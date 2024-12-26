WATCH: Craig Murray — The Bank Israel Bombed

Here’s why the Zionist cause tried to obliterate Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association, a savings and loan institution in Lebanon.



By Craig Murray

CraigMurray.org.uk

Israel has relentlessly bombed all 38 branches of the Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association in Lebanon. Why is it so important to the Zionist cause to specifically obliterate a savings and loan institution? I investigate in our fourth mini-documentary from Lebanon.

Craig Murray is an author, broadcaster and human rights activist. He was British ambassador to Uzbekistan from August 2002 to October 2004 and rector of the University of Dundee from 2007 to 2010.

Views expressed in this video are solely those of the author and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.

