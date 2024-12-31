Caitlin Johnstone: Empire & Homelessness

The U.S. empire is up to its elbows manipulating events in the Middle East while homelessness among its own citizens has taken another record-shattering leap.

By Caitlin Johnstone

CaitlinJohnstone.com.au

The IDF has built a beachside resort on the coast of northern Gaza where its soldiers can take a break from committing genocide to relax, get massages, drink iced coffee and eat ice cream and cotton candy by the shore.

Meanwhile, the last hospital in northern Gaza has been burned down by the Israeli military after days of violent siege warfare on the medical facility.

The IDF is now saying that it may stay in southern Lebanon past the 60-day limit it agreed to in its ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, which means we may soon be looking at yet another protracted illegal Israeli military occupation.

Israel Builds a ‘Beachside Resort’ in Gaza for IDF Soldiers

The resort is the latest sign of Israel's plans for a long-term occupation

A recent report from Drop Site News cites more than a dozen BBC staff who say all the British state media outlet’s reporting on Israel and Palestine is ultimately controlled by a single editor named Raffi Berg, who previously worked for the C.I.A. The BBC reporters told Drop Site News that Berg consistently manipulates headlines and reporting in a way that benefits the information interests of the Israeli government.

An anti-Assad outlet called Verify Syria has found that viral video footage purporting to show women and children being freed from Sednaya Prison after President Bashar al-Assad’s ouster actually showed no such thing. In reality the location where the terrified women and children were filmed was a family charity facility called the Dafa Association, and they were terrified because the facility was being attacked by armed “revolutionaries.”

This comes as the U.S.-backed al-Qaeda affiliates who are now in charge in Syria announce that they probably won’t be holding elections for another four years.

The U.S. empire is up to its elbows in the Middle East working frenetically to manipulate what happens there, while in the United States itself homelessness has taken another record-shattering leap forward.

Homelessness in the U.S. has increased by a staggering 18 percent since last year — and last year also saw a giant spike in homelessness of 12 percent from the year before. Officially there are now around 770,000 homeless Americans, though the real number is likely several times higher.

This massive injustice is entirely by design. As the hub of a globe-spanning empire, the U.S. needs to keep its citizenry poor, divided, distracted and powerless in order to keep them from meddling in the gears of the imperial machine.

The more free time and mental spaciousness Americans have, the more they’ll awaken to how depraved their government is and how badly it’s screwing them over. The managers of the Western empire naturally have a vested interest in keeping Americans poor, sick, ignorant, and propagandized. Which is why they remain so.

The U.S.-centralized empire thrives on lies, manipulation, callousness, and stupidity. The entire world is made worse by its existence. It degrades the collective soul of our species. It’s bad for Americans, and it’s bad for everyone else.

Humanity will be much better off when this murderous power structure finally crumbles.

