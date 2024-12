There are parallels between their roles in Syria and Ukraine. But can Abu Mohammad Jolani be as easily controlled by the U.S., Israel and Turkey (who may have conflicting interests) as Volodymyr Zelensky?

Former C.I.A. analyst Larry Johnson and CN Editor Joe Lauria joined Randy Credico’s Live on the Fly radio program Friday to discuss events in Syria and Ukraine.

