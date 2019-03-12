US Regime Change Blueprint Proposed Venezuelan Electricity Blackouts as ‘Watershed Event’

The group that trained Juan Guaidó and his allies laid out plans for galvanizing public unrest in a 2010 memo, Max Blumenthal reports for Grayzone.
A September 2010 memo by a U.S.-funded soft power organization that helped train Venezuelan coup leader Juan Guaidó and his allies identifies the potential collapse of the country’s electrical sector as “a watershed event” that “would likely have the impact of galvanizing public unrest in a way that no opposition group could ever hope to generate.”
The memo has special relevance today as Guaidó moves to exploit nationwide blackouts caused by a major failure at the Simon Bolivar Hydroelectric Plant at Guri dam – a crisis that Venezuela’s government blames on U.S. sabotage.
It was authored by Srdja Popovic of the Center for Applied Non-Violent Action and Strategies (CANVAS), a Belgrade-based “democracy promotion” organization funded by the U.S. that has trained thousands of U.S.-aligned youth activists in countries where the West seeks regime change.
This group reportedly hosted Guaidó and the key leaders of his Popular Will party for a series of training sessions, fashioning them into a “Generation 2007” determined to foment resistance to then-President Hugo Chavez and sabotage his plans to implement “21st century socialism” in Venezuela.
In the 2010 memo, published by WikiLeaks, CANVAS’s Popovic declared, “A key to Chavez’s current weakness is the decline in the electricity sector.” Popovic explicitly identified the Simon Bolivar Hydroelectric Plant as a friction point, emphasizing that “water levels at the Guri dam are dropping, and Chavez has been unable to reduce consumption sufficiently to compensate for the deteriorating industry.”
Speculating on a “grave possibility that some 70 percent of the country’s electricity grid could go dark as soon as April 2010,” the CANVAS leader stated that “an opposition group would be best served to take advantage of the situation and spin it against Chavez and towards their needs.”
Flash forward to March 2019, and the scenario outlined by Popovic is playing out almost exactly as he had imagined.
On March 7, just days after Guaidó return from Colombia, where he participated in the failed and demonstrably violent Feb. 23 attempt to ram a shipment of U.S. aid across the Venezuelan border, the Simon Bolivar Hydroelectric Plant experienced a major and still unexplained collapse.
Days later, electricity remains sporadic across the country. Meanwhile, Guaidó has done everything he can “to take advantage of the situation and spin it” against President Nicolas Maduro – just as his allies were urged to do over eight years before by CANVAS.
Rubio Vows ‘Period of Suffering’
Venezuela has placed the blame squarely on Washington, accusing it of sabotage through a cyber-attack on its electrical infrastructure. Key players in the U.S.-directed coup attempt have done little to dispel the accusation.
In a tweet on March 8, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo framed the electricity outage as a pivotal stage in U.S. plans for regime change:
The power outage and the devastation hurting ordinary Venezuelans is not because of the USA. It’s not because of Colombia. It’s not Ecuador or Brazil, Europe or anywhere else. Power shortages and starvation are the result of the Maduro regime’s incompetence.
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) March 8, 2019
At noon on March 7, during a hearing on Venezuela at the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee, Sen. Marco Rubio explicitly called for the U.S. to stir “widespread unrest,” declaring that it “needs to happen” in order to achieve regime change.
“Venezuela is going to enter a period of suffering no nation in our hemisphere has confronted in modern history,” Rubio proclaimed.
Around 5 p.m., the Simon Bolivar Hydroelectric Plant experienced a total and still unexplained collapse. Residents of Caracas and throughout Venezuela were immediately plunged into darkness.
At 5:18 p.m., a clearly excited Rubio took to Twitter to announce the blackout and claim that “backup generators have failed.” It was unclear how Rubio had obtained such specific information so soon after the outage occurred. According to Jorge Rodriguez, the communications minister of Venezuela, local authorities did not know if backup generators had failed at the time of Rubio’s tweet.
Back in Caracas, Guaidó immediately set out to exploit the situation, just as his CANVAS trainers had advised over eight years before. Taking to Twitter just over an hour after Rubio, Guaidó declared, “the light will return when the usurpation [of Maduro] ends.” Like Pompeo, the self-declared president framed the blackouts as part of a regime change strategy, not an accident or error.
Two days later, Guaidó was at the center of an opposition rally he convened in affluent eastern Caracas, bellowing into a megaphone: “Article 187 when the time comes. We need to be in the streets, mobilized. It depends on us, not on anybody else.”
Article 187 establishes the right of the National Assembly “to authorize the use of Venezuelan military missions abroad or foreign in the country.”
Upon his mention of the constitutional article, Guaidó’s supporters responded, “Intervention! Intervention!”
Exploiting Crisis
As Dan Cohen and I reported here at the Grayzone, Guaidó’s rise to prominence – and the coup plot that he has been appointed to oversee – is the product of a decade-long project overseen by the Belgrade-based CANVAS outfit.
CANVAS is a spinoff of Otpor, a Serbian protest group founded by Srdja Popovic in 1998 at the University of Belgrade. Otpor, which means “resistance” in Serbian, was the student group that worked alongside U.S. soft power organizations to mobilize the protests that eventually toppled the late Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic.
CANVAS has been funded largely through the National Endowment for Democracy, a CIA cut-out that functions as the U.S. government’s main arm of promoting regime change. According to leaked internal emails from Stratfor, an intelligence firm known as the “shadow CIA,” CANVAS “may have also received CIA funding and training during the 1999/2000 anti-Milosevic struggle.”
A leaked email from a Stratfor staffer noted that after they ousted Milosevic, “the kids who ran OTPOR grew up, got suits and designed CANVAS… or in other words an ‘export-a-revolution’ group that sowed the seeds for a NUMBER of color revolutions. They are still hooked into U.S. funding and basically go around the world trying to topple dictators and autocratic governments (ones that U.S. does not like ;).”
Stratfor subsequently revealed that CANVAS “turned its attention to Venezuela” in 2005, after training opposition movements that led pro-NATO regime change operations across Eastern Europe.
In September 2010, as Venezuela headed for a parliamentary election, CANVAS produced a series of memos outlining the plans they had hatched with “non-formal actors” like Guaidó and his cadre of student activists to bring down Chavez. “This is the first opportunity for the opposition to get back into a position of power,” Popovic wrote at the time.
In his memo on electricity outages, Popovic highlighted the importance of the Venezuelan military in achieving regime change. “Alliances with the military could be critical because in such a situation of massive public unrest and rejection of the presidency,” the CANVAS founder wrote, “malcontent sectors of the military will likely decide to intervene, but only if they believe they have sufficient support.”
While the scenario Popovic envisioned failed to materialize in 2010, it perfectly describes the situation gripping Venezuela today as an opposition leader cultivated by CANVAS seeks to spin the crisis against Maduro while calling on the military to break ranks.
Since the Grayzone exposed the deep ties between CANVAS and Guaidó’s Popular Will party, Popovic has attempted to publicly distance himself from his record of training Venezuela’s opposition.
Today, however, Popovic’s 2010 memo on exploiting electricity outages reads like a blueprint for the strategy that Guaidó and his patrons in Washington have actively implemented. Whether or not the blackout is the result of external sabotage, it represents the “watershed event” that CANVAS has prepared its Venezuelan cadres for.
“The U.S. has instanced a variety of brutal economic and clandestine measures to destabilize the legitimate government in Caracas under the guise of democracy promotion. They include the use of destructive sanctions that prevent the Maduro government from attaining international loans, of importing precious medical supplies and agricultural products, as well as necessary resources to process its petroleum; the confiscation of Venezuelan gold (by the British government) and the revenues of its North American oil supplier Citgo (by the U.S. government); the de facto banning of Venezuela from using the SWIFT system of international payments; the funding of violent opposition by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED); the use of public relations stunts like the sham humanitarian aid deliveries to the Venezuelan borders, organized by convicted gunrunner Elliot Abrams (indelibly exposed by Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar in Congressional hearings); the backing of coup d’états (one temporarily succeeded in 2002, another foiled in the planning stages in 2014, the latest a slow-motion series of mishaps); and last but not least, the massive undeclared media campaign to establish the narrative that Maduro was a dictator hellbent on destroying his own society through purblind socialist economics and authoritarian brutality to suppress resistance; and finally the threat of military invasion if these efforts fail to dislodge the Bolivarian movement. All of this to install a racist ingenue in the presidency, backed by a phalanx of neoliberal technocrats who will unravel the Bolivarian achievements to reintroduce the laissez-faire hellscape that the socialist movement lifted Venezuela out of.”
Annexing the Stars: Walcott, Rhodes, and Venezuela
By Jason Hirthler
https://www.counterpunch.org/2019/03/15/annexing-the-stars-walcott-rhodes-and-venezuela/
Thanks Max, for the info, a lot.
For more information, look up Petrocaribe and get the book ” Wikileaks Files” and read chapter 18. All will be clear.
The Atlantic Council’s “regime change” propaganda team at Bellingcat is back at it with more YouTube fun and games
https://www.bellingcat.com/news/americas/2019/03/10/fire-on-the-border-analyzing-venezuelas-february-23-border-clashes/
If you want a good review of why we are in Venezuela today (for the oil of course) you absolutely must watch this incredible discussion by Noam Chomsky’s piece on Latin America; please do not miss this one. Not new, but it is always a critical history lesson. And of course it relates to whatever Latin America or other country America is trying to overthrow at the moment. And the usual Chomsky brilliance.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NKwJI9axblQ
I come to this website to see evidence based analysis…. not conspiracy theory. There are better websites than this one for that.
But that’s what we have here… no boots on the ground, and an author that apparently has no clue about electrical power generation systems… and it would seem that knowledge is a basic to anyone writing about it.
I lived in Venezuela for 3 years during the Chavez era, and by then the Electrical power system had been fully nationalized. Money that should have gone replacing corroded parts (it is the tropics…) was ‘invested’ in other kinds of subsidies… such as 2 cent/gallon gasoline.
Given 20 years of neglect, it was actually amazing that the electrical system did not crash out *years* ago… write that up to the relatively slow corrosion of Aluminum. This is such a basic point that Occam’s Razor demands that it be refuted before coming to more fancy and – marketable on this webpage – conspiracy theories about US involvement.
Not that I’m claiming that US involvement is impossible. A small group military with a very small amount of C4 could take out transmission lines in remote places, and given the other utter incompetence that the Venezuelan government has demonstrated (oil biz), it is quite plausible that Caracas will be without power for a year.
A quick check on Wikipedia verifies that Guri was commissioned in 1969. Back in those days, there were little or nothing by way of computerized controls on big power generations… but clueless Blumenthal is unlikely to know that… so he would fall for the basically silly ‘the US hacked us!’ line Maduro has come up with. If there are any computers controlling those generators, only actual morons would have disconnected the ‘more manual’ control systems that were built in originally. Those things do not become obsolete or wear out… with minimal maintenance (they are indoors after all), they can last 100 years.
So we have here a very stupid article that is attempting to gin up a sabotage case with a few old quotes and otherwise no clue. You (Consortium New) can and have done much better. Robert Perry would be ashamed.
Blumenthal and other noted journalists are on the ground in Venezuela interviewing people from both sides of this issue.
There is also a strong racial motive here too. If you had spent any time there you would have known that. You were there for three years. We’re you three years old when you left, or were you a white wealthy person there on business. Sounds like you don’t know jack.
There are sanctions affecting every sector of the Venezuelan Economy. The Electrical Grid, as you stated, has been vulnerable since Chavez early days. But you don’t seem to be aware that President Obama signed into Law a hostile US Foreign Policy that declared the Venezuelan Government to be an enemy of the United States. This posture has hardened under the Trump Administration as it would have under a Hillary Clinton Administration. This is not conspiracy theory. Perhaps you did not hear both National Security Adviser John Bolton and the point man for this project Eliot Abrams make extremely aggressive remarks also Vice President Pense and Senator Marco Rubio among others. These are some of the most important men in US Government. Trump has not been quite as aggressive but has made it clear that all options are on the table. This article is not stupid at all even if the author does not have expertise concerning Electrical Power Generation or the state of Venezuela’s Electrical Generation Capacity. I am not in the room but I am inclined to believe that US actors and surrogates played a hand here and more is to come as stated publicly by Eliot Abrams about 10 days ago.
So we have here the usual U.S. backed “opposition” rhetoric merged with the usual attempt to gin up a “conspiracy theory” case against “this webpage”.
Pompeo’s Tweet and Ladnar’s post bear a strikingly similar “incompetence”.
Not that I’m claiming that t***l involvement is impossible, no sirree.
A quick check on Wikipedia for “Guri Dam” verifies that Hitachi Plant Technologies, Ltd (HPT) installed a computer system for the Guri hydropower station in 1985.
In January 1988, HPT established affiliate company HPC (Hitachi Plant Construction) Venezuela, C.A, also known as VHPC.
The VHPC corporate website summary of performance verifies that the installation of the computer system for Guri was completed in 1986.
http://www.vhpc.com.ve/html/eng/p_records/pr_Summary_of_performance.php
In addition to Guri ( 730MW x 10 units /1986), VHPC performed installations of turbines and generators at the Macagua (230 MW x 12 units, 86MW x 2 units / 1994) and Caruachi (188MW x 12 units / 2006) hydropower stations.
The Hitachi subsidiary also performed disassembly, refurbishment and reassembly work on 5 units at Guri in 2004.
Whatever the cause of recent blackout in Venezuela, we all understand the loud performances of “incompetence” by Pompeo and his fellow minions.
Great, informed comments here. The short hand version: OIL. Although we don’t need their oil because solar would largely negate the need to import oil, the banksters control the production and distribution of money and their system was tied to the petrol-dollar and OPEC back in 1972. If the petrol dollar, I. E. , the U.S. DOLLAR as world reserve currency, loses its status, the global banksters loses their golden egg. War and chaos, regime change and media are weapons in their arsenal in defence of their thrones.
The banksters make ALL the rules, and anyone who has not reigned in their own materialistic egos are servants to the money masters.
I notice that the trolls swarm about when the content is good. So even while their spew is loathsome, their presence is a backhanded compliment.
One small note, though: don’t respond to them directly in comments; that gives them oxygen, and encourages their treacle output.
“Given the track record in brutal regime change of US operators such as Elliott Abrams and others in the present effort to oust President Maduro in favor of Assembly President Juan Guaidó as interim president, it seems something other than supporting free and fair elections is involved to put it mildly. If we look at the role of foreign governments not only in Venezuela but in the broader region as a possible US motive, what comes into focus is the potential and very significant presence of China and its economic stake in Venezuela and the entire region, one receiving little attention to date.
“It’s widely known that China wants security of supplies for its oil and draws from a wide variety of countries for that from Iran to Russia, from Saudi Arabia to Angola. And from Venezuela.
“China is a, in fact the major creditor to the Venezuela Maduro regime, perhaps as much as $61 billion worth of loans by some estimates. Since the Washington declarations in support of Guaido, China has been unusually outspoken in defense of Maduro, unusual for a state that claims never to involve in local politics. What is not public is what detailed agreements China has from Maduro in return for being Venezuela’s main financial supporter. […]
“If we add to China’s major Venezuela presence the fact that China also signed neighbor Guyana to its Belt, Road Initiative in 2018, it begins to take on a larger dimension than mere oil supply lines or tantalum sources. Chinese companies and money are presently building a highway link from Manaus in Northern Brazil through Guyana, giving Brazil far more efficient access to the Panama Canal, cutting thousands of miles off the shipping route. Talks are reportedly also underway for China to build a deep-water port in Guyana’s northern coast to link to China’s highway to the Brazil Amazon region bordering Venezuela, with its vast untapped mineral riches. People in Guyana say the road-port will benefit China far more than Guyana. It would enable efficient ship transport from the Amazon through the Panama Canal to China.
“A recent report from the Washington CSIS think tank describes what larger design China seems to be engaged in around its Venezuela presence. Author Evan Ellis states, ‘In South America, a transcontinental infrastructure that includes a network of highways, train, and river routes will connect Brazil to the Atlantic, the Caribbean, and the Pacific. Such connections will probably include train linkages across the Amazon to Peru’s northern cost, and a more southerly train route through Bolivia to southern Peru and northern Chile.’
“Notable also are Chinese efforts in Panama, the central shipping crossing between Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. In 2016 China’s Landbridge Group bought Panama’s Margarita Island Port, the largest port, on the canal’s Atlantic side, giving the Chinese company intimate access to one of the most important goods distribution centers in the world.
“With China deeply engaged in Venezuela, Guyana, and Brazil as well as owning Panama’s largest port, it can well be that Washington believes that by forcing China to dramatically scale back its presence in Maduro’s Venezuela, pressure on China to scale back her global strategic agenda could markedly increase. That would add to the pressure that is coming over US sanctions on Iran, another major oil source for China. A Washington policy, undeclared, of strategic denial to China in Venezuela would fit with the remarks of John Bolton in citing the Monroe Doctrine. If so the target is not so much Maduro and his alleged dictatorship, but its growing dependence on China and China’s growing geopolitical ambitions in South America.”
Another Reason for Washington in Venezuela?
By F. William Engdahl
https://journal-neo.org/2019/03/13/another-reason-for-washington-in-venezuela/
“It all comes back to what China and Russia may do. China is Venezuela’s largest creditor. Maduro was received by Xi Jinping last year in Beijing, getting an extra $5 billion in loans and signing at least 20 bilateral agreements.
“President Putin offered his full support to Maduro over the phone, diplomatically stressing that “destructive interference from abroad blatantly violates basic norms of international law.”
“By January 2016, oil was as low as $35 a barrel; a disaster to Venezuela’s coffers. Maduro then decided to transfer 49.9% of the state ownership in PDVSA’s US subsidiary, Citgo, to Russian Rosneft for a mere $1.5 billion loan. This had to send a wave of red lights across the Beltway; those “evil” Russians were now part owners of Venezuela’s prime asset.
“Late last year, still in need of more funds, Maduro opened gold mining in Venezuela to Russian mining companies. And there’s more; nickel, diamonds, iron ore, aluminum, bauxite, all coveted by Russia, China – and the US. As for $1.3 billion of Venezuela’s own gold, forget about repatriating it from the Bank of England.
“And then, last December, came the straw that broke the Deep State’s back; the friendship flight of two Russian nuclear-capable Tu-160 bombers. How dare they? In our own backyard?
“The Trump administration’s energy masterplan may be indeed to annex Venezuela to a parallel “North American-South American Petroleum Exporting Countries” (NASAPEC) cartel, capable of rivaling the OPEC+ love story between Russia and the House of Saud.
“But even if that came to fruition, and adding a possible, joint US-Qatar LNG alliance, there’s no guarantee that would be enough to assure petrodollar – and petrogas – preeminence in the long run.
“Eurasia energy integration will mostly bypass the petrodollar; this is at the very heart of both the BRICS and SCO strategy. From Nord Stream 2 to Turk Stream, Russia is locking down a long-term energy partnership with Europe. And petroyuan dominance is just a matter of time. Moscow knows it. Tehran knows it. Ankara knows it. Riyadh knows it.
“So what about plan B, neocons? Ready for your tropical Vietnam?”
Venezuela: Let’s Cut to the Chase
By Pepe Escobar
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/02/01/venezuela-lets-cut-to-chase.html
March 13, 2019 Imperialism on Trial. Conference Event
Events in the North of Ireland: March 19-21, 2019
While Donald Trump may have popularised the term ‘Fake News’, journalists, academics and activists, have been calling out the establishment media in their promotion of imperialism, for many years before he ever threw his hat in the ring, politically.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/imperialism-on-trial-events-in-the-north-of-ireland-march-19-21-2019/5671223
Who knew? Jul 26, 2017 CIA director hints US is working to topple Venezuela’s elected government
CIA Director Mike Pompeo indirectly admitted that the US is pushing for a new government in Venezuela, in collaboration with Colombia and Mexico.
https://youtu.be/JWiA4kWgUnU
Mar 12, 2019 Civil Militias Display Loyalty To Maduro’s Government
Civilians across Venezuela are supporting President Nicolás Maduro.
https://youtu.be/DDqCDa7BggQ
One day short of six weeks after Trump named convicted felon Elliott Abrams to sabotage Venezuela, the country suffered a massive ongoing failure of its electric grid. What a coincidence.
Smoking gun? Smoking grid? This electric power catastrophe has Abrams’ fingerprints all over it.
Also coincidentally, the grid failure plunged Venezuela into darkness — killing vulnerable people and spoiling refrigerated food supplies — less than two weeks after Abrams’ first major gambit failed: attempting to ram so-called “humanitarian aid” through the nation’s border, a shameless ham-handed PR stunt.
After that embarrassment, it was no more Mr Nice Guy. Out went the lights.
Witness yet again the naked power of an utterly ruthless American Empire. We citizens of the empire are complicit. Silence is betrayal of common decency. Regime change begins at home.
I knew the humanitarian truck burning was a false flag the second I saw the video. Maduro is not THAT stupid to provide his enemies with a gigantic photo op! He would never play right into their bloody hands! The electrical sabotage should turn the stomach of EVERY decent law-abiding Constitution-respecting American citizen! I am appalled at the brazen criminality of this action, almost committed as if the perpetrators think they have a free walk in the park coming their way and they don’t have to worry about any blowback from uninformed clueless Americans. There just aren’t enough highly-informed Americans yet to create a critical mass that would force the “oversight” of these horrendous crimes back where they belong- in the US Congress! Just like the CIA told Kennedy that the Cuban people would rally behind the anti-Castro regiment(they were sorely wrong!) the feeling that the Venezuelan people would revolt AGAINST Maduro is again 180 degrees wrong! Venezuelans now know and probably would have figured anyway that the USA was behind this sabotage. In other words, the electrical failure will GALVANIZE the Venezuelan people behind Maduro even more now that they are sure his enemies are greatly responsible for THEIR problems!
Why isn’t the Troglodytes who are attacking Venezuela being indicted by The World Criminal Court in the Hague for Crimes against Humanity because that is what the black-outs are!
If the World Criminal Court cannot do so, what in exactly is its mandate. It is very very obvious that the USA is a warmongering country, and is attacking Venezuela through its CIA poppet Guiado in order to cause grief to Venezuela and steal its resources (mainly Oil) but not excluding minerals, gold, etc.
Please let us hear from The World Criminal Court in The Hague!
The US has passed a law to militarily attack the Hague if any of its nationals are prosecuted.
What would happen if everybody knew about this…if it were covered by ALL the networks…CBC, BBC, NBC, CNN? Would it be enough to start the overthrow of all our NeoLiberal-loving governments and the military-industrial complex that supports them? What will the last straw look like… a skinny Chinese man with a plastic shopping bag standing in front of a tank?
Of course the US has known for decades that Venezuela has the largest supply of oil underground than any other country in the world and it wants it…..badly. This long term strategy will have been worth it (as they think it will be) if they can perform the miracle of regime change in Venezuela…but with Russia and China having huge monetary investments in the country, they are not about to lose them to the greedy rogue United States….This cyber attack on the dam that provides 85% of Venezuela’s energy was in the works for a long time and it is just too bad that Maduro didn’t have that dam guarded!
Sorry. The US doesn’t need Venezuelan oil. We have our own. Thank You President Trump.
Proving something happening today by something a decade old is not proof. The suspicion is clear and present, and the coincidence of timing adds fuel to suspicion, yet again is not proof of CIA causing the power outage. I believe anything is possible from the CIA, but I don’t want to jump on a mob bandwagon shouting and pointing fingers based on no more than is in this article. I remain suspicious. Of course Maduro will blame the devil CIA. Of course, the CIA will not admit anything.
Still, I ask if the power engineers are competent, why can’t they progress on identifying a cause and implementing a remedy? Even cyber actions are not magic, and the CIA is not magic.
I read about competent electrical engineers having fled the nation. I read that the power “company” first blamed a bush fire under electrical equipment. Five days passed without the government showing me any proof of its accusations. Five days have passed without any demonstration of competence by Venezuelan engineers.
I can believe the almighty CIA did something, and I can believe the government bureaucracy is incompetent. I will not believe either without more information.
Yes, and can you just imagine how much damage was done with America’s attacking Venezuela’s electricity production?
People in hospitals or old-age homes who were hurt and killed?
People dependent on many life-saving machines, even in their homes?
People’s stored food in refrigerators ruined – millions of refrigerators full of food.
What a vicious stunt.
Done by leaders of the world’s most powerful nation, people craving the world’s respect and admiration. People constantly mouthing words about rights and humanity and democracy.
I see this as a new low in America’s lousy behavior.
And it will continue to go lower as Washington gets more desperate … the US is a sinking ship and they know it…
Desperate times call for desperate measures and the US is committed to that mantra…they will stop at Nothing!
Carried out or arranged by a leadership that is constantly filling the American public with paranoid claims that the Chinese, the Russians, the Iranians or even the North Koreans are about to do this, or worse, to us at any moment. In fact, accusations of Russians hacking the power grid in the American Northeast was floated right after “Russiagate” became the official propaganda of the day.
All I can ask of our government is, “project much?” Langley and Arlington are clearly the Devil’s Workshop.
What evidence do you have the US had anything to do with this? Are you aware of all the past problems Venezuela has had with this dam? Are you aware of all the prior actions the government imposed on the people because of lack of electricity?
Please, where is the evidence?
In a world of secret agency operations, especially under US political corruption, we must reason from probabilities and analogies. All of those roads lead to US corruption, due to its generations of now-revealed anti-democracy, anti-socialism operations serving only its corrupt oligarchy. So demanding specific evidence in a particularly likely case is valid only when there are likely alternative explanations.
Wow….we are so imperialistic we can’t even take control of a crappy hole of a place called Venezuela…
Falseness is evident in your denunciation of your intended target. How many national blackouts did they have before your operations?
There are many good journalists. So why is this site now selecting more than half of its articles by Jewish journalists, from a minority of less than two percent of the population? The same thing has ruined some other good news websites. Afraid of anti-semitism accusations? Afraid of retaliation by zionist fascists? So many present issues are tied up with zionist fascism, that the public must avoid all such dependencies. The fact that there are some good ones does not argue the racism of such an assumption. I do not contribute so as to support bias and undue credit. Articles by members of a 1.3% minority should appear on this website about once a year, twice at maximum. Instead it is almost daily. Let us be fair.
We evaluate the articles on CN based on their content, not on some paranoid attack on their authors.
No attack on the authors at all. It is the selection of a minority for publication that shows bias, even though it is good that many of that minority have sensible stories. We can be fair, can we not?
It is “identity politics” run amok to think CN should choose its articles with anything other than the quality of the content in mind. They cover a wide range of issues extremely well, with emphasis on things untouched or skewed by the MSM. They also cover Israel’s war crimes better than any other site, no doubt to the chagrin of many jewish zionists. Running their choice of articles through some kind of “identity politics” filter would be an injustice, and negatively impact the quality of the journalism. The fairest way to accept articles is to turn a blind eye to the race, sex, or religion of the writer, and judge on the quality of the journalism alone.
I don’t think this particular Blumenthal has been welcome at AIPAC meetings, or any recent Whitehouses, MSM junk info programs, etc.
I think he tries to be honest and accurate, which accounts for the establishment not liking him.
Re donald: It is as I had feared. Those responsible for pushing the fake threat of anti-Semitism (anti-Zionism equals anti-Semitism, Jeremy Corbyn as anti-Semite, BDS as anti-Semitism, and other foolishness) have fostered and enabled this kind of real anti-Semitism – judging people on the basis of their group (or even name) rather than their individual merits.
A fine article. Thanks, CN.
You fell into the zionist terminology trap. Objecting to excess minority representation is not discrimination against a minority. Nowhere do I state an inferiority, but rather over-representation. I understand the motive of avoiding the appearance of bias. But over-representation it certainly is, and there are hundreds of others silenced when such a minority is over-represented.
The Russian announcement that they are going to isolate themselves from the web as far as DNS servers etc are concerned seems like a good idea in the light of the Venezuela electricity supply Cyber attacks by the US. I would have thought it would be prudent to isolate all computer programmes that control infrastructure.
As a control systems engineer, I have urged isolation of all safety-critical systems from internet access since it began. The only cost is slightly clumsier access for monitoring and tech support. The opposition always wins, because they are stupid fashion-pursuing junior engineers supported by stupid selfish marketing people (not to suggest that all of those categories have those characteristics). They advertise fashionable connectivity and hush up the system failures or blame them on hackers regardless of the ease of preventing this. This continues because most do not care whether minor luxuries for themselves cost the lives of others. They can now work from home, demonstrate system access from customer offices, and claim this to be added value during sales pitches. Forget about prudence and concern for the public interest.
The good news is that people will lose trust in products from unregulated market economies.
Excellent reminder, Sam F. From a control standpoint, critical systems should be isolated. Perhaps this part of the information highway could be one-way. Data could go out, enabling critical monitoring — but no way to come in.
Further: broadly distributed generation (read: rooftop solar, microgrids and the like) could dramatically enhance grid resilience to counter impacts of sabotage, military attack, natural disaster and systemic “point failure.” In plain language: What are the bad guys gonna do, bomb a million rooftops?
Yes, we’ll still need utility-scale generation and transmission, but less of it and with greater overall grid survivability. Plus, a national distributed generation project on the scale of Eisenhower’s interstate highway system would have similarly transformational economic benefits. Generally speaking, see AOC’s Green New Deal.
Public officials and advocates take note: Eisenhower sold his program to Congress and the public as the “Federal Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956.” At the time, it was the most expensive public works project in American history — sold partly on a national-defense rationale. Fast forward. Federally funded grid resilience via distributed generation would have an even stronger strategic defense rationale.
If America is going to pour more billions into “defense,” massive funding should go to *real* defense: an electric grid made incredibly robust and resilient through broadly distributed generation, coast to coast.
Like Eisenhower’s interstate highways, the macroeconomic returns would be astronomical. And well-paying jobs would go to every Congressional district without exception. How’s that for a new deal?
What evidence has been provided to show a cyber attack took place? Has Venezuela released the code?
Do you really think the Pompass, Rubio, Cruz etc tweets are just coincidences just as the terrible effects of the sabotaged electricity supply occurs???
Yeah, how is it that these American honchos seemed to know more about the situation on the ground in Venezuela than the Venezuelan officials did at the time? Don’t look for an explanation in the New York Times. What is left out is often more crucial than what is reported.
You should ask whether the US/EU manufacturers of the equipment have released the system admin code that probably allowed “tech support” hackers to sabotage the equipment.
For Gods sake America, just leave Venezuela & its people alone? People there are literally dying because of the psychotic, criminal actions of a depraved US Empire? The Cyper attack on Venezuela’s Electrical grid by the US really shows the desperation of the Trump administration to overthrow the Maduro Govt? Having failed to rally Venezuelan people to rise up & support the CIA puppet Guido, via fake news of burning Aid Trucks & illegal economic sanctions, condemned by the UN, they are now crippling Venezuela’s infrastructure in their insane power grab to steal a Countries resources & Oil. This is absolutely outrageous in our Modern day History for this Rogue, Lawless & evil Country to be able to get away with this immoral conduct! America & its sickening Leaders needs to be hauled before the Court in the Hague & trialled for War crimes & crimes against Humanity & their Leaders, hanging from the gallows like the Nazi’s? From shaking down its Allies for cash like a Mafia Protection racket & demanding money for having its Imperial Military Bases on Foreign soil & Trumps alienation of those Countries & their Leaders & their endless economic sanctions against all Countries who don’t support their criminality & Wars & Regime change antics, Nations of the World need to say in one united voice that America’s illegal conduct cannot be allowed to continue & a Worlwide stand must be made against this tyrannical Nation! The orange headed joke of a POTUS is also accelerating America’s rapid decline & collapse hence the desperate grab for other Nations resources! America is bankrupt, fiscally & morally & the end is coming for the US Empire which cannot come soon enough for the Worlds peace loving citizens who are sick to death of this Global Terrorist Bully & its Criminal activities of Death, chaos & disorder! Enough is enough!
I have never seen anyone sum it up better than you. Thank you for your excellent post. Now, if the World Court were legitimate we would soon see the rats in the USA Government running for their holes.
The USA is a beautiful country but the people in charge are insane!
Was Obama also responsible for increasing our empire?
Yes, of course, and the “Democratic Party” is fervently behind the present attacks on Venezuela, Obama had imposed many of the sanctions and the new Dem-controlled House has rushed new sanctions in as well.
Surely the point is to stop the damage. These days, we see with the “Syria CW attacks”, nobody needs evidence.
Pull this stuff off now and again and you can get away with it. Try to pull it off again and again and again and you won’t.
Thanks to both Wikileaks and Max Blumenthal for exposing two shady gangsters for capitalism, CANVAS and Stratfor. The NED is another organization actively involved in regime change in Eastern Europe, Venezuela, and elsewhere. There is also the Lima Group working to over throw President Maduro. Add Marco Rubio to the list of co-conspirators. Trump, Pompeo, Bolton and Abrams. How many arms does this murderous octopus have? Too many for sure. My hope is that the Venezuelan Army stays loyal to the elected President and their Constitution. Hands off Venezuela!
Unlike USans, the majority of the population in Venezuela is grateful for the improvement in their lives since the elections (many-all fair) of Chavez and his changes to help the poor and not the luxurious greedy rich who still have immense power in the country. They want normal lives, health, education, enough to eat, and most still have that under Maduro despite all the problems, among which are the drastic sanctions and thievery by the USA, and now of course the sabotage.
How is it gonna help THEM by selling off all their natural resources, notably their oil reserves, to the transnational big oil companies, which will then vacuum up all the profits for their shareholders rather than spending them on the needs of the Venezuelan people? You should know that this is exactly what self-proclaimed “President” Guaido and his American handlers propose. From their prospective, any dollar that can be sucked out of the earth that does not go into the pocket of some oligarch somewhere on this planet is a dollar wasted. Spare me their generous plans to reward a few thousand local compradors with technical jobs that require some higher education which their class usually acquires in the USA. Such American puppets always amount to no more than a drop in the bucket of the local economy and do not justify yet more forced expansion of the empire.
The Lima group was started and is led by the Canadian FM Chrystia Freeland, Zionist Russophobe and Venezuela-hater.
At my age it doesn’t take long for me to determine a dangerous snake from one that posed little or no problem. “Bombs Away Bolten”, Marco Rubio, of Cuban heritage, Right winger and Mike Pompeo, who is attached at the hip with the Koch Bros. and the air defense industry are all very dangerous individuals. And an evangelical who is likely a Zionist also.
All right wing extremist birds of a feather.
The problem in Venezuela is the CIA and the Koch’s and the rest of the deep state. Max gets a A+.
So, Obama didn’t stop any of this? Seems to me 2010-2018 wasn’t very good for Venezuela.
So far this article from Max Blumenthal confirms my hunch and, no doubt many of yours. Why does this not surprise me that the USA would pull off such a devastating stunt as, wherever the USA goes chaos spreads across the globe. I mean who do these dark critters think they are fooling? Oh the American public I forgot. Anyway it’s good we have Max to report the other story and it’s even greater when his article appears on the Consortium.
A cyber attack on Venezuela’s power grid does not surprise me in the least. After all, did not Obama threaten Russia with the same action at the time he was accusing Putin of stealing Hillary’s presidency, imposing a boatload of economic sanctions against that country, expelling half their diplomatic corps and stealing their real estate in this country? He reserved the right to take additional actions, including cyber responses, at an unannounced time and place of our choosing. In fact, WaPo published a long article excusing such provocations… as long as they were against the hated Russians, even in the total absence of evidence. You wanna talk about Venezuela? Go play a Harry Belafonte tune.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/monkey-cage/wp/2017/06/29/obama-used-covert-retaliation-in-response-to-russian-election-meddling-heres-why/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.43b21ac413b8
Stuxnet, anyone? Remember that cyber-attack (the Stuxnet computer program worm created by joint US-Israel secret agencies’ efforts (though neither country, of course, has admitted culpability) on Iran? It took the Iranians ages to get things sorted out, but before they did a proportion of their nuclear centrifuges were destroyed.
Given Stuxnet and its all but assured source(s), I am completely unsurprised at the likelihood of the US targeting Venezuela’s electrical system. Chaos is the interim aim. Chaos leading to the desired end. A more unscrupulous, unethical, immoral, criminal, rogue, self-regarding, hubristic nation (the US) would be difficult to imagine.
Thank you Mr Blumenthal for all of your excellent reporting on this ongoing warfare – economic, political – against Venezuela.
