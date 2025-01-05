Donate and Get a Copy of ‘Den of Spies’

Author Craig Unger built off the reporting and archives of Consortium News founder Robert Parry to nail down the October Surprise scandal in his new book available to you for supporting CN.

By Diane Duston

In 1995, this website was born when my late husband, Robert Parry, discovered a cache of congressional documents used to investigate the 1980 October Surprise.

He had approached other news outlets to no avail, so he created Consortium News, 30 years ago this year. The first series of articles focused on whether the Reagan-Bush campaign had conspired with Iran to delay release of 52 Americans hostages to defeat incumbent President Jimmy Carter.

Bob plugged away at that story until his death in 2018. He was never able to find the smoking gun. But in his new book, Den of Spies, best-selling author Craig Unger convincingly makes the case. Unger also had been following the story. Using the materials Bob had saved and his own decades of research, Unger has masterfully proven the conspiracy existed. Unger has dedicated his book to Bob “and those that fight for the truth.” Everyone should read it. It is particularly timely now as Carter’s presidency is being re-analyzed in the wake of his recent death. For a limited time, Consortium News is offering a copy of Den of Spies in exchange for a donation to our Winter Fund Drive of $150 or more. (Outside U.S. please add $60 for postage.)

