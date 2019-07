Tune in at 2 pm EDT today for the next edition of CN Live!

On Episode 3 of CN Live! we speak to Chelsea Manning’s lead attorney, Nancy Hollander; Margaret Kimberley, editor and columnist at the Black Agenda Report, on the dangerous mix of racism and nationalism; Ed Butowsky on the ongoing Seth Rich controversy and Ray McGovern to comment on it all. Join us live at 2 pm EDT today.

Watch its here: