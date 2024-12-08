Craig Murray: Fall of Syria Is About Greater Israel

Speaking from Beirut in this video on Sunday, the former British diplomat explains the fall of Damascus within the context of the project for Greater Israel.
Tonight in Beirut I reflect on 24 hours that radically changed the Middle East pic.twitter.com/FvvoQt0wl3
— Craig Murray (@CraigMurrayOrg) December 8, 2024
Craig Murray is an author, broadcaster and human rights activist. He was British ambassador to Uzbekistan from August 2002 to October 2004 and rector of the University of Dundee from 2007 to 2010. His coverage is entirely dependent on reader support. Subscriptions to keep this blog going are gratefully received.
This article is from CraigMurray.org.uk.
The invaders of the mideast are not Semitic, they are eastern European Ashkenazi. They have no legitimate claim of returning to their biblical homeland. Ref. Jewish encyclopedia.
They have a lengthy history of economically destroying social orders and of initiating wars.
blegl
how could this not have been foreseen? what happened to Syrian and, futher up geographically, Iranian intel? Russia, we all understand, is rather pre-occupied at the moment, but how is it possible the preparations for the jihadist offensive was not detected?
It will take time to absorb Syria into Greater Israel, which in turn will buy time for Iran to load a nuke onto a MACH 10 missile. Possessing a deliverable nuke is a game-changing wild card, as North Korea knows.
Haven’t we taken enough ‘crap’ from America? And now from israel too??? There will be a ‘payback’ time…the question is: WHEN???
Israel may, repeat may, be about creating a “greater Israel”, but our support for its ME wars are about OIL, and the control of it through sea lanes. Who gets it, how much and at what price; for that, we’ve always preferred to deal very unDemocratic regimes, historically.
All armies run of OIL.
The pr0-Israel psychos are getting away with whatever they want!
Now Hezbollah will be isolated, Israel will be able to take all of Lebanon if it so desires. Then it’s Iran’s turn with Miriam’s administration ensconced in Washington.
If Washington goes after Iran, it’s going to spark WWlll. No way are China and Russia going to allow the US and its colonies to absorb Iran.