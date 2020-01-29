Trump Gives Away the Store and Israel Will Now Officially Become an Apartheid State

Ignoring past Israeli prime ministers who warned that annexation of the West Bank would introduce legal apartheid to Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu said the first phase of annexations would go to the Cabinet on Sunday, reports Joe Lauria.
By Joe Lauria
Special to Consortium News
Within hours of the so-called Trump peace plan on the Palestine-Israel question being revealed on Tuesday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would propose the first phase of West Bank annexation to the Israeli cabinet on Sunday.
Netanyahu sprang into action after the plan, which he essentially created, was unveiled by Trump with Netanyahu at his side at the White House. It was the final piece of a strategy that only a U.S. administration as slavishly pro-Israel as Trump’s could give Netanyahu.
First the Israeli prime minister got the U.S. on Dec. 6, 2017 to recognize all of Jerusalem, including Arab East Jerusalem, as Israel’s capital with the move of the U.S. embassy there, something every previous U.S. administration had refused to do.
Then on March 25, 2019 Trump recognized Israel’s illegal 1981 annexation of Syria’s Golan Heights. Just three months ago Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared expanding Israeli colonies on the West Bank as legal, a violation of the 4th Geneva Convention, which says: “The Occupying Power shall not deport or transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies.”
The last piece Netanyahu needed was Tuesday’s much-awaited “peace plan” from the most anti-Palestinian administration in U.S. history. Even The New York Times‘ coverage admitted the plan was strongly biased towards Israel and that Netanyahu was in on the secretive plan all along.
The operation was run by Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, whose family are close personal friends with Netanyahu. It is a plan being imposed on the Palestinians rather than arising out of Palestinian-Israeli negotiations as past U.S. administrations tried to do.
The Netanyahu/Trump plan calls for new Israeli borders that intrude on Palestinian territory. The Palestinian “state” envisioned includes no military force and the Israeli military would control and patrol the Palestinian border with Jordan. In the deal Trump is trying to buy off the Palestinians’ aspiration for independence for $50 billion. (On Tuesday, as the plan was being unveiled, Trump was facing an impeachment trial in the Senate and Netanyahu was formally indicted on corruption charges.)
If the Israeli cabinet approves Netanyahu’s first annexation proposal, which will include the Jordan valley, Palestinians living in annexed territories would come under direct Israeli rule but, under the plan, would not be allowed to vote in Israeli elections. That is the very definition of apartheid. (Though Israeli law forbids Israelis living outside Israel–except for diplomats and military–to vote in Israeli elections, Israeli colonists, known euphemistically called “settlers,”–though living legally outside Israel–have had the right to vote.)
Warnings Ignored
Netanyahu is simply brushing aside warnings that came from earlier Israeli leaders.
While many critics of Israel have pointed out that Israel was already running a de-facto apartheid system in its rule over four million Palestinians without rights, legal apartheid would come with annexation of the West Bank. Negative public reaction to that appeared to be the reason annexation had been resisted by Israel until now.
No less than two former Israeli prime ministers have said so. “As long as in this territory west of the Jordan River there is only one political entity called Israel, it is going to be either non-Jewish, or non-democratic. If this bloc of millions of Palestinians cannot vote, that will be an apartheid state,” said Ehud Barak in 2010.
Three years earlier, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert said: “If the day comes when the two-state solution collapses, and we face a South African-style struggle for equal voting rights (also for the Palestinians in the territories), then, as soon as that happens, the state of Israel is finished.”
A former Israeli ambassador to South Africa, Alon Liel, put it even more bluntly: “In the situation that exists today, until a Palestinian state is created, we are actually one state. This joint state – in the hope that the status quo is temporary – is an apartheid state.”
Reactions
Apparently Netanyahu felt that the times had changed enough (for the worse) that Israel could withstand the negative regional and international outrage that annexation will cause.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas mocked Trump’s Deal of the Century as the “slap of the century.” And he told Trump where he can put that $50 billion.
“Jerusalem is not for sale, our rights are not for sale and are not for bargain and your deal, [this] conspiracy will not pass,” Abbas said Tuesday.
Palestinian activist Fakhry Abu Diab told Al Jazeera: “It is obvious that Trump is repeating history by establishing a new Balfour Declaration. He [Trump] is giving away what he does not own, to people who have no right to it.”
International law professor Francis Boyle, who was an adviser to the PLO and Yasser Arafat, told Consortium News: “As this plan moves forward, I don’t think there will be much of Palestine to speak of. It will be Greater Israel. Then there will be another Nakba forcing a lot of Palestinians into Jordan: Jordan is Palestine.”
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) tweeted: “This plan was negotiated with no one but the Israelis, and thus it’s not a peace plan at all. Peace can only be achieved through agreement between Israel and the Palestinian people. By setting these new terms, it makes it harder for Israel to compromise later.”
Murphy said,
“Any claim that this plan envisions a Palestinian state is just false. The plan allows Israel to control all security matters inside the Palestinian ‘state’, and thus it’s not a state at all. The unilateral annexation of the Jordan River valley and existing settlements, deemed illegal under U.S. and international law, will set back the peace process decades. And it risks real violence and massive destabilization inside places like Jordan.”
Diana Buttu, a former Palestinian Authority spokeswoman, tweeted: “Netanyahu is clear: Trump is the first world leader to say it is alright for Israel to steal land.”
Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement: “The shameful peace plan imposed by America on the Palestinians is the treason of the century and doomed to fail.” Jordan warned against the “dangerous consequences of unilateral Israeli measures that aim to impose new realities on the ground.”
To make it work, Netanyahu needs the support of Arab governments that have long abandoned the Palestinian cause. In a statement, the United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to the U.S. Yousef al-Otaiba, portrayed Trump’s plan as “a serious initiative that addresses many issues raised over the years.”
Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said it “appreciates the efforts of President Trump’s administration to develop a comprehensive peace plan.” The Egyptian government, which is dependent on Saudi financing, urged Israelis and Palestinians to “carefully study” the plan and said it appreciated the U.S. effort to solve the decades-0ld crisis.
Israeli troops were reinforced on the West Bank anticipating a violent reaction.
Joe Lauria is editor-in-chief of Consortium News and a former correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, Sunday Times of London and numerous other newspapers. He can be reached at joelauria@consortiumnews.com and followed on Twitter @unjoe .
I don’t want to spoil the party but until now not one European leader with any international significance has spoken out against the plan.
We can all shout this plan is against international law but that hasn’t brought the Palestinian cause any relief the past hundred years.
In a general sense peace has to come from people looking forward…. not from people living in the past.
Hey Congress, are you listening? Now THIS is an abuse of power. And it was possible for Trump to commit this act of inhumanity because the US Congress — both Republicans and Democrats — has given up its independence and capitulated 100 percent to the Israeli colonialist agenda. Congress must share with Trump the blame for this atrocity.
Nothing learned from what Jews went through under Hitler??? Shame on israel…SHAME!!!
Plenty learned…and modeled at a lower extreme. Same as in the states. The way nations really work is a far cry from the ideals that we’re encouraged to believe they follow.
This is not the Trump plan. This is the Netanyahu, Adelson, AIPAC plan. Add this to Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and all of us who voted for Trump based on his foreign policy promises must accept the fact that we’ve been had. Unfortunately, Hillary would still have been worse. Too bad Trump can’t be impeached on the basis of this vs the silly charges now in place. In the event that Bernie’s candidacy is again sabotaged by the Democratic party then the fall election will once again be between Deep State Blue vs Deep State Red.
The book entitled Touch the Earth – A self Portrait of Indian Existence compiled by T.C. McLuhan, states:
The following words were spoken by Speckled Snake, an aged Creek more than 100 years old in 1829, when President Andrew Jackson Recommended that all the Creeks, Chickasaws, Cherokees, Choctaws and Seminoles leave their eastern homes and take themselves westward out of the white man’s way beyond the Mississippi.
Brothers! I have listened to many talks from our great father. When he first came over the wide waters he was but a little man … very little …. and he begged for a little land to light his fires on. But when the white man had warmed himself in front of the Indians’ fire and filled himself with their hominy he became very large. With a step he bestrode the mountains, and his feet covered the plains and the valleys. His hand grasped the eastern and western sea and his head rested on the moon. Then he became our Great Father. He loved his red children and he said “Get a little further lest I tread on thee …” Brothers, I have listened to a great many talks from our Great Father but they always began and ended in this “Get a little further, you are too near me”.
Is it any wonder that Palestinians have expressed solidarity with Native American protest movements and vice versa. They understand that the ultimate goal of settler colonialism is the removal of the native peoples through expulsion or extermination or, failing that, their confinement to open air prisons. Clearly the American model has and is being repeated by Israeli Zionists.
Oh, Abu Dis, what a magnificent capital for the new Palestinian state! A real metropolis! Who needs Jerusalem, Paris or Rome when you can have Abu Dis as your capital???
Okay, it doesn’t have a sewage system, but its 12,000 people have a few cesspits!
And I’m sure the sheep and goats will be proud of its new status as they munch on a bit of scrub along the Apartheid Wall!
What more could any Palestinian ask for?
I very much doubt that Trump’s “$50 billion” will ever actually materialise.
Firstly, America is not contributing $1 or Israel 1 shekel to this mythical sum.
Gulf dictators are just expected to pony up the cash.
There is a history of very little money actually materialising in similar situations.
If it actually does, Israel will control it and trouser most of the loot for imaginary services like “security” it will provide to the Palestinian “state.”
Otherwise it’s an incredibly generous deal, and the Palestinians would be crazy to reject it.
They stand to get a mini Bantustan on a patch of desert the Jews don’t want, with a scruffy little village as their capital. Provided, of course, Israel and the dual nationals ruling the roost in Washington decide after 4 years that the Palestinians have been sufficiently submissive, compliant and obsequious to “deserve” it.
The incredibly generous Jews will even take care of their borders, and their air space, and their roads, and their water, and their foreign relations, so they won’t have to worry their silly little heads about these things.
Such generosity! What a vision for peace!! Incredible!! Amazing!! Wonderful!! What a masterpiece of statesmanship!! The Deal Of The Century!!!
What more could anyone ask for?
Paul is commenting on the “$50 billion”, and I agree, but I am still unclear on this. Where is the “$50 billion” supposed to come from?
This ‘peace’ equals WAR.
That statement would be difficult to understand by our Bully-in-Chief , ignorant as a stump.
Interesting phenomenon of sociology, how the oppressed often becomes oppressor once power shifts. Also interesting is how people have been fooled to conflate anti-zionism with anti-semitism. This is nothing but a farce and may it backfire a thousand-fold! Trumo needs the US religious right to keep power; in their ignorance, they think support for Israel is part of the plan for the end times. Delusion is rampant!
After the likes of the Iran nuclear deal, no one can believe anything the US says anymore. It’s just as likely that any “agreement” will be repudiated in a couple of years, the economic development package will not be delivered, etc.
Then, given their past behaviour, Israel is almost certain not to abide by any terms in an “agreement” that it does not like. No matter how much time passes, they will _aways_ treat the Palestinians like crap.
“Lawyers have given real estate agents, funeral home directors, and car insurance salesmen licenses to steal ” said Bob Williamson years ago.
This event is a culmination of events that Jonathan Cook so aptly describes here a CN in his piece today. Nice going to liar in chief!
This is not going to end well for Israel or the United States, unless of course unless Americans come to their senses and totally support the placement serious sanctions on the State of Israel. Any effort to try now and straighten out the messes the so called leader of the free world has cast upon us will need to be Herculean. Based on the contemporary history of U.S. government the U.S. will have to make unbelievable efforts to turn the mistakes of the last 75 years into fair and equitable treatment for all. I’m not optimistic in light of
the total disconnect both parties have displayed on these issues.
To Joe Lauria kudos my good man to CN for having a stellar day in reporting on the biggest mistake America has made on the world front
since our government (TRUMAN and his military leaders) ignored Neils Hendrik David Borh as he traveled the world trying to engage government leaders in a conversation about where a nuclear arms race would send the world. A very very bright man Neils was.
I might remind everyone that they may need to research “self-fulfilling prophecies.” After doing so you might understand why leaders like 41 & 43, Tromp, Notinyahoo and Putin need to be placed on padded rooms for the safety of the rest of the planet. So much for the true believers.
They present a clear and present danger to the rest of us. Thanks to nuclear weapons. Now does everyone get it?
The bit about the West Bank and Geneva convention needs a little more detail – the implication, at first glance, reads that people are being forced to live there rather than those that were forced out of the area to make room for them.
Trump has the mindset of a militant nationalistic child when it comes to moral and ethical issues, and this is something that I would guess most people saw coming from the day he relocated the embassy. Another president could backpeddle and impose sanctions – but that will likely never happen, as we use Israel as a sort of “golden child” that America uses to call people who oppose it “terrorists”; without it, people would likely find the irony of this country using that term too much to ignore.
As a country, America is basically that kid that runs around bullying people while convincing himself that he’s “helping” them…and this needs to stop, before things snowball to the point where we’re all doing nazi salutes every time a politician’s name is mentioned.
A bad peace is better than a good war.
Sure. I’ll move into your home, take your car keys, drink your beer, and then say “a bad peace is better than a good war”. And then you’ll nod and just accept this, apparently. Unless you’re a liar.
Benjamin Franklin: “there was never a bad peace or a good war”
Well said, Canta. To claim an oppressed population is lucky to have peace is farcical, and is the same mindset that tyrants have long imposed to dissuade rebellion.
There are all sorts of “peace.”
The “peace” that is being offered to Palestinians and Iranians is to keep quiet and go away and die.
The sort of “peace” that was available to Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto.
Just keep quiet while every scrap of your land is stolen, while you are thrown off your land and thrown out of the homes you have occupied for generations to make way for alien religious nut jobs, while your villages are bulldozed, while you are gunned down by Zionist settler thugs and IDF kiddie killers if you object, while you are terrorised and denied the most basic human rights in your homeland, by a racist, genocidal regime that would make Apartheid South Africa look sane and moderate by comparison, while your economy is deliberately strangled and you are subjected to a medieval siege.
But of course all this is quite reasonable for Talmudic Supremacists like Kushner and the legions of stooge goys in Congress, for whom 6.5 million Palestinians are just so many “cockroaches” and “grasshoppers.”
The Palestinians, all factions, have in and of themselves never been of any geopolitical or economic value, at least since Europeans seeking brownie points from US installed a Jewish nation in area.
The lack off cohesion and complete corruption of their governments led to their complete humiliating defeat by war with Israel put down last nails in coffin, sealing Palestinians fate as being refugees and dependent on charity from that point on.
Jordan was the nation chosen to administer the Palestinian program by the US, but they have been proven as being no more than U.S and Israel bootlickers, and in actuality recieved far more rewards, geopolitical and economic, than Palestinians.
After absorbing the vast majority of Palestinian refugees they allow them to remain Palestinian welfare refugees or become Jordanian citizens, their financial aid from US increased dramaticly, as was done for Egypt.
Being as how Palestinians cannot become Jewish they have but two choices, remain Palestinian under a tyrannical Jewish enslavement, or move to Europes welfare States and better living conditions.
There are no Arabic or North African Islamic ones that want them and have been participants in keeping Israel and US status quo.
Palestinians where once noted for having extremely high levels of education until Israel blew that apart.
Saudi Arabia and Egypt don’t want them because of the $US money and support. America supported Saudi Arabia because of the oil (remember what America tried to attain & protect in Iraq after its invasion) and then in Egypt America feared the loss of regional control of the area through free elections and supported along with arms the overthrow of the freely elected government . Highly educated people who have voted in the past is the last thing America wants to see in the region.
As for Palestinian disunity, Israel supported Hamas in the early days supplying it with funds and the ability to raise funds which Fatah couldn’t. It was divide and conquer.
If the Palestinian/Israeli problem is to be ever fairly resolved the American public must realize and accept two facts: 1) Israel/Palestine is already one state ruled by a racist oppressive government, 2) that the United States is occupied Israeli territory.
This is simply Gaza times IO.
Can someone please explain with a straight face how this ‘deal’ does not fit the definition of a criminal act?
It is. But no one with any power to do anything cares. Russia and China will make some noise at the un, but they can’t do anything about it.
Hopefully this world will have another Nuremberg type trial where the people who have committed crimes against humanity will be held accountable.
The author makes clear the problems with the Trump plan. Namely, it lacks Palestinian participation and accepts Israeli occupation of the West Bank as legitimate, denying a contiguous Palestinian state having control over its own water rights and airspace,. Looking back to the better approach of the Oslo Accords, which although not a finished product, recognized in annex 4, that a Palestinian state would need a full economic development package to succeed. At this point the President must recognize that the solution today requires a sit down with Russia and China, not only to hammer out an end the war dangers in Iran, but Syria, Iraq and the whole region. Only then can the security guaranties of the USA and Russia make possible an overall agreement and thus bring in the economic assistance of China, which is seeking partnership in the Belt and Road, along the lines of its “oil for infrastructure” agreement recently negotiated with Iraq.
You suggest the Oslo Agreement had merit, but the Israelis immediately broke every part of it to ensure its failure.
“It is a plan being imposed on the Palestinians rather than arising out of Palestinian-Israeli negotiations as past U.S. administrations tried to do.” They did not try very hard-Israel’s interests were always uppermost.
Famously, it came out of the recent peace conference, to which the Palestinians were not even invited. When was the last time you heard of a peace conference only one side was allowed to attend?
Trump thinks kowtowing to Israel win him the next Election. From living in NYC and Palm Beach, Trump thinks all Americans that matter are Jews. Maybe Evangelical Republicans agree.
If Bernie is the Democratic nominee, he should split Trump’s base, which has been waiting for promised change since at least Obama.
great writing, thanku
The stealing of land began in 1948…
Yes. “Israel” as presently understood is as much Occupied Palestine as is the West Bank, with Gaza as the world’s largest prison controlled in all aspects and regularly bombed, devastated and its occupants murdered by those bombs including phosphorus ones, many of whom are Palestinian refugees and their descendants from Occupied Palestine (first part).
The zionists brutally, violently and deliberately began the expulsion/removal/eradication of Palestinians from their millennia old homeland, homes and farms *weeks before* any outside (i.e. not Palestinian – they didn’t have an army) military forces tried to, feebly, prevent this ethnic-cleansing.
Since Israel intends to unilaterally implement a single state solution by annexing the West Bank, the Palestinians ought to receive full Israeli citizenship, universal voting rights, reparations for confiscated property and all the internal walls should come down. But I don’t think the Israelis have any of that in mind. Instead, the Palestinians will be further persecuted to encourage them to try migrating to any of the neighboring countries (especially Jordan, which the Israelis contend is the “real” Palestine).
The Israelis will never stop thinking they cannot eventually implement the American solution to the native population. The reason that will never succeed, short of a “final solution,” is that the Islamic population of a “Greater Israel” will soon exceed that of its Jews, if it doesn’t already. No strategy yields the Israelis what they want that stops short of even worse war crimes than they have already perpetrated.
Americans ought to object to the fact that our national treasure, soft power and military might have been ceaselessly used to repress the Palestinians while furthering the hegemonic agenda of the Israeli population while neither of these policies has contributed a whit to the security, economic well-being, moral standing or global reputation of the United States of America. Quite to the contrary, our actions have made us a pariah state, along with Israel. None of the bellicose policies this country has carried out in the greater Middle East (including North Africa and West Asia) has been worth the costs and damages we have incurred as consequences. Time to overturn the Grand Chessboard and quit that gruesome game.
[All the above may be construed as anti-Zionist remarks directed specifically at policies of or goals held by the state of Israel, but they are NOT anti-Semitic. I am fully for the political and human rights of all the Semitic peoples around the globe, the Palestinians included. So, don’t try that specious argument which is parroted endlessly to defend the outrageous.]
Sorry, but the specious argument will be endlessly parroted anyway and your closing statement will in itself be regarded as evidence of antisemitism, as will be this comment.
Well Mr Realist I think you can bank on a barrage of zionist smears heading your way. It’s the zionist stock-in-trade after all. And the more you appease these people, the more that they will come back and double-down. That was precisely what happened just prior to the General Election in the UK. The leader of the British Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, was mercilessly pilloried not only by the Israelis, but also by the many of the Jewish community in the UK, even the UK’s Chief Rabbi chimed in warning that Jewish people in the UK should seriously consider emigrating if Corbyn should win the election. Of course this was patently absurd, but Corbyn buckled under pressure and APOLOGISED repeat APOLOGISED for his alleged sins of anti-semitism, and, it was argued that anti-semitism was endemic in the Labour party. It got to the situation where Jewish members of the Labour party were actually expelled for being – ‘anti-semitic’. The Labour party hierarchy also adopted the IHRA definition of ‘anti-semitism’ which in practice meant that the state of Israel could not be construed of doing anything which would fall foul of International Law. I should add that most members of the Parliamentary Labour Party are also members of ‘Labour Friends of Israel’ a zionist-front organization which pushes Israel’s policies and interests in the UK. Very similar to AIPAC, or should I say US(AIPAC) JINSA AND ADL.
Just for interest, I recommend everyone to read the latest Wall Street on Parade newsletter noting the last twenty years of Goldman Sachs economic crimes under three CEOs- Hank Paulson, Blankfein and Solomon, who became obscenely rich in their jobs. This news was NOT mentioned in any of the US mainstream media although it is of vital interest to the US population because of the huge losses of most of us.
Probably anti-semitic to write the article- read it and make up your mind. (the newsletter comes daily and has lots of useful info.)
Excellent post, Realist. I agree wholeheartedly!
Donald Duck,
I don’t think fair rational people should allow themselves to be intimidated by racial supremacists, including Jewish supremacists which is what the Zionists are. I think the media should be called out for allowing themselves to be used as tools of those haters, including the British media for their slandering of Corbyn. They are now shameless advocates for entrenched power, not truth and justice. Call them what they are at every opportunity. I’m not religious but I do believe that, “by their fruits shall ye know them.”
Very well stated.
‘The STEAL of the century”. Cobbled together by a real estate scammer from New York.
The big question is when has Mr. Trump not catered to the corporations? In my humble opinion, he remains in power because he supplies corporations and Nations with whatever they want, as long as the Price is Right.
Is this much different from all the recent POTUS of either Party?