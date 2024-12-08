Craig Murray: Fall of Syria Is About Greater Israel

Speaking from Beirut in this video on Sunday, the former British diplomat explains the fall of Damascus within the context of the project for Greater Israel.

Tonight in Beirut I reflect on 24 hours that radically changed the Middle East pic.twitter.com/FvvoQt0wl3 — Craig Murray (@CraigMurrayOrg) December 8, 2024

Craig Murray is an author, broadcaster and human rights activist. He was British ambassador to Uzbekistan from August 2002 to October 2004 and rector of the University of Dundee from 2007 to 2010.

This article is from CraigMurray.org.uk.

