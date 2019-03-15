Misguided Spying and the New Zealand Massacre

While intelligence agencies were looking in all the wrong places, a conspicuous target slipped through the cracks, writes Suzie Dawson.
By Suzie Dawson
Special to Consortium News
Now that the bodies of 49 innocent human beings are lying in a Christchurch, New Zealand, morgue — gunned down by a heavily armed terrorist — New Zealand media are asking the obvious questions: why didn’t our intelligence agencies know there were xenophobic, murderous, white supremacists on the loose in Christchurch?
“Questions are being asked of the nation’s security services in the wake of a mass shooting described as ‘one of New Zealand’s darkest days,” Stuff.co.nz reports and quotes a University of Waikato professor of international law, Alexander Gillespie, as saying: ‘If it’s a cell we need to ask why weren’t they detected, because that’s why we have security services and it may be that those services have been looking under the wrong rocks.’ ”
According to the same article, in response to the terrorist attack, “A crisis meeting of national security agencies was held at Police National Headquarters in Wellington after the shooting.“
In the NZ Herald, veteran intelligence reporter David Fisher asked many pertinent questions in an opinion piece titled “Christchurch massacre – what did we miss and who missed it?”
“We need answers,” says Fisher. “The NZSIS [New Zealand’s equivalent of the FBI] – and its electronic counterpart, the Government Communications Security Bureau – have more funding than ever, and almost double the staff numbers they had six years ago. They also now have the most powerful legislation they have ever had.”
We know thanks to the findings of an inquiry by the State Services Commission last December that as many as a dozen government agencies, including the NZ Police, were too busy squandering their resources spying on NGOs such as Greenpeace NZ; political parties such as the New Zealand Green Party and then-Internet Party aligned Mana Movement, as well as on anti-TPP protesters and activists such as myself.
As if that weren’t egregious enough, they were even spying on Christchurch earthquake insurance claimants and historical victims of institutional state child abuse.
An ex-cabinet minister and now chief executive of Greenpeace New Zealand, Russel Norman called it “New Zealand’s Watergate moment.”
The government contractor engaged to perform the on-the-ground victimization of targets is the notorious Thompson & Clark Investigations Limited — a company I had been publicly naming since April of 2012 for having targeted my independent media team and me. A company that we now know was illegally granted access to New Zealand police databases on thousands of occasions, and that has been linked to the NZ Security Intelligence Services.
Their nefarious activities are not isolated to the private sector. The NZ Police have also been found to have made thousands of warrantless data requests.
In 2014 acclaimed New Zealand investigative journalist Nicky Hager — himself judged by a court to have been wrongfully targeted by the NZ Police as a result of his reporting — revealed in his seminal book “Dirty Politics” that a political network that went as high as the Office of the prime minister of New Zealand– under ex-Prime Minister John Key, who was then minister in charge of the NZ security services — had targeted dozens of journalists, as well as other political targets and issue-based dissenters.
What the police and intelligence agencies of New Zealand must recognize is thus: Journalism is not terrorism. Non-violent pro-democratic activism is not terrorism. Dissent is not terrorism.
Arming yourself with weapons and violently attacking innocent people is terrorism.
Holding to Account
Agencies that for too long have been blurring the distinction between what is and isn’t terrorism, must now be held to account.
I was spied on for my independent journalism and my legal, pro-democratic activism despite having no history of violence, no access to weapons, no weapons training and no extremist ideological beliefs.
Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom, founder of the Internet Party of New Zealand of which I am party president, was spied on by both the New Zealand and United States governments for as little as a suspected civil violation, alleged copyright infringement.
On Friday, the mania and obsessive hatred of an actual terrorist in Christchurch in possession of automatic weapons, culminated in his posting a racist manifesto online and then live streaming his hate crime in real time. Yet he was never spied on.
While the intelligence agencies were looking in all the wrong places, someone who should have been a target slipped through the cracks.
Let that sink in.
Some will say that as injured parties of the intelligence agencies, we just have an axe to grind and are exploiting this tragedy to criticize them.
But as always, it is those very agencies that have failed their charges, who will be first in line to exploit the news cycle in a quest to justify the provision of ever more money, more power, more resources and ultimately, the ability for them to engage in ever more spying.
The question is, how will they choose to employ those gains once they are inevitably granted?
In the absence of meaningful intervention by oversight bodies or an official inquiry — and if their recent history is any measure — the answer may well be: poorly, undemocratically, and unjustly.
Suzie Dawson is a Kiwi journalist, activist and current president of the Internet Party of New Zealand. She specializes in writing about whistleblowers, intelligence agencies, geopolitics and technology. Her work has been shared by WikiLeaks for the last five years running, as well as by other noteworthy figures. Suzie is the organizer of the #Unity4J movement in support of Julian Assange. Journalists who write truth pay a high price to do so. If you respect and value this work, please consider supporting Suzie’s efforts via Bitcoin donation at this link. Thank you! Twitter: @Suzi3D Official Website: Suzi3d.com
The responses here range from the sublime to the ridiculous. I have no words…
Is the author of this article asking the right questions? To me, “What exactly happened?” would be a good start. The timing of the police and ambulance responses, and procedures following a mass shooting are very suspect (the ChCh main police station is right in the middle of the two Mosques, no more than a couple of kilometres from each one). Given Tarrants travel history I find it very curious that he didn’t register as a “person of interest”.
Lots of interesting – and no so interesting – info online appearing including this one…
https://archive.li/6tjDm/00258087a4c1ae5f432dd40279a154b63ab2ae1e.jpg
From this article…
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-03-16/evidence-indicates-link-between-north-korean-embassy-break-and-christchurch-attacks
The shooters video shows a very calm person who knows how to take cover when reloading, and how to unjam a gun in action. Seems more professional than amateur.
Unfortunately one of the victims, apart from the unfortunate victims in the Mosques, could well be websites like this one, and any others that are not under the control of the Ministry of Truth!
Hi,
with interest I read your article about the horrific shooting in the mosque.
Apart from some personal observations (that the shooter was doing strange things, irratic behaviour) I’ve come across an article that likes the shooter with the “Five Eyes” intelligence project.
https://disobedientmedia.com/2019/03/evidence-indicates-link-between-north-korean-embassy-break-in-and-christchurch-attacks/
And more information about that break-in.
https://www.thelocal.es/20190313/madrids-north-korean-embassy-assailants-linked-to-cia
I can’t verify, but, given the history of Operation Gladio, and the OSS/CIA support for Bandera’s gang and now Svoboda and groups like AZOV, it wouldn’t be the first time that they’ve hired (unstable, murderous) nazi or neo-nazi thugs. In fact there’s a long history of this. But, I’ll refrain from (useless) speculating.
Hope you can shed some light on this, as a journalist.
Kind regards,
Haven’t seen much about the second Mosque that was also attacked yet.
…and I wonder what the NZ authorities think they will achieve by prosecuting their own citizens who are in possession of the video seeing as how it’s widely available on the internet, I guess they have big new prisons to fill. Mt Eden prison is massive now, and almost as high as my old school which is situated at the top of an old quarry on a hill that used to overlook it – now they’re nearly at the same height!
I am a 72 year old ex deer hunter and goat culler,who still likes taking my rifle for a walk on odd ocasion. I would like to understand why the access to military firearms in NZ,have been opened, to the extent of the present madness.
I purchased my First firearm at the age of 16 which was then and the age when it was considered safe age. Many New Zealanders hunted for meat on the table.
At 16 I also applied to purchase a firearm for the hope of geting some meat and the joy of wandering the bush. However at that age I had to get my parents signed approval and attend a Police course on an evening on firearm safety and reponibility.
Mother also made a requirement that I could only have a .22 single shot rifle. Her reasoning was that as I could only have one chance of sucess I would be more careful of my target before pulling the triger. I also had to go to the Police station for Police approval and attend a Firearm safety and responsibility of firearm ownership presentation by a Police officer and the rifle number was recorded as to have been mine.
That I could now walk into a gunshop and purchase a highpower automatic firearm in NZ beggers belief. There is no place in NZ for these weapons as they are anti personnel weapons, not suitable for hunting for a meal. In my opinion, They are only purchased for ego or the wrong reason as we have witnessed with the terrible example in Christchurch.
Its time our lawmakers woke up and faced up to the mistakes and banned some of these firearms for sale to the public and kept them for the military use not abuse by the mentally deranged.
Some in the local police admin may have allowed this to happen because they tacitly agree. So the best action may have been no action. The police, by virtue of their slanted views, infiltrate the liberal groups as the author stated, which supports the idea of institutionalized bias. Nothing new.
I suspect that within many police forces there are ‘white nationalist’ like groups. But within political administrations there are surely ‘white nationalists’ so this problem is deeper than prejudice; it is institutionalized prejudice. Secret societies have always existed. I think that these societies have targeted any liberal groups, e.g. the authors group. It’s hard to have an investigation of this when so many in positions of power actually believe in white nationalism and only pay lip service and make public statements of sympathy for PR purposes.
“Security services” always make us less secure & more oppressed.
SO it turns out the Police had been notified of some disturbing behaviour up at the Bruce gun club where this wacko was a fully fledged member. It was even reported by an ex soldier with the kind of credentials that you would think warranted a follow up or a flag of some sort. But they didn’t do anything because they were too busy eating donuts.
Hello jake balle, That wacko was just what the police and intelligence services was a fellow traveler so they totally ignore “ONE OF THEIR OWN”! The police and intelligence services are RIGHT WING NAZI’s and NAZI SYMPATHIZERS! Until the vermin are removed it will continue to get worse. The same will happen here in North America. Internal checkpoints with passport on identification when leaving one state and entering another coming soon and later on the same will be required when leaving a city and entering another. Eventually this will become the standard in most, if not all, countries around the globe. Think 1984 on steroids!!!!
Look. The guy visited Pakistan (hint – mostly muslim) among other countries and went on record about how beautiful the country is and how warm and welcoming the people were.
WHAT white Supremacist DOES that???
rtyr
Thanx Ms. Dawson & CN.
I feel awful for you & your fellow kiwis recalling my own shock & horror following our own 911… & agree w/ below comments below characterizing this as torrorism.
Our own experience has been suspension of such givens as freedom of assembly & self-imposed censorship.
As for the qui bono… a typical page taken from the fascist playbook.
Intelligence agencies exist primarily to protect themselves and the political establishment they work for. That is why dissident journalists or activists who threaten to expose the surveillance state are far more likely to be the object of their attention than anyone else. As for whether this killer should have been on their radar, it depends how much he expressed himself online. Was this manifesto posted at the last minute his first online effort? If so, there are few ways they could have known about him or his intentions. If he did not communicate with anyone else online or by phone about his plans or his extremist ideas, how could the best spies in the world know about him? That is why the “lone wolf” killer is almost impossible to prevent, unless he is advertising his intentions on the internet.
Is it possible many of us are controlled and targeted because of our personality traits? Good or bad. How many terrorist attacks has the surveillance state condoned?
I find it hard to believe that the Five Eyes didn’t have this guy on their radar. I bet they saw it coming, and actually want things like this to happen now and again. It keeps fear alive, and justifies their ever growing intrusion into everyone’s privacy. I’d bet anyone dollars to donuts that if the target had been rich white folks this guy wouldn’t have gotten off one shot, let alone killing 49 people.
Yep it help in times of budgets for the intell world. Sad.
If they are anything like the USA or Europe they knew who this guy is .
NZ is a vassal state of the US because we belong to 5 Eyes. So yes those who should know must have known.
The surveillance state isn’t in place to protect the populace. It is in place to protect the government.
Hello Jeff Harrison, They are also there to terrorize the population. Both are very important to the surveillance state and the government BE AFRAID, BE VERY AFRAID!!!!!!!!!! Think of the surveillance state as a modern version of the ROMAN PRAETORIAN GUARD! They call the “shots”!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I don’t find this very enlightening. Not at all.
The man was not a “terrorist” in the strict meaning of the word, and I do think we should keep to strict meanings. We have enough careless language in the mainline press.
The man is a seriously mentally unbalanced person who has had access to weapons sales and whose thoughts have been colored by the 24-hour-a-day mainline press’s talk of terror and Muslims and migration of groups of people.
It is hate speech in the true sense of the word, and it is not only permitted, it is actively supported at the top in most Western governments today. It is the United States which provides the driving force in this. All its allies feel the pressure to go along.
Trump even directly deserves a good measure of blame here with his genuinely foul public statements feeding the fires in the press. It does seem to me that the United States has become something of a 24 hour-a-day hate machine, just spewing out filthy thoughts about refugees, migrants, Muslims, and others.
I do think this kind of sick person – no different to the earlier mass killers in Las Vegas and Florida or the Columbine high-schoolers – would have done something like this no matter what. The human population just as a matter of routine turns out a certain number of such faulty minds regularly, just as it does people with bad hearts or other grave disabilities.
But it is our political and journalistic environment which causes some of them to focus on groups like Muslims, but of course our politicians and press never accept any responsibility.
It is not the job of intelligence services to seek out people like this. It never has been.
That is a completely faulty line of thinking, and indeed it only lends support to further massive intrusion by Western governments into the lives of their ordinary citizens. We are already approaching the point where citizens have come to resemble a herd of cattle with identifying tags stapled to their ears.
In our Western world of intense and growing disparity, such practices advocated only reinforce the social-control tools of the privileged few who effectively rule over us, and they only further shred what is left of our pretenses to democracy.
Since our world is also one now of almost constant war and threats and destructive acts by the privileged running the United States, such practices advocated also serve to keep feeding the flimsy excuses used to justify it all.
Our local society everywhere should be identifying such dangerous people and identifying them early. I’m sure countless interactions in schools and with police and with others over the years wouldhave made this man obvious. And why was he allowed access to weapons? And he obviously earlier had practice with weapons. Were none of those around him listening or looking?
No, there is no easy way of preventing such events, and advocating for more intelligence intrusion is not an answer. Stopping the raging rivers of hatred and ignorance would help, but responsibility for that goes right to the top.
What the United States has done in the Middle East over the last couple of decades is precisely the same kind of behavior as this mass killer, only magnified tens of thousands of times by the might of its military and security services.
And just look at the truly ugly behavior right now in Venezuela. The privileged in Washington using every dirty trick they can think of to assist the privileged in Venezuela. It’s literally in the air for all of us to breathe, this non-stop bullying and threatening and killing. What would anyone expect its effects to be on violence-prone, sadly unbalanced minds?
> I’m sure countless interactions in schools and with police and with others over the years wouldhave made this man obvious. And why was he allowed access to weapons? <
We need to know this person's behavioral, psychological, recreational drug, psychiatric drug, and group associations history. We need to know if he was "brainwashed", changes in recent behavior, if he went missing unexplainably for a period of time recently.
Like the Las Vegas mass murder event and some other similar events in recent history, this thing shouldn't be taken at face value without a lot of examination by persons outside the police and political authorities.
John, you are partly correct that this was a disturbed man, only in was not from NZ but a born & bred Australian from Sydney who committed these crimes, but your assessment that he wasn’t a Terrorist is incorrect? What’s the definition of Terrorism? Someone who commits acts of Terror on a mass scale? This guy also published a Political manifesto of his intent, which is a hallmark of Terrorist agenda’s which differentiate it from your ordinary Mass shooter who provides no clues on why they did the henious acts!
No, sorry, the definition of terror is not “Someone who commits acts of Terror on a mass scale”
In fact, if you think about it, that definition leads you nowhere.
Manifestos have been used by madmen time and again. They mean very little. The Unibomber in the United States was a very good example.
His manifesto made about as much sense as a poor madman rambling on the streets about being Jesus.
Genuine terror is the tool of the powerless against power, generally power that is oppressing them. It is always a political tool. If you will, operations like France’s resistance movement were large and well-organized terror operations…against the powerful German army. We, of course, don’t call them that because we are in sympathy with their aims.
Terror has also been widely employed by powerful states like the United States as a covert means of hurting those it dislikes. The phony jihadists (actually recruited mercenary gangs) of Syria or Libya are examples. As is the electricity blackout in Venezuela.
And on an even larger scale, it would be fair to call many of America’s unilaterally-declared wars, terror operations. Also the methods used. In Vietnam, the carpet bombing used to terrorize the population. The CIA’s Operation Phoenix (somewhere between 20 and 40 thousand village leaders had their throats cut by night-crawling special ops). And in the invasion of Iraq, what do you think a name like “shock and awe” was about?
https://chuckmanwordsincomments.wordpress.com/2017/05/25/john-chuckman-comment-here-is-what-you-need-to-know-to-find-your-way-through-a-deliberately-constructed-maze-of-confusion-about-modern-terror/
https://chuckmanwordsincomments.wordpress.com/2017/11/23/john-chuckman-comment-seymour-hersh-confirms-hillary-clinton-and-nerve-gas-supply-to-syrian-terrorists-another-concise-rundown-on-why-calling-america-the-worlds-number-one-terrorist-is-simply-no/
Cops manifesting authoritarian, right wing, fascist leanings? Nothing unusual about NZ – it’s the same all over.
The killer wasn’t even from here and his resentment against Islam has no connection with any communities here what so ever, yet he was given fire arms license? WTF!
Is this is the kind of “cultural enrichment” we can expect from letting migrants in?
Hello Angelica Perduta, My suspicion before reading the name of the alleged terrorist Brenton Tarrant was that he was Caucasian since he came from Australia which is predominantly a Caucasian country. Minorities are truly a minority there. Your prejudices and bigotry are showing for all to see and read! I have my prejudices also. One of my favorites it when others show their prejudices and bigotry towards others.
If you work for SIS and you’re reading this, then you should learn to speak Russian or Chinese because the US is about to go the way of Yugoslavia. The US government deprived its people, instead of spending money on health and education the money went to war and secretive mass-surveillance projects that don’t protect us. I can’t wait to see the US on its knees. Civil war looms. Visit my forum for more info (the domain name is my full name)
I hope you are not an American; that would make you some sort of traitor, hoping to see our great country on its knees. Whatever country you are from: please stay there and try to make your country a better place. Better, as in, kinder, gentler, and loving. Feel free to use America as an example for your country. Note how many countries the U.S. has helped; there will probably never be a country as helpful as ours. You gotta break eggs to make an omelet you know; and if you aint making mistakes, you aint working. Carve those words in stone, and remember them, as you go about assisting your countrymen and working to make that country of yours great, wherever the hell it is.
Hello Lucius Pat, I’m glad that you are a delusional person. At least the time of the GREAT SAINTED RONALD (6) WILSON (6) REAGAN (6) the US of A has not lived up to anything favorable to the planet. There are many things that went before him but it all CONGEALED under his watches, first in CALI and then throughout the land. With his leadership we have continually gone downhill! The good news is that we have not bottomed out. On the path that we are now following I don’t think that there is a bottom.
I believe the shooter was a hitman sent in by the higher chain of orders, millions of super soldiers have been created through mind control and black ops projects that even low level Government know nothing about, or do they? This shooter wasn’t a Joe Blogg with a gripe, it was purposefully done to divide, cause racism judgement, fear and bring in new laws to leave us more vulnerable and police with more powers to do nothing as they do nothing to help protect us it is an illusion! Hitmen are everywhere and this man was one, he was meticulous with no emotion, that’s not normal after killing people at point blank range. He had plenty of time in and out of the mosque with no fear of being caught at all. Why was there a flurry of cops and ambulances around CHCH at midday? WHy did the Australian Nine News broadcast 3 reporst on it that was dated the day before – the 14th as it states on youtube vid? Where did he get the guns? Let’s shut down the airports and cargo ports cos that’s where they are coming in, investigate them. It’s all a set-up and we are all in grave danger. They stage these events all the time so really we need to nut out who is doing this and I call for the Freemason secret societies to be banned and all members ousted from Government as religious freaks!
Oh and another anomaly, they say the gunman was Australian but he was speaking at the start in a British accent then changed, super soldiers know every language and accent. Corrupt Government people are up to no good, THE PEOPLE do not trust them any longer and we need a better choice!
Excellent article. Odd extras, police requested to be armed 28 Feb. PM & Helen Clark calling for tighter gun restrictions immediately – how did this terrorists get the guns he had and bombs on the vehicles? John Podesta (pedo & pedovore) recently in the country saying we were a ‘juicy target’. Gematria Effects News had 3 articles out quickly showing number matches – indication that this was organised by globalists (deep state cabal) to socially engineer law abiding citizens, impose restrictions and remove freedoms. Terrorist could be Sebian, military trained and was in Pakistan Oct 2018. His manifesto is apparently NWO military type hype to remove regular human rights.
Further… watch who they blame, especially the politicians. Lianne Delzel came out blaming ‘white supremacists’ straight away saying there was a bunch of them hanging around before the earthquake. Handy how it takes the spotlight off her dirty dealings with water – giving it to the Chinese or similar. I also question if the Chch earthquake was natural or assisted by human intervention. Of course I am not happy that 49 innocent people were murdered and 42 others are maimed on the Ides of March. Who in this govt was in on it??
Amen
That is very interesting info. Sadly in the “west” (includes countries in the south like Australia and New Zealand), out “leaders” – and their “elite” handlers – are inducing cultural suicide for the purpose of the One World Government which is their objective they have been working on for over a century now. They do like their Gematria (which gives away who is ultimately behind it).
A bit more meat around the John Podesta bone…
“John Podesta, who was the White House chief of staff to President Bill Clinton and a counsellor to President Barack Obama, told Newstalk ZB’s Heather Du Plessis-Allan that Ardern had given hope to social democrats all around the world.
“She’s made an impression on the world. She’s somebody that people are paying attention to.
“I think they look to her as someone who has found a way to directly connect and make people feel like they are bonded to their political leader,” he said.”
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12211429
She’ll be getting even more attention now!
As a side note Clifford Douglas’ original “Social Credit” policies – NZ was included on his world lecture in the 1920’s – are quite interesting. They do not promote the current fiat currency created out of debt system benefiting banks at all, quite the opposite. Japan adopted his system and used it to turn Japan into an economic success prior to WW2.
In the US, the earliest event I’ve found that resulted in gun control legislation after a murder event (aside from ATF type regulation of automatic weapons, sawed-off shotguns etc.) was the murder of Robert Kennedy, in 1968.
It’s very likely that Robert’s murder, like those of John Kennedy and Martin King, were deep state assassination operations made to appear as lone nut crimes.
Government surveillance has nothing to do with law enforcement and everything to do with ideological control. Thus allowing more government surveillance will merely enforce the current orthodoxy (whatever that is) and won’t stop any more law breakers than if they had done nothing.
IN case you didn’t know… I got arrested under the “terrorism laws” of SEARCH and SURVEILLANCE ACT which John Key bought in for the purpose of preventing such activities.
THEIR REASON WAS THAT A BUNCH OF SILLY OLD FOLK DECIDED TO TELL THE GOVERNMENT I WAS A THREAT AS I WAS “STOCKPILING 1080 TO THREATEN AND POISON PEOPLE”.
What I was actually doing was removing deadly 1080 from public walking tracks where it would (and does) kill dogs, cats and other pets regularly.
They had a file on me and my 1080 activities which was hundreds of pages thick and they had hacking software on my computer!
And yet here we are – FOURTY ODD PEOPLE DEAD from machine guns and even bombs were found in cars outside Christcurch Mosques.
*** WAKE UP NEW ZEALAND ***
Just because I hate the way 1080 leaves animals bleeding out their eyes after hours of fits, pain beyond comprehension and just horrible after effects to our native bush…
*** DOES NOT MEAN I AM A FUCKEN TERRORIST ***
Go spend our tax dollars on using these laws properly you stupid pricks.
We are all born innocent . Therefore we must ask ourselves where the perpetrators of this massacre gained their ideology. Was it from the rhetoric of world leaders US , Britain, France, Australia, and of course Israel , continually bagging the middle east for “their evil ways” and not being subservient to the wests desires to have control of their assets, resulting in the listeners identifying middle east countries as Islam . Which in turn created people with the mindset of an untrained Rottweiler. Such political rhetoric must be called to account and condemned by world leaders and citizens not running with the pack. Too many leaders including our own here in NZ are sitting on their hands in relation to Israel’s atrocities and war crimes. Shame Shame Shame.
As others have said security establishment types in the west are known to have an affinity for far-right ideology, hence they were barking up the wrong tree (again) while the shooter was left in peace to pursue his homicidal aganda. The MSM gossips about “fascist” Trump and wags fingers at “populists” but when one observes their actions it is _always_ the left that gets targeted by the intel agencies and denounced by MSM toxic propaganda. e.g. the smear campaign against Corbyn, that MSNBC dork who said “Trump is bad but “socialists” are the absolute worst”. Meanwhile Trump is free to wreak havoc and ctual fascists like Brazil’s Boisonaro never get a mention. (Comments on YT on news stories about the mosque attack are, of course, full of apologists for murder and xenophobia. What a mess.)
Ms. Dawson A+ 100. Police here in the U.S. have killed 195 civilians so far this year. Although blacks are a minority approximately 50 of those killed by police were black. At least ten law men have been shot in the line of duty, and 77 citizen on citizen shooting deaths just in January and February.
Law enforcement reports hate crime are rising in the U S also.
Right fanatical right wingers are historically brutal in their tactics and actions. The result of not seeing their victims as human beings and the need to inflate their own egos.
So we seem to be saying that the police and law enforcement in general side with the right wing view of things. That is those individuals seem to be more conservative in their beliefs. We see that hate crimes by white men are rising and those doing the crimes seem to avoid detection by law enforcement in advance. And we see that blacks are not only arrested in disproportionately larger numbers than whites but they are also shot and killed more often than whites.
The obvious observation is that those on the left seem to be much more peaceful and respectful of each others lives. Right.
Well I have bad news for everyone, someone is going to have to punch the bullies in the nose real good. Why? #1 Because even if the police wanted to prevent these terrible crimes they still will never get to the scene in time to stop them. #2 If someone wants to do these terrible deeds they will think of a way to do them.
And then we have the *Village Idiot from New York who continually is making things worse.
aka VINY or Donald J Trump
This event comes as as no surprise to me. It is the logical working out of four decades of “structural adjustment” that has made it near-impossible for people (not just the young) to even find housing or full-time work thanks to successive Labour and National government’s pro-business policies and attacks on unions.
It’s to be expected that some young people, faced with the inability to build any kind of life for themselves will be swayed by far-right propaganda. I personally have encountered a sizeable minority of such extremists, armed and training for such events. These groups are much larger than NZ’s “left”, much better coordinated and well funded by pro-business groups.
As part of NZ’s “left” I too have been subject to years of surveillance and harassment by private agencies working on behalf of goverment, both National and Labour. New Zealand’ Security Intelligence Service (SIS) is chock-full of old cold-warriors and ex-military types who have a natural and visceral hatred of the left and muslims. The expected outcome is that right-wing extremists are ignored. And that is the most generous interpretation you could make of those facts, now turned deeds, in Christchurch.
For Jacinta Adern to claim that these terrorists “are not New Zealanders” is wrong. NZ’s elite needs to own this act. Because it’s a much larger problem than is being acknowledged at present.
Solutions?
An end to ‘the war against the poor’ would be a good start. Also free education and massive funding to get people involved in building the infrastructure needed to combat climate change. This will give young people a chance to leave the gangs that prey on communities across the country. Of course any such measures will involve taxing business and the rich, something Ardern and the Labour Party have pledged not to do. There remains in Labour a hard-core of Rogernomes, committed to austerity, determined to put the survival of the capitalism ahead of the people they supposedly represent.
One change that could be immediate effected is to hire more Customs staff and require that EVERY shipping container entering the country be searched. Currently businessmen can enroll with Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and Customs in their “self-certification” programme. I have always thought it bizarre that such opportunities for corruption even exist. Today it’s clearly time for this to end. Compulsory inspection would also radically slow down the meth drug scourge afflicting half the population. And stop fascists sneaking arms into the country.
But I’m not holding my breath.
Ah yes, the “Left” vs “Right” paradigm. Just what the masters of the universe desired…
“Capital must protect itself in every possible way, both by combination and legislation. Debts must be collected, mortgages foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through process of law, the common people lose their homes, they will become more docile and more easily governed through the strong arm of the government applied by a central power of wealth under leading financiers. These truths are well known among our principal men, who are now engaged in forming an imperialism to govern the world. By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting for questions of no importance. It is thus, by discrete action, we can ensure for ourselves that which has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished.”
Montagu Norman, Governor of the Bank of England, addressing the United States Bankers’ Association, New York, Idaho Leader, 26 August 1924.
…unless the system of creating money out of debt is overturned, and money creation returned to national governments (or even state governments in very large countries) nothing will change. No gold standard needed, fiat money can and will do the job – so long as it’s created for the benefit of the country and not the banks.
There’s a very interesting book called “Fenian Fire” by Chirstie Campbell, well researched and written based on the personal papers of a detective involved in the setting up of the MI- services in Britain at the end of the 19th century plus further research, which reveals Lord Salisbury’s (leading British politician and PM) involvement in facilitating the IRA and a plot to blow-up Queen Victoria. Ever since reading that book I’ve never taken “terrorist” incidents at face value and always assume there could be much more to them than the reports relayed via the press. Of course some instances could be genuine “lone nut” (or small group) actions. Too early to tell with this one, and it may be possible we’ll never know the full story.
Minor detail, I should have written “currency” rather than “money”.
Couldn’t have said it better myself Peter, although pointing out the socioeconomic context may get you added to a watchlist of ‘sympathisers’. In my brief experience of political activism on NZ’s left, surveillance was all pervasive. All attendees at meetings or demonstrations would be photographed and often plain clothes officers or informants would embedded (usually looking quite out of place and easily identified.) The aim seemed to be to create a chilling effect, letting us know we were being being watched and creating the certainty that all electronic communications were being monitored.
At the same time it was common knowledge that the Neo-Nazi National Front was running ‘training camps’ in the South Island to familiarise its members with firearms and infantry tactics. The Police and security services seemed to have no problem with these activities (no laws were being broken and rumors abounded that former soliders and Police were involved in instruction).
A few years later a well known Indigenous activist decided to offer some marksmanship and bushcraft instruction to toughen up his petty bourgeois urban allies. This was immediately identified as a ‘terrorist training camp’. Police conducted a massive operation to simultaneously raid the homes of the urban activists, while occupying the Indigenous activist’s village with helicopter-born anti-terrorist police in full military gear, rounding up residents and taking away dozens for questioning.
The Police case quickly fell apart, with all terror charges dropped and only four activists charged with firearms licensing violations of the kind you can find in any rural community. Two activists (both Indigenous) were imprisoned for a few months, another two (a Swiss man and his Indigenous partner) were given community service.
NZ has a ‘good character’ test for a firearms license, with the Police having the last say on who qualifies. A license can be revoked at any time for breaching this requirement. A simple Google search would have revealed the perpetrator of the Christchurch attack posting numerous direct threats of violence on social media under his own name, while the Police regularly deny licenses for Pot arrests (not even convictions), past antidepressant use (what % of the NZ population does that apply to?) or Left wing political commitments (associating with ‘criminals’).
It has also been revealed that the perpetrator traveled extensively, including to Pakistan and Turkey (not exactly hotbeds of Neo-Nazism or White Supremicism, cold war grey wolves notwithstanding). Any Muslim or Leftist would have been placed under surveillance for this travel, and would certainly have been denied a firearms license. Why a White Supremicist would undertake such travel, and why the security services turned a blind eye, are the most perplexing aspects of this case.
Hi Paora,
Terrific comment. Do you write for anyone or write anywhere else? You won’t find comments like this on Stuff. Keep up the good work.
This Tragedy is truly bizarre, how could this have happened in my Country NZ? It’s unprecedented as we have never experienced something of this magnitude, this gun violence is supposed to happen in other places like the US or Europe not here in NZ? The hopeless & pathetic Five eyes Spy Alliance that’s supposed to keep us safe has failed miserably & been given a massive black eye? Their utter failure to detect & stop these Terrorist lunatics, before the event, highlights that all these Intelligience Agencies around the World are useless & they consistently fail, despite spending billions of dollars to detect these Terrorists, they never do until after the Terrorist have committed the violent event? Why? Because they are to busy, as the article highlights in chasing the wrong people such as supposed copy right violators such as Kim Dotcom who suffered thru a illegal FBI raid in which he was treated as if he was Osama Bin Laden or other NZ Journalists with a beef against Corporate interests or the National Party of NZ, the same Political Party who changed the laws, while they were in Govt, to make illegal conduct by our Police & Intelligence agencies of spying on NZ citizens, which was previously illegal, to make it legal, styled on a American justice model! Its been a shameful 24 hrs in NZ & quite shocking that our peaceful Nation has now joined the rest of the World in mass shootings despite our extreme, zero gun owning laws which only Game Hunters have a license for with firearms strictly regulated! From initial accounts, the main psycho who committed the mass murders was a Australian Citizen who either came into the Country with smuggled AR15 semi auto or had recently taken up residence here, but he also had accomplices which haven’t been named as yet? As shell shocked Kiwi’s try to fathom how this could have happened in our Nation, it’s been & a huge wakeup call that’s hikted us out if our complacency as Terrorism can strike anywhere in the World, even in such a peaceful place, like NZ & our people are now demanding answers from our Government & the Intelligentsia such as the SIS, GCSB on why they failed to prevent this senseless violent tragedy to happen?
The lack of investigation of right wing fanatics, by their brothers in fake patriotism at many secret agencies, should be carefully studied. We cannot otherwise learn from failures to spot particular fanatics before a major incident.
The political abuse of secret “security” agencies to oppress political opponents of oligarchy shows that secret agencies are incompatible with democracy. The question is how an agency of crime investigation should be regulated to prevent rogue operations in the guise of security.
An excellent piece Suzie.
My first reaction to this terrorist attack was, Why didn’t the NSA alert the NZ spy agencies to this? If they did, why didn’t the .NZ spy agencies alert the NZ government to this imminent attack? If the NZ government knew, why did they let this happen?
You cannot have very well funded spy agencies with the latest intrusive tools and technology allowing terrorist crimes to happen without these same spy agencies intent on enabling terrorism against their own population.
Does New Zealand now have its own ” 9/11 ” terror scam? I believe so until evidence to the contrary appears.
The police aren’t there to solve crime, they are there to manage crime and protect the State. The State in New Zealand is represented by its head of State, currently QEII.
The police also have a revenue collecting function, and are required to provide inmates for the privately run prison services.
Think about it, New Zealand, a very small country, with a very small population – that was even smaller not so long ago, is per head of population the leading country for gangs. The police made no attempt to tackle this problem, because gangs are their friends, they help keep all the little people cowed in fear and demanding more police and more protection.
One day they will wake up and realise they’re not getting protection. The coming of the CCTV camera citizens can install in their own home provide more protection than the police ever have, same as better designed cars that make it more difficult to break into.
But the police love their snazzy uniforms, the Steyr rifles, fat pay packet and gold plates pensions and perks, as do the politicians who play the game too, and the head of State wouldn’t have it any other way.
This guy posted explicit information online in a country that captures every electronic communication. His statement contained wide ranging concepts unrelated to NZ and his rifle (theoretically unobtainable in NZ) was covered with graffiti implicating a wide variety of international topics, including Serbia! And he came from Australia. There is something very odd about the whole incident.
Let me give you the short answer, conservative controlled security agencies do not want to waste their time surveilling or interfering with their ideological brothers. Security agencies are busy doing Israel and Saudi business, interfering with nations who lean left, undermining, sabotaging and staging coups against nations who wish to use their resources and economies for their own citizens and infrastructure. The primary problem the world faces is conservatism, all law enforcement and military are conservative, all terrorists are conservative, all of the bad governments (and even some of the pretend liberal leaders) are conservative, the war profiteers and war proponents are conservative, climate change deniers are conservative. If we want to put a stop to conservative atrocities we are going to have to steer our society and culture away form conservatism and back to the rule of law.
I’m not so sure the conservatives are the ones to blame, I’d suggest the “New World Order”, “One World Government” types (e.g. international bankers, multi-national corporations, politicians like Rhodes’ (front man for the Rothschilds of London) front man Milner through to Blair, Bush(s), Brown, Merkel, Macron etc. – there’s been too many of them, and any who support the “Rules Based International Affairs” (purposely as ill-defined as “the war on terrorism”) but don’t want these “rules” decided by international bodies like the UN (which was setup and funded by the Rockerfellers).
They might pass themselves off as “conservatives”, but their actions are define-ably radical in a Trotskyite way – he was financed by the international bankers and multi-national corporations and his aim was International Socialism, no borders, no national governments, no religion, no families. State controlled everything, and only one state. And it’s happening now.
Blaming your garden variety conservative will only assist the NWO types as they want the little people arguing about hot-button issues while they stitch up the whole world… I’ll dig out a quote to support this assertion and add it when I’ve found it.
“All law enforcement and military are conservative?” All “climate change deniers are conservative? What’s the alternative, HRC the war-monger and Obama’s FBI? HRC and her push for gun control (“the Supreme Court was wrong on the Heller Decision” ruling that Americans have the right to own and possess firearms in their homes). Obama and his push to arrest Snowden, and Obama’s and HRC’s restart of the cold war with Russia? Obama’s drones? I’m liking Trump’s push to get our economy going versus helping other countries pass us up, his stance on defending individual rights and the Constitution, and his anti-war stance. It sounds like you would like anarchy… and reparations; a living wage for people who don’t want to work; gun control; and doing away with fossil fuels (which give us many of the benefits we take for granted, like modern health care, transportation, mass food cultivation, cars television, music, warmth, hot food, etc). Let me guess: there are too many people on the planet and the human race does not deserve to be here… I’m glad for conservatism! The human race rocks, and without us, the planet would not be much more than a place with a lot of predators and prey. We make it all worthwhile.
.
The commenter erred in describing all wrongs as “conservative” as those who adopt that description of themselves conserve nothing but their own wealth and power. But all of your plugs for “conservatism” are propaganda:
1. There is no one who advocates what you claim to be the alternatives (income without work, anarchism, etc): you have zero evidence of those, which are Rep propaganda and nothing more;
2. The defects of the Dems are not virtues of the Reps: they are the same DemRep oligarchy (war against socialism and other targets of the zionist/MIC/WallSt oligarchy);
3. Your “guess” that the commenter advocates eliminating humans is another straw-man propaganda gambit.
There are no alternatives that can survive the lying media, unfortunately.
Real progressives have no power. Obama, Hillary, and the rest of the R2Pers are not true progressives. Trump didn’t run as a neocon, therefore he is a target, just like the progressives. Whether he was sincere is questionable, given his track record thus far. Whether he takes us into another war in Venezuela or Iran will be the determining factor.
The old labels are obsolete and confusing. The real battle is between those who work towards a global empire, and those who work for peace in a multi-polar world. I think there should be an alliance between the progressives and the libertarians to stop the empire’s Forever War. We can debate the extent of the role of government after we stop the war machine.
A divide population tends to remain slaves of the plutocracy.
He called himself an eco terrorist
Could it be that the fascist cops lean towards the views of racist extremists, and hence fail to investigate them? Some cops are more likely to want to help these kindred spirits.