Jimmy Dore Gets the Last Laugh on Russia-gate

John Walsh recommends the YouTube comedian who tackles the establishment herd.
Jimmy Dore is a comic who has taken on Russia-gate, a deadly serious matter. He is one of those brave souls who count themselves as progressives but dared to call into question Russia-gate.
There are those who will tell you that President Donald Trump is a despicable human; and so, if Russia-gate tarnished Trump, the argument goes, what did it matter whether it was true. (The proposition that Trump is more monstrous than his predecessors, Obama, W or the Clintons is highly dubious to say the least – but that is a different topic.)
There is, however, a very good reason why it does matter whether the charges making up Russia-gate are true; for opposing Trump over his tax policies or stance on health care is quite a different matter from labeling him a Manchurian Candidate who colluded with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2016. Russia-gate put a U.S. president in a position where he was unable to negotiate crucial issues with the other nuclear superpower.
To do so invited charges of being a Putin puppet, as evidenced by the howls that went up from the Establishment and most progressives over the Helsinki Summit.
What if the tensions between the U.S. and Russia were to spin out of control in hot spots like Syria, where troops from the two nuclear superpowers pass within a whisker of one another, or Ukraine or even Venezuela? To extract us from such a predicament, Putin and Trump would need to make concessions to one another, as President John F. Kennedy and Premier Nikita Khrushchev did successfully in the Cuban Missile Crisis.
But with the cloud of Russia-gate hanging over his head Trump could make no such concession without being labeled a treasonous Putin puppet. So, Russia-gate took away from Trump the ability to negotiate his way out of an existential threat should one emerge. As such it should have been based on the highest levels of evidence. In fact, it was not based on any hard evidence at all – there was none for the central charge of collusion. And the Mueller investigation finally admitted this.
Given this, those who knowingly concocted Russia-gate owe us all a great apology, for they committed the most serious of crimes by creating a situation that potentially threatened the existence of the American and Russian peoples – and perhaps all of humanity.
Absurd from the Start
The absurdity of Russia-gate and the absence of evidence for it was evident from the start. But very few on the progressive side broke with the mainstream media and the Democratic Party political herd to say so. That carried the risk of being shunned in progressive circles. Or as one brave Russia-gate dissident said under his breath, “I don’t have much social life any longer.” That fact in itself is a sad commentary on what is called “progressivism” in the U.S.
Nevertheless, a handful of Russia-gate debunkers emerged on the left, including Robert Parry and others at Consortium News, Aaron Maté now at The Nation, Pulitzer Prize winner Glenn Greenwald at The Intercept, Michael Tracey, Stephen F. Cohen of EastWestAccord.com, Ray McGovern of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, Matt Taibi of Rolling Stone, Craig Murray, and others.
They deserve enormous credit for poring over the detritus that the media dumped on us 24/7 for over two years and refuting it, one noxious bit at a time.
A standout among these dissidents is Dore, a nightclub comic with a YouTube show run out of his garage in Pasadena, California. Dore took on Russia-gate just as he took on the Dem Establishment and backed Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2016. He now offers high praise for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, the peace candidate for 2020. Dore made the exposure of Russia-gate fun.
He enjoys raising a simple question in the wake of the Mueller report: How did a “jagoff comedian,” as he calls himself, who claims on occasion to smoke marijuana when he gets out of bed in the morning, get Russia-gate right when grads of the Columbia School of Journalism and pundits like Rhodes Scholar Rachel Maddow and David Corn got it so wrong?
Paid to Lie
Dore has the answer, taking MSNBC’s Maddow as an example who earns $30,000 for every single show. For that and the celebrity career that goes with it, she lies – simple as that. Dore even allows that he might be willing to lie at $30,000 an hour. But, he laments, the invitation has not been forthcoming.
And what is true of Maddow and the other cable “news” talking heads is just as true of the upscale propagandists who dump their extrusions into gilded receptacles like The New York Times, The Washington Post, The New Yorker, and NPR. In contrast to be a Dore or any of the other truth tellers requires a considerable dose of courage, because swimming against the mainstream can be a career terminator as Chris Hedges once of the NYT and a number of others can testify.
It is very satisfying to watch Dore in action – and funny. At the gym I watch Jimmy on my iPad to save me from looking up at the omnipresent fake news on CNN. My cardiac health, as well as my mental health, over the past two years has depended on his show. If Dore were a physician, he could bill me.
You can best appreciate the Jimmy Dore show by going to YouTube and watching an episode. I recommend this one, “Mueller Report Drops! Aaron Maté Explains.”
Here Maté also names the names of the fake progressives who caved to the Establishment narrative and some of the heroes who did not. Dore expresses his usual sympathy for Mate’ for having to live among journalists most of whom compromise themselves whereas Dore gets to dwell among comics.
For a dose of truth, sanity and fun – catch the Jimmy Dore Show. Beyond Russia-gate, Dore has the bogus basis for war on Venezuela and Iran – along with the 2020 election and its rich veins of hypocrisy — to mine.
John V. Walsh can be reached at john.endwar@gmail.com. He writes about issues of war, peace and empire, and about health care, for Antiwar.com, Consortium News, DissidentVoice.org and other outlets. Now living in the East Bay, he was until recently professor of physiology and cellular neuroscience at a medical school in New England.
This article was first published on Antiwar.com.
Aaron Mate was on Jimmy’s live show last Saturday. One thing that caught my ear was his referring to the Syrian government as “the Assad regime”. Aaron seems so sharp on a lot of things, but then he goes and sounds like any other mainstream bimbo, by using “the Assad regime” cliche.
So, people should just ignore the actual facts? Trump’s own actions and lies is what has sowed doubt. Maybe, just maybe if his people didn’t contact, meet, and try to benefit from the Russians, there wouldn’t have been an investigation. Instead of conspiracies and blaming MSM, Trump gets to be held accountable. It seems like from this article and half the comments, that this all just appeared for no reason. Those aren’t the actual facts though. Trump may not be “working for Putin” but he has been enamored with him for years. Did MSM or progressives have Trump Jr meet a Russian operative, did they make Trump ask for the emails,did they make Manafort give away polling info? Facts matter.
I enjoy truth telling as much as anyone, and Jimmy Dore has caught up finally in the last couple of years to get to that point. I enjoy it when he “shouts it from the rooftops” ( even though it is the garage “rooftop”). What I don’t like and would appreciate asking him given the chance, is why he spat on Alex Jones. I saw this on Y.T. a couple of years ago and it seemed senseless. An independent reporter tracked him down sometime later and asked him why he did that. It didn’t appear to me that he answered the question. No matter what you may think of someone, there is no need to do such a thing. Anyone else I would feel the exact same way.
What we have learned over the last 3 years is that the fraction of humans with true intellectual integrity is almost vanishingly small. Intelligence is far more common than intellectual integrity – and in its absence can be severely hazardous.
I am moved to quote Lily Tomlin – “No matter how cynical I get, I can’t keep up.”
I wish that everyone could take to heart these dicta of the great Bertrand Russell:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihaB8AFOhZo
Dore annoys the crap out of me. He believed the Seth Rich garbage and never criticizes Trump or Fox News. He is an useful idiot for the Republicans
As someone who has actually watched The Jimmy Dore Show I know what you wrote is false. Either you watch the show and are lying about the content, or don’t watch the show and are lying about the content. Either way you’re spreading deliberate disinformation.
Dore criticizes Trump. Dore criticizes FOX News.
As for the still unsolved assassination of Seth Rich, Dore simply reported on a breaking story.
What Seth Rich “garbage” are you referring to? I don’t know if this includes you, but it amazes me how people who just assume that anyone who wrote critical articles about Putin who then dies was of course murdered by Putin, or that of course Putin took time off from hosting the World Cup to attempt to murder a no account spy using a signature Russian nerve gas, but then its botched by the “operatives.” You surely aren’t talking about that sort of garbage. Seth Rich gave his life to inform us of the truth and hardly anyone cares. Thank you Seth, it’s too early to tell, but you may have saved humanity.
I strongly suspect that Seth was murdered to prevent him from unmasking the sheer fraud of the narrative that “Guccifer 2.0” was a Russian agent hacker who provided the DNC emails that Wikileaks published – a narrative that Hillary had bet her campaign on, and that the Deep State concocted to incriminate their bete noires Russia, Assange, and Trump. And I ain’t no fool.
“But very few on the progressive side broke with the mainstream media and the Democratic Party political herd to say so. That carried the risk of being shunned in progressive circles.” Those weren’t progressives I noticed. I have a zillion links to alt media, and mainstream media, and am always sorting them out. The alt media in my alt media category, which I pay most attention to, happens to be alt/progressive media. When I find reason to yank someone from that category (and, sadly, it happens all the time), I just move the offender over to my ‘select mainstream’ category, which I pay much less attention to.
Paul, please smell the coffee and wake up. Jimmy Dore represents the best hope the Dems have of recovering from their present wackadoodle delusions about Vladdy and Donald being the root of all evil and their obsession with ad hominem attacks on foreign boogeymen and with impeaching Trump instead of dealing realistically with the current US domestic crisis that is the real reason Donald won in 2016, not Russia. Jimmy is not helping the Repubs at all. Far from it. He is showing Dems a way to return to being the semi-progressive party they once were before the “New Dems” under Bill Clinton and then Obama hijacked the party and made it into the neocon Republican Lite party it now is. To parody what Thatcher once said about Blair, Reagan’s greatest accomplishment was Bill Clinton. Jimmy knows that, and he’s working overtime to get Dems to return to their roots in the New Deal.
I must admit as a previous subscriber to the Jimmy Dore Show, I am done with Jimmy. Like the John Oliver’s of our media world, he seems on a trajectory of ever increasing self-celebrated-importance. His shouting and vulgarity seems to attract plenty of bait swallowing admirers, but ultimately I had to detach from the hatred that defines his world view when it doesn’t align with his. To Arron Mate’s credit, he, despite the bait, never goes to the judgmental outrage that Jimmy’s world seems to demand.
I’m not a fan of foulness. Those who are in the habit of talking like a toilet, it seems, have convinced themselves that it’s cool. It’s disturbing. There should be boundaries in life. In Jimmy Dore’s case, that’s the ‘only’ problem I have with him, really. I’ve really liked some of his shows (but not the foul uncool language).
TomG, becoming passionate seems to be Jimmy’s way of forcing himself to tell the truth. I forgive him for his small excesses because of the major truths he forces himself to say and say very clearly.
With all due respect, I would say it’s his job (which he is pretty good at).
Satire without indignation and over the top condemnation isn’t that much of a satire at all. Aaron is a journalist and his attitude is that of a journalist. Jimmy Dore is not. As long as I watch his show while keeping this distinction in mind, I can laugh at Jimmy’s remarks without being completely on board every time that he depicts a politician like the worst scumbag on the face of the earth.
Enjoy!
Oh yes, sure this all is very hilarious. I say we have Interpol investigate what the hell went on. I say that knowing is very, very, very important. Sure the intelligence community got caught lying red tongued. Does that mean that this incident should go unquestioned? These guys lie constantly about everything. Which is exactly why they should be stripped of their bullshit “sources and methods” defense.
They need to be held, at the very least, to the same good conduct of judges.
Now that is funny. Laugh your asses off about that one. Until one of these arrogant jerks rules against you.
Dog! You CANNOT MAKE THIS SHIT.
Funny ! Hell no it ain’t funny.
Let’s us play “what if”, like the MSM? What if CIA got caught in the middle doing something really bad, like screwing with an election? I mean a U.S. election ! They have plenty of practice. Right? That wouldn’t be very funny would it. Or maybe it would be hilarious depending on the brand of fascism you tend to favor.
We all will see just how funny it isn’t when this country starts to reek of decaying human flesh like most of the places our military is fighting right now. Piles of concrete ruble , bodies and the smell of death, EVERYWHERE!
Laugh it up boys and girls!
Now! If just one more person says “Happy Memorial Day” I’m gonna puke. Friggin’ morons!
Vets don’t forget!
The Russia-gate investigation has a purpose, and we were never supposed to get an answer from it. The war isn’t meant to be won, it’s meant to be continuous.
https://opensociet.org/2019/06/03/obfuscation-subterfuge-and-bullshit/
Thanks for the link to the show. I just finished watching, and I am a bit surprised that Aaron is skeptical about the source for the DNC and Podesta emails. Not only do we have Bill Binney and Ray McGovern successfully debunking the establishment narrative, we also have the fact that Mueller refused to interview Julian Assange or Craig Murray. Murray has made it quite clear that the two sources were different people, but both were unconnected to Russia. He also states that Podesta was under surveillance due to both Podesta brothers being tied to the Saudi lobbying, and inferred that a US intelligent agency agent was responsible for the Podesta emails getting to wikileaks rather than Podesta being victimized by spear-phishing. Assange offered to show proof that it wasn’t Russians without actually revealing the wikileaks source, but was denied the opportunity.
So either Aaron has not kept up with this aspect of the case, or he doubts the word of Craig Murray. As for Aaron stating that he isn’t computer savvy, he doesn’t really need to be to understand Binney’s assertions regarding the transfer speed and Guccifer 2.0’s manipulation of the data. Neither does it take an expert to realize that the NSA is the only agency who scoops up everything, and would thereby have solid evidence of a Russian hack, yet their confidence was “moderate”. Binney states that means basically they didn’t have squat for evidence.
It puzzles me that Aaron remains “skeptical”.
Speaking of Bill Binney (and VIPS), Did you see William Craddick’s (Disobedient Media) article about the identity of Q Anon? It’s very disturbing. I need to know more, but Craddick is good at what he does, namely investigative reporting.
I just read the article, and didn’t really get much from it. I’ve mostly ignored the q-anon phenomena, and this article was my first exposure to Craddick. I’ll withhold judgement for now, but I have liked all of Bill Binney’s interviews and articles that I’ve seen. He has gained my trust, along with VIPS.
Dore rules.
“Nevertheless, a handful of Russia-gate debunkers emerged on the left, including Robert Parry and others at Consortium News, Aaron Maté now at The Nation, Pulitzer Prize winner Glenn Greenwald at The Intercept, Michael Tracey, Stephen F. Cohen of EastWestAccord.com, Ray McGovern of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, Matt Taibi of Rolling Stone, Craig Murray, and others.”
Others like all those who regularly posted on ConsortiumNews and InformationClearingHouse. All of us who knew the score from day one and suffered a bit as our friends and acquaintances bought into all the malarkey 100%.
Strange how a “jag-off nightclub comedian” working out of his own “garage” somehow realizes that both Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning are “prisoners of conscience,” by any meaningful definition, but Amnesty International can’t quite manage the minimal level of moral integrity needed to make such a designation. Oh, wait, that’s right, never mind, Amnesty International is simply too busy either shilling for, or providing cover for, the West’s endless regime-change wars to notice the plight of actual real-life “Western dissidents” like Assange and Manning. Amazing!
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2019/05/23/assa-m23.html
There are not enough Jimmy Dores’ out there and bit by bit the few there are, are being shut down or stifled. I know David Icke may not be every ones cup of tea, but now he’s finding that what he has to say about politics is starting to hurt the establishment and he is being banned from speaking in a few countries including Australia . There are plenty of politicians in the UK who want RT banned, so its not just the more outlandish people who are on the list for removal from the alternative media. Give it a few more years and I think there will be little or no alternative media because once the “states” take control of the ISP’s that’s it. No access to the net.
Jimmy Dore has been honest about the facts of Spygate, aka, Russiagate. When Jimmy had Bill Binney on his show, the former NSA Technical Director and whistleblower set the record straight as far as Russian hacking of the DNC. Binney stated that the timestamp in the “hacked” metadata proves there was no hack, but a local network transfer of data to a digital storage medium. This not only questions the MSM narrative on Russia/Trump collusion, but also opens up questions on the DNC involvement in election interference. How long has the DNC been cheating the American people? Are there more instances of interference in 2016 Primary results yet to be discovered (re: Bernie)? And will we ever have a honest MSM? Jimmy and others like him, regardless of political slant, will continue to succeed as long as the MSM lies to American voters.
The time stamp theory has been debunked,as it could be easily changed using a USB. All of the intelligence agencies, Mueller, and numerous others have actually stated who did what. You describe an honest msm, but what about an honest president? Bet he has lied more and told more fake stories than all of them combined. Perhaps, if Trump and his people hadn’t contacted the Russians or asked them to do things there wouldn’t be an investigation. Hold Trump accountable, he lied about so much with the Russian’s and yet you people promote theses conspiracy theories.
Thank you CN! Thank you John V. Walsh . Virtually all of my favorites at the same site. This is a very good sign. Aaron Mate came out of nowhere, for me, and has done the very best analysis on Russiagate. Too, l’m going to link an interview about his Father (Aaron Mate’s) which CN readers will love…
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=H9B5mYfBPlY
Maté has a wonderful Grayzone interview with MIT Professor, Theodore Postol, who convincingly details the intentional falsification and fraudulence by (as of now, unknown) members (in leadership) of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW’s) leadership; data and conclusions in that OPCW final report were intentionally manipulated — regarding (one of) the false flags in Syria over recent years.
Postol says that details within the report indicate that the OPCW investigators and those who compiled data, analyzed, and assembled the original report — prior to its manipulation — did so professionally, as is evident by the now-leaked and confirmed as authentic (previously) missing/intentionally not included portions that contradicts the OPCW’s official-but fabricated conclusions.
The intentions for the deception were also clear, and disturbing, as this was mass murder. So, anyone who acted in support of the falsification, in doing so, provided support for mass murder and the evasion of it’s perpetrators — as well as setting the stage for greater war and further deaths.
https://thegrayzone.com/2019/05/25/opcw-syria-gas-attack-staged-theodore-postol/
Excellent link and addition. Many thanks nicetobelucky.
Jimmy’s show — along with ConsortiumNews and InformationClearingHouse — has been a godsend of rationality and reasonableness throughout this entire sick affair.
John,
It is to be hoped that Aaron Mate and Ray McGovern might sit down with Jimmy Dore and have a wee chat about the canard known as “Russiagate”, for Mate apparently still thinks that Russia did try, and perhaps succeeded,in influencing the 2016 U$ Presidential erection.
Even were that the case it pales in any honest comparison with U$ Clintonian interference in Russia to ensure that Yeltsin was victorious as a compliant, besotted finger puppet of the Business School ethic of the U$ Oligarchic eager beavers who picked clean as much of the Soviet corpse as possible, while deferring to the homegrown oligarchic self-selected elite, of course, out of righteous politeness.
That would be a most memorable episode as was the one where Bill Binney really helped Jimmy Dore grasp some of the deeper implications of “things”.
One notes that the U$ MSM has silenced or ignored many voices over the past decades, especially since nine/eleven.
Not just those who would expose the deep-seated systemic corruption but those who would present alternative possibilities for a sane, humane, and sustainable human future.
Well, you kinda have to laugh about this crap. If you don’t, you can only break down in tears.
Perhaps we should howl hilariously at those who create the “crap”, Jeff Harrison.
After all, far too many of the tears are shed by those to whom our hegemony is administeresting “freedom and democracy” as well as “free market” neoliberalism … also much in vogue, here in the “Homeland”, a term which ought send us into paroxysms of spontaneous merriment whenever it is sanctimoniously trotted out by thugs, brigands, thieves, and liars so much admired by the Pompous Pom Poms of parasitic predilection.
Ah well, giggle on.
This is of course, a gigalated economy and a most amusing era of forever frolic in foreign affairs and laughable collateral elimination.
A more righteously riotous time is a funny-bond challenge of mind-bending guffawlishmeny to even imagine.
Leave them rolling in the aisles and gasping with merriment.
Try to be serious.
And see just how fur that gets ya.
Funny how that woiks.
OK, yes, we should flog ourselves endlessly.
Apparently you haven’t really pushed yourself hard enough for peace to know how stressful it can get. I’ve had crap thrown at me, truck load of macho guys run up on a curb at me (I approached them and was happy to talk to them- and, if it came down to it, I’d accept a one-at-a-time shot from each of them- I’m not a pacifist, and I’ll be the last one standing).
If I want to laugh to relieve stress I’m going to laugh. If you have a problem with it then it’s YOUR problem.
Peace.
Tulsi 2020