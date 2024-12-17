Can You Handle the Truth?

Consortium News is a publication for adults who are prepared to put away their adolescent notions of America’s exceptional goodness and are instead ready to face the ugly realities of the United States abroad.

It ain’t pretty. A government by, for and of the people funnelling huge amounts of citizens’ cash, munitions and intelligence to actively feed a live genocide, while a billionaire media portrays the crime of the century as an ally merely defending itself against mostly defenseless people.

A government spreading light and freedom around the world in their war on terrorism has just helped install al-Qaeda as the leaders of a major Middle East country. This, after decades of invading and bombing and slaughtering millions of innocent people and overthrowing democracies on five continents.

But that’s okay. Why bother with all that? You can put out more flags, as Evelyn Waugh said.

Or you can acknowledge that almost everything you learned in school and read in the newspapers or see on TV today about America abroad is either a distraction or an outright lie designed to protect the rapacious demands of an elite who trample on the interests of ordinary, decent Americans (like denying them universal healthcare) while sullying the name of the country around the world.

Their propaganda is so sophisticated that many of them probably believe the Uncle Sam version themselves.

But why should you?

Step up to where the facts are.

You can handle it.

