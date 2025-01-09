Caitlin Johnstone: US Says It’s Genocide … In Sudan

While indirectly backing the genocidal atrocities it now denounces in Sudan, the Biden administration pushes through an $8 billion weapons shipment to Israel as a blood-soaked punctuation mark on the U.S. president’s far-too-long political career.

By Caitlin Johnstone

CaitlinJohnstone.com.au

The Biden administration, which has been intimately complicit in the genocidal atrocities being perpetrated in Gaza for the last 15 months, has just determined that a genocide is being committed in Sudan.

On Tuesday the Biden administration formally accused the Sudanese paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of committing genocide in the civil war that has been ravaging the country since April 2023, announcing sanctions on the group’s leader Mohammad Hamdan Daglo Mousa along with seven RSF-affiliated companies.

“The RSF and RSF-aligned militias have continued to direct attacks against civilians,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken moralized in a statement regarding the decision, adding,

“The RSF and allied militias have systematically murdered men and boys — even infants — on an ethnic basis, and deliberately targeted women and girls from certain ethnic groups for rape and other forms of brutal sexual violence. Those same militias have targeted fleeing civilians, murdering innocent people escaping conflict, and prevented remaining civilians from accessing lifesaving supplies.”

Sometimes all you can do is stare wordlessly at the absolute gall of these freaks.

After reviewing the horrifying information of suffering inside Sudan, I have concluded that members of the Rapid Support Forces and allied militias have committed genocide in Sudan. The United States is committed to pursuing accountability for these atrocities. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 7, 2025

This is after all the same Antony Blinken who just flatly denied that a genocide is taking place in Gaza in his final interviews with the press a few days ago, even as mainstream Western human rights institutions like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch unambiguously accuse Israel of committing genocidal crimes of extermination against Palestinians in the enclave.

This is the same Biden administration which has adamantly insisted on continuing to supply Israel with the weapons it depends on to continue its genocidal onslaught in Gaza, despite mountains of undeniable evidence that it is deliberately targeting civilians with deadly force and deliberately cutting off civilians from food, clean water and medical supplies.

And this is also the same Biden administration that has been sending weapons to the United Arab Emirates while conveniently ignoring the fact that the U.A.E. is sending money and weapons to the RSF to use for its atrocities in Sudan.

“The UAE has been covertly shipping weapons to the RSF, but that hasn’t stopped the Biden administration from pushing forward major arms sales to Abu Dhabi,” notes Antiwar’s Dave DeCamp regarding the announcement.

So the U.S. is indirectly backing the genocidal atrocities it now denounces in Sudan, while aggressively defending the genocidal atrocities it is directly backing in Gaza.

This announcement comes as Biden and his handlers push through one last $8 billion weapons shipment to Israel in the last days of his term, a final blood-soaked punctuation mark on an ugly legacy of mass murderthroughout Biden’s far-too-long political career.

And we can’t realistically expect it to get any better when the next soulless empire manager takes office. In a radio interview on Monday, president-elect Trump boasted of being “the best friend that Israel ever had,” pointing to the numerous concessions he made to the Zionist state during his first time in office.

“Well, I’m the best friend that Israel ever had,” Trump said. “You look at what happened with all of the things that I’ve gotten, including Jerusalem being the capital, the embassy getting built.”

Trump then reiterated his threat to Hamas that there will be “hell to pay” if the Israeli hostages are not released by the time he takes office, following earlier statements which suggested the U.S. could become directly involved in the bombing of Gaza during Trump’s term.

The U.S. government does not care about genocide, regardless of what bloodthirsty ghoul takes office or what political party they happen to belong to. Anytime genocide rears its ugly head in a way that is convenient for the interests of the empire, the empire at best will look the other way and at worst join right in with the slaughter.

The empire itself is the problem. When the empire remains murderous even after you get rid of the official elected leaders currently overseeing the murderousness, this tells you that it is the empire itself that’s the problem. The empire is what needs to go.

And Meditations on Biden Giving Bono a Medal

Hague fugitive Joe Biden has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to U2 singer Bono, because that’s the sort of thing that happens in a society where everything is fake and we are led by the least among us. Other recipients of the medal this year include Hillary Rodham Clinton and George Soros.

At the ceremony, Bono was introduced with the words,

“The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to Bono. As the lead singer of U2, one of the most successful rock bands in history, Bono changes the world through his art and activism. In an Irish tradition of poetry and protest, rebellion and rejoicing, he has composed anthems to peace and civil rights. As a humanitarian, he lifts up causes from ending poverty and disease, to calling for debt relief for developing nations. The common beat of his life’s work is the power of freedom, a tie that also binds Ireland and America as beloved friends.”

Which is absolutely hilarious.

Alan MacLeod wrote a great piece for Mintpress News a couple years ago documenting Bono’s associations with damn near every major western empire manager you can think of, from George W Bush to Barack Obama to Henry Kissinger to Emmanuel Macron to Laurence Summers to the World Economic Forum. He has dedicated a song to former Israeli president Shimon Peres, and written poetry about Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky?—?calling him a saint.

He has sung the virtues of capitalism at the WEF, saying that it “has lifted more people out of poverty than any other ism,” and he is the co-founder of an NGO called “the ONE Campaign” which is intimately intertwined with the DC swamp. He has run apologia for the Iraq invasion and US interventionism in Syria.

If neoliberalism was a person, that person would be Bono — one of the wealthiest musicians alive. It just says so much about how gross things are in this warped and twisted civilization that such a creature is viewed as an artist and beloved by millions throughout the western world, and is being presented with an award by a president who is currently facilitating a genocide.

Speaking of the Gaza genocide, to this date the only thing Bono has had to say publicly about the current spate of violence in the middle east was to mourn the victims of the October 7 Hamas attack who were killed whilst raving outside a concentration camp, changing the lyrics of the song “Pride (In the Name of Love).”

“Early morning, October 7, as the sun is rising in the desert sky, Stars of David, they took your life, but they could not take your pride,” the singer crooned emotionally.

Whenever I’m sad about a musician I like having died before their time, I comfort myself with the thought at least they didn’t live long enough to become another Bono.

This is what western civilization does to art. It perverts it. It makes it corrupt and fraudulent. It turns humanity’s most beautiful and healthy impulse into something with which to sell genocide, capitalism and imperialism. It poisons that creative spark within us and twists it into a tool for normalizing planetary depravity.

The empire attacks something sacred within us all. We are so much less than we could be as a species, because so much of our creative and innovative energy is going into competing and lying and manipulating all the time. The arts. The sciences.

They’ve all been strangled to a pitiful trickle of their true potential which would be achieved if humanity were allowed to freely collaborate toward the good of everyone without all our ugliest impulses being elevated.

Our society elevates the worst among us. The artists who are willing to sell their souls to the empire. The scientists who are willing to design killing machines for the military or invent some piece of future landfill manufactured by the toil and resources of the global south.

The politicians who are willing to subvert the interests of ordinary people to the interests of plutocrats and power structures. The pundits, reporters and filmmakers who are willing to sell propaganda to deceive us into thinking this is all healthy and normal.

These are the people who are determining the future of our species. These are the people who are making the decisions which drive us further and further in the direction of annihilation and dystopia. We must find a way to free humanity from their grasp before the horrors they are steering us toward arrive at our doorstep.

