion of civilian deaths than were counted by passive reporting in Guatemala (5 percent) or occupied Iraq (8 percent). This would mean that the true number of civilians we have killed is closer to the lower of these numbers than to the upper level.
But a similar effort by Iraqbodycount during the first three years of the U.S. occupation of Iraq only counted about one-twelfth of the violent civilian deaths subsequently revealed by a comprehensive mortality study of the same period, and we will only know for sure whether Airwars has been more successful once we can compare its figures with a comprehensive epidemiological mortality survey of the present conflict in Iraq and Syria.
Claims by U.S. officials that the true civilian death toll from the U.S. and allied bombing campaign in Iraq and Syria is in the hundreds, as opposed to the tens of thousands, have never been credible, as senior officers have occasionally admitted. The uncritical repetition of the U.S. military’s absurd claims by U.S. media as if they were credible estimates of civilian deaths is a journalistic scandal. This has only served to increase the near-total ignorance among much of the American public about the real human costs of the wars being waged in our name.
As with the reporting of domestic gun violence in the U.S., occasional reports of single acts of mass killing grab headlines, but give only a hint of the constant slaughter that rages on unreported, day in, day out, in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and across the ever-spreading area of the world being dragged into the bloodbath unleashed since 2001 by the U.S. “Global War on Terror.”
Nationalism, Ignorance and Consequences
There is another critical factor in the under-reporting of these constant, daily atrocities, one that has probably been a common pattern in every war ever fought. George Orwell described it very well in an essay entitled “Notes on Nationalism” that was published in May 1945, as the allies celebrated Germany’s surrender at the end of World War II.
“Actions are held to be good or bad,” Orwell wrote, “not on their own merits, but according to who does them, and there is almost no kind of outrage – torture, the use of hostages, forced labour, mass deportations, imprisonment without trial, forgery, assassination, the bombing of civilians – which does not change its moral color when it is committed by “our” side… The nationalist not only does not disapprove of atrocities committed by his own side, but he has a remarkable capacity for not even hearing about them.”
Far from treating this prejudice as a problem to be overcome through public accountability and serious journalism, our current military and civilian leaders and their media mouthpieces treat this kind of nationalism as a weakness they can exploit to further suppress public awareness of their own atrocities.
Then, when a single horrific incident like the mass casualty air strike on West Mosul on March 17 breaks through this wall of silence into the public consciousness, the propaganda machine is quick to frame our killing of civilians as “unintentional” and contrast it with the “deliberate” killing of civilians by our enemies.
The eminent historian Howard Zinn pointed out the flaw in this frame of reference in a letter published in the New York Times in 2007, based partly on his own experience as a a U.S. Air Force bombardier in World War II:
“These words are misleading because they assume an action is either ‘deliberate’ or ‘unintentional.’ There is something in between, for which the word is ‘inevitable.’ If you engage in something like aerial bombing, in which you cannot possibly distinguish between combatants and civilians (as a former Air Force bombardier, I will attest to that), the deaths of civilians are inevitable, even if not ‘intentional.’ Does that difference exonerate you morally?”
“The terrorism of the suicide bomber and the terrorism of aerial bombardment are indeed morally equivalent,” Howard Zinn concluded, “To say otherwise (as either side might) is to give one moral superiority over the other, and thus serve to perpetuate the horrors of our time.”
Chemical Weapons: Propaganda and History
The persistent role of chemical weapons in U.S. propaganda to justify attacks on Iraq and Syria turns on its head the way that Western powers actually used chemical weapons themselves in the past. During World War I, American factories produced 5,770 tons of chemical weapons for use by the U.S. and its allies on the Western Front, and this was only a small fraction of the weapons produced and used by the U.K., France and Germany.
This past weekend marks the centenary of the first time that chemical weapons were used in the Middle East, by British forces in the Second Battle of Gaza in April 1917, where they failed to dislodge the Ottoman defenders barring the British advance to Jerusalem and Damascus.
As British occupation forces faced a nationwide rebellion in Iraq in 1920, British leaders in London sent chemical weapons to Iraq, but historians disagree on whether they were actually used. British forces relied mainly on bombing, and fire-bombing in particular, to put down the rebellion and enforce British rule in Iraq. One of the British squadron leaders in Iraq, Arthur Harris, is better know to history as Air Marshall “Bomber” Harris, who ordered the fire-bombing of Dresden and other German cities in World War II.
Winston Churchill was a strong advocate for the use of chemical weapons. As War Minister during the negotiations leading to the Treaty of Versailles, he wrote in a memo to his staff:
“I do not understand this squeamishness about the use of gas. We have definitely adopted the position at the Peace Conference of arguing in favor of the retention of gas as a permanent method of warfare. It is sheer affectation to lacerate a man with the poisonous fragment of a bursting shell and to boggle at making his eyes water by means of lachrymatory gas. I am strongly in favor of using poisoned gas against uncivilized tribes. The moral effect should be so good that the loss of life should be reduced to a minimum. It is not necessary to use only the most deadly gasses: gasses can be used which cause great inconvenience and would spread a lively terror and yet would leave no serious permanent effects on most of those affected.”
At that time, the British Army’s Manual of Military Law stated explicitly that the laws of war applied only to war “between civilized nations” and “do not apply in wars with uncivilized States and tribes.” The United Nations Charter in 1945 and the revised Geneva Conventions in 1949 formally abolished such legal distinctions between wealthy Western nations and the rest of the world. But attitudes born of wealth, privilege and racism die hard, and the purpose of much of today’s Western propaganda is to convince the world of the moral superiority of our mass technological violence over the asymmetric warfare of our less wealthy and more lightly armed enemies.
As Howard Zinn concluded, these claims to moral superiority only serve to perpetuate a mutually-reinforcing cycle of violence and to foreclose any attempt to resolve any of these conflicts except through even greater violence.
The unwritten rule that our propaganda seeks to impose on the world is that the U.S. and its allies have the right to use unrestrained, unlimited violence at will, with total impunity, while any country or government that dares to oppose us forfeits any right to defend itself, to determine its own future, or even to exist.
After George W. Bush’s administration’s crimes alienated much of the world, President Obama conducted the next phase of this aggressive policy under cover of his iconic image as a hip, sophisticated celebrity-in-chief with roots in African-American and modern urban culture. This triumph of style over substance constituted a new achievement in neoliberal “managed democracy,” allowing him to carry out policies that were the polar opposite of what his supporters thought he stood for.
With Trump, the mask is off, and the world is suddenly faced with the unvarnished reality of an aggressive military power that accepts no legal constraints on its violence.
Justice for War Crimes
If we or our leaders ever seriously want to prevent war crimes and hold war criminals responsible, we must start with the basic principle of justice invoked by Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson at the London Conference that drew up the Nuremberg Principles in 1945. But this is a principle that Trump, Obama and other present-day U.S. leaders would find quite alien. Robert Jackson declared:
“If certain acts in violation of treaties are crimes, they are crimes whether the United States does them or whether Germany does them, and we are not prepared to lay down a rule of criminal conduct against others which we would not be willing to have invoked against us.”
When civilians in New York, Washington and on a plane flying over Pennsylvania became victims of an unprecedented crime of mass murder on Sept. 11, 2001, former Nuremberg chief investigator and prosecutor Benjamin Ferencz was a lonely voice invoking another basic principle of justice. Ferencz demanded genuine criminal accountability for the crimes committed, and insisted that only the guilty should be punished.
On Sept. 19, 2001, Ben Ferencz was interviewed on National Public Radio (NPR). “It is never a legitimate response to punish people who are not responsible for the wrong done,” he told NPR’s Katy Clark, “If you simply retaliate en masse by bombing Afghanistan, let us say, or the Taliban, you will kill many people who don’t approve of what has happened.”
Clark asked him, “So what do you say to skeptics who believe the judicial process is inadequate because it is very slow and very cumbersome?”
“I realize that it is slow and cumbersome,” Ferencz replied, “but it is not inadequate. I say to the skeptics, ‘Follow your procedure and you’ll find what happens… We will have more fanatics and more zealots coming to kill the evil, the United States.’ We don’t want to do that. We want to uphold our principles. The United States was the moving party behind the Nuremberg Trials and behind insisting upon the rule of law.”
As Ben Ferencz predicted only a week after the 9/11 attacks, our failure to follow the “slow and cumbersome” path of justice and our resort to systematically indiscriminate and illegal threats and uses of force has left us trapped in a cycle of violence that has so far destroyed half a dozen countries and killed about 2 million people.
More are being killed every day, and our government has no mechanism or policy in place to prevent further, even unlimited escalation. Like a blinded and wounded giant, the U.S. lashes out at every perceived enemy on every pretext, falsely invoking laws, values and standards of accountability that our leaders doggedly refuse to apply to their own actions.
Our leaders effectively claim the sole power to define whose violence is justified and whose is criminal, and on a strictly self-serving basis. Our violence is always legitimate. Our enemies’ is always criminal. Noam Chomsky has referred to this as the “single standard” that governs U.S. foreign policy. It is more traditionally referred to as “might makes right,” or the “law of the jungle.” It bears no relation to the rule of law, except to violate, abuse, undermine and discredit it.
Back Through the Looking Glass
Through several administrations, across political parties, and with the active collaboration of the U.S. mass media, our leaders have replaced the rule of law with the rule of propaganda, treating flaws in our public debates like those exposed by Orwell and Zinn only as weaknesses to be exploited, instead of dangers to beware of. The vital principles of justice upheld by Robert Jackson, Ben Ferencz and the ghosts of Nuremberg are reduced to inconvenient obstacles to be marginalized by propaganda and flushed down the memory hole.
Political skill across the spectrum is now measured in the ability to “connect” with the public in a way that is completely divorced from the actual details or effects of government policy. U.S. politics has gradually been reduced to the corrupt circus of smoke and mirrors now personified by President Trump.
And yet we all have to live in the society that our political and economic systems create. The distractions of glitzy political campaigns and Hollywood fantasies can provide only superficial relief from the monopolization of our resources by an insatiably greedy ruling class; the resulting poverty of more and more working Americans; the systematic corruption of every institution of government and society by corporate power, or “inverted totalitarianism”; and the extreme violence of a foreign policy whose only response to the endless crises its militarism provokes is to threaten and then destroy yet another country and kill hundreds of thousands more innocent people.
It is becoming essential to our very survival that we find our way out of this self-destructive propaganda world, back through the looking glass to the real world: to the beautiful but fragile natural world in which we live; to the kaleidoscopic diversity of our fellow human beings and their societies; and to the serious problems we must all work together to resolve if any of what we each value in life is to survive, let alone thrive.
As our wars escalate in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan, as U.S. warships bear down on Korea, and as our leaders issue new threats against Iran, Russia and China, we may have less time to save ourselves, each other and our world than we have previously assumed.
Nicolas J S Davies is the author of Blood On Our Hands: the American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq. He also wrote the chapters on “Obama at War” in Grading the 44th President: a Report Card on Barack Obama’s First Term as a Progressive Leader.
When asked in a recent interview by Jake Tapper about the situation in Syria I heard Bernie Sanders (my man!) say something that I’d never heard in these pages. If I’m not mistaken CN is more sympathetic to Assad than the MSN, right? This quote from his website is relevant to the article above because it sounds so much like propaganda that it masks reality and so, if Bernie is to be believed, would not help to bring sanity and peace to Syria. Here is what he said:
“In a world of vicious dictators, Syria’s Bashar Assad tops the list as a dictator who has killed hundreds of thousands of his own citizens to protect his own power and wealth. His regime’s use of chemical weapons against the men, women and children of his country, in violation of all international conventions and moral standards, makes him a war criminal.
“As the most powerful nation on earth, the United States must work with the international community to bring peace and stability to Syria, where over 400,000 people have been killed and over 6 million displaced. The horror of Syria’s civil war is almost unimaginable.”
I agree with the sentiment of the second paragraph but I am skeptical of what he is saying in the first. This sounds like the NYT/WP/HRC neoconservative line – – but maybe it is true.
Is it? Be honest.
Jimbo – Bernie is so full of shit about this. But given his faux socialist pose, I am not surprised. Those who think this establishment loving cipher is going to save us, need to do some serious rethinking. We think (rightly) that Trump is a plastic rubber flipflop artist, but we should realize Bernie is a master at that craft too.
jimbo, as somebody below also recommends, take a look at Paul Street’s essay on Sanders in Counterpunch, April 14. Street’s language that Sanders is part of “the establishment chorus” sums it up.
You would have to ask Bernie Sanders the source of his figures and the time span he is referring to. There is a sleight of hand that blames Assad (the recognized elected leader of Syria) for ALL deaths incurred in the civil war (and all displaced persons and refugees), including afaict those killed by “rebels” and by ISIS. Because it is a civil war and Assad ‘s government has and had air power that the rebels and ISIS lack, and because air power is enormous and relatively indiscriminate, it is to be expected that there will be a resultant imbalance in casualties. There is an apples versus oranges versus pears to this three-way fight. Those who have “kept the war going” by supplying money (for salaries and other expenses), weapons, and hope for particularly American if not NATO intervention, long past a natural defeat of the “rebels” — back circa 2013 when a civil war broke up within the rebel ranks which the jihadis “won” — back when they were unable to unite to negotiate in Geneva at the time of the Assad’s regime’s greatest weakness.
The attack on the evacuation convoy this weekend illustrated the simplistic and fraudulent thiking of those who seem to believe that banishing “the bad man” will bring a better Syria. The attack on the convoy was apparently perpetrated by a rebel faction that opposed the population transfer, a faction so cruel and vengeful that they deliberately targeted children getting snacks … freed from the buses after hours of sitting in the stalled convoy … within minutes — if only the convoy had been allowed to proceed — from safety. Despite this horrific attack, the Damascus government was able to get the transfer back in operation and this first stage completed within, iirc, 24 hours
Simply removing Assad will create a “power vacuum” that the internally warring “rebel” militias will occupy. Consider how little we have been told about the “rebels” plan for a new Syria … as if words and promises likely mean much, but still … would this be an inclusive Syria that would welcome back its Shiia and its Christians? And where would the Kurds fit into this “new Syria”? Hezbollah? Would this become another near-failed state dependent on Saudi / Gulf State largess?
The repeated “formula” that if-only Assad would step down, THEN everyone could focus on ISIS is fallacious, particularly now as ISIS is in decline, on it’s back foot… all too likely to be “fading into the background” of the Syrian “rebel militias” …
Sanders has other fish to fry and imho, he’s repeat what is safe to say unchallenged, at best to avoid being sidelined/distracted from domestic issues and politics … disappointing, but — perhaps — understandable since any deviation from the script wrt Assad/Syria risks being branded “unserious” …
Because it is a civil war …
The fighting in Syria began with the potential for a civil war (see link below), but with the intrusion of the Queen of Chaos from the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and Qatar funding and supplying weapons and ammunition to al-Qaeda converts to “moderate rebels” it quickly became a proxy war against the Iran-Syria-Hizbollah crescent.
Syria’s civil war explained from the beginning: The Syrian civil war is the deadliest conflict the 21st century has witnessed thus far.
Al Jazeera – http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2016/05/syria-civil-war-explained-160505084119966.html
The Al Jazeera article makes some interesting points, but many people will dispute the above claim of the war in Syria being the deadliest conflict of the 21st Century. It has a long way to go to catch up to the American war on terror in Afghanistan and Iraq. A good case could probably be made that Syria is part of the chaos predicted for the Middle East by opponents of the Bush/Cheney illegal war on Iraq.
I would argue that there is not a “civil” war in Syria, but a war waged against an elected leader by foreign terrorists. The Syrian people were hoping for some progressive changes during the Arab Spring, and were peacefully protesting, but that movement was hijacked by jihadis and their puppet masters, the great majority of whom are not Syrian. I would like to see real proof of Assad killing hundreds of thousands of his own people. I doubt it exists.
For the most realistic view of the situation in Syria, I highly recommend Eva Bartlett.
This youtube video is dated but very enlightening.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1VNQGsiP8M
There is a lot of more recent stuff on the internet as well.
I was a Bernie supporter as well, but after he caved, I went with Jill. His foreign policy views have always been questionable, in my humble opinion.
I agree that the longstanding (decades) American efforts to destabilize Assad (and others) raise a lot of questions about the origin of the “rebels” as well as their base of support among the population. As with Libya, there were well-heeled and well-connected “pro democracy” advocates on the ground (likely with CIA connections among others) raising deep concerns about another Western stage-managed “color revolution”
http://www.truth-out.org/progressivepicks/item/33180-wikileaks-reveals-how-the-us-aggressively-pursued-regime-change-in-syria-igniting-a-bloodbath#14924446315451
It’s hard to know with any certainty if “Arab Spring” or the Ukranian Maidan demonstrations were grass-roots, spontaneous public exercising free-speech (opportunistically exploited by the neocons) or if there was some deliberate “shock doctrine” style creation of a crisis to exploit. Regardless, the cynicism created is part of the “crisis in democracy” sweeping the globe as the very rigged system is exposed as incapable of change (because change does not serve the oligarchs holding deep state power and controlling who runs on what platform)
I think the Arab Spring and the Maiden demonstrations were a little bit of both. There were “color revolution” managers, but also some genuine desire for progressive change among the grassroots.
I don’t think it has to be either/or.
I think they were both too, but it’s sobering to realize how easily these things can be exploited … someone mentioned “agents provocateurs” recently in another thread, but this is a form of shock doctrine exploitation that goes beyond enticing demonstrators to behave badly or entrapping them when they follow the lead of someone of ill-intent.
I have some “sympathy” for Sanders’ position. I think he wants the Democratic Party to transform and survive (if at all possible) because the alternative to the existent two parties is likely several cycles of right-wing dominance as the obsolete Democratic Party fails while some new party tries to form (if at all possible).
He’s more optimistic than I am … I’m hesitant to fault him for that… and for keeping “eyes on the prize” even if it means avoiding inciting controversy over foreign policy statements. He did not endorse Assad-must-go.
Syria is in a rough neighborhood. Assad’s alleged crimes need to be seen in context and proportion … like Putin, his guilt is now presumed and seemingly fathomless. Our media was seemingly surprised to how many Syrians were eager to return home to help rebuild if only peace … part of our exceptionalism is the assumption “everyone” agrees with our judgments.
http://www.independent.co.uk/voices/syria-suicide-attack-refugee-buses-trump-only-cares-sunni-children-a7687066.html
Susan, the Unholy alliance of Israel and the US is behind all this color revolution and jihadis for hire operation in the ME. The five billion$ the US put out to stage the overthrow of the elected pro Russia president of Ukraine had more to do with proposed pipelines and the plan to weaken Russia as part of the world domination plotting of the US than any “popular revolution.”
Israel has been humping for he removal of the sectarian democratically elected president of Syria, to be replaced by a bunch of fanatic Jihadis that could be useful tools later to needle the Russian Bear, since way back when. Somehow Susan I thought you would be clear about all of this. Most of what you share is right on. There is nothing unclear or foggy about what I and others on this blog have shared about this – is there?
I think there are many players and motives — with Syria and Iraq and Libya, Saudi/Sunni interests were at least equal to those of the Israelis and we are at least as indebted to them as we are enmeshed with Israel, and yes, Israel and Sunnis have common cause in many places and independent interests in others. We have a history of acting as KSA’s proxy. I do not see it as as linear or “clear” or simple as you apparently do.
eta: Have you seen Adam Curtis’ latest “Hypernormalization” ? It concerns Syria and terrorism in the 1980-1990’s in particular … much I never had any inkling of …
Adding in here would like to recommend a strong piece from March 30 at NEO New Eastern Outlook with Golan heights-Israel-oil-and-trump in the title.
The analysis focuses on the Golan Heights re Syria and Israel-US strategy this year; at issue is newly discovered oil in the Golan Heights and prospects for a pipeline north to Turkey, thence to Europe in competition with the Syria-Russia pipeline interests, and how all this is influencing current war policy.
Jimbo, what Sanders had to say about Syria and Assad, much of it bald faced lies, tells you about his foreign policy would be, the same as Trump and certainly Clinton.
I’m not a big Sanders fan, but I think he chooses his fights and his words carefully and doubt — given his history — that what he has said publicly represents the sum total of his thinking … I think that is to underestimate him to dismiss him … something else entirely …
Drawing down the war machine will be difficult … the MIC is quite real, has armies of lobbyists and many American jobs depend on it and Americans are flighty and easily terrified, as they have demonstrated by applauding Trump’s rocket attack, accepting MOAB and silence in response to threats to Korea … Our “politics” are obsessed with foreign policy … the road to reducing our militarization, I think, is through a deliberate refocusing on domestic issues.
Unlike Sanders, I do not think the Democratic Party can be reformed… I think we’re in for a very very difficult decade or more.
SUSAN, YOU’RE NO SUNFLOWER !!
If you think Sanders can be reformed, you’re as delusional as Jimbo. “His man” BERNIE IS A FRAUD and a surly old dog who will not change his tricks.
“Chose his words carefully?” LOL…. he spewed like McCain.
The difference between someone guided by principles and someone driven by bias:
A person who is guided by principle will stand up to his allies and side with his “opponents”; if truth or morality dictates it.
A person who is driven by bias will go to war against reality in order to defend the identity of the herd.
Sanders is a company man. He is “working within the system” and — as far as I can tell — trying to keep American democracy alive by working to prepare and field candidates on a local level under the banner of the Democratic Party. I think the democratic party is too rotten and it’s bad practices too entrenched to be saved.
“Purity testing ” is its own McCarthyism — ultimately almost everyone fails except for the dangerously-true and pure.
It’s going to be a lousy decade, likely longer … Some folks are going to be trying to raise a new party, others like Sanders will be shoring up the duopoly (until an alternative comes along or until it is reformed) — there’s room for both and more.
I was relieved he did not call for Assad’s ouster. I don’t pretend to have any idea what he knows or believes.
“…maybe it is true.
“Is it? Be honest.”
No.
Correct-Bernie is just as warlike, anti-Russian, anti-Venezuela … as any of the neocons. Sad. The US keeping away is the best way to allow any nations to reach peace.
Excellent summary of important aspects of our situation. The last paragraph states a crucial problem in dealing with this fatal state of affairs: These healing changes will take considerable time to accomplish, but we don’t have much time left to get this done before we destroy everything worth having in our world, including ourselves.
Need time + Insufficient time = Global failure = human extinction.
Anybody got a way to alter this equation to give a better outcome?
Only the US citizen can change how the US treats with other nations.
This is true about all nation states by the way, if their state is dominated by a despot, than it is up to the people to rid themselves of the despot. Consider Nicaragua, where a dictator was overthrown by a coalition of socialist, individualist, right wing and christian political movements known as “Sandinistas,” after the 1920’s guerrilla leader Agustin Sandino. Once the Somoza regime was overthrown, the “Sandinistas” split up, socialists kept the name “Sandinista,” while the “right” wing and other interests parties went their way.
If the US citizen is serious about rule by the people, then they must set aside their political leanings, and WORK to give Washington back to the US citizen. Offering violence to Washington’s established rulers would be a HUGE mistake. For the US citizen to change US politics, the citizen must have their own people in congress, the US Supreme Court, White House, and in every state’s institutes of governance.
What the US citizen can do is create a political party ad hoc.
It would accept funding from private US citizens ONLY, and the amount capped at a quantity which is affordable to a US citizen earning no more than 24K/year;
Anyone who contributes has an equal membership and vote in internal party politics;
Anyone who caped out in contributions, who has the support of 5000, or 20% of those eligible to vote in internal party politics may stand in as candidate to appear on the ballot (this would be the rule for on choosing the party’s candidate in all elections, from federal to state, regional whatever election).
A very simplified idea of what could be done by the citizen of any country which holds legitimate elections, but where the elites limit the candidates who may stand in them, through creating and upholding laws which allow politics to be funded by corporations, and in amounts far in excess of that imaginable by the average citizen.
The cynic will undoubtedly state that such a party would end up having to choose from talented moles inserted by the elites, but if the average US citizen cannot tell a demagogue from a populist, than nothing but divine intervention will save humanity.
Thank you Mr Davies as you raise important points. I had relatives who survived the fire-bombing of Dresden (hardly mentioned today) which were civilians. It didn’t have to happen, especially at the end of the war, and it was beyond horrible.
One should also ask if the bomb on Nagasaki had to happen after the fierce, and mostly civilian population, was burnt beyond recognition in Hiroshima. But they had to test the two types of weapons since the R&D was done.
These topics are but two of many. The military commanders think it is to punish the population for whatever they think the populace was complicate about, or maybe even that is too thoughtful. They just want to kill people.
I think Nikky Haleys’ next rant should be about civilians killed by the ‘coalition’ and the use of depleted uranium (war crime) and the volume of citizens dead in your report during her next speech at the UN about American values. Please send your report to her asap.
Then, when a single horrific incident like the mass casualty air strike on West Mosul on March 17 breaks through this wall of silence into the public consciousness, the propaganda machine is quick to frame our killing of civilians as “unintentional” and contrast it with the “deliberate” killing of civilians by our enemies.
Nothing new there. The so-called Founding Fathers of the United States were either slave owners or partners willing to accept slavery for form the union, but this merciless aspect is almost totally ignored or downplayed when people, including historians, reflect on that era. The same attitude applies when considering the many abuses of human rights that have taken place since then.
Spreading permanent turmoil, chaos and destruction, and undermining relatively stable nations is EXACTLY what the Washington-Zio militarists desire. They aren’t stupid, misguided or confused. They have perfectly rational goals (to them): to make the Maghreb, Levant, and south central Asia and even Eastern Europe to a certain degree totally ungovernable to the point where no reasonable leadership can arise to 1.) enter into advantageous economic partnerships with the AIIB and conduct business relations with the new Silk Road, 2.) challenge diplomatically, economically, or even militarily Zionist land grabs in the West Bank and Tel Aviv killing sprees every 5 years of 2,000 innocent Gaza Palestinians suffering in the world’s largest open-air concentration camp.
PERMANENT chaos and destabilization is the goal of our sociopathic leaders in Washington. Whether it puts the United States on the brink of nuclear war is of little concern to these warmongers. Whether it ALSO destabilizes the domestic home front with tens of millions living in economic ruin means nothing. In fact, it’s all the better in that a domestic anti-imperialist consciousness is much less likely to develop when tens of millions don’t know if they’ll have a job tomorrow morning when they wake up.
Unfortunately (for Americans), the sociopathic leadership decided to fund their hegemonic construct through deficit financing, running an unpayable debt load reliant on foreign creditors (which include designated rivals). This state of affairs was only possible through the dollar’s status as a world reserve currency – requiring an alliance with the terror-funding Saudis and the continuing acquiescence of the rest of the planet. In this respect, the foundations of the national security state rest on sand, and any attempt to reinforce this instability compounds the problem (i.e. the “solution” rests on military power financed by continued deficits). It should be of immense concern that such “solution” – involving a massive war to help reset the debt, reset the table so to speak – is fully within the conceptual framework of the sociopathic leadership, beyond rational appeal. Will such a war occur solely outside the borders of the US? Don’t count on it.
Lives mean nothing to the imperialist, militarist, capitalists, only profit directly from arms sales or profit form future oil sales. The profit media is there to serve their masters and further their “agenda”. Truth matters not, just as long as the propaganda furthers their “agenda”. To keep regular folks from rebelling against their masters,(the capitalists; including the war making apparatus) they must be misinformed and have lots of banal entertainment to occupy inquiring minds to keep them from asking all of those pesky questions. This indeed is a sad state of affairs as Earth slides further into the sixth extinction.
There may be debates about percentages of people killed in the many actions plaguing the Middle East and South Asia, but it would be a good bet to say most, if not all, events in which the United States has acted with violence are in violation of international law – and the Nuremberg Principles. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuremberg_principles
Very sobering and saddening article, thank you, Mr. Davies. I was among the millions opposed to the Iraq War and protested but we were ignored by the ruthless tyrants. Living in the Boston area for many years, I had the privilege of hearing the great Howard Zinn many times at rallies and programs.
I was thinking, after reading this, that it is clear the United States is responsible for a Holocaust of Middle East countries. It is no different from Hitler’s Third Reich. The US hid behind the smokescreen of “democracy” and “liberation” because it had its good image from WWII. Hitler and the Reich had specific aims of ethnic cleansing of Jews and other non-Aryan people, but the effect of the ME wars started by Bush and Cheney and continued by Obama, Clinton, and now Trump, is the same as the Holocaust, a mass killing and utter destruction of peoples. The definition of “holocaust” is utter destruction, and I think we are justified in calling it that.
And 911 was our Reichstag fire, albeit the most elaborate false flag ever pulled off. I was in Boston at the time and many people questioned the “official” account. It is out of current discussion given its national acceptance, and by now I think the discussion has to focus on the ME wars, that these mass killings have to stop, there is no “democracy” at the basis of any of it. The US is viewed as the greatest threat to world peace because of the hideous wars. (Russia opposed the Iraq War. Putin said a few years ago, context I forget but his translated words were, “I don’t think Russia would want to do what the United States did in Iraq”.)
Jimbo, there’s a good article about Bernie Sanders by Paul Street on Counterpunch a few days ago, “Bernie Sanders, the Company Man”. Although Bernie opposed the Iraq War, in campaigning he never challenged Clinton on Libya, Honduras, any of her interventionism, and the evidence was all there for him to use. Media also ignored the wars, as though they were accepted. Bernie in the end chose to go with the Democrats. And now he’s going along with them on Assad and Putin, too. Company Man.
You are exactly right Jessica. The USA is continuing Hitler’s quest for world domination with different actors and some new twists, but it is the same game. The master race are the exceptional WASPs who are meant to rule over the other inferior humans. Our inverted fascism (Wolin) dispenses with swastikas and stiff armed salutes (mostly) – but it’s the same ugly game powered by wealthy elites, a brainwashed public, and a huge compliant military.
I wonder how many people like myself had the same thoughts and didn’t realize they had company such eminent person.
“former Nuremberg chief investigator and prosecutor Benjamin Ferencz was a lonely voice invoking another basic principle of justice. Ferencz demanded genuine criminal accountability for the crimes committed, and insisted that only the guilty should be punished.”
Holding the military and the likes of McCain at bay was perhaps too much to expect but it sure makes sense. In such a scenario the military might have had a role, but with a limited mission of finding and punishing the perpetrators if they existed in Afghanistan and not in Saudi Arabia. By continuing to focus on the perpetrators of the 911 attacks, it would have been far more limited.
.
I agree. If the “unprecedented” 9/11 had been investigated as a crime, this would have been a normal, fair reaction and “war on terror” and all the hype and hysteria could have been avoided. How would Raytheon, Halliburton and the MIC have coped?
Is This the Land of the Free?
…
In the land of the free is war their god?
Are the mad men of militarism happy and awed?
They dropped “The Mother of All Bombs” called “MO-AB”
Are they thrilled, ecstatic, and fiendishly glad?
The leader and his allies all dressed in nice attire
Are bombing and killing, and setting the world on fire
Are they blood-soaked monsters claiming to be “civilized”?
Millions are homeless and millions have already died
Hellfire missiles rain down from the skies
And many helpless people are trying to survive
Countries are destroyed and reduced to rubble
Can they “thank” the land of the free for all their trouble
Is the land of the free ruled by another posturing fake?
Bombings are “beautiful” while eating chocolate cake
Is he a hypocrite who fooled those that believed his mutterings?
Now they are witnesses to his warmongering slaughterings…
Stephen, this is the best poem I have read of yours so far! Your poetry-craft is getting better and better, Keep ‘em comin’! That the poem is loaded with real truth really helps it’s impact.
Thanks mike k, I wonder when, if ever, these war criminals that are perpetrating illegal wars will ever be arrested?
Cheers Stephen.
I believe if we could get at the covert info (which we can’t, it’s massively hidden), the fingerprints of the CIA would be all over the Arab Spring activities. It’s been that way since the founding days of Allen Dulles.
In the weeks following 09/11, the global reach of America’s intelligence apparatus became apparent as small Alqaeda sympathetic cells or cadres in dozens of countries were rounded up, when not simply decimated (some places caring even less about due process than the USA). They may have thought they were “sleeper cells” but in fact the quickness with which they were neutralized and how few successful attacks followed (with a half dozen or so intercepted “plots”) was striking.
I suspect that this same semi-global intelligence anti-insurgent networking was employed to infiltrate and neutralize the oh-so-social-medial savvy and dependent Arab Spring. That it was deployed in response to Arab Spring does not mean that it “instigated” Arab Spring. I think the “deep state” type ultimately — despite decades of “democracy promotion” — preferred the status quo of entrenched “safe” strong men, so what else is new. In many ways, neoliberalism has made real-life “democracy” obsolete — too destabilizing…. until, as in the European elections and with Trump, that very “stability” becomes destabilizing … not so ironically, by appearances, that void making room for a rise of right-wing nationalism …
note that Mubarak (tyrand of 30 years) was freed after 6 years when the last remaining charges were dropped … while Morsi ruled for one year (serving life in prison after death penalty overturned) … and Sisi’s crimes have been exponentially worse.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/28/opinion/the-stinging-insult-of-hosni-mubaraks-release.html
Benjamin Ferencz is now 97 years old, Hungarian-born. His biography is worth reading, an inspirational man.
We are enmeshed within a collapsing empire as the capitalists struggle to find ever more devious and immoral ways to increase their capital. I would claim that the start of the collapse happened after the cold war ended and peaceful ways to exist, under a capitalist regime, were explored and implemented. Trouble is it doesn’t result in enough profit to satisfy the greedy. Result; continue to find ways to perpetuate endless war. Result; collapse because the resources are finite and expansion is not in a finite system.
“global war on terror”
Not really. It’s more like regime change, sometimes using terrorists to do the job.
Trump Won’t Be Cancelling World War 3 After All
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1fy0bT4FK9c
Mr Trump is a liar, a hypocrite and a fool. He has turned the U.S. military into Al Qaeda’s air force. He’s playing chicken with humanity’s future. He’s rolling dice with the inhabitability of the planet.
And this insanity is bipartisan! The Neoliberal, Neocon, corporate alliance has come out of the closet, in a disgusting show of war mongering solidarity.
These haircuts in suits don’t deserve your obedience. They don’t even deserve your respect. It’s not their power it’s yours.
If enough of you figure that out it’s game over. That’s why they pit you against each other provoking artificial group identities. Divide and conquer makes you easy to control.
The choices we make in the next few milliseconds of human history count. A lot.
Asymmetrical Response When the odds are stacked against us, and failure is not an option we must formulate an asymmetrical response.
We have to think outside the box, find creative ways to break the chain of obedience, and send a message in uncompromising terms: # Stand Down Mr. Trump Stand Down.
If Trump stands down, it’s Pence, a front for the same game. It’s the Pentagon and CIA running the show. The electeds simply do the bidding of the war masters, who do the bidding of the predatory capitalists in charge. It’s all about the big money, to hell with the people and the planet.
Thanx, another that understands the capitalist regime that encompasses the US and the world. Collapse is inevitable.
Who is Behind the Push for World War 3?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W7EKBhbAiSM
“The U.S. government’s 15-year-long “global war on terror” has spread death and chaos across entire regions”
Correction: The U.S. government’s 15-year-long global war of terror has spread death and chaos across entire regions.
Let’s not white-wash this.
BEWARE of the TROLLS who temper their propaganda with “On the one hand this, and on the other hand that” arguments. They use the “just trying to be reasonable” ploy by suggesting that many factors are involved, and many issues are at play. They resort to the “its very complicated” distraction, and insinuate that some factions are motivated by noble motives, but somehow got sidetracked along the way.
BULLFEATHERS! There never was a “peaceful movement” in Syria or Ukraine either, for that matter. What…everybody forgets that Victoria Nuland gave a speech in front of a Chevron logo bragging about the five billion dollars we spent to destabilize Yanukovich’s government? Does everybody forget that the Syrian civil(sic) war began with the mass murder of Syrian military academy graduates? There never was a “peaceful” phase, and it never was a “civil” war. It’s been a proxy war from the get go. There are no “Syrian rebels”. There are foreign fighters from eighty different countries. Does everybody forget the five hundred million dollars the American General had to admit to Congress we spent to train “moderate rebels”? Does everybody forget the training camps in Jordan run by our CIA? Does everybody forget the stolen Syrian oil marketed to Turkey by Al Qaida and transferred to Israel on ships run by Bilal Erdogan – our NATO ally? How about Israeli field hospitals set up to treat wounded Wahhabi head choppers? Or, that photo of John McCain meeting with al Baghdadi in Syria? How about that story of fourteen western “advisors” captured while embedded with ISIS fighters? THAT sure disappeared out of the news really quick!
Yep, the neocons and their trolls have learned that if they just keep changing the subject, nobody will notice. They’ll keep saying, “It takes two to tango”, and “There’s two sides to every story”. They’ll keep reminding us that “Assad is a really bad guy”, even if he isn’t guilty of every hoaky charge leveled against him. They’ll keep talking about the “innocent civilians yearning for democracy”, and it’s “all very complicated”. IT ISN’T COMPLICATED. It’s a proxy war organized by western operatives and financed by western vassals. Whenever you hear, “It’s complicated”, or “there are conflicting accounts”, rest assured your listening to a troll. Sorry, but that’s just the way it is.
Thanks F.G. Sanford, This deal is not as complicated as some people try to make it. Just keep in mind that the American Empire seeks world domination, and you will have the key to most of what is happening. You might also keep in mind that these folks don’t care who they hurt, or if they destroy the whole planetary ecosystem. They are obsessed with ruling the world, no matter what!
Strong commentary by Davies, very welcome. I think the estimating is reasonable on number of deaths. His handling of principles is also very clear.
“Our leaders effectively claim the sole power to define whose violence is justified and whose is criminal, and on a strictly self-serving basis. Our violence is always legitimate. Our enemies’ is always criminal. Noam Chomsky has referred to this as “the single standard” that governs U.S. foreign policy. It is more traditionally referred to as ‘might makes right,’ or ‘the law of the jungle.’ It bears no relation to the rule of law, except to violate, abuse, undermine, and discredit it.”
This is scholarly and correct language for the bully-boy performance we are now seeing. It is outrageous gall of an incompetent leader to finger-wag at North Korea and send three battle groups to menace it and have his VP call North Korea’s response “provocative.” It is outrageous to tell Assad a barrel bomb crosses a red line then launch a MOAB a day or so following.
Might makes right, indeed, and the law of the jungle, and in case these phrasings have become dulled, they translate into descent into savagery and the dark ages. This is the current path the US is glorifying.
Nice your noticing how we love our hi-tech MOAB and frown on Syria’s improvised barrel bombs.
The same bloody-hands lack of morality — or even self-reflection — corrupts US domestic policy.
Consider mass incarceration. The New Jim Crow. Lack of universal healthcare. For starters.
With the so-called Affordable Care Act, we randomly execute 35,000 fellow Americans every year.
How? Under the ACA 28,500,000 people still get no healthcare coverage. A statistical study in a peer-reviewed medical journal points to 1 additional death for each 830 people who lack coverage.
Do the math: 28,500,000 divided by 830. Round up to the next 1,000. http://fairnow.weebly.com/blog/aca-tampering-the-gops-lethal-lottery
That’s 35,000 American men, women and children dying each year solely because politicians make public policy decisions that exclude these folks from healthcare coverage.
Is this situation any different from randomly dropping bombs on people or pointing a gun to their head and pulling the trigger? They are just as dead. Their families grieve the loss of loved ones just as hard.
And the politicians — and we who support them, if only by daily silence — are just as complicit.
Would we choose to be less silent, less complicit, if we knew the names of the 670 Americans who will die next week, on average, strictly because they lack healthcare coverage?
What if we knew the names of the 150 children among them?
How about if we knew the names and could see the faces of the 40 children among them who are under the age of 5?
That’s just for next week.
There’ll be another batch of 40 diminutive body bags the week after that. And the week after that — thanks solely to US domestic policy whose existence we tolerate instead of filling the streets every day with our bodies and angry voices, demanding an end to this bloody madness, these random executions. Demanding universal healthcare as a human right.
Just as we should be demanding an end to the murderous foreign policies described in this excellent article.
Ralph Nader has reminded us of the 5000 people in the USA who die EVERY WEEK because of medical errors in hospitals and prescription medication. More than one 9/11 every eek, and we pretend that “radical islamist terror” is our main danger.
Good points Ira. Amen.