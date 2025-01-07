Top 15 CN Live! Webcasts of 2024

These are most viewed webcasts and original CN videos of the Year 2024.
VIDEO VIEWS
1. BRICS RISING – Pepe Escobar, Scott Ritter 87,803
& Mark Sleboda. Oct. 20, 2024
2. ESCALATION – Scott Ritter, 71,697
Ray McGovern & Ted Postol. Nov 24, 2024
4. Hostile media targets Galloway at post 50,421
election party March 1, 2024
5. Mr. Galloway Goes to London. March 5, 2024 35,874
6. Assange Wins! Highlights of the Day. May 22, 2024 22,535
7. Galloway MP arrives in parliament. March 4,2022 21,372
8. Murray & Galloway on Ending Israel’s 18,004
Genocide in Gaza. June 3, 2024
9. James Giles – Galloway Campaign Manager 15,834
on Election Night March 1, 2024
10. Assange Appears as Mideast Burns – w/ Craig 15,121
Murray & Richard Medhurst Oct. 3, 2024
11. ICJ RULES ON ISRAEL – with Mercouris, Murray, 15,014
Boyle & McGovern – CNLive! Jan 27, 2024
12. Miners March 40 Years After War With Thatcher: 14,645
With Arthur Scargill & George Galloway. March 12, 2024
13. ASSANGE’S LAST STAND? – Chris Hedges, Craig 10,379
Murray & Alexander Mercouris. Feb 24, 2024
14. Roger Waters & Craig Murray in Blackburn. July 6, 2024 9,630
15. George Galloway on Eve of Rochdale By-Election Feb. 28, 2024 8,176
