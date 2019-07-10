Campaign 2020, Consortiumnews.com, Environment, Foreign Policy, Intelligence, International, Media, Middle East, Politics, WikiLeaks

Announcing CN Live! A Weekly Current Events Webcast Beginning Friday on Consortium News

Consortium News announces the launch on Friday of a weekly webcast news show as a successor to the Vigils for Assange that will also delve into other pressing issues of the day.

CN Live! will air every Friday from 2 pm to 4 pm U.S. Eastern time and can be seen here streaming live on Consortium News as well as on our YouTube Channel, our Facebook page and on Periscope. It will also be archived on those platforms.

Besides the latest news on WikiLeaks and Julian Assange, our panel will discuss the coming U.S. presidential election, the Middle East, East-West relations, U.S. foreign policy, climate change, media, domestic and international politics and more.

On our premiere edition, Francis Boyle, international law professor, will pick apart the intelligence and political machinations behind the arrest of financier Jeffery Epstein on sex trafficking charges; Marjorie Cohn, professor emeritus of law, and former U.S. Senator Mike Gravel, a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, will discuss the Democratic Party primary battle; As’ad AbuKhalil, political science professor, will analyze the latest developments in Syria, Iran and other parts of the Middle East region; and George Szamuely will join hosts Joe Lauria and Elizabeth Vos to dissect the latest news on Assange and WikiLeaks.

Join us Friday at 2 pm EDT for CN Live!

 

 

19 comments for “Announcing CN Live! A Weekly Current Events Webcast Beginning Friday on Consortium News

  1. Brent Adams
    July 11, 2019 at 23:34

    Promo video is great and I am looking forward to watching tomorrow!

  2. David Otness
    July 11, 2019 at 20:10

    This s good news.
    Congratulations.

  3. Basit
    July 11, 2019 at 19:05

    In one fell swoop you have done it congratulations – before we go digital we affirm the CONTENT incisive journalism consortium has shown over years – am an early rider from many years back

    Now when we see you on utube whatever digital you have the audience they will be stoked

    Well deserving for you as an Asian I have learnt so much from your community

  4. Frederike
    July 11, 2019 at 17:43

    Look forward to it. Best wishes!!!

  5. Geoff Brown
    July 11, 2019 at 17:27

    Over the years, I’ve developed a deep respect for Consortium News. So glad you are starting your own multimedia platform. Good luck!

  6. Jacquelynn Booth
    July 11, 2019 at 13:42

    As the curtain rises, and you move from opening on the road to opening simultaneously on the West End AND on Broadway, I’m calling to you from the wings,”Break a leg!” ??

    • Jacquelynn Booth
      July 11, 2019 at 13:44

      Where did those ?? come from? Kitten was crawling on the cellphone——they should be !!!!!

  7. torture this
    July 11, 2019 at 10:40

    This country needs an honest alternative to the criminal media. If it’s a news show and not too deep in the woods for casual news watchers, this could really help!

  8. RobM
    July 11, 2019 at 09:57

    Great! Looking forward to it…..

  9. Jennifer Ortiz
    July 11, 2019 at 05:24

    To the Muckrakers of Consortium News;
    Your ‘CN LIVE’ announcement is music to my ears. I will pass this on to all of those contaminated with the Clinton-Deep State
    narrative.
    Thank you for this endeavour,
    A CN member Jennifer Ortiz

  10. Robyn
    July 11, 2019 at 04:02

    A podcast would be great for people who don’t have time to sit and watch.

    • Consortiumnews.com
      July 11, 2019 at 12:42

      The audio of the show will be available as a podcast.

    • Paul Cohen
      July 11, 2019 at 13:39

      I heartily agree!

  11. Neal
    July 11, 2019 at 02:45

    JFC, get a youtube channel. You guys could build a huge audience. As a died in the wool far-lefty, I appreciate the viewpoint of consortium as a legitimately independent voice, but you guys are running a solely text based opperation and a webcast without a major platform will fall flat. GET A YOUTUBE CHANNEL. it’s not 1990 anymore.

    • Neal
      July 11, 2019 at 02:48

      Nevermind. You did.

    • Consortiumnews.com
      July 11, 2019 at 03:25

      CN Live! will air every Friday from 2 pm to 4 pm U.S. Eastern time and can be seen here streaming live on Consortium News as well as on our ***YouTube Channel,*** our Facebook page and on Periscope. It will also be archived on those platforms.

      • Robert Schwartz
        July 12, 2019 at 14:11

        So far got a 35 second clip…. waiting for the show.

        When does it start?

        Reply
  12. geeyp
    July 11, 2019 at 02:35

    Good luck!

  13. Deniz
    July 11, 2019 at 00:23

    Will there be live Q&A too?

