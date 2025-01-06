American Empire, Analysis, Britain, CN Live!, Commentary, Consortium News, Gaza, Israel, Julian Assange, Lebanon, Legal, Media, Middle East, NATO, Palestine, Press Freedom, Russia, U.S., Ukraine, United Kingdon, WikiLeaks

CN’s Most Read List of 2024

From Julian Assange, to the deindustrialized north of England, the ongoing war in Ukraine and the genocide in Gaza, here are Consortium News‘ most read articles of 2024.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Sept. 13, 2024. (Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

The year 2024 at Consortium News was dominated by four major stories: the genocide in Gaza; the release of prisoner of conscience Julian Assange; the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the consequences of deindustrialization in the north of England, including the 40th anniversary of 1984 miners’ strike and the race riots of the summer of ’24.

Here were the most read original Consortium News articles last year, according to statistics provided by Google Analytics.

TOP 10 SPECIAL TO CONSORTIUM NEWS

1. Scott Ritter       48,213

SCOTT RITTER: The Fall of Israel

 

2. VIPS        43,912

VIPS MEMO: The French Road to Nuclear War

3. Joe Lauria    41,831

UN Troops in Lebanon Can Shoot Back at Israel

 

4. Scott Ritter    40,038

SCOTT RITTER: Iran’s Bomb Is Real — And It’s Here

 

5. Scott Ritter    33,547

SCOTT RITTER: 72 Minutes

 

6. Joe Lauria     32,755

JOE LAURIA: The Madness of Antony Blinken

 

7. Scott Ritter     31,016

SCOTT RITTER: A Farewell to Truth

 

8. Ray McGovern   30,858

RAY McGOVERN: Russia & China — Two Against One

 

9. Joe Lauria    29,874

Acclaimed Journalist Charged With ‘Anti-Semitism’

 

10. Joe Lauria   28,272

Biden: ‘I’m Running the World’

Special mention from our North of England series: 

March 14, 2024

The Legacy of Thatcher’s War on the Miners

Sept. 2, 2024

WATCH: A Rebellious Town in England

