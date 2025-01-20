Biden Commutes Sentence of Leonard Peltier

Shares

Biden’s last-minute move allows the American Indian Movement activist, imprisoned for nearly half a century, to “spend his remaining days in home confinement.”

By Brett Wilkins

Common Dreams

Just minutes before leaving office, Joe Biden on Monday commuted the life prison sentence of Leonard Peltier, the elderly American Indian Movement activist who supporters say was framed for the murder of two federal agents during a 1975 reservation shootout.

“It’s finally over, I’m going home,” Peltier, who is 80 years old, said in a statement released by the Indigenous-led activist group NDN Collective. “I want to show the world I’m a good person with a good heart. I want to help the people, just like my grandmother taught me.”

While not the full pardon for which he and his defenders have long fought, the outgoing Democratic president’s commutation will allow Peltier — who has been imprisoned for nearly a half-century [in Coleman Federal Correctional Complex in Coleman, Florida] — to “spend his remaining days in home confinement,” according to Biden’s statement, which was no longer posted on the White House website after Republican President Donald Trump took office Monday afternoon.

?BREAKING? Leonard Peltier Granted Executive ClemencyAfter 50 years of unjust incarceration and the tireless efforts of intergenerational grassroots organizing and advocacy, our elder and relative Leonard Peltier has been granted executive clemency. — NDN Collective (@ndncollective.bsky.social) 2025-01-20T17:02:33.722Z

Biden Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Indigenous cabinet secretary in U.S. history, said in a statement:

“I am beyond words about the commutation of Leonard Peltier. His release from prison signifies a measure of justice that has long evaded so many Native Americans for so many decades. I am grateful that Leonard can now go home to his family. I applaud President Biden for this action and understanding what this means to Indian Country.”

Congressman Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ), who last month led 34 U.S. lawmakers in a letter urging clemency for Peltier, said in a statement that “for too long, Mr. Peltier has been denied both justice and the pursuit of a full, healthy life at the hands of the U.S. government, but today, he is finally able to go home.”

“President Biden’s decision is not just the right, merciful, and decent one — it is a testament to Mr. Peltier’s resilience and the unwavering support of the countless global leaders, Indigenous voices, civil rights and legal experts, and so many others who have advocated so tirelessly for his release,” Grijalva added.

“While there is still much work to be done to fix the system that allowed this wrong and so many others against Indian Country, especially as we face the coming years, let us today celebrate Mr. Peltier’s return home,” he said.

NDN Collective founder and CEO Nick Tilsen said Monday that

“Leonard Peltier’s liberation is our liberation — we will honor him by bringing him back to his homelands to live out the rest of his days surrounded by loved ones, healing, and reconnecting with his land and culture.”

Tilsen continued:

“Let Leonard’s freedom be a reminder that the entire so-called United States is built on the stolen lands of Indigenous people — and that Indigenous people have successfully resisted every attempt to oppress, silence, and colonize us. The victory of freeing Leonard Peltier is a symbol of our collective strength — and our resistance will never stop.”

Amnesty International USA executive director Paul O’Brien said that “President Biden was right to commute the life sentence of Indigenous elder and activist Leonard Peltier given the serious human rights concerns about the fairness of his trial.”

While Peltier admits to having participated in the June 26, 1975, gunfight at the Oglala Sioux Reservation at Pine Ridge, South Dakota, he denies killing Federal Bureau of Investigation agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams.

As HuffPost senior political reporter Jennifer Bendery recapped Monday:

“There was never evidence that Peltier committed a crime, and the U.S. government never did figure out who shot those agents. But federal officials needed someone to take the fall. The FBI had just lost two agents, and Peltier’s co-defendants were all acquitted based on self-defense. So, Peltier became their guy. His trial was rife with misconduct. The FBI threatened and coerced witnesses into lying. Federal prosecutors hid evidence that exonerated Peltier. A juror acknowledged on the second day of the trial that she had ‘prejudice against Indians,‘ but she was kept on anyway. The government’s case fell apart after these revelations, so it simply revised its charges against Peltier to ‘aiding and abetting’ whoever did kill the agents — based entirely on the fact that he was one of dozens of people present when the shootout took place. Peltier was convicted and sentenced to two consecutive life terms.”

American Indian Movement (AIM) activist Joe Stuntz Killsright was also killed at Pine Ridge when a U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs agent sniper shot him in the head after Coler and Williams were killed. Stuntz’s death has never been investigated.

Some Indigenous activists welcomed Peltier’s commutation while also remembering Annie Mae Pictou Aquash, an Mi’kmaq activist who was kidnapped and murdered at Pine Ridge in December 1975 by her fellow AIM members.

Some of Aquash’s defenders believe her killing to be an assassination ordered by AIM leaders who feared she was an F.B.I. informant.

Leonard Peltier is going home. A powerful moment for his family, his tribe, for Indian Country. Peltier unjustly lost his freedom for the killings of two federal agents. It is unjust to not speak of Annie Mae Aquash, who lost her life. Of her family who never received justice. pic.twitter.com/LvtUEGYfYj — tara houska ???? (@zhaabowekwe) January 20, 2025

Before leaving office, Biden issued a flurry of 11th-hour preemptive pardons meant to protect numerous relatives and government officials whom Trump and his allies have threatened with politically motivated legal action.

However, the outgoing president dashed the hopes of figures including [Julian Assange], Steven Donziger, Charles Littlejohn, and descendants of Ethel Rosenberg, who were seeking last-minute pardons or commutations.

Brett Wilkins is a staff writer for Common Dreams.

This article is from Common Dreams.

Views expressed in this article and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.

