COVID-19: Five Eyes Probe Possible Wuhan Lab Leak While Australia Eases Off Trump’s Sinophobia

UPDATED: The Morrison government will fall reluctantly into line with Beijing, says Tony Kevin, because China is where Australia’s bread is buttered.

By Tony Kevin

in Canberra, Australia

Special to Consortium News

“The dogs bark, but the caravan moves on.” (Arabic proverb)

The Australian government on April 19 rashly embarked on an embarrassingly public no-win initiative as the first responder to U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for an “independent” international inquiry into the Chinese origins of Covid-19 and the questionable role of the World Health Organization.

In the U.S., Trump’s salvo against China was promptly echoed by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and most of the U.S. mainstream media, happy to support a new Chinagate false narrative as the U.S. death toll mounts past 65,000. There is nothing like a foreign scapegoat to divert attention and blame.

But here in Australia, the government is trying quietly to back away from the position in which it put itself with China, without sacrificing too much face.

Andrew Clark in the Australian Financial Review elegantly wrapped up the current swirling policy tensions in Australia in his opinion piece on Friday, which neatly set out the embarrassing predicament of the Australian political class:

“The issue is how to handle escalating tensions with a China threatening a consumer, student and tourist boycott following Australia’s strident calls for an international inquiry into the origins of the virus and beefed-up WHO inspection powers. As we all know, this threat comes from Australia’s most important trading partner. Complicating matters, it also happens to be the only real suspect as the original source for the contagion.”

Australia will fall reluctantly into line with China over coming weeks, without actually saying so, because China is where our bread is buttered, while at the same time the U.S. is recognized by realist Australian strategic thinkers as a declining superpower.

Economics will triumph over geopolitics, as it usually does. Of course, the Australian political elites and U.S.-compliant mainstream media will not yet say this openly. Some Australian diplomatic face must be saved, after all.

The Morrison government and the U.S.-compliant Australian strategic community will huff and puff for a while, but China is winning this round. The dogs have barked, but the caravan moves on.

There are two well-qualified starting points in reviewing what happened here:

The inglorious saga began on April 19, with Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne appearing to pick up Trump’s call for an independent inquiry into the origins of the Wuhan virus and the role of WHO.

Payne’s proposal was immediately backed by Labor opposition health and foreign affairs shadow ministers, and in ensuing days by a roll call of government senior officials, including Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton. Australian MSM journalists, led by The Sydney Morning Herald’s Peter Hartcher, joined in to support Payne’s proposal, whose elements were:

Call for “independent global inquiry into origins of the coronavirus pandemic, including China’s handling of the initial outbreak in the city of Wuhan.”

The inquiry into the outbreak should be run “independently of the WHO, which has faced international criticism of its handling of the pandemic.”

“China should allow transparency in the probe, which would require international cooperation.”

There was no mention of any possible U.S. role in the transmission of the virus.

Payne said: “It will need parties, countries to come to the table with a willingness to be transparent and to engage in that process and to ensure that we have a review mechanism in which the international community can have faith.”

Unviable from the Start

For all the good reasons cited by McCarthy on April 22 and elaborated on with diplomatic finesse by Ambassador Cheng, the proposal was unviable from the start. To date it has attracted no international support: nor is it likely to, given China’s firm rebuttal.

Its proponents in Australia are increasingly exposed as agenda-driven, and in some cases, obviously Sinophobic, e.g. Michael Shoebridge, director of the Defence, Strategy and National Security program at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a pro-U.S. think tank headed by Peter Jennings, a former deputy secretary in the Department of Defence.

As Cheng says, China is firmly opposed to “this idea, this proposition from the Australian side, [because] it is politically motivated. It’s a kind of pandering to the assertions that were made by some forces in Washington over a certain period of time. Some guys are attempting to blame China for their own problems and deflect the attention. The proposition is obviously teaming up with those forces in Washington to launch a political campaign against China.”

Cheng said, secondly, that now is not the time to consider such an inquiry:

“It is our fear that this idea would disrupt international cooperation which is so urgently needed at the moment. We all know that this pandemic is still rampaging across some parts of the globe. So the most pressing task for the world is to put the life and safety of the people first. That means on the one hand it’s important for every country especially those affected to concentrate, to work and to speed up the efforts in their response. On the other hand, it’s important for countries to work together, to help each other and to support each other. Resorting to suspicion, recrimination or division at such a critical time could only undermine the global efforts to fight against this pandemic. We think it is irresponsible.”

While the Australian MSM busily tried to twist Cheng’s interview into some kind of Chinese threat to Australia (which it wasn’t), some Australian ministers began quietly to back-pedal. The ever-ambiguous Prime Minister Scott Morrison noted that such an inquiry might be useful now “or at some time in the future.”

More significantly, Health Minister Greg Hunt took part in a media conference in Melbourne on April 27, to thank Australian iron ore exporting magnate Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest. Forrest invited the Chinese consul-general to Victoria to attend, as a visible sign of his thanks to China in which Hunt grumpily concurred.

Forrest’s charitable Minderoo Foundation has organized in recent weeks a large shipment from China to Australia of 10 million Covid-19 testing kits and supporting personal protection equipment, which has made possible the assured Australian government approach to getting the virus under control.

Morrison’s government owes a debt to Forrest and his Chinese government partners that there have not been many more Covid-19 deaths in Australia. (Australia has 6,799 cases and 95 deaths).

The contrast with the official posture was jarring, as AFR veteran columnist Jennifer Hewitt noted last Wednesday:

“The disconnect reflects the risks being willingly taken by Australia in an increasingly acrimonious confrontation with China. Although it’s impossible to argue with the need for an international independent investigation into what went so disastrously wrong, the timing, tone and obvious target in Australia’s call guaranteed an angry response from China.”

At the height of the uproar in Canberra on Wednesday, Forrest wisely commented:

“A Covid-19 inquiry worldwide is commonsense but it is not to be a Chinese inquiry. That would make it instantly political … I also don’t see what the rush is all about. Any such inquiry should be delayed until after the US Presidential election in November.”

Forrest noted that a “Chinese inquiry” would be instantly political in the U.S.

Andrew Clark, in his article on Friday, contrasts the Sinophobic views of Jennings of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute with the well-regarded maverick strategic thinker Hugh White, also a former deputy secretary in the Australian Department of Defence. Clark aptly notes:

“The erudite White likens the Morrison Government’s approach to a global COVID-19 inquiry to Stephen Dedalus, the central character in James Joyce’s novel, Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man. Dedalus observes how pissing in his bed may at first generate a warm feeling, but it soon turns cold.”

The interesting question remains: Would a truly independent and unbiased international inquiry into the origins of Covid-19 make sense at any time in the future? What would be the conditions for such an inquiry to work?

This is a similar dilemma to that posed by the unexplained MH17 shoot down over Ukraine in 2014. The current Western so-called judicial investigation and process in The Hague could not be supported by Russia because it is so obviously biased and propaganda-driven against Russia.

Russia has pledged repeatedly to cooperate with a genuine international inquiry into MH17, but sees the process in The Hague as a propaganda game. Pretty much what Ambassador Cheng says about Payne’s ill-advised initiative.

A Useful International Inquiry

What might a truly useful international inquiry into the sources of the Covid-19 virus look like? It might look like this:

Commissioned and authorized by the UN Security Council, with all permanent members supporting or abstaining (i.e., without any permanent member veto).

With balanced international membership and terms of reference, agreed in the Council a nd with expert unbiased advice from UN Secretary-General Guterres and the WHO.

Explicitly tasked to examine possible involvement by any major country, without naming any one country.

Reporting back through Guterres to the Security Council.

The inquiry Australia is supporting is none of these things. It is outside UNSC auspices, it is explicitly aimed at China and WHO, it contains no reference to the U.S., and it has no balanced international composition, terms of reference, or provenance.

It would be nothing more than a kangaroo court. It risks damage to Australian interests to go on advocating it. It has attracted no international support, but much justified anger from China. It is dead in the water.

It should be noted how foolish it is to claim, as some Australian mainstream media are still claiming, that any suggestion of U.S. government involvement in the history of the Covid-19 virus is nothing more than Chinese propaganda and should be ignored. Actually, there is now a long and reputable paper trail to the contrary.

Most recently, an article last Tuesday in the mainstream U.S. journal Newsweek by Fred Guterl suggests disturbingly that, over several years since 2014, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), with the backing of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), paid $7.4 million over six years in successive contracts to the Chinese government Wuhan Bio-safety Level 4 lab in part to work on research into how to make natural coronaviruses in bats more easily transmissible to and between humans.

Many U.S. and international scientists protested that such dangerous “gain of function” research into artificial viruses should never be undertaken. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the NIAID, did not respond to Newsweek, but the NIH defended it as necessary to create antidotes to any dangerous viruses that might thus be engineered by the Wuhan lab. It said scientists who had studied the coronavirus’ genome, made available by China, said it was not engineered in a lab:

“Most emerging human viruses come from wildlife, and these represent a significant threat to public health and biosecurity in the US and globally, as demonstrated by the SARS epidemic of 2002-03, and the current COVID-19 pandemic…. scientific research indicates that there is no evidence that suggests the virus was created in a laboratory.”

But questions about the role of the lab persist about whether it played any role in the release of the virus. For instance The Daily Telegraph in Australia, quoting from a leaked dossier “prepared by concerned Western governments,” reported Saturday that:

“It can also be revealed the Australian government trained and funded a team of Chinese scientists who belong to a laboratory which went on to genetically modify deadly coronaviruses that could be transmitted from bats to humans and had no cure, and is not the subject of a probe into the origins of COVID-19. As intelligence agencies investigate whether the virus inadvertently leaked from a Wuhan laboratory, the team and its research led by scientist Shi Zhengli feature in the dossier prepared by Western governments that points to several studies they conducted as areas of concern. At least one of the ­estimated 50 virus samples Dr Shi has in her laboratory is a 96 per cent genetic match to COVID-19. When Dr Shi heard the news about the outbreak of a new ­pneumonia-like virus, she spoke about the sleepless nights she suffered worrying whether it was her lab that was responsible for the outbreak. As she told Scientific American magazine in an article published this week: “Could they have come from our lab?” Since her initial fears, Dr Shi has satisfied herself the genetic sequence of COVID-19 did not match any her lab was studying. … Her laboratory is now being closely looked at by international intelligence agencies. … Politicians in the Morrison government are speaking out about the national security and biosecurity concerns of this relationship as the controversial research into bat-related viruses now comes into sharp focus amid the investigation by the Five Eyes intelligence agencies of the United States, Australia, NZ, Canada and the UK.”

The Guardian on Tuesday tried to throw cold water on the Telegraph report. But Trump administration intelligence agencies are indeed probing whether the coronavirus escaped from the Wuhan lab. The New York Times reported Thursday that the Trump administration is applying political pressure on the agencies to come to such a conclusion. Without providing proof, Pompeo said on Sunday: “I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan.”

The Telegraph says U.S. intelligence leans toward a leak, while Australian agencies believe there’s only a five percent chance of that—again showing that Australia is backing off antagonizing Beijing.

These should be questions for the future, if any real unbiased inquiry into the origins of Covid-19 should ever take place. Given renewed Cold War tensions between the U.S. and China, the chances for this are not good, at least until after the U.S elections.

Meanwhile, the world must continue to try to work cooperatively, excluding no nation, to try to bring this virulent and dangerous virus, that has already killed 240,000 people worldwide, under control.

Tony Kevin is a former Australian senior diplomat and the author of six published books on public policy and international relations.

