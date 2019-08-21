Talk of Moving UK’s Embassy in Israel

As things stand, the EU prohibition on relocating embassies to Jerusalem will fall on Nov. 1, writes Craig Murray.
By Craig Murray
CraigMurray.org.uk
Following U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton’s talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his ministers in London last week, the Foreign & Commonwealth Office has been asked to speed up contingency planning for the U.K. to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, with an eye to an “early announcement” post Brexit.
The U.K. is currently bound by an EU common foreign policy position not to follow the United States in moving its embassy to Jerusalem. As things stand, that prohibition will fall on Nov. 1. FCO officials had previously been asked to produce a contingency plan, but this involved the construction of a £14 million new embassy and a four-year timescale. They have now been asked to go back and look at a quick fix involving moving the ambassador and immediate staff to Jerusalem and renaming the consulate already there as the embassy. This could be speedily announced, and then implemented in about a year.
Johnson heads the most radically pro-Israel cabinet in U.K. history and the symbolic gesture of rejection of Palestinian rights is naturally appealing to his major ministers: Home Secretary
Priti Patel, Chancellor Sajid Javid, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. They also see three other political benefits.
Three Benefits Seen
Firstly, they anticipate that Labour opposition to the move can be used to yet again raise accusations of “anti-Semitism” against Jeremy Corbyn, the opposition leader.
Secondly, it provides good “red meat” to Brexiteer support in marking a clear and, they believe, popular break from EU foreign policy, at no economic cost.
Thirdly, it seals the special link between the Trump and Johnson administrations and sets the U.K. apart from other NATO allies.
Bolton also discussed the possibility of U.K. support for Israeli annexation of areas of the West Bank to “solve” the illegality of Israeli settlements on occupied territory. My FCO sources believe this is going to be much more difficult politically for the cabinet to agree than simply moving the embassy, due to lack of support on their own backbenches.
This is an insight into the future of British foreign policy if the Johnson government, and the U.K., both survive. In the massive defeat of the U.K. at the UN General Assembly two months ago over the illegal occupation of the Chagos Islands, the U.K. was in a voting bloc with only the U.S., Israel, Australia, Hungary and the Maldives, against the rest of the world. The Maldives had a particular maritime interest there, but the leadership of the others – Donald Trump, Viktor Orban, Scott Morrison, Benjamin Netanyahu and now Boris Johnson – constitute a distinct and extreme right-wing bloc. These are very worrying times indeed.
Craig Murray is an author, broadcaster and human rights activist. He was British ambassador to Uzbekistan from August 2002 to October 2004 and rector of the University of Dundee from 2007 to 2010.
This article is from the author’s blog site, CraigMurray.org.uk.
Before commenting please read Robert Parry’s Comment Policy. Allegations unsupported by facts, gross or misleading factual errors and ad hominem attacks, and abusive language toward other commenters or our writers will be removed.
If Johnson administration decide to move its embassy to Jerusalem, then the UK would have completely lost the minds and hearts of all Arab countries including Saudi Arabia. And who knows, if the UK has become an outright lapdog of the US, it will lose its persuasive values to help the US achieving Washington’s goals in somewhere else, and then the UK become just an isolated island country that will be useless in the Washington’s views since the Brexit has already rendered the UK no any value in counterbalancing the EU for the interests of America. Then by that time the US might even want to replace the UK with Germany to be the UN Security counsel in a big trade-off. Guess by then Johnson will enjoy his great retired life in Miami with his Jewish billionaires
And so the One-State Solution comes one step closer: a half-Arab state, whereof the Arabs will eventually have to be given equal status and equal rights, although a certain amount of sadly frantic fussing will no doubt have to precede that outcome.
And the fourth: it provides that Israel be the terrorist state of preference for the international ruling elites.
all the embassy coupled with the new Silicon Zionism, reflects the fact that the ruling class sees nuclear Israel as their last hold out
You people are sad and grossly misinformed. It’s a shame because CN reporting is so strong elsewhere, but here you come off as a left-wing disinfo site to stoke the radicals a la Noam.
With all the terrible events going on in the world, most of the worst set in train or helped by the USA and Israel, to make a big feature of this when the UK has already under the “Conservative Party” destroyed the lives of so many of its own citizens with its “austerity” ie poverty-making on a large scale is a disgrace.
Johnson is a person with no idea or care about people who are poor, or not of his “class”. Extreme Zionism is considered normal. Real human needs and people are cast aside.
This is really sad and really scary at the same time. Right now, human beings are facing a crisis for which the only chance we have of saving our beautiful planet and it’s myriad life forms is by coming together. Instead, the “leadership” class is doing everything in their power to create hatred and injustice between and against people.
This seems to be the work of religious zealot armaggendenists. With such people, their desired goal is the destruction of this earth and their own taking of power over the cinder pile which is “left behind”. There is no ethical or rational argument such people will accept. Their desire for this outcome is based on what they consider the word of their god, or at least, the word of their god fits in well with their unbridled will to power.
Of all the things people should be doing, this is certainly one of the worst. It is so cruel and it creates only evil. That any person would do this as a way to win votes or distinguish themselves is depraved. I can only think that such people are completely out of touch with basic reality. Longing for the end of one’s beautiful home, our earth, and sowing seeds of cruelty and injustice in the world is such an ugly vision for one’s own life, let alone the lives of others.
I truly feel we need an immediate, peaceful revolution. There is no other way. This revolution needs every person of good will towards this earth and other people, coming together and redirecting how things are going.
The political system in the UK is like snakes and ladders,full of twists and turns .Brexit is not a done deal and we will have to see what happens between now and the end of October before the zionists loving Brits can celebrate.
Too bad that Boris made it into that seat of power (helped by the Jews of England). What has happened to the English people.? have they stopped thinking?
Decades of no education, a deplorable culture and steady decline
Hello Craig Murray and Everyone, The good news is that this will make the US and the UK more vulnerable in the future to their economic and physical destruction by much of the rest of the world. The bad news is that the US and the UK will provide much of the destruction around the globe!
“..they anticipate that Labour opposition to the move can be used to yet again raise accusations of “anti-Semitism” against Jeremy Corbyn,..”
If this doesn’t prove that pro-Israel zealots and the power they wield are on par with 1950s McCarthyism, I don’t know what does.
Move embassy’s? Really? Personally I think it’s high time we American’s and our British cousins are honest with ourselves and we both just move each nation’s capitals, Congress and Parliament included, off to Jerusalem. I mean the current arrangement isn’t really fooling anyone anymore is it? Bolton and Abrams could then talk to Bibi in person whenever they want. The CIA and Mossad can share office space. Planning the next false flag attack in Syria could then take place over a beer in the lunch room, no electronic communication necessary. This should have happened years ago. We could think of it as a move in the name of “transparency.”
An excellent suggestion! Then when these three start their war against Iran, Iran will be able to win the government-destruction trifecta by simply taking all 3 governments out at once…
I too like the idea!
People seem to forget that Congress passed the Jerusalem Embassy Act in 1995 with bipartisan veto-proof support (Senate (93–5) and the House (374–37)). By American law Jerusalem has been recognized as our Embassy since 1995.
In 2017 the Senate “unanimously passed a resolution commemorating the 50th anniversary of reunification of Jerusalem and called upon the President and all United States officials to abide by the Jerusalem Embassy Act’s provisions”. Which Trump did.
Why won’t our European poodles go along with AIPAC?
The Situation in the western strategic direction continues to deteriorate Tense Environment Shoigu worried about the situation of the western border
Tense environment: Shoigu worries about the situation on the western borders
Here is an article that looks at how Israel is slowly but surely annexing the West Bank:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2019/08/creeping-annexation-of-west-bank-and.html
Israel’s moves in the West Bank have sent one very clear message to Palestinians; the two-state solution is dead. A one-state reality for Israel and Palestine is now firmly in place.
Always good to have Craig share over here his insight into UK politics. We need this, and more on the UK control over US policies. Ya see, it works yin and yang.
Boris Johnson made clear his strong support for Israel while foreign minister, lauding the “genius of Israel” at an October 2017 parliamentary reception marking 100 years since the Balfour Declaration and expressing his pride in “Britain’s part in creating Israel” in a Daily Telegraph op-ed.
In May 2019, the Times of Israel claimed that Johnson’s maternal great-grandfather was a rabbi from Lithuania, and that he also has a connection to one of Britain’s leading Jewish families: Johnson’s father’s second wife, Jenny, is the stepdaughter of Edward Sieff, the philanthropist and former chairman of retail giant Marks & Spencer.
Roughly 60% of the Jewish community in Britain lives in Greater London, and Johnson’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns for Mayor of London received significant backing from Jewish donors. Johnson promptly signed London up to an international “antisemitism” opposition initiative.
As Mayor of London, Johnson demonstrated support for Israel by opposing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. He intervened in a row over a controversial sponsorship deal between Transport for London and Emirates Airline, Johnson declared that he could “not think of anything more foolish” than BDS.
As May’s foreign secretary, Johnson took a robust stance against Israel’s international critics, For example, he called the UN Human Rights Council concerns about Israel “preposterous” and “absurd”.
Johnson famously called Donald Trump’s move to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital a “moment of opportunity” for peace. His acceptance of Trump’s decision brought accusations of “making policy up on the hoof” and weakening Britain’s long-stated position on this important issue.
Johnson remains deep in the pockets of the pro-Israel Lobby in the UK.
Meanwhile the pro-Israel lobby is leading a witch hunt against Labour Party Leader and Leader of the Opposition Jeremy Corbyn.
Corbyn has always supported the cause of Palestinian rights and viewed Israel skeptically, breaking the Blaririte mould of knee-jerk support for Israel. He has questioned the credibility of British “intelligence” claims that Iran was “definitely” or “almost certainly” responsible for the attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf.
The goal of Israel and the pro-Israel Lobby to neutralize politicians and movements around the world that threaten to hold Israel accountable for its wholesale violations of international law.
Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory on the the West Bank and Jerusalem, Gaza siege, wars in Lebanon and Gaza, international assassination campaigns, illegal annexation of the Golan Heights, warmongering against Syria and Iran and much more are legitimate causes of criticism.
For example, claiming that Israel is a “racist endeavor’” is in no way “antisemitic”. In fact, it is a justified critique, as Israel’s most recent passage of the Jews-Only Nation State law shows.
The charges of “antisemitism” being thrown at Corbyn’s party are not based on religious prejudice, which is the traditional definition of the term. Rather, they are purely political in nature and are part of a carefully orchestrated campaign to drive a wedge between Labour and its electorate.
The pro-Israel Lobby groups and individuals behind the campaign to destroy the Labour Party under Corbyn have latched onto anti-Semitism because they know they cannot win the argument fairly. They know that Britain has little stomach for Israel’s mass violence against the Palestinians.
The activities of the pro-Israel Lobby involve blatant interference by Israel in the UK’s democracy:
The Lobby Episode 4: The Takedown
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pddH2sfNKNY&t=186s
In the Al Jareeza documentary series, The Lobby, Israeli embassy official Shai Masot was recorded as seeking in a conversation with a British civil servant to “take down” British politicians, including Alan Duncan, then Minister of State for Europe and the Americas. Crispin Blunt, chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee, was said to be on a “hitlist”.
Masot was also recorded as seeking to promote the establishment of a pro-Israel youth organisation, intended to be linked to the existing Labour Friends of Israel. He was also recorded as telling Joan Ryan, Chair of Labour Friends of Israel, that he had £1 million for MPs to take trips to Israel.
The film included an interview with Jackie Walker, who told Al Jazeera that “I would say there is a crisis in the way the anti-Semitism is being manipulated and being used by certain parts – not just in the Labour Party but other parties and the media to discredit Jeremy Corbyn and a number of his supporters”.
The Israeli ambassador, Mark Regev apologized to Alan Duncan for the comments made by Masot. Masot was sent back to Israel and resigned, as did the civil servant involved.
The Shadow Foreign Secretary, Emily Thornberry, called on the Commons foreign affairs committee to conduct an inquiry into what appeared to be improper interference in British politics by a foreign power. The Leader of the Opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, wrote to the Prime Minister along the same lines. Alex Salmond, the Scottish National Party’s foreign affairs spokesman, also asked for a full investigation.
However, Boris Johnson, then Foreign Secretary, rejected calls to take action against the Israeli embassy and said “the matter can be considered closed.”
The pro-Israel Lobby in the UK continues to use a very similar playbook to the pro-Israel Lobby in the United States.
Johnson’s bromance with Trump and his recent meeting with Bolton assures that there would be no daylight between the UK under Johnson and US under Trump in terms of their allegiance to the pro-Israel Lobby.