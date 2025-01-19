Writing for Consortium News 

Shares

Here’s how you can get your work to appear in Consortium News.

We receive many submissions from around the world from people who would like to write for Consortium News. We appreciate the high regard people have for our publication. So if you’d like to write for CN, here’s what to do.

First, do not send completed, unsolicited manuscripts. They will not be read.

Instead you must send a pitch to:

[email protected].

The pitch should be no more than 150 words. It must answer these three questions:

What do you want to say in your article?

What are your sources to back it up?

And what are your qualifications to write on the subject?

Thanks and we look forward to hearing from you. Please don’t send a follow-up email. We will read every pitch. We will attempt to respond to every email, but if you do not hear from us in 10 days you can assume that we have not accepted your idea.