The Kagans Are Back; Wars to Follow

Exclusive: The neocon royalty Kagans are counting on Democrats and liberals to be the foot soldiers in the new neocon campaign to push Republicans and President Trump into more “regime change” wars, reports Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
The Kagan family, America’s neoconservative aristocracy, has reemerged having recovered from the letdown over not gaining its expected influence from the election of Hillary Clinton and from its loss of official power at the start of the Trump presidency.
Back pontificating on prominent op-ed pages, the Family Kagan now is pushing for an expanded U.S. military invasion of Syria and baiting Republicans for not joining more enthusiastically in the anti-Russian witch hunt over Moscow’s alleged help in electing Donald Trump.
In a Washington Post op-ed on March 7, Robert Kagan, a co-founder of the Project for the New American Century and a key architect of the Iraq War, jabbed at Republicans for serving as “Russia’s accomplices after the fact” by not investigating more aggressively.
Then, Frederick Kagan, director of the Critical Threats Project at the neocon American Enterprise Institute, and his wife, Kimberly Kagan, president of her own think tank, Institute for the Study of War, touted the idea of a bigger U.S. invasion of Syria in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on March 15.
Yet, as much standing as the Kagans retain in Official Washington’s world of think tanks and op-ed placements, they remain mostly outside the new Trump-era power centers looking in, although they seem to have detected a door being forced open.
Still, a year ago, their prospects looked much brighter. They could pick from a large field of neocon-oriented Republican presidential contenders or – like Robert Kagan – they could support the establishment Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton, whose “liberal interventionism” matched closely with neoconservatism, differing only slightly in the rationalizations used for justifying wars and more wars.
There was also hope that a President Hillary Clinton would recognize how sympatico the liberal hawks and the neocons were by promoting Robert Kagan’s neocon wife, Victoria Nuland, from Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs to Secretary of State.
Then, there would have been a powerful momentum for both increasing the U.S. military intervention in Syria and escalating the New Cold War with Russia, putting “regime change” back on the agenda for those two countries. So, early last year, the possibilities seemed endless for the Family Kagan to flex their muscles and make lots of money.
A Family Business
As I noted two years ago in an article entitled “A Family Business of Perpetual War”: “Neoconservative pundit Robert Kagan and his wife, Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, run a remarkable family business: she has sparked a hot war in Ukraine and helped launch Cold War II with Russia and he steps in to demand that Congress jack up military spending so America can meet these new security threats.
“This extraordinary husband-and-wife duo makes quite a one-two punch for the Military-Industrial Complex, an inside-outside team that creates the need for more military spending, applies political pressure to ensure higher appropriations, and watches as thankful weapons manufacturers lavish grants on like-minded hawkish Washington think tanks.
“Not only does the broader community of neoconservatives stand to benefit but so do other members of the Kagan clan, including Robert’s brother Frederick at the American Enterprise Institute and his wife Kimberly, who runs her own shop called the Institute for the Study of War.”
But things didn’t quite turn out as the Kagans had drawn them up. The neocon Republicans stumbled through the GOP primaries losing out to Donald Trump and then – after Hillary Clinton muscled aside Sen. Bernie Sanders to claim the Democratic nomination – she fumbled away the general election to Trump.
After his surprising victory, Trump – for all his many shortcomings – recognized that the neocons were not his friends and mostly left them out in the cold. Nuland not only lost her politically appointed job as Assistant Secretary but resigned from the Foreign Service, too.
With Trump in the White House, Official Washington’s neocon-dominated foreign policy establishment was down but far from out. The neocons were tossed a lifeline by Democrats and liberals who detested Trump so much that they were happy to pick up Nuland’s fallen banner of the New Cold War with Russia. As part of a dubious scheme to drive Trump from office, Democrats and liberals hyped evidence-free allegations that Russia had colluded with Trump’s team to rig the U.S. election.
New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman spoke for many of this group when he compared Russia’s alleged “meddling” to Japan’s bombing of Pearl Harbor and Al Qaeda’s 9/11 terror attacks.
On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show, Friedman demanded that the Russia hacking allegations be treated as a casus belli: “That was a 9/11 scale event. They attacked the core of our democracy. That was a Pearl Harbor scale event.” Both Pearl Harbor and 9/11 led to wars.
So, with many liberals blinded by their hatred of Trump, the path was open for neocons to reassert themselves.
Baiting Republicans
Robert Kagan took to the high-profile op-ed page of The Washington Post to bait key Republicans, such as Rep. Devin Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who was pictured above the Post article and its headline, “Running interference for Russia.”
Kagan wrote: “It would have been impossible to imagine a year ago that the Republican Party’s leaders would be effectively serving as enablers of Russian interference in this country’s political system. Yet, astonishingly, that is the role the Republican Party is playing.”
Kagan then reprised Official Washington’s groupthink that accepted without skepticism the claims from President Obama’s outgoing intelligence chiefs that Russia had “hacked” Democratic emails and released them via WikiLeaks to embarrass the Clinton campaign.
Though Obama’s intelligence officials offered no verifiable evidence to support the claims – and WikiLeaks denied getting the two batches of emails from the Russians – the allegations were widely accepted across Official Washington as grounds for discrediting Trump and possibly seeking his removal from office.
Ignoring the political conflict of interest for Obama’s appointees, Kagan judged that “given the significance of this particular finding [about Russian meddling], the evidence must be compelling” and justified “a serious, wide-ranging and open investigation.”
But Kagan also must have recognized the potential for the neocons to claw their way back to power behind the smokescreen of a New Cold War with Russia.
He declared: “The most important question concerns Russia’s ability to manipulate U.S. elections. That is not a political issue. It is a national security issue. If the Russian government did interfere in the United States’ electoral processes last year, then it has the capacity to do so in every election going forward. This is a powerful and dangerous weapon, more than warships or tanks or bombers.
“Neither Russia nor any potential adversary has the power to damage the U.S. political system with weapons of war. But by creating doubts about the validity, integrity and reliability of U.S. elections, it can shake that system to its foundations.”
A Different Reality
As alarmist as Kagan’s op-ed was, the reality was far different. Even if the Russians did hack the Democratic emails and somehow slipped the information to WikiLeaks – an unsubstantiated and disputed contention – those two rounds of email disclosures were not that significant to the election’s outcome.
Hillary Clinton blamed her surprise defeat on FBI Director James Comey briefly reopening the investigation into her use of a private email server while serving as Secretary of State.
Further, by all accounts, the WikiLeaks-released emails were real and revealed wrongdoing by leading Democrats, such as the Democratic National Committee’s tilting of the primaries against Sen. Bernie Sanders and in favor of Clinton. The emails of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta disclosed the contents of Clinton’s paid speeches to Wall Street, which she was trying to hide from voters, as well as some pay-to-play features of the Clinton Foundation.
In other words, the WikiLeaks’ releases helped inform American voters about abuses to the U.S. democratic process. The emails were not “disinformation” or “fake news.” They were real news.
A similar disclosure occurred both before the election and this week when someone leaked details about Trump’s tax returns, which are protected by law. However, except for the Trump camp, almost no one thought that this illegal act of releasing a citizen’s tax returns was somehow a threat to American democracy.
The general feeling was that Americans have a right to know such details about someone seeking the White House. I agree, but doesn’t it equally follow that we had a right to know about the DNC abusing its power to grease the skids for Clinton’s nomination, about the contents of Clinton’s speeches to Wall Street bankers, and about foreign governments seeking pay-to-play influence by contributing to the Clinton Foundation?
Yet, because Obama’s political appointees in the U.S. intelligence community “assess” that Russia was the source of the WikiLeaks emails, the assault on U.S. democracy is a reason for World War III.
More Loose Talk
But Kagan was not satisfied with unsubstantiated accusations regarding Russia undermining U.S. democracy. He asserted as “fact” – although again without presenting evidence – that Russia is “interfering in the coming elections in France and Germany, and it has already interfered in Italy’s recent referendum and in numerous other elections across Europe. Russia is deploying this weapon against as many democracies as it can to sap public confidence in democratic institutions.”There’s been a lot of handwringing in Official Washington and across the Mainstream Media about the “post-truth” era, but these supposed avatars for truth are as guilty as anyone, acting as if constantly repeating a fact-free claim is the same as proving it.
But it’s clear what Kagan and other neocons have in mind, an escalation of hostilities with Russia and a substantial increase in spending on U.S. military hardware and on Western propaganda to “counter” what is deemed “Russian propaganda.”
Kagan recognizes that he already has many key Democrats and liberals on his side. So he is taking aim at Republicans to force them to join in the full-throated Russia-bashing, writing:
“But it is the Republicans who are covering up. The party’s current leader, the president, questions the intelligence community’s findings, motives and integrity. Republican leaders in Congress have opposed the creation of any special investigating committee, either inside or outside Congress. They have insisted that inquiries be conducted by the two intelligence committees.
“Yet the Republican chairman of the committee in the House has indicated that he sees no great urgency to the investigation and has even questioned the seriousness and validity of the accusations. The Republican chairman of the committee in the Senate has approached the task grudgingly.
“The result is that the investigations seem destined to move slowly, produce little information and provide even less to the public. It is hard not to conclude that this is precisely the intent of the Republican Party’s leadership, both in the White House and Congress. …
“When Republicans stand in the way of thorough, open and immediate investigations, they become Russia’s accomplices after the fact.”
Lying with the Neocons
Many Democrats and liberals may find it encouraging that a leading neocon who helped pave the road to war in Iraq is now by their side in running down Republicans for not enthusiastically joining the latest Russian witch hunt. But they also might pause to ask themselves how they let their hatred of Trump get them into an alliance with the neocons.
On Wednesday in The Wall Street Journal, Robert Kagan’s brother Frederick and his wife Kimberly dropped the other shoe, laying out the neocons’ long-held dream of a full-scale U.S. invasion of Syria, a project that was put on hold in 2004 because of U.S. military reversals in Iraq.
But the neocons have long lusted for “regime change” in Syria and were not satisfied with Obama’s arming of anti-government rebels and the limited infiltration of U.S. Special Forces into northern Syria to assist in the retaking of the Islamic State’s “capital” of Raqqa.
In the Journal op-ed, Frederick and Kimberly Kagan call for opening a new military front in southeastern Syria:
“American military forces will be necessary. But the U.S. can recruit new Sunni Arab partners by fighting alongside them in their land. The goal in the beginning must be against ISIS because it controls the last areas in Syria where the U.S. can reasonably hope to find Sunni allies not yet under the influence of al Qaeda. But the aim after evicting ISIS must be to raise a Sunni Arab army that can ultimately defeat al Qaeda and help negotiate a settlement of the war.
“The U.S. will have to pressure the Assad regime, Iran and Russia to end the conflict on terms that the Sunni Arabs will accept. That will be easier to do with the independence and leverage of a secure base inside Syria. … President Trump should break through the flawed logic and poor planning that he inherited from his predecessor. He can transform this struggle, but only by transforming America’s approach to it.”
A New Scheme on Syria
In other words, the neocons are back to their clever word games and their strategic maneuverings to entice the U.S. military into a “regime change” project in Syria.
The neocons thought they had almost pulled off that goal by pinning a mysterious sarin gas attack outside Damascus on Aug. 21, 2013, on the Syrian government and mousetrapping Obama into launching a major U.S. air assault on the Syrian military.
But Russian President Vladimir Putin stepped in to arrange for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to surrender all his chemical weapons even as Assad continued to deny any role in the sarin attack.
Putin’s interference in thwarting the neocons’ dream of a Syrian “regime change” war moved Putin to the top of their enemies’ list. Soon key neocons, such as National Endowment for Democracy president Carl Gershman, were taking aim at Ukraine, which Gershman deemed “the biggest prize” and a steppingstone toward eventually ousting Putin in Moscow.
It fell to Assistant Secretary Victoria “Toria” Nuland to oversee the “regime change” in Ukraine. She was caught on an unsecured phone line in late January or early February 2014 discussing with U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt how “to glue” or “to midwife” a change in Ukraine’s elected government of President Viktor Yanukovych.
Several weeks later, neo-Nazi and ultranationalist street fighters spearheaded a violent assault on government buildings forcing Yanukovych and other officials to flee for their lives, with the U.S. government quickly hailing the coup regime as “legitimate.”
But the Ukraine putsch led to the secession of Crimea and a bloody civil war in eastern Ukraine with ethnic Russians, events that the State Department and the mainstream Western media deemed “Russian aggression” or a “Russian invasion.”
So, by the last years of the Obama administration, the stage was set for the neocons and the Family Kagan to lead the next stage of the strategy of cornering Russia and instituting a “regime change” in Syria.
All that was needed was for Hillary Clinton to be elected president. But these best-laid plans surprisingly went astray. Despite his overall unfitness for the presidency, Trump defeated Clinton, a bitter disappointment for the neocons and their liberal interventionist sidekicks.
Yet, the so-called “#Resistance” to Trump’s presidency and President Obama’s unprecedented use of his intelligence agencies to paint Trump as a Russian “Manchurian candidate” gave new hope to the neocons and their agenda.
It has taken them a few months to reorganize and regroup but they now see hope in pressuring Trump so hard regarding Russia that he will have little choice but to buy into their belligerent schemes.
As often is the case, the Family Kagan has charted the course of action – batter Republicans into joining the all-out Russia-bashing and then persuade a softened Trump to launch a full-scale invasion of Syria. In this endeavor, the Kagans have Democrats and liberals as the foot soldiers.
Investigative reporter Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for The Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s. You can buy his latest book, America’s Stolen Narrative, either in print here or as an e-book (from Amazon and barnesandnoble.com).
It’s not the Family Kagan, but rather as Glenn Greenwald dubbed them, The Warrior Kagan Family with a trade mark sign as suffix.
I’ll bet Victoria resigned from State, seeing her future there granting visas in Baku.
Thanks, Robert, I haven’t had a Kagan fix in quite a while!
“The Warrior Kagan Family”, that must have been Greenwald’s big joke, I hope. Those people give a meaning to the name chickenhawks, they would not know from which end a gun fires, but they certainly know how to get millions killed by others.
As to Mr Parry, calling them the American neocon royalty, it certainly is some foul-mouth royalty, telling another Zio servant EU to get f’ed.
Thank you Robert Parry for a great article, just like Bart I was wondering what happened to the cookie distributing “royalty” after the Clinton fail. It is not surprising that they are now learning to manipulate outcomes from the opposition. Their money ensures that their aggressive writings still get published in the usual Deep State media. I particularly liked a touch of light humor by Mr Parry: “There was also hope that a President Hillary Clinton would recognize how sympatico the liberal hawks and the neocons were by promoting Robert Kagan’s neocon wife, Victoria Nuland, …to Secretary of State.”
Between the Clinton liberals and the Ziocons C’est une Affaire d’Amour Toujours, as Pepé Le Pew likes to say.
“The Warrior Kagan Family”, that must have been Greenwald’s big joke, I hope. Those people give a meaning to the name chickenhawks, they would not know from which end a gun fires, but they certainly know how to get millions killed by others.
I learned how to laugh again; and, at the expense of all those despicable Kagen’s.
They probably has some happy times at the RSSHA, too. Bad people can very very charming and entertaining. The Kagans have ‘fun’ written all over them. If it wasn’t for making dead people they’d be ‘the American ideal’.
KIza there is good news inside Robert Parry’s article if you look for it. One good thing is that Hillary isn’t the president, and if she were one could only imagine what her and the Kagan’s would be up to right now. The other piece of good news, is that the Kagan’s are writing op-eds and not working for the Trump Adminstration.
Now I have read somewhere where the U.S. is working with Russia, and that for the most part for now has to be done on the low key. Of course with news being ‘fake’ and all of that, who’s to know?
What is troublesome is with the Kagan’s screaming out, ‘watch the Russians, beware of the Russians’ and with the 24/7 MSM alarm bells going off over Russia, will the Trump Adminstration need to craft their foreign policy around the likes of these Russia Haters? Cheney and Rumsfeld developed ‘the Continuity of Government Program’ and I’m wondering if that cast of characters could seep into the mix of things? Plus don’t forget the ever reliable CIA. So with all of that working against you, one could only wonder if Ghandi and Jesus could do much better up against this evil array of villains.
Here is something worth reading Tony Cartalucci explains the Deep State, and goes on to talk about how it may be defeated. Here’s a hint, the world will not be run by the New World Order.
http://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/2017/03/exposing-real-deep-state.html
Very good link, Joe!! The common denominator is profit and increased market share fueled by greed…..Part of the blame can be laid at the feet of the average USA investor who fuels the stock market looking for the best return on his/her money. I would not look for much altruistic behavioral changes in human nature……Greed is still the preferred method of operation….and firmly in control…..
Joe T.
Excellent article, thanks!
Joe, many thanks for this powerful link on the deep state, and its explanation of the multi-polar conditions needed, and as happening, plus the link you supplied below related to what’s going on in Syria, also clear and helpful.
I’m glad that you all found the link to be informative. I am posting another link to a Tony Cartalucci article that got my attention of his work a few years ago, and ever since I look forward to reading his reporting.
This link is interesting for the fact that the original article was published March 2012 which was somewhere in the neighborhood of six months before the deadly attack took place in Benghazi. After finding this early warning essay by Cartalucci I have often wondered that if our MSM were to have scooped this kind of news regarding the travels of Senator John McCain would the tragedy of Benghazi have never happened.
http://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/2012/03/john-mccain-founding-father-of.html
Plus this article adds insight to how the Deep State operates. McCain should be the one held for high treason, but as things are that will never happen. The more you may learn the more you may find that Donald Trump seems to be less of a problem than we all know. Now that isn’t an endorsement of Trump, as much as it is a heads up to notice who all is behind the curtain.
Thanks for the two links Joe. I didn’t think it was possible for me to dislike McCain more than I already did, but I was wrong. I did like Senator Pauls’ comment about McCain today however. He basically said McCain is a perfect example of why we should have term limits in the Senate, which is so true.
Oh no, I did not mean that it is bad news this is why I wrote that the Kagans are learning to spew hate from the opposition not from the government. Like D5-5, I recommend reading the latest blog by MoonofAlabama and enlightened comments. You will get further details on what the Kagans’ plans are – what they would have done for sure under their L’Amour Toujours, Clinton as President.
As to Jesus, he self-sacrificed himself to show the way out of human predicament. Jesus was fighting against such ideologues of hate and moneychangers as the Kagans, who are an exemplar of the mad-gleaming-eye-greedy-finger types so well known in the old Europe. Just observe the first photo to the article: she looks like she would murder just about any baby in the world to take her sweet candy.
I read that moonofalabama, b is always right on. In fact b and Robert Parry are excellent examples of how ‘small’ is good.
http://journal-neo.org/2017/03/15/us-expands-defacto-syrian-invasion/
The above article by Tony Cartalucci is along the same lines as moonofalabama.
At this stage of the game the best that I can put forward with, is we got to take one day at a time, in order to make sense of whatever the real news is going on inside Syria. From one article to another it’s hard to tell who’s fighting, or going to fight who. With the atmosphere here in America I’m waiting for an arrest to be made if you talk favorably about Russia, or Putin. Seriously, our MSM cable news networks are going hells bells on this Russian hacking, Russian tampering with our democracy, Russia has a puppet in the White House, Russia _______fill in the blank. We have gone totally nuts this time, and it looks like we are going to stay that way for awhile.
I always like to ponder the politics that would have prevailed during the time of Jesus. If you get a grasp on that then Jesus really stands out better for what he was preaching too, and preaching against. I’m sure Herod or Ceasar had their Kagan’s around in their day, and who knows how discreetly those ancient Kagan’s could have whispered vile and nasty ideas of war and conquest into their leaders head. When it’s all about power and money it’s easy to lose ones head, or so they say. Let’s all hope the Kagan’s amount to be nothing more than sore losers.
WITH MCCAIN AS HELPER…
A good comment Joe Tedesky.
As to Syria, we already have invaded and already plan more (see
Defense Appropriation). Of interest would be Putin’s response
on the ground.
(When Netanyahu went to Moskow to ask for help in getting
Syria to reign in Iran, he was referred to the sovereign government
of Syria! Is the current (and future) US invasion of the sovereign
state of Syria at the invitation of the Syrian Government??
Ans: No! See UN Charter on aggression, I think it is
Article 4(2) if memory serves. Besides the current administration
wants to make all its sins of commission such as drones
done by the CIA. Which is to say covert and not accountable to anyone
(such as DOD, White House etc.).Our invasion will evidently be
accountable to Israel and Saudi Arabia.
I am certain Moskow has a plan, a response (diplomatic or
otherwise).
Donald Trump likes war and being “Commander-in-Chief”.
All countries involved in war are always absolutely persuaded
that their victory will be quick, easy etc.It also helps(??)
the US economy as all wars have for hundreds of years.
No one will oppose more money for defense. I have
already contacted my Mass. Senators in regard to
funds for the invasion of Syria as well as my Congressional
Representative. (I expect little support. All lawgivers are
dependent on AIPAC support…)
—-Peter Loeb, Boston, MA, USA
Except for Desert Storm every war has lasted long past it’s end date, and even one could argue over Desert Storm if you add in the time of occupation or establishing no fly zones to how long we have been there.
I’m not all that sure yet that Trump likes war. There are times he stresses peace, after he rally’s the people around a powerful military speech. Now, what I do worry about is the people around him. NIkki Haley just recently in a NBC interview said how we should never trust Russia. Wow, and she is our UN ambassador. So much for statesmanship and diplomacy.
As far as our CIA goes they are going to get everyone on this planet killed. It’s long overdue to crunch the CIA down to being an information gatherer and stop with the convert intrigue. If we factor in stability and the quality of human life, then tell me about the one CIA operation which has been a success. The CIA’s interference, and trashing of foreign government sovereignty is a disgrace, and should I add be prosecuted as a war crime in the highest order. If Trump could shred the CIA into a thousand pieces then I say, do it Mr President.
The real problem we face while attempting to establish the Yinon Plan, is that we will finally either partner with Russia somehow over something, or end up fighting Russia and possibly not fight them through proxies. I don’t see either Russia or the U.S. using nukes on each other at first, but I would be praying for the poor souls in places such as Iran, Yemen, or places like that. And while we are at it North and South Korea, and once again Japan would most likely be countries well inside the lines of being in jeopardy.
Russia, and China, should be our natural allies, but there’s nothing natural about our country’s foreign policy when world hegemony overrides man’s human nature to life in peace.
Joe,
The other piece of good news is that they are actually starting to walk back the Russia hacked the election an we can prove it nonsense. Read Glenn Greenwald’s latest piece at The Intercept. At long last sir have they actually some human decency? Nah!!!
Thanks John I will be sure to read Greenwald’s article, but you know we in America need a bogey man….so if not Russia then who?
Concerning the foul-mouthing, I was disturbed to hear such strong talk (at least to this earthy soul) in such a delicate voice. To me a sign of psychopathy is the habit of using emotionally loaded language in tones which betray no actual connection to the content. Another is causing the killing of no small amount of people with a large amount of apparent unconcern, but then again that’s a net which would drag an alarming amount of people from corridors of power. Perhaps the majority of these have mastered the art of matching tone and content in their requirement to at least appear Human to their subjects.
Excellent point – how to quickly recognise psychopaths: “psychopathy is the habit of using emotionally loaded language in tones which betray no actual connection to the content”. A large proportion of our politicians fit the description. Thank you.
Kiza, Please don’t forget that is a “sign of psychopathy”. There are other kinds of derangement in which the unfortunate sufferers are prone to the use of inappropriate body language and verbal tone, but are not necessarily a danger to others. As for the Kagans, I consider them to be criminals, plain and simple.
I am waiting to see the male ballerina “foot soldiers” demanding transgender bathrooms in the trenches.
Anon in 1919 Max Sennett was way ahead of you. You might get a kick out of watching Sennett’s movie called ‘Yankee Doodle in Berlin’. It is a story about an American soldier dressed as a woman going behind enemy lines to entice the Kaiser. Also notice the slanted propaganda of the way American Hollywood film producers were characterizing the Germans. We are all but a product of who came before us I’m sad to say….but hey enjoy the silent flick anyway.
https://archive.org/details/YankeeDoodleInBerlin
Oh and with all due respect let’s at least give a salute to Chelsea Manning.
BART IN VIRGINIA!!
Are you really “Bart” as in short for “Bartholomew”!!!!
Parry, thank you for a GREAT article.
Early on you pegged them:
“Back pontificating on prominent op-ed pages, the Family Kagan now is pushing for an expanded U.S. military invasion of Syria and baiting Republicans for not joining more enthusiastically in the anti-Russian witch hunt over Moscow’s alleged help in electing Donald Trump.”
Then skillfully reminding us: “I noted two years ago in an article entitled “A Family Business of Perpetual War”: “Neoconservative pundit Robert Kagan and his wife, Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, run a remarkable family business: she has sparked a hot war in Ukraine and helped launch Cold War II with Russia and he steps in to demand that Congress jack up military spending so America can meet these new security threats. This extraordinary husband-and-wife duo makes quite a one-two punch for the Military-Industrial Complex, an inside-outside team that creates the need for more military spending, applies political pressure to ensure higher appropriations, and watches as thankful weapons manufacturers lavish grants on like-minded hawkish Washington think tanks.”
Your conclusion is actually overly optimistic:
“the so-called “#Resistance” to Trump’s presidency and President Obama’s unprecedented use of his intelligence agencies to paint Trump as a Russian “Manchurian candidate” gave new hope to the neocons and their agenda. It has taken them a few months to reorganize and regroup but they now see hope in pressuring Trump so hard regarding Russia that he will have little choice but to buy into their belligerent schemes. As often is the case, the Family Kagan has charted the course of action – batter Republicans into joining the all-out Russia-bashing and then persuade a softened Trump to launch a full-scale invasion of Syria. In this endeavor, the Kagans have Democrats and liberals as the foot soldiers.”
Instead, the Deep State is preparing to begin getting rid of Trump on June 1st:
http://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/video-on-june-1st-the-deep-state-will-move-to-overthrow-trump-there-is-a-secret-agenda-to-allow-a-crisis-and-get-rid-of-the-president_03142017
IF you the reader haven’t read my “The Deep State Versus President Trump” it is time (on Amazon for only $12.95 or less).
Parry, I will immediately post this EXCELLENT article on Facebook. Because my wife and I are living “by the skin of our teeth” on social security, I can’t make a donation, but I will send in an article on why the Deep State wants Trump gone as a pro bono contribution. Hope you think it is worthy of publication.
Dr. Bart Gruzalski, Professor Emeritus, Philosophy (ethics, public policy) and Religion (books: “On the Buddha”: “On Gandhi”; and “Why Christians and World-Peace Advocates Voted for President Donald Trump”), Northeastern University, Boston, MA—and the only Ph.D. in philosophy among the thousands that I and my mentor Professor Samuel Gorovitz know who voted for and supports Trump [no, Sam was and is opposed to our POTUS].
Who is behind them rascals?
Good question! And I don’t know the answer, but I googled the question and FWIW depending on the reliability of the writers of the articles, here’s what I found:
“A Family Business
There’s also a family-business aspect to these wars and confrontations, since the Kagans collectively serve not just to start conflicts but to profit from grateful military contractors who kick back a share of the money to the think tanks that employ the Kagans.
For instance, Robert’s brother Frederick works at the American Enterprise Institute, which has long benefited from the largesse of the Military-Industrial Complex, and his wife Kimberly runs her own think tank called the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
According to ISW’s annual reports, its original supporters were mostly right-wing foundations, such as the Smith-Richardson Foundation and the Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation, but it was later backed by a host of national security contractors, including major ones like General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman and CACI, as well as lesser-known firms such as DynCorp International, which provided training for Afghan police, and Palantir, a technology company founded with the backing of the CIA’s venture-capital arm, In-Q-Tel. Palantir supplied software to US military intelligence in Afghanistan.
Since its founding in 2007, ISW has focused mostly on wars in the Middle East, especially Iraq and Afghanistan, including closely cooperating with Gen. David Petraeus when he commanded US forces in those countries. However, more recently, ISW has begun reporting extensively on the civil war in Ukraine. [See “Neocons Guided Petraeus on Afghan War.”]
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-07-26/meet-kagans-seeking-war-end-world
from wikipedia:
“In 1983, Robert Kagan was foreign policy advisor to New York Republican Representative Jack Kemp. From 1984–86, under the administration of Ronald Reagan, he was a speechwriter for Secretary of State George P. Shultz and a member of the United States Department of State Policy Planning Staff. From 1986–1988 he served in the State Department Bureau of Inter-American Affairs.[10]
In 1997, Kagan co-founded the now-defunct neoconservative think tank Project for the New American Century with William Kristol.[3][5][11] Through the work of the PNAC, Kagan was a strong advocate of the Iraq war.
From 1998 until August, 2010, Kagan was a Senior Associate with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He was appointed senior fellow in the Center on United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution in September 2010.[12][13][14][15] He is also a member of the board of directors for the neoconservative think tank The Foreign Policy Initiative (FPI).[16]
During the 2008 presidential campaign he served as foreign policy advisor to John McCain, the Republican Party’s nominee for President of the United States in the 2008 election.[17][18]
Since 2011, Kagan has also served on the 25-member State Department’s Foreign Affairs Policy Board under Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton[19] and John Kerry.[20]
Andrew Bacevich referred to Kagan as “the chief neoconservative foreign-policy theorist” in reviewing Kagan’s book The Return of history and the end of dreams.[21]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Kagan
also check out the footnotes from the wiki article…..
Here’s Andrew Bacevich’s 2014 piece on the Kagans:
https://www.commonwealmagazine.org/duplicity-ideologues
Bottom line, though, it seems like the Kagans have been at the center of Washington policy think for decades and decades and therefore fit neatly within the comfort zone of powerful people who carry out U.S. foreign policy – Republicans and Democrats.
That’s who we are, apparently…..
I recently saw Wally Shawn’s play in NYC – ‘Evening at the Talk House’, an amazing play about who we are – or have become….
https://www.timeout.com/newyork/blog/theater-review-evening-at-the-talk-house-is-wallace-shawns-political-party-trick-021617
http://www.vulture.com/2017/02/theater-evening-at-the-talk-house-and-escaped-alone.html
Thank you for your research and report
It’s not too difficult to identify the think-tanks the Kagans belong to or run. These organizations have web sites, and the web sites usually list who the funders are. That’s the information you seek.
For example, the Institute for the Study of War is supported by the likes of General Dynamics, CACI, Microsoft, Centerra, Capital Bank, etc.
Robbie Martin has produced a three-part documentary on them rascals called “A Very Heavy Agenda.” It’s well worth watching, but it’s expensive…the box set of the three DVDs costs $50.00. I opted for the Vimeo version, where each part can be purchased for $6.99 or rented for $2.99. You can watch the trailers and learn more at http://averyheavyagenda.com.
You can find the Vimeo versions at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/averyheavyagenda. Watch the trailer for Part 3 and you will see that it refers to Robert Parry’s “Family Kagan” article.
The ME warmongers are largely zionist Jews, including the Kagan/Nulands and the 2003 Iraq War II sponsors SecDef Wolfowitz and his Israeli spy operatives Perl, Feith, and Wurmser installed at CIA/DIA/NSA offices to select known-bad “intelligence” to incite war. The Kochs are of course complicit. Any who aren’t zionist Jews are after their stolen US funds to Israel, fed to stink tanks and political bribe donations.
The war in Iraq was such a success that the US was forced out having ensured the pro-Iran government it most feared, having built AlQaeda from a CIA proxy to a regional and then a worldwide enemy, and having guaranteed the violent Sunni uprising now called IS. Read Bamford’s Pretext for War. Don’t we need more of those wars.
dineesh,
This is a reply to your (lost in the undergrowth): MORE RASCALS, in fact, THE ENTIRE DEEP STATE.
dineesh’s question: Who is behind those rascals.
Take a look at Moon of Alabama on this Kagan rehash. The comments in response to the analysis also recommended. Posted today.
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2017/03/third-times-the-charm-the-neocons-want-another-sunni-insurgency.html
As shown in this article, the United States is using ammunition in Syria that is adding to the already significant problems that Syrians are facing:
http://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2017/02/the-united-states-and-cancer-of-warfare.html
Apparently, the lessons taught in Iraq have been forgotten.
A lesson can be had only by those willing to learn. Democrats just lost over 900 seats across state and federal offices and even that proved not to be a teachable moment.
What a disturbing headline. I had hoped they would have been neutered after the Hillary defeat.
But Mr Parry, I think it will also be interesting to examine the ‘Vault 7’ disclosure with regards to this Russia bashing. If the CIA has the ability to put out any email or documentation without a trail as to its origin, the Kagans could be shown as the charlatans they are if it was the CIA who meddled with the US election. It would shake their entire platform of blaming Russia to the core. It is difficult enough as it is to tell the originator of many internal docs leaked to the public, so the blame game is false as it is. I would welcome more release of the CIA vault 7 if only to show how often the CIA is involved in internal US politics and “homeland” situations. This meddling is supposedly against the law.
One could only hope.
Not only that….A ‘democrats’ views are so symbiotic to a kagans shows they play for the same team while occasionally wearing different color jersey’s. Curious indeed…. I share your hope.
In connection with the legality of CIA meddling in internal affairs, and the Trump wire-tapping charge, Scott Ritter has made what seems to be a rather good point in a recent article published in Truthdig. The article digs a little deeper into the matter and comes up with a surprising and quite optimistic conclusion.
http://www.truthdig.com/report/item/trumps_wiretapping_charge_could_contain_some_explosive_truth_20170314
As b says, analyst at Moon of Alabama (he’s German by the way) on this topic, “The US military will try to take Raqqa from ISIS with the help of the Kurds in coordination with Syrian government forces. The Syrian government will also destroy al Qaeda in Idleb. The chance that Trump will pick up on any of these neo-con plans is practically zero. But who knows?”
He also finds the Kaganista notions on a THIRD try at raising “the moderates” to get rid of Assad “drinking the kool aid.”
My question is how does this troop infusion, made problematical as Assad has not okayed it, calling it illegal, and which includes 2500 “tip of the spear” paratroopers in Kuwait, move the situation on, additional to (or beyond) the goal of cleaning out ISIS? To what, why? Suppose ISIS defeated (replaced in how long by another ISIS unless the political/economic situation changes for the sunnis) then what? Trump does an Obama and the US leaves again? Or cuts a deal with the neocons on pipeline projects etc?
I read that article.The Qatar Turkey Pipeline was one of the hoped for outcomes of the Regime Change in Syria . This was problematic for Russia and will remain so. If the USA>NATO>EU thought that they could bring Turkey into the fold with this pipeline it might make sense but right now this is very unlikely. Personally I do not think Trump and Tillerson would go for World War .Do not forget that China is allied with Russia on this and they see Syria as very important to the completion of One Belt One Road’. Israel’s role in the region and in Syria should not be forgotten ever. They are anxious about the Golan and Russia and they always want the USA to attack Iran. So does Saudi Arabia and you may have noticed the Saudi Foreign Minister dropping a comment a couple days ago that this planned action against Hezbollah and Iran is very much on the table. There are many heads on the chopping block right now not just Assad’s, enemies and allies also. The Planners cannot control the outcome in Turkey (We played our card already), in Iraq, in Syria or in Lebanon. WE are not liked. All the USA can do at this point is destroy, we can never win hearts and minds in the Middle East.. Can of Worms.
I think the biggest worry is to hope that whoever loses can bear the cost of loss. This Syrian war I don’t think at this point is as much about ISIS as it is about land. Land for pipelines mostly, but land for a whole host of other reasons as well. Sunni, Shia, and Kurds, are the predominant people who are fighting for space, but so are countries like Turkey, Saudi’s, and the Israeli’s in the Golan Heights. So stretching pipelines, and building new one road infrastrutures need land…oh and let’s not forget the Shia Crescent and Iran. This area is so messed up I’m not that sure even the winner will have won much more than a big headache.
Enjoyed reading both of your comments, and thought I’d make some noise to accompany your conversation.
Joe, both the Syrian and Iraq wars now have two purposes. First is to prevent the dreaded “Shia Crescent,” and the second is to protect Israel. The latest surge in Iraq and Syria by the US forces is to keep the perpetual wars going by creating “Sunni” zones in Iraq and Syria. When the Iraqi Army and the Shia militias were battling the ISIS, there were no US boots on the ground. Same thing in Syria. Consider the timing of this surge. ISIS is almost routed in Iraq and Syria and all of a sudden Trump sends ground forces to help mop up the remnants of ISIS.
The real purpose is not to clean up ISIS but to prevent the government forces to establish rule in Mosul. Saudi Arabia wants that part to remain Sunni. This way Iran doesn’t win. The US wants to divide Iraq in three parts, Shia, Sunni, and Kurdish, as has been her plan all along. Similarly, in Syria, if Assad wins the whole of Syria is under his rule. By inserting herself in the war, the US wants to set up a Sunni section on behalf of Saudi Arabia and Israel, to be a thorn in Assad’s side and a Kurdish side to punish Erdogan for his behavior and keep him occupied. The wars will continue in the Middle East, the Military-Industrial Complex will continue to sell weapons and Israel will be worry free.
What I don’t understand is why is US so against the Shias. I can understand Israel’s position. Israel got her rear end kicked twice by a tiny Hezbollah force but why US. It can’t be just to please Israel or is it? So much bloodshed just for that.
The US is involved solely to get political campaign funds from Israel stolen from US “aid”.
Going back to the old communist days and Nassar the U.S. sided with Israel. That was back at a time when we Americans were exposed to the propaganda that Israeli’s were like us Americans, and all Arabs were crazy. We were fine with Iran as long as we had the Shad there to protect our interest. The Iran Hostage event was excellent PR to demonize Iran for over a forty year period, and life goes on.
You and I along with many others here believe now is a great time to hit the Middle East reset button….now how do we convince our country’s leadership to do that, is the question.
Good article and I think you hit the nails on the heads MEexpert.
Your final paragraph, I think the U.S. wants a stable ally in the region and they believe Israel fills that roll, even though I see little common interest in eithers ambitions, one for stability the other for annexations. Perhaps the U.S. politicians hold their noses and hope.
what most Americans can not seem to grip is the fact that you no longer have 50 States. Instead you have 50 Western Settlements. As long as you allow the Zionists to control your political landscape your in deep shit. You all have a nice peaceful day.
The Qatar-Turkey pipeline concept tried to break the “Shiite crescent” of Iran/Iraq/Syria/Lebanon and compete with the southern Russia-Turkey pipeline; otherwise they would not be seeking war near pipelines that could more easily have coexisted.
“Suppose ISIS defeated (replaced in how long by another ISIS unless the political/economic situation changes for the sunnis) then what?”
Why such concern about the Sunnis? In Iraq only 20% population is Sunni. Yet Saddam, a Sunni, ruled more that 60% Shias for 35 years and other Sunni rulers before that. There was no concern for their feelings or their safety by Papa Bush in 1991 or after that when Saddam gassed the Shias and the Kurds. Bahrain, on the other hand, at one time was 90% Shia with a Sunni ruler, thanks to the British. The Emir of Bahrain has been systematically stripping the Shias of their citizenship and importing Sunnis from other countries and giving them Citizenship by recruiting them into the Bahraini Armed Forces. Even when the uprising started in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia moved in there to put the uprising down, all US did was to send down the Chairman of the Joints Chiefs to reassure the Emir of Bahrain and to make sure that the 5th fleet was safe.
@ ME Expert:
Thank you for your comments! I’m looking at the above responses, including the additional link on Syria from Joe, which provides historical perspective also, in terms of US establishing a presence in eastern Syria to be “a thorn in Assad’s side” as you say, and continue to push for regional control allied with Israel and Saudi Arabia, et al.
On your question why such concern about the Sunnis, here’s my impression, which could be too simple.
With the conquest of Iraq and Bremer’s releasing the 400,000 military, a highly Shia favored sort of revenge government program fell into place, favoring Shias and leading to problems for Sunnis (including high unemployment) that led on to the creation of ISIS. If similar economic and political problems are not dealt with, wiping out this iteration of ISIS could lead to another version of it. I also have the impression the potential number of these dissatisfied, as potential recruits, could number in many millions (not sure how many). I don’t intend to take a position favoring Sunnis, but am trying to understand the complexity of the grievances of whomever. As part of this, my understanding is that many members of ISIS are not head-chopping maniacs but joined as ISIS was the only available opposing force.
On your question why is the US so against the Shias, my impression is they haven’t been against the Shias in Iraq, while simultaneously (and shortsightedly) exercising no influence on fair governance of Iraq following the 03 invasion, and this favoritism favored the Shias there and stirred Sunni resistance. But, I’m thinking, the animosity toward Shias elsewhere is related to alignments in the region, toward dominating the entire region, including taking down Syria and Iran. So it’s not so much animosity toward Shias per se as it is to regime change uncooperative rulers, whether in Lebanon, Syria, or Iran, with their Shia populations (and lately of course throw in Russia). At stake is pipelines of various sorts, and water rights, and overall in terms of globalism and full spectrum dominance taking over the entire middle east region.
I welcome being straightened out on where I’m correct or too simplistic. Thanks again.
Meant to say INcorrect or too simplistic!
The politics of divide and conquer can create strange bedfellows. There is deep routed historical enmity between the Sunnis and Shiites to begin with. Search Twelver. The US has allies and enemies, Bottom line, Saudi Arabia has a lot of oil and Israel has a lot of political power through it’s representatives in the USA especially but also in Britain and France. The Iranians were our friends too after the USA overthrow their Democratic Government in 1953 and installed the Shah and the CIA set up ZAVAK to protect him. It worked until he got weak. . Iran’s enmity with the USA and Israel is well supported by facts . So is Hezbollah’s enmity as is the enmity of Palestinians living in camps in stateless exile in Lebanon and elsewhere. . We don’t necessarily hate Shias. It’s policy. A fun fact to know and tell is that the Saudis pump oil from under the feet of the Shia minority in Saudi Arabia. who have live near the Persian Gulf since they were Persians and Zoroastrians. Also The US 5th Fleet is stationed in Bahrain courtesy of a treaty with the Sunni Rulers of the 90% Shiite nation. Yemen in the same story. Policy is a reason why during the Bush years the USA began referring to the Persian Gulf as the Arabian Gulf. So too, When I was young Yemen was not unified. It will never be. Houthis are being oppressed in a genocidal manner right now with US backing because House of Saud sits on the Thrown of Damocles . That is why the King of Saudi Arabia is on a worldwide tour shaking hands with Xi in China yesterday. etc.,,,, ad nauseum
I wouldn’t argue with any of you who are commenting here on this thread, because I agree with all of you. I would like to point out that when Iraq fell the Shia (Shiites) became the popular ruling segment of Iraq, and then came General David Petraeus. The Sunni Awakening has had profound ramifications on what we are up against now, if we should be up against anything at all since most of what we are dealing with is U.S. inspired. The ultimate goal was to descale Iraq away from Iranian influence, and this social engineering by the U.S. could not have been a bigger mistake than what it’s turned out to be. Now we are turning Yemen into our new Cambodia, and this will also turn out to be an even bigger mistake unless better minds prevail inside of our White House (if the Oval Office even has the deciding decision on this). Take a look at a map and see where Iran is, and then see where we are positioning ourselves. My thoughts are that Iran is the final goal, and until Iran is brought down, done of us will get a good nights sleep hoping to wake up to a peaceful world. Also don’t take that last sentence of mine to be an endorsement to attack Iran. I am more than happy to let Iran be Iran.
https://warontherocks.com/2016/11/waking-up-to-the-truth-about-the-sunni-awakening/
If we wish to end war, then let’s quit fighting them!
I agree Iran is the real target. The Afghan and Iraq wars were less against Al-Qaeda, since there was no Al-Qaeda in Iraq, but more against Iran. George Bush wanted to establish bases around Iran. In addition to these two countries, he wanted to establish one more in Turkmenistan. US already had a base in Turkey. Turkmenistan refused to allow any US base. Turkey refused the use of Turkish base to launch an attack on Iran. US got bogged down in Afghanistan and Iraq. So the attack on Iran never came. Mind you, the largest US base in Iraq is near the Iran border.
The dismantling of the Iraqi army wasn’t the only thing Paul Bremer did wrong. He gave veto power to the minority Kurds and Sunnis. That is the reason for the non-functional Iraqi government. Nothing gets done. The Kurds are taking advantage of this situation and with the help of US are consolidating their territorial position. Saudi Arabia doesn’t want another Shia government as its neighbor and so keeps the sectarian war going adding to the instability of the government.
I keep trying to post a link to The Saker for Feb 7 this year, and it keeps disappearing. Easy to find, however. His analysis on what war with Iran would mean is excellent. “US vs Iran a war of apples vs. oranges.”
Hey Joe, You write in a lucid manner and use logic sequentially when you make your points. I am sure you are aware that there is medication available that can cure this affliction. Ha Ha. Professorial? Old school standards. I’m certain that you have heard of Xenophon the Greek General’s comments regarding the Kurds in his military campaign diary ‘Anabasis ‘. The Kurds are the largest stateless ethnic group as I’m sure you that are aware. 37 million count last I heard. They live in the head waters of Babylon. This is a big thing that is happening. Water is bigger than oil. Global Warming is real. I know, I use to sleep on the beach. Still do occasionally. Happy St. Patrick’s Day.
In the end the final battles will be fought over the rights of the dearest of our natural resources, and that happens to be water. Even a climate denier would have to admit that our water isn’t what it should be, or use to be. If the UN was what it should be every nation on earth would be doing every sensible process of things to reclaim our waterways. Instead our nation’s leaders thirst for the bribe of the über wealthy, all the while ignoring the needs of the commoner. Just to be clear as you know this all didn’t suddenly happen yesterday, but there for our ancient ancestors we are but a disappointment of their greater wishes.
About my writing, there is not a comment I ever wrote where I wish I could not have rewritten it. Lucid and sequentially logical sound like a compliment, and since I rarely receive a compliment…I’ll take it. Thanks.
Having a Irish wife and half Irish kids, this Italiano boy thanks you for a that ta.
As far as that medication goes throw it in the Kleenex box when the nurse ain’t look’n.
And although I’m no Spartan I did grow up in the Mt Oliver section on the Southside…we thought we were Spartans who listened to Smokey, and smoked Kools…we were smoke’n!
Pence seems to be on board already as are McCain and Graham.I agree we can’t can’t on the Pelosi, Feinstein, Schumer’s Liberal wing of the Democrats here. Maybe the Trump’s Generals will save us? Yeah right. The House of Representatives ? Not likely . Strange days indeed….,
I was not aware of the Kagan’s role and I thank you for doing the due diligence on outlining how this family is intertwined with recent misadventures. But also it is kind of picking at Nits. This is a smallish operation. It does not compare to the decades long operation of Cheney to privatize the DOD, teach his corporate buddies a Halliburton how to cash in, dream of further cashing in himself with PNAC and the Carlyle Group, gin up a war,destabilize the middle east and get a pass from the media. Cheney and Bush ignored all of the warnings from the FBI and the CIA that Saudi terrorists were planning an attack which would instantly make the Carlyle Group the wealthiest private equity firm on the planet.
I agree it is all planned. Planned well in advance. The goal is to become rich by creating a war or wars.
I realize it is aimed at a microscopic part of the picture but fails to connect the dots of Kagan and PNAC and 9/11. Cheney’s own admission that short of “A New Pearl Harbor” Americans would not likely go along with his dreams of launching preemptive wars reveal a naked desire to become rich along with his buddies over at the Carlyle Group which snatched up defense stocks when the Berlin Wall fell and the USSR was disintegrating. While the rest of the World was celebrating the possibility of future peace with Russia, The PNAC folks were buying up stock in the defense industry and were dreaming of a war. which they created by ignoring all of the signs that 9/11 was underway. I get that they felt some future democratic branch of the government would botch an opportunity to create a fake enemy in Iraq and would fail to launch a war.
But the facts are the whole thing was avoidable and was pushed with a mountain of lies which the major media simply regurgitated leading us to war.
It doesn’t end there. While we are now busy banning millions of people from coming to America because they might be terrorists, the real terrorists from abroad and here at home with Islamic ties were all known by the authorities. Yet they did nothing to stop them and instead have used their failures as excuses to create chaos which they hope will lead to more violence.
How does a guy who went to the FBI and confessed was delusional and heard voices in his head trying to convert him to an ISIS terrorist then be allowed to board an airplane with a gun?
How was the underpants bomber allowed on a plane when his parents called the US Consulate to inform US officials that their son was getting on that plane with a bomb. Yet we let this person on a plane. Why has the media never investigated this failure?
It is failure after failure with gross incompetence from federal authorities charged with our security that has led to terrorist acts and not the failure to keep millions of people from traveling here.
The Boston Marathon bombers were singled out to US intelligence agencies by none other than the Russians that they were terrorists but we let them in. No investigation of that but banning entire nations is an option we have now tried twice. What about the failure of intelligence to flag two people who were singled out as terrorists?
There is a much bigger story here.
The US government and intelligence agencies have obviously allowed terrorist attacks to happen. This has happened time and time again and yet the media focuses on the terrorists time and time again while ignoring and under reporting the backstory of how we just let it happen.
It can be rationalized by a reasoned argument that we must allow some attacks to focus our efforts on thwarting even bigger attacks like nuclear attacks but there has been no action by the government to actually improve security so what is the point.
The meaningless act of taking ones shoes off at an airport is only not copied by forcing us to all strip down to our underpants based on a similar event to the shoe bomber because people would not tolerate being forced to take off all their clothes.
Now since an FAA test of airport security revealed that guns were not detected 95% of the time we are all preparing for pat downs. Nobody is examining the reason that 95% of the time somebody with a gun in their baggage gets through security which is supposedly equipped with machines that can spot guns. Where is the investigation of the machines since they fail so often?
There are all sorts of similar stories which all conclude that we are faced with a rational reason that our government needs to allow some terrorist action to happen which in turn turns our state increasingly toward a militaristic police state.
What I have a problem with is that we are more likely to be attacked by known terrorists and that nobody seems to be concerned with. I guess that allowing terrorist attacks provides the political concurrence to launch trillion dollar wars against other nations all for profit and put spy cupcakes in our refrigerators. Watch out! There’s a camera just below the icing on the cupcake! Don’t eat it!
We can’t just ignore home grown terrorists like the shooters in California who, while on a watch list, were allowed to purchase weapons or the crazy guy who told FBI ISIS was inside his head to board an airplane with a gun and do nothing to investigate these intelligence failures and instead use them to seek Apple to grant access to all our information on smartphones and order travel bans for millions of people while justifying turning our TVs into Big Brother.
We can’t ignore the obvious windfalls of Cheney and his pals at the Carlyle group to grow rich by allowing terrorists to kill thousands of people.
If we are going to spill blood in preparation for war, then we need to make sure we are doing everything in our power to prevent it and especially not to seek to become rich from it. We also need to protect our privacy.
So now it comes down to making Russia the new enemy. We have to reinvent an old enemy to justify further reasons for keeping America strong. But we spend ten times the money on our National Defense than the Russians do. Where does that line up with weakness? How do we just invent some myth that there are liberators working abroad in Ukraine and Syria to justify military spending just like we invented Vietnam? Has Vietnam attacked us recently? I think not. Is Syria a serious player in the international terrorism game? I think not.
Here is a suggestion. Apply all that money used to create advanced defensive capability into an industry aimed at real security.
Destabilizing the whole World to get rich is a bad idea. Getting rich by providing the means of nonmilitary industry aimed at enhancing security is a good idea. Easy money is a crime. Earning it the hard way is an honest living.
Time for the easy money folks to be sidelined and for the people interested in long term survival to hold power.
Anyone in the USA who can say they are not aware of the Kagan clan no nothing and should not be writing such a long comment. Go back to sleep.
That would be spelled: knows nothing
Perhaps you should wake up, learn to spell, and spend more than a lazy moment trolling me. If you have something intelligent to say we are all waiting with baited breath.
Well I guess I have to forgive Bruce Walker for not being a very good speller.
That would be : bated breath.
My bad.
kagans never fail to excite. a package of madness on my monitor and how the hell did they get to screw things up. oh!! scuse me yes, hillary whatsaname!!!
The picture painted here is actually rather dismal when one considers the long term consequences of having such nonsense going on. Trump as possible savior from a war with Russia is a really hard pill to swallow. Very hard indeed, it is worth repeating. I have no confidence in his consistency at all. As for this article, I wish I could find fault with the analysis presented here. Sadly, I cannot.
War, Inc. A family owned and operated corporation.
Fuck the Kagans
But they might multiply!
Not really – if they are fucked by donkeys.
“Despite his overall unfitness for the presidency, Trump defeated Clinton,”
I greatly appreciate Mr. Parry’s reporting and insights. However, I believe that the determination of fitness for the Presidency is determined by the voters and democracy determines who is qualified.
If only we had a democracy, Fran. But in fact elections and mass media are controlled by money, and our Constitution has no protection of these tools of democracy from money power, because there were no businesses then larger than plantations and small ships that would be small businesses today. We do not have a democracy now.
On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show, Friedman demanded that the Russia hacking allegations be treated as a casus belli: “That was a 9/11 scale event. They attacked the core of our democracy. That was a Pearl Harbor scale event.” Both Pearl Harbor and 9/11 led to wars.
This quote suggests it is time to send a team of men with a strait-jacket into the New York Times to cart this nutcase off to the loony bin. Come to think of it, maybe they should take several strait-jackets with them and clean out the editorial staff.
It’s absolutely asinine isn’t it?! I’ll have to take a look, but I’ll bet there wasn’t a snicker or even a raised eyebrow when Friedman (the oh-so-serious-in-the-know hushed-toned Friedman who reveled in promoting the Iraq killing field) spittled his brain drool. He really should be referred. At the very least, he should have been called out for his absurdity before being excused at the next commercial break.
It’s amazing how people like Kagan & Friedman can straight-face their farcical musings about Russian “interference”. It’s funny too how they can go on about the integrity and reliability of democratic processes when it is precisely the compromise of such that Wikileaks revealed. As noted by Mr. Parry:
“…by all accounts, the WikiLeaks-released emails were real and revealed wrongdoing by leading Democrats, such as the Democratic National Committee’s tilting of the primaries against Sen. Bernie Sanders and in favor of Clinton. The emails of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta disclosed the contents of Clinton’s paid speeches to Wall Street, which she was trying to hide from voters, as well as some pay-to-play features of the Clinton Foundation. In other words, the WikiLeaks’ releases helped inform American voters about abuses to the U.S. democratic process. The emails were not “disinformation” or “fake news.” They were real news.”
So much for real news in this country. And my God Mr. Kagan, Trump doesn’t necessarily have faith in the findings or motives of the “intelligence community”. I wonder why.
I hope the Kagans find their karma. Oh, and that weasel Friedman too.
Given the wars the Kagans have helped promote and the consequences of these wars, surely there is some crime they could be charged with.
We wish.
The desperation with which neocons are baiting for a new Cold War suggests that there is something much bigger than “election hacking” that needs covering up. Profit motives aside, the cost-benefit ratio looks more like a ploy to stay out of jail. Not that anyone in the “deep state” ever faces penalties for High Crimes and Misdemeanors, but it must be a nagging thought to anyone familiar with Julius Streicher and Alfred Rosenberg.
Institute for the Study of War, that says it all! I remember when Dennis Kucinich as Representative from Ohio introduced a bill to create a Department of Peace. It didn’t go very far.
I also did not know about Frederick and Kimberly Kagan. How many more of these Kagans can be spawned?
Thanks for a good warning, Robert Parry. These people must dream of war at night. I hope Trump and Tillerson are wary of them.
“How many more of these Kagans can be spawned?”
Yes and how many more Devos and Princes can we afford as well. Or how many Bushes, Clintons or Trumps!
Ah yes, The Project for a New American Century manifesto: primary authors Robert Kagan and William Kristol on behalf of the neocon cabal and the European colonial Zionist project. Another demonstration that narrow, selfish interests, greed and the thirst for power drive this world. And all the while there are two great storms brewing on the horizon, each capable of driving our’s and the majority of this earth’s species to extinction. One, perhaps the most imminent, is the very real possibility of nuclear annihilation which is being spearheaded by the reckless ideologues and predatory capitalist deep state demagogues in their quest for Full Spectrum Dominance of global affairs. Even if the dire specter of nuclear holocaust is somehow avoided the global corporate world’s avaricious, boundless appetite for short term profits, especially through fossil fuel extraction, will make the worst predictions of climate change inevitable: ecological collapse and along with it the collapse not only of nation states but of the human capacity to reason. How will the great nuclear powers, flailing like dinosaurs during the Permian-Triassic extinction — also known as The Great Dying — not then Become Death, the Destroyer of Worlds?
FWIW, dinosaurs did not yet exist by the end of the Permian.
Robert Parry thank you, and please continue your hard work. Our best hope for peace lies with Trump, Bannon, Tillerson and the Generals. It sounds crazy (and it is!) but they are well suited because they are aligned with a good chunk of the vocal electorate. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) proposed a bill Stop Arming Terrorists Act, and it has a companion in the Senate, sponsored by Rand Paul:
https://www.mintpressnews.com/rand-paul-joins-tulsi-gabbard-calling-congress-stop-funding-isis-al-qaeda/225868/
This is an informed electorate taking action. Parry is doing his job by informing us. Our job is to support H.R.608 and S.532.
Have you read and listened to Steve Bannon’s actual words?
If you think he’s pushing peace or anti-war, you are 180 degrees from reality.
Go research it.
He said war with china was “inevitable”. On Breitbart radio.
He has repeatedly said we are in a clash of civilizations with Islam. A worldwide war.
His belief in the “fourth turning” pseudo-history is reflected in his belief in an upcoming cataclysmic event that is inevitable.
There are so many in Washington who deserve to be tried for crimes against humanity that it is difficult to know where one would start. Actually, come to think of it, the Kagan family would be a great place to start! Then of course we’d have to move on to Bill and Hillary and another highly deserving couple Samantha Powers and hubby Cass Sustien of “cognitive infiltration” fame. Apparently psychopaths do find each other quite attractive, though who knows how many homicidal fantasies these particular spouses might actually harbor toward each other??
Trump has been neutralised to become a puppet of deep state. The world should expect the war business as usual.
If I were the Kagans with as loaded an agenda as they share in the worldwide assertion of American exceptionalism, then I would consider the POTUS’s Achilles heel to be Jared Kushner and his wife; and, in a more or less gentle and subtle way, would endeavour first to establish a relationship with them as a means of gradually bringing the pater familias around to my bellicose and imperialistic way of thinking. Myself, I consider the Kagans (among many others) to be the true enemy of the people. But that’s my concern — viz., with trying to anticipate and out-think the enemy. So best watch out in that direction.
The problem here is lack of ideal structure to for the concerned to become involved with
No one has outlined the ideal America as seen from the point of everyday Americans..
these 340,000,000 millions have no idea what to be for and against because they have
no structure and no purpose .. seems to me developing that structure (culture, education,
health care, voting rights, financial security, infra structure, and the like).
Developing the structure is a first step to mounting the support Trump needs to make the right decisions..
Trump himself lacks that structure.. Once the structure becomes a household word everyone knows the
right decision they might agree to disagree on its implementation but the result intended is in plain view.
Why would the Russians need to undermine democracy in the United States when the Democratic and Republican party machines are doing such a marvellous job of it by themselves?
EXCEPTIONAL
Donald Kagan
Spawned a tribe
Of tinhorn
Warriors
Practice war he
Said to them
Make men
Sacrifice
Their reason and
Their rectitude
Their dreams of paradise.
Make them fear
The empty space
Filled with conjured devils
Make them sacrifice their young
To save god’s holy settlers.
Make Obama toe their line
Add John Lewis too
Watch Black leaders
Act so dumb
And crap on King to Boot.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nXspsfoPX50
The title should be, “How To Turn Unemployment Into A Great Day At The Gallows.”
Aren’t there laws that the Kagan family are breaking? Seems to me we should start with them and arrest them for the lies that took the Bush regime into the Middle East wars and definitely for the Ukraine coup. They are financing and spreading terrorism therefore the money and the financiers behind these war think tanks are also guilty. This goes all the way to the Koch Brothers and they should be arrested as well! Why are we, the peace crusaders, on the defensive. We need to go on the offensive. Enough already!
As P T barnum said ” Theres a sucker born every minute”. The real question is ; Are the American people going to get suckered into a war with Russia and or China? Given their past record of seriously questioning the propaganda put out by the Kagans et all i am not too hopeful over this present push to what will be a catastrophic war.
It’s all talk. We can’t beat the Taliban or the Viet Cong or the Mexican and Central American drug Gangs on the ground if it comes to that. Russia? China? That’s funny. This is to justify perpetuation of the status quo in this nation. We the People can’t be allowed to pick up our heads and gaze at reality. We need to be preoccupied with the BS. Political Correctness has done it’s job now we have to spend a bunch of money on imaginary threats so billionaires and bankers can get richer and we can all pretend that they matter and that this is fair and justified and Democracy in action , We need idiotic Generals in charge and tough talking politicians too. Obfuscation, whatever word or combination of words you like . It’s fascistic crap. We the People didn’t want more war in Syria under Obama . Nothing has changed , next time it won’t matter if 90% of calls to Congressional offices are against a war. This is what Eisenhower said would happen back in 1958 though the entrenchment of the Military Industrial Financial Cyber Intelligence Complex.
Rather than being extolled and given mainstream platforms to exercise their baleful interests, the Kagans should face some sort of legal accountability as professional war criminals.
Jesus Christ. Yea yea yea. Same old same old. In searching for a sign of light after the elections, the best I was able to do is ” well at least Nuland won’t be Secretary of State”. But to go on and on and on…
Isn’t there more important stuff going on? How about the “Hard diplomacy” Trumpistas are spouting about?
It’s been funny….in a sick way…to see Trump and administration figures…using the same language as Parry and his hangers on. “McCarthyism”, “Deep State” are used every other paragraph.
It’s been noted a marked shift towards the Trump administration talking points in commentary here at Consortium “news”. Even the “fake news” debacle is furthered here.
And not in the right direction.
My question….When does the news start, Robert?
You know it’s possible you’re so angry you’re not really paying attention. It you think there’s been a “marked shift towards Trump administration talking points in commentary here” you’re not really reading what’s here, just swiftly glancing and stamping your foot with irritation. Why don’t you provide a little news yourself instead of your same old same old bitching all the time?
Here is that link to Saker’s article:
http://www.unz.com/tsaker/u-s-against-iran-a-war-of-apples-vs-oranges/
Point made. It’s hard to read the same basic info over and over and perhaps I miss the nuance behind each rehash. If one doesn’t know about Kagan/Nuland by now…well, I guess this is good info. But I’m more interested in what’s happening NOW. I can’t see Kagan or Nuland getting any traction in the current State or Defense departments….been discredited and Trump only wants his clowns for the circus.
Here’s some journalism of current interest. Or maybe it’s just “Fake News”. (Frankly, I found the “fake news” jaunt here at Consortium to be offensive as well. There IS some good reporting going on from the MSN…no matter what the echo chamber here believes.)
http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/politics/2017/03/a_top_trump_aide_has_been_strongly_linked_to_a_nazi_group.html
So your grasp of what has “importance” is not aligned with CN and the thrust of its commentary. I think you’ve made that clear on several ad nauseam occasions.
I should think that if this site was about reiterating Trump Administration talking points, we’d have the “hard diplomacy” thing covered by now. If you are concerned about what Mr. Parry publishes, submit articles on what you think is important. If you are concerned about the level or direction of commentary here, contribute with something substantive.
Well, the Trump team players even Donald himself need to defend themselves for their own reasons. I think most commenters here are a little worried and rightly so for their own reasons, I personally do not like the vilification of all things Russian and the obvious McCarthy like tactics that have been going on calling for a witch hunt, a special prosecutor on the basis of unsubstantiated allegations. Democrats aren’t calling out for justice they want to geld Trump but Pense would be even worse. Maybe it’s time tobelieve in Democracy at some level.
All this hyperbolic feigned outrage over alleged destructive foreign systemic disruptions, especially when such actions are taken by citizens of nations that have historically been victims of much more destructive covert assault. The historical context of the current USA/Russia divergence may be provided an informed insight by the synopsis and references contained herein: http://www.wildboar.net/multilingual/easterneuropean/russian/literature/articles/whofinanced/whofinancedleninandtrotsky.html
Duplicity and hypocrisy may make for political entertainment, but neither serves the health of an informed public.
EA
The Kagans are simply supplying a strategy to further a growing agenda…..The average USA citizen’s strategy is complacency and their agenda is simply to do nothing…..This is why the 1% rule over the 99%…..
Tony Cartaluccu’s article on The Deep State is excellent, thank you, Joe. The multipolar world he speaks of, which Putin often refers to, is what the neocon imperialists such as the Kagans don’t want, but they’re getting it, anyway. Since the days of the Iraq War, many great alternative journalists, such as this website, have exposed and continue to expose the facts behind deep state propaganda so these folks can’t dominate as they used to. The USA doesn’t look so good to a lot of nations after the disasters created by the regime change proxy wars. Despite the badmouthing of Putin and Russia in the US, many other countries aren’t signing on to that attitude, from what I’ve read. I have just read that China wants to help rebuild Syria, since Syria is an important geographic route on their One Belt, One Road project. If the US can’t recognize it can’t remain top dog forever and that it’s a multipolar world, it might find itself isolated.
The Kagans should be in prison for all the crimes they’ve enabled, all the lives they’ve destroyed.
Robert Parry & Glenn Greenwald are at the top of my short list of real-life, courageous, truth-telling heroes but, for today, Kiza reigns supreme with her tour de force:”Between the Clinton liberals and the Ziocons C’est une Affaire d’Amour Toujours, as Pepé Le Pew likes to say.”
Massive props, Zika, for referencing Pepe, HRC, & neocons in a single sentence…
OK, I get it about the Kagans, but I still don’t trust Putin.
So then, Ted, why don’t you move to Russia so that you can do an objective evaluation of the country and under Putin? Of course, Russian is not an easy language to learn!
It’s just reported on Global Research that Russia has absorbed 2.5 million Ukrainian refugees since the US 2014 coup and Europe 900,000 more, according to a Kremlin parliamentarian in February. Thanks to Victoria Nuland!
Hmm…that’s a response I would expect at TheBlaze – knee-jerk and black-and-white.
Perhaps I should learn Russian. Are you offering to teach me, comrade?
UK/US is the Last Empire and Trump is an ‘angel-of-death’.
Nothing good can or will from his spurious administration… .
http://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/images/user3303/imageroot/2016/11/09/20161111_trump1.jpg
The PNAC psychopaths did their part in 911.
The conquer 7 Nations in 5 years for Israel has been delayed.
The MIC has Al qeada,ISIS. ..even Muslim Brotherhood, ..all over the place,
To give the MIC years and years. ..even another decade or more war pleasuring.
Trump kicked huge gift to the Military. ..before the Ides of March arrived.
The Saudi/Qatar block have invested multi millions in regime change Assad.
The trained Mercs forces, logistics,weapons. …posture against Iran,…and the dream
Of Pipelines.
Erdogan the Mad Caliph is the receiver of the Terrorists from Saudi or Libya and other,
Reciever of the pipelines.
Israel will not give back the Golan….wants Hezbollah gone from near its Safe Zone.
Far too much money which MIC wants play with. ..and as Admiral Thomas Moorer commented,
” No American President can stand up to Israel ”
US boots going back into Afghanistan, …in Yemen,…in Iraq,…going into Syria,
Media bleating about US needs go back to Libya and fix that mess.
Trump is where on his supposed non intervention promises?
The John McCain and Deep State media rush against Russia with lies like WMD Iraq
Is Deja Vu
Ted, my comment was sarcastic because you did not back up your opinion with any facts. The situation is getting very sticky with now Canada’s Foreign Minister getting into the smearfest. Freeland just pulled out the Crimean Tatars as being victims of Russian aggression, and I, knowing nothing about the issue, had to start digging, which began with US articles supporting brutalization by Russia, some from 2016. Digging out further are some articles that this is not the case, Tatars supported going with Russia as Crimeans voted. All which supports that propaganda is rife, is there a free press anymore, and the virulent fixation on Russia is out of control. And my position is that some politicians are willing to take us to extinction to get their way, while we have a planet with many problems we should be addressing.
I did not offer my opinion, I offered my intuition.
I don’t trust Putin any more than I trust Trump. As far as I’m concerned, they are two peas in the same pod – autocrats. The only difference is that one is smarter than the other.
As far as the Kagan syndicate, like I said, I get it, I’ve known about them. The Russians have their own Kagans. Figuring it all out is what’s puzzling us though, isn’t it?
“I stuck around St. Petersburg
When I saw it was a time for a change
Killed the Tsar and his ministers
Anastasia screamed in vain”
I have but one thing to say to those who are eager to take this country back into another insane Middle Eastern war………YOU FIRST!!
Inexplicably — and, I think, typically — Parry writes well but fails to identify the Kagans and their ilk as Jews, Zionists, Israel-firsters, dual citizens with first loyalty to the Zionist entity so-called Israel, and traitors to fundamental/core US national-security interests. Every action they take is in the service of and ultimate perceived benefit of the Zionist entity. Parry dances around that reality (Iran, Sunni-Shia goosed divides, Syria, Russia’s interference with regime change in Syria that the Zioentity lusts for, going after Putin in Ukraine as retribution, increased dalliance with Saudi, Bahrain, Kuwait et al….) but demonstrably doesn’t have the courage to confront it resolutely. All this as the Palestinians’ aspirations for justice, human rights, dignity and freedom are relegated to the back of the bus and in fact run over by the bus…just what the Zionist entity criminal psychotics want. The Kagans deliver….
Continually. …the Snake in the room ….is not mentioned : )
911 was mere hours old,…when Israeli Def Minister Ehud Barak appeared on BBC
Listing off all the Terror regimes which must be confronted,
Iraq,Libya,Syria. ….
The US MIC dominates America,….the National debt doubled Under Obama,…which was huge
Military spending.
Since 911….US has operated against Iran. ….the schemes against Shia Gov in Iraq,
Enable Kook Sunni/ISIS,…to overrun parts of Iraq and Syria.
US helicopters delivering weapons to ISIS, even rescuing their leaders from Mosul recently,
Iraq army films them doing this. ..
Egypt…having been tricked by Obama /Clinton and Muslim Brotherhood, …booted them out,
Is helping Libya run MB out,…Russia assist here.
Saudi may have lost Egypt and now only have Mad Caliph in Turkey. ..and whoever US can extort to help them.
Saudi are dismal failure in Yemen. ..
Iran is cautiously playing the long game.
Israel wants Iran attacked. ..before Iran becomes Zenith strong.
The only word I would take out of your comment is Jews there are many fine Jews in the U SA the majority of them. The Zionists are a different story. Those that hold dual passports should be put on the next plane. I will even pay for the Kagan Klan. You all have a nice peaceful day.
There’s no denying the astonishing parallels between the US election and the upcoming election in France. First, you have the populist ranter (Trump, Le Pen), whom nobody expects to win. Then you have the “moderate” candidate (Hillary, Fillon), who is being discredited. Then you have the dark horse (Sanders, Macron), whose voters will supposedly simply stay at home in sufficient numbers to allow the populist to win. It goes against common sense to claim that such close parallels between two apparently unrelated situations could be anything other than attempts to manipulate both elections. And the common denominator is Vladimir Putin.
Nudelman should be hung by her ballz. Kagan should be bitkh-slapped.
no mention of the political or social/religious leaning of these war mongers, don’t suppose they are avowed members of the zio-club, all war all the time planners, are they?
Harking back to 1987 with Chernobyl Nuclear Explosion in Crimea that was Russia. Is now in EU European Union and the Plant needs to be resurfaced with a fresh layer of cement with its cracks expanding but is now in a Capitalist Economy and their is no profit in fresh repair. Was never repaired at the start, just covered in Cement and left for someone else to sort out now, and the Kagans cannot sell at a profit.
Trump doesn’t need neocons to push him into war. Steve Bannon has explicitly and repeatedly expressed his belief in an -inevitable- cataclysmic conflict. Why keep ignoring this F A C T. Not an “alternative fact”. A straight up fact. Reality. Go do your due diligence and research it.
It’s funny to see people STILL defending Trump. Even in the campaign, he never ever said he was anti-war. He criticized the Iraq war (and then said we should have stolen their oil…), but he also asked “why can’t we use nukes?” He boasted about bombing the crap out of people. It wasn’t the kagans who “made” trump’s administration radically increase droning in Yemen.
Republicans need to get their act straight — andvthey cannot because too many ofvthem are neocons. The plain truth is — a handful of people around DNC have managed to hold the country hostage to a perverted justice system — and having perverted it, now they are poised to reap the rewards. But it will take just some brave and patriotic people — democrats or republicans to take them down.
USA is not a Middle Eastern country with a privately negotiated justice system. In our country there are classes od crimes that are prosecuted by the state in the name of the society, and it is not up to an induvidual to decide whether to pursue the charges. When DNC denied the request by FBI to have their servers examined using forensic tools that can reveal multiple types of hacking — FBI should have used its authority to pursue an investigation of a potential treason.
Hillary Clinton charged Trump in a nationally broadcast debate thatvhe is Putin’s stooge. She didbit on the basis of her own private investigation performed by her friend — and then Obama allowed the report to be the basis of all “17” agency conclusion of hacking performed by Russia.
FBI under Obama administration had not pursued a legal process — an investigation of a crime of treason. DNC had no right to deny access — and FBI should have seized the servers. And charged anyone not cooperatinge with the obstruction of justice. DNC denying an official investigation was wrong, but so was FBI and Obama’s Justice Department. They have perverted the system of justice — allowing now all sorts of bizzare accussations, and arguing for wars using the hacking of DNC servers as justification! Such statements and wild accussations are now permitted as the legal process for determining the truth was blocked — so anything goes. We will pay dearly for this spitting on our system of justice. A private organization –DNC, has made an accusation of then candidate and now the president of being the beneficiary of a computer hacking operation — and then denied access to servers to FBI to conduct official investigation. Then hired a private company — specifically one person with an interesting background and family history related to Russia — to write a report claiming hackingboccured. The fact that all those agencies then fumbled through the process — instead of refusing to comment due to aan absence if any official investigation. These are things that should worry us — how did we even get to this point? Why did the justice system fail — and now we are to continue the farce of “investigations”. based on what? I knew that getting rid of neocons in various garb will not be easy, but did not expect such incompetence and feebleness in Republican Party. Both parties are corrupt — no wonder Trump got elected. He needs a big two by four, and deal with his own party first.
“the Ukraine Coup”
& what a lucrative venture that turned out to be for someone.
What happened to the GOLD of Ukraine .. have we found out yet ?
For some background info .. No to Coup in Ukraine – Natalia Vitrenko’s Paris Webcast – youtube.
If you watch the video please not how the police offered no resistance even when they were attacked with heavy chains & set alight .. where have you ever seen that except in a false flag set up.