CN’s Most Read List of 2024

From Julian Assange, to the deindustrialized north of England, the ongoing war in Ukraine and the genocide in Gaza, here are Consortium News‘ most read articles of 2024.

The year 2024 at Consortium News was dominated by four major stories: the genocide in Gaza; the release of prisoner of conscience Julian Assange; the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the consequences of deindustrialization in the north of England, including the 40th anniversary of 1984 miners’ strike and the race riots of the summer of ’24.

Here were the most read original Consortium News articles last year, according to statistics provided by Google Analytics.

TOP 10 SPECIAL TO CONSORTIUM NEWS

1. Scott Ritter 48,213

2. VIPS 43,912

3. Joe Lauria 41,831

4. Scott Ritter 40,038

5. Scott Ritter 33,547

6. Joe Lauria 32,755

7. Scott Ritter 31,016

8. Ray McGovern 30,858

9. Joe Lauria 29,874

10. Joe Lauria 28,272

Special mention from our North of England series:

March 14, 2024

Sept. 2, 2024

