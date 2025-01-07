CN Live!, Consortium News

Top 15 CN Live! Webcasts of 2024

These are most viewed webcasts and original CN videos of the Year 2024.

VIDEO                                                                                                VIEWS

1. BRICS RISING – Pepe Escobar, Scott Ritter                                 87,803
& Mark Sleboda.                            Oct. 20, 2024

2. ESCALATION – Scott Ritter,                                                          71,697
Ray McGovern & Ted Postol.      Nov 24, 2024                                 

3. Landslide Victory for George                                                      60,346
Galloway in Rochdale       March 1, 2024                                                   

4. Hostile media targets Galloway at post                                    50,421
election party            March 1, 2024                                                              

5. Mr. Galloway Goes to London.      March 5, 2024                       35,874   

6. Assange Wins! Highlights of the Day.     May 22, 2024             22,535

7. Galloway MP arrives in parliament.       March 4,2022            21,372

8. Murray & Galloway on Ending Israel’s                                      18,004
Genocide in Gaza.               June 3, 2024

9. James Giles – Galloway Campaign Manager                            15,834
on Election Night                 March 1, 2024

10. Assange Appears as Mideast Burns – w/ Craig                        15,121
Murray & Richard Medhurst               Oct. 3, 2024

11. ICJ RULES ON ISRAEL – with Mercouris, Murray,                      15,014
Boyle & McGovern – CNLive!                     Jan 27, 2024

12. Miners March 40 Years After War With Thatcher:                     14,645
With Arthur Scargill & George Galloway.  March 12, 2024

13. ASSANGE’S LAST STAND? – Chris Hedges, Craig                   10,379
Murray & Alexander Mercouris.      Feb 24, 2024

14. Roger Waters & Craig Murray in Blackburn.   July 6, 2024          9,630

15. George Galloway on Eve of Rochdale By-Election Feb. 28, 2024         8,176

